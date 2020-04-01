High residual C-peptide likely contributes to glycemic control in type 1 diabetes

To our knowledge, our study is the first to comprehensively assess islet cell responsivity in people with T1D using gold-standard methods across the spectrum of detectable C-peptide production. The group with high peak C-peptide (>0.400 pmol/mL) during an MMTT exhibited lower fasting glucose (111 ± 31 mg/dL), hemoglobin A 1c (6.8% ± 1.0%), and mean glucose (140 ± 25 mg/dL), and greater CGM-derived time in target range (72% ± 12%). Given that the high C-peptide group was considerably less often hyperglycemic based on CGM, the lack of difference in peripheral or hepatic insulin sensitivity across the groups supports that insulin resistance in T1D is not strongly related to hyperglycemia as suggested by others (26). The high C-peptide group was the only group who demonstrated β cell responsivity to glucose during the hyperglycemic clamp conducted during the GPA test, with measurable increases in C-peptide and proinsulin secretion. Furthermore, this group also demonstrated α cell responsivity to hypoglycemia, with greater increases in glucagon. Evaluation of peak C-peptide as a continuous variable also demonstrated a continuous association with these measures of islet cell responsivity, suggesting that any selected threshold remains somewhat arbitrary. Thus, while the group comparisons suggest that an MMTT peak C-peptide of >0.400 pmol/mL represents a minimum threshold of physiologic importance, the threshold of peak C-peptide >0.200 pmol/mL established by the DCCT as clinically meaningful may be explained by some degree of preserved islet cell responsivity in the intermediate C-peptide group, while lower levels are unlikely to contribute any meaningful benefit for glycemic control in T1D.

Our results support the concept that classification of residual C-peptide by peak MMTT response is consistent with the underlying β cell secretory capacity as demonstrated here using the GPA test. Functional β cell mass is most accurately determined in vivo from the β cell secretory capacity (27). The β cell secretory capacity is derived from glucose potentiation of insulin or C-peptide release in response to injection of a non-glucose insulin secretagogue, such as arginine or glucagon. Glucose potentiation serves to prime the β cells by inducing recruitment of secretory granules to a readily releasable pool that is subsequently released in response to membrane depolarization induced by arginine or glucagon (28). Because differences in glucose concentration affect the priming of β cells to acute stimulation by arginine, and the repeatability of the measured responses is superior with arginine compared with glucagon (29), we used a hyperglycemic clamp to create the same degree of glucose potentiation (~230 mg/dL [12.8 mmol/L]) of arginine-induced insulin secretion in all participants for the most accurate quantification of remaining functional β cell mass. The fact that the MMTT peak C-peptide was highly associated with the acute C-peptide response to GPA (r = 0.96; P < 0.0001; Figure 3D) indicates that mixed-meal stimulation may serve as a reasonable correlate to estimate functional β cell mass in T1D.

An increased proinsulin/C-peptide ratio was observed under fasting conditions in the low C-peptide group. This may be explained by greater exposure to hyperglycemia in this group, since studies in isolated human islets have shown that hyperglycemia decreases β cell insulin content and increases β cell secretion of proinsulin (30). Alternatively, this finding may represent transition within this group to becoming C-peptide negative, where proinsulin secretion may be detected in the absence of C-peptide (31, 32). However, there was no difference in the PISR when hyperglycemia was matched across groups during the hyperglycemic clamp, suggesting that proinsulin processing is not dependent on differences in low residual mass of functioning β cells. In addition, measures of insulin sensitivity at both the skeletal muscle and liver were not different across groups with residual C-peptide production compared with the negative group, and therefore differences within such low levels of β cell function do not seem to affect the insulin resistance of T1D (33).

We also show that residual β cell function does not affect the paradoxical increase in glucagon secretion during meal ingestion in T1D, since individuals across all levels of peak C-peptide response had the same postprandial glucagon levels as those with undetectable C-peptide, findings that confirm a recent smaller study (34, 35). Consistent with this result, there was also no difference in the acute glucagon response to GPA across groups of increasing residual C-peptide, and prior work demonstrated impaired suppression of glucagon secretion during an MMTT in youth with T1D within the first 2 years of diagnosis (36). Impaired glucagon suppression to hyperglycemia is also seen in individuals with early, asymptomatic T1D manifested by normal fasting but “diabetic”-range postprandial values (1). Moreover, each of these asymptomatic individuals with T1D also had markedly impaired functional β cell mass, with the acute insulin response to GPA approximately 25% of normal. In contrast, despite markedly impaired first-phase insulin secretion, antibody-positive relatives with nondiabetic oral glucose tolerance tests suppress glucagon appropriately in response to intravenous glucose. We recently reported that multiple-antibody-positive individuals before clinical diagnosis have a wide range of functional β cell mass (37). Thus, while clearly a continuum, the data to date suggest a model whereby loss of functional β cell mass associated with impaired glucagon suppression to hyperglycemia underlies the transition from pre- to post-clinical diagnosis. Then, as currently demonstrated, regardless of residual C-peptide secretion, once a diagnosis of T1D is established, the reduced functional β cell mass is no longer capable of exerting reciprocal regulation of glucagon secretion as occurs in nondiabetic individuals (38).

Curiously, there was a positive relationship between the peak C-peptide response and the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) response during the MMTT. Although higher levels of GIP would be expected to augment β cell function and might contribute to the higher C-peptide, the much more robust relationship between the peak C-peptide response and the β cell secretory capacity evidences that in the low or negative C-peptide group the low/absent C-peptide is a result of β cell loss, not lack of incretin augmentation. A possible explanation for the correlation of peak C-peptide to the GIP response during the MMTT is the presence of mild pancreatic exocrine insufficiency in subjects with lower levels of C-peptide that could affect intestinal nutrient sensing and GIP secretion. Endogenous insulin exerts paracrine trophic effect on the exocrine pancreas via an insulo-acinar portal circulation (39), and several studies have demonstrated loss of pancreatic exocrine tissue volume in T1D (40, 41). Consistent with this, a positive relationship between residual C-peptide production and pancreatic exocrine function has been reported in T1D (42), although we did not measure pancreatic exocrine function in the present study.

Whereas α cell responsiveness to nutrient stimulation such as by amino acids remains intact as shown in the present study by MMTT and arginine administration, T1D is associated with the development of a selective defect in α cell glucagon secretion in response to hypoglycemia (43). This defect in α cell responsivity to low blood glucose may also be explained by the loss of the reciprocal regulation of glucagon secretion by neighboring β cells turning off insulin secretion (38). Although the glucagon response to hypoglycemia is already markedly impaired at the onset of T1D (44, 45), islets containing β cells might retain responsiveness of their α cells to hypoglycemia and contribute to the better glycemic control and avoidance of hypoglycemia associated with increasing amounts of residual C-peptide production. Prior studies examining this relationship have generated conflicting results, some finding a correlation between stimulated C-peptide levels and the glucagon response to insulin-induced hypoglycemia (46–48), and others finding no relationship (49, 50). Our results demonstrate a weak association of peak C-peptide from the MMTT and the glucagon response to insulin-induced hypoglycemia, supporting that a relationship does exist, but again is most significant with high levels of residual C-peptide. We did not, however, see any difference in the EGP response to hypoglycemia across groups of increasing C-peptide when compared with the negative C-peptide group, a result consistent with other studies reporting no difference in recovery from hypoglycemia in those with or without residual C-peptide (47), while another study did see modestly greater EGP during hypoglycemia in C-peptide–positive compared with –negative T1D (48). In this latter study, the epinephrine response was less in the C-peptide–negative versus the C-peptide–positive group (48), which likely accounts for the lower EGP response that becomes dependent on epinephrine when the glucagon response is impaired (51). Consistent with this premise, the present study identified no difference in the EGP response, while another study identified no difference in the rate of recovery from hypoglycemia (47) when epinephrine responses to hypoglycemia remained intact. Because the epinephrine response is intact at the onset of T1D (44, 45), the maintenance of the EGP response to defend against the development of low blood glucose appears most dependent on preservation of epinephrine and not low levels of glucagon secretion during hypoglycemia.

These results are important to inform the consideration of potential treatment targets for interventions such as immune modulation aimed at preserving or restoring β cell function in T1D. Studies that evidenced an association between less hypoglycemia and microvascular complications in people with T1D who had mixed meal–stimulated C-peptide in the range of our low C-peptide group (13) involved cohorts with hundreds of people, and the associations, while statistically significant, were very weak. Others have shown that children 3–6 years after diagnosis with stimulated C-peptide greater than 0.040 pmol/mL had significantly less severe hypoglycemic events and lower hemoglobin A 1c than those with less or no residual secretion (52). Earlier work has shown a benefit of low levels of residual C-peptide in protecting individuals from the development of ketoacidosis in the setting of insulin deprivation when compared with those with negative C-peptide (53). In an analysis of T1D recipients of islet transplantation selected for experiencing severe hypoglycemia and having undetectable stimulated C-peptide before transplantation, low levels (<0.200 pmol/mL) of mixed meal–stimulated C-peptide following transplantation were associated with poor glycemic control and excessive glucose variability that improved significantly and in a continuous fashion with C-peptide ≥0.200 pmol/mL until insulin-independence was observed with C-peptide >1.000 pmol/mL (54). Consensus guidelines recommend considering β cell replacement therapy (currently available as islet or pancreas transplantation) in people with either negative or low C-peptide who are experiencing severe episodes of hypoglycemia complicated by hypoglycemia unawareness or marked glycemic lability (55). Such people are clearly not protected by the presence of low levels of residual C-peptide production, and so the goal of intervention is to restore β cell function with a C-peptide level of at least 0.200 pmol/mL (55). In the present study, while we were unable to pinpoint a threshold level of C-peptide as being physiologically distinct, the low C-peptide group did not behave any differently from the negative group. Clinically, significantly better glycemic control evidenced by CGM was observed in the group with high (>0.400 pmol/mL) mixed meal–stimulated C-peptide. Thus, our data are consistent with the idea that interventions targeting preservation or restoration of β cell function in T1D should aim for more than “low” levels of C-peptide production.

In conclusion, classification of residual C-peptide production by the peak value obtained during the MMTT is consistent with the underlying β cell secretory capacity. Although an MMTT peak C-peptide greater than 0.4 pmol/mL may indicate a threshold of physiologic importance for β cell responsivity to hyperglycemia and α cell responsivity to hypoglycemia, no amount of residual C-peptide in T1D tested in this study is associated with appropriate suppression of glucagon secretion during hyperglycemia. Importantly, even individuals with no residual C-peptide are capable of maintaining glucose counterregulation in defense against the development of low blood glucose as long as the epinephrine response to hypoglycemia is intact. Because our study was cross-sectional, we cannot determine whether the duration of sustained residual C-peptide production may affect these results. We are not able to comment on the mechanisms by which residual insulin secretion contributed to islet cell and counterregulatory responsiveness in the maintenance of glycemic control. Notwithstanding these limitations, the continuous relationship of MMTT peak C-peptide with measures of β and α cell function reported here precludes specification of a discrete level warranting further consideration as a potential requirement or treatment target for interventions aimed at preserving or restoring β cell function in T1D.