Commentary 10.1172/JCI135444

c-Maf: a bad influence in the education of macrophages

Jose R. Conejo-Garcia and Paulo C. Rodriguez

Department of Immunology, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jose R. Conejo-Garcia, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612, USA. Phone: 813.745.8282; Email: jose.conejo-garcia@moffitt.org.

Find articles by Conejo-Garcia, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Immunology, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jose R. Conejo-Garcia, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612, USA. Phone: 813.745.8282; Email: jose.conejo-garcia@moffitt.org.

Find articles by Rodriguez, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 16, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 4 on April 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(4):1629–1631. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135444.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 16, 2020 - Version history

Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) represent the most abundant hematopoietic cell type in the solid tumor microenvironment. TAMs drive T cell inhibition, promote angiogenesis, and produce tumor growth factors. Although they can paradoxically exert antitumor activity and prime protective immunity, the pathways driving this phenotype remain unclear. In this issue of the JCI, Liu and colleagues identified the c-Maf transcription factor as a master regulator of protumoral TAM polarization. The authors found that c-Maf promoted TAMs’ immunosuppressive activity, governed their metabolic programming, and drove expression of the macrophage differentiation protein, CSF1R. Further, inhibiting c-Maf in myeloid progenitors, and consequent myeloid-lineage cells, including TAMs, delayed tumor growth. Importantly, β-glucan treatment reduced c-MAF expression in macrophages and monocytes from patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) where c-MAF is overexpressed. These results reveal mechanisms whereby myeloid cells drive human cancer progression by thwarting protective immunity and could lead to immunotherapy for most solid malignancies.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1630 Page 1629 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement