Commentary 10.1172/JCI137908

Isoform-specific roles of AMPK catalytic α subunits in Alzheimer’s disease

1Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. 2Department of Neurology and 3Department of Medical Genetics, Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, Changsha, People's Republic of China. Address correspondence to: Xiongwei Zhu. Department of Pathology, Case Western Reserve University, 2103 Cornell Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44106, USA. Phone: 216.368.5903; Email: xiongwei.zhu@case.edu. Or to: Chunyu Wang, Department of Neurology, Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University,139 People Road, Changhsa, Hunan, China. Phone: 86.15073144560; Email: wangchunyu@csu.edu.cn.

1Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. 2Department of Neurology and 3Department of Medical Genetics, Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, Changsha, People’s Republic of China. Address correspondence to: Xiongwei Zhu. Department of Pathology, Case Western Reserve University, 2103 Cornell Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44106, USA. Phone: 216.368.5903; Email: xiongwei.zhu@case.edu. Or to: Chunyu Wang, Department of Neurology, Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University,139 People Road, Changhsa, Hunan, China. Phone: 86.15073144560; Email: wangchunyu@csu.edu.cn. Find articles by Wang, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA. 2Department of Neurology and 3Department of Medical Genetics, Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, Changsha, People’s Republic of China. Address correspondence to: Xiongwei Zhu. Department of Pathology, Case Western Reserve University, 2103 Cornell Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44106, USA. Phone: 216.368.5903; Email: xiongwei.zhu@case.edu. Or to: Chunyu Wang, Department of Neurology, Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University,139 People Road, Changhsa, Hunan, China. Phone: 86.15073144560; Email: wangchunyu@csu.edu.cn. Find articles by Zhu, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

AMPK is a heterotrimeric complex that serves as a major sensor of energy status in eukaryotic cells. Accumulating evidence depicts a complex role of dysregulated AMPK signaling in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). In this issue of the JCI, Zimmermann et al. report on their investigation of AD-specific differential expression of AMPKα1 and AMPKα2 isoforms of the catalytic subunit and demonstrate that genetic reduction of AMPKα1, but not AMPKα2, rescued cognitive decline in AD mouse models. These findings reveal an isoform-specific role of AMPKα in the pathogenesis of AD, which likely provides a more precise target for future therapeutic development.

