Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome patients exhibit altered T cell metabolism and cytokine associations

Subjects in the study population. Study subjects were recruited by Daniel Peterson at Simmaron Research in Incline Village, Nevada, and fulfilled the Canadian Consensus Criteria. A total of 53 patients with ME/CFS and 45 healthy controls were included in the study. The composition of the patient and control groups was similar with regard to sex and age (Table 1). With regard to race, an overwhelming number of the participants were White. Only 1 patient and 1 control subject identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino. Patients had an average illness duration of 21.7 years, and most patients reported being ill for more than 10 years (Table 1). In addition, patients reported an average of 6.7 years between their first symptoms and ME/CFS diagnosis (Table 1). Of the 53 patients with ME/CFS, 24 reported a gradual onset and 26 reported a sudden onset of the disease; the onset type was unknown for the remaining 3 patients (Table 1). The patients with ME/CFS were also asked for the triggering event of their illness, if known. The vast majority of patients stated that either a known viral infection (n = 18) or viral-like illness (n = 23) preceded their illness (Table 1). We were unable to control for medications in this study, but all subjects were asked to provide a list of current medications and supplements.

Table 1 Study population characteristics and survey responses

All subjects were asked to complete the specific symptom severity form, which involves rating common ME/CFS symptoms from 0 if not experienced to 10 if very severe. The patients reported statistically significantly higher scores for all of the specific symptom severity scale items (Table 1). In particular, the patients scored high on impaired memory or concentration, fatigue, muscle tenderness or pain, and postexertional malaise (Table 1). Additionally, the subjects completed the 36-item short-form survey (SF-36), which calculates a score for various dimensions of health, with 100 indicating no disability in a dimension and 0 indicating severe disability. Patients with ME/CFS had statistically significantly lower scores on all dimensions of the SF-36 survey, especially with regard to physical health and vitality (Table 1). Patients reported an average Bell scale score of 37.1 compared with 96.7 for healthy controls (P < 0.001) (Table 1). The Bell scale ranges from 0 to 100, where 100 reflects a healthy individual and 0 reflects severe disability or impairment (52). Thus, ME/CFS patient survey scores reflected substantial impairment compared with scores for healthy controls and confirmed that our study population had the expected characteristics of the disease.

Both ME/CFS and healthy control subjects were asked a series of questions about gastrointestinal conditions and/or symptoms, comorbidities, and family health history. Thirteen patients with ME/CFS had a previous cancer diagnosis compared with 4 healthy controls (P = 0.08) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132185DS1). Of 53 patients with ME/CFS, 35 (66%) reported some kind of gastrointestinal symptom, whereas only 8 of 45 (17.8%) healthy controls reported gastrointestinal symptoms (P < 0.001) (Supplemental Table 1). Strikingly, 43.4% of patients reported being diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) compared with only 6.7% of controls (P < 0.001) (Supplemental Table 1). A total of 33 of 53 (62.3%) patients had at least 1 family member with an immune- or inflammation-related disease, whereas only 15 of 45 (33.3%) healthy controls reported the same (P = 0.008). This was largely driven by an increased incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes for family members of patients with ME/CFS (Supplemental Table 1). No control subjects reported immune or inflammatory disease diagnoses, but 7 patients with ME/CFS reported being diagnosed with at least 1 immune or inflammatory disease (P = 0.03) (Supplemental Table 1). Among the patients with ME/CFS, 73.6% indicated having some kind of allergy compared with 48.9% of healthy controls (P = 0.02) (Supplemental Table 1).

CD4+ T cell mitochondrial metabolism is not altered in patients with ME/CFS. Blood samples were collected from patients with ME/CFS and healthy control subjects at Simmaron Research (Incline Village, Nevada, USA). Samples from both patients and control subjects were collected over a period of approximately 18 months. PBMCs were isolated immediately, frozen, and later shipped overnight on dry ice to Cornell University. T cells were isolated from all samples using magnetic bead kits to separate CD8+ T cells by positive selection and CD4+ T cells by negative selection.

To investigate whether mitochondrial respiration is altered in patient and healthy control T cells, we used an Agilent Seahorse XFe96 extracellular flux analyzer with a Mito Stress Test. The Mito Stress Test gives measurements of basal respiration, ATP production, maximal respiration, spare respiratory capacity, nonmitochondrial respiration, and proton leak. In order to compare resting mitochondrial respiration as well as the capability of patients’ T cells to remodel mitochondrial metabolism following activation, we also ran a Mito Stress Test after stimulation. For both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, we assayed metabolism at rest and after overnight stimulation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 beads and IL-2. We confirmed our activation method via flow cytometric analysis of the early activation marker CD69 on our cells (Supplemental Figure 1). Both ME/CFS and healthy control T cells had significantly increased CD69 MFI after overnight stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1). We did not always have a sufficient number of T cells to include a subject in every assay. The number of viable PBMCs we received varied among different subjects, and some subjects had a greater frequency of T cells than others, as is expected (53). In particular, the sample size for activated cell assays was reduced in order to perform preferential assays of cells in circulation.

For CD4+ T cells, we detected no significant difference in basal mitochondrial respiration between healthy control and ME/CFS cells at rest (Figure 1A). We observed a small but nonsignificant decrease in maximal respiration in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells compared with healthy control CD4+ T cells, but not in spare respiratory capacity (Figure 1A). Both maximal respiration and spare respiratory capacity varied widely in healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells at rest (Figure 1A). We detected no significant difference in proton leak between CD4+ T cells from patients with ME/CFS versus those from control subjects (Figure 1A). ATP production was slightly reduced in patients’ CD4+ T cells at rest compared with cells from healthy controls, but there were 2 outliers (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 ME/CFS CD8+ T cell proton leak and ATP production are reduced compared with healthy control samples. (A) Resting mitochondrial respiration parameters for healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells, including nonmitochondrial respiration (n = 24 healthy control samples; n = 23 ME/CFS samples [n = 24/23]), basal respiration (n = 24/23), maximal respiration (n = 24/23), proton leak (n = 11/10), ATP production (n = 11/10), and spare respiratory capacity (n = 24/23). (B) Mitochondrial respiration parameters for healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells after overnight stimulation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 and IL-2, including nonmitochondrial respiration (n = 12/11), basal respiration (n = 12/11), maximal respiration (n = 11/11), proton leak (n = 7/7), ATP production (n = 7/7), and spare respiratory capacity (n = 11/11). (C) Resting mitochondrial respiration parameters for healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells, including nonmitochondrial respiration (n = 20/22), basal respiration (n = 20/22), maximal respiration (n = 19/21), proton leak (n = 8/12), ATP production (n = 8/12), and spare respiratory capacity (n = 19/21). (D) Mitochondrial respiration parameters for healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells after stimulation, including nonmitochondrial respiration (n = 15/11), basal respiration (n = 15/11), maximal respiration (n = 15/11), proton leak (n = 8/8), ATP production (n = 8/8), and spare respiratory capacity (n = 15/11). Box plots represent the median (middle line) and 25th and 75th quartiles (bottom and top edges of box). Whiskers represent 1.5 times the IQR and outliers are defined as values beyond whiskers. *P < 0.05 by Wilcoxon rank-sum test.

We found no significant difference in basal mitochondrial respiration between patient and healthy control CD4+ T cells after overnight stimulation (Figure 1B). We also observed no difference in maximal respiration or ATP production (Figure 1B). In ME/CFS CD4+ T cells, we detected a small increase in spare respiratory capacity and a reduction in proton leak compared with healthy control CD4+ T cells, but neither difference was statistically significant (Figure 1B).

Both healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells displayed higher, although nonsignificant, basal and maximal mitochondrial respiration following activation compared with cells at rest (Figure 1, A and B). In both groups, we observed a substantial variation in mitochondrial metabolism after activation (Figure 1, A and B). ATP production was markedly increased in healthy control CD4+ T cells following activation and trended higher in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells (Figure 1, A and B).

Overall, CD4+ T cells from patients displayed no significant differences in mitochondrial respiration either at rest or after overnight stimulation. This suggests no major defects in mitochondrial metabolism within ME/CFS CD4+ T cells. Furthermore, ME/CFS CD4+ T cells did not appear to have a defect in their response to activation via mitochondrial respiration.

ME/CFS CD8+ T cells have decreased proton leak and ATP production. We then analyzed mitochondrial respiration in total CD8+ T cells. We detected no significant difference in basal or maximal mitochondrial metabolism between healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells at rest (Figure 1C). However, proton leak was significantly reduced in CD8+ T cells from patients with ME/CFS versus those from healthy controls, suggesting increased mitochondrial efficiency (Figure 1C). ATP production was slightly decreased, but there was high variability in both groups (Figure 1C). We found no difference in spare respiratory capacity between patient and control CD8+ T cells at rest (Figure 1C).

After activation, we detected a small reduction in basal mitochondrial respiration in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells compared with healthy control cells (Figure 1D). ME/CFS CD8+ T cells also showed a small but nonsignificant decrease in maximal respiration (Figure 1D). We observed no difference in spare respiratory capacity between patient and healthy control CD8+ T cells after activation (Figure 1D). Proton leak trended lower in stimulated ME/CFS CD8+ T cells compared with healthy control cells, which was consistent with the decrease observed in resting cells (Figure 1D). However, ATP production was significantly decreased in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells after activation, suggesting that the decreased proton leak does not result in improved ATP production (Figure 1D).

Healthy control CD8+ T cell metabolism showed a small increase in basal respiration from rest to activation (Figure 1, C and D). Meanwhile, ME/CFS CD8+ T cells showed either no change or a decrease in basal mitochondrial metabolism after activation compared with resting cells (Figure 1, C and D). The same pattern was found in both maximal respiration and ATP production (Figure 1, C and D). Thus, ME/CFS CD8+ T cells may be less able to induce metabolism following activation.

Overall, these data indicate possible mitochondrial dysfunction in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells. The lack of increased metabolism in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells and additional differences between cells from patients versus those from controls after activation suggest an impaired ability to reprogram metabolism.

CD4+ T cell mitochondrial mass and membrane potential do not differ between patients and controls. To further investigate mitochondria in ME/CFS T cells, we sought to characterize mitochondrial morphology and membrane potential in T cells. We stained both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with MitoTracker Green (MTG) and MitoTracker Red (MTR) CMXRos simultaneously. MTG indicates mitochondrial mass, whereas MTR CMXRos is sensitive to mitochondrial membrane potential. We evaluated mitochondria by confocal microscopy as well as flow cytometry. For confocal microscopy, cells were also stained with Hoechst 33342 to visualize nuclei. Both the microscopic and flow cytometric experiments were conducted after overnight resting or stimulation of cells to determine how T cell mitochondria from patients and controls respond to activation.

Confocal microscopy revealed no difference in MTG or MTR CMXRos staining of CD4+ T cells (Figure 2A). Both at rest and following activation, the MitoTracker dyes costained well in merged images of CD4+ T cells from patients and controls (Figure 2A). We observed no morphological differences in mitochondria within CD4+ T cells from patients and controls, although the fluorescence image resolution was limited (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Mitochondrial mass and membrane potential do not differ between healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells. (A) MTG, MTR CMXRos, and Hoechst 33342 staining of representative resting and activated control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells. The experiment was conducted 4 times for each condition. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) MTG and MTR CMXRos MFI as determined by flow cytometry in healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells at rest and after overnight activation (n = 15 healthy control samples at rest; n = 14 healthy control samples after activation; n = 17 ME/CFS samples at rest; n = 16 ME/CFS samples after activation). Data represent the mean ± SEM. MTG, MitoTracker Green; MTR, MitoTracker Red.

Flow cytometry revealed no significant difference in MTG MFI between healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells either at rest or after stimulation, indicating that there was no difference in mitochondrial mass in either state (Figure 2B). Furthermore, we observed no significant differences in MTR CMXRos MFI between healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells at rest or after activation (Figure 2B). As such, there was also no apparent difference in mitochondrial membrane potential in CD4+ T cells from patients compared with those from controls.

ME/CFS CD8+ T cells have decreased mitochondrial membrane potential. We also visualized CD8+ T cells via confocal microscopy to assess mitochondrial morphology, mass, and membrane potential. MTG staining revealed no difference in mitochondria in cells from healthy controls versus those from patients with ME/CFS (Figure 3A). However, at rest and after stimulation, we observed ME/CFS CD8+ T cells with mitochondria that were stained by MTG but had little to no MTR CMXRos staining (Figure 3A). Meanwhile, CD8+ T cells from healthy controls showed an even costaining of MTG and MTR CMXRos, similar to that observed with CD4+ T cells (Figure 3A). We found no observable difference in mitochondrial morphology between healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells in either state. Further imaging experiments, particularly by electron microscopy, will be necessary to determine whether there are differences not detectable by fluorescence microscopy.

Figure 3 Mitochondrial membrane potential is decreased in CD8+ T cells from patients with ME/CFS. (A) MTG, MTR CMXRos, and Hoechst 33342 staining of representative resting and stimulated control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells. The experiment was conducted 4 times for each condition. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) MTG and MTR CMXRos MFI as determined by flow cytometry in healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells at rest and after overnight activation (n = 15 healthy control samples at rest; n = 15 healthy control samples after activation; n = 17 ME/CFS samples at rest; n = 14 ME/CFS samples after activation). Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s test with FDR-based multiple testing correction. MTG, MitoTracker Green; MTR, MitoTracker Red.

We then used flow cytometry to quantify fluorescence of the 2 mitochondrial dyes in CD8+ T cells. Consistent with our microscopic images, we observed no significant difference in MTG MFI between healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells at rest (Figure 3B). We noted a small but nonsignificant increase in MTG MFI following overnight stimulation of cells from both control subjects and patients (Figure 3B). MTR CMXRos was also slightly increased in healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells following activation. However, ME/CFS CD8+ T cells showed significantly lower MTR CMXRos both at rest and after activation compared with healthy control CD8+ T cells (Figure 3B). Thus, CD8+ T cells from patients had no difference in mitochondrial mass in either state but had decreased mitochondrial membrane potential compared with healthy control cells.

ME/CFS CD4+ T cell glycolysis is reduced at rest compared with healthy control cells. The second major, although less efficient, energy-producing pathway in the cell is glycolysis. Glycolysis plays a significant role in immune cell function and is critical to T cell activation. We thus investigated whether glycolysis in ME/CFS T cells functions comparably to glycolysis in healthy control cells.Additionally, we sought to determine whether ME/CFS T cells can properly stimulate glycolysis following activation. We assessed glycolysis in both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells at rest and after stimulation using the Seahorse XFe96 extracellular flux analyzer. For resting T cells, we analyzed glycolysis with a Seahorse Glycolytic Rate Assay, which provides quantitative measurements of basal glycolysis, compensatory glycolysis, and post–2-deoxyglucose (post-2DG) acidification. Given the limited number of cells we had available for assaying glycolysis after activation, we instead used a combined drug injection strategy that allowed simultaneous measurements of glycolysis and mitochondrial respiration. This involved a typical Mito Stress Test with an added final injection of 2DG and 5 measurements. Because we used this strategy, in stimulated cells we compared basal glycolysis as well as glycolytic capacity, or the glycolysis induced by the injection of oligomycin, and post-2DG acidification. We did not make direct comparisons between compensatory glycolysis and glycolytic capacity, but we were able to compare basal glycolysis from rest to activation.

When we assayed glycolysis in CD4+ T cells at rest, we found that basal glycolysis was significantly lower in cells from patients with ME/CFS compared with those from healthy controls (Figure 4A). Compensatory glycolysis was also significantly reduced at rest in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells (Figure 4A). Post-2DG acidification was slightly but not significantly decreased in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells compared with healthy control CD4+ T cells (Figure 4A). Interestingly, we found no difference in basal glycolysis rates between healthy control and patient CD4+ T cells after overnight stimulation, suggesting that activation was sufficient to overcome the decrease in resting glycolysis (Figure 4B). There was, however, substantial variation in glycolysis in stimulated ME/CFS cells. Likewise, glycolytic capacity was not significantly different between control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells after activation, despite the small increase in glycolytic capacity observed in patients’ cells (Figure 4B). Post-2DG acidification was significantly higher in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells compared with that in CD4+ T cells from healthy controls, despite the slight decrease in post-2DG acidification observed in resting cells (Figure 4B). This may indicate increased extracellular acidification from nonglycolytic sources in activated ME/CFS CD4+ T cells. Additionally, this finding may explain the small increase in glycolytic rates compared with control cells.

Figure 4 Basal glycolysis is reduced in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells. (A) Resting glycolysis measurements from Seahorse extracellular flux analysis of healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells, including basal glycolysis (n = 28), compensatory glycolysis (n = 15 healthy control samples; n = 16 ME/CFS samples [n = 15/16]), and post-2DG acidification (n = 22/17). (B) Glycolysis measurements in stimulated healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells, including basal glycolysis (n = 10/11), glycolytic capacity (n = 10/11), and post-2DG acidification (n = 7/10). (C) Percentage of GLUT1+ cells in resting and activated CD4+ T cells from patients with ME/CFS and healthy controls (n = 14 healthy control samples at rest; n = 14 healthy control samples after activation; n = 16 ME/CFS samples at rest; n = 13 ME/CFS samples after activation). Box plots represent the median (middle line) and 25th and 75th quartiles (bottom and top edges of box). Whiskers represent1.5 times the IQR) and outliers are defined as values beyond the whiskers. For dot plots, data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon rank-sum test (A and B) and Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s test with FDR-based multiple testing correction (C).

Between rest and stimulation, we found that basal glycolysis increased in both healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells, but this difference was only substantial in ME/CFS cells (Figure 4, A and B). Post-2DG acidification did not differ in healthy control CD4+ T cells from rest to activation but was higher in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells after activation, indicating increased extracellular sources of acidification following stimulation (Figure 4, A and B).

As glycolysis depends on glucose uptake through the main glucose transporter GLUT1, we also determined the GLUT1 surface abundance via flow cytometry. The percentage of GLUT1+ cells was significantly increased in healthy control subjects and showed an increasing trend in patients with ME/CFS after stimulation, when compared with resting cells. (Figure 4C). We detected no significant differences in the percentage of GLUT1+ cells between healthy control and ME/CFS CD4+ T cells, either at rest or after activation (Figure 4C). However, we observed a small increase in GLUT1+ cells in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells compared with control CD4+ T cells at rest, despite the reduction in glycolysis.

ME/CFS CD8+ T cell glycolysis is decreased at rest and after activation. We next investigated glycolysis in CD8+ T cells. As with CD4+ T cells, we found that basal glycolysis was significantly reduced in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells at rest (Figure 5A). Compensatory glycolysis was also significantly reduced in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells at rest (Figure 5A). Post-2DG acidification was reduced, although this difference was not significant. Unlike our CD4+ T cell results, ME/CFS CD8+ T cells also had significantly lower basal glycolysis after activation compared with healthy control CD8+ T cells (Figure 5B). We observed no significant difference in glycolytic capacity or post-2DG acidification between ME/CFS and control stimulated CD8+ T cells (Figure 5B). There was high variability in glycolytic capacity in cells from both groups (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Basal glycolysis is reduced in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells. (A) Resting glycolysis measurements from Seahorse extracellular flux analysis of healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells, including basal glycolysis (n = 21 healthy control samples; n = 20 ME/CFS samples [n = 21/20]), compensatory glycolysis (n = 13/12), and post-2DG acidification (n = 20/18). (B) Glycolysis measurements in stimulated healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells, including basal glycolysis (n = 14/11), glycolytic capacity (n = 14/11), and post-2DG acidification (n = 13/9). (C) Percentage of GLUT1+ cells in resting and activated CD8+ T cells from patients with ME/CFS and healthy controls (n = 14 healthy control samples at rest; n = 13 healthy control samples after activation; n = 14 ME/CFS samples at rest; n = 14 ME/CFS samples after activation). Box plots represent the median (middle line) and 25th and 75th quartiles (bottom and top edges of box). Whiskers represent 1.5 times the IQR and outliers are defined as values beyond the whiskers. For dot plots, data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Wilcoxon rank-sum test (A and B) and Kruskal-Wallis followed by Dunn’s test with FDR-based multiple testing correction (C).

There were minimal changes in glycolysis between rest and activation for both healthy control and ME/CFS CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, A and B). Interestingly, we detected a slight, nonsignificant increase in post-2DG acidification in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells following stimulation, similar to the response we observed in ME/CFS CD4+ T cells (Figure 5, A and B). The reduced basal glycolysis after activation may indicate an impaired ability of CD8+ T cells to remodel glycolysis after activation, similar to what we observed with mitochondrial respiration.

We also quantified GLUT1+ cells via flow cytometric analysis of ME/CFS and healthy control CD8+ T cells. Like CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells from both groups had an increased percentage of GLUT1+ cells following stimulation (Figure 5C). Additionally, we again observed no significant differences in the abundance of GLUT1+ cells between healthy control and ME/CFS cells, either at rest or after activation (Figure 5C). Nevertheless, we detected a lower percentage of GLUT1+ cells in patient CD8+ T cells at rest than in healthy control CD8+ T cells (Figure 5C).

Plasma cytokines uniquely correlate with T cell metabolism in patients with ME/CFS. In addition to PBMCs, we collected EDTA plasma samples from all subjects. To further investigate immune function in ME/CFS, we analyzed plasma cytokine abundance in 37 healthy control and 36 ME/CFS samples via a 48-plex magnetic bead–based immunoassay. Of the 48 cytokines and chemokines measured, 44 were detected. We compared cytokine abundance in plasma of patients with ME/CFS and healthy controls and found no significant differences between the groups for any of the 44 cytokines detected (Supplemental Table 2).

Although we did not detect differences in plasma cytokine abundance between patients and controls, we were interested in determining whether T cell metabolism correlated with the levels of plasma cytokines or survey data. To do this, we performed a Spearman’s correlation test with FDR correction for multiple testing. Correlations with a FDR-adjusted P value (q value) below 0.01 were considered significant. We also analyzed correlations in patients and controls separately to determine whether both groups shared the same relationships within the data. Finally, we determined whether T cell metabolism was different between patients with or without IBS or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

We found no significant correlations between T cell metabolism and survey data in patients with ME/CFS or healthy controls. Additionally, T cell metabolism was not significantly different in patients with IBS or IBD compared with those without either disease. However, we found a number of significant correlations between plasma cytokines and metabolism. Most interestingly, these correlations were unique in patients with ME/CFS compared with the control group. In patients with ME/CFS, we found significant negative correlations between resting basal glycolysis in CD8+ T cells and the abundance of IL-2, IL-8, IL-10, IL-12 p70, and SCGF-β (Figure 6, A–E). None of these correlations were significant in healthy control subjects (Figure 6, A–E). Conversely, we found a significant positive correlation between resting basal glycolysis in CD8+ T cells and abundance of IL-9 (Figure 6F). This same trend was present in healthy controls but was not significant (Figure 6F). Resting CD8+ T cell compensatory glycolysis had significant negative correlations with macrophage-CSF (M-CSF) and TNF-α (Figure 6, G and H). Interestingly, we observed the opposite trends in healthy control cells (Figure 6, G and H). Following stimulation, patient CD8+ T cell post-2DG acidification and glycolytic capacity both correlated negatively with M-CSF abundance (Figure 6, I and J). In healthy controls, the same relationships existed but were not significant (Figure 6, I and J). As many of these cytokines are proinflammatory, it is surprising that their abundance correlated with reduced metabolism in ME/CFS CD8+ T cells.

Figure 6 Plasma cytokines are uniquely correlated with T cell metabolism in patients with ME/CFS. Significant correlations between plasma cytokines and cellular metabolism in patients and nonsignificant correlations in healthy controls. Correlations between resting CD8+ T cell (CD8+ T) basal glycolysis and (A) IL-2 (n = 19 patients; n = 21 controls), (B) IL-8 (n = 18 patients; n = 19 controls), (C) IL-10 (n = 19 patients; n = 21 controls), (D) IL-12 p70 (n = 19 patients; n = 21 controls), (E) SCGF-β (n = 19 patients; n = 20 controls), (F) and IL-9 (n = 19 patients; n = 21 controls); between resting CD8+ T cell compensatory glycolysis and (G) M-CSF (n = 12 patients; n = 12 controls) and (H) TNF-α (n = 12 patients; n = 12 controls); (I) between activated CD8+ T cell post-2DG acidification and M-CSF (n = 9 patients; n = 13 controls); and (J) between activated CD8+ T cell glycolytic capacity and M-CSF (n = 10 patients; n = 14 controls). All correlations were evaluated using a Spearman’s correlation test with FDR-based multiple testing correction, where a q value of less than 0.01 was considered significant.

We detected 4 significant correlations between cytokines and measures of metabolism in control subjects, primarily in activated CD4+ T cell data. Stimulated CD4+ T cell basal mitochondrial respiration and maximal respiration were positively correlated with the proinflammatory cytokine IL-17 (Figure 7, A and B). Meanwhile, in patients with ME/CFS, these correlations were nonsignificant, and maximal respiration was negatively associated with IL-17 (Figure 7, A and B). We observed a significant negative correlation between plasma IL-9 and activated CD4+ T cell basal respiration that was not present in patients with ME/CFS (Figure 7C). Finally, we detected a significant negative correlation between resting CD8+ T cell spare mitochondrial respiratory capacity and G-CSF in healthy controls, but not in patients with ME/CFS (Figure 7D). Overall, patients with ME/CFS and healthy controls have unique correlations between plasma cytokines and T cell metabolism that further indicate immune alterations in ME/CFS.