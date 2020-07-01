Macrophages use a bet-hedging strategy for antimicrobial activity in phagolysosomal acidification

We previously reported a wide distribution of phagolysosomal pH after the ingestion of C. neoformans by murine bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) (14, 15). Given that the growth rate of C. neoformans is highly affected by pH (15, 18) and that the outcome of the C. neoformans–macrophage interaction is determined in the phagolysosome (14, 19, 20), we decided to analyze the distribution of phagolysosomal pH mathematically to gain insight into the dynamics of the acidification process. Understanding the fundamental process of phagolysosomal acidification, and if there are overarching rules or determinism involved, could provide key insights to disease pathology of any pathogen, which would interact with the phagolysosome. A scheme of the method used to determine phagosomal acidification with representative data from polystyrene bead phagocytosis experiments is shown in Figure 1A. To determine the pH of a phagolysosome, particles are opsonized with an Oregon Green–conjugated Ab. Oregon Green is pH insensitive at Ex440/Em520 and pH sensitive at Ex488/Em520, allowing pH to be measured by quantifying the ratio of fluorescence intensity between each wavelength. We were able to establish robust standard curves from known pH controls and calculate unknown phagolysosome measurements (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Experimental designs for described methods. (A) Experimental design for phagolysosomal pH measurement. Particles are opsonized with mAb 18B7 conjugated to fluorophore Oregon Green 488. (B) Measurement of phagolysosomal pH. Measurements are based on ratiometric measuring of Ex440/Em520 and Ex488/Em520. Scale bar: 10 µm. (C) Experimental design for the detection of chaos within a system. A scanning window generates sets of windows values. Ordinal patterns are then generated by ordering the terms in each scanning window from least to greatest.

Murine macrophage phagolysosomes acidify stochastically. To determine whether phagolysosomal acidification is a deterministic or stochastic dynamical process, we employed a permutation spectrum test (21) in which the distribution of ordinal patterns occurring in subsets of our full data set was analyzed (Figure 1C). Ordinal patterns simply refer to the order of each measurement in terms of value, in our case the phagolysosomal pH, within a scanning window, which parses all measurements within each condition, exemplified in Figure 1 (22–25). Here we found a 4-unit window size to be the most appropriate. We found no forbidden patterns at any time evaluated for any of the pH distributions resulting from the synchronized ingestion of beads, alive C. neoformans, or heat-killed C. neoformans, which implies that the acidification is a stochastic process (Figure 2). A forbidden ordinal is an ordinal pattern that does not appear during the time frame of our experiment. Despite the overall population of macrophages showing chaotic dynamics, we considered whether the chaotic signatures occurred at the individual cellular level. That is, whether slight differences at the initiation of phagocytosis propagated through maturation and acidification resulting in 2 phagolysosomes within the same cell with different acidifications. To determine if this was the case, we analyzed the phagosomal pH in pairs of bead-containing phagolysosomes for which each pair was within a single macrophage. We chose macrophages in which the ingested beads were visibly separated. We found that the differences between phagolysosomal pH measurements of this cohort of phagolysosomes yields a normal distribution centered at 0 with non-zero values, suggesting each individual phagosome has an independent target phagolysosomal pH (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133938DS1). The ordinal pattern analysis was repeated on several other strains and conditions throughout the project and at no point did we observe forbidden ordinal patterns (Supplemental Figure 2A), again suggesting the process exhibits no signature of deterministic chaos (22–25). Given that beads are inert and cannot modify pH, we reasoned that their corresponding phagolysosomes would be the closest approximation of a default acidification state and would therefore represent a baseline to which we could compare phagolysosome acidification dynamics in other conditions.

Figure 2 Murine macrophage phagolysosomes acidify stochastically. The frequency of each 4-unit ordinal pattern for each ingested particle: beads, live C. neoformans, and dead C. neoformans at various HPI. Note that all ordinal patterns have a non-zero frequency.

Bead-ingested murine macrophage phagolysosomes stabilize to a normally distributed pH. To probe the dynamics of the phagolysosomal acidification system at this baseline, we analyzed several hundred individual phagolysosomal pH measurements at various time intervals after BMDMs had ingested inert beads (Figure 3A). To determine whether phagolysosome pH measurements followed a normal distribution, the measured relative pH values were fit to a predicted normal distribution using the fitdistrplus R statistical package then analyzed via quantile-quantile (Q-Q) plots and the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. We found that phagolysosome pH value distributions did not approximate normality at early times (15 and 30 minutes), but mostly did at intervals of and past 1 hour after infection. We were able to reject the Shapiro-Wilk null hypothesis only at 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and 3 hours (Figure 3B). We hypothesized that not all phagolysosomes were fully mature before 1 hour and reasoned that the bimodal appearance of pH at early time intervals is likely due to the population of phagosomes being at different stages of maturity. Interestingly, the pH distribution for the phagolysosomes containing live or dead C. neoformans did not approximate normality even at later times, nor did other live yeast-containing phagolysosomes (Supplemental Figure 3). We rejected Shapiro-Wilk normality for each of these samples except for dead C. neoformans at 3 hours. Q-Q plots supported the notion that each sample skews further from normality compared with bead-ingested macrophage phagolysosome pH distributions (Supplemental Figure 4). Considering that macrophages default to a random pH from a particular normal distribution and that C. neoformans invest in disrupting this process, we hypothesized that this system must confer some host benefit. Thus, we decided to compare the pH distribution of mature bead-ingested phagolysosomes to a range of pHs tolerated by relevant potential pathogens.

Figure 3 Bead-ingested murine macrophage phagolysosomes stabilize to a normally distributed pH. (A) Distributions of measured phagolysosomal pH after ingestion of various particles by BMDMs at various HPI (gray box value) for bead, live C. neoformans (H99), and dead C. neoformans (HK-H99). (B) Visualization of estimated normality via Shapiro-Wilk (line) and total phagolysosome count (bar) for each sample.

Acidification dynamics are closely related to maturation. To probe whether the observed normality and stochasticity is a result of dynamics in acidification or in the maturation process, we analyzed the intensity of 2 phagolysosomal maturation markers, EEA1 and V-ATPase, over the same time course. Using relative intensity of each immunofluorescent staining as a surrogate measurement of maturation, we found that, again, no samples had forbidden ordinal patterns, suggesting phagolysosomal maturation, when measured by the accumulation of these markers, is also stochastic in nature (Supplemental Figure 5). However, neither of the fluorescence intensity measurements from these markers approximated normality at any time, with sufficient skewing to reject the Shapiro-Wilk null hypothesis (Supplemental Figure 6). Skewing of these measurements away from normality could reflect cytoplasmic speckling, limitations of fluorescence microscopy resolution, nonlinearity of fluorescence signals, and the inherent complexity of such a system, such that we are not confident to reject the notion that these processes indeed demonstrate a normal distribution. We hypothesized that macrophages may experience limited resources in terms of the number of available V-ATPase pumps at any given time and that we might see a correlation between intensity of VATP staining around individual phagosomes in cells that had ingested one versus multiple beads. We found no evidence of a correlation between V-ATPase staining, or EEA1 for that matter, and total number of ingested particles (Supplemental Figure 7).

BMDM phagolysosomes acidify to a pH range suboptimal for growth of soil and pathogenic microbes. The pH of soil varies greatly from acidic to alkaline based on a variety of conditions that, in turn, determine the associated microbiome (26). Soil contains many pathogenic microbes including C. neoformans. Since the phagolysosome is an acidic environment, we reasoned that microbes that thrive in acidic soil could proxy for the types of microbes that hosts, and thus macrophages, could encounter, and pose a threat to the cell/host due to their acidophilic nature (e.g., C. neoformans). Hence, we compared (27, 28) the distribution of pH values from mature phagolysosomes (HPI ≥ 1 hour) that had ingested latex beads, as a measure of the range of acidities generated in the absence of microbial modulation, relative to published soil microbe growth data as a function of pH (Figure 4). The latex bead pH distribution is narrow and centered at a pH of about 4.5, which corresponds to a pH that significantly reduces the optimal growth even for microbes in acidic soils. To generate a more relevant comparison to human disease models, we also searched out the pH tolerance of 27 substantial human pathogens that macrophages are likely to encounter during human infectious diseases (Supplemental Table 1). We then compared these distributions to the pH distribution in bead-ingested macrophage phagolysosomes (Figure 4). The distribution of this default macrophage pH heavily overlaps with the more inhibitory pH regions when compared with both soil and known pathogen pH tolerances. Taken together, these data suggest that the low phagosomal pH is itself a defense mechanism, with a distribution that manifests bet hedging by defaulting to a range, rather than to a single value, inhibitory to most of the spectrum of pathogens the macrophage is likely to encounter.

Figure 4 BMDM phagolysosomes acidify to a default pH range suboptimal for soil microbe and pathogen growth. Growth rates of soil bacteria (27, 28) as percentage of thymine incorporation (red line) and distribution of minimal culturable pH for 27 human pathogens (red fill) compared with the distribution of observed phagolysosomal pH after bead ingestion and phagolysosome maturation, 1 to 4 HPI (blue fill). The bead pH distribution overlaps unfavorably with minimal growth conditions of microbes, and only minimally overlaps with the optimal growth pH range of the same 27 pathogens (green fill).

Simulations of macrophage populations show stochastic pH as a bet-hedging strategy. Bet hedging is generally understood as a strategy whereby an organism decreases variation in fitness at the expense of a small decrease in mean fitness. To test whether variation in macrophage phagolysosome pH constitutes a diversified bet-hedging strategy, we first modeled host survival rate as a function of final phagolysosomal pH in the context of a pathogen randomly selected from Supplemental Table 1. This analysis modeled phagolysosomal pH as a normal distribution with mean μ and standard deviation σ varied over a range of possible values in order to test how bet hedging depends on these parameters. To each phagolysosomal pH, we associated a fitness value that models survival likelihood against pathogens, using a list of pathogens (Supplemental Table 1) with their viable pH ranges collected from the literature, and we computed the distribution of fitness (p) as phagolysosomal pH varies (Figure 5, A and B). As expected in bet hedging, we observed decreases in standard deviation of fitness with increasing σ of phagolysosomal pH (Figure 5C). Mean fitness was mostly unchanged with changing standard deviation, such that even in the most extreme deviations in phagolysosomal pH there were only slight changes in fitness in either direction.

Figure 5 Simulated macrophage populations show stochastic pH as bet-hedging strategy. Success of host-microbe interactions are visualized as macrophage populations faced with randomly selected pathogens and acidified to random pHs from normal distributions of mean μ and standard deviation σ. Meshes represent host macrophage fitness, deviation in fitness, and log mean fitness. Plotted points represent measured data of H99-containing murine (red) and human (magenta) or bead-containing murine (blue) and human (cyan) phagolysosomes. (A) Mean macrophage survival (z axis, color bar) increases significantly as pH lowers, and mostly unchanged with standard deviation. (B) Examples of simulated populations based on colored points in A. Each combination of mean and SD from the axes of A represent a unique population of macrophages with a fitness represented by the Z axis and colored mesh. (C) Deviation in host fitness (z axis, color bar) dramatically decreases by increasing standard deviation of pH, and mostly unaffected by shifts in mean pH. (D) Logarithmic measurement of host fitness (z axis, color bar) to observe long term trends applicable to a bet-hedging strategy.

Another way to formalize the emergence of bet hedging as an evolutionary strategy is by considering the average long-term rate of growth. Thus, we considered a multiplicative model, in which the growth rate (r T ) over a span of time (T) is defined as the geometric mean of ρ 1 through ρ T, where for each t ranging from 1 to T, ρ t is the fitness at time t. Taking logs, log (r T ) is the average of log (ρ 1 ) through log (ρ t ). By the law of large numbers, if we assume each ρ t is independent and identically distributed, this average will approach E (log (ρ)). Thus, E (log (ρ)) is the operative quantity to be maximized, rather than E (ρ). Note that applying the log transformation has the effect of placing heavier penalties on fitness values that are close to 0, so that maximizing mean log fitness will tend to encourage lower standard deviation in fitness (29). Thus, increased mean log fitness is another indication of bet hedging that directly relates to long-term growth. We indeed observe increased mean log fitness with increasing σ of phagolysosomal pH (Figure 5D).

To probe whether our simulations would reflect biological responses, we analyzed macrophage phagolysosomal pH in which cells were treated with chloroquine, a weak base that localizes to the phagolysosome. According to our model, the increased shift in mean pH from chloroquine would result in a lower overall mean log fitness as a result of shifting the mean pH closer to 6, a more tolerable region for most of the candidate pathogens. Thus, we compared previously reported data (9) of C. neoformans–containing phagolysosomes treated with chloroquine to our data from the respective time interval and found that chloroquine treatment results in a drastically reduced overall mean log fitness (–5.323) compared with the mean log fitness of our non–chloroquine-treated data of the respective condition (–2.486).

Time intervals from ingestion of C. neoformans to initial budding are stochastic. The C. neoformans replication rate is highly dependent on pH (15). Consequently, we hypothesized that if phagolysosomal acidification followed stochastic dynamics, this would be reflected on the time interval from ingestion to initial replication. Analysis of time intervals to initial fungal cell budding events revealed stochastic dynamics with no evidence of forbidden ordinal patterns (Supplemental Figure 2B). Similar results were observed for initial budding of WT and urease negative strains of C. neoformans, which reside in phagolysosomes that differ in final pH as a result of ammonia generation from urea hydrolysis. Acidification intervals for both strains were stochastic, despite the fact that phagolysosomes of urease-deficient strains are approximately 0.5 pH units lower than those of WT strains (15).

Trained murine macrophages have inverse acidification dynamics. Trained immunity has recently been shown to influence repeated infection in monocyte populations not exposed to the adaptive immune system (30). To determine whether initial exposure to a pathogen has an effect in the dynamics of this system, we exposed BMDMs to C. neoformans, resolved the infection with antifungals, and measured phagolysosome acidification dynamics upon reinfection. We found that pH distribution of phagolysosomes from macrophages previously trained as described also exhibited stochastic behavior (Figure 6A), veering away from a normal distribution of pH (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 8). However, trained BMDMs on average exhibited a significantly lower initial pH, which became significantly higher compared with untrained BMDMs over time (Figure 6C). Fully understanding this system will require significant further study outside the scope of this manuscript. In this regard, we note that amphotericin B is a powerful activator of macrophages (31) and that C. neoformans residence inside macrophages is associated with host cell damage (32, 33). Hence, the effects we observe could be the aggregate of several influences in the system. Nevertheless, there is a clear suggestion of a historical effect on which pH distribution a macrophage will employ. This may also suggest an adaptive component to the macrophage bet-hedging strategy.

Figure 6 Trained murine macrophages have inverse acidification dynamics. (A) Ordinal pattern analysis of phagolysosome pH in trained BMDMs. All ordinal patterns appear at a non-zero frequency. (B) pH distributions of phagolysosomes at various HPI. (C) Difference (95% CI) after subtracting mean trained phagolysosome pH from mean untrained phagolysosome pH at each time point. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 via 2-tailed t test.

Differently polarized macrophages acidify stochastically but not using this bet-hedging system. To probe whether M0 and M2 polarized macrophages acidify with the same dynamics of M1 macrophages, we repeated these experiments with macrophages that were either not stimulated, or stimulated with IL-4 to skew toward M2. First, we found that regardless of the polarization skew, all macrophages acidified stochastically (Figure 7A). Second, we found that the phagolysosomal pH distributions differed overall, with M2 macrophages having the highest mean pH, followed by M0- and then by M1-skewed macrophages (Figure 7B). Most striking was the observation that M0- and M2-skewed macrophages did not manifest a normally distributed pH range as observed with M1-skewed macrophages. Instead, M0 macrophages consistently yield a bimodal distribution even after 1 hour. The phagosomal pH distribution of M2 macrophages started with a heavy tail of higher pH and eventually stabilized to a bimodal distribution (Supplemental Figure 9). These data suggest that while the macrophages have the same underlying acidification dynamics, they do not share the betting strategy of M1-skewed macrophages. Thus, we estimated the likelihood of each population of macrophages to survive when faced with the same list of human pathogens modeled after bimodal distributions estimated from the observed data (Supplemental Figure 10). After comparing these simulations, we found that M1 macrophages by far have the highest mean log fitness, followed by M0, then by M2 (Figure 7C). Our model shows M1 macrophages as resistant to these infectious agents, whereas M2 macrophages are permissive.

Figure 7 Phagolysosome dynamics of macrophages skewed toward different polarization states. (A) Ordinal patterns of bead-containing phagolysosomes at various HPI. (B) Bead-containing phagolysosome pH distributions of differently polarized macrophages. Each group represents measurements from all time points (1–4 HPI) of each polarization. Black bars represent P < 0.0001 via Kruskal-Wallis test with Wilcox rank pairing test. (C) Mean log fitness of bead-containing phagolysosomes according to our bet-hedging model.

Human monocytes acidify stochastically and approximate normality. To determine how closely the murine system resembled human acidification dynamics, we isolated macrophages from human peripheral blood monocytes and repeated these experiments with beads and live C. neoformans. We found that acidification intervals in human cells were also stochastic in nature (Figure 8A). Additionally, human cells that ingested inert beads were normally distributed at the 15-minute and 1-hour time intervals. Even though the times skewed away from normality, the skew was not as severe as that observed in yeast-containing phagolysosomes (Figure 8, B and C). We hypothesize that some of this skewing could result from different dynamics due to the different background inherent to human donors, which differ from the mouse system in which cells are isolated from genetically identical individuals (Supplemental Figure 11). Furthermore, within the context of our simulation, if we model the phagolysosome pH values of a population of human macrophages as a normal distribution with mean and standard deviation determined from pH values observed across all time points (5.08 and 1.08, respectively), the resulting mean log fitness is high with dramatically reduced deviation in fitness (Figure 5).

Figure 8 Human monocyte–derived macrophages acidify stochastically and approximate normality. Human macrophages were infected with inert beads or live C. neoformans, and their pH analyzed at various time points. (A) Ordinal pattern analysis for all conditions. All patterns exist at non-zero frequencies for all time points. (B) Distributions of phagolysosome pH at different time points. (C) Shapiro-Wilk normality and total sample count for each condition.

Pathogens skew phagolysosome acidification toward conditions less favorable to the macrophage. Cryptococcal cells buffer the phagolysosome pH toward 5.5, a value optimal for yeast growth (14). We therefore hypothesized that C. neoformans could use this buffering capability to disrupt the host acidification strategy. We found that phagolysosomes containing live C. neoformans and live C. gattii acidified to distributions of pH less normally distributed and more permissive to general fungal replication by increasing the average observed phagolysosomal pH.

To probe host fitness with regard to C. neoformans specifically, we modified our model by declaring the inhibitory pH as 4 or lower, which inhibits C. neoformans replication (34), and calculated the likelihood of each population of macrophages to achieve an inhibitory pH, assuming phagolysosome pHs were normally distributed around the observed mean and standard deviation. Here we analyzed the combined data for all time intervals, reasoning that in actual infection interactions between C. neoformans and host macrophages early phagosomes would be important as well, rather than focusing only on mature phagolysosomes.

We estimated the proportions of inhibitory phagolysosomes and found that bead-containing phagolysosomes were more likely to acidify to 4 or lower, followed by heat-killed and Δure1 C. neoformans, followed by live C. neoformans, with capsule-deficient Cap59 being particularly likely, and trained macrophages or C. gattii–containing phagolysosomes being particularly unlikely to achieve inhibitory pH (Figure 9A). Our actual data were not normally distributed with non-bead samples though, as C. neoformans actively modulates phagolysosomal pH. The starkest difference we observed is that, in reality, killed and live C. neoformans phagolysosomes had the same proportion of inhibitory phagolysosomes, suggesting the capsule has a more substantial effect on pH modulation than we initially expected. This finding is corroborated by the high proportion of inhibitory phagolysosomes in Cap59-containing phagolysosomes, a strain incapable of modulating pH since it has no capsule (Figure 9C). Additionally, the expected and observed increased likelihood of bead-containing phagolysosomes to inhibit C. neoformans replication compared with live C. neoformans phagolysosomes was consistent between murine and human cells (Figure 9, B and D).

Figure 9 Expected and observed likelihood of phagolysosomes to achieve pH of 4 or less. (A) The expected proportions of murine BMDM phagolysosomes to achieve pH equal to or less than 4 assuming a normal distribution based on all observed data. (B) The expected proportions of human macrophage phagolysosomes to achieve pH equal to or less than 4 assuming a normal distribution based on the observed data. Expected proportions of macrophages to achieve pH equal to or less than 4 were calculated by assuming a normal distribution centered around a mean and standard deviation calculated from the observed data. (C) The observed proportions of murine BMDM phagolysosomes to achieve pH equal to or less than 4. (D) The observed proportions of human macrophage phagolysosomes to achieve pH equal to or less than 4.

To probe whether this phenomenon was applicable to pathogens other than C. neoformans, we repeated this analysis with published phagolysosomal pH data from Mycobacterium avium (35). We found that like C. neoformans, live M. avium bacteria modified their resident phagolysosomal pH to be more favorable toward them. In contrast, the estimated mean log fitness for the host macrophage population increased when they ingested killed mycobacteria, which are unable to modulate pH (Supplemental Figure 12).