Krabbe disease successfully treated via monotherapy of intrathecal gene therapy

Pre- or postsymptomatic intracisternal administration of 1 × 1014 vector genomes of AAV9-cGALC to GLD dogs mitigates neurological dysfunction. Four cohorts of GLD dogs were injected intrathecally at the cisterna magna with AAV9 encoding canine GALC driven by a CAGGS promoter, which combines the cytomegalovirus (CMV) early enhancer element with the chicken β-actin promoter (AAV9-cGALC; Figure 1, A and B). All AAV9-treated dogs received prednisone at an immunosuppressive dose immediately before and for 4 months after injection. Two cohorts of GLD dogs were treated presymptomatically at 2 weeks of age with either a high dose of vector (2Wk-High, receiving 1 × 1014 vector genomes [vg], n = 10) or a lower dose (2Wk-Low, receiving 2 × 1013 vg, n = 4). All 2-week-old GLD dogs were neurologically normal at the time of injection. The remaining 2 cohorts were treated postsymptomatically at 6 weeks of age, again with either a high dose (6Wk-High, receiving 1 × 1014 vg, n = 4) or a low dose of vector (6Wk-Low, receiving 2 × 1013, n = 4). All 6-week-old GLD dogs exhibited tremors and pelvic limb weakness at the time of injection. Dogs either were euthanized at 16 weeks of age, the mean age of death of untreated GLD dogs, or were followed long-term. A control cohort of GLD dogs that received immunosuppression regimen alone (IS-only) was also evaluated (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Experimental design, vector construct, and survival. (A) GLD dogs were treated with AAV9 delivered to the cisterna magna in a 1-mL volume. Ten GLD dogs were treated at 2 weeks of age with 1 × 1014 vg (2Wk-High); 4 GLD dogs were treated at 2 weeks of age with 2 × 1013 vg (2Wk-Low); 4 GLD dogs were treated at 6 weeks of age with 1 × 1014 vg (6Wk-High); 4 GLD dogs were treated at 6 weeks of age with 2 × 1013 vg (6Wk-Low). All dogs received an immunosuppression protocol consisting of 20 mg/kg intravenous methylprednisolone 1 hour before AAV infusion followed by 4 months of daily oral prednisone (0.5 mg/kg) with a 2-week taper. Four GLD dogs received immunosuppression protocol alone (IS-only). Four 2Wk-High dogs were euthanized at a predetermined endpoint of 16 weeks, while the remaining 22 dogs were followed long-term. (B) The AAV9 construct consisted of inverted terminal repeats (ITR), a CAGGS promoter, a codon-optimized canine GALC transgene, and a polyadenylation signal. (C) Percentage survival of untreated GLD (black), IS-only (gray), 2Wk-High (red), 2Wk-Low (blue), 6Wk-High (green), and 6Wk-Low (purple). A drop in the line indicates a death due to disease progression, and a black tick mark indicates dogs still alive (n = 1 in the 6Wk-High cohort, n = 6 in the 2Wk-High cohort). NCV, nerve conduction velocity testing; BAER, brainstem auditory evoked response testing.

Untreated GLD dogs developed tremors and pelvic limb weakness at 6 weeks of age and progressed to pelvic limb ataxia, thoracic limb dysmetria, and urinary incontinence. Endpoint disease, defined as pelvic limb paralysis, occurred at 15.7 ± 4.8 weeks of age (12). GLD dogs in the IS-only cohort showed a disease progression indistinguishable from that of untreated GLD dogs with endpoint disease occurring between 11.0 and 16.4 weeks of age (14.29 ± 2.29 weeks; P = 0.2954) (Supplemental Video 1, IS-only dog at 10 weeks of age; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133953DS1). There was no evidence that GLD dogs showed any benefit from IS alone.

Remarkably, all 10 GLD dogs in the 2Wk-High cohort were clinically normal at 16 weeks of age. Four dogs in this cohort were euthanized for biochemical and histological evaluation of tissues at 16 weeks of age, with results presented below. Six of these dogs, which are being evaluated long-term, remain neurologically normal and are currently all over 1.5 years of age (136.0, 128.4, 127.3, 127.3, 92.0, and 92.0 weeks of age) (Supplemental Video 2, GLD 2Wk-High at 116 weeks of age; and Figure 1C).

In contrast to the 2Wk-High cohort, each of the 4 dogs in the 2Wk-Low cohort developed pelvic limb ataxia by 16 weeks of age but remained able to walk. In order to evaluate disease progression in this cohort, no dogs were euthanized at 16 weeks of age and all were followed long-term. Three of 4 dogs developed behavioral abnormalities (disorientation and anxiety) and postretinal (central) blindness by 25 weeks of age. On ophthalmic examination, the fundus, retina, and optic disc appeared structurally normal (Supplemental Figure 1, C and F). Intriguingly, behavioral changes and blindness were not identified in any dogs in the untreated GLD or IS-only cohorts. Endpoint disease, defined as (a) severe disorientation with blindness (n = 3) and/or (b) pelvic limb paralysis (n = 2), occurred at 28.6–35.0 weeks of age (P = 0.0002 vs. IS only; 30.43 ± 2.65 weeks, n = 4) (Supplemental Video 3, GLD 2Wk-Low at 27 weeks of age; and Figure 1C).

Assessment of the effect of administration of AAV9-cGALC to 6-week-old GLD dogs with signs of neurological dysfunction revealed that postsymptomatic therapy was less effective than presymptomatic therapy at the respective doses evaluated. Of the 4 dogs in the 6Wk-High cohort, 2 developed pelvic limb paralysis at 34.4 and 45.6 weeks of age. One dog in this cohort is currently 97.1 weeks of age and shows mild pelvic limb ataxia. The remaining dog in this cohort was euthanized at 17 weeks of age owing to severe bilateral patellar luxations that limited its ability to walk. This confounding orthopedic abnormality is not associated with GLD. GLD dogs in the 6Wk-Low cohort fared worse than the 6Wk-High cohort. All 4 dogs were euthanized between 13.6 and 32.3 weeks of age (20.89 ± 7.66 weeks, n = 4) owing to pelvic limb paralysis; survival time was not significantly different (P = 0.2425) from that of GLD dogs that received IS only.

MRI of the brain shows global amelioration of myelination abnormalities and atrophy in GLD dogs treated presymptomatically with 1 × 1014 vg AAV9-cGALC. On T2-weighted images, all 16-week-old untreated GLD dogs showed bilaterally symmetrical hyperintensities, relative to gray matter, of the corona radiata, corpus callosum, centrum semiovale, internal capsule (Figure 2B), and cerebellar white matter (not shown) when compared with normal, age-matched control dogs (Figure 2A). These changes are consistent with loss of myelin. Furthermore, brain atrophy, characterized by cerebral ventricular dilation and widened sulci, was also seen in untreated GLD dogs (Figure 2B). Imaging results of IS-only dogs at endpoint were indistinguishable from those of untreated GLD dogs showing diffuse white matter hyperintensity (Supplemental Table 1, MRI) as well as widened sulci (Figure 2C, arrow) and enlarged ventricles (Figure 2C, asterisk).

Figure 2 MRI of the brain at 1.5T. T2-weighted images at the level of the caudate nucleus in a normal dog at 16 weeks of age (A), an untreated GLD dog at endpoint (16 weeks of age) (B), IS-only at endpoint (16 weeks of age) (C), 2Wk-High at 16 weeks of age (D), 6Wk-Low at endpoint (24 weeks of age) (E), 6Wk-High at endpoint (34 weeks of age) (F), 2Wk-Low at endpoint (29 weeks of age) (G), and 2Wk-High at 52 weeks of age (H). White arrow in C indicates widened sulcus; black asterisk in C indicates enlarged ventricle. White arrow in D indicates hyperintensity of the centrum semiovale relative to gray matter.

Dogs in the 2Wk-High cohort (Figure 2D) showed white matter signal intensities more similar to those of normal dogs (Figure 2A). The following white matter structures were normal (hypointense relative to gray matter) at 16 weeks of age: corona radiata in 2/4 dogs; corpus callosum in 4/4 dogs; centrum semiovale in 1/4 dogs; internal capsule in 3/4 dogs; and cerebellar white matter in 4/4 dogs (Supplemental Table 1, MRI). At 52 weeks of age, white matter signal intensities were normal in the corona radiata (4/6 dogs), corpus callosum (5/6 dogs), centrum semiovale (1/6 dogs), internal capsule (4/6 dogs), and cerebellar white matter (6/6 dogs) (Figure 2H). In the 2Wk-Low cohort at endpoint (Figure 2G), signal intensity was normal in the cerebellum, the brain region nearest the injection site, in 3/4 dogs; normalization of white matter signal intensity did not occur in the corona radiata, centrum semiovale, or internal capsule in any dog. The dog in this cohort that did not develop behavioral abnormalities or blindness was the dog with the least white matter signal abnormalities, including normal signal intensity in the corpus callosum and the occipital radiations. In contrast to the other cohorts, all dogs (4/4) in the 2Wk-Low cohort at endpoint showed gadolinium enhancement diffusely throughout the cerebral white matter including the optic radiations, suggesting an inflammatory phase of disease progression (Supplemental Figure 1, A and D, and Supplemental Table 1, MRI).

In the postsymptomatic cohorts (Figure 2, E and F), white matter signal intensity was similar to that in untreated dogs. Normalization of the white matter signal intensity was observed in the corpus callosum of 2/7 dogs and in the cerebellar white matter of 2/7 dogs but was not seen in any other brain region analyzed (Supplemental Table 1).

For all cohorts, the white matter that showed the most signal abnormalities was the centrum semiovale. As this is an initiating point for pathology in Krabbe disease, it is plausible that lesions were present in the centrum semiovale at the time of treatment. It is interesting to note that in the 2Wk-High cohort signal abnormalities in the centrum semiovale remained stable from 16 to 52 weeks.

In order to quantify brain atrophy, the areas of the mass intermedia and of the cerebellum were determined on mid-sagittal images. The mass intermedia area of the 2Wk-High cohort was not different from normal (P = 0.624) and was significantly larger than those of the untreated GLD (P = 0.012), 2Wk-Low (P = 0.005), and 6Wk-High (P = 0.011) cohorts. The 2Wk-Low (P = 0.011), 6Wk-High (P = 0.020), and 6Wk-Low (P = 0.011) cohorts all had mass intermedia areas significantly smaller than that of normal dogs. The cerebellar areas of both the 2Wk-High and 2Wk-Low cohorts were not different from normal (P = 0.741, P = 0.321) and were significantly larger than that of untreated GLD dogs (P = 0.010, P = 0.046). Both postsymptomatic cohorts were not significantly different from normal or untreated GLD dogs (P > 0.05), suggesting an intermediate level of correction. These findings demonstrate substantial attenuation of brain atrophy with presymptomatic high-dose treatment, but not with low-dose or delayed treatment.

Cerebrospinal fluid psychosine, galactosylceramide, and total protein concentrations are normalized in GLD dogs treated presymptomatically with 1 × 1014 vg AAV9-cGALC. Similar to recent findings in untreated GLD dogs (16), cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) psychosine concentrations were elevated in IS-only dogs at 4 weeks of age and increased with disease progression (Figure 3A). Psychosine was not detectable in the CSF of normal dogs at any time point. In the 2Wk-High cohort, psychosine was not detectable in any treated animal up to 20 weeks of age; at 24 weeks of age, psychosine was detectable in 1 of 6 dogs, and it remained relatively stable beyond 32 weeks of age. Psychosine was also detectable at a single time point, 44 weeks of age, in a second dog of this cohort (Figure 3A). Psychosine concentrations were significantly reduced as compared with IS-only at 4 (P = 0.020), 8 (P = 0.003), and 12 (P = 0.0004) weeks and were not significantly different (P > 0.05) from those in normal age-matched controls at any time point (Supplemental Table 1). In the 2Wk-Low cohort, the accumulation of psychosine was delayed until 12 weeks of age and increased steadily in all dogs until endpoint (Figure 3A). The levels remained significantly lower than in IS-only dogs at 8 (P = 0.0472) and 12 (P = 0.0202) weeks of age. The 2Wk-High cohort was significantly lower than the 2Wk-Low cohort from 12 weeks (P = 0.0203) to 28 weeks of age (P = 0.0237). These data identify CSF psychosine as a robust, disease-specific biomarker of disease severity and therapeutic efficacy.

Figure 3 CSF concentrations of psychosine and galactosylceramide. Psychosine (A) and galactosylceramide (GalCer) (B) were measured by mass spectrometry every 4 weeks up to 52 weeks of age. Psychosine and GalCer are reported in ng/mL. Psychosine was below the level of detection in normal dogs. Gray shading indicates normal range for canine samples collected at the cisterna magna (<10 ng/mL) for GalCer. IS-only (n = 4, gray circles), 2Wk-High (n = 10, ≤16 weeks of age; n = 6, >16 weeks of age; red triangles), 2Wk-Low (n = 4, ≤16 weeks of age; n = 3, >16 weeks of age; blue triangles). Lines represent mean with SEM. Nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test and Mann-Whitney test were performed. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

The natural substrate of GALC, galactosylceramide (GalCer), was also significantly elevated in CSF of untreated GLD dogs, and 18:0 was determined to be the most abundant species (16). Similarly, the IS-only cohort showed an early and rapid rise in CSF GalCer 18:0 (Figure 3B). Normal values are represented by gray shading (<10 ng/mL). As seen with psychosine concentration, in the 2Wk-High and 2Wk-Low cohorts CSF GalCer 18:0 was significantly reduced in comparison with IS-only dogs at 8 (P = 0.0047, P = 0.0209) and 12 (P = 0.0047, P = 0.0209) weeks of age, respectively. CSF GalCer in the 2Wk-High cohort was significantly different from normal from 36 to 48 weeks of age (P = 0.0201); however, it was not significantly different before 36 weeks or at 1 year of age (P = 0.1213) (Supplemental Table 1).

Similarly to CSF psychosine and GalCer, CSF total protein increased with disease progression in untreated GLD dogs (Supplemental Figure 2). In contrast, the 2Wk-High cohort showed normal CSF protein (≤30 mg/dL) throughout the entire period of observation. The 2Wk-Low and 6Wk-High cohorts showed CSF protein concentrations that increased with age and exceeded normal concentrations by 28 weeks of age, and the 6Wk-Low cohort exhibited a more rapid increase in CSF protein that exceeded normal levels by 16 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, like CSF psychosine and GalCer, total CSF protein is associated with disease severity and therapeutic efficacy.

Peripheral nerve conduction velocities and auditory central conduction times are improved in GLD dogs treated presymptomatically with 1 × 1014 vg AAV9-cGALC. Motor (tibial, ulnar) and sensory (radial) nerve conduction velocities are significantly reduced in untreated GLD dogs as compared with normal age-matched control dogs, with the degree of velocity reduction consistent with demyelination (12, 17). IS-only GLD dogs were not significantly different from untreated GLD dogs in the 3 nerves analyzed at 8 weeks of age (Figure 4A). At 16 weeks of age, the 2Wk-High, 2Wk-Low, and 6Wk-High cohorts had nerve conduction velocities not significantly different from normal for each of the 3 nerves analyzed (P > 0.05) (Figure 4B). At 24 weeks of age, the 2Wk-High and 2Wk-Low cohorts remained not significantly different from normal, while the 6Wk-High cohort showed significantly reduced velocities for the tibial (P = 0.0201), ulnar (P = 0.0201), and radial (P = 0.0389) nerves (Figure 4C). At 52 weeks of age, the 2Wk-High cohort remained not significantly different from normal for the tibial and radial nerves (P > 0.05), but showed reduced velocities in the ulnar nerve (P = 0.019) (Figure 4D). The 6Wk-Low cohort had significantly slower nerve conduction velocity in ulnar (P = 0.008) and radial (P = 0.0079) nerves at 8 weeks of age. As only 2 dogs in this cohort lived to 16 weeks of age, statistics could not be done. Together, these results reveal that intracisternal delivery of AAV9-cGALC was capable of correcting nerve conduction velocity associated with demyelination when performed presymptomatically, while the postsymptomatic effect was transient.

Figure 4 Motor and sensory nerve conduction velocities at 8, 16, 24, and 52 weeks of age. The motor nerve conduction velocities (NCVs) of the tibial and ulnar nerves and the sensory NCVs of the radial nerves were analyzed at 8 weeks of age for normal (n = 7, black squares), 2Wk-High (n = 10, red triangles), 2Wk-Low (n = 2, blue triangles), 6Wk-High (n = 4, green triangles), 6Wk-Low (n = 4, purple triangles), and IS-only (n = 4, gray circles) (A); 16 weeks of age for normal (n = 6), 2Wk-High (n = 9), 2Wk-Low (n = 4), 6Wk-High (n = 4), and 6Wk-Low (n = 2) (B); 24 weeks of age for normal (n = 6), 2Wk-High (n = 6), 2Wk-Low (n = 3), 6Wk-High (n = 3), and 6Wk-Low (n = 2) (C); and 52 weeks of age for normal (n = 4) and 2Wk-High (n = 6) (D). Lines represent mean with SEM. Nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test and Mann-Whitney test were performed. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Brainstem auditory evoked response testing showed that wave forms were degraded and central conduction times (I-V peak latency of waves) were significantly increased in untreated GLD dogs at 16 weeks of age as compared with normal age-matched controls (left ear, P = 0.0105; right ear, P = 0.0196) (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 1). At 16 weeks of age, the 2Wk-High cohort exhibited normalized central conduction times (left ear, P = 0.4762; right ear, P = 0.3275) that were significantly improved in comparison with untreated GLD dogs (left ear, P = 0.0066; right ear, P = 0.0132). Similarly, the 2Wk-Low cohort had conduction times that were not significantly different from normal (left ear, P = 0.5169; right ear, P = 0.169) and were significantly reduced in comparison with untreated GLD (left ear, P = 0.0339; right ear, P = 0.0253). The 6Wk-High cohort had central conduction times not significantly different from those in normal or untreated GLD (P > 0.05), suggesting an intermediate correction. The 6Wk-Low and IS-only cohorts had 2 dogs alive at 16 weeks of age, so statistics could not be done; however, conduction times remained increased (Supplemental Figure 3). At 52 weeks of age the 2Wk-High cohort remained not significantly different from normal (left ear, P = 0.4472; right ear, P = 0.8057). Together, these results reveal that intracisternal delivery of AAV9-cGALC was capable of normalizing central conduction time when performed presymptomatically.

Global expression of GALC and attenuation of both CNS and PNS pathology in dogs treated presymptomatically with 1 × 1014 vg AAV9-cGALC. Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining with an antibody specific to GALC revealed GALC expression at low levels in glial cells of the white matter throughout the brain of normal dogs (Figure 5, A–C). GALC expression was not detectable in cortical neurons (Figure 5A) but was present in Purkinje cells (Figure 5C, inset, arrowhead). In untreated and IS-only dogs (Figure 5, D–F), GALC was present throughout the white matter in dense regions of globoid cell accumulation. GALC expression was not seen in cortical neurons (Figure 5D) and was just at the level of detection in Purkinje cells (Figure 5F, inset, arrowhead). In contrast to all other cohorts, in 16-week-old dogs in the 2Wk-High cohort, strong GALC expression in the majority of neurons of cortical layer V was detected (Figure 5G). GALC expression was present in both glia throughout the white matter and limited globoid cells isolated to the centrum semiovale (Figure 5H and Supplemental Table 1, Globoid Cells). In the cerebellum there was robust expression of GALC in nearly every Purkinje cell to a greater degree than in normal dogs and strong positive expression in glial cells in cerebellar white matter (Figure 5I, and inset). Cells in the white matter are presumed to be oligodendrocytes based on morphology (Figure 5I, inset, wm); however, colabeling with GALC and oligodendrocytes was not feasible because of antibody incompatibility in canine tissues. In the 2Wk-Low cohort at endpoint, GALC expression was seen throughout the white matter in dense regions of globoid cell accumulation (Figure 5, J–L). GALC was absent in the cerebral cortex and present in superficial Purkinje cells, but absent in deeper regions of the folia.

Figure 5 GALC immunohistochemical staining of the brain. IHC staining with GALC antibody of the frontal lobe, corona radiata/internal capsule, and cerebellum in normal dog (A–C), IS-only dog (D–F), 2Wk-High dog (G–I), and 2Wk-Low dog (J–L). Insets show higher-magnification images of whole-slide scans. Black arrowheads indicate Purkinje cells. gcl, granule cell layer; wm, white matter.

The 2Wk-High cohort dog with the lowest level of GALC enzyme activity in the internal capsule and cerebellum by enzyme assay is represented in Figure 5 to ensure no overrepresentation. GALC IHC in additional normal, IS-only, 2Wk-High, and 2Wk-Low dogs can be seen in Supplemental Figure 4. A similar pattern of expression was present in all dogs. Supplemental Figure 4 represents the 2Wk-High dog with the highest level of GALC enzyme activity in the cerebellum by enzyme assay so that the spectrum of expression can be appreciated. GALC expression from a third dog from the 2Wk-High cohort can be seen in the graphical abstract.

Globoid cell accumulation is the hallmark pathology in GLD and was evaluated in all cohorts by semiquantitation of H&E stain (Supplemental Table 1, Globoid Cell Accumulation). The IS-only cohort was indistinguishable from untreated GLD dogs, with marked, widespread globoid cell accumulation in the white matter. In contrast, in the 2Wk-High cohort, throughout the entire brain the only presence of globoid cells was in the centrum semiovale, the origin of pathology in Krabbe disease, and the corona radiata in 1 of 4 dogs (Supplemental Table 1). The globoid cell presence was less severe than in the IS-only and 2Wk-Low cohorts. In the 2Wk-Low cohort, globoid cell accumulation was more severe than in the IS-only cohort, likely owing to the advanced age of the dogs. Generally, there was a lessening of globoid cell infiltration in the cerebellum, nearest the injection site, and spinal cord in the 2Wk-Low cohort (Supplemental Table 1).

Both untreated and IS-only–treated GLD dogs had marked loss of myelin throughout the brain as visualized and semiquantified by iron eriochrome stain (Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 1, Demyelination). In the 2Wk-High cohort, as with globoid cell accumulation, demyelination was isolated to the centrum semiovale and corona radiata, which corroborates MRI signal intensity findings. In the 2Wk-Low cohort at humane endpoint, myelination was nearly absent in the most rostral brain as well as the centrum semiovale, corpus callosum, and internal capsule, exceeding severity of the IS-only cohort, likely owing to the advanced age (Figure 6K and Supplemental Table 1). Myelin was more preserved in the cerebellar folia but was diminished in the deep cerebellar white matter. These findings corroborate MRI findings in which the 2Wk-Low cohort had preservation in the cerebellum but not more rostral brain regions.

Figure 6 Iron eriochrome staining of the brain. Iron eriochrome staining of myelin in normal dog (A–C), IS-only dog (D–F), 2Wk-High dog (G–I), and 2Wk-Low dog (J–L).

We next evaluated regions where gadolinium enhancement and presumed blood-brain barrier disruption were detected on MRI. Histology showed perivascular cuffing and infiltration of lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 1G) in these regions, in addition to both severe demyelination (Supplemental Figure 1H) and infiltration of periodic acid–Schiff–positive storage granules (Supplemental Figure 1I).

In the PNS, GALC enzyme expression was present in numerous Schwann cells (>12 in a ×40 field; Figure 7F) of the tibial nerves of dogs in the 2Wk-High cohort. In the 2Wk-Low cohort, substantially fewer GALC-expressing Schwann cells were seen (2 in a ×40 field; Figure 7E). There also appears to be a subjective increase in the expression of myelin basic protein staining in the 2Wk-High cohort as compared with the 2Wk-Low cohort (Figure 7, E and F). Representative paraphenylenediamine-stained resin sections (1 μm) are shown of the tibial nerve. Compared with IS only, there was a subjective increase in the population of small- and large-caliber nerve fibers in both AAV-treated cohorts. Active axonal degeneration (swollen axons, accumulation of degenerating organelles) was not observed in any cohort; however, rare myelin ovoids consistent with end-stage axonal degeneration were found in the IS-only (Figure 7B, arrow) and 2WK-Low GLD (Figure 7C, arrows) cohorts. Myelin ovoids were not found in the 2WK-High GLD (Figure 7D) cohort. Myelinated fiber density (MFD; myelinated fibers/mm2) of the tibial nerve of normal 16-week-old dogs was determined to be 9891.5 ± 1704.7 and the percentage of thinly myelinated fibers (<5 μm) 23.8% ± 3.1% (n = 4) (Figure 7A). Untreated GLD dogs had a reduction in MFD to 7764 ± 1734 and an increase in the percentage of thinly myelinated fibers to 31.4% ± 7.1% (n = 4). In the 2Wk-Low dose cohort, data were available from 2 dogs with MFD of 9940 and 5544 and percentage of thinly myelinated fibers 23.7% and 15.2%, respectively (Figure 7C). The 2Wk-High dose cohort showed improvement over untreated GLD dogs with MFD in 2 dogs with data available at 7632 and 11,025 and percentage of thinly myelinated fibers 27.1% and 26.1%, respectively (Figure 7D). Together, our results indicate that after a single intracisternal injection of high-dose AAV9-cGALC, GALC expression is evident in Schwann cells and myelination is clearly improved.

Figure 7 Light-level 1-μm resin sections and GALC immunofluorescence of tibial nerve. Resin-embedded samples from the tibial nerve were stained with paraphenylenediamine, then evaluated in 1-μm sections. (A) Normal dog 16 weeks of age. (B) IS-only 13 weeks of age. (C) 2Wk-Low 29 weeks of age. (D) 2Wk-High 16 weeks of age. (E and F) Immunofluorescent staining for GALC in red and myelin basic protein in green at ×40 original magnification in 2Wk-Low (E) and 2Wk-High (F) cohorts. Arrows in B and C point to myelin ovoids. Insets show Schwann cells at high magnification (×100). Scale bars: 25 μm, A–D; 50 μm, E and F.

Finally, given recent concern regarding toxicity to the dorsal root ganglia associated with AAV administration, we examined dorsal root ganglia as well as spinal cord gray matter. Within these regions we identified neuronal cytoplasmic swelling and Nissl substance loss (Supplemental Figure 5, red arrow) and, less frequently, cytoplasmic vacuolation (Supplemental Figure 5B, black arrow) with occasional accumulation of brightly eosinophilic granules (Supplemental Figure 5, blue arrows) and adjacent axonal swelling. These changes are unusual and may represent a secondary lesion due to chronic neuronal degeneration or axonal damage. This change is seen in most animals and is therefore likely unrelated to the treatment. A few animals also had minimal multifocal increased cellularity in the dorsal root ganglia, which may represent inflammatory cell infiltrates (Supplemental Figure 5C, green arrow); however, this was present across cohorts and thus is likely unrelated to treatment.

Psychosine, GALC enzyme activity, and vector copy quantification in AAV9-GALC–treated dogs. Remarkably, in the 2Wk-High cohort at 16 weeks of age, psychosine concentration was significantly reduced in comparison with IS-only dogs in all CNS tissues analyzed (frontal cortex, P = 0.02; internal capsule, P = 0.02; cerebellar white matter, P = 0.02; cervical spinal cord, P = 0.02; thoracic spinal cord, P = 0.02; lumbar spinal cord, P = 0.02) as well as in the sciatic nerve (P = 0.02) (Figure 8A). The internal capsule remained significantly higher than normal (P = 0.02); however, no other CNS or PNS tissues had psychosine values significantly different from those in normal age-matched control dogs (P > 0.05). Interestingly, in the cerebellar white matter and sciatic nerve, where GALC enzyme activity exceeded normal (Figure 8B), psychosine levels were 1.9- and 1.3-fold lower than normal, respectively. In the 2Wk-Low cohort, significant reduction of psychosine was seen only in the lumbar spinal cord (P = 0.02) (Figure 8A). Further, all nervous system tissue had psychosine values that remained significantly higher than in normal age-matched control dogs and the 2Wk-High cohort (P < 0.05).

Figure 8 Psychosine concentration and GALC enzyme activity. Psychosine concentration was determined by mass spectrometry and GALC enzyme activity was measured using a synthetic 4MU substrate in punch biopsies taken from flash-frozen tissue samples of the frontal cortex, internal capsule, cerebellar white matter, cervical spinal cord, thoracic spinal cord, lumbar spinal cord, sciatic nerve, liver, kidney, spleen, lung, heart, biceps, and quadriceps. Psychosine (A and C) is reported in pmol/mg protein and GALC enzyme activity (B and D) in pmol/μg protein per hour. IS-only cohort at endpoint (n = 4, gray circles), 2Wk-High cohort at 16 weeks of age (n = 4, red triangles), 2Wk-Low cohort at endpoint (n = 4, blue triangles), normal at 16 weeks of age (n = 4, black squares). Lines represent mean with SEM. Nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test and Mann-Whitney test were performed. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

In somatic tissues, the 2Wk-High cohort’s lung psychosine levels were significantly reduced as compared with those of IS-only dogs (P = 0.02) and not significantly different from those of normal age-matched control dogs (P > 0.05) (Figure 8C). In the kidney, the psychosine concentration was not significantly different from that in the IS-only or the normal cohort. Numerous tissues from the 2Wk-High cohort had psychosine concentrations below the level of detection (liver, spleen, heart, biceps, and quadriceps). In contrast, the 2Wk-Low cohort had detectable levels of psychosine that were not significantly reduced as compared with IS-only–treated dogs in every somatic tissue sampled (Figure 8C). Additionally, liver, lung, and biceps psychosine levels remained significantly higher than in normal age-matched control and 2Wk-High cohorts (P < 0.05).

In the 2Wk-High cohort, GALC enzyme activity was significantly increased in comparison with the IS-only–treated cohort in all CNS (frontal cortex, P = 0.02; cerebellar white matter, P = 0.02; thoracic spinal cord, P = 0.04; lumbar spinal cord, P = 0.02) and PNS (sciatic nerve, P = 0.02) tissues analyzed except the internal capsule and cervical spinal cord (P > 0.05) (Figure 8B). Most notably, GALC enzyme activity was 4-fold higher than normal in the cerebellum, the area closest to the injection site, and 1.5-fold higher than normal in the sciatic nerve (Figure 8B). This corroborates our findings of GALC enzyme expression by IHC and immunofluorescence (Figures 5 and 7). In the 2Wk-Low cohort at endpoint, GALC was not significantly increased in comparison with the IS-only cohort in any CNS or PNS tissue (P < 0.05). GALC levels were not significantly different from normal (P > 0.05) in the cerebellar white matter or sciatic nerve, suggesting an intermediate level of restoration in those 2 tissues. There was no significant difference between the 2Wk-High and 2Wk-Low cohorts in somatic tissues (P > 0.05) (Figure 8D). A single intrathecal injection of high-dose, but not low-dose, AAV9-cGALC was able to significantly increase GALC enzyme activity and reduce psychosine concentration in CNS, PNS, and somatic tissues.

To evaluate AAV9 biodistribution after intracisternal delivery, we quantified vector genome (vg) copies per diploid genome in untreated, 2Wk-High, and 2Wk-Low GLD dogs. In alignment with the psychosine and GALC data, vg copies were significantly increased in the 2Wk-High cohort as compared with untreated dogs in all CNS tissues (frontal cortex, P = 0.02; cerebellar white matter, P = 0.02; cervical spinal cord, P = 0.02; thoracic spinal cord, P = 0.02; and lumbar spinal cord, P = 0.02) except the internal capsule. The 2Wk-Low cohort had significantly increased vg copies as compared with untreated animals in the frontal cortex (P = 0.03) and thoracic (P = 0.03) and lumbar (P = 0.03) spinal cord. However, all CNS tissues had significantly fewer vg copies than the 2Wk-High cohort (P < 0.05) except the internal capsule (Supplemental Table 1, Vector Genome Copies). The sciatic nerve was not analyzed for vg copies because of the limited amount of tissue for biochemistry (GALC and psychosine) and histology. In somatic tissues, the 2Wk-High cohort had a significant increase in vg copies as compared with untreated animals in all tissues except the quadriceps. The 2Wk-Low cohort had significantly more vg copies than untreated animals only in the liver (P = 0.03) and kidney (P = 0.03), and had significantly fewer vgs than the 2Wk-High cohort in all tissues except the quadriceps (Supplemental Table 1, Vector Genome Copies). Our results indicate that an intracisternal injection of AAV9 is capable of disseminating therapeutic transgenes throughout the CNS and somatic tissues, with the greatest number of vg copies in the spinal cord and liver, and with copies persisting for at least 16 weeks. These studies in a large-animal model provide strong evidence that a single injection of AAV9 into the CSF is capable of distributing functional therapeutic enzyme to the CNS, PNS, and somatic tissues where long-term expression prevents substrate accumulation, preserves myelin integrity, and prevents disease progression in a clearly dose-dependent manner.