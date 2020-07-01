Commentary 10.1172/JCI137908

Isoform-specific roles of AMPK catalytic α subunits in Alzheimer’s disease

Fanpeng Zhao,1 Chunyu Wang,2,3 and Xiongwei Zhu1

J Clin Invest. 2020;130(7):3403–3405. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137908.
AMPK is a heterotrimeric complex that serves as a major sensor of energy status in eukaryotic cells. Accumulating evidence depicts a complex role of dysregulated AMPK signaling in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In this issue of the JCI, Zimmermann et al. report on their investigation of AD-specific differential expression of AMPKα1 and AMPKα2 isoforms of the catalytic subunit and demonstrate that genetic reduction of AMPKα1, but not AMPKα2, rescued cognitive decline in AD mouse models. These findings reveal an isoform-specific role of AMPKα in the pathogenesis of AD, which likely provides a more precise target for future therapeutic development.

