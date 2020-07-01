Brain-specific repression of AMPKα1 alleviates pathophysiology in Alzheimer’s model mice

Brain AMPKα isoform homeostasis is disrupted in AD. To investigate regulation of AMPKα isoforms in AD, we first examined postmortem brain tissues from sAD patients (Table 1) and found that AMPKα1 levels were significantly increased, while AMPKα2 levels were markedly reduced in the hippocampus, as compared with those in age-matched controls (Figure 1A). Consistently, immunohistochemical staining of postmortem brain sections revealed AD-associated increased AMPKα1 and decreased AMPKα2 staining throughout the hippocampus, including both soma and neurites (Figure 1B). In contrast, no significant change in AMPKα isoforms was observed in the cerebellum (Figure1C). We further assayed postmortem hippocampal tissue from patients with neuropathologically confirmed Lewy body dementia (LBD) and FTD, 2 non-AD neuronal diseases with dementia syndromes (Tables 2 and 3). Notably, levels of AMPKα isoforms were not affected in either LBD or FTD, as compared with their respective age-matched controls (Figure 1, D and E). Interestingly, in postmortem hippocampal tissue from FAD patients (Table 4), we observed significantly elevated AMPKα1 expression, but no changes in AMPKα2 levels, as compared with tissue from age-matched controls (Figure 1F). Similarly, in hippocampal tissue from Tg19959 Tg mice that model FAD (27), there was a significant increase of AMPKα1 expression, but no changes in AMPKα2 levels (Figure 1G). Additionally, no changes were found in Tg mice in either AMPKβ or AMPKγ protein levels or phosphorylation of either AMPKα isoform (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133982DS1). Finally, immunofluorescence combined with confocal imaging revealed elevated AMPKα1 levels in both soma and dendrites in the hippocampus of Tg mice (Figure1H). Taken together, these data demonstrate that AMPKα isoform homeostasis is disrupted in AD.

Figure 1 Expression of AMPKα isoforms is dysregulated in AD hippocampus. (A) Hippocampus (Hip) lysate from sAD patients showed increased AMPKα1 and decreased AMPKα2 levels as compared with those of age-matched controls (CT). n = 10 with up to 4 technical replicates. *P = 0.0119; **P = 0.0014, unpaired t test. (B) Representative images of AMPKα isoform dysregulation in area CA1 of hippocampus in AD and age-matched control patients. Scale bar: 50 μm. Immunohistochemical experiments were replicated independently 3 times. (C) AMPKα isoform expression was unaffected in cerebellum (CER) samples from AD patients. n = 5 with up to 3 technical replicates. P = 0.8457 for AMPKα1; P = 0.9870 for AMPKα2, unpaired t test. (D) Hippocampal lysate from LBD patients had unaffected AMPKα isoform levels. n = 4 for control; n = 3 for LBD with 1 technical replicate. P = 0.9146 for AMPKα1; P = 0.5635 for AMPKα2, unpaired t test. (E) Levels of AMPK isoforms were unaltered in hippocampal tissue from FTD patients. n = 8 for control with 1 technical replicate; n = 5 for FTD with up to 3 technical replicates. P = 0.9283 for AMPKα1; P = 0.335 for AMPKα2, unpaired t test. (F) AMPKα1 levels were significantly increased in cortical lysates from FAD patients, while AMPKα2 levels were unaffected. n = 5 with 4 technical replicates. **P = 0.0060 for AMPKα1; P = 0.9412 for AMPKα2, unpaired t test. (G) AMPKα1 levels were significantly increased in hippocampal lysates from Tg19959 AD model mice compared with WT controls. AMPKα2 levels were unaffected. n = 7 with up to 2 technical replicates. **P = 0.0023 for AMPKα1; P = 0.9094 for AMPKα2, unpaired t test. Box-and-whisker plots represent the interquartile range, with the line across the box indicating the median. Whiskers show the highest and lowest values detected. (H) Immunofluorescent labeling of DAPI (blue) and AMPKα1 (red) distribution in area CA1 mouse hippocampal slices. n = 3. Scale bar: 200 μm.

Table 1 AD patient demographics

Table 2 LBD patient demographics

Table 3 FTD patient demographics

Table 4 FAD patient demographics

Brain-specific suppression of AMPKα1 isoform alleviates learning and memory defects in Tg19959 AD model mice. We further investigated whether there is an association between brain AMPK isoform dysregulation and AD pathophysiology. First, mice harboring loxP-flanked Prkaa1 or Prkaa2 were bred with mice expressing a brain-specific Cre recombinase (Camk2a-cre) (23) to generate heterozygous AMPKα1 or AMPKα2 conditional knockout mice (referred to as α1/cre and α2/cre respectively) (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Further, by crossing α1/cre and α2/cre mice with Tg19959 AD model mice, we generated Tg19959/AMPKα1+/– (α1/Tg) and Tg19959/AMPKα2+/– (α2/Tg) double-mutant mice along with 4 other experimental groups: WT, Tg19959 (Tg), α1/cre, and α2/cre mice. Western blot assay demonstrated that the increased levels of AMPKα1 in the hippocampi of Tg mice were restored to WT levels in α1/Tg mice, but remained elevated in α2/Tg mice (Figure 2A). Histological assays showed that the genetic reduction of AMPKα isoforms did not alter gross morphology of the hippocampus (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 2 Brain-specific suppression of AMPKα1 alleviates learning and memory defects in Tg19959 AD model mice. (A) Brain-specific genetic reduction of AMPKα1 and AMPKα2 in Tg19959 AD model mice. Noncongruous WT, Tg19959 (Tg), AMPKα1+/–/Tg19959 (α1/Tg), AMPKα2+/–/Tg19959 (α2/Tg). n = 10, 10, 6, 7; up to 3 technical replicates. For AMPK α1: WT versus Tg, *P = 0.0212; WT versus α2/Tg, **P = 0.0029; Tg versus α1/Tg, ***P = 0.0130; α1/Tg versus α2/Tg, #P = 0.0016. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, F = 8.218. For AMPKα2: WT versus α2/Τg, ##P = 0.005; Tg versus α2/Tg, ###P = 0.043; α1/Tg versus α2/Tg, †P = 0.007. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 7.585. (B) Representative H&E stain of hippocampal structure. n = 3. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Percentage of time spent in the periphery for the OF test. n = 25, 21, 17, 14, 19, and 13. (D) Percentage of time spent with familiar (white) and novel (purple) objects in the NOR task during the testing phase. Preference of less than 50% indicates cognitive impairment. n = 19, 13, 10, 9, 10, and 8. Statistical preference for novel or familiar object: WT, *P < 0.0001; Tg, P = 0.5523; α1/cre, **P = 0.0004; α1/Tg, ***P = 0.0008; α2/cre, #P = 0.0465; α2/Tg, P = 0.1497, unpaired t test. (E) Escape latency (s) over 5 days of training in the hidden platform MWM. Four trials/day, 5 days. n = 19, 17, 13, 17, 19, and 13. WT versus α1/Tg, *P = 0.0256; Tg versus α1/Tg, **P = 0.0094; α1/Tg versus α2/Tg, ***P = 0.0009; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 18.16. (F) Percentage of time spent in the target quadrant during probe trial phase of MWM task. WT versus α2/Tg, *P = 0.0186; WT versus Tg, **P = 0.0027, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 4.525. Box-and-whisker plots represent the interquartile range, with the line across the box indicating the median. Whiskers show the highest and lowest values detected.

To determine the consequence of selective AMPKα isoform reduction on AD-associated learning and memory impairments, we subjected the aforementioned mice to a series of behavioral tasks. First, we performed the open field (OF) test to assess general locomotor activity and baseline anxiety-like behavior and did not find any differences among all genotypes (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). We then tested the mice in the novel object recognition (NOR) task to evaluate their long-term hippocampus-dependent recognition memory (28). WT and α1/cre mice exhibited normal cognition, as indicated by their preference for the novel object over the familiar object on the test day (i.e., significantly more interaction with the novel object) (Figure 2D). In contrast, Tg mice spent similar amounts of time with either the familiar or novel objects, indicating deficits in learning and memory (Figure 2D and ref. 29). Notably, AD model mice with reduced AMPKα1 (α1/Tg) demonstrated normal cognition, as indicated by significantly more time spent with the novel objects (Figure 2D).

Next we assessed spatial learning and memory by testing mice with the hidden platform Morris water maze (MWM) behavioral task (28), a well-validated test of hippocampus-dependent spatial memory. Consistent with results from the NOR task, Tg mice displayed impaired learning and memory. During the acquisition (learning) phase, WT mice demonstrated marked day-to-day decrease in escape latency, whereas Tg mice exhibited longer escape latencies (Figure 2E). In the probe trial, Tg mice spent less time in the target quadrant compared with WT mice (Figure 2F). Notably, impairments of spatial learning and memory associated with Tg mice were alleviated by suppressing AMPKα1, as indicated by decreased escape latency and improved target quadrant occupancy (not significantly different from WT) by α1/Tg mice (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1, H–J). In comparison, reduction of AMPKα2 did not alter cognitive deficits in Tg mice (Figure 2, E and F). In order to examine potential memory-independent effects of AMPKα isoform suppression, such as swimming ability or visual impairments, mice were also run through the visible platform (VP) task. No differences in latency to locate the visible platform were observed across all groups (Supplemental Figure 1K). Taken together, these data show that suppression of AMPKα1, but not AMPKα2, alleviates AD-associated learning and memory impairments.

Suppression of AMPKα isoforms does not alter AD-associated brain Aβ pathology or tau phosphorylation. We went on to investigate potential mechanisms associated with the beneficial effects on cognition with AMPKα1 suppression in Tg mice. First, we analyzed brain Aβ pathology in the cortical and hippocampal brain areas and found similar Aβ plaque deposition in Tg and α1/Tg mice (Figure 3, A and B). Additionally, reduction of AMPKα2 did not alter brain Aβ plaque pathology either (Figure 3, C and D). We then used ELISA to quantify the brain levels of Aβ1-40 and Aβ1-42. Compared with Tg mice, both α1/Tg and α2/Tg mice showed decreased Aβ1-40 levels, whereas levels of Aβ1-42 were not altered, and neither was the ratio of Aβ42:40 (Figure 3, E–G). Furthermore, reduction of either AMPKα isoform did not alter levels of amyloid precursor protein (APP) and key APP-processing enzymes, including components of γ- and β-secretase (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Levels of hippocampal Aβ monomers assessed by Western blot were not changed with AMPKα isoform suppression (Supplemental Figure 2D). Interestingly, phosphorylation of tau at either S262 or S396 sites (known to be phosphorylated by AMPK; ref. 30), was unaffected by repression of either AMPKα isoform (Figure 3H). Levels of total tau were unaffected as well (Supplemental Figure 2E). These data indicate that alleviation of cognitive impairments in Tg mice by reducing AMPKα1 is unlikely to be associated with effects on brain Aβ pathology or tau phosphorylation.

Figure 3 Suppression of AMPKα does not alter AD-associated brain Aβ pathology or tau phosphorylation. (A) Representative images of cortical Aβ plaque deposition in WT, Tg, α1/Tg, and α2/Tg mice. Scale bars: 100 μm (×20 images); 50 μm (×60 images). (B) Percentage of cortex covered by Aβ plaques in Tg, α1/Tg, and α2/Tg mice. n = 9 slices/3 mice. (C) Representative images of hippocampal Aβ plaque deposition in WT, Tg, α1/Tg, and α2/Tg mice. Scale bars: 100 μm (×20 images); 50 μm (×60 images). (D) Percentage of hippocampal area covered by amyloid plaques in Tg, α1/Tg, and α2/Tg mice. n = 9 slices/3 mice. (E) ELISA of prefrontal cortex lysate showed decreases of Aβ1-40 in both α1/Tg and α2/Tg mice, as compared with Tg mice. Tg versus α1/Tg, *P = 0.0356; Tg versus α2/Tg **P = 0.0226, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 5.034. (F) ELISA showed no differences in levels of Aβ1-42 in Tg, α1/Tg, and α2/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 1.771. (G) The ratio of Aβ42:40 was unaltered in Tg, α1/Tg, and α2/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 1.635. Tg, n = 12; α1/Tg and α2/Tg, n = 9. (H) Western blot analysis of p-tau (S396 and S262) levels in hippocampus showed no differences among WT, Tg, α1/Tg, and α2/Tg mice. WT, n = 8; Tg, n = 6; α1/Tg, n = 6; α2/Tg, n =7. One-way ANOVA. Box-and-whisker plots represent the interquartile range, with the line across the box indicating the median. Whiskers show the highest and lowest values detected.

Reduction of brain AMPKα1 corrects AD-associated deficits in synaptic density and dendritic spine morphology. AD is considered a disease of synaptic failure (31). Loss of synapses or synaptic density correlates with memory impairments in both human AD patients and animal models of AD (12, 32, 33). Dendritic spine morphology is critical for synaptic integrity and closely associated with neural plasticity and memory formation (34, 35). We used the rapid Golgi-Cox staining technique to assess spine density and morphology changes of dendritic spines within area CA1 of the hippocampus. Consistent with a previous study (28), overall dendritic spine density in Tg mice was significantly decreased as compared with that in WT controls (Figure 4B). Importantly, AD-associated reduction of dendritic spine density was restored by suppressing AMPKα1, but not AMPKα2 (Figure 4B). We further analyzed spine morphology changes based on established guidelines on classification of “mature” and “immature” spine types (Figure 4A and ref. 36). We found that the density of mature spines (mushroom, stubby, and branched) in Tg mice was significantly decreased as compared with that of WT controls, and genetic reduction of AMPKα1 restored those defects in Tg mice (Figure 4, C–F). Interestingly, density of overall immature spines (thin and filopodia) was higher in Tg mice compared with that in WT controls, and that increase was blunted by suppressing AMPKα1 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C).

Figure 4 Reduction of brain AMPKα1 corrects AD-associated deficits in synaptic density and dendritic spine morphology. (A) Classification of mature (mushroom, stubby, and branched) and immature (filopodia, long thin, and short thin) spine types on dendrite. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Representative images from Golgi-Cox stain of area CA1 dendritic spines and quantification of total (mature and immature) spine density. Tg and α2/Tg spines have significantly decreased spine density as compared with those in WT and α1/Tg mice. Scale bar: 5 μm (×100). ***P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 107.2. (C–E) Quantification of subclassification of mature spines. Tg and α2/Tg mice have significantly fewer stubby (F = 18.84), branched (F = 20.87), and mushroom (F = 64.33) spines than WT and α1/Tg mice. **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (F) Quantification of mature spine density. WT, n = 4; Tg, α1/Tg, and α2/Tg, n = 3. Spine length (200 μm) analyzed from 5 regions of interest (ROIs) per slice, 3 to 7 slices per mouse. ***P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (G) Representative TEM from hippocampal CA1 dendrites and quantification of postsynaptic densities (PSDs). n = 3 animals per group. Scale bar: 500 μm. Blue arrows indicate PSDs. Number of PSDs is significantly decreased in Tg and α2/Tg mice as compared with WT and α1/Tg mice. ***P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 49.77. (H) Western blot analysis of hippocampal lysate showed significantly reduced levels of PSD95 in Tg and α2/Tg mice compared with WT and α1/Tg mice. WT, n = 10; Tg, n = 9; α1/Tg, n = 6; α2/Tg, n = 7. *P = 0.0305; **P = 0.0047; Tg versus α1/Tg, ***P = 0.0006; Tg versus α2/Tg, #P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 9.572, noncongruous. Box-and-whisker plots represent the interquartile range, with the line across the box indicating the median. Whiskers show the highest and lowest values detected.

Moreover, we investigated potential alterations of postsynaptic densities (PSDs) by using transmission electron microscopy (TEM). PSDs are located at the heads of spines and are vital for synaptic function (34, 37). Ultrastructural analysis revealed decreased PSD density in area CA1 of the hippocampus in Tg mice, which was restored in α1/Tg mice, but unaffected in α2/Tg mice (Figure 4G). Analysis of hippocampal PSD-95 levels by Western blot assay showed a similar deficit in Tg mice, which was also restored by genetic suppression of AMPKα1, but not AMPKα2 (Figure 4H). Taken together, these data suggest that genetic repression of AMPKα1 alleviated defects in hippocampal spine density/morphology and PSD formation associated with Tg19959 AD model mice. These findings are consistent with the results from the behavioral experiments described above (Figure 2).

Repression of brain AMPKα1 restores abnormal eEF2 phosphorylation and de novo protein synthesis deficits in Tg19959 mice. De novo protein synthesis is essential for memory formation and synaptic plasticity and is notably impaired in AD (23, 28, 38). As described in the Introduction, AMPK may regulate protein synthesis via 2 main downstream signaling pathways: mTORC1 and eEF2K/eEF2 (14). Biochemical assay showed that brain mTORC1 signaling was not affected by reducing either AMPKα1 or AMPKα2, as indicated by unaltered phosphorylation levels of mTOR and TSC2 in α1/Tg or α2/Tg mice, as compared with those in WT or Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Additionally, we examined hippocampal protein levels of the structural components of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), a potential phosphatase and key regulator for AMPK activity (39, 40), and did not observe any alterations (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). Levels of eEF2 phosphorylation were elevated in hippocampi of Tg mice, in agreement with recent studies (28, 41). Markedly, AD-associated eEF2 hyperphosphorylation was restored with selective AMPKα1, but not AMPKα2, suppression (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Repression of brain AMPKα1 restores abnormal eEF2 phosphorylation and de novo protein synthesis deficits in Tg19959 mice. (A) Genetic reduction of AMPKα1, but not AMPKα2, corrected eEF2 hyperphosphorylation in hippocampi of Tg19959 AD model mice. n = 5 with 3 technical replicates, noncongruous. WT versus Tg, *P = 0.0297; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. F = 13.88. (B) Representative images and quantification for SUnSET puromycin incorporation assay. Assay was performed on area CA1 of hippocampus. WT, Tg, and α2/Tg, n = 5; α1/Tg, n = 3. *P = 0.0231; **P = 0.0027; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, F = 12.85. Box-and-whisker plots represent the interquartile range, with the line across the box indicating the median. Whiskers show the highest and lowest values detected. (C) Patterns of protein expression in hippocampi of WT, Tg, α1/Τg, and α2/Tg mice, reported as normalized deviation from the mean. (D and E) Venn diagrams showing proteins that were significantly altered (upregulated or downregulated) in the Tg conditions that were restored to WT levels in α1/Tg, α2/Tg, or both α1/Tg and α2/Tg hippocampi.

To directly measure de novo protein synthesis, we used the surface sensing of translation (SUnSET, a nonradioactive puromycin end-labeling assay) on living acute hippocampal slices (42, 43). In agreement with previous studies (44), de novo protein synthesis in hippocampal slices (assessed by puromycin labeling) was reduced in Tg mice as compared with WT controls (Figure 5B). Notably, AD-associated protein synthesis defects were alleviated by reduction of AMPKα1 (Figure 5B). AMPKα2 repression did not improve de novo protein synthesis deficiency in Tg mice (Figure 5B). We further examined potential isoform-specific effects of AMPKα repression on protein synthesis with mass spectrometry–based (MS-based) proteomic experiments. Altered proteins were summarized using a heatmap (Figure 5C). Briefly, proteins identified as significantly altered from the WT in other genotypes were pooled, and for each protein, a deviation from the mean was calculated and mapped using PermutMatrix software (45). Of all the proteins identified (2041 in total), 27 were commonly dysregulated (17 upregulated, 10 downregulated). From the pooled proteins, 10 proteins were identified as being uniquely restored with AMPKα1 repression, including proteins involved in apoptosis, Ca2+ signaling, cytoskeletal dynamics, and oxidative stress (Figure 5, C–E, and Table 5). Thus, AD-associated abnormal eEF2 phosphorylation and de novo protein synthesis deficits were lessened by genetic reduction of AMPKα1 isoform.

Table 5 Dysregulated proteins in Tg19959 mice that are uniquely restored by AMPKα1 reduction

Reduction of brain AMPKα1 mitigates impairments of cognition and synaptic plasticity associated with APP/PS1 AD model mice. We further determined whether the above findings related to selective AMPKα isoform suppression can be replicated in another rodent model of AD. We crossed APP/PS1 AD model mice (46) with either α1/cre or α2/cre mice to generate APP/PS1/AMPKα1+/– (α1/APP) and APP/PS1/AMPKα2+/– (α2/APP) double-mutant mice. AMPKβ and AMPKγ levels were unaffected among different genotypes (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). As was seen in the Tg mice, APP/PS1 mice also exhibited elevated levels of eEF2 phosphorylation, which was corrected by AMPKα1 (but not AMPKα2) repression (Figure 6A). To verify the effects of selective AMPKα isoform suppression on AD-associated learning and memory deficits, mice were subjected to the same behavioral battery as the Tg mice cohort. Briefly, baseline anxiety-like behavior, assessed by OF task, was indistinguishable among all groups (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Compared with WT control mice, APP/PS1 mice displayed learning and memory impairments based on results from both NOR and hidden platform MWM behavioral tasks (Figure 6, C–E). Importantly, AD-associated cognitive deficits were alleviated by selective suppression of AMPKα1, as demonstrated by normal learning and memory performance in α1/APP mice shown in both NOR and MWM behavioral tests (Figure 6, C–E). In contrast, α2/APP mice showed similar impaired cognition in both tests, as compared with APP/PS1 mice (Figure 6, C–E). We also evaluated regulation of long-term synaptic plasticity in these mice by examining hippocampal long-term potentiation (LTP), one of the most intensively studied cellular models for learning and memory (47, 48). APP/PS1 mice showed LTP impairments that were improved by suppression of AMPKα1, but not AMPKα2 (Figure 6, F–H). Interestingly, suppression of AMPKα2 (but not AMPKα1) resulted in LTP impairment (Figure 6, F–H). Moreover, brain Aβ pathology in APP/PS1 mice was unaltered with repression of either AMPKα isoform (Figure 6, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Additionally, there was no change in tau phosphorylation or total tau levels across groups (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). These results are consistent with the findings in Tg19959 AD model mice described above, indicating that brain-specific genetic suppression of AMPKα1 is able to prevent AD-associated cognitive defects and synaptic plasticity impairments.