Obesity-induced excess of 17-hydroxyprogesterone promotes hyperglycemia through activation of glucocorticoid receptor

Reagents. 17-OHP, DHEAS, deoxycorticosterone, estrone, pregnenolone, and progesterone were purchased from APExBIO Technology LLC. Bovine serum albumin, Dex, estradiol (E2), glucose, GW4064, PA, R1881, RU486, and T0901317 were purchased from MilliporeSigma. Abiraterone was provided by Zhenfei Li (Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai, China).

Human studies. A total of 203 subjects of Chinese Han descent were recruited from community-based epidemiological studies of diabetes and related metabolic disorders. Detailed information concerning this study population has been previously described (40–42). Briefly, all the subjects underwent anthropometric measurements and a 75 g oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) in the morning. Blood samples were obtained at 0 and 120 minutes of the OGTT. Plasma glucose levels were measured using the glucose oxidase method. HbA1c levels were determined using high-performance liquid chromatography (Bio-Rad). Concentrations of lipid profiles were measured on a Hitachi 7600-020 automated biochemical analyzer; these included TC, TGs, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and FFA. High sensitive C-reactive protein (hsCRP) levels were measured by using CardioPhase hsCRP reagent in a particle-enhanced immunoturbidimetric assay (Dade Behring). Urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) was calculated as urine albuminuria/creatinine. In addition, a total of 60 subjects with SV-CAH and normal subjects (n = 30 per each group) were recruited as previously described (43). For the analysis of hepatic Cyp17A1 mRNA expression, a liver biopsy was performed in subjects who donated their partial livers for liver transplantation, as previously described (68).

Animal studies. Male db/db and ob/ob mice 8 weeks of age were purchased from the Nanjing Biomedical Research Institute of Nanjing University (Nanjing, China). Male C57BL/6 mice 8 to 10 weeks of age and female C57BL/6 mice 8 weeks of age were obtained from the Shanghai Laboratory Animal Company (SLAC). To generate HFD-induced obese mice, C57BL/6 mice were fed ad libitum with an NCD or an HFD (D12492; Research Diets) for 12 weeks. All mice were housed at 21°C ± 1°C with 55% ± 10% humidity and a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. The metabolic features of HFD-fed, ob/ob, and db/db mice were previously described (68). 17-OHP or corn oil (vehicle control) was administered daily at a dose of 50 mg/kg body weight by i.p. injection for 14 days. Plasma ALT and AST levels were measured using kits from Shanghai KeHua Bio-Engineering Company. Oil red O staining of liver sections was conducted in formalin-fixed and sucrose-protected tissues. For analyzing hepatic TG content, liver tissues (~100 mg) were homogenized in 1 mL of 5% NP-40 solution and heated to 100°C and then cooled to room temperature. The tissue homogenates were centrifuged for 2 minutes, and the supernatants were processed to measure TG content using the Triglyceride Quantification Kit (BioVision).

Adenovirus and AAV. Recombinant adenoviruses for the overexpression or knockdown of target genes have been described previously (68). Briefly, full-length mouse Cyp17A1 cDNA or the GFP gene was cloned into GV314 adenoviral vector (CMV-MCS-3FLAG-SV-40-EGFP) from GeneChem, and 2 × 109 PFUs per mouse were delivered into C57BL/6 mice for 16 days. To produce AAV, the Cyp17A1 or GFP sequence was cloned into the GV632 vector (TBGp-MCS-SV-40 PolyA) from GeneChem, in which the thyroid hormone–binding globulin promoter controls hepatocyte-specific expression of Cyp17A1, and 5 × 1010 PFUs per mouse were delivered into C57BL/6 mice for 35 days. Ad-shRNA particles targeting Cyp17A1 were generated using pAD_BLOCK_IT_DEST vectors (Invitrogen). The 2 shRNAs designed for the knockdown of Cyp17A1 had the following target sequences: C1: 5′-GCCTTTGCGGATAGTAGTAGC-3′; and C2: 5′-GCAGGCATAGAGACAACTAGC-3′. For 15 days, 4 × 109 PFUs per mouse were delivered into db/db mice. All viruses were purified by the cesium chloride method, dialyzed in PBS containing 10% glycerol, and administered to mice through tail vein injection.

ELISA analysis. For ELISA measurements of hepatic 17-OHP, freshly frozen liver tissues were homogenized in buffer containing 150 mmol/L NaCl, 10 mmol/L HEPES (pH 7.4), and 0.5% Triton X-100 plus antiprotease cocktail (MilliporeSigma). 17-OHP concentrations in the liver and plasma were measured by commercial kits (catalog FRE-2800, Labor Diagnostika Nord). Plasma insulin, ACTH, and corticosterone levels were measured using kits from Crystal Chem (catalog 90080), Phoenix Peptide (catalog FEK-001-21), and Labor Diagnostika Nord (catalog ARE-8100), respectively.

Ligand-binding analysis. FRET assays were performed using the LanthaScreen TR-FRET glucocorticoid receptor coactivator assay (A15899, Thermo-Fisher). Briefly, a GR ligand-binding domain that was tagged with glutathione-S-transferase (GST) and a fluorescein-labeled coactivator peptide were incubated with Dex or 17-OHP for 20 minutes. Fluorescence was detected with a multireader with a background emission at 495 nm and binding signal at 520 nm after excitation at 340 nm. We then generated a binding curve by plotting the emission ratio versus the log (ligand). The y axis shows the ratio of fluorescence intensity at 520 nm (signal) over intensity at 495 nm (background). The x axis represents the log scale of concentrations of 17-OHP or Dex in Figure 1I. To determine the EC 50 value, we fitted the data using an equation for a sigmoidal dose response, as plotted by GraphPad Prism 6.0.

PTTs, GTTs, and ITTs. PTTs and GTTs were performed by i.p. injecting the mice with 1.5 mg/kg pyruvate (MilliporeSigma) or 2 mg/kg d-glucose (Sigma-Aldrich) after a 16-hour fast. For the ITTs, the mice were injected with regular human insulin (Eli Lily) at a dose of 0.75 U/kg body weight after a 6-hour fast. Blood glucose levels were then determined using a portable blood glucose meter (Lifescan, Johnson & Johnson).

Cell culture. HepG2 and Hep1-6 cells were obtained from Cell Bank of Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology. MPHs were isolated from the livers of C57BL/6 mice aged 10 weeks by collagenase perfusion and then purified by centrifugation. Freshly prepared MPHs were resuspended in attachment media (Science Cell) and seeded in 6-well plates at a final density of 5 × 105 cells per well. The media were replaced with DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) 12 hours after plating.

Plasmids, transfections, and luciferase reporter assays. HA-tagged full-length mouse AR, ERα, FXR, GR, and LXRα were obtained by PCR amplification of the cDNA from mouse liver and cloned into pCMV vector with HindIII/BamHI restriction sites. The PCR primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 3. ERE-luciferase and FXR-luciferase plasmids, which harbored 3 ER and FXR responsible elements, respectively, were used in our previous studies (69, 70). ARE-luciferase plasmid was provided by Jinke Cheng (Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Cell Biology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China) (71). LXRE-luciferase plasmid was provided by Youfei Guan (Advanced Institute for Medical Sciences, Dalian Medical University, Dalian, China) (72). For luciferase reporter assays, HepG2 cells were placed in 24-well plates and transfected with indicated reporter vectors (200 ng) and expression plasmids (50 ng) in duplicate wells using Lipofectamine 3000 (Thermo Fisher) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Total DNA used in each transfection was adjusted equally by adding appropriate amounts of empty vectors. pRL-TK–expressing renilla luciferase (Promega) was used to normalize the luciferase activity. Sixteen hours after transfection, cells were deprived of FBS for 12 hours and treated with various compounds or vehicle control (ethanol) for another 24 hours. Luciferase activities were measured using the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega).

RNA isolation and real-time qPCR. Total RNAs from mouse livers or cultured MPHs were extracted using TRIzol reagents (Invitrogen). RNA purity and concentrations were measured using the NanoDrop ND-2000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The mRNA were then reversed transcribed into cDNA using the Promega Reverse Transcription System. Oligo dT was used to prime cDNA synthesis. cDNA was stored at –20°C before use. Real-time qPCR was performed using SYBR Green Premix Ex Taq on a Light Cycler 480 (Roche), and data were analyzed by the comparative CT method. PCR conditions included an initial holding period at 95°C for 5 minutes, followed by a 2-step PCR program consisting of 95°C for 5 seconds and 60°C for 30 seconds for 50 cycles. Relative abundance of mRNA was normalized to ribosomal protein 36B4. The primers for real-time qPCR are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Western blots. To prepare total protein extracts, hepatic tissues and cells were lysed in RIPA buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM EDTA, 1 mM NaF, 1% NP40, and 0.1% sodium dodecyl sulfate. Cytoplasmic and nuclear protein fractions were prepared with the NE-PER Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Extraction Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For Western blots, equivalent amounts of protein samples were denatured in loading buffer and resolved by 10% to 12% sodium dodecyl sulfate polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and transferred onto polyvinylidene fluoride membranes. Membranes were blocked in 5% nonfat milk for 1 hour before incubation with primary antibody overnight at 4°C. Membranes were washed with PBS with Tween-20 (PBST) 5 times and incubated with secondary antibody for 1 hour. The signals of the proteins were then visualized by an electrochemiluminescence (ECL) system. The following primary antibodies were used: anti-Cyp17A1 at 1:2000 (catalog ab125022, Abcam), anti-GR at 1:2000 (catalog ab2768, Abcam), anti–phospho-Akt (S473) at 1:3000 (catalog 4060, Cell Signaling Technology), anti-total Akt at 1:2000 (catalog 4691, Cell Signaling Technology), anti-PR at 1:2000 (catalog ab2765, Abcam), anti-HSP90 at 1:5000 (catalog sc-69703, Santa Cruz), anti–α-tubulin at 1:3000 (catalog ab7291, Abcam), anti-histone H3 antibody at 1:5000 (catalog 4499, Cell Signaling Technology), and anti-GAPDH antibody at 1:8000 (catalog KC-5G5, Kangchen Technology). GAPDH and HSP90 were used as loading controls for total lysates. α-Tubulin and histone H3 were used as loading controls for cytoplasmic and nuclear lysates, respectively.

ChIP. A ChIP assay kit was used (MilliporeSigma). In brief, MPHs were treated with 17-OHP or vehicle control for 1 hour. Then cells were fixed in 1% formaldehyde (MilliporeSigma) for 10 minutes, washed, and harvested in SDS lysis buffer. DNA was sheared to fragments of 200–1000 bp by several sonications. Lysates containing soluble chromatin were incubated and precipitated overnight with 5 μg anti-GR antibody (catalog ab3579, Abcam) or rabbit IgG (catalog ab172730, Abcam). DNA protein–immune complexes were removed with protein G agarose and then washed and eluted. Protein DNA crosslinks were reversed by treatment with proteinase K for 2 hours at 45°C. The DNA was subsequently purified, diluted, and subjected to real-time qPCR. The mouse PEPCK and TAT gene promoter fragments containing the GRE motif were amplified using the following primers: PEPCK: 5′-TGCAGCCAGCAACATATGAA-3′ (forward), 5′-TGATGCAAACTGCAGGCTCT-3′ (reverse); and TAT: 5′-CGCAAACAACAGGAAGCCTAA-3′ (forward), 5′-CATGACACCCAAAAGCCTCTC-3′ (reverse). The promoter region of the GAPDH proximal promoter was set as the NC. Primers for the GAPDH promoter were 5′-CTATCCTGGGAACCATCA-3′ (forward) and 5′-AAGCGTGTGGGCTCCGAA-3′ (reverse).

All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE129516).

Statistics. All statistical analysis was performed with SAS version 9.3 (SAS Institute). Data are presented as mean ± SD or median (interquartile range). The human subjects were classified into different groups according to diabetic status or 4 quartiles according to plasma 17-OHP levels. A χ2 test was used to compare categorical variables between groups. ANOVA was performed using general linear models to test differences in study variables between groups or different quartiles of plasma 17-OHP levels. Data with an abnormal distribution were logarithmically transformed before analysis. Plasma 17-OHP levels and metabolic parameters were analyzed by Pearson’s correlation. For animal and cellular experiments, a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test was performed to compare between 2 groups. One-way ANOVA followed by the Student-Newman-Keuls test was used to compare more than 2 groups. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval. The human study was approved by the Human Research Ethics Committees of Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University Affiliated Sixth People’s Hospital. Written, informed consent was obtained from each subject. All animal protocols were reviewed and approved by the Animal Care Committee of Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University.