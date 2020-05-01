Neuroimmune modulation of pain and regenerative pain medicine

Review 10.1172/JCI134439
1Center for Translational Pain Medicine, Department of Anesthesiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
2Anesthesiology Service, Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
3Department of Cell Biology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
4Departments of Pain Management and Neurosciences, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
5Department of Neurobiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA.
Address correspondence to: Ru-Rong Ji, Department of Anesthesiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.684.9387; Email: ru-rong.ji@duke.edu.
First published April 6, 2020 - More info
Regenerative pain medicine, which seeks to harness the body’s own reparative capacity, is rapidly emerging as a field within pain medicine and orthopedics. It is increasingly appreciated that common analgesic mechanisms for these treatments depend on neuroimmune modulation. In this Review, we discuss recent progress in mechanistic understanding of nociceptive sensitization in chronic pain with a focus on neuroimmune modulation. We also examine the spectrum of regenerative outcomes, including preclinical and clinical outcomes. We further distinguish the analgesic mechanisms of regenerative therapies from those of cellular replacement, creating a conceptual and mechanistic framework to evaluate future research on regenerative medicine.
