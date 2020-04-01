Transcription factor c-Maf is a checkpoint that programs macrophages in lung cancer

Transcription factor c-Maf is highly expressed in M2-like macrophages and controls many M2-related genes. In our previous microarray analysis, we found that c-Maf was associated with M2/M1 macrophage conversion (34). We found that c-Maf was highly expressed in polarized M2-like bone marrow-derived macrophages (BMDMs) but not in M1 BMDMs (Figure 1A). This was regardless of different polarization protocols (data not shown). To investigate c-Maf–controlled gene expression, M2-like BMDMs were transfected with c-Maf or control siRNA. Knockdown of c-Maf significantly decreased c-Maf protein and mRNA expression levels (Figure 1B). In addition, Il10 and Arg1 mRNA levels were significantly decreased, while Il12 was increased (Figure 1B). In contrast, ectopic expression of c-Maf in the M1-like BMDMs significantly upregulated Il10 and Arg1 mRNA expression levels, whereas it downregulated Il12 expression (Figure 1C), suggesting an M2-like phenotype. These data indicate that c-Maf may be a critical controller in regulating M2-related gene expression.

Figure 1 c-Maf is predominantly expressed in M2 BMDMs. (A) c-Maf expression in mouse M1 or M2 BMDMs assessed by WB. (B) M2 BMDMs were transfected with control (Si C) or c-Maf siRNA (Si c-Maf). c-Maf protein and mRNA expression was determined by WB and qPCR. The mRNA expression levels of Il10, Arg1, and Il12 were also determined by qPCR. (C) M1 BMDMs were infected with control or c-Maf lentivirus at a final concentration of 10 MOI. The mRNA expression levels of c-Maf, Il10, Arg1, and Il12 were determined by qPCR. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. The data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments with similar results. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

To further determine which part of the M2 macrophage transcriptomic profile is controlled by c-Maf, we performed microarray analysis using polarized M2-like BMDMs from WT or c-Maf–knockout (c-Maf–KO) fetal liver–chimeric mice. Notably, many M2 genes were differentially regulated by c-Maf (Figure 2A). Further quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis confirmed that the mRNA expression levels of Il12, Il1b, Il6, Arg1, Il10, Vegf, Tgfb, Irf4, and Ccr2 were significantly altered in c-Maf–deficient M2 BMDMs (Figure 2B). Because M2-like macrophages have a potent immunosuppressive effect on T cell activation, we next determined whether deficiency of c-Maf in M2 BMDMs would reverse this effect. As shown in Figure 2C, M2 BMDMs from WT mice exhibited potent immunosuppressive activity, as IFN-γ production from antigen-specific (Ag-specific) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was significantly diminished. In contrast, c-Maf deficiency in M2 BMDMs significantly increased IFN-γ production by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells compared with WT M2 BMDMs. These data suggest that c-Maf not only controls the expression of many M2-related genes but also is critical in regulating M2-like macrophage–mediated T cell immunosuppression.

Figure 2 c-Maf is an essential controller for M2 marker gene expression and function. (A) RNA microarray analysis of polarized M2 BMDMs from c-Maf WT and KO chimeric mice (n = 3). Heatmap shows differentially expressed genes. (B) The mRNA expression levels of indicated genes were validated by qPCR analysis. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Polarized M2 BMDMs from WT or c-Maf–KO chimeric mice were cocultured with splenocytes from OT-1 or OT-II mice in the presence of OVA. IFN-γ–producing T cells were analyzed. Representative dot plots and summarized data are shown. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc t test and Bonferroni’s correction.

c-Maf directly regulates the Csf-1r locus in M2 BMDMs and subsequent immunosuppressive function. To identify genes directly regulated by c-Maf in M2-like macrophages, c-Maf chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChIP-seq) was performed. Notably, most of the c-Maf binding sites were located in introns or intergenic regions (Figure 3A), suggesting that c-Maf may regulate gene expression through binding to distant regulatory elements. We found that c-Maf had direct binding sites within a conserved noncoding sequence (CNS) located 3 kb downstream from the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (Csf-1r) transcription start site (TSS) (CNS + 3) (Figure 3B). A de novo c-Maf binding motif was discovered (Figure 3C) and further motif analysis identified 2 c-Maf recognition elements (MAREs) in the Csf-1r CNS + 3 region (Figure 3B). Consistent with ChIP-seq data, ChIP-qPCR analysis revealed that c-Maf bound predominately CNS + 3 and to a lesser degree at CNS-5, CNS + 0.6, and CNS + 0.7 as controls in in vitro M-CSF–polarized M2 BMDMs (Figure 3D). These data suggest that c-Maf may occupy distinct cis regions in the Csf-1r locus in M2 BMDMs. To test whether CNS + 3 functions as a c-Maf–dependent Csf-1r promoter in M2 BMDMs, we cloned Csf-1r CNS + 3 driving a luciferase reporter and assayed activity in M2 BMDMs from control and c-Maf conditional KO (c-Maf–cKO) mice. The Csf-1r CNS + 3 induced a 10-fold increase in activity over that of control plasmid that was significantly attenuated in c-Maf–cKO M2 BMDMs (Figure 3E). Further, reporter mutations of the MAREs significantly diminished c-Maf’s activity (Figure 3F), implicating this binding region as a c-Maf–dependent promoter for Csf-1r expression. In addition, WT but not reporter mutations of the MAREs showed differences in c-Maf control and cKO macrophages (Figure 3G). Thus, c-Maf is required for establishing an active regulatory status at the Csf-1r locus in M2 BMDMs.

Figure 3 c-Maf binds a Csf-1r conserved noncoding region and controls its expression in M2 BMDMs. (A) In vitro–polarized M2 BMDMs were used for ChIP-seq study. The genomic distribution (%) of the identified c-Maf binding sites is shown in a pie chart. Up2k, 2000-bp sequence upstream of the Csf-1r locus; Down2k, 2000-bp sequence downstream of the Csf-1r locus. (B) Quantitative correlation of c-Maf at the Csf-1r locus. Motif analysis indicates that c-Maf has 2 binding sites (highlighted in green) in the Csf-1r conserved noncoding sequence (CNS + 3). (C) De novo–derived c-Maf chromatin binding motif. (D) Chromatin from M2 BMDMs precipitated with c-Maf Ab or isotype control Ab was analyzed by ChIP-qPCR for Csf-1r CNS + 3. Primers for Csf-1r nonbinding regions CNS-5, CNS + 0.6, and CNS + 0.7 were used as negative controls. Percentage of input was calculated using corresponding input as baseline. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (E) Luciferase reporter assay of promoter activity for Csf-1r CNS + 3 in M2 BMDMs from c-Maf control and cKO mice (n = 6). ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test. (F) Luciferase reporter assay of promoter activity for Csf-1r CNS + 3 and mutated MAREs in M2 BMDMs. Mutations in sequences are underlined. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (G) Luciferase reporter assay of promoter activity for Csf-1r CNS + 3 and mutated MAREs in M2 BMDMs from c-Maf control (n = 5) and cKO mice (n = 4). ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test.

To further confirm that CSF-1R (CD115) expression was regulated by c-Maf, we treated M2 BMDMs with a c-Maf inhibitor or vehicle control. Nivalenol, a small-molecule inhibitor of c-Maf, reduced c-Maf expression assessed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131335DS1). CSF-1R (CD115) expression was almost completely abrogated on M2 BMDMs when c-Maf expression was inhibited. CSF-1R expression on macrophages has been shown to induce immunosuppression (35). Inhibition of CSF-1R by antibody or small-molecule inhibitors reduce tumor growth in murine tumor models (36, 37). Indeed, in vitro inhibition of c-Maf with a small-molecule inhibitor significantly diminished M2 BMM T cell–suppressive activity, as revealed by increased IFN-γ–producing Ag-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Taken together, these data suggest that c-Maf regulates M2-like macrophage gene expression and immunosuppressive activity, at least in part through control of CSF-1R expression.

c-Maf serves as a metabolic switch for M2-like macrophage polarization and activation. Macrophage activation and function are controlled by cellular metabolism (38). Previous studies have shown that M1-like macrophages predominately use aerobic glycolysis as an energy source (39). Interestingly, several key enzyme genes that are related to glycolysis were significantly upregulated in c-Maf–deficient M2 BMDMs, including hexokinase 1 (HK1), aldehyde dehydrogenase family 2 (Aldh2), and lactate dehydrogenase A (Ldha) (Figure 4A). To further examine whether c-Maf regulates the M2-like macrophage metabolic pathways, we measured the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) using Seahorse assay, which quantifies proton production as a surrogate for lactate production, and thus reflects overall glycolytic flux, and the oxygen consumption rate (OCR), a measure of mitochondrial respiration. Inhibition of c-Maf in M2 BMDMs significantly increased the basal ECAR level and decreased glycolytic reserve capacity while decreasing the basal OCR and ATP-linked OCR, resulting in an overall significantly decreased OCR/ECAR ratio (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Inhibition of c-Maf promotes glycolysis pathway in M2 BMDMs. (A) Heatmap of glycolysis-related gene expression in the M2 BMDMs from c-Maf WT and KO chimeric mice (n = 3). (B) M2 BMDMs were treated with c-Maf inhibitor (100 ng/mL) or vehicle control for 24 hours and then collected and seeded in a Seahorse XF24 analyzer. Real-time ECAR and OCR were determined during sequential treatments with oligomycin (oligo), FCCP, antimycin A and rotenone (AA/Rot), and koningic acid (KA). Basal levels of ECAR and OCR were measured and the OCR/ECAR ratios are shown. Glycolytic reserve capacity and the ATP-linked OCR were calculated. Each symbol represents 1 independent experiment with 5 wells per group in each experiment. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. mpH, milli-pH units.

Previous studies have shown that M1 macrophages have 2 breaks in the Krebs cycle (40). One metabolic break that occurred in M1 is at isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH), the enzyme that converts citrate to α-ketoglutarate (αKG) (Figure 5A). Inhibition of c-Maf in M2 BMDMs significantly decreased the mRNA expression levels of Idh1 and Idh2 (Figure 5B). To further determine which metabolic pathway is regulated by c-Maf, we employed the stable isotope–resolved metabolomics (SIRM) approach by using 13C-labeled glucose as a tracer, followed by mass spectrometry (MS) analysis (Figure 5C). M2 BMDMs treated with vehicle control or c-Maf inhibitor were labeled with 13C-glucose to trace the fate of 13C-labeled carbons. Carbon flow from (iso)citrate to αKG was detected in both conditions. Of note, reduced overall αKG abundance and partial labeled forms (13C-2) in the αKG pool present in c-Maf inhibitor–treated M2 BMDMs (Figure 5C) suggest partially interrupted TCA cycle activity.

Figure 5 Inhibition of c-Maf in M2 BMDMs partially interrupts TCA cycle and UDP-GlcNAc activity. (A) Schema of TCA cycle and UDP-GlcNAc pathway. (B) M2 BMDMs were treated with c-Maf inhibitor or vehicle control and the mRNA levels of c-Maf, IDH1, and IDH2 are shown. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) M2 BMDMs (n = 3) treated with vehicle or c-Maf inhibitor were labeled with 13C-labeled glucose for 24 hours. Cell extracts were analyzed by mass spectrometry. The data show that the abundance of total αKG and carbon labeling is reduced in M2 BMDMs treated with c-Maf inhibitor. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (top); **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test (bottom). (D) Inhibition of c-Maf significantly decreases UDP-GlcNAc labeling from 13C-glucose. ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test (left) or by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (right). (E) CD301 expression on M2 BMDMs treated with vehicle or the c-Maf inhibitor Nivalenol (NIV) for 24 hours determined by flow cytometry. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test.

We also found glucose as the major source of carbon in uridine diphosphate–N-acetylglucosamine (UDP-GlcNAc), an important intermediate that links signaling to metabolism (Figure 5, A and D). Previous studies have shown the critical role of the N-glycan pathway in M2 macrophages (41). Inhibition of c-Maf significantly reduced UDP-GlcNAc labeling (Figure 5D), indicative of decreased N-glycosylation in macrophages. To functionally validate this finding, we examined the expression of CD301 (CLEC10A), a macrophage lectin specific for galactose/N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) and canonical M2 activation marker. Inhibition of c-Maf significantly downregulated CD301 expression on macrophages (Figure 5E), consistent with SIRM profiling results (Figure 5D). Taken together, these data suggest that c-Maf may control a metabolic switch from glycolysis to mitochondrial oxidation in M2-like macrophages as well as the UDP-GlcNAc biosynthesis pathway.

c-Maf is highly expressed in immunosuppressive TAMs and is critical in TAM-mediated T cell suppression and tumor promotion. We next determined c-Maf expression in TAMs. TAMs were sorted from subcutaneous (s.c.) LLC tumors and were CD11b+Gr-1–F4/80+MHCIIlo. As TAMs are of the M2-like phenotype, particularly in the late stage of tumor progression, it was not surprising that c-Maf was highly expressed in TAMs (Figure 6A). Compared with macrophages from different tissues of naive mice including the peritoneal cavity, spleen, and lung (alveolar and interstitial macrophages), TAMs expressed the highest c-Maf mRNA level (Figure 6A). c-Maf was not obviously expressed in myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) from the spleen and tumors (data not shown). Knockdown of c-Maf significantly decreased the mRNA expression levels of Il10, Arg1, indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (Ido), and Vegfa, while Il12 and Tnfa mRNA expression levels were increased (Figure 6B). Because TAMs have a potent immunosuppressive effect on T cell activation, we next determined whether knockdown of c-Maf would reverse this effect. TAMs with control siRNA exhibited potent immunosuppressive activity, as IFN-γ production from CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was significantly decreased (Figure 6C). TAMs with c-Maf knockdown significantly increased IFN-γ production by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Inhibition of c-Maf on TAMs also significantly downregulated CSF-1R (CD115) and CD301 expression (Figure 6D). In addition, inhibition of c-Maf in TAMs significantly decreased basal and ATP-linked OCRs and the overall OCR/ECAR ratio was also significantly decreased (Figure 6E), indicating similar metabolic reprograming controlled by c-Maf in immunosuppressive TAMs. Finally, we investigated whether c-Maf deficiency in the M2-like macrophages decreases their tumor-promoting activity. Tumor cells coinjected with c-Maf–KO M2 BMDMs had significantly delayed progression compared with those injected with WT M2 BMDMs (Figure 6F). Taken together, these data suggest that c-Maf is highly expressed in TAMs and is critical in controlling TAM-induced effector T cell suppression and subsequent tumor promotion.

Figure 6 c-Maf is highly expressed in TAMs and knockdown or deficiency of c-Maf reduces TAM immunosuppressive function and tumor-promoting activity. (A) c-Maf expression in TAMs was determined by WB (left). Macrophages from different tissues of naive mice and TAMs were assayed for c-Maf mRNA expression by qPCR analysis (right). SpM, Splenic macrophages; PeM, Peritoneal macrophages; AM, alveolar macrophages; IM, Interstitial macrophages. (B) TAMs transfected with c-Maf siRNA (Si c-Maf) or control siRNA (Si C) were assayed for the specific gene mRNA expression. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) c-Maf– or control siRNA–transfected TAMs were cocultured with splenocytes from OVA-Tg OT-I or OT-II mice in the presence of OVA. IFN-γ–producing T cells were analyzed. Cells were gated on CD4+ or CD8+ cells. Representative dot plots and summarized data are shown (n = 3). *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc t test and Bonferroni’s correction. (D) TAMs were treated with the c-Maf inhibitor Nivalenol (NIV) or vehicle control for 24 hours and the expression of CD115 and CD301 was determined by flow cytometry. Representative histograms and summarized data are shown. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (E) TAMs were treated with c-Maf inhibitor (100 ng/mL) or vehicle control for 24 hours and then collected and seeded in a Seahorse XF24 analyzer. Real-time OCR, basal and ATP-linked OCR, as well as the OCR/ECAR ratio were determined as described above. Each symbol represents 1 independent experiment with 5 replicates per group in each experiment. Data shown are combined from 2 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (F) LLC cells mixed with M2 BMDMs from WT or c-Maf–KO chimeric mice in Matrigel were injected into mice (n = 8) and tumor progression was monitored. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test.

Deletion of c-Maf in myeloid cells suppresses tumor growth with enhanced antitumor immunity. Because global deletion of c-Maf in mice is embryonic lethal (42), we generated c-Maf–floxed (c-Maffl/fl) mice using CRISPR/Cas9 technology and then bred with LysM-cre mice to specifically delete c-Maf from myeloid cells. The protein expression level of c-Maf was significantly reduced in M2 BMDMs from LysM-cre c-Maffl/fl mice compared with control c-Maffl/fl mice, as determined by Western blot (WB) (Supplemental Figure 2A) and flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2B) analyses. Specific deletion of c-Maf from myeloid cells did not significantly affect steady-state myeloid cell lineage distribution (Supplemental Figure 2C). However, examination of in vitro–polarized M2 BMDMs showed that macrophages from LysM-cre c-Maffl/fl mice exhibited significantly reduced CD115, CD206, and CD301 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F) compared with those from control mice. In addition, polarized M2 BMDMs from c-Maf–cKO mice contained a relatively high proportion of MHC IIhi macrophages (Supplemental Figure 2G), which are considered M1-like macrophages (43).

We next asked whether myeloid-specific deletion of c-Maf affected tumor growth. We injected LLC tumor cells into control and LysM-cre c-Maffl/fl mice. LysM-cre c-Maffl/fl mice exhibited significantly reduced tumor burden and bore substantially smaller tumors than control c-Maffl/fl mice (Figure 7A). In addition, TAMs from LysM-cre c-Maffl/fl mice had significantly decreased CD206 expression but upregulated MHC II expression (Figure 7B), suggesting an M1-like macrophage phenotype upon c-Maf deletion. In addition, the frequency of granulocytic MDSCs (G-MDSCs) within the tumor microenvironment (TME) was significantly reduced in LysM-cre c-Maffl/fl mice, while monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs) remained unchanged (Figure 7C). We also examined tumor-infiltrating T cell function. Deletion of c-Maf in myeloid cells led to significantly increased IFN-γ production in tumor-infiltrating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 7D). Additionally, TAMs from LysM-cre c-Maffl/fl mice exhibited significantly reduced suppressive effects on effector CD8+ T cell proliferation (Figure 7E). These data suggest that deletion of c-Maf from myeloid cells reduces tumor progression and immunosuppression and enhances antitumor T cell immunity.

Figure 7 Deletion of c-Maf in myeloid cells suppresses tumor growth with enhanced antitumor T cell responses. (A) c-Maffl/fl control (n = 14) and LysM-cre c-Maffl/fl mice (n = 8) were inoculated with LLC cells s.c., and tumor growth was monitored (upper). Representative tumor pictures are shown (lower). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test. (B) TAMs were stained for CD206 and MHC II expression. Cells were gated on CD11b+Gr-1–F4/80+ viable cells. Representative dot plots and summarized percentages of cells are shown. (C) Representative MDSC populations by flow cytometry and summarized frequencies are shown. Cells were gated on CD11b+ viable cells. (D) Single-cell suspensions from tumors were stimulated with PMA plus ionomycin and intracellular IFN-γ staining was performed. Representative dot plots and summarized data are shown. Cells were gated on CD4+ or CD8+ T cells. (E) TAMs from control and c-Maf–KO mice were cocultured with CFSE-labeled splenocytes from OVA-Tg OT-I mice in the presence of OVA. T cell proliferation was analyzed. Cells were gated on CD8+ cells. Representative histograms and percentage of proliferated cells are shown. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (B–D); **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc t test and Bonferroni’s correction (E).

Inhibition of c-Maf with a small-molecule inhibitor overcomes resistance to anti–PD-1 in LLC s.c. tumor model. The s.c. LLC tumor model has been shown to be resistant to anti–PD-1 therapy (44). To determine whether inhibition of c-Maf would overcome this resistance, s.c. LLC tumors were established and then treated with a c-Maf small-molecule inhibitor alone or combined with anti–PD-1. Consistent with previous studies, LLC s.c. tumors were completely resistant to anti–PD-1 treatment (Supplemental Figure 3A). Inhibition of c-Maf alone showed reduced tumor burden, although the difference was not statistically significant. Combined anti–PD-1 and c-Maf inhibitor resulted in an attenuation of tumor growth that became significant by day 20 (Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition, IFN-γ–producing and TNF-α–producing CD8+ T cells were significantly increased in the tumors (Supplemental Figure 3B) and draining lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 3C) from LLC-bearing mice treated with combined anti–PD-1 and c-Maf inhibitor. These data suggest that inhibition of c-Maf may be used as a novel approach to overcome immunocheckpoint-blockade resistance.

c-Maf is constitutively expressed in human M2 macrophages, TAMs/monocytes, and peripheral blood monocytes of NSCLC patients. To ascertain the relevance of our findings in humans, we first examined c-Maf expression in polarized human macrophages. c-Maf was highly expressed in human M2-like but almost absent in M1-like macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4A). This was shown by flow cytometric analysis and WB. Knockdown of c-Maf in human M2-like macrophages significantly decreased the mRNA levels of IL10 and IL23p19, while it increased IL12p35 and IL6 mRNA expression levels (Supplemental Figure 4B). Similarly to murine M2-like macrophages, inhibition of c-Maf in human M2-polarized macrophages significantly decreased CSF-1R (CD115) and CD301 expression (Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting that c-Maf has a similar regulatory effect on human M2 macrophage polarization. We next examined whether inhibition of c-Maf expression in human M2 macrophages affected their immunosuppression of effector T cells. Indeed, inhibition of c-Maf in human M2 macrophages abrogated M2-mediated suppressive effects on effector T cell proliferation and IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that c-Maf is also critical in controlling human macrophage immunosuppressive function.

Next, we examined whether c-Maf is also expressed in human tumor-infiltrating macrophages. Freshly excised lung tumor tissues were collected from NSCLC patients who underwent surgery without any prior treatment including chemo- or radiotherapy. In the human NSCLC microenvironment, 2 main subsets of macrophages/monocytes were observed, CD14hiCD16+/lo (P1) and CD14dimCD16+ (P2) populations. c-Maf expression was readily seen in both populations from lung cancer tissues (Figure 8A). Compared with isotype control, both subsets exhibited varying but increased c-Maf expression levels. We also sorted CD14+ monocytes/macrophages from healthy donor peripheral blood and lung cancer tissues. Polarized M1 and M2 macrophages were used as control. As shown in Figure 8B, M2 macrophages expressed high levels of c-Maf compared with M1. CD14+CD68+ macrophages from lung cancer tissue expressed the highest c-Maf mRNA level, while CD14+CD68– monocytes and M2 macrophages expressed similar levels. CD14+ monocytes and M1 macrophages from healthy donor peripheral blood expressed similarly low levels of c-Maf. Histological review of lung tumors stained for the commonly used macrophage marker CD68 and M2-like marker CD163 showed that the majority of CD163+ macrophages colocalized with c-Maf (Figure 8C), while CD68+ cells were scattered throughout lung tumors and a subset of them were also colocalized with c-Maf expression (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 c-Maf is expressed in tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages and circulating monocytes of NSCLC patients. (A) c-Maf expression in human NSCLC monocytes/macrophages. Single-cell suspensions from lung tumor tissues of NSCLC patients (n = 6) were stained for CD45, CD3, CD19, CD14, CD16, and c-Maf. Histograms from 3 patients are shown. Cells were gated on CD45+CD19–CD3–CD14hiCD16+/lo (P1) or CD45+CD19–CD3–CD14dimCD16+ (P2). c-Maf expression is shown as arbitrary units (AU), calculated using MFI from 1 patient sample stained with isotype control as the denominator. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (B) CD14+ cells were sorted from healthy donor peripheral blood and CD14+CD68+, CD14+CD68–, or CD14–CD45+ cells were sorted from human NSCLC tissues. The c-Maf mRNA expression levels were measured by qPCR analysis. (C and D) Immunofluorescent staining of cryostat slides from NSCLC with anti-CD163 (C) or anti-CD68 (D), c-Maf, and DAPI. (E and F) c-Maf expression in peripheral blood monocytes from NSCLC patients (n = 16) and healthy donors (n = 11). Representative histograms (E) and summarized data (F) are shown. HD, healthy donors. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

Human TAMs are thought to arise from circulating peripheral blood monocytes, at least in part (45). We therefore examined c-Maf expression levels in peripheral blood monocytes from NSCLC patients. c-Maf was significantly upregulated in both monocyte populations of NSCLC patients, particularly for patients with high c-Maf expression level, but not in those of healthy donors (Figure 8, E and F). To examine whether c-Maf expression is correlated with human cancer patient survival, human protein atlas data sets with a pathology atlas of the human cancer transcriptome were used to examine correlations between c-Maf mRNA expression levels and patient survival in different cancer types (46). Significantly worse survival was correlated with high c-Maf expression in many human cancers including renal carcinoma, hepatic cancer, ovarian cancer, glioma, and lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC) (Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, these data suggest that the transcription factor c-Maf may play a critical role in human M2 macrophage and TAM polarization in human lung cancer and high expression of c-Maf correlates with poor survival in many human cancers.

Treatment with the natural product β-glucan downregulates c-Maf in murine and human M2-like macrophages and promotes antitumor immunity in mice. Because c-Maf is highly expressed in immunosuppressive TAMs, it is desirable to find compounds that can reduce or inhibit c-Maf expression in macrophages, leading to an effective cancer immunotherapy. Fungal β-glucans are natural compounds that have been shown to trigger phagocytosis, generation of superoxide by NADPH oxidase, and inflammatory cytokine production in macrophages (47–50). Yeast-derived whole β-glucan particle (WGP) treatment converted M2-like macrophages to an M1-like phenotype (Supplemental Figure 7A). Similar results were shown with TAMs (data not shown). We found that c-Maf expression in M2 BMDMs was drastically downregulated upon WGP treatment in a dectin-1–dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 8A). β-Glucan treatment also significantly downregulated c-Maf expression in TAMs, as revealed by WB and qPCR analysis (Supplemental Figure 8B). Downregulation of Arg1 and Il10 mRNA expression by WGP was completely abrogated when c-Maf was knocked down, while enhanced mRNA expression levels of Inos, Il12, Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b in WGP-stimulated M2 BMDMs were partly dependent on c-Maf (Supplemental Figure 8C). Consistent with previous studies (34, 51, 52), tumor-bearing mice treated with WGP exhibited significantly reduced tumor burden (Supplemental Figure 7B) and the efficacy was, in part, dependent on macrophages, as depletion of macrophages reduced WGP’s therapeutic efficacy (Supplemental Figure 7C). Accordingly, TAMs from WGP-treated mice had increased mRNA expression levels of Il12 and Tnfa, while Arg1 and Il10 were decreased (Supplemental Figure 7D). Antitumor T cell responses were also enhanced upon in vivo WGP treatment. CD8+ T cells were significantly increased in spleen and draining lymph nodes from WGP-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 7E). In addition, IFN-γ–producing CD8+ T cells were increased in tumors from WGP-treated mice. Taken together, these findings suggest that WGP-mediated c-Maf downregulation in macrophages induces enhanced antitumor immunity in vivo, leading to decreased tumor progression.

We next determined whether β-glucan downregulates c-Maf in human M2-like macrophages. WGP in vitro treatment completely abrogated c-Maf expression in polarized human M2-like macrophages from different donors, as revealed by flow cytometric analysis, WB, and qPCR analysis (Figure 9A). In addition, WGP treatment downregulated IL10 mRNA expression but increased IL12p35 and IL6 expression (Figure 9B). As shown above, c-Maf was expressed in circulating CD14hiCD16+/lo (P1) and CD14dimCD16+ (P2) monocytes in peripheral blood of NSCLC patients compared with that in healthy donors (Figure 8E). In vitro WGP treatment significantly downregulated c-Maf expression in both populations (Figure 9, C and D). To further examine β-glucan’s effect in vivo, a clinical trial was conducted at our center (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT00682032). We recruited newly diagnosed NSCLC patients who had not received any other treatment to participate in the β-glucan clinical trial. WGP was given orally for 10 to 14 days at a daily 750-mg dose. Peripheral blood was drawn before and after WGP treatment. The frequency of circulating CD14hiCD16+/lo (P1) monocytes was significantly decreased, while that of CD14dimCD16+ (P2) monocytes was significantly increased upon WGP treatment (Figure 9E). In addition, c-Maf mRNA expression was significantly decreased in circulating CD14dimCD16+ (P2) monocytes, corresponding with increased TNFA mRNA expression and decreased IL10 expression (Figure 9F). These results suggest that in vivo treatment with the natural compound β-glucan alters peripheral monocyte composition and reduces c-Maf expression in CD14dimCD16+ monocytes from NSCLC patients.