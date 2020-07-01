Proinflammatory P2Y14 receptor inhibition protects against ischemic acute kidney injury in mice

Elevated urine UDP-Glc after renal IRI in mice. Transgenic male mice that express EGFP under the control of the promoter of the IC-specific V-ATPase B1 subunit (ATP6V1B1) gene (B1-EGFP) were subjected to bilateral renal IRI or sham surgery, and they were put in metabolic cages in groups of 3 mice (except for the 2 hours post-IRI group). Urine was collected for the first 2 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours after operation. UDP-Glc was measured by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), and urinary values were normalized for urine creatinine (uCr). We observed a significant increase in the urinary UDP-Glc/uCr ratio in the mice undergoing IRI relative to SHAM during the first 2 hours after IRI. After 24 hours and 48 hours, the urine UDP-Glc/uCr ratios in the IRI groups were similar to the ratios observed in the SHAM groups (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Renal bilateral IRI increases urinary concentration of UDP-Glc. UDP-Glc was measured by LC-MS/MS in the urine of mice subjected to bilateral IRI and sham-operated mice. UDP-Glc concentration was normalized for urine creatinine (uCr). Each dot represents urine samples pooled from 3 mice. SHAM 2 hours, n = 7 samples (21 mice); SHAM 24 hours, n = 16 samples (48 mice); SHAM 48 hours, n = 6 samples (18 mice); IRI 2 hours, n = 13 samples (39 mice); IRI 24 hours, n = 7 samples (21 mice); IRI 48 hours, n = 6 samples (18 mice). Data are means ± SEM, analyzed using 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. A significant elevation of UDP-Glc/uCr value was detected 2 hours after IRI compared with SHAM (IRI 2 hours vs. SHAM 2 hours, *P = 0.013). No difference was observed 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI. IRI 2 hours vs. IRI 24 hours, P = 0.0006; IRI 2 hours vs. IRI 48 hours, P = 0.0014.

ICs acquire a proinflammatory phenotype after IRI. To determine the response of ICs to experimental IRI, we evaluated their expression of selected proinflammatory transcripts by quantitative PCR (qPCR). EGFP+ ICs were isolated by FACS from the kidney medulla of B1-EGFP mice 2 hours, 4 hours, and 24 hours after IRI or sham surgery (Figure 2A). We selected the medulla in order to avoid the isolation of cortical connecting segment cells, which also express EGFP in these mice. We observed upregulation of several chemokines, including Cxcl1, Cxcl2, and Ccl2, as early as 2 hours after IRI (Figure 2B). Cxcl2 remained elevated up to 24 hours after IRI. The complete gene expression profile of isolated ICs was, therefore, characterized at 2 hours after IRI by RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). The complete transcriptome data set is shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134791DS1). Volcano plots (fold change vs. P value) compare the gene expression profiles of ICs 2 hours after IRI versus SHAM, and show increased expression of several proinflammatory genes, including P2ry14 itself, as well as CxCl1, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Cxcl5, Cxcl10, Ccl17, Il1b, Il6, and Il34 (Figure 2C). The complete list of genes upregulated after IRI is provided in Supplemental Table 2, where proinflammatory transcripts are indicated in red. A list of selected genes that were downregulated after IRI is provided in Supplemental Table 3. These latter include genes involved in DNA replication, mismatch repair, and metabolism of pyrimidine, glycine, serine, and threonine.

Figure 2 Renal bilateral IRI increases expression of proinflammatory transcripts in ICs. (A) Representative pseudoblot of EGFP+ ICs isolated by FACS from kidney of B1-EGFP mice 2 hours after bilateral IRI. (B) qPCR showing expression of selected proinflammatory chemokines 2, 4, and 24 hours after IRI or sham surgery (SHM). Each dot represents 1 mouse. No difference was detected in SHM-operated mice (2, 4, and 24 hours), and all groups were then combined into a single SHM group. Data are means ± SEM, analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. For Cxcl1, SHM (n = 8), IRI 2 hours (n = 8), IRI 4 hours (n = 5), IRI 24 hours (n = 6); **P = 0.0036, ****P < 0.0001. For Cxcl2, SHM (n = 6), IRI 2 hours (n = 10), IRI 4 hours (n = 6), IRI 24 hours (n = 6); *P = 0.034, ***P = 0.0009. For Ccl2, SHM (n = 8), IRI 2 hours (n = 6), IRI 4 hours (n = 6), IRI 24 hours (n = 6); *P = 0.018, ***P = 0.0006. For Il1b, SHM (n = 7), IRI 2 hours (n = 8), IRI 4 hours/24 hours (n = 6). For Il6, SHM (n = 7), IRI 2 hours (n = 10), IRI 4 hours/24 hours (n = 5). For Ccl3, SHM (n = 7), IRI 2 hours (n = 9), IRI 4 hours (n = 5), IRI 24 hours (n = 6). For Ccl4, SHM (n = 8), IRI 2 hours (n = 11), IRI 4 hours/24 hours (n = 6). For Tnf and Ccl5, SHM (n = 8), IRI 2 hours (n = 10), IRI 4 hours (n = 5), IRI 24 hours (n = 6). (C) Volcano plots (fold change [FC] vs. P value) of gene expression profiles of ICs, isolated by FACS 2 hours after IRI (IRI IC) versus SHAM (CTR IC). Each sample of RNA (n = 3) was obtained from a pool of 2 kidneys from 2 mice per group. Yellow lines show ± 2 FC. Genes upregulated after IRI are shown in red, genes downregulated after IRI in blue. Black dots represent transcripts that were not significantly differentially expressed. Data were analyzed using Student’s t test, 2 tailed.

Participation of the P2Y14 receptor in the proinflammatory response of ICs. To determine whether the proinflammatory response of ICs might be related to the increase in urinary UDP-Glc after IRI, we next used a potent and highly selective antagonist of the P2Y14 receptor, PPTN (4,7-disubstituted 2-naphthoic acid derivative) (42, 49, 50), as a means of inhibiting the activation of IC-specific chemokine expression induced by IRI. Because the P2Y14 receptor is located on the apical membrane of ICs (42), and because PPTN and UDP-Glc compete for a common P2Y14 extracellular binding site (35), we first determined whether PPTN is excreted intact into the urine. To make this determination, urine samples were collected following PPTN administration to mice (Figure 3A). PPTN was detected intact in the urine by LC-MS/MS, and its concentration was 87.8 ± 24.1 nM 2 hours after mice received a single i.v. injection corresponding to the dose of 0.18 mg/kg. A constant higher concentration at around 200 nM was detected at 24 hours and 48 hours, when mice received a daily dose of 4.55 mg/kg via osmotic minipumps. Control mice received equivalent amounts of the vehicle, DMSO.

Figure 3 Inhibition of P2Y14 with PPTN attenuates IC-specific upregulation of proinflammatory chemokines induced by IRI. (A) Concentration of PPTN, a specific P2Y14 antagonist, in the urine of mice treated with a single i.v. injection corresponding to 0.18 mg/kg (2 hours), or via continuous infusion with ALZET osmotic minipumps implanted s.c. for 24 or 48 hours corresponding to a dose of 4.55 mg/kg/d, versus controls (CTR; treated with vehicle only). PPTN urinary concentration was measured using LC-MS/MS. Data are means ± SEM analyzed using 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s test. CTR vs. 4.55 mg/kg/d 24 hours ***P = 0.0007; CTR vs. 4.55 mg/kg/d 48 hours ***P = 0.0006. (B) qPCR analysis of selected chemokines in ICs isolated by FACS 2 hours after IRI versus SHAM. PPTN-treated mice received a dose of 4.55 mg/kg/d through osmotic minipumps, while nontreated mice received vehicle. Data are means ± SEM, analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s test. No difference in chemokine expression was detected between the SHAM-vehicle and SHAM-PPTN groups, which were then combined into a single SHAM group (SHM). Some IRI groups are the same as those shown in Figure 2B (IRI 2 hours). Each dot represents 1 mouse. For Cxcl1, SHM (n = 6), IRI (n = 8), IRI-PPTN (n = 8); **P = 0.0039, ***P = 0.0002, ****P < 0.0001. For Cxcl2, SHM (n = 6), IRI (n = 10), IRI-PPTN (n = 8); *P = 0.013, ****P < 0.0001. For Ccl2, SHM (n = 8), IRI (n = 8), IRI-PPTN (n = 8); **P = 0.0092, ***P = 0.0005. For Il1b, SHM (n = 7) vs. IRI (n = 8) ***P = 0.0006; IRI vs. IRI-PPTN (n = 8) ***P = 0.0006. For Il6, SHM (n = 7), IRI (n = 10), IRI-PPTN (n = 8); *P = 0.042. For Cxcl10, SHM (n = 4), IRI (n = 6), IRI-PPTN (n = 7); *P = 0.015. For Tnf, SHM (n = 9), IRI (n = 10), IRI-PPTN (n = 8). For Il34, SHM (n = 4), IRI (n = 6), IRI-PPTN (n = 7). For Il1f6, SHM (n = 3), IRI (n = 5), IRI-PPTN (n = 6).

To determine whether PPTN could modulate the IC inflammatory response induced by IRI, chemokine expression was assessed by qPCR in ICs isolated by FACS from B1-EGFP mice treated with PPTN or vehicle. ICs were isolated 2 hours after IRI or SHAM procedure. Figure 3B shows that PPTN treatment significantly reduced the increase in IC-specific chemokine expression induced by IRI. No difference in chemokine expression was detected between the SHAM-DMSO and SHAM-PPTN groups, and these 2 groups were, therefore, combined into a single SHAM group in the graph.

Prophylactic inhibition of the P2Y14 receptor reduces renal proinflammatory immune cell recruitment after IRI. Renal infiltration of immune cells was quantified by flow cytometry analysis in mice subjected to bilateral IRI. IRI induced significant recruitment of CD45+ immune cells (Figure 4A), including CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+ cells with a “neutrophil” phenotype (Figure 4B) and CD45+CD11b+Ly6C+ cells with a “monocyte” phenotype (Figure 4C), into the kidney tissue as early as 2 hours after surgery. In contrast, PPTN treatment significantly reduced the recruitment of immune cells, neutrophils, and monocytes even at this early time point (Figure 4, A–C). Neutrophil and monocyte recruitment was also lower in the PPTN-treated group compared with the vehicle-treated group 24 hours after IRI (Figure 4, D and E). However, by 48 hours after IRI, neutrophil and monocyte numbers had returned to baseline with values similar in PPTN- and vehicle-treated mice (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 IRI induces the renal recruitment of proinflammatory immune cells, and this process is attenuated by PPTN. (A) Flow cytometry analysis of renal recruitment of live CD45+ immune cells (pink boxes) 2 hours after IRI compared with SHAM. SHM-DMSO (n = 6), IRI-DMSO (n = 8), IRI-PPTN (n = 8); *P = 0.037, **P = 0.004, ****P < 0.0001. (B) Renal recruitment of live neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+) relative to the live renal cell population (pink boxes) 2 hours after IRI compared with SHAM. SHM-DMSO (n = 8), IRI-DMSO (n = 7), IRI-PPTN (n = 8); **P = 0.0013, ***P = 0.0001, ****P < 0.0001. (C) Renal recruitment of live monocytes (CD45+CD11b+Ly6C+Ly6G–) relative to the live renal cell population (pink boxes) 2 hours after IRI compared with SHAM (n = 8 mice in each group). *P = 0.048, ***P = 0.0002. (D) Renal recruitment of live neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+) relative to the renal live cell population 24 hours (left, pink boxes) and 48 hours after IRI compared with SHAM. SHM 24 hours DMSO (n = 7), SHM 24 hours PPTN (n = 7), SHM 48 hours DMSO (n = 6), SHM 48 hours PPTN (n = 6), IRI 24 hours DMSO (n = 7), IRI 24 hours PPTN (n = 6), IRI 48 hours DMSO (n = 11), IRI 48 hours PPTN (n = 10); *P = 0.04, **P = 0.0057, ****P < 0.0001. (E) Renal recruitment of live monocytes (CD45+CD11b+Ly6C+Ly6G–) relative to the live renal cell population 24 hours (left, pink boxes) and 48 hours after IRI compared with SHAM. SHM 24 hours DMSO (n = 7), SHM 24 hours PPTN (n = 6), SHM 48 hours DMSO (n = 6), SHM 48 hours PPTN (n = 6), IRI 24 hours DMSO (n = 6), IRI 24 hours PPTN (n = 6), IRI 48 hours DMSO (n = 11), IRI 48 hours PPTN (n = 10). *P = 0.039, ****P < 0.0001. In all bar graphs, data are means ± SEM, and each dot represents 1 mouse. (A–C) One-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test. (D and E) Two-way ANOVA and Tukey’s test.

Prophylactic inhibition of the P2Y14 receptor reduces the extent of kidney dysfunction after IRI. Further studies explored whether PPTN treatment attenuated the fall in renal function and the rise in markers of kidney injury that follow AKI. Serum creatinine (sCr), blood urea nitrogen (BUN), albuminuria, and the PT injury urine marker KIM-1 were assessed in control mice (SHAM) and mice subjected to renal bilateral IRI. A significant elevation of sCr and BUN was observed following IRI in vehicle-treated mice, as previously shown by several laboratories (refs. 51, 52, and Figure 5, A and B). Mice treated with PPTN showed a significant reduction in sCr and BUN compared with the SHAM group, indicating preservation of kidney function after IRI. No effect of PPTN was observed at the early 2-hour time point, indicating intrinsic damage caused by ischemia, and sCr did not go up above this initial elevation 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI. IRI also caused albuminuria (Figure 5C) and elevation of KIM-1 urinary concentration (Figure 5D) indicating damage to PTs (53, 54), which are known to be among the most affected tubules after IRI. However, PPTN treatment significantly attenuated albuminuria severity and KIM-1 elevation 48 hours after IRI, showing preservation of PT function (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 PPTN protects kidney function after IRI. (A) Serum creatinine (sCr) over time after IRI in vehicle-treated mice (DMSO) versus PPTN. Each dot represents 1 mouse. SHM-DMSO (n = 24), SHM-PPTN (n = 18), IRI 2 hours DMSO (n = 14), IRI 2 hours PPTN (n = 7), IRI 24 hours DMSO (n = 8), IRI 24 hours PPTN (n = 6), IRI 48 hours DMSO (n = 10), IRI 48 hours PPTN (n = 10). **P = 0.0011, ****P < 0.0001. (B) BUN over time after IRI. Each dot represents 1 mouse. SHM-DMSO (n = 24), SHM-PPTN (n = 18), IRI 2 hours DMSO (n = 14), IRI 2 hours PPTN (n = 7), IRI 24 hours DMSO (n = 8), IRI 24 hours PPTN (n = 6), IRI 48 hours DMSO (n = 10), IRI 48 hours PPTN (n = 8). *P = 0.038, ****P < 0.0001. (C) Urine microalbumin/creatinine ratio (mALB/Cre) over time after IRI. Each dot represents urine collection from 3 mice. SHM-DMSO (n = 13, representing 39 mice), SHM-PPTN (n = 9; 27 mice), IRI 2 hours DMSO (n = 7; 21 mice), IRI 2 hours PPTN (n = 5; 15 mice), IRI 24 hours DMSO (n = 7; 21 mice), IRI 24 hours PPTN (n = 6; 18 mice), IRI 48 hours DMSO (n = 4; 12 mice), IRI 48 hours PPTN (n = 4; 12 mice). *P = 0.047, ****P < 0.0001. (D) Urinary concentration of KIM-1 over time after IRI. Each dot represents urine collection from 3 mice. SHM-DMSO (n = 6; 18 mice), SHM-PPTN (n = 6; 18 mice), IRI 24 hours DMSO (n = 6; 18 mice), IRI 48 hours PPTN (n = 3; 9 mice), IRI 48 hours DMSO (n = 4; 12 mice), IRI 48 hours PPTN (n = 3; 9 mice). *P = 0.041, ****P < 0.0001. For all graphs, data are means ± SEM, and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test was performed.

Prophylactic inhibition of the P2Y14 receptor reduces kidney damage after IRI. Histopathological examination of kidney sections stained using H&E was conducted to determine the effect of PPTN on kidney tubules following IRI versus SHAM. As shown in Figure 6A, many damaged PTs were detected 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI compared with SHAM in vehicle-treated mice (left). A reduction in the number of damaged PTs was observed in the PPTN-treated groups (right) compared with vehicle-treated groups. This protection was observed 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI. No effect of PPTN was observed in the SHAM group (compare top right and top left). We quantified the number of intact, moderately damaged, and very damaged renal tubules, as shown in Figure 6B. The percentage of intact tubules significantly increased in the PPTN group compared with DMSO at 48 hours after IRI. This was accompanied by a significant reduction in the number of very damaged tubules at 24 hours.

Figure 6 PPTN protects kidney structure and renal tubules after IRI. (A) Kidney sections stained using H&E in SHAM 24 and 48 hours after IRI. Right panels show higher magnification of the regions delineated by the boxes in left panels. Severe alteration of renal tubule morphology is observed 24 and 48 hours after IRI in the DMSO group. Protection of kidney tubules is observed in the PPTN group versus DMSO at both time points after IRI. No effect of PPTN alone was observed in the SHAM group. Scale bar: 1 mm; inset scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of the percentage of intact tubules (green bars), moderately damaged tubules with detectable cellular structures (blue bars), and very damaged tubules with a complete loss of cell architecture (red bars). SHAM-DMSO (n = 7 mice), SHAM-PPTN (n = 10), IRI 24 hours DMSO (n = 7), IRI 24 hours PPTN (n = 6), IRI 48 hours DMSO (n = 7), IRI 48 hours PPTN (n = 8). IRI 24 hours DMSO vs. IRI 24 hours PPTN, *P = 0.029; IRI 48 hours DMSO vs. IRI 48 hours PPTN, *P = 0.016; by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Between 940 and 1700 tubules were analyzed in each group.

Protection by PPTN following IRI was also demonstrated in kidney sections labeled using phalloidin–Alexa Fluor 647, a marker of F-actin. IRI induced a marked actin depolymerization in the brush border membrane and along the basolateral membrane of PT cells 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI (Supplemental Figure 1A, left), as previously shown in rats (55). In the treated group, intact brush border membrane and basolateral staining was detected, indicating preservation of the actin cytoskeleton in PT cells (Supplemental Figure 1A, right). Similarly, labeling for the PT-specific scavenger receptor megalin showed loss of apical membrane after IRI (Supplemental Figure 1B, left), and marked protection by PPTN 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI (Supplemental Figure 1B, right). To further assess PT cell polarity, we labeled kidney sections for aquaporin 1 (AQP1), which is located in the brush border and basolateral membrane of intact PT cells (56). IRI induced the redistribution of AQP1 from the plasma membrane into the entire cell body in PTs 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI (Figure 7A, left). This intracellular AQP1 redistribution was less pronounced in the PPTN-treated group (Figure 7A, right). After IRI in both vehicle- and PPTN-treated groups, while some PT cells showed a complete loss of AQP1 polarity with absent apical and basolateral staining after IRI (Figure 7B, very damaged PTs), some cells showed partial redistribution with basolateral staining still visible (Figure 7B, moderately damaged PTs). We quantified the number of intact, moderately damaged, and very damaged PTs based on these AQP1 staining patterns, and found a significant reduction in the number of very damaged PTs together with an increase in the percentage of intact PTs and a decrease in the percentage of very damaged PTs in the treated groups compared with the untreated group 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI.

Figure 7 PPTN maintains PT polarity after IRI. (A) Kidney sections labeled for AQP1 showed apical and basolateral localization in PTs from sham-operated mice. Twenty-four hours and 48 hours after IRI, a significant loss of AQP1 polarity was detected. In mice treated with PPTN, several PTs showed intact AQP1 localization at the brush border and basolateral membrane. PPTN alone did not affect AQP1 distribution in sham-operated mice. Scale bar: 1 mm; inset scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of the number of intact PTs with apical and basolateral AQP1 labeling (green bars), moderately damaged PTs with loss of apical labeling but detectable basolateral labeling (blue bars), and very damaged PTs with a complete loss of AQP1 polarity (red bars). PPTN induced a significant reduction in the number of very damaged PTs (IRI 24 hours DMSO [n = 8] vs. IRI 24 hours PPTN [n = 6] **P = 0.0043, IRI 48 hours DMSO [n = 11] vs. IRI 48 hours PPTN [n = 9] *P = 0.011) together with an increase in the number of intact PTs 24 hours and 48 hours after IRI (IRI 24 hours DMSO vs. IRI 24 hours PPTN *P = 0.026, IRI 48 hours DMSO vs. IRI 48 hours PPTN *P = 0.012, compared with the untreated group; SHAM-DMSO [n = 5], SHM-PPTN [n = 4]). Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test was performed. Between 1500 and 3000 PTs were analyzed in each group.

Deletion of the P2Y14 receptor in ICs confers kidney protection after IRI. To confirm the role of the P2Y14 receptor in ICs in renal inflammation and kidney damage leading to ischemic-induced AKI, we next generated an IC-specific P2Y14 receptor–KO mouse by using the Cre-lox system. Transgenic mice expressing Cre under the promoter of the V-ATPase B1 subunit (ATP6V1B1) in ICs (B1Cre) (57, 58) were bred with P2Y14 receptor Lox mice (B6.129-P2ry14<tm1Gac>/Orl; European Mouse Mutant Archive [EMMA], EM:05368). B1Cre+ P2Y14flox/+ mice (IC KO) and B1Cre– P2Y14flox/+ (IC F/F; controls) were generated. Expression of P2ry14 was assessed by qPCR in ICs that were isolated by FACS based on their expression of the cell surface receptor c-Kit (CD117) (59). A negative selection for CD45+ immune cells, which also express c-Kit, was performed (Figure 8A, left, red dots). A significant reduction in P2ry14 expression was observed in IC KO mice compared with IC F/F mice (Figure 8A, right). IC KO and IC F/F mice were then subjected to bilateral IRI as described above. Deletion of the P2Y14 receptor in ICs improved kidney function, illustrated by a reduction in the IRI-induced sCr elevation, in comparison with IC F/F mice (Figure 8B), and reduced renal inflammation (Figure 8, C and D) 24 hours after IRI. Protection of renal tubule integrity was shown and quantified in H&E-stained sections (Figure 8E), and a protective effect of PTs was demonstrated in kidney sections labeled for AQP1 (Figure 8F) or F-actin (Supplemental Figure 2). These results confirm the role of the P2Y14 receptor in ischemic-induced AKI.

Figure 8 Deletion of P2Y14 in ICs protects kidney function, reduces inflammation, and attenuates damage after IRI. (A) Left: ICs (CD117+CD45–; red dots) were isolated from B1Cre+ P2Y14fl/+ (IC KO) and B1Cre– P2Y14fl/+ (IC F/F; controls) mice. Right: P2ry14 expression by qPCR in IC KO versus IC F/F mice. ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 4). (B) sCr 24 hours after IRI versus SHAM in F/F and IC KO mice. *P = 0.031, ***P = 0.0008. (C) Recruitment of CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+ live cells 24 hours after IRI in F/F mice versus SHM (***P = 0.0003), and attenuation in IC KO mice (IRI KO vs. IRI F/F; *P = 0.041). (D) Recruitment of CD45+CD11b+Ly6C+Ly6G– live cells 24 hours after IRI in F/F versus SHM (****P < 0.0001), and attenuation in IC KO mice (IRI KO vs. IRI F/F; *P = 0.032). **P = 0.0014. (E) H&E staining of kidney of SHM and 24 hours after IRI in F/F and IC KO mice. Bar graph shows reduction of very damaged tubules (red bars; ***P = 0.0002) and increase in intact tubules (green bars; **P = 0.006) 24 hours after IRI in KO versus F/F mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) AQP1 staining of kidney of SHAM and 24 hours after IRI in F/F and IC KO mice. Bar graph shows reduction of very damaged PTs (red bars; **P = 0.0012) and increase in intact PTs (green bars; **P = 0.0093) 24 hours after IRI in IC KO versus F/F. Scale bar: 50 μm; inset: 10 μm. Data are means ± SEM. Each dot represents 1 mouse. (B–D) One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (E and F) Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (B–D) n = 5 for SHM F/F, SHM KO, and IRI KO; n = 6 for IRI F/F. (E) n = 6 for IRI F/F, SHM KO, and IRI KO; n = 7 for SHM F/F. (F) n = 6 mice for SHAM F/F, IRI 24 hours F/F, and IRI 24 hours KO; n = 5 for SHAM KO. Between 1400 and 2500 tubules were analyzed per group (E and F).

Taken together, the results obtained in this preclinical AKI model show the participation of ICs in the rapid onset of renal inflammation, followed by renal dysfunction and PT damage, after an ischemic insult. In our current model (Figure 9), UDP-Glc levels are increased in the urine after renal IRI. Stressed PT epithelial cells, which are the most affected cell type in this model (and potentially other renal cell types), would release UDP-Glc, which then reaches the lumen of the collecting duct, where it activates the P2Y14 receptor located on the apical membrane of ICs. This stimulates the production of proinflammatory chemokines by ICs, followed by rapid renal recruitment of neutrophils and monocytes. Consistent with our flow cytometry analysis, we found many neutrophils positive for N-elastase (Supplemental Figure 3) or Ly6G (Supplemental Figure 4) adjacent to PTs (positive for AQP1) in the DMSO group 24 hours after IRI, and we showed that this neutrophil recruitment was strongly attenuated by PPTN. Very few neutrophils were detected in both SHAM groups (DMSO or PPTN). Many neutrophils were also detected near intact ICs 24 hours after IRI in nontreated mice, while very few neutrophils were detected in PPTN-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 5). These inflammatory cells contribute to creating additional injury by invading PTs, and clogging the microvasculature of the kidney, which perpetuates and aggravates ischemic injury. We observed similar levels of moderate renal tubule damage at 2 hours after IRI in both the DMSO and PPTN groups (Supplemental Figure 6). Altogether, our results show that PPTN confers protection by facilitating repair mechanisms in the renal tubules and/or by attenuating further damage via reduction of postischemia renal inflammation. The latter possibility is supported by our data showing reduced numbers of apoptotic cells 24 hours after IRI in the PPTN versus DMSO groups (Supplemental Figure 7), as well as in the IC KO mice (Supplemental Figure 8). Thus, blocking the P2Y14 receptor with a small molecule or deleting the receptor specifically in ICs significantly reduces the impact of IRI by reducing renal inflammation, preserving kidney function, and reducing kidney tubule damage.

Figure 9 Activation of P2Y14 in ICs triggers renal inflammation leading to PT injury. Renal ischemia induces the release of UDP-Glc from injured cells. UDP-Glc reaches the collecting duct lumen, where it binds P2Y14 located on the apical membrane of ICs. ICs then produce proinflammatory chemokines (PICs), which attract circulating neutrophils and monocytes from the blood vessel into the kidney stroma. Neutrophils and monocytes clog the microvasculature, and extravasated cells attack PT cells, creating additional injury.

Urine UDP-Glc is elevated in ICU and cardiac surgery patients who develop AKI. Based on these preclinical model data, we next examined whether urinary levels of UDP-Glc in ICU patients could serve as a potential biomarker for AKI. A longitudinal pilot study was conducted using 108 urine samples collected from 35 patients. These urine samples were collected daily from patients admitted to the ICU for up to 8 days. Patient characteristics are displayed in Table 1. Briefly, median age was 73 years, 97% of enrolled patients were white, and 26% were women. Twenty-six patients underwent elective cardiac surgery requiring cardiopulmonary bypass, and 5 patients had sepsis. Figure 10A displays the peak urinary UDP-Glc concentration observed for each patient stratified by presence or absence of AKI (defined by at least 0.3 mg/dL increase in sCr). In this cohort, 12 patients developed AKI (AKIN stages 1, 2, 3) for an incidence of 34%. When patients progressed to a more advanced AKI during the hospital stay, the higher AKI stage was used. Significantly higher urinary UDP-Glc concentrations were observed in patients who developed AKI versus patients who did not. At a cutoff value of 40 nM, UDP-Glc predicted AKI with a sensitivity of 83.3% and specificity of 78.3% (positive predictive value of 66.7% and negative predictive value of 90.0%). When cardiac surgery patients were analyzed separately, similar statistic parameters were obtained (Figure 10B), and at a cutoff value of 40 nM, UDP-Glc predicted AKI with a sensitivity of 66.7% and specificity of 90.0% (positive predictive value of 66.7% and negative predictive value of 90.0%). Results of the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis are shown in Figure 10C for all ICU patients (AUC 0.84; 95% CI 0.71, 0.97) and Figure 10D for cardiac surgery patients only (AUC 0.91; 95% CI 0.77, 1.00). These results indicate that UDP-Glc is a promising actionable biomarker as a predictor of AKI owing to its high sensitivity and specificity.