Melatonin inhibits cytosolic mitochondrial DNA–induced neuroinflammatory signaling in accelerated aging and neurodegeneration

AANAT deletion results in mtDNA-mediated inflammation. Melatonin is a neuroprotective hormone synthesized in neuronal mitochondria (30, 35). To explore the role of melatonin in the brain, we created aralkylamine N-acetyltransferase–/– (AANAT-KO) mice in a CBA/J genetic background, a strain that produces melatonin (46, 47). AANAT is the penultimate enzyme in melatonin synthesis, and is located in the mitochondrial matrix (35, 48). Melatonin concentration measured in pineal during peak production (4 a.m.) is reduced to background in AANAT-KO mice as compared with WT mice (Figure 1A), demonstrating effective knockout of melatonin synthesis. At 20 weeks of age, AANAT-KO mice gained less weight than WT mice, a difference not found in 8-week-old mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135026DS1). Melatonin is an antioxidant, therefore we studied protein carbonylation and lipid peroxidation, markers of oxidative damage associated with aging and neurodegeneration, in brains of AANAT-KO mice (49, 50). AANAT-KO brain had higher levels of protein carbonylation and lipid peroxidation (Figure 1, B and C), suggesting that melatonin absence results in increased cerebral oxidative stress. Increased ventricle size is associated with aging (51), and in 20-week-old AANAT-KO mice we also found a 25% increased corrected ventricle size (P < 0.05) in the context of a smaller brain (10% not significant), therefore representing atrophy and not hydrocephalus (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). The combination of premature neurodegeneration, weight loss, increased ROS damage, and neuroinflammation suggests AANAT-KO mice as a model of accelerated aging.

Figure 1 Melatonin deficiency–induced mtDNA release mediated neuroinflammation. (A) LC-MS quantification of melatonin in pineal gland isolated at 4:00 a.m. from 20-week-old WT and AANAT-KO mice (n = 3). (B) Quantification of malondialdehyde (MDA), an indicator of lipid peroxidation, and (C) protein carbonylation, an indicator of protein oxidation in whole brain of 8- and 20-week-old WT and AANAT-KO mouse brain lysate (n = 3). (D) Ventricle volume in 20-week-old WT and AANAT-KO brain (n = 3). (E) qPCR of cytosolic mtDNA in 8- and 20-week-old WT and AANAT-KO brain using primers for mt-CO1, mt-Dloop1, and mt-Dloop3, mitochondrial genes. Cytosolic mtDNA is plotted relative to amount of WT brain after normalization to β-actin from the corresponding total DNA lysate, n = 3 for 8 weeks, n = 4 for 20 weeks. (F) Representative immunoblots and (G) quantitation for cGAS, STING, IRF3, caspase-1, and β-actin in WT and AANAT-KO brain lysates. β-actin was used as a loading control; data are expressed as relative to WT control (n = 4). (H) Cytokine ELISA in brain lysate of 20-week-old WT and AANAT-KO mice expressed as pg of cytokine per mg of protein lysate (n = 4). All data are expressed as mean ± SD, analyzed by Student’s t test (A, D, G, and H), or ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (B, C, and E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Given the role of melatonin in mitochondrial homeostasis, we evaluated whether AANAT-KO mice have elevated levels of cytosolic mtDNA. By 20 weeks but not at 8 weeks of age, we identify a 3.6-fold ± 0.8-fold increase of cytosolic mtDNA in AANAT-KO as compared with WT mice (Figure 1E). Release of mtDNA into the cytosol activates an inflammatory response via the cGAS/STING/IRF3 signaling axis (14). We found elevated levels of cGAS/STING/IRF3 proteins in 20-week-old AANAT-KO brains compared with controls (Figure 1, F and G). qRT-PCR data (Supplemental Figure 1D), which demonstrated increased mRNA expression at 20 weeks but not at 8 weeks of age, complemented these results. Moreover, caspase-1 activation increased in AANAT-KO brains (Figure 1, F and G). Caspase-1 activation along with increased cGAS, STING, and IRF3 expression in AANAT-KO mouse brain indicates activation of a neuroinflammatory response (52), and neuronal caspase-1 is a driver of neurodegeneration in vivo (21–24, 31, 52). Furthermore, AANAT-KO brain has elevated levels of proinflammatory cytokines and their respective mRNA (IL-6, IL-18, IL-1β, IFN-α, and IFN-β) compared with controls (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1E). This data demonstrates that melatonin deficit results in accelerated age-related elevated ROS damage, release of mtDNA activating the cGAS pathway, and a proinflammatory response. In light of these results, progressive melatonin reduction associated with human aging and in neurodegenerative disease likely plays a role in increasing physiologic and pathologic degeneration.

Melatonin mitigates mtDNA-mediated inflammatory response in AANAT-KO primary cerebrocortical neurons. To complement in vivo studies with neuron-specific data, AANAT-KO and WT primary cerebrocortical neurons (PCNs) cultured for 21 days were assayed for MMP and mitochondrial ROS. MMP decreased and ROS increased in AANAT-KO PCNs; exogenous melatonin administration restored both parameters (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). MMP exists as a gradient in neurons, whereby synaptic mitochondria have lower MMP than somal mitochondria, resulting in synaptic vulnerability (53). MMP is similar in somal mitochondria (<10 μm from nucleus) but decreased in synaptic AANAT-KO mitochondria (>50 μm from nucleus) (Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, the MMP gradient is exacerbated in AANAT-KO PCNs, indicating greater synaptic vulnerability. Like AANAT-KO brain, AANAT-KO PCNs demonstrate increased cytosolic mtDNA, cGAS/STING/IRF3 levels, caspase-1 activation, and proinflammatory cytokine expression, all of which were inhibited by melatonin (Figure 2, B–E). Consistent with in vivo data, neuronal melatonin depletion results in mitochondrial ROS damage, mtDNA release, and elevation of inflammatory cytokines, all inhibited by melatonin.

Figure 2 AANAT-KO induces mtDNA release and subsequent inflammation in PCNs. (A) Analysis of MMP by TMRM in WT and AANAT-KO PCNs at DIV21 (21 days in vitro) with or without melatonin (5 μM) in culture medium. TMRM fluorescence is plotted relative to WT PCN after normalization to nuclear stain (n = 5). (B) qPCR analysis of cytosolic mtDNA in WT and AANAT-KO PCNs using primers for mt-CO1, mt-Dloop1, and mt-Dloop3. Cytosolic mtDNA is plotted relative to amount of WT PCN after normalization to β-actin from the corresponding total DNA lysate (n = 3). (C) Representative immunoblot and (D) quantitation for cGAS, STING, IRF3, caspase-1, and β-actin in WT and AANAT-KO. β-actin was a loading control and data are expressed relative to untreated WT (n = 3). (E) Cytokine ELISA in culture medium of WT and AANAT-KO PCNs expressed as pg cytokine per mL of culture medium. PCNs grown with or without 5 μM melatonin (n = 3). All experiments were performed at DIV21, expressed as the mean ± SD, analyzed by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration are increased in differentiated N2a AANAT-KO cells, and their effects are attenuated by melatonin. To advance our mechanistic investigation of AANAT-KO effects on neurons, we generated N2a AANAT-KO neuroblastoma cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). We confirmed that N2a cells produce melatonin, and confirmed its absence in AANAT-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). After differentiation into mature neurons, WT and AANAT-KO N2a cells were assayed for mtDNA oxidative damage by immunofluorescence using an antibody against 8-hydroxyguanasine (8-OHDG). AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons have increased mtDNA damage, slower mitochondrial protein import, lower MMP, and higher ROS as compared with WT-differentiated neurons. Abnormalities are mitigated by melatonin (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). Further, mitochondrial permeability transition was higher in mitochondria of AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons and melatonin partially inhibited it (Supplemental Figure 3H). Mitochondrial damage and dysfunction in AANAT-KO cells, which are rescued by melatonin, suggest a critical role for melatonin in mitochondrial health. Interestingly, melatonin deficiency in AANAT-KO N2a cells only resulted in mtDNA-mediated inflammatory response in differentiated and not in undifferentiated AANAT-KO N2a cells (data not shown), suggesting that postmitotic cells are dependent on melatonin but undifferentiated cells are not. This may be explained by either greater vulnerability of postmitotic neuronal mitochondrial to oxidative stress or the fact that differentiated cells are more dependent on mitochondrial respiration compared with undifferentiated/dividing cells (54), and thus inefficient mitochondrial function is more disruptive.

Consistent with AANAT-KO PCNs, mtDNA release was increased in differentiated AANAT-KO N2a neurons, and the increase was prevented by melatonin (Figure 3A). We then evaluated 3 common regulators of inflammatory responses: NF-κB, caspase-1, and cGAS/STING/IRF3. NF-κB was phosphorylated and caspase-1 was cleaved, suggesting activation of both pathways, whereas cGAS/STING/IRF3 levels increased in AANAT-KO–differentiated N2a neurons. Melatonin administration inhibited all inflammatory signaling pathways in AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons (Figure 3, B and C). Consistent with this data, AANAT-KO N2a neurons secrete elevated levels of proinflammatory cytokines, all of which were inhibited by melatonin (Figure 3D). As an additional indicator of cellular stress, caspase-3 activation increased in AANAT-KO–differentiated N2a neurons, an effect inhibited by melatonin (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Inflammatory signaling modulates synaptic pruning (55). Synaptic and neuritic degeneration were prominent in AANAT-KO–differentiated N2a neurons as compared with WT neurons. AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons had reduced average neurite length and number, both of which were rescued by exogenous melatonin (Figure 3, E–G). Expression of PSD95, a postsynaptic marker, and synaptophysin, a presynaptic marker, were reduced in AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons, suggesting synaptic degeneration. Melatonin increased the levels of these markers (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 3 Melatonin inhibits neuroinflammation and degeneration in AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons. (A) qPCR analysis of cytosolic mtDNA in WT- and AANAT-KO–differentiated N2a cells grown with or without 5 μM melatonin using primers for mt-CO1, mt-Dloop1, and mt-Dloop3. Cytosolic mtDNA is plotted relative to the amount of WT N2a cells after normalization to β-actin from the corresponding total DNA lysate (n = 4). (B) Representative immunoblots and (C) quantification of cGAS, STING, IRF3, pNF-κB, caspase-1, and β-actin in WT- and AANAT-KO–differentiated N2a cells grown with or without 5 μM melatonin. β-actin was a loading control and protein levels are expressed relative to untreated WT (n = 3). (D) Cytokine ELISA in culture medium of WT- and AANAT-KO–differentiated N2a cells grown with or without 5 μM melatonin (n = 3). For all experiments, WT and AANAT-KO N2a cells were differentiated by 10 μM RA exposure for 8 days. (E) Representative images of immunocytochemical analysis of βIII-tubulin in WT- and AANAT-KO–differentiated N2a cells grown with or without 5 μM melatonin. Scale bars: 25 μm. (F) Average neurite length and (G) average neurite number analysis by neuron J logarithm using Image J in βIII-tubulin–stained WT- and AANAT-KO–differentiated N2a cells grown with or without 5 μM melatonin (n 3, total 10 view fields). Data are expressed as mean ± SD and analyzed by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Depletion of mtDNA inhibits the hyperinflammatory response in AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons. To evaluate the role of cytosolic mtDNA in the inflammatory phenotype of N2a cells, we depleted their mtDNA. WT and AANAT-KO N2a cells were cultured with ethidium bromide (EtBr) to generate mtDNA-deficient N2a cells (ρ0). Chronic EtBr exposure results in reduction of mtDNA (56). We confirmed that EtBr exposure depleted mtDNA in N2a cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). mtDNA release is decreased in ρ0 AANAT-KO neurons (Figure 4A). Interestingly, mtDNA depletion in AANAT-KO neurons reduced proinflammatory cytokine secretion (Figure 4B). Moreover, mtDNA depletion inhibited caspase-1, caspase-3, and caspase-9 activation and bid cleavage (Figure 4, C and D). These data point to cytosolic mtDNA in neurons as a key proinflammatory mediator. mtDNA depletion did not alter mitochondrial ROS or MMP, indicating that mtDNA release is downstream to mitochondrial ROS production, decreased in MMP, and upstream from inflammatory signaling (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E).

Figure 4 mtDNA depletion rescues synaptic degeneration and caspase activation in AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons. (A) qPCR of cytosolic mtDNA in WT- and AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons grown with or without EtBr. Naive WT and AANAT-KO N2a cells were treated with EtBr (1 μg/mL) for 4 weeks to deplete mtDNA. Cytosolic mtDNA was measured using qPCR with primers for mt-CO1, mt-Dloop1, and mt-Dloop3. Cytosolic mtDNA is plotted relative to the amount of untreated WT N2a after normalization to β-actin from the corresponding total DNA lysate (n = 4). (B) Cytokine ELISA in culture medium of WT- and AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons and mtDNA depleted cells (n = 4). (C) Representative immunoblots and (D) quantification of PSD95, synaptophysin, caspase-1, caspase-3, caspase-9, tBid, and β-actin in WT- and AANAT-KO–differentiated neurons and their mtDNA-depleted form. β-actin was used as loading control (n = 3). For all experiments, untreated and mtDNA-depleted WT and AANAT-KO N2a cells were differentiated with 10 μM RA exposure for 8 days. Data are expressed as mean ± SD and analyzed by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Given the impact of mtDNA reduction on activation of inflammatory pathways and the connection between inflammatory signaling and synaptic pruning, we evaluated the role of mtDNA on synaptic dynamics. mtDNA-depleted AANAT-KO neurons demonstrated synaptic preservation, measured by increased PSD95 and synaptophysin (protein and mRNA) as compared with untreated AANAT-KO neurons, similar to what we observed with exogenous melatonin (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5F). These results link mtDNA release with inflammation and synaptic degeneration.

DNAse1 inhibits the inflammatory response in HD. To identify whether cytosolic mtDNA contributes to the inflammatory response in HD, we evaluated STHdhQ7/Q7 (Q7) and STHdhQ111/Q111 (Q111) cells for a mutant huntingtin–dependent (mHTT-dependent) inflammatory phenotype. Q7 and Q111 are immortalized striatal cells from mice that had a knocked-in, expanded CAG repeat in the huntingtin gene. These cells express mHTT with 111 glutamine repeats and are used as a cellular HD model (57). Q7 and Q111 cells differentiated to mature striatal neurons were evaluated for mtDNA-mediated inflammation. Q111 cells had a higher cytosolic mtDNA concentration compared with Q7 cells (Figure 5A). We transfected Q7- and Q111-differentiated neurons with DNAse1 protein to degrade cytosolic DNA. DNAase1 transfection did not alter the elevated ROS and reduced MMP detected in Q111 cells (Figure 5, B and C), complementing the EtBr experiments that demonstrated that mtDNA release is downstream of mitochondrial oxidative stress and MMP dysfunction. cGAS/STING/IRF3 levels increased in differentiated Q111 neurons, an effect inhibited by DNAse1 (Figure 5D). In addition, proinflammatory cytokine secretion, which was increased in Q111 differentiated neurons, was inhibited by DNAse1 (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 6). Therefore, cytosolic mtDNA mediates mHTT-induced cGAS pathway upregulation/activation.

Figure 5 DNAse1 decreases expression of proinflammatory cytokine secretion in HD. (A) qPCR analysis of cytosolic mtDNA in differentiated Q7 and Q111 cells transfected with DNAse 1 or lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) as a control using mt-CO1, mt-Dloop1, and mt-Dloop3. Cytosolic mtDNA is plotted relative to the control transfected Q7-differentiated neurons after normalization to β-actin in the corresponding total DNA sample (n = 3). (B) Analysis of mitochondrial ROS by Mitosox in Q7- and Q111-differentiated neurons transfected with control LDH or DNAse 1. Mitosox fluorescence intensity is presented relative to fluorescence in Q7-differentiated neurons transfected with LDH (n = 3). (C) Analysis of MMP by TMRM in Q7- and Q111-differentiated neurons transfected with LDH control or DNAse 1 (n = 3). (D) Representative immunoblots and quantification of cGAS, IRF3, STING, and β-actin in Q7- and Q111-differentiated neurons transfected with LDH or DNAse 1 (n = 3). β-actin was used as endogenous normalization control. (E) Cytokine ELISA secretion in culture medium of differentiated Q7 and Q111 neurons transfected with LDH or DNAse1, shown as pg cytokine per mL culture medium (n = 3). Data are expressed as mean ± SD and analyzed by ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Inflammatory response in HD is mediated by cGAS. To confirm that the inflammatory response is mediated by cGAS, we treated differentiated Q7 and Q111 neurons with RU.521 (cGAS pharmacological inhibitor) (58, 59). RU.521 did not affect cGAS level; however, it significantly reduced STING and IRF3 levels in differentiated Q7 and Q111 neurons (Figure 6, A and B). Moreover, RU.521 exposure also significantly inhibited INF-α and IFN-β levels in differentiated Q7 and Q111 neurons (Figure 6C). These results further confirm that the inflammatory response induced by cytosolic mtDNA is mediated by cGAS.

Figure 6 cGAS mediate mtDNA induced inflammation. (A) Representative immunoblots and (B) quantification of cGAS, IRF3, STING, and β-actin in Q7 and Q111 differentiated neurons exposed with RU.521 (cGAS inhibitor) n = 3, β-actin was used as an endogenous normalization control. (C) qPCR analysis of IFN-α and IFN-β mRNA in differentiated Q7 and Q111 cells treated with RU.521. The graph is plotted relative to the Q7-differentiated neurons after normalization to β-actin (n = 3). Data are expressed as mean ± SD and analyzed by ANOVA. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Melatonin regulates mtDNA-mediated inflammation in HD. We followed the in vitro data by examining the relationship between mHTT and mtDNA signaling in vivo. To evaluate whether cytosolic mtDNA induces neuroinflammation in HD, we analyzed striatum (grade 2) from a patient with HD and found cGAS/STING/IRF3 signaling activation (Figure 7A). In vivo, we evaluated the R6/2 mouse model of HD at 9 weeks of age (mid-symptomatic stage) and assessed mtDNA oxidative damage in cortex and striatum. WT brain lysates, which possess mtDNA and nuclear DNA, have low levels of 8-OHDG (DNA oxidation marker) (Figure 7B). 8-OHDG in brain DNA cortex and striatum demonstrated a 1.4- and 1.6-fold increase, respectively, in R6/2 brain (Figure 7B). However, nonsynaptosomal mitochondria DNA demonstrated a 1.8- and 3.5-fold increase 8-OHDG concentrations in R6/2 cortex and striatum, respectively, compared with WT (Figure 7B). In synaptosomal mitochondria, the level of oxidized DNA is 3.7- and 3.9-fold higher in R6/2 cortex and striatum, respectively, suggesting that synaptic mitochondria are more likely to have damaged DNA (Figure 7B). We then quantified cytosolic mtDNA and found incremental accumulation of cytosolic mtDNA associated with disease progression (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Melatonin inhibits mtDNA release and inflammation in HD. (A) Representative immunoblots and quantification of cGAS, IRF3, STING, and β-actin in human postmortem brain lysate of control and HD grade 2 striatum. Expression was normalized to β-actin and shown relative to control (n = 7). (B) ELISA quantification of 8-OHDG, a marker of DNA oxidation, in total DNA, nonsynaptosomal mtDNA, and synaptosomal mtDNA in 9-week-old WT and R6/2 cortical and striatal brain tissue (n = 3). (C) qPCR analysis of cytosolic mtDNA in presymptomatic (3 weeks), early symptomatic (6 weeks), and mid-symptomatic (9 weeks) WT and R6/2 cortex and striatum. Cytosolic mtDNA is plotted relative to amount of WT cortex and striatum after normalization to β-actin from the corresponding total DNA sample (n = 3). (D) qPCR analysis of cytosolic mtDNA in WT and R6/2 striatum injected with melatonin (30 mg/kg) or vehicle from 6 to 9 weeks of age. Cytosolic mitochondrial genes are plotted relative to WT striatum after normalization to β-actin from the corresponding total DNA sample (n = 3). (E) Representative immunoblots and quantification of cGAS, IRF3, STING, and β-actin in 9-week-old WT and R6/2 striatum injected with melatonin or vehicle. Expression was normalized to β-actin and shown relative to vehicle treated control (n = 3). (F) Cytokine ELISA in WT and R6/2 cortex injected with melatonin or vehicle. Data shown as pg cytokine per mg of protein lysate (n = 3). Data are expressed as mean ± SD and analyzed by Student’s t test (A) or ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (B–F) *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We identified melatonin as a regulator of mtDNA release and subsequent neuroinflammation. We previously demonstrated that melatonin reduces mHTT-induced pathology in vivo and in cells. Melatonin extends survival and reduces brain atrophy and neuroinflammatory pathways in R6/2 mice (30). This effect is not limited to mHTT-mediated toxicity; melatonin is also protective in ALS (31). It is of interest that melatonin levels decrease in humans with HD, even before symptom onset (44). Since melatonin is protective in R6/2 mice and melatonin is deficient in humans with HD, we evaluated whether exogenous melatonin reduces mtDNA release and consequent inflammation using 6-week-old R6/2 mice injected with melatonin daily for 3 weeks. In addition to inhibition of caspase-1 activation, which was previously demonstrated (30), melatonin inhibited mtDNA release and ameliorated cGAS/STING/IRF3 upregulation in striatum of 9-week-old R6/2 mice (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7A). Consistent with the inhibition of the master inflammatory regulators caspase-1 and cGAS, melatonin also reduced expression of proinflammatory cytokines in R6/2 brain (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 7B).