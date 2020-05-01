The lymph node stromal laminin α5 shapes alloimmunity

Depleting LNSC Lama5 alters LN regulatory T cell distribution. We measured the expression of Lama4 and Lama5 in various cell types in mouse LNs by flow cytometry. Lama4 and Lama5 were widely expressed intracellularly and extracellularly in FRCs, BECs, and LECs (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135099DS1). Lama5 was also detected intracellularly in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, B cells, and DCs (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). These results are commensurate with reports showing that Lama5 can be secreted by stromal cells and lymphocytes (17, 22, 27).

To clarify the mechanisms of how laminin modulates immunity, and because complete genetic ablation of the Lama5 gene caused embryonic lethality (28), we created a stromal cell Lama5-KO by breeding Pdgfrb-Cre+/– (29) with Lama5fl/fl mice (28). Lama5-floxed and Pdgfrb-Cre DNA sequences were confirmed by genotyping (Supplemental Figure 2), and Pdgfrb-Cre–/– × Lama5fl/fl (WT) mice were used as littermate controls. LNSCs were isolated and quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) showed that Lama5 transcripts were completely depleted in FRCs and partially depleted in BECs and LECs, but Lama4 was not affected (Figure 1A). There were no differences in Lama4 and Lama5 expression in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, B cells, and DCs in WT and Lama5-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 3). By fluorescent immunohistochemistry, Lama5 was depleted in the CR and HEVs, but Lama4 was not affected, resulting a significant increase in the Lama4/Lama5 ratio. In contrast, neither Lama4 nor Lama5 was depleted in the spleen (Figure 1, B and C). There were no differences in the numbers or percentages of various leukocyte subsets, including CD3+ and CD8+ T cells, B cells, and DCs in the LNs, spleen, and thymus (Supplemental Figure 4), indicating no major shifts in cell numbers and distribution.

Figure 1 Characterization of Lama5 conditional KO mice. (A) Lama4 and Lama5 gene expression in FRCs, BECs, and LECs in Lama5-KO and WT mice. Stromal cell subsets sorted from LNs of Lama5-KO and WT mice; Lama4 and Lama5 transcripts relative to cyclophilin A measured by qRT-PCR (n = 7). (B and C) Lama4 and Lama5 expression in peripheral LNs from Lama5-KO and WT mice. (B) LN sections stained for Lama4 and Lama5; representative images at ×20 original magnification. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Percentages of Lama4- and Lama5-positive areas, and Lama4/Lama5 ratios in the CR and around HEVs (n = 30). (D) pLNs stained for Foxp3, CD3, peanut agglutinin, and B220. Left: Representative images. Scale bar: 200 μm. Right: Quantification of Tregs in whole section and T cell zones (n = 30). In all panels, at least 3 independent experiments, 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN and 3–5 fields/section. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Because the Lama4/Lama5 protein ratio was associated with the choice of tolerance versus immunity and the induction of suppressive, regulatory, Foxp3+ Tregs in the LNs (8), we assessed whether genetic ablation of stromal Lama5, which increased the ratio, would influence the number or distribution of Tregs. The natural Treg (nTreg, Foxp3+Helios+) percentage was slightly increased, but there was no significant difference in the percentage of total Tregs and peripherally induced Tregs (iTregs, Foxp3+Helios–) in Lama5-KO compared with WT LN or spleen (Supplemental Figure 5). However, by immunohistochemistry, Tregs were significantly increased in the LN T cell zone (CD3+), but not in the B cell zone (B220+), germinal center (peanut agglutinin+) (Figure 1D), or subcapsular sinus (Supplemental Figure 6). In the CR and around HEVs of Lama5-KO LNs, there were also more CD11c+ DCs detected (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), although no significant difference in the total LN percentage between WT and KO (Supplemental Figure 4). This observation is commensurate with our prior report that plasmacytoid DCs in the CR present alloantigen to induce iTregs (30).

Depleting Lama5 alters LN structures and molecules favorable for T cell migration. The number and size of HEVs (CD31+PNAd+) increased in Lama5-KO LNs, particularly in paracortex area (Figure 2, A and B). Transcripts for VEGF-A, VEGF-C, and VEGF-D, which are mediators of LN endothelial cell proliferation (31), were measured. VEGF-A mRNA was increased in Lama5-KO FRCs, while VEGF-C and VEGF-D were not affected (Figure 2C). Notably, the increased numbers of Tregs were highly colocalized with PNAd+ HEVs in peripheral LNs (pLNs) and mesenteric LNs (mLNs) (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 8), suggesting that the increased Tregs may have accumulated due to enhanced migration through blood and/or retention within the CR. Hence, we analyzed the chemokines, including CCL19, CCL21, and CXCL12, which drive T cell entry into LNs through HEVs. In Lama5-KO mice, CXCL12 and CCL21 expression was increased around the CR of pLNs and mLNs (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 9), while CCL19 (Supplemental Figure 10), CXCL9, and CXCL10 (data not shown) showed no differences. CCL21 and CXCL12 mRNA increased in FRCs but not in BECs and LECs (Figure 3A). FRCs express intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1), and mucosal vascular addressin cell adhesion molecule-1 (MAdCAM-1), which play important roles in T cell migration (32). In the LNs of Lama5-KO mice, VCAM-1 protein expression was increased in the CR and around HEVs, and the mRNAs encoding VCAM-1 and ICAM-1, but not MadCAM-1, were increased in FRCs (Figure 3, B and C). Taken together, these results showed that depletion of Lama5 in LNSCs created a favorable microenvironment for Treg enrichment, including more HEVs, enhanced chemokine expression, and increased VCAM-1, allowing for increased Treg presence in the cortical T cell zones.

Figure 2 Depleting stromal Lama5 increases LN Tregs and HEVs. (A) LN stained for ER-TR7 and CD31. (B) LN stained for PNAd and Foxp3 and colocalization of Foxp3 and PNAd analyzed by Pearson’s correlation coefficient (PCC). Scale bars: 200 μm (left) and 50 μm (right). In whole-section images, original magnification is ×20. Left panels, representative images; right panels, staining percentages (n = 30). (C) VEGF-A, VEGF-C, and VEGF-D gene expression in FRCs, BECs, and LECs in Lama5-KO and WT mice (n = 3). Data (mean ± SEM) are representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3–5 fields/section. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Figure 3 Depleting stromal Lama5 increases CCL21, CXCL12, and VCAM-1. (A) Left and upper right: CCL21 and CXCL12 protein expression in the CR and around HEVs (n = 30). Scale bar: 200 μm; in whole-section images, original magnification is ×20. Lower right: CCL21 and CXCL12 gene expression in FRCs, BECs, and LECs in Lama5-KO and WT mice (n = 3). (B) VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 protein expression in the CR and around HEVs (n = 30). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) VCAM-1, ICAM-1, and MAdCAM-1 gene expression in FRCs, BECs, and LECs in Lama5-KO and WT mice (n = 3). Data (mean ± SEM) are representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 mice/group, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3–5 fields/section. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Lama5 regulates T cell transendothelial migration through the receptors α6 integrin and α-dystroglycan. In order to delineate the direct effects of laminins on migration of various mouse and human T cells, different in vitro cell migration models and conditions were included. We firstly investigated the effects of the 2 main laminin isoforms, α4β1γ1 (laminin 411) and laminin α5β1γ1 (laminin 511), on CD4+ T cell migration on laminin-coated plates by measuring length (distance migrated) and velocity with real-time live imaging. Laminin 411 promoted both increased length of migration pathways and velocity, while laminin 511 inhibited these responses (Figure 4A and Supplemental Videos 1–4). We next studied the role of the receptors α6 integrin and α-dystroglycan (αDG) in Lama5-regulated T cell migration. The receptor α6 integrin has been widely recognized for being expressed on lymphocytes and bone marrow cells (27, 33). αDG gene expression was confirmed in various T cell subsets (Figure 4B). Pretreating CD4+ T cells with blocking mAbs against α6 integrin or αDG prevented laminin 511 inhibitory effects and preserved length and velocity (Figure 4C), indicating that laminin 511 affects CD4+ T cell migration independently through both receptors, α6 integrin and αDG.

Figure 4 Lama5 regulates T cell migration via α6 integrin and αDG. (A) CD4+ T cell track length and velocity migrating on surfaces coated with laminin α4β1γ1 (laminin 411) and/or α5β1γ1 (laminin 511) (2 μg/mL each) measured with real-time live imaging (n = 6). (B) αDG gene transcripts in various T cell subsets relative to hypoxanthine phosphoribosyltransferase (HPRT) measured by qRT-PCR (n = 4). (C) Track length and velocity of CD4+ T cells treated with blocking mAbs against α6 integrin (10 μg/mL, isotype IgG) or αDG (5 μg/mL, isotype IgM) (n = 6). (D) CD4+ T cell binding to 96-well flat-bottom plates coated with laminin 411 and/or 511 (2 μg/mL each), plus anti-CD3 (50 μg/mL) or CCL21 (500 ng/mL) (n = 8). Data (mean ± SEM) are representative of 3 experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

CD4+ T cells were cultured on laminin 411–coated and/or 511–coated plates and cell attachment was measured. Both anti-CD3–activated and nonactivated cells bound more to laminin 511 than 411; however, the binding was only transient, not influenced by anti-CD3 activation, and returned to baseline within 60 minutes (Figure 4D). With the addition of CCL21 to stimulate chemokine receptors, cell attachment was increased, but the effects of laminins were diminished (Figure 4D). Similarly, there was no increased binding under shear flow conditions in the presence of BECs (Figure 5, H–J). Blocking α6 integrin or αDG did not inhibit the transient T cell binding (data not shown). Together, these data showed that inhibition of migration by laminin 511 was not due to simple high affinity binding to Lama5.

Figure 5 Lama5 inhibits CD4+ T cell and iTreg transendothelial migration via α6-integrin and αDG. (A) Schematic representation of transwell assay. Boyden chambers were coated with 30 μg laminin; BECs line MS-1 monolayers coated on inserts. T cells (2 × 105) were loaded into the upper chamber, and 500 ng/mL CCL21 was added to the bottom chamber. Percentage of cells that migrated to the bottom chamber was determined after 3 hours. (B) Percentage of migrated CD4+ T cells; anti–α6 integrin or anti-αDG pretreatment of T cells. (C) Migration of CD4+ T effector and memory cells, natural and induced Tregs, and CD8+ T cells. (D) CD4+ T cell migration across laminin 421 or/and laminin 521. (E and F) Migration efficiency of human CD4+ iTregs and T effector cells; anti–α6 integrin or anti-αDG pretreatment. n = 6 (B–F). (G) Schematic representation of T cell migration in laminar flow channels with shear force using BioFlux. Laminar flow channels were coated with 30 μg/mL laminin 411 and/or 511. BEC MS-1 cells were grown to confluence and 500 ng/mL CCL21 was passed through the laminar flow channels and incubated at 37°C for 6 hours. CD4+ T cells or iTregs were passed through the flow channels at 0.5 dynes/cm2. (H) Adherence of CD4+ T cells or iTregs imaged at 1-minute intervals for 30 minutes. (I) CD4+ T cells pretreated with anti–α6 integrin or anti-αDG. n = 3 (H and I). (J) Adherence of CD4+ T cells or CD8+ T cells after 3 minutes of cell perfusion over BEC layers in a flow device (n = 6). Data are presented as mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

Transwell assays were conducted using a Boyden chamber coated with BEC monolayers and a CCL21 gradient (Figure 5A). Naive CD4+, T memory, T effector, nTreg, iTreg, and CD8+ T cell subsets behaved similarly: laminin 411 promoted and laminin 511 inhibited their migration (Figure 5, B and C). The combination of 411 plus 511 resulted in mutual inhibitory effects. The Lama5 inhibitory effects were attenuated with blocking α6 integrin or αDG mAbs (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 11), indicating that many different T cells recognize Lama5 through α6 integrin and αDG. Additionally, laminin 421 and 521 trimers displayed similar stimulatory and inhibitory effects as laminin 411 and 511, respectively (Figure 5D), indicating that the laminin α chain was responsible for these functions. Moreover, laminin 411 promoted, whereas 511 suppressed, the transendothelial migration (TEM) of human Tregs and activated CD4+ T cells, which also recognized laminin 511 through α6 integrin and αDG (Figure 5, E and F).

In vitro shear flow was performed using the Bioflux system to model in vivo blood vessel laminar flow (Figure 5G). The flow channel was coated with a BEC monolayer along with CCL21 over a coating of laminin 411 and/or 511. Shear was applied to the channels by laminar flow and T cells attaching to the endothelial layer were recorded in intervals by real-time imaging. As compared with the PBS-coated control group, laminin 411 favored the attachment and TEM of CD4+ T cells and iTregs, while laminin 511 inhibited this response (Figure 5H). The laminin 511 inhibition was attenuated by adding laminin 411 to the coating or by pretreating the T cells with mAbs against α6 integrin or αDG (Figure 5I). A turbulent-flow device supplying higher shear force (4 dynes/cm2) (34) was used to confirm the effects of laminins 411 and 511 on TEM. Laminin 411 promoted, but laminin 511 inhibited, both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell TEM (Figure 5J). Overall, these data showed that Lama4 promoted, whereas Lama5 inhibited, many parameters of T cell TEM toward chemokine signaling, and T cells recognize laminin 511 through α6 integrin and αDG.

Lama5 restricts CD4+ T cell and Treg migration in vivo. Because the LNs of Lama5-deficient mice contained more chemokines, cell adhesion molecules, HEVs, and Tregs in the CR, and because laminins regulated numerous aspects of T cell migration, we hypothesized that laminins directly regulated migration of T cells and Tregs to the HEVs and CR. To test this, naive CD4+ T cells and iTregs were labeled with eFluor 670 and CFSE, respectively, and adoptively transferred into Lama5-KO and WT mice. After 16 hours, T cell entry into LNs was evaluated through immunohistochemistry. In Lama5-KO mice, transferred naive CD4+ T cells and iTregs were both increased 2-fold in the CR and 4-fold in HEVs compared with WT (Figure 6A). To test T cell retention in LNs, blocking mAbs against CD62L were administered 18 hours after T cell transfer. The cells remaining in LNs were assessed 18 hours after mAb administration. The results showed that there was CD4+ T cell egress, with cells egressing slightly more from Lama5-KO compared with WT LNs. In contrast, iTregs were relatively retained in LNs and there was no difference between WT and KO LNs (Supplemental Figure 12). Overall, these results suggest that the relatively high concentration of CD4+ T cells or Tregs in the CR and HEVs of Lama5-KO LNs was due primarily to increased migration into the LNs rather than increased retention.

Figure 6 Lama5 regulates CD4+ T cell and Treg entry into LNs via αDG and α6 integrin. (A) CFSE-labeled iTregs (2 × 106) and 2 × 106 eFluor 670–labeled CD4+ cells transferred i.v. to Lama5-KO or WT mice. After 16 hours, LNs were stained for ER-TR7 and with DAPI and analyzed for the transferred cells. Left panels: Representative whole-section images (original magnification, ×20); arrowheads indicate HEVs. Scale bars: 200 μm (left) and 50 μm (right). Right panels: Quantification of naive CD4+ T cells and iTregs in the CR and HEVs (n = 30). (B and C) T cells pretreated with anti-αDG (2.5 μg mAb/106 cells, isotype IgM) or anti–α6 integrin (itg) (5 μg mAb/106 cells, isotype IgG) before transfer. After 16 hours, LNs were harvested for immunohistochemistry and flow cytometry. (B) Upper panels: Gating strategy. Lower panels: Number of transferred naive CD4+ T cells (eFluor 670+) and iTregs (CFSE+) per 1 × 106 total CD4+ T cells or total Foxp3+ cells (n = 6). (C) Upper panels: Representative scanning images (original magnification, ×20). LNs were stained for ER-TR7 and with DAPI and analyzed for transferred cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. Lower panels: Quantification of transferred naive CD4+ T cells (eFluor 670+) and iTregs (CFSE+) in the CR and HEVs (n = 30). Data (mean ± SEM) are from 3 independent experiments with 3 mice/group. For immunohistochemistry, 5 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3–5 fields/section. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Naive CD4+ T cells and iTregs were pretreated with blocking mAbs against αDG or α6 integrin before adoptive transfer to WT recipients. Both blocking mAbs significantly increased naive CD4+ T cell and iTreg migration into LNs compared with the isotype controls (Figure 6B). More transferred naive CD4+ T cells and iTregs were detected in the CR and around HEVs (Figure 6C). These findings further demonstrated that Lama5 regulates T cell entry into LNs via receptors αDG and α6 integrin. Our results also show that these mAbs do not deplete T cells, so that their immunomodulatory effects (vide infra) were not due to simple depletion of T cells. Indeed, i.v. injection of anti-αDG or anti–α6 integrin resulted in increased numbers of Tregs and CD4+ T cells in the CR and around HEVs (Figure 7, A–D), while there were no significant differences in CD8+ T cells, DCs, or B cells (Supplemental Figure 13). These results indicated that systemically blocking Lama5 receptor αDG or α6 integrin altered the trafficking of endogenous CD4+ T cells and nTregs without depletion of, or interference with, other leukocytes.

Figure 7 Systemically blocking αDG and α6 integrin increases CD4+ T cell and nTreg accumulation in LNs. C57BL/6 mice were injected i.v. with 10 μg anti-αDG (isotype IgM) or 10 μg anti–α6 integrin (itg) (isotype IgG); LNs were harvested after 16 hours. (A) Representative whole-section images (original magnification, ×20). Scale bars: 200 μm (upper) and 50 μm (lower). Sections were stained for Foxp3 and ER-TR7; arrowheads indicate HEVs. (B) Quantification of nTregs in the CR and HEVs (n = 30). (C) Gating strategy for CD4+ T cells and nTregs; values show population percentage. (D) Number of CD4+ T cells and nTregs in each LN (n = 10). Data (mean ± SEM) are based on at least 3 independent experiments with 3 mice/group. For immunohistochemistry, 3 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3–5 fields/section. For flow cytometry, 5 LNs/mouse. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Overall, the in vivo migration of CD4+ T cells and iTregs from blood to LNs was facilitated through either genetically depleting the LNSC Lama5 gene or pharmacologically blocking Lama5 receptors. In this niche, T cells migrated through and interacted with Lama5 via αDG and anti–α6 integrin, and Lama5 was a key component of the microenvironment that restricted T cell migration.

Lama5 regulates antigen-specific T cell responses to alloantigen. The effect of Lama5 on antigen-specific CD4+ T cell responses during immunity and tolerance induction was assessed. Lama5-KO and WT (all C57BL/6 [H-2b] background) mice were immunized with BALB/c (H-2d) donor-specific splenocyte transfusion (DST) or tolerized with anti-CD40L mAb plus DST. Recipients had adoptive transfer from CD45.1 T cell receptor–transgenic (TCR-Tg) CD4+ T cells from TEa mice that recognize donor I-Ed (Ea antigen) presented by recipient I-Ab (35). After 3 and 5 days, TEa T cell enrichment, activation, and polarization in pLNs, mLNs, and spleen were analyzed. Under both immune and tolerant conditions, more transferred cells were detected in secondary lymphoid organs (SLOs) than in naive conditions without DST or anti-CD40L after 3 days of injection. Notably, there were also more TEa cells in Lama5-KO than in WT SLOs (Figure 8A). In immune and tolerant conditions more transferred cells were observed in the KO LNs around HEVs (Figure 8B). In immunity, the activation of alloantigen-specific CD4+ T cells determined by CD44hiCD69+ expression was lower in Lama5-KO LNs compared with WT, 3 and 5 days after injection. There was a similar trend in tolerogenic conditions (Figure 9A), indicating that depleting Lama5 may have an inhibitory effect on T cell activation. In tolerance and immunity, there was a higher Treg/Th17 ratio in Lama5-KO SLOs, with significant values in tolerance. This indicates that depleting stromal Lama5 favored Treg differentiation (Figure 9B). These results showed that stromal Lama5 functioned in vivo during the response to alloantigen, and deficiency of Lama5 created a tolerogenic niche with more Tregs.

Figure 8 LN stromal Lama5 regulates antigen-specific CD4+ T cell distribution in LNs in immunity and tolerance. CD45.1+CD4+ TEa cells (1 × 106) were injected i.v. into immune (plus 1 × 107 DST) or tolerant (plus 1 × 107 DST and 250 μg anti-CD40L) Lama5-KO and WT mice. WT mice only injected with TEa cells served as negative control (naive). (A) Number of TEa cells out of 1 × 106 CD4+ T cells in LNs 3 days after injection (n = 6–8). (B) Left panels: Representative whole-section images (original magnification, ×20). Scale bars: 200 μm (upper) and 50 μm (lower). LNs were harvested 3 days after injection and sections stained for ER-TR7, B220, and CD45.1; arrowheads indicates HEVs. Right panels: Quantification of TEa cells (CD45.1+) in the CR and HEVs (n = 30). Data (mean ± SEM) are representative of 2 independent experiments. For immunohistochemistry, 5 LNs/mouse, 3 sections/LN, and 3–5 fields/section. For flow cytometry, 5 LNs/mouse. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test for multiple-variable differences (A) or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test for single-variable differences (B).

Figure 9 LN stromal Lama5 regulates antigen-specific CD4+ T cell responses in immunity and tolerance. CD45.1+CD4+ TEa cells (1 × 106) were injected i.v. into immune (plus 1 × 107 DST) or tolerant (plus 1 × 107 DST and 250 μg anti-CD40L) Lama5-KO and WT mice. WT mice only injected with TEa cells served as negative control (naive). (A) CD44 and CD69 expression on TEa cells 3 and 5 days after injection. Left graph: Gating strategy with WT pLNs; values show population percentage. Right panels: CD44hiCD69+ populations in pLNs and mLNs (n = 3–5). (B) TEa cell differentiation into Tregs or Th17 cells 3 and 5 days after injection. Left panels: Gating strategy with WT pLNs with DST plus anti-CD40L; values show population percentage. Right panels: Treg/Th17 ratios in SLOs under immunity and tolerance induction (n = 3). Data (mean ± SEM) are representative of 2 independent experiments. Gray bars, WT; white bars, KO. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Depletion of LNSC Lama5 promotes tolerance. Lama5-KO and WT mice received cardiac allografts from BALB/c donor mice. Without immunosuppression, all allografts were acutely rejected by both groups with identical kinetics (median survival time [MST] = 6.5 days), indicating that the conditional KO does not affect acute allograft rejection significantly (Figure 10A). Next, we assessed clinically relevant, but nontolerogenic, immunosuppressive protocols. Starting on the day of transplantation, mice received either tacrolimus (2 mg/kg/d s.c.) or a single dose of anti-CD40L mAb (250 μg i.v.). Graft function was monitored until rejection. Lama5-KO recipients treated with tacrolimus had significantly longer survival than WT (MST 89 vs. 27.5 days, P < 0.002; Figure 10B). A trend for prolongation of graft survival was also observed with anti-CD40L (MST 155 vs. 91 days, P = 0.07; Figure 10C). Therefore, conditional deletion of LN Lama5 promoted longer graft acceptance with single-immunosuppression regimens with a calcineurin inhibitor or costimulatory blockade treatment.

Figure 10 LN stromal Lama5 regulates alloimmunity. (A) Lama5-KO and WT mice received BALB/c cardiac allografts alone, (B) with tacrolimus (2 mg/kg/day s.c.), or (C) with anti-CD40L mAb (250 μg i.v. day 0). (D–F) Anti–α6 integrin mAb, anti-αDG mAb, or isotype controls (10 μg each i.v.) were administered every 3 days. (G and H) Anti–α6 integrin, anti-αDG mAb, or isotype control (10 μg i.v., every 7 days) with tacrolimus (2 mg/kg/day s.c.). Graft survival with log-rank comparisons; n = 6–8 mice/group. Median survival time (MST) was calculated. In G, the “x” indicates that the mouse died before rejection was observed. In A–H, n values indicate numbers of transplanted mice. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Because Lama5 regulates T cells through αDG or α6 integrin, and because not all Lama5 was depleted in the conditional KO, we hypothesized that blocking these receptors would be immunosuppressive and have additive effects in Lama5-KO mice. As noted above, these antibodies were not depleting, so that any influence on graft survival would not be due to depletion of effector cells. Lama5-KO and WT recipients received anti–α6 integrin (10 μg i.v., isotype IgG) or anti-αDG (10 μg i.v., isotype IgM) mAb every 3 days. Compared with the isotype control group, WT recipients treated with anti–α6 integrin had a small but significant prolongation of allograft survival (MST 10 vs. 7 days, P < 0.001), while Lama5-deficient recipients displayed further prolongation (MST 12 days, P < 0.05, compared with WT; Figure 10D). Lama5-KO mice treated with αDG had the most prolonged allograft survival (MST 13 vs. 7 days, P < 0.003; Figure 10E), as compared with WT recipients, which showed similar allograft survival to the isotype controls (MST 7 days). Administration of anti–α6 integrin plus anti-αDG to WT recipients increased MST up to 15 days compared with isotype controls (MST 8 days). Notably, the Lama5-KO recipients treated with anti-αDG plus anti–α6 integrin displayed a further increase in MST to 27.5 days (Figure 10F). These observations indicated that depletion of LNSC Lama5 and systemic blockade of the laminin 511 receptors αDG and/or α6 integrin prolonged allograft survival and those strategies work additively.

We also investigated the influence of blocking Lama5 receptors together with tacrolimus. Mice receiving tacrolimus plus anti–α6 integrin had longer graft survival than controls (MST 67.5 vs. 28.5 days, P < 0.005; Figure 10G). Similarly, tacrolimus plus αDG treatment also significantly increased graft survival (MST from 19 to 63.5 days, P < 0.001; Figure 10H). These results are commensurate with genetically depleting stromal Lama5 (Figure 10B), again confirming the role of Lama5 in chronic graft alloimmunity.

Because stromal Lama4 and Lama5 are expressed around blood vessels (36), we asked if there were changes in their distribution in the allograft as a result of the different treatments. As compared with healthy BALB/c hearts, Lama4 was slightly increased (2-fold), but Lama5 increased more dramatically by 4-fold in the rejected heart, leading to a reduced Lama4/Lama5 ratio (Figure 11, A and B). Further, the grafts of recipients without immunosuppressor were rejected at day 9 of transplantation. In rejected grafts, Lama5 increased 8-fold compared with normal hearts and 2-fold versus nonrejected grafts (day 6), while Lama4 did not show further increase compared with nonrejected grafts, leading to a decreased Lama4/Lama5 ratio. Nevertheless, in the anti-CD40L–treated recipients, grafts were not rejected at day 9 and the Lama4 and Lama5 levels were comparable to that of day6 recipients. Overall, these results showed that a decreased Lama4/Lama5 ratio in tissues was also associated with the severity of rejection.

Figure 11 Lama4 and Lama5 in grafts are associated with rejection severity. Normal hearts, transplanted hearts on day 6 (not yet rejected) and day 9 (no treatment, rejected; anti-CD40L treated, not yet rejected) were stained for Lama4, Lama5, CD31, and with DAPI. (A) Representative whole-section images (original magnification, ×20). Scale bar: 800 μm. (B) Quantification of Lama4- and Lama5-positive areas and Lama5/Lama4 ratios (n = 45); DAPI-negative ventricular lumen omitted. Data (mean ± SEM) are representative of 3 independent experiments with 3 mice/group, 3 sections/graft. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test for multiple-variable differences.

LNSC Lama5 regulates alloantigen-specific T cell responses during transplantation. On the day of cardiac transplantation, CD45.1+CD4+ TEa cells were transferred into the recipients treated with anti-CD40L. After 3 or 5 days, TEa cell migration, activation, and differentiation within recipient SLOs were analyzed. At day 3 after transplantation, more TEa cells were detected in SLOs compared with nontransplanted controls injected with TEa cells only, and more TEa cells were detected in Lama5-KO than in WT recipient SLOs (Figure 12A). TEa cell activation marked by CD44hiCD69+ was decreased in Lama5-KO recipient LNs (Figure 12B). Higher Treg/Th17 ratios were detected in Lama5-KO recipient LNs (Figure 12C). Together, those results demonstrated that LNSC Lama5 regulated antigen-specific CD4+ T cell migration and activation, and played a role in balancing tolerance versus immunity, thereby affecting allograft survival and transplantation outcomes.