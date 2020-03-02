Commentary 10.1172/JCI134985

Can the light of immunometabolism cut through “brain fog”?

Mady Hornig

Department of Epidemiology, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mady Hornig, Department of Epidemiology, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, 722 West 168th Street, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.342.9036; Email: mady.hornig@columbia.edu.

First published February 10, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 3 on March 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(3):1102–1105. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134985.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a highly debilitating disease with heterogeneous constitutional and neurological complaints. Infection-like symptoms often herald disease onset, but no pathogen or immune defect has been conclusively linked. In this issue of the JCI, Mandarano et al. illuminate bioenergetic derangements of ME/CFS T cell subsets. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells had impaired resting glycolysis. CD8+ cells additionally showed activation-related metabolic remodeling deficits and decreased mitochondrial membrane potential; a subset had increased resting mitochondrial mass. Immune senescence and exhaustion paradigms offer only partial explanations. Hence, unique mechanisms of disrupted immunometabolism may underlie the complex neuroimmune dysfunction of ME/CFS.

