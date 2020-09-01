Auxiliary trafficking subunit GJA1-20k protects connexin-43 from degradation and limits ventricular arrhythmias

GJA1M213L/M213L mice die suddenly. To explore perturbation of Cx43 trafficking in vivo, we created a mouse model that reduced the ability of GJA1-20k to be formed by replacing the internal ribosomal translation start site, the AUG-encoding amino acid 213 (methionine 213) of the mouse Cx43, to UUA (encoding leucine, L). We used CRISPR-HDR technology to edit the genomic sequence at the target location (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article;http://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134682DS1 The sequence around the target site in the WT allele was sensitive to NlaIII restriction digestion, whereas that in the M213L mutated allele was resistant. Therefore, PCR amplification and NlaIII digestion produced 2, 3, and 1 DNA fragments in the genotyping assay of WT, heterozygotes (HT), and homozygotes (HM), respectively (Figure 1B). The M213L mutation did not significantly change the expression level of the GJA1 mRNA (Figure 1C). However, the expression of the GJA1-20k protein was almost completely removed in mice homozygous for the M213L mutation compared with the WT and HT littermates (Figure 1, D and E). These observations are consistent with previous studies of heterologous expression systems, demonstrating that the GJA1-20k protein is produced as a result of alternative translation initiation (6, 11, 12). Taken together, the level of endogenous GJA1-20k protein was effectively diminished in mice carrying the M213L mutation. We thus refer to this mouse model as a GJA1M213L/M213L for the homozygous mutant and GJA1M213L/WT for the heterozygous mutant.

Figure 1 Generation of the M213L mouse model and survival of the mutant mice. (A) Schematic diagram showing the site-directed mutation of ATG, encoding M213, to TTA, encoding an L, at the GJA1 genomic locus using CRISPR technology. HDR: homology directed repair. (B) Representative genotyping results confirmed presence of the M213L mutation in 0, 1, and both copies of the GJA1 gene in WT mice, heterozygous (HT), and homozygous (HM) for M213L, respectively. (C) Quantification of the GJA1 mRNA expression in the hearts of WT, HT, and HM mice. One-way ANOVA, with n = 4 in each group. Data represent mean ± SEM. (D) Representative Western blot showing the expression of GJA1-20k protein in cardiac ventricles of WT, HT, and HM mice (2 to 3 weeks old) after immunoprecipitation. n = 3 experiments. (E) Quantification of GJA1-20k protein expression in cardiac ventricles of 2- to 3-week-old mice among genotypes. Kruskal-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test, with n = 3 in each group. Data represent mean ± SEM. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of the WT (n = 18, black), HT (n = 36, green), and HM (n = 16, red) mice. Survival curves were compared using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

It should be emphasized that although our use of the terms “homozygous,” “heterozygous,” and “mutation” is technically correct, these terms typically refer to mutations in genes that are associated with an absence or change in the corresponding full-length protein. In the case of our M213L mutation, we changed an internal ribosomal start site. Even for the homozygous GJA1M213L/M213L mouse, full-length Cx43 mRNA and protein were still generated, yet there was decreased internal ribosomal translation and decreased production of the smaller GJA1-20k protein. As a result, any changes to Cx43 expression with an M213L mutation were therefore secondary to posttranslational Cx43 movements and processing in the presence of unchanged primary synthesis yet reduced GJA1-20k.

The GJA1M213L/M213L mice grew similarly to the WT and heterozygous littermates for 2 weeks, without a difference in gross physical appearance (Figure 2, A–C). However, they died suddenly around 2–4 weeks old, with the median lifespan of 18 days (Figure 1F). In addition, young GJA1M213L/M213L mice did not show abnormalities in the right ventricular outflow tract (RVOT) or in other cardiac regions, although it was previously reported that a mouse lacking full-length Cx43 developed RVOT outflow tract obstruction and death at birth (13). The survival to 2–4 weeks (Figure 1F) and normal physical development (Figure 2, A–C) argue against RVOT outflow tract obstruction. We also performed echocardiography on these mice at 2 to 3 weeks of age (Figure 2D) and found normal left ventricular (LV) and right ventricular (RV) size and function, indicating preserved hemodynamics despite a loss of GJA1-20k. Full echocardiographic parameters of the young mice are presented in Table 1, which indicates that heart rate, as well as all 13 other structural and functional parameters of the heart, were not changed among WT, GJA1M213L/WT, and GJA1M213L/M213L mice. The only significant difference was the long axis fractional shortening, which was mildly reduced in GJA1M213L/M213L mice (12.96% ± 1.17%) compared with WT (19.11% ± 1.07%) and GJA1M213L/WT (18.78% ± 1.07%) littermates (Table 1). Overall ejection fraction and LV systolic and diastolic volumes were unchanged (Table 1).

Figure 2 Morphology of the hearts and gross physical parameters of young (2–3 weeks) M213L mice. (A and B) Quantification of body weight (A) and body length (B) of WT, HT, and HM mice. (C) A representative image of WT and HM mice. (D) Representative long axis echocardiograph images of young WT, HT, and HM mice. The lower panels indicate the trace images of heart wall. LV: left ventricle; RV: right ventricle. One-way ANOVA test. The number of mice (n) in each group is indicated within bars or Table 1. Data represent mean ± SEM.

Table 1 Echocardiographic parameters of young M213L mice (2 to 3 weeks old)

Although GJA1M213L/M213L mice died young, we were able to measure echocardiographic parameters to assess the structure and hemodynamics of the GJA1M213L/WT and WT adult mouse hearts. In mice 9–10 weeks old, only LV end diastolic volume was significantly yet mildly reduced in GJA1M213L/WT (43.61 ± 2.26 μL) compared with WT littermates (55.52 ± 3.65 μL). All 13 other structural and functional parameters were unchanged (Supplemental Table 1). The echocardiographic data were supportive, in that structural and mechanical parameters were not significantly affected by the M213L mutation, further indicating that impaired mechanical cardiac function cannot explain the early sudden death phenotype of GJA1M213L/M213L mice.

GJA1M213L/M213L and GJA1M213L/WT mice have abnormal cardiac electrical excitation. We explored differences in electrical function as a potential mechanism of the sudden death of GJA1M213L/M213L mice, as illustrated in Figure 3. ECGs were recorded to examine cardiac whole-heart excitation in anesthetized GJA1M213L/M213L and GJA1M213L/WT mice. In young mice (2–3 weeks of age), a paucity of GJA1-20k resulted in a greatly reduced R wave amplitude. WT (0.8740 ± 0.05465 mV, mean ± SEM) R wave amplitude was reduced by 16% in GJA1M213L/WT mice (0.7360 ± 0.03750 mV), and by a remarkable 92% in GJA1M213L/M213L mice (0.06773 ± 0.01391 mV) (Figure 3, A–C). Duration of the Q, R, and S wave (QRS) complexes was tripled in the GJA1M213L/M213L mice (38.57 ± 5.98 ms) compared with WT mice (12.97 ± 0.57 ms) (Figure 3, A–C), indicating impaired ventricular excitation, probably as a result of global propagation slowing (14). Next, we used implanted telemetry to monitor ECGs of conscious and active adult (6–7 months old) WT and GJA1M213L/WT mice. The HT mice developed significantly more premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) than WT mice (Figure 3D). The average number of ectopic incidents per hour (including single PVCs and 2–4 consecutive PVCs) was 141.7 ± 23.16 (mean ± SEM) in GJA1M213L/WT mice versus 23.40 ± 8.45 in WT mice (Figure 3E). The decrease in R wave amplitude, lengthening of QRS complex duration, and increase in frequency of PVCs indicate that, even in GJA1M213L/WT animals, cardiac electric excitation was impaired when GJA1-20k expression was reduced.

Figure 3 ECGs of young (14–22 days) and adult (6–7 months) M213L mice. (A) Representative ECG traces of anesthetized young WT, HT, and HM mice. Quantification of the amplitude of R waves (B) and QRS duration (C) in young WT, HT, and HM mice. Kruskal-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test. (D) Examples of 1, 2, and 3 consecutive PVCs occurred in adult HT mice during the dark cycle recorded by telemetry. (E) Quantification of the number of PVC incidents in adult WT and HT mice. Mann-Whitney test with 2-tailed P value. (C–E) Data represent mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001. The number of mice (n) in each group is indicated in parentheses or within bars.

Expression of full-length Cx43 at the ICDs is reduced in GJA1M213L/M213L mutant mouse hearts with GJA1-20k depletion. Since GJA1-20k has been shown to facilitate delivery of full-length Cx43 to cell-cell junctions in cultured cell lines and primary cardiomyocytes (6, 7) and reduced expression of Cx43 is associated with decreased voltage in QRS complexes (15–17), we examined the expression of Cx43 at the ICDs in GJA1M213L mutant mouse hearts, as depicted in Figure 4. Indeed, full-length Cx43 had minimum expression at the ICDs, in contrast to the expected localization at ICDs in WT hearts (Figure 4A). Quantification of the Cx43 signal at the ICDs, which were delineated by N-cadherin staining, revealed a 53.9% reduction in GJA1M213L/M213L (462.7 ± 20.71 units) versus WT (1004 ± 65.02 units) hearts (Figure 4B). In heterozygous GJA1M213L/WT cardiomyocytes, Cx43 was similar to WT hearts (Figure 4, A and B). As expected (18, 19), there was no difference in N-cadherin expression among WT, HT, and HM hearts (Supplemental Figure 2), which suggests that the impairment of Cx43 localization to ICDs may result from impaired forward trafficking of hemichannels to the otherwise intact disc (20). Total Cx43 protein in the ventricles was also explored by Western blot (Figure 4C) and quantified (Figure 4D). The reduction of Cx43 in adult myocardium of GJA1M213L/M213L mice was surprisingly severe (Figure 4D), despite unaltered levels of Cx43 mRNA (Figure 1C), attributing this Cx43 reduction to a posttranscriptional event. This is in line with an earlier finding of rescue of full-length Cx43 localization at the ICD by GJA1-20k alone even when Cx43 had a M213L mutation (6). Therefore, the loss of Cx43 in the GJA1M213L/M213L mice was a posttranslational effect on Cx43, reflecting increased protein degradation.

Figure 4 Localization and expression of full-length Cx43 and Nav1.5 in cardiac ventricles of young (2–3 weeks) M213L mice. (A and E) Representative average projected immunofluorescence images of N-cadherin (NCad), full-length (FL) Cx43 (A), and Nav1.5 (E), in cryosections of cardiac ventricles. Cx43 and Nav1.5 are shown in green, and NCad is shown in magenta. Colocalization is shown as white in the merged images. Scale bar: 15 μm. (B and F) Quantification of the immunofluorescence signal of Cx43 (FL) (B) and Nav1.5 (F) at the intercalated discs that are identified with NCad. ****P ≤ 0.0001, Kruskal-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test, n = 25, 21, and 22 images (B) and n = 34, 29, and 28 images (F) of WT, HT, and HM mice, respectively, with 6 mice in each group. Data represent mean ± SEM. (C and G) Representative Western blots showing the expression of Cx43 (FL) (C) and Nav1.5 (G) protein in the cardiac ventricles of WT, HT, and HM mice. n = 3 experiments. (D and H) Quantification of Cx43(FL) (D) and Nav1.5 (H) protein expression. The values were normalized to GAPDH expression. All graph data represent mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test, n = 3 mice in each group.

Cx43 gap junctions are responsible for the cell-to-cell spatial spread of electrotonic current in ventricular muscle. Severely reduced Cx43 gap junction localization to ICDs would cause delayed excitation, explaining the reduced QRS amplitudes with QRS notching and widening seen in Figure 3. After the membrane electrotonic downstream current has reached the threshold for sodium channel (Nav1.5) activation, the sodium current, as the main charge carrier, will produce the action potential upstroke and further downstream flow of electrotonic currents (21). This crucial complementary role of Cx43 and Nav1.5 prompted us to explore whether loss of GJA1-20k affects sodium channel localization at the ICD as well. In the GJA1M213L/M213L mice and GJA1M213L/WT mice, sodium channel localization did not appear to be affected (Figure 4, E and F). There was also no change in overall sodium channel protein (Figure 4, G and H). These results indicate that the GJA1-20k effect was not necessary for sodium channel trafficking.

M213L mutation affects full-length Cx43 forward delivery to cell-cell junctions. As described in Figure 4, the levels of full-length Cx43 protein were markedly reduced in the hearts of GJA1M213L/M213L mice compared with WT hearts, whereas the Cx43 expression level in GJA1M213L/WT mice was intermediate (Figure 4D). We explored whether the decrease of cellular Cx43 protein occurred in the cytoplasmic compartment of 2- to 3-week-old mouse ventricular cardiomyocytes or by loss of Cx43 at the ICD. Triton fractionation was performed to separate and quantify the soluble (cytoplasmic) fraction of Cx43 from the insoluble (ICD) fraction (ref. 18 and Figure 5). The results indicate that although the reduction of Cx43 at the ICD was striking in GJA1M213L/M213L mice (Figure 5C), the amount of poorly trafficked Cx43 in the cytoplasm was slightly increased, but still surprisingly close to that of WT mice. In Figure 5D we compare for the WT (left column) and GJA1M213L/M213L (right column) mice the relative contribution of ICD Cx43 (dark regions) and cytoplasmic Cx43 (light regions) to total Cx43 protein. In WT mice, there were roughly similar amounts of Cx43 at the ICD and in the cytoplasm. In GJA1M213L/M213L mice, the reduction in Cx43 protein was due to reduction in ICD Cx43, without a compensatory increase in cytoplasmic Cx43, implying that the Cx43 that was not trafficked to the ICD was degraded.

Figure 5 Cx43 expression in Triton-soluble (cytoplasmic) and -insoluble (junctional membrane) fractions in young (2–3 weeks) mouse hearts. (A) Representative Western blots showing the expression of Cx43 (FL), N-cadherin, and tubulin. (B and C) The quantification of graphs of Cx43 (FL) expression in soluble (B) and insoluble (C) fractions from WT and HM mouse hearts. The insoluble fraction of Cx43 (FL) was drastically decreased in HM. (D) The fold change of Cx43 (FL) in total (both soluble and insoluble). All graph data represent mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01 Mann-Whitney test with 2-tailed P value. n = 5 mice in each group.

The results of Figure 5 are supportive of a model that loss of GJA1-20k impaired forward trafficking of full-length Cx43 to the ICDs, which has already been established in cell lines and neonatal cardiomyocytes (6). However, we found that failure of Cx43 forward trafficking led to faster Cx43 protein degradation, suggesting that the pool of cytoplasmic Cx43 was degraded faster than the pool of Cx43 successfully trafficked to the ICD. It is theoretically possible that the M213L mutation itself compromises cytoplasmic protein stability. To explore whether the different degradation rates for cytoplasmic Cx43 versus ICD Cx43 could be due to instability induced by the M213L mutation, we used pulse-chase experiments to assess the protein stability of full-length mouse Cx43 with and without the M213L mutation (Figure 6). In HEK293 cells, we exogenously expressed either WT GJA1 or GJA1-M213L plasmids, both tagged with human influenza HA. As expected, the presence of the M213L mutation resulted in reduced translation of GJA1-20k, as indicated by the reduced levels of GJA1-20k protein (Supplemental Figure 3). Furthermore, the stability of full-length WT Cx43 and mutated Cx43-M213L was similar (Figure 6, A–C). In the Triton-soluble (cytoplasmic) fraction, the time constant tau (τ) of WT Cx43 and Cx43-M213L was similar, at 3.39 and 3.53 hours, respectively (Figure 6C). In fact, the M213L mutation resulted in a slightly longer time constant. In the Triton-insoluble fraction, the τ of WT Cx43 and Cx43-M213L was also similar, at 4.95 and 5.34 hours, respectively (Figure 6C). Even in the membrane fraction, the τ of Cx43-M213L was slightly longer than that of WT Cx43.

Figure 6 Stabilities of exogenous WT and M213L Cx43 protein in HEK cells. (A) Representative Western blots of the immunoprecipitated (IP), pulsed (blotted with streptavidin [STR]) and total (blotted with Cx43 antibody) exogenously expressed full-length Cx43 (FL) in Triton-soluble and -insoluble fractions at various time points during the chase period. n = 4 and 3 independent experiments for the WT and M213L mutated protein, respectively. (B) Plots of the decay of full-length Cx43 proteins shown in A. (C) Quantification of tau, time constant of full-length Cx43, of WT and M213L mutated protein in Triton-soluble and -insoluble fractions. *P ≤ 0.05, 2-way ANOVA, followed by Fisher’s LSD multiple-comparisons test. n = 4 and 3 independent experiments for the WT and M213L mutated protein, respectively. (D) Quantification of the ratio of pulsed full-length Cx43 in Triton-insoluble over Triton-soluble fraction at the start of the chase period (0-hour time point). **P ≤ 0.01, paired t test with 2-tailed P value. n = 4 independent experiments. (C and D) Data represent mean ± SEM.

The data in Figure 6 indicate that the M213L mutation did not decrease Cx43 protein stability. However, when comparing the τ between cytoplasmic and membrane fractions, it is striking that for both WT and mutated Cx43, Cx43 protein was 46% and 51% more stable in the Triton-insoluble fraction than in the Triton-soluble fraction (Figure 6C). These results provide corroboration that the M213L mutation did not decrease protein stability. Instead, there was more rapid degradation of poorly trafficked, cytoplasmic Cx43. Given similar mRNA and protein production rates (Figure 1C and first column of Figure 6A), the shortened half-life of cytoplasmic Cx43 resulted in less overall protein when Cx43 was not trafficked to the ICD (Figure 5D). These observations are consistent with a model where the pool of cytoplasmic Cx43 in the adult heart was degraded faster than the pool of ICD Cx43. When delivery of full-length Cx43 to the membrane was compromised due to the decrease in GJA1-20k–mediated trafficking, there was faster degradation of Cx43. In the simplest sense, Cx43 not trafficked to the ICD was degraded, resulting in decreased ICD protein and similarly decreased total Cx43 protein.

M213L mutation affects noncardiac Cx43. Cx43 is the most common of 21 human connexin proteins and has roles in physiological processes that range from reproduction and development to coordination of central nervous system activity. In our mouse models, the M213L mutation was located at the endogenous GJA1 gene. Thus, the mutated GJA1 mRNA was expressed in tissues where the GJA1 promoter was active. We quantified birth rate when breeding heterozygous animals and identified a non-Mendelian proportion of neonates: there were fewer GJA1M213L/WT and GJA1M213L/M213L pups relative to the number of GJA1WT/WT littermates (Figure 7A). We also explored Cx43 levels in mouse brains. We found, consistent with our findings in mouse hearts, that there was a similar amount of GJA1 mRNA in the brains of GJA1M213L/M213L animals (Figure 7B), yet with a reduction of Cx43 protein (Figure 7, C and D) compared with WT littermates.