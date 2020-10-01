Mutations in the iron-sulfur cluster biogenesis protein HSCB cause congenital sideroblastic anemia

Biallelic loss-of-function HSCB variants in a patient with CSA. We evaluated 141 probands with CSA for HSCB mutations by Sanger sequencing and/or WES. Mutations in known CSA genes were subsequently identified in 71 of these patients by candidate gene sequencing or WES (data not shown). Three of the 141 patients carried rare (minor allele frequency < 0.005) variants in HSCB. In 2 of them, their CSA could be accounted for by mutations in other genes (ALAS2 and PUS1). One female patient (Figure 1A) carried a frameshift variant (NM_172002.4, c.259dup/p.Thr87Asnfs*27) not present in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD; http://gnomad.broadinstitute.org) as well as a rare promoter variant (c.–134G>A/rs551244874; gnomAD minor allele frequency 9.69 × 10–5). The overall loss-of-function allele frequency for HSCB is 7.66 × 10–6 in gnomAD with no reported homozygotes for any loss-of-function allele, suggesting that null individuals are not viable. The HSCB variants segregate with the disease in the family and are present in the patient’s fibroblasts, confirming that neither variant is somatic (Figure 1, C and D). WES of the patient, her brother, and her parents revealed no mutations in other genes known to be associated with CSA.

Figure 1 HSCB expression is decreased by CSA patient-specific mutations. (A) Pedigree of the family and HSCB variants: WT allele, c.–134A>C promoter variant (P), and c.259dup/p.Thr87Asnfs*27 frameshift allele (FS). (B) Perls Prussian blue iron staining of the proband’s bone marrow demonstrating characteristic ring sideroblasts. Original magnification, ×1000. (C and D) Sequencing traces of the P and FS variants, respectively. Asterisk indicates a common promoter polymorphism. (E) Representation of the HSCB promoter for the WT or P alleles. Predicted ETS binding site and the consequential reduction in transcription caused by the G/A substitution are indicated by the gray boxes and red arrow, respectively. (F) Representative Western blots of total protein extracts from skin fibroblasts from the proband (PT) and 2 unrelated female control fibroblast lines (C1 and C2). Actin (ACT) and heat shock cognate 70 (HSC70) were used as total protein controls, whereas IMMT (mitofilin) and citrate synthase (CS) controlled for mitochondrial content. (G) Quantification of PT and control (C) fibroblast HSCB expression. n = 3, unpaired t test, ***P < 0.001. (H) Western blot of CRISPR/Cas9–edited K562 clones homozygous for the WT (G/G) or the P allele (P-MUT A/A). (I) ChIP analysis of the HSCB promoter region in K562 cells using an ETS1-specific antibody demonstrating specific binding of ETS1 to the c.–134A region. Unpaired t test, ****P < 0.0001 vs. IgG alone. (J) Luciferase promoter activity in HeLa cells transfected with a promoterless luciferase expression construct or a similar plasmid containing the HSCB promoter with either the WT (c.–134G) or P (c.–134A) variants. Data are normalized to the activity of the promoterless construct cotransfected with 5 μg of the ETS1 plasmid. ANOVA, ****P < 0.0001 vs. no promoter.

The proband was discovered to be anemic at the age of 10. At age 13, she was diagnosed with a suprasellar germ cell tumor that was treated with craniospinal radiation (Table 1). Because of persistent anemia and evolving pancytopenia, a bone marrow aspiration and biopsy were performed at age 15 years. Iron staining of the aspirate revealed ring sideroblasts (Figure 1B). She has received chronic transfusions since the age of 17. At age 20 years, at the time of this study, she had mild neutropenia and moderate thrombocytopenia. At the time of writing, at age 26 years, she was clinically stable. Given the history of radiation therapy, we compared the patient’s peripheral blood and skin fibroblast exome sequences and found no somatic variants indicative of a myelodysplastic syndrome, including those associated with acquired sideroblastic anemia (e.g., SF3B1 mutations; data not shown). Furthermore, X-inactivation studies performed on peripheral blood demonstrated that the patient’s hematopoiesis was not clonal (data not shown).

Table 1 Blood counts of the HSCB-CSA proband

The mRNA transcribed from the HSCB coding sequence variant p.Thr87Asnfs*27 likely is degraded by nonsense-mediated decay and/or encodes a prematurely truncated, nonfunctional protein lacking the DNA-J domain, responsible for the interaction with HSPA9, and the C-terminal helix, critical for ISCU binding. We hypothesized that the promoter variant, which is located in a DNase-hypersensitive site in human CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells (Encode data accessed from http://genome.ucsc.edu/), adversely affects HSCB transcription. We used Genomatix MatInspector software to determine potential transcription factor binding sites in the region of the variant (Figure 1E). In silico, the c.–134G>A variant is predicted to disrupt the core sequence of a binding site for an E26 transformation–specific (ETS) DNA-binding factor. There are 28 human ETS transcription factors, each of which binds a conserved DNA motif (GGAA/T); surrounding sequences determine the binding specificity of different family members (6). To determine whether the patient’s variant alleles impaired HSCB expression, we measured HSCB protein levels by Western blot (Figure 1F). HSCB protein expression in the proband’s fibroblasts was about 75% less (24% ± 11% residual protein, t test, P < 0.001; Figure 1G) than in 2 unrelated skin fibroblast controls. Homozygous c.–134G>A mutant K562 human erythroleukemic cell lines expressed less HSCB protein than their control counterparts (~85%, n = 2 and n = 4 G/G c.–134A/A and G/G clones, respectively, t test, P = NS), suggesting the possibility of functional significance of this sequence variant (Figure 1H). We did not have access to CD34+ hematopoietic precursor cells from the proband, limiting our ability to evaluate the effect of the patient’s mutations on chromatin binding and/or gene expression and cellular phenotypes in primary erythroid cells. Consequently, to further test our hypothesis that the ETS binding site variant is responsible is the second, recessive allele, we performed chromatin immunoprecipitation of ETS1, one of the primary hematopoietically expressed ETS factors, in K562 cells and found that ETS1 does indeed occupy the HSCB promoter region (Figure 1I). We also examined the activity of the HSCB promoter c.–134G>A variant in a luciferase reporter assay in HeLa cells (Figure 1J). We found that expression of ETS1 produced a dose-dependent increase in luciferase activity in the WT c.–134G promoter construct that was attenuated in the c.–134A variant construct. Taken together, these results confirm that the HSCB sequence variants detected in the proband CSA patient collectively result in decreased HSCB protein expression.

Depletion of HSCB perturbs oxidative phosphorylation, iron metabolism, and hemoglobinization in K562 erythroleukemia cells. Previous characterization of mammalian HSCB has been performed in non-hematopoietic, non-erythroid cells (7–9), but the regulation of iron homeostasis, heme biosynthesis, and Fe-S cluster assembly is unique in erythroid cells. Moreover, germline defects in GLRX5 and HSPA9, 2 other proteins that mediate Fe-S cluster transfer, largely affect erythropoiesis (1). To determine the effects of HSCB in an erythroid system, we performed shRNA knockdown experiments in undifferentiated and differentiated K562 erythroleukemia cells. HSCB depletion to levels similar to those in the patient’s fibroblasts (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135479DS1) did not affect HSPA9 expression, but did reduce expression of mitochondrial enzymes containing Fe-S clusters, such as FECH and mitochondrial aconitase (ACO2), as well as multiple respiratory complex (RC) proteins containing Fe-S cluster–dependent subunits. HSCB knockdown also impaired the lipoylation of the E2 subunits of the pyruvate and α-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase complexes, likely because lipoic acid biosynthesis requires an Fe-S enzyme (10). Commensurate with the reduction of tricarboxylic acid cycle enzymes and RC proteins, Seahorse extracellular flux analysis showed that HSCB-depleted K562 cells were less energetic, were more dependent on glycolysis, and had reduced oxidative phosphorylation capacity (Figure 2, E–G). These results are concordant with those previously observed in HeLa cells (8).

Figure 2 HSCB depletion decreases Fe-S protein expression and impairs respiration. (A–D) Western blots of Fe-S cluster biogenesis, Fe-S, and lipoylated proteins (A) and respiratory proteins (B) in K562 erythroleukemia cells 10 days after control and HSCB-specific shRNA infection. Three independent experiments are shown. Western blots in A and B are quantified in C and D, respectively. Scrambled control (shSC) and HSCB‑specific shRNAs 1 (sh1) and 2 (sh2) are indicated by black, red, and blue, respectively. NI, noninfected. For all panels, mean expression ± SD is normalized to NI cells. ANOVA, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. shSC. (E–G) Seahorse Extracellular Flux (XF) Analyzer Cell Energy Phenotype analyses of shRNA-treated K562 cells. Data presented are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. NI and shSC-treated K562 cells are indicated by black points with long-dashed and short-dashed lines, respectively. sh1- and sh2-treated K562 cells are indicated by red and blue, respectively. (E) Cell Mito Stress Test energy maps of basal (left points) and stressed (right points) oxygen consumption versus extracellular acidification, which is a measure of glycolysis. (F) Seahorse extracellular flux analysis. Oligomycin (O), carbonyl cyanide p-trifluoromethoxy-phenylhydrazone (FCCP), and rotenone/antimycin A (R/A) allow assessment of basal ATP production, maximal respiration, and non-mitochondrial respiration, respectively. (G) Basal respiration and residual respiratory capacity. Activity normalized to NI cells. ANOVA, ****P < 0.001 vs. shSC. ACO2, aconitase 2; ATP5A, ATP synthase F1 subunit α; COXII, mitochondrially encoded cytochrome c oxidase II; CS, citrate synthase; FECH, ferrochelatase; HSPA9, heat shock protein family A (Hsp70) member 9; KGDH, α-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase; MTCYB, mitochondrially encoded cytochrome b; NDUFB8, NADH:ubiquinone oxidoreductase subunit B8; PDH, pyruvate dehydrogenase; RC, respiratory complex; SHDA and SDHB, succinate dehydrogenase A and B subunits; UQCRC2, ubiquinol–cytochrome c reductase core protein 2. E2 subunits of PDH and KGDH were detected with an anti–lipoic acid antibody.

We also investigated iron metabolism in HSCB-shRNA–treated cells. Interestingly, IRP protein expression was slightly decreased in erythroid HSCB-depleted cells (Figure 3A). This result was unexpected, as previous work had demonstrated increased IRP1 activity, but unaffected protein levels (9). Despite the reduced IRP1 and IRP2 protein levels, expression of IRP target proteins was consistent with increased IRP activity; both ferritin L and H chain expression was decreased, whereas cell surface TFR1 expression was increased (Figure 3, A, B, and E). We also determined that HSCB-depleted cells were able to respond to iron chelation and overload. We found that reduced expression of HSCB resulted in retained, but attenuated responses (Figures 3, C, D, and F).

Figure 3 HSCB deficiency affects iron metabolism and hemoglobinization in K562 cells. (A) Western blots of 3 independent experiments of iron metabolism proteins in uninduced K562 cells infected with viruses encoding scrambled (shSC) and HSCB-specific shRNAs (sh1 and sh2) for 10 days. (B) Quantification of Western blots in A. shSC, sh1, and sh2 are indicated by black, red, and blue, respectively. (C and D) Western blots (C) and quantification (D) of iron metabolism proteins in uninduced K562 cells treated with shRNAs as in A and either iron (Fe) or the iron chelator desferrioxamine (DF), demonstrating reduced expression but retained response of iron-regulated proteins to iron concentrations. One representative blot of 3 independent experiments is shown. Two ferritin heavy chain (FTH) outliers were removed based on Grubbs’s test P < 0.05. (E and F) Transferrin receptor 1 (TFR1) cell surface expression by flow cytometry of cells in A and C, respectively. (G–J) K562 cells treated with shRNAs as in A and differentiated by exposure to sodium butyrate for 96 hours. Western blotting demonstrates alterations in iron metabolism proteins (G and H) and impaired hemoglobin F expression (I and J). Three independent experiments are shown. For all panels, mean expression ± SD is normalized to noninfected (NI) cells. ANOVA, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, #P = 0.06, ##P = 0.07 vs. shSC.

To evaluate erythroid-specific phenotypes in the context of HSCB depletion, we repeated the analyses in K562 cells induced to differentiate by exposure to sodium butyrate for 96 hours. We found that depletion of HSCB impaired expression of FECH and fetal hemoglobin, the major hemoglobin expressed by K562 cells (Figure 3, G–J, and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). These findings are consistent with reduced HSCB levels being responsible for the hypochromic microcytic anemia observed in the patient.

Knockdown of zebrafish hscb demonstrates an erythropoietic defect that is partially rescued by IRE-less alas2. To further assess the role of HSCB in erythropoiesis, we examined hscb mRNA expression and the effect of hscb knockdown in zebrafish embryos. We found that hscb was expressed throughout the embryo and not disproportionately expressed in hematopoietic tissues (Figure 4A). However, morpholino knockdown of hscb resulted in an embryo with a grossly normal body plan, but a reduced number of erythrocytes and decreased hemoglobinization (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Similar to HSCB-knockdown K562 cells, expression of the erythroid-specific form of the transferrin receptor was upregulated in hscb-morphant embryos, suggesting activation of IRPs (Supplemental Figure 2C). IRE-dependent suppression of ALAS2 translation likely contributes to the pathogenesis of CSAs related to Fe-S cluster deficiency (11). To determine whether this is also the case in HSCB deficiency, we coinjected hscb zebrafish embryo morphants with mRNAs encoding WT zebrafish alas2, WT alas2 with a mutated 5′-IRE, and alas2 with a premature stop codon also lacking the 5′-IRE. We found that only the IRE-less alas2 mRNA encoding the WT protein partially rescued the phenotype (Figure 4C), indicating that some of the HSCB deficiency erythroid phenotype can be attributed to an alas2–5′-IRE–dependent mechanism.

Figure 4 HSCB depletion in zebrafish embryos impairs hemoglobinization. (A) Whole-mount in situ hybridization detects ubiquitous expression of hscb in zebrafish embryos. hscb is weakly expressed in blood islands (arrowheads) at 24 hours postfertilization (hpf). The signal in the ventral tissues is enhanced in the embryos from the dino mutant, which has a ventralized phenotype (29). gata1 is an erythroid transcription factor used to mark the blood islands. (B) hscb morpholino (MO1) induces anemia in zebrafish embryos. Reduced o-dianisidine (heme) staining is observed at both 48 hpf and 72 hpf in the morphant embryos. (C) IRE-independent expression of alas2 rescues the erythroid phenotype in hscb morphant embryos. Tg(globin-LCR:EGFP) transgenic zebrafish embryos were injected with a control morpholino, hscb-MO1 (–), hscb-MO1 + alas2 RNA with the 5′-IRE (+IRE), hscb-MO1 + alas2 RNA without 5′-IRE (–IRE), and hscb-MO1 + alas2 RNA without 5′-IRE but with a premature stop codon (–IREX). The effect of the hscb-MO1 alone and in combination with alas2 RNAs on the numbers of RBCs per embryo was quantified by flow cytometry. All data are normalized to embryos injected with the control morpholino alone. Data are expressed as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ANOVA, ***P < 0.001 vs. hscb-MO1 only.

Hscb is an essential gene in mice, and its loss in hematopoietic tissues results in siderocytic anemia and loss of hematopoietic progenitors. To examine the effect of HSCB deficiency in an intact mammal, we created null and conditionally targeted mouse Hscb alleles. Homozygous Hscb-null (Hscb–/–) embryos were not observed as early as embryonic day 7.5 (E7.5), indicating that germline Hscb deficiency is lethal in early embryogenesis. To determine the effect of Hscb loss on erythropoiesis, we bred the conditionally targeted allele (Hscbfl) with a transgenic line expressing Cre recombinase under the control of the erythropoietin receptor (Eportm1(EGFP/cre)UK, Epor-Cre), which is restricted to erythroblasts beginning at E10.5 (12). Hscbfl/– Epor-Cre+ animals uniformly died of anemia before E14.5 (Figure 5A). A subset of circulating nucleated erythrocytes containing coarse iron granules, typical of those seen in sideroblastic anemia, were observed only in Hscbfl/– Epor-Cre+ embryos at E11.5 (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Prenatal lethality in mice lacking erythroid Hscb. (A) Erythroid-specific deletion of Hscb with Epor-Cre results in death due to anemia in embryos before E14.5. Before E11.5, when the Epor-Cre becomes active, mutant embryos are somewhat hemoglobinized, whereas later embryos show extreme pallor. (B) Iron-stained histologic sections of E11.5 Hscbfl/– Epor-Cre+ animals demonstrate nucleated primitive RBCs containing coarse iron-positive granules, consistent with ring sideroblasts. Original magnification, ×400; inset, original magnification, ×2000.

By contrast, Hscbfl/– animals carrying a Vav1-Cre transgene that leads to pan-hematopoietic deletion yielded grossly normal live-born mice in the expected Mendelian ratio. However, soon after birth, these animals began to exhibit growth delay and became pale (Figure 6A); most died of bacterial pneumonia between postnatal day 4 (P4) and P7 (Supplemental Figure 3). Hscbfl/– Vav1-Cre+ P7 pups had atrophic spleens, pale coloration of bones (Figure 6B), and extremely limited hematopoiesis in the bone marrow, liver, and spleen (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Hscbfl/– Vav1-Cre+ were profoundly pancytopenic, with decreases in the RBC, WBC, and platelet counts (Figure 6, D–F). The hemoglobin and hematocrit were markedly decreased, whereas the mean corpuscular volume (MCV) was normal (data not shown). Terminal and stress erythropoiesis were assessed in marrow and spleen by flow cytometry (13). Ter119/CD44 staining showed a near-complete absence of early- and late-stage erythroblasts in the marrow (Figure 6G) and spleen (data not shown) of knockout animals, demonstrating that Hscb is required for murine normal and stress erythropoiesis.

Figure 6 Postnatal pancytopenia in mice with pan-hematopoietic loss of Hscb. (A) Postnatal day 7 (P7) Hscbfl/– ± Vav1-Cre littermates. Control pup (left) and runted, pale Vav1-Cre+ (right). (B) Anemia and lack of erythropoiesis are grossly appreciated by pallor of the long bones in the Hscbfl/– Vav1-Cre+ mutants. The spleens are also profoundly atrophic, reflecting a loss of all hematopoietic elements, including lymphocytes. (C) H&E-stained tissue sections of P7 Hscbfl/– Vav1-Cre+ mutant bone marrow (original magnification, ×100), liver (original magnification, ×400), and spleen (original magnification, ×100) show an extreme loss of hematopoietic elements. (D–F) Profound pancytopenia in P7 Hscbfl/– Vav1-Cre+ animals. In the mutants, hemoglobin (D), white blood cell count (E), and platelet count (F). t test, ****P < 0.0001. (G) Representative flow cytometry scattergrams of bone marrow gated on Ter119+ cells show an absence of CD44+ cells with higher forward scatter (FSC) typical of maturing erythroblasts in the Hscbfl/– ± Vav1-Cre+ animals (n = 3 in each group).

To further evaluate the role of Hscb in murine hematopoiesis, we transplanted E14.5 fetal liver hematopoietic stem cells from Hscbfl/– animals with or without an inducible Mx1-Cre transgene into lethally irradiated, congenic adult WT recipient mice. We allowed the chimeras to engraft for 8 weeks, after which Cre recombinase was induced by polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid [poly(I:C)] injections on alternate days for 5 days (3 doses), and quantitative and qualitative hematologic parameters were followed for 3 weeks (Supplemental Figure 4A). No quantitative differences were observed in the first week; however, beginning on day 5, and peaking on day 7, a transient population of siderocytes appeared in the peripheral blood of the recipients transplanted with Hscbfl/– Mx1-Cre+ hematopoietic stem cells (Figure 7, A and B). Thereafter, steep drops in the RBC count, hemoglobin, WBC count, and platelet count necessitated euthanasia of most mice by day 22 (Figure 7, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Histologically, the bone marrow was nearly acellular, lacking any recognizable hematopoietic elements (data not shown). Flow cytometry analysis supported the absence of erythroid progenitors in the bone marrow (Figure 7G) and spleen (data not shown), confirming that steady-state and stress erythropoiesis are both affected by Hscb depletion.