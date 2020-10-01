LIN28B promotes the development of neuroendocrine prostate cancer

LIN28B expression is upregulated in t-NEPC. The role of SOX2 in mediating a neural stem cell phenotype to promote t-NEPC development highlights the clinical significance of the stem-like gene network (7, 8). Because SOX2 is 1 of the 4 core “stemness” genes that can reprogram fully differentiated fibroblast cells into induced pluripotent stem cells, we analyzed the RNA-Seq data of these genes in CRPC patient samples in association with t-NEPC from the Beltran 2016 cohort (30). While NANOG, POU5F1, and LIN28A were expressed at low levels in these tumors, LIN28B was distinctly expressed in the t-NEPC group (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135373DS1). Seven t-NEPC samples expressed low levels of LIN28B (fragments per kilobase of exon model per million reads mapped read < 0.3), similar to that of the AdPC samples, and the remaining 8 t-NEPC samples expressed an approximately 98.6-fold increase in LIN28B levels. This LIN28B expression pattern overlapped with that of SOX2, signifying a potential positive correlation between LIN28B and SOX2, where they may act as key regulators in a pluripotency network to promote a neural lineage fate.

Figure 1 LIN28B expression is upregulated in t-NEPC. (A) RNA-Seq results of the 4 core stemness genes, NE, and epithelium biomarkers from the Beltran 2016 cohort (n = 49) (30) and the indicated cell models (31, 32) were plotted. (B) The mRNA levels of LIN28B in 15 AdPC and 3 NEPC PDX models (64) were plotted. (C) The mRNA levels of LIN28B, SOX2, AR, and SYP during AdPC (LTL331) progression to t-NEPC (LTL331R) by castration surgery to the host mice (33) were plotted. (D) LIN28B RNA-Seq results from the GEMMs (8) were plotted. SKO, single PTEN knockout; DKO, PTEN plus TP53 double knockout; TKO, PTEN, TP53, plus Rb1 triple knockout. (E) LIN28B expression in different phenotypic subcategories of the NPp53 GEMMs (9) is shown. (F and G) LIN28B levels in AdPC, NEPC, and SCLC cell lines was measured by real-time qPCR and immunoblotting. (H) Indicated cell lines were transfected with a luciferase reporter vector to measure LIN28B promoter activity. (I) IHC was performed on xenograft tissue slides using the LIN28B antibody. Scale bar: 100 μm. The real-time PCR and immunoblotting experiments were performed in 3 independent technical replicates. Results are presented as mean ± SD and statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA or unpaired Student’s t test with *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. The red boxes highlight 2 extremely opposite phenotypes of cells derived from the same parental cell line.

We also found a significant increase in both LIN28B and SOX2 expression in the DuNE, but not the LnNE, t-NEPC cell model (Figure 1A). DuNE and LnNE cells are both transformed t-NEPC cells by the neural RNA splicing factor SRRM4 from DU145 and LnCaP cell lines, respectively (31, 32). Although both t-NEPC models have similar NE gene signatures to t-NEPC patient samples (31, 32), the differential expression of LIN28B and SOX2 in these 2 models mimics the LIN28Bhi and LIN28Blo t-NEPC patient tumors. These findings suggest that the DuNE and LnNE cell models are developed through different mechanisms of either a pluripotency stem-like signaling or a transdifferentiation process (32). Together, these results indicated that there exist different subgroups of t-NEPC, where the division of the 2 subgroups can be based on the distinct expression of LIN28B and SOX2.

Induction of LIN28B expression was also observed in other t-NEPC models. There were positive associations of LIN28B with t-NEPC in the Living Tumor Laboratory patient-derived xenograft (LTL PDX) model (ref. 33 and Figure 1B). Particularly, the precastrated LTL331 xenografts showed a classic AdPC phenotype but were transformed into castration-resistant t-NEPC LTL331R tumors, during which LIN28B was markedLY upregulated and positively associated with SOX2 and SYP and negatively with AR expression (Figure 1C). Consistently, the negative association of LIN28B expression with AR was observed in the Beltran 2016 and SU2C 2015 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). RNA-Seq results from the GEMMs under ARPI treatment showed that both WT and PTEN knockout (single knockout, SKO) mice (8) expressed extremely low LIN28B, which was in contrast to the tumors from the PTEN/TP53 (double knockout, DKO) and PTEN/TP53/RB1 (triple knockout, TKO) mice that expressed high LIN28B (Figure 1D). After treatment of PTEN/TP53-KO mice with abiraterone (9), LIN28B expression was significantly increased in the overt NE, but not in the focal NE mouse tumor samples (Figure 1E). Collectively, these results indicated that LIN28B upregulation in t-NEPC cells was associated with AR inhibition in a genomic context–dependent manner.

To conduct functional analyses of LIN28B in PCa cell models, we measured LIN28B expression in various cell lines and found that LIN28B was highly expressed in the DuNE, NCI-H660, LASCPC1 NEPC lines, and NCI-H69 and NCI-H82 small cell lung cancer lines by quantitative PCR (qPCR) and immunoblotting (Figure 1, F and G). These results were consistent with the data reported by the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (ref. 34 and Supplemental Figure 1D). When a luciferase reporter vector containing a LIN28B gene promoter (35) was introduced to these cell lines, we found that it was active in the DuNE and NCI-H69, but not the DU145 and LnCaP and LnNE cell lines (Figure 1H), suggesting that the induction of LIN28B was regulated at the transcription level. Collectively, these results linked the upregulation of LIN28B expression with t-NEPC.

LIN28B and SOX2 expression are co-upregulated in a subgroup of t-NEPC. To confirm LIN28B and SOX2 protein expression in t-NEPC using tumor samples from an independent patient cohort, we applied IHC on tissue microarrays (TMAs) from the Vancouver Prostate Centre (VPC) tissue bank containing 16 primary AdPC, 54 CRPC-AdPC, and 30 CRPC-NEPC tissue cores that were previously characterized by histology, NE, and AdPC marker status (12, 36, 37). The specificity of the LIN28B antibody for IHC was confirmed by using tissue slides with known LIN28B mRNA and protein status (Figure 1I). Cell lysis fragmentation combined with immunoblotting assays indicated that LIN28B was localized in the cytoplasm of PCa cells (Supplemental Figure 2A), supporting the scoring of cytoplasmic staining by pathologists. IHC optimization of the SOX2 antibody was reported previously (32).

IHC scores of both LIN28B and SOX2 were significantly higher in a subgroup of t-NEPC (P < 0.001) (Figure 2, A and B). We found that LIN28B and SOX2 were highly expressed in 14 out of 30 and 15 out of 30 t-NEPC tissue cores, respectively. When the t-NEPC cores were subdivided into t-NEPC(LIN28Blo) (IHC score < 0.4) and t-NEPC(LIN28Bhi) (IHC score ≥ 0.4) groups, we found that SOX2 expression was highly correlated with LIN28B, with a Pearson r correlation coefficient of 0.6 (P < 0.001) (Figure 2B). This finding was consistent with the RNA-Seq results from both the Beltran 2016 and SU2C 2015 cohorts (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). To further elucidate the causal relationship between LIN28B and SOX2 in t-NEPC, we designed 3 shRNA sequences against LIN28B that efficiently knocked down LIN28B mRNA levels more than 50% and significantly reduced SOX2 mRNA and protein levels in DuNE cells (Figure 2C). However, RNA silencing of SOX2 did not reduce LIN28B expression. Furthermore, SOX2 overexpression in DU145 cells did not increase LIN28B expression, indicating that LIN28B was an upstream regulator of SOX2 (Supplemental Figure 2D). Together, these results demonstrated that LIN28B and SOX2 were co-upregulated in a subgroup of t-NEPC, suggesting that these 2 genes may induce a pluripotency stem-like signaling during t-NEPC development.

Figure 2 LIN28B and SOX2 expression are co-upregulated in a subgroup of t-NEPC. (A) IHC was performed on a CRPC patient TMA with LIN28B and SOX2 antibodies. Tissue cores were grouped into primary tumors (n = 16), CRPC-AdPC (n = 54), t-NEPC(LIN28Blo) (n = 16), and t-NEPC(LIN28Bhi) (n = 14), with 1 representative image from matched tissue cores from each group shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) IHC scores of LIN28B and SOX2 were plotted. Pearson r correlation coefficient between LIN28B and SOX2 expressions is 0.60. (C) DuNE cells were transfected with control or 3 different shRNAs against LIN28B or the previously reported siRNA against SOX2 (32). Real-time PCR and immunoblotting assays measured LIN28B and SOX2 expression. Three independent technical replicates were performed for each real-time PCR and immunoblotting experiment. Only 1 set of representative immunoblots is shown. All results are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA or unpaired Student’s t test with *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, respectively.

LIN28B regulates a stem-like pluripotency gene network in t-NEPC cells. To study the function of LIN28B in t-NEPC cells, we constructed cell models by applying CRISPR/Cas9 to knock out the LIN28B gene in DuNE cells. Since DuNE cells have multiple copies of the LIN28B gene, 3 monoclones were selected that had a significant but not complete deletion of the LIN28B gene, as confirmed by immunoblotting and Sanger sequencing (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Clone 3, designated as DuNE(gLIN28B), was used in the Ion AmpliSeq Transcriptome analyses where we profiled the differential transcriptome between DuNE(gCTL) and DuNE(gLIN28B) containing 3302 genes. When analyzed by DAVID 6.8 (https://david.ncifcrf.gov) for unbiased functional annotation, we found that these genes were associated with cellular processes, such as nucleic acid binding, transcription, and ubiquitin-dependent protein catabolic process, and development processes, such as embryonic morphogenesis, neural differentiation, regulation of cell proliferation, and axon guidance. Further gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed that LIN28B-regulated genes were associated with cell lineage plasticity and embryogenesis (Figure 3A). For example, LIN28B depletion was negatively associated with Oishi Cholangioma Stem Cell Like Up, Ramalho Stemness Up, and Benporath ES 2 gene signatures (Supplemental Figure 4). To stratify the t-NEPC–relevant LIN28B-regulated genes, we further overlapped the 3302 genes with the differential transcriptome between t-NEPC(LIN28Blo) and t-NEPC(LIN28Bhi) tumors from the Beltran 2016 patient cohort and found 550 gene alterations were in common (Figure 3B). The top 10 ranked genes suppressed in the DuNE(gLIN28B) cells were listed with 6 genes from the Beltran t-NEPC(LIN28Blo) subgroup (Figure 3, A and B). To validate these gene annotation analyses, we performed qPCR to show that DuNE cells expressed high levels of stem-like and NE markers that could be strongly inhibited by LIN28B depletion (Figure 3C); these results were replicable in LIN28B-positive LASCPC1 cells (Figure 3D). Additionally, LIN28B overexpression in LIN28B-negative LNCaP, PC3, and DU145 cells, as well as LNCaP-derived enzalutamide-resistant MR42D and MR42F cells, significantly upregulated stem-like and NE markers (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Collectively, these results confirmed that LIN28B regulated a stem-like gene signaling that could reprogram the AdPC phenotype toward stem-like and NE phenotypes.

Figure 3 LIN28B regulates a stem-like pluripotency gene network in t-NEPC cells. (A) Differentially expressed genes between DuNE(gCTL) and DuNE(gLIN28B) cells (P value cut off was 0.05) were analyzed by GSEA. Genes in blue were also upregulated in the LIN28Blo group from the Beltran patient cohort (30). (B) Differentially expressed genes between DuNE(gCTL) and DuNE(gLIN28B) cells overlapped with the differentially expressed genes between LIN28Bhi and LIN28Blo patient samples from the Beltran cohort. A total of 550 genes were identified to be in common. (C–F) Real-time PCR measured the mRNA levels of stem cell (SC) and neuroendocrine (NE) markers in DU145, DuNE(gCTL), and DuNE(gLIN28B) cells (C), LASPC1 cells with/without shLIN28B (D), LNCaP (E), and PC3 (F) cells with/without LIN28B overexpression. Three independent technical replicates were performed for each real-time PCR experiment. All results are presented as mean ± SD. Statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA or unpaired Student’s t test with *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Based on the gene signature regulated by LIN28B, we further validated whether LIN28B confers a stem-like phenotype in PCa cells. Flow cytometry assays using antibodies against 2 stem cell biomarkers, CD44 and CD133, showed that LIN28B depletion in DuNE cells significantly reduced CD44+ and CD133+ cell populations in comparison with the DuNE control cells (Figure 4A). While the DuNE cells grew as 3D spheroids on Matrigel, LIN28B depletion resulted in monolayer adherent epithelial 2D morphology (Figure 4B). LIN28B overexpression in DU145 cells, PC3, LNCaP, MR42F, and MR42D cells increased, whereas LIN28B depletion in DuNE cells reduced cell proliferation (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6). We also found that the DuNE cells possessed an EMT phenotype, consistent with the high metastatic property of t-NEPC cells. However, LIN28B depletion reduced EMT markers N-cadherin and SNAI2 but increased E-cadherin expression (Figure 4E) and decreased cell migration (Supplemental Figure 7). Together, these results indicated that LIN28B regulated stem-like pluripotency and EMT phenotypes to promote t-NEPC development.

Figure 4 LIN28B regulates a stem-like phenotype in t-NEPC cells. (A) FACS analyses measured CD44+ and CD133+ cell populations regulated by LIN28B knockout. (B) DuNE(gCTL) and DuNE(gLIN28B) cells were used to perform colony formation assays. (C and D) MTS assays measured cell proliferation of DU145 cells with/without IN28B overexpression and DuNE cells with/without LIN28B knockout. (E) E-cadherin, N-cadherin, and SNAI2 protein levels were measured by immunoblotting. (F) Tumor take rates and (G) tumor volume and tumor doubling time of DuNE(gCTL) and DuNE(gLIN28B) xenografts were plotted. (H and I) LIN28B, SOX2, SYP, CD44, and N-Cad expressions from the xenografts were measured by immunoblotting and IHC. All FACS, qPCR, and immunoblotting assays were repeated in triplicate. The Student’s t test was used to compare results between 2 groups with *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, respectively.

LIN28B promotes t-NEPC tumorigenesis and tumor growth. The gain of a stem-like phenotype has been demonstrated to associate with PCa tumorigenesis and progression (38, 39). To study the impact of LIN28B on xenograft growth, we inoculated DuNE(gCTL) and DuNE(gLIN28B) cells subcutaneously into immunocompromised mice (n = 16/group). There were 6 DuNE(gLIN28B) cell inoculations that never generated a xenograft during the 3 months of the animal study. The remaining 10 DuNE(gLIN28B) cell inoculations gave rise to tumors, but the tumor take rates were significantly longer: the mean uptake time was 29 days compared with 20 days in the DuNE(gCTL) tumor group (Figure 4F). Even after the 10 tumors formed from the DuNE(gLIN28B) cells, their growth rate was much slower, having an average doubling time of 7.55 days (Figure 4G), compared with DuNE(gCTL) tumors having an average doubling time of 5.13 days. Immunoblotting and IHC assays confirmed that DuNE(gLIN28B) tumors expressed residual LIN28B protein and reduced levels of N-cadherin, CD44, SYP, and SOX2 (Figure 4, H and I). Based on these results, we reasoned that LIN28B is important for t-NEPC initiation and progression. The residual LIN28B expression in the DuNE(gLIN28B) cells may be at a threshold that accounts for either no tumor development or a slower tumor progression rate.

LIN28B regulates let-7 signaling in PCa cells. The oncogenic role of the LIN28B/let-7 pathway has been established in various cancers, where the upregulation of LIN28B and the resultant downregulation of let-7 were correlated with poor prognosis and advanced malignancies (40). LIN28B-mediated inhibition of let-7 regulates tumor-initiating and self-renewal properties of CSCs (41). Although we recognize that there are other signal pathways (e.g., NF-κB, REST, and RAS) through which LIN28B can act independently of let-7 (41), our results did not support these mechanisms (data not shown); rather, LIN28B-mediated suppression of let-7 was strongly implicated in promoting t-NEPC development (Figure 5). First, GSEA showed that DuNE cells were negatively associated with the “putative let-7 family” signature when compared with DU145 cells (Figure 5A). DuNE cells expressed significantly lower levels of several let-7 family members, with let-7d being the most strongly suppressed in the DuNE cells (Figure 5B). Second, RNA-Seq data from the Beltran patient cohort showed that a panel of let-7–suppressed genes from the leading-edge gene list predicted by GSEA (Figure 5A) were upregulated in the t-NEPC(LIN28Bhi) in comparison with t-NEPC(LIN28Blo) and AdPC patient tumors (Figure 5C). These expression patterns were replicable in the DuNE models and several t-NEPC PDXs, including the LTL331R model that progressed from the LTL331 tumors (Figure 5, C–E). Let-7–suppressed genes, including IGDCC3, CCNF, and INTS2, were highly expressed only in DuNE and NCI-H69 cells, both of which possess NE phenotypes (Figure 5F). Let-7 sponge (spg-let-7), which acts as a let-7 inhibitor, increased IGDCC3, CCNF, and INTS2 mRNA levels in DU145 cells, while a let-7d mimic inhibited the expression of these genes in DuNE cells (Supplemental Figure 8). Collectively, these results demonstrated that LIN28B regulated a stem-like gene network via let-7 miRNA for t-NEPC development.

Figure 5 Let-7 is a negative downstream effector of LIN28B. (A) GSEA revealed the enrichment of the “putative let-7 family” signature in DU145 cells in comparison with DuNE cells. (B) Real-time PCR measured several let-7 family members in LNCaP, LnNE, DU145, DuNE, and NCI-H69 cells. (C) The expression of putative let-7 target genes identified from the leading-edge gene list from GSEA (A) was stratified from RNA-Seq results from the Beltran patient cohort, DuNE, and LnNE cell models and LTL331 PDX models. (D) GSEA showed the enrichment of the “let-7 target gene” signature in DuNE(gLIN28B) cells in comparison with DuNE(gCTL) cells. (E) The expression of putative let-7 target genes identified from the leading-edge gene list from GSEA (D) was plotted. (F) The mRNA levels of IGDCC3, CCNF, and INTS2 were measured in LNCaP, LnNE, DU145, DuNE, and NCI-H69 cells by real-time PCR. The Student’s t test was used to compare results between 2 groups with **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

HMGA2 mediates LIN28B/let-7 signaling to induce SOX2 expression. The association of LIN28B and SOX2 co-upregulation with t-NEPC progression suggests that LIN28B/let-7 signaling may stimulate SOX2 expression in contributing to t-NEPC development. The mechanism by which the LIN28B/let-7 axis induces SOX2 expression warrants further investigation. Although several signaling pathways (e.g., HMGA2, MYC, RAS, and EZH2) were reported to be the downstream targets of LIN28/let-7 (40, 42, 43), we found that LIN28B depletion in DuNE cells resulted in the suppression of HMGA2 and SOX2 at both mRNA and protein levels (Figure 6A). Consistently, spg-let-7 increased HMGA2 and SOX2 mRNA levels in DU145 cells and substantially enhanced HMGA2 and SOX2 protein levels in DuNE cells (Figure 6B). In contrast, let-7d mimic decreased the expression of HMGA2 and SOX2 expression in DuNE cells (Figure 6C), indicating that LIN28B/let-7 signaling regulated HMGA2 expression in PCa cells. This finding was consistent with previous reports in hematopoietic stem cells and HeLa cells (43, 44). HMGA2 is an oncofetal protein that is highly expressed during embryonic development but is expressed at either very low levels or not at all in normal adult tissues. HMGA2 has oncogenic properties involved in tumor cell development, differentiation, stem cell self-renewal of CSCs, and EMT (45). Since HMGA2 is a transcription factor recruited to the SOX2 promoter to regulate SOX2 transcription (23), we sought to define the regulatory interactions between HMGA2 and SOX2 in PCa cells. HMGA2 knockdown in DuNE cells suppressed SOX2 (Figure 6D). Rescue experiments showed that spg-let-7 in DuNE(gLIN28B) cells upregulated HMGA2 and SOX2 expression (Figure 6E) and HMGA2 in DuNE(gLIN28B) cells enhanced SOX2 expression (Figure 6F). Consistently, overexpression of HMGA2 in DU145 cells enhanced SOX2 expression (Figure 6G). Furthermore, luciferase reporter assays confirmed that HMGA2 overexpression in DU145 cells stimulated, whereas HMGA2 silencing in DuNE cells reduced, SOX2 promoter activity (Figure 6H). These results demonstrated that HMGA2 is a downstream mediator of LIN28B/let-7 signaling to regulate SOX2 expression in PCa cells. Furthermore, we showed that high LIN28B, HMGA2, and SOX2 expression were all associated with progression-free survival of patients who received androgen deprivation therapy (Figure 6I), emphasizing that the LIN28B/HMGA2/SOX axis may be a biomarker of worse prognosis.