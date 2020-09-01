Donor monocyte–derived macrophages promote human acute graft-versus-host disease

In order to investigate the properties of myeloid cells in human cutaneous acute GVHD, mononuclear cells of the human dermis were defined by immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence microscopy, and flow cytometry in healthy controls, BMT recipients without acute GVHD, and BMT recipients with GVHD (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133909DS1). BMT control patients without GVHD were biopsied on median day 83 after transplantation (range, 28–148 days). GVHD skin biopsies were taken at the onset of an acute onset erythematous rash, before initiation of therapy. Classical acute GVHD, immunosuppression withdrawal acute GVHD, and acute GVHD following donor lymphocyte infusion were all included. A pathological diagnosis of acute-type GVHD was confirmed by standard histological criteria in all cases, and patients with clinical or histological features of chronic GVHD were excluded. The median day of biopsy was day 53 (range, 13–304; Mann-Whitney U test, P = 0.27 compared with BMT controls). In situ analysis showed an increase in CD3+ T cells and CD11c+ myeloid cells in a perivascular and epidermal interface distribution in GVHD (Figure 1, A and B). The nature of the leukocytic infiltrate was also documented using 4-color immunofluorescence of whole-mount specimens. There was marked infiltration of perivascular spaces by CD11c+ cells that usually remained distinct from FXIIIA-expressing resident macrophages (ref. 22 and Figure 1B). Further comparison of CD11c, FXIIIA, and CD163 antigen expression by this approach is shown in Supplemental Figure 1, A–C.

Figure 1 Mononuclear infiltrates in GVHD contain abundant CD14+CD11c+ myeloid cells. Microscopic and flow cytometric evaluation of cutaneous GVHD lesions. (A) Acute GVHD (top row) and healthy control skin (bottom row). Immunohistochemistry with antibodies to CD3, CD11c, CD163, and factor XIIIa (red chromagen) costained with antibody to Ki67 (brown chromagen). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Whole-mount immunofluorescence of dermis from healthy controls and patients with GVHD, as indicated with antibodies to CD3 (red), CD11c, (green), and FXIIIA (blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Enzymatically digested dermis analyzed by flow cytometry from patients with GVHD, patients without GVHD (BMT), or healthy controls (HC), as indicated. Starting from CD45+ mononuclear cells (purple gate), HLA-DR+ cells were gated as shown to arrive at CD11c–CD14+ resident macrophages (brown), CD11c+CD14+CD1c– monocyte-macrophages (red), CD11c+CD14+CD1c+ double-positive cells (pink), CD1c+CD14– cDC2 (cyan), and CD141+ cDC1 (yellow; from the CD14–CD11c– gate). Representative samples of more than 60 experiments are shown. (D) Quantification of digested dermal mononuclear cells from patients with GVHD (n = 39), patients without GVHD (n = 16), or healthy controls (n = 21) as percentages of live cells. Mean + SEM for each group is shown. Groups were compared by 1-way ANOVA, and P values from Tukey’s multiple comparisons tests are shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (E) Ratio of CD11c+CD14+ cells to CD1c+CD14– cells in digests of GVHD, BMT control, or healthy control dermis (14:1c ratio). Median and interquartile range for each group are shown. Groups were compared by Kruskal-Wallis test, and P values from Dunn’s multiple comparisons test are shown. (F) ROC curve analysis of 14:1c ratio in digested cells from GVHD versus BMT controls. AUC = 0.85. Maximal sensitivity and specificity occurred at a ratio of greater than 0.55.

The infiltrates of acute GVHD infiltrate were characterized by flow cytometry of single-cell suspensions. Gating on live singlets expressing CD45 and HLA-DR revealed side scatter (SSC) low lymphocytes and HLA-DR+ SSC high myeloid cells, as previously described (22, 25). Surprisingly, the proportion of cells falling in the lymphoid gate was not significantly increased in GVHD relative to BMT controls or healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). A relative expansion of IFN-γ–secreting CD4+ T cells was observed in GVHD skin relative to healthy controls, although this population was also elevated in BMT controls compared with healthy skin (Supplemental Figure 1F). Myeloid cells were further divided on the bivariate plot of CD14 versus CD11c, allowing identification of subsets previously described in healthy control skin without relying upon autofluorescence to capture resident macrophages (22–24, 26). Cells captured in the CD14+CD11c+ gate corresponded to cells captured in the autofluorescence negative CD14+ gate previously described in healthy control skin (25). The linkage between this gating strategy and previously identified myeloid cell populations is explained in Supplemental Figure 2, A and B.

In contrast to the modest changes in overall cellularity and T cell populations, CD11c+CD14+ myeloid cells were expanded more than 10-fold compared with healthy control skin or BMT skin without GVHD (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). This GVHD-related subset lacked CD1c expression and mapped to autofluorescence-negative CD14+ parameter space containing monocyte-macrophages in the steady state (25). Cells in the CD14+CD11c– gate contained FXIIIA+CD163+ macrophages with high melanin content and autofluorescence, representing “fixed” or resident macrophages (22, 29, 30). These were relatively depleted in GVHD, as were classical DC2 (cDC2) (CD11c+ CD1c+CD14–) and cDC1 (CD141+ cells in the CD14–CD11c– gate; Figure 1, C and D). The ratio of digested CD11c+CD14+ cells to CD1c+ cDC2 was markedly increased in GVHD (Figure 1E)

By ROC curve analysis, a ratio of more than 0.55 was 84% sensitive and 81% specific for the histological diagnosis of GVHD in skin biopsies after BMT (Figure 1F). Sequential biopsies showed resolution of the GVHD infiltrate in parallel with clinical improvement (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

We sought to characterize the excess of CD11c+CD14+ cells observed in GVHD further, showing by morphology that they were small macrophages with eccentric dense nuclei, cytoplasmic vacuoles, and granules, distinct from larger, melanin-rich macrophages isolated from the CD14+CD11c– gates (Figure 2A). They retained migratory capacity in vitro similar to that of their steady-state counterparts (ref. 25 and Figure 2B). An increase in the ratio of migratory CD11c+CD14+ cells to CD1c+ cDC2 was also observed in GVHD (Figure 2C), as seen in digested preparations (Figure 1E). CD11c+CD14+ GVHD cells expressed common macrophage antigens (CD163, CD64, CD206, and CD209), but showed upregulation of monocyte-associated antigens (CD172a, S100A8/9, CD16 (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 CD14+CD11c+ cells are small migratory macrophages with monocyte antigen expression. (A) May-Grünwald Giemsa–stained cytospins of CD11c+CD14+ and CD11c–CD14+ myeloid cells sorted from GVHD dermis and healthy controls. Representative cells from 2 to 4 concatenated images are shown. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of CD45+HLA-DR+ leukocytes migrating from explanted GVHD or healthy control skin over 48 hours in vitro. Gating as in Figure 1. (C) Comparison of CD14/CD1c ratio in migrating cells from GVHD skin (n = 14) and healthy controls (n = 6). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. ***P = 0.0002, Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Relative expression of selected antigens on CD11c+CD14+ cells migrating from GVHD skin (red line) or healthy control (blue line) compared with isotype control (gray line). Representative data from at least 3 donors are shown.

In order to define the ontogeny of CD11c+CD14+ cells relative to known populations of macrophages and DCs, GVHD and steady-state populations were sorted and expression of 609 immunology-related genes was surveyed by NanoString. By principal component analysis (PCA), CD11c+CD14+ GVHD cells were segregated with steady-state monocyte-macrophages and resident dermal macrophages, away from DC populations (Figure 3A). Focusing on a previously defined subset of 29 genes that distinguish between DCs and monocytes or macrophage lineages (25), CD11c+CD14+ GVHD cells were clustered with steady-state monocyte-macrophages and resident macrophages in an unsupervised analysis (Figure 3B). Genotype analysis by XY FISH in sex-mismatched transplants showed a median of 98%–100% donor origin of CD11+CD14+ GVHD macrophages, equal to the level of blood myeloid chimerism (Figure 3, C and D). Based on these results, we conclude that CD11c+CD14+ myeloid cells in GVHD are donor monocyte–derived macrophages. Recipient T cells were present in the dermis in 3 out of 4 patients at the time of GVHD. Although myeloid cells have previously been described in human GVHD by histology, their functional properties have not been directly tested. Steady-state CD14+ monocyte–derived macrophages are not potent allostimulators compared with dermal CD141+ cDC1 and CD1c+ cDC2 (22, 23). In contrast, GVHD macrophages were capable of stimulating T cell proliferation and expression of activation antigens to the levels associated with steady-state DC populations (Figure 4, A and B). Gene expression profiling of 2000 to 5000 sorted cells revealed upregulation of allostimulatory functions that included antigen presentation (HLA, TAP1), recruitment (CCL24) and stimulation of lymphocytes (CD82), stimulation of proinflammatory cytokines (SPP1), and leukocyte extravasation (SELPLG) (Figure 4C). Differential expression of several key chemokines and cytokines was also revealed at the protein level, including CCL5/RANTES, CXCL10, IL-8, TNF-β, and IL-10 (Figure 4D).

Figure 3 CD14+CD11c+ myeloid cells are donor-derived macrophages. (A) PCA of immune gene expression by CD11c+CD14+ GVHD cells and 6 myeloid subsets from healthy control skin. Myeloid cells were sorted from healthy control skin as described in Figure 1 and are annotated accordingly. (B) Heatmap showing unsupervised clustering of CD11c+CD14+ cells from GVHD skin and myeloid cells derived from healthy control skin. Mean log 2 expression for each subset is shown. n = 2 for CD141+; n = 3–6 for all other subsets. (C) Example of FISH showing the XY genotype of GVHD macrophages (CD11c+CD14+) and lymphocytes sorted from a female recipient transplanted with a male donor. A single field viewed at ×10 magnification was concatenated to show 8 representative cells per image. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Percentages of donor origin analyzed by XY FISH of macrophages (M) and lymphocytes (L) sorted from lesional GVHD skin compared with CD15+ myeloid cells (CD15) and lymphocytes (CD3) sorted from paired blood samples.

Figure 4 GVHD macrophages activate allogeneic T cells. (A) Proliferation of allogeneic CD4+ and CD8+ cells estimated by CFSE dilution after coculture with DC and macrophage subsets sorted from GVHD or healthy controls. (B) Summary of T cell proliferation (percentage of CFSE dilution) and activation (percentage of CD69+CD8+ T cells and percentage of HLA-DR+ CD4+ T cells) from n = 3 experiments. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. (C) Heatmap of genes differentially expressed between CD11c+CD14+ monocyte-derived macrophages sorted from healthy control skin (n = 4) and GVHD skin (n = 3) with fold difference in log 2 gene expression of greater than 1.3. P < 0.05, unpaired t test. Annotations show functional attributes of genes (based on Entrez Gene summaries) upregulated in GVHD macrophages. (D) CD11c+CD14+ monocyte–derived macrophages sorted from GVHD (n = 3) and healthy control dermis (n = 4) were stimulated with LPS in culture over 10 hours. Chemokine and cytokine production were quantified in supernatants by Luminex assay. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, unpaired t test.

The presence of prominent monocyte-derived populations in human GVHD prompted us to examine the peripheral blood for evidence of altered myelopoiesis or priming of monocytes. Classical monocytes were enriched in patients with GVHD, especially in proportion to CD1c+ cDC2, as described in GVHD skin (Figure 5, A and B). Analysis of differential gene expression between the monocytes of patients with GVHD and healthy controls showed upregulation of monocyte chemoattractant receptor CCR5 and MRC1 (macrophage mannose receptor, CD206), FCGR3A/B (Fc receptor/CD16), GNLY (granulysin), and IFN-response genes IFITM1 and GBP1 (Figure 5C). Downregulation of a large module of genes was associated with DC differentiation, such as FCER1A, IRF4, ZBTB46 and CIITA.

Figure 5 Monocytes are poised to differentiate into GVHD macrophages. (A) Comparison of PBMCs of healthy control, transplant patients without GVHD, and patients with GVHD. CD3–CD4+HLA-DR+ monocyte and DC populations were divided into CD14+ classical monocytes and CD14–CD16– DCs, including CD123+CD11clo pDC, CD141+ cDC1, and CD1c+ cDC2. Representative examples of 10 experiments are shown. Frequencies of gated CD14+ monocytes and CD1c+ cDC2 are indicated as percentages of HLA-DR+ cells. (B) Ratio of CD14+ monocytes to CD1c+ cDC2 in blood of GVHD patients (n = 15), BMT controls (n = 16), and healthy controls (n = 15) analyzed by flow cytometry, as shown in A. Data are represented as mean + SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparison tests. (C) Genes differentially expressed between healthy control monocytes and GVHD classical monocytes (upregulated in red and downregulated in purple) at fold difference in log 2 gene expression of greater than 1.3 and P < 0.05. Cells sorted from n = 6 GVHD and n = 3 HC individuals. (D) Radial plot showing mean expression of chemokine genes in whole skin from patients with GVHD (red line; n = 10) and healthy controls (blue line; n = 6). Expression of the corresponding receptors by monocyte, T cell, or both is indicated. (E) Correlation between blood CD14+ monocyte frequency and CD11c+CD14+ content of GVHD dermis in paired blood and skin samples from 10 patients with GVHD. Statistical test by linear regression.

In addition to monocyte priming, whole-skin gene expression of GVHD-affected skin showed prominent upregulation of monocyte (and T cell) chemokine receptor-ligand pairs (Figure 5D). The proportion of CD14+CD11c+ GVHD macrophages found in affected skin mirrored the relative expansion of CD14+ monocytes in the blood (Figure 5E).

The preceding data suggest that GVHD macrophages are donor derived from blood monocytes and achieve a higher state of functional activation than their steady-state counterparts. Further evidence of their likely function in GVHD was sought by deriving allostimulated macrophages from monocytes and testing their functional properties. HLA-matched donor and recipient blood was taken before transplantation, and PBMCs were stored in order to prepare mixed leukocyte reactions (MLRs). The cytokine milieu of an HLA-matched MLR was similar to that observed when GVHD skin was cultured (Figure 6A), and a prominent population of macrophages appeared with a phenotype similar to that of GVHD macrophages (Figure 6, B and C). Between monocytes and MLR-derived macrophages, 118 transcripts were differentially expressed (FDR ≤0.05; Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Figure 3). MRC1, CCR5, and PPBP, upregulated in GVHD macrophages in vivo, were also highly upregulated in MLR macrophages. MLR-activated macrophages also expressed cytotoxic molecules perforin, granzyme A, granulolysin, and TRAIL, similarly to GVHD macrophages (Figure 6D). Many of these products were already upregulated in CD14+ monocytes isolated from the blood of patients with GVHD compared with healthy control monocytes (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Allostimulated monocytes resemble GVHD macrophages. (A) Radial plots of cytokine quantity in supernatants from GVHD explants cultured for 48 hours (red line) and BMT donor-recipient MLRs cultured for 7 days (purple line). Lines show mean cytokine concentration from n = 12 (GVHD) and n = 6 (MLR) experiments. IL-9, IL12p70, IL-23, IL-31, and TNF-β are not shown because they were not detected in any specimens. (B) May-Grünwald Giemsa cytospin morphology, scatter properties, and CD11c/CD14 expression by MLR macrophages, isolated on day 7. Scale bar: 20 μM. (C) Expression of selected antigens, previously used to define GVHD macrophages, by allostimulated CD11c+CD14+ cells from BMT donor-recipient MLRs (specific staining in purple; isotype control in gray). Representative histograms from more than 3 analyses are shown. (D) Expression of cytotoxic effector genes in CD14+ blood monocytes, skin CD11c+CD14+ cells, and MLR macrophages. Columns indicate mean and bars SEM of n = 3–6 values; *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test with P values from Dunn’s multiple comparison tests is shown.

The expression of cytotoxic molecules prompted us to test the possibility that MLR-activated macrophages might mediate cytotoxicity to epidermal cells. We observed that MLR-activated macrophages were directly cytotoxic to a keratinocyte cell line in vitro in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 7, A and B). In order to test a setting more relevant to GVHD, we adapted the in vitro skin-explant model. When a small explant of intact skin is exposed to a clone of minor-histocompatibility antigen-specific T cells, GVHD-like epidermal pathology is observed in an HLA-restricted and antigen-specific manner (31). GVHD pathology is also observed, in proportion to HLA matching and sex differences, when recipient skin is exposed to donor leukocytes presensitized to recipient antigens in an MLR (32). Although it has been assumed that GVHD pathology in vitro is exclusively mediated by T cells in the MLR, we were surprised to observe nearly equivalent cytopathic effects when the “donor” MLR was sorted into macrophage and T cell components (Figure 7, C and D).