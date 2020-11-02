Preventing neuronal edema increases network excitability after traumatic brain injury

Neuronal edema and CCC expression changes after CCI. We performed 2-photon imaging of neuronal volume and concurrent Western blot experiments to examine CCC expression 2 hours, 48 hours, and 1 week after CCI TBI, in the hind paw region of the somatosensory cortex of urethane-isoflurane–anesthetized mice. We chose the CCI TBI model because it is extensively validated, and it reproduces the changes, including edema, reported in military and civilian head injuries (2). We used Thy1-GCaMP6s mice (32), which express the calcium indicator GCaMP6s in excitatory projection neurons, to measure neuronal volume.

We observed a characteristic pattern of injury following CCI, with an area of cortical cavitation encircled by dead or dying cells adjacent to a surrounding region of structurally intact tissue (ref. 33 and Figure 1, A and B). We focused on this surrounding region, because we wished to examine surviving neurons and because this region is thought to be a site of hyperexcitability at chronic time points after injury (34). Sham-treated animals showed neither cortical lesions nor cell death, despite also having undergone a craniotomy.

Figure 1 Neuronal volume measurements and CCC expression in the perilesional area 2 hours, 48 hours, and 1 week after injury. (A) Schematic showing a cranial window preparation with the CCI location (red) as well as the location for whole-cell and 2-photon recordings (red asterisk). Images show a cortical cavity at the injury site (red circles), but no overt injury to underlying structures was observed. Scale bars: 500 μm and 100 μm (enlarged inset shown in the third image). Tissue was stained with FJB, which labeled degenerating neurons after injury (red squares; n = 5 mice per group). (B) Plot quantifying recording sites in relation to the injury sites and FJB-positive staining. Neuronal degeneration on FJB staining extended approximately 1.5 mm from the lesion center; whole-cell and 2-photon recordings were located just outside this region in a “penumbral” area with an intact cortical structure and no overt neuronal injury (n = 4–5 mice per group). (C) Schematic of the experimental design for 2-photon excitation imaging (2P) after CCI. (D) 2-Photon microscopic images of representative neurons in sham- and CCI-treated Thy1-GCaMP6s mice showing morphological features of pyramidal neurons in layer 2/3 cortex. Scale bar: 20 μm. Plot shows that CCI-treated mice had significant increases in neuronal cross-sectional area 48 hours after CCI (**P = 0.006, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 68–75 neurons, n = 4–5 mice per group). (E) Plot shows no changes in neuronal cross-sectional area between sham-treated and CCI-treated Thy1-GCaMP6s mice at 1 week (P > 0.05, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 37–67 neurons, n = 4 mice per group). (F–H) Western blotting for NKCC1 and KCC2 two hours, 48 hours, and 1 week after CCI or sham treatment, respectively. Optical density (OD) analysis showed no change in NKCC1 but significant decreases in KCC2 expression at those time points. Plots showing OD (F) 2 hours after CCI or sham treatment (NKCC1, P > 0.05, KCC2, **P = 0.004; 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 5–6 mice per group); (G) 48 hours after CCI or sham treatment (NKCC1, P > 0.05, KCC2, **P = 0.004; 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 6 mice per group); and (H) 1 week after CCI or sham treatment (NKCC1, P > 0.05, KCC2, *P = 0.04; 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 6 mice per group). All lanes within the blots were run on the same gels.

We used 2-photon imaging for optical sectioning of layer 2/3 sensory cortex in Thy1-GCaMP6s mice (Figure 1C) (32). We measured the cross-sectional area of neuronal somata from maximum-intensity projection images as a proxy for neuronal volume (see Methods and Supplemental Results and Discussion, Cell size measurements during calcium activity; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134793DS1). The somatic area was significantly larger in neurons of CCI- versus sham-treated mice 48 hours after CCI, but not at 1 week (48 hours: P = 0.006, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 68–75 neurons, n = 4–5 mice per group; 1 week: P > 0.05, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 37–67 neurons, n = 4 mice per group) (Figure 1, D and E). These data provide what we believe is the first in vivo evidence of cellular resolution of neuronal (rather than bulk tissue) edema after TBI.

Neurons do not contain aquaporin4 water channels (35), which mediate cellular swelling in astrocytes and are a major mechanism of bulk tissue edema formation (3, 36). Although neuronal edema is less understood, neurons can generate volume increases, primarily through increased expression or function of the sodium potassium chloride cotransporter NKCC1 (mediating Na+, K+, 2Cl–, and H 2 O entry) (37). Volume decreases occur via the potassium chloride cotransporter KCC2 (mediating K+, Cl–, and H 2 O efflux) (37). Increases in NKCC1 and decreases in KCC2 expression have been reported after TBI (38, 39), either of which could be associated with the edema phenotype. Thus, we performed Western blot analysis of NKCC1 and KCC2 expression in the hind paw region of the sensory cortex.

We observed substantial changes in CCC protein expression in animals subjected to CCI compared with sham-treated animals. We found that KCC2 protein expression was reduced in CCI-treated mice 2 hours, 48 hours, and 1 week after TBI compared with sham-treated mice, and the changes were greatest at 2 hours, intermediate at 48 hours, and smaller but still statistically significant 1 week after injury (Figure 1, F–H). Meanwhile NKCC1 levels were unchanged throughout (KCC2 at 2 hours: P = 0.004, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; NKCC1, P > 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 5–6 mice per group; KCC2 at 48 hours: P = 0.004, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; NKCC1, P > 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 6 mice per group; KCC2 at 1 week: P = 0.04, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; NKCC1, P > 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 6 mice per group) (Figure 1, F–H). A reduction in KCC2 expression caused an increase in the NKCC1/KCC2 ratio, which would be expected to result in net chloride and water influx (40), leading to neuronal edema.

Neuronal swelling coincides with reduced intrinsic membrane excitability in CCI neurons. Next, we performed somatic current-clamp recordings from layer 2/3 pyramidal neurons in sham- and CCI-treated mice 48 hours after injury, with the rationale that this is the time point of maximum edema in both rodents (29, 30) and humans (31) and, in humans, the time point at which the clinical consequences of edema are most apparent (Figure 2A). The resting membrane potential (RMP) did not differ between CCI- and sham-treated groups (P > 0.05, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 9–10 neurons, n = 6–10 mice per group) (Figure 2B). However, neurons of CCI-treated mice had significantly larger membrane capacitance (C m ) than did those of sham-treated mice (P = 0.01, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 14–15 neurons, n = 10–12 mice per group) (Figure 2C). A larger C m was consistent with the larger neuronal area (Figure 1D, Supplemental Figure 2, Supplemental Figure 4A, Supplemental Figure 5A, and refs. 41–43) observed in CCI-treated mice, and this would also be expected to coincide with reductions in input resistance (R in ), which in turn would likely be associated with reductions in intrinsic membrane excitability (41–43). We found that neurons from CCI-treated mice indeed had smaller R in than did neurons from sham-treated mice (P = 0.007, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test) (Figure 2D). We confirmed that differences in R in were not due to changes in access resistance (CCI: 20.66 ± 0.39 MΩ, sham: 20.84 ± 0.36 MΩ; P > 0.05, 2-sided, unpaired t test), which could have been a confounding explanation.

Figure 2 Decreases in neuronal intrinsic excitability and excitatory currents 48 hours after CCI. (A) Schematic shows in vivo whole-cell recording methods, and parameters used to characterize the intrinsic properties of the neuronal soma. Changes in intrinsic membrane properties are known to modify the response property of a cell. (B) No difference in RMP was detected between sham and CCI treatment groups (P > 0.05, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 9–10 neurons, n = 6–10 mice per group). (C) Box-and-whisker plot showing increased membrane capacitance in neurons of CCI-treated mice (*P = 0.01, unpaired t test; n = 14–15 neurons, n = 10–12 mice per group). (D) After CCI, the mean R in of layer 2/3 pyramidal cells was significantly decreased (**P = 0.007, Mann-Whitney U test; n = 14–15 neurons, n = 10–12 mice per group). (E) Typical whole-cell recordings from pyramidal neurons showing AP firing at 300 and 400 pA currents for sham- and CCI-treated mice. Scale bar: 20 mV, 500 ms. There was reduced AP firing in CCI neurons at each current amplitude. (F) Plot of mean firing frequency as a function of current intensity. Note the decreased firing in the CCI-treated neuron relative to the sham-treated neuron (n = 12–13 neurons, n = 7–11 mice per group). (G) I-V curve showed a significant decrease in slope for neurons from CCI-treated animals (**P = 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test; n = 12–13 neurons, n = 7–11 mice per group). (H) CCI neurons showed increased rheobase (*P = 0.04, unpaired t test; n = 12–13 neurons, n = 7–11 mice per group). (I) Schematics show voltage-clamp recordings of incoming excitatory synaptic information that neurons receive across their dendritic arbors. (J) Typical voltage-clamp recordings show spontaneous inward excitatory currents in layer 2/3 pyramidal cells of the sensory cortex of sham- and CCI-treated mice. Scale bar: 200 pA, 10 seconds. (K) Mean IEIs were longer (frequency was decreased) in cells from CCI-treated animals (*P = 0.03, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 6–7 neurons, n = 6–7 mice per group). No differences in the AUC of excitatory currents were observed between groups (right plot: P > 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 6–7 neurons, n = 6–7 mice per group).

As expected with reduced R in , neurons from CCI-treated mice showed a decrease in the number of action potentials (APs) elicited by depolarizing current steps compared with those from sham-treated mice (Figure 2, E and F), resulting in a significantly decreased slope of the input/output (I-V) curve in neurons from CCI-treated mice relative to those from sham-treated mice (P = 0.001, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test) (Figure 2G). CCI neurons also had an increased rheobase relative to sham neurons (P = 0.04, 2-sided, unpaired t test) (Figure 2H). Our analysis of intrinsic membrane properties of neurons thus revealed substantial decreases in excitability after injury, concurrent with an increase in neuronal cross-sectional area.

Spontaneous excitatory transmission is decreased after CCI. We examined excitatory synaptic activity after CCI with in vivo voltage-clamp recordings in layer 2/3 neurons from CCI- and sham-treated animals (Figure 2I). Inhibitory currents were not reliably obtainable, possibly because of the depolarized holding potential required for these recordings. The excitatory postsynaptic current (EPSC) inter-event interval (IEI) was significantly longer in CCI than in sham neurons (P = 0.03, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 6–7 neurons, n = 6–7 mice per group) (Figure 2, J and K). We detected no difference in the area under the curve (AUC) of EPSCs between neurons from CCI-treated or sham-treated animals (P > 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test) (Figure 2K). The reduced frequency of EPSCs is consistent with a reduction in the efficacy of synaptic inputs due to decreased input resistance after TBI (see Supplemental Results and Discussion, Mechanisms of reduced excitatory input onto pyramidal neurons after TBI).

Up-state AUC and AP frequency are reduced 48 hours after CCI. We next examined local network activity by measuring up-state responses in urethane-isoflurane–anesthetized animals (Figure 3A). Up states are generated through barrages of recurrent synaptic excitation, with strong synaptic connections causing synchronization of connected neurons (44, 45). Up states occur spontaneously in anesthetized animals and show periods of enhanced synaptic activity and membrane depolarization associated with enhanced AP firing, alternating with down states with more quiescent activity (46, 47).

Figure 3 Reduced network activity and APs in somatosensory cortex 48 hours after CCI. (A) Schematics of intracellular current-clamp recordings measuring up states (subthreshold local network events) and APs. (B) Representative traces of spontaneous membrane potential fluctuations from layer 2/3 pyramidal neurons. Scale bar: 10 mV, 1 second. Average up state IEI box-and-whisker plot showing no difference in frequency after injury (P > 0.05, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 12 neurons, n = 8–10 mice per group). (C) Plot of the mean AUC of up states showing a smaller area in the neurons of mice that underwent CCI (**P = 0.007, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 12 neurons, n = 8–10 mice per group). (D) Traces of AP firing. Scale bar: 20 mV, 10 seconds. Box-and-whisker plot shows a lower frequency of spontaneous APs in the neurons of CCI-treated mice (*P = 0.01, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 4–5 neurons, n = 4–5 mice per group). (E) Schematic of the experimental design for in vivo whole-cell sensory stimulation experiments. Evoked activity was recorded in layer 2/3 of the somatosensory cortex (hind limb area). Thal., thalamus. (F) Typical traces of subthreshold responses evoked by contralateral hind paw stimulation at the RMP. Scale bar: 10 mV, 0.5 seconds. The population subthreshold voltage response is plotted as a function of the stimulus number (P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA; n = 6–9 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group). We observed a decrease in amplitude for all responses in CCI neurons during a 5 Hz, 2 second train of hind paw stimuli. The plot on the right shows a response to first sensory stimuli in neurons of CCI-treated mice (**P = 0.003, unpaired t test; n = 6–9 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group).

Layer 2/3 pyramidal neurons from CCI- and sham-treated mice exhibited typical up- and down-state fluctuations in membrane potential. Though we observed no change in the frequency of up states (IEI; P > 0.05, 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 12 neurons, n = 8–10 mice per group) (Figure 3B), the AUC of up-state events was smaller in the CCI-treated group relative to the sham-treated group (P = 0.007, 2-sided, unpaired t test) (Figure 3C).

We observed spontaneous APs during up states, in a range (0–0.2 Hz) that was consistent with the AP frequency recorded under similar conditions in vivo (46, 48). Neurons from CCI-treated animals had a lower AP frequency than did sham-treated neurons (P = 0.01, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test; n = 4–5 neurons, n = 4–5 mice per group) (Figure 3, A and D), consistent with a decrease in net neuronal excitability and excitatory output after TBI.

The up-state area can be affected by both intrinsic (49) and synaptic (45, 50, 51) mechanisms (ref. 52 and see Supplemental Results and Discussion, Possible role for potassium and Ih currents in excitability changes after TBI). The AP rate can be affected by similar factors, as well as by losses of excitatory neurons (synapses) after injury and changes in inhibition (51, 53). Given the large change in intrinsic membrane excitability, we hypothesized that intrinsic mechanisms contributed more substantially to the up-state and AP phenotypes, but we tested this more explicitly (see below).

Sensory-evoked activity is decreased 48 hours after CCI. In vivo animal models of TBI show reductions in sensory network activity as measured by reduced whisker-evoked neuronal c-fos activation and extracellularly recorded AP firing (10). In contrast, ex vivo studies show increased membrane (8) and local network excitability (9). We used in vivo whole-cell recordings to allow examination of both cell- and circuit-based physiology (Figure 3E), as well as to address the apparent contradiction between in vivo and ex vivo data. We measured the response to electrical stimulation (5 Hz, 10 stimuli, 1 ms duration) of the contralateral hind paw in layer 2/3 of the hind paw cortex. We recorded significantly smaller amplitude excitatory postsynaptic potentials (EPSPs) in CCI neurons than in sham neurons for the whole duration of the train (P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA; n = 6–9 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group) (Figure 3F). In addition, analysis of sensory-evoked postsynaptic potential (PSP) responses to the first and second stimuli of the train showed an apparent reduction in presynaptic release probability after CCI (see Supplemental Results and Discussion, Reduction in presynaptic release probability in neurons of CCI mice, and Supplemental Figure 1).

In summary, a congruent picture emerged of substantial reductions in intrinsic and synaptic neuronal activity and spontaneous and sensory-evoked local network excitability 48 hours after TBI, at a time point that coincided with neuronal edema mediated by a change in NKCC1/KCC2 expression. We next asked whether the edema and excitability changes were linked.

The CCC inhibitor bumetanide reduces neuronal swelling and membrane capacitance 48 hours after CCI. We tested whether the increased NKCC1/KCC2 ratio responsible for the neuronal swelling 48 hours after injury was also responsible for the changes in excitability. We administered the CCC inhibitor bumetanide at 2 mg/kg, a dose that should be selective for NKCC1 inhibition (54, 55), 30 minutes before CCI (39, 56). Confirming our initial results, vehicle-treated CCI mice injected with synapsin 1–driven GCaMP6f (to visualize neurons) had an increase in neuronal cross-sectional area compared with sham-treated mice. In contrast, bumetanide-treated CCI neurons had a smaller cross-sectional area, similar to that of sham-treated neurons (P = 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P < 0.001, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P < 0.01; n = 54–64 neurons, n = 5–6 mice per group) (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 The CCC inhibitor bumetanide eliminates neuronal swelling and increases neuronal intrinsic and excitatory activity. (A) Images for each group. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of neuronal cross-sectional area showed a reversal of edema with bumetanide (Bum) treatment (P = 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle [Veh]: ***P < 0.001; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: **P < 0.01; n = 54–64 neurons, n = 5–6 mice per group). (B) Consistent with a reversal of edema, membrane capacitance was reduced in CCI-bumetanide neurons compared with CCI-vehicle neurons (P = 0.0009, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: **P = 0.002; CCI vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: **P = 0.001; n = 8–10 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group).The following membrane properties were measured: (C) input resistance (P = 0.01, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: **P = 0.004; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: *P = 0.03; n = 8–10 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group); (D) plot of the mean firing frequency as a function of current intensity (n = 8–10 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group); (E) I-V slope (P = 0.01, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: **P = 0.005; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: *P = 0.01; n = 8–10 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group); and (F) rheobase (P = 0.005, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: **P = 0.001; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: *P = 0.02; n = 8–10 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group). These measurements showed increases in intrinsic membrane excitability in CCI-bumetanide neurons compared with CCI-vehicle neurons. (G) Typical recordings of spontaneous excitatory currents. Scale bar: 200 pA, 10 seconds. Traces on the right show expanded currents (i–iv). Scale bar: 200 pA, 500 ms. (H) IEIs were shorter (frequencies were higher) in the CCI-bumetanide–treated group compared with the CCI-vehicle–treated group (P = 0.005, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: **P < 0.01; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P > 0.05; n = 7–9 cells, n = 5–8 mice per group). Box-and-whisker plot on the right shows a larger AUC of excitatory currents in CCI-bumetanide neurons (P = 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: *P < 0.05; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: *P < 0.05; n = 7–9 cells, n = 5–8 mice per group).

To assess whether bumetanide was acting through peripheral mechanisms (e.g., diuretic effects) (55), we tested chlorothiazide (CTZ) (10 mg/kg, i.p.) (57), which lacks effects on central NKCC1 cotransporters (acting instead on kidney cotransporters) (55). In contrast to bumetanide, CTZ had no effect on neuronal surface area (P = 0.001, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P < 0.05 and CCI-CTZ vs. sham-CTZ: P < 0.01; n = 49–66 neurons, n = 3–5 mice per group) (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, the neuronal swelling we observed appeared to be dependent on NKCC1 expressed in the CNS.

Interestingly, the capacitance of CCI-bumetanide–treated neurons was smaller than that of neurons from CCI vehicle–treated mice and similar to that of sham-treated neurons (P = 0.0009, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P = 0.002, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P = 0.001; n = 8–10 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group) (Figure 4B). This is what would be expected if membrane capacitance closely followed the membrane surface area and, other factors being equal, predicts a membrane excitability increase with bumetanide treatment.

Bumetanide treatment increases intrinsic and network excitability in CCI neurons. The decreased R in we initially observed in neurons after CCI was replicated in CCI vehicle–treated animals. This decreased R in was reversed by bumetanide (P = 0.01, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P = 0.004, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P = 0.03; n = 8–10 neurons, n = 6–8 mice per group) (Figure 4C). We observed an increase in AP frequency in response to depolarizing current steps in CCI-bumetanide–treated neurons compared with CCI-vehicle–treated neurons (Figure 4D), resulting in a significantly increased I-V curve slope (P = 0.01, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P = 0.005, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P = 0.01) (Figure 4E). CCI-bumetanide–treated neurons also had a lower rheobase compared with CCI vehicle–treated neurons (P = 0.005, Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P = 0.001, CCI vehicle vs. sham vehicle: P = 0.02) (Figure 4F). These results show that blockade of NKCC1/KCC2 ratio–dependent neuronal edema was associated with increases in intrinsic membrane excitability after TBI and, therefore, that CCC-dependent neuronal edema was associated with a reduction in excitability.

To determine whether CCC-dependent neuronal edema contributed to reduced synaptic excitability, we examined spontaneous excitatory currents with in vivo voltage-clamp recordings. Neurons from CCI-bumetanide–treated mice showed a significant decrease in EPSC IEIs (increased frequency) relative to neurons from CCI-vehicle–treated mice (P = 0.005, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P < 0.01, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P > 0.05; n = 7–9 neurons, n = 5–8 mice per group) (Figure 4, G and H). CCI-bumetanide–treated neurons also had a larger EPSC AUC relative to CCI-vehicle–treated neurons (P = 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P < 0.05, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P < 0.05) (Figure 4, G and H).

Next, using in vivo current clamp recordings, we examined the local network activity revealed by up states after bumetanide treatment. Though we observed no change in the frequency of up states between groups (IEI P > 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; n = 6–10 neurons, n = 5–10 mice per group) (Figure 5, A and B), up states in CCI-bumetanide–treated neurons had a significantly larger AUC compared with that of up states in CCI-vehicle–treated neurons (P = 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P < 0.05, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P < 0.001) (Figure 5, A and B). Finally, we compared the responses to sensory stimulation after bumetanide treatment. Neurons from CCI-bumetanide–treated mice showed increased EPSP amplitude during trains of 5 Hz stimuli compared with CCI-vehicle–treated neurons (P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P < 0.0001, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P < 0.0001; n = 4–6 neurons, n = 4–6 mice per group) (Figure 5, C and D). This strongly suggests that bumetanide-suppressible, CCC-dependent neuronal edema is responsible for the reductions in local and sensory-induced network activity after CCI.

Figure 5 Reducing neuronal edema increases network excitability after CCI. (A) Representative traces of up states. Scale bar: 10 mV, 1 second. (B) No changes in IEIs of up states were observed between groups (P > 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; n = 6–10 neurons, n = 5–10 mice per group). The AUC of up states was larger in the CCI-bumetanide–treated group than in the CCI-vehicle–treated group (P = 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: *P < 0.05; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: ***P < 0.001). (C) Traces showing typical subthreshold responses to 5 Hz hind paw stimulation. Scale bar: 10 mV, 1 second. (D) CCI-bumetanide treatment increased EPSP responses to subsequent trains of 5 Hz stimuli, relative to CCI neurons (P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P < 0.0001, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P < 0.0001; n = 4–6 neurons, n = 4–6 mice per group). Plot on right shows larger sensory-evoked voltages (first EPSP in a train of stimuli) in neurons from CCI-bumetanide mice (P = 0.003, Kruskal-Wallis test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: **P < 0.01; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: *P < 0.05; n = 4–6 neurons, n = 4–6 mice per group).

Bumetanide treatment increases susceptibility to SDs and seizures 48 hours after CCI. SDs provide a metric of net cortical excitability (13), but more important, they have been definitively associated with TBI in humans and are correlated with worsened outcomes (11, 12, 27). We observed a spontaneous SD in each animal immediately following CCI (within 30 seconds of impact) (see Supplemental Results and Discussion, Spontaneous spreading depolarization after CCI, and Supplemental Figure 3). We next measured SD susceptibility in response to a continuous potassium chloride stimulus (58) in sham- and CCI-treated mice that were administered bumetanide or vehicle 48 hours after CCI (Figure 6, A and B). We detected no statistically significant difference in the number of SDs between sham- and CCI-vehicle–treated animals (Figure 6, C and D). Making the more clinically relevant comparison between vehicle- and bumetanide-treated animals after CCI, we observed a statistically significant increase in the number of SDs in CCI-bumetanide–treated animals. This was true for both “full” SDs, which were observed to propagate across the imaging field, and “partial” SDs, which were smaller events that did not propagate fully (full SDs: P = 0.04, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P < 0.05; Figure 6, B and C; total [full plus partial] SDs: P = 0.03; Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P < 0.05; n = 7–9 mice per group; Figure 6, B and D).

Figure 6 Increases in susceptibility to SDs with reductions in neuronal edema. (A) Schematic shows the experimental design for SD susceptibility experiments. (B) Representative images show changes in the intrinsic signal under white light during passage of full and partial SD waves. Contours are drawn every 4 seconds at the wavefront of SDs. Scale bar: 0.5 mm. Analysis of full (C) and total (D) SDs (including partial SDs) showed a significant increase in the number of SDs in the CCI-bumetanide–treated group relative to the CCI-vehicle–treated group (full SDs: P = 0.04, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: *P < 0.05 and total SDs: P = 0.03, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: *P < 0.05; n = 7–9 mice per group).

Like SDs, seizures are a major and debilitating consequence of TBI (12, 17) and represent a hyperexcitable network state. In order to evaluate the potential of neuronal edema to affect seizure susceptibility, we used the minimal clonic seizure test in vivo. This assay was selected because of its utility as a putative forebrain or cortical seizure model (59, 60). We observed no change in the percentage of animals with seizures between sham- and CCI-vehicle–treated animals (Figure 7). However, when comparing CCI-vehicle and CCI-bumetanide groups, the bumetanide-treated group showed a higher percentage of animals with seizures compared with CCI-vehicle–treated animals (CCI-bumetanide: 55.55%, CCI-vehicle: 0%, sham vehicle: 10%, sham-bumetanide: 44.44%; χ2 test; CCI-bumetanide vs. vehicle: P = 0.004; n = 9–10 mice per group) (Figure 7).

Figure 7 Blockade of edema with bumetanide increases seizure susceptibility in vivo. Schematic of a seizure behavioral model. Graph shows the percentage of animals with seizure activity in sham- and CCI-treated mice treated with vehicle or bumetanide. A higher percentage of animals had seizures in the CCI-bumetanide–treated group than in the CCI-vehicle–treated group (**P = 0.004, χ2 test; n = 9–10 mice per group; the number of mice with seizures and group size are indicated for each group.).

In summary, we observed increases in susceptibility to the 2 primary forms of network hyperexcitability that follow TBI — SD and seizures — after treating neuronal edema with the CCC inhibitor bumetanide.

Mannitol reduces neuronal edema and increases susceptibility to SDs and seizures. Next, we wanted to test the relationship between edema and neuronal function using a clinically deployed drug. Mannitol is an osmotic agent that is a first-line treatment for intracranial pressure elevation associated with brain edema (61). In addition to removing free water by osmotic diuresis, the drug is also shown to mediate decreases in neuronal volume and intraneuronal chloride through CCCs, at least in the developing brain (62). Animals received a single dose of mannitol in saline (3 g/kg, i.v.) (63) thirty minutes before trauma, and the control mice were injected with saline.

Neuronal edema in mice injected with synapsin 1–driven GCaMP6f (32) was reduced following treatment with mannitol 48 hours after injury. The neuronal cross-sectional area was smaller in CCI-mannitol–treated mice compared with that in CCI-vehicle–treated mice and was similar to that in sham mannitol– and sham vehicle–treated animals (P = 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-mannitol vs. vehicle: P < 0.01, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P < 0.01; n = 32–70 neurons, n = 4–5 mice per group) (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 The osmotic diuretic mannitol reduces neuronal swelling and increases network activity. (A) Images of representative neurons in layer 2/3 cortex during treatments. Scale bar: 25 μm. Plot of neuronal cross-sectional area shows that mannitol (Man) (3 g/kg; i.v.) reversed neuronal swelling in CCI-treated mice (P = 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-mannitol vs. vehicle: **P < 0.01; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: **P < 0.01; n = 32–70 neurons, n = 4–5 mice per group). (B) Quantification of SD frequency based on 2-hour recordings in 1 M KCl solution showed a significant increase in SD susceptibility in CCI-mannitol– versus CCI-vehicle–treated animals (P = 0.03, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI-mannitol vs. vehicle: **P < 0.01; n = 6–10 mice per group). (C) Analysis of network excitability showed a significant increase in the percentage of animals with seizures in the CCI-mannitol–treated group relative to the CCI-vehicle–treated group (CCI-mannitol vs. vehicle: *P = 0.04; CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: *P = 0.02; χ2 test; n = 7–9 mice per group; the number of mice with seizures and group size are indicated for each group.).

We tested susceptibility to SDs and seizures, with the prediction that these would be increased with reduced neuronal edema. CCI-mannitol–treated mice showed an increased SD frequency compared with CCI vehicle–treated mice (P = 0.03, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test; CCI mannitol vs. vehicle: P < 0.01; n = 6–10 mice per group) (Figure 8B). Similarly, CCI-mannitol–treated animals showed a higher percentage of seizures compared with CCI-vehicle–treated mice (CCI-mannitol: 62.50%, CCI-vehicle: 22.22%, sham-vehicle: 66.66%, sham-mannitol: 42.85%; CCI-mannitol vs. vehicle: P = 0.04, CCI-vehicle vs. sham-vehicle: P = 0.02, χ2 test; n = 7–9 mice per group) (Figure 8C).

Taken together, these results indicate that mannitol, a drug commonly used in clinical practice, increases SD and seizure susceptibility with a concurrent reduction in neuronal volume, 48 hours after TBI. The mannitol results showed that a reduction in neuronal volume by any means (rather than exclusively via the NKCC1/KCC2 ratio) can generate increases in excitability. Finally, this is the first demonstration to our knowledge that mannitol reduces neuronal edema after TBI in vivo.

Increased susceptibility to SDs 1 week after CCI. We next examined the longer-term effects of neuronal volume on excitability. We noted (Figure 1, E and H) that 1 week after CCI, despite a small but statistically significant reduction in KCC2 expression, neuronal volume had normalized, and we asked whether this was associated with an increase in excitability. We observed a significant increase in SD numbers in CCI- versus sham-treated mice (P = 0.04; 2-sided, unpaired t test; n = 11–12 mice per group) (Figure 9). These 1-week data add another layer of confirmation that normalized neuronal volume is associated with increased excitability after TBI, and bring up the possibility of spontaneous increases in excitable events as edema recedes.