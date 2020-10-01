A coagulation defect arising from heterozygous premature termination of tissue factor

Cell culture. HUVECs (Lonza) were maintained for up to 5 passages in complete EGM-2 Endothelial Cell Growth Medium (Lonza) on gelatin-coated culture flasks. HEK293T cells (ATCC) were cultured in DMEM (Life Technologies) supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (HyClone). Cells were passaged using trypsin EDTA (0.05%, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were cultured at 37°C and 5% carbon dioxide. iPSC methods are detailed below (see “iPSC culture” and “Differentiation of iPSCs”).

Factor Xa and thrombin generation assays. Equal cell numbers were seeded in 96-well (20,000 HUVECs, 2500 differentiated VSMCs) or 384-well (3000 differentiated ECs) plate format and cultured in the appropriate medium (see “Cell culture”). Where indicated, endothelial cells were stimulated with tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α; 10 ng/mL; Calbiochem) for 3.5 hours at 37°C. Cells were washed with HBS-BSA (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 5 mM CaCl 2 1 mg/mL bovine serum albumin) that was then replaced with HBS-BSA containing factor VIIa (0.3–0.6 nM, Haematologic Technologies), factor X (125 nM; Haematologic Technologies), and the chromogenic factor X substrate BIOPHEN CS-11 (22) (150 μM; HYPHEN BioMed). A SpectraMax spectrophotometer was used to monitor absorbance at 405 nm every minute for 2 hours. Where exogenous TF or TF inhibitory antibody (4509, BioMedica Diagnostics) was evaluated, cells were washed in HBS-BSA and then incubated in HBS-BSA containing the protein of interest at the indicated concentration. After 10 minutes, the reaction was triggered by the addition of factors VIIa, X, and the Xa substrate. Thrombin generation experiments were performed using human pooled normal plasma and the Technothrombin TGA assay (Diapharma). The assay was performed according to the manufacturer’s instruction but was adapted by reducing the amount of plasma in the assay by 10 μL to enable addition of vehicle or recombinant protein in phosphate buffered saline (PBS) and supplementation with corn trypsin inhibitor (25 μg/mL, Haematologic Technologies) to prevent aberrant contact activation.

Protein expression and purification. Site-directed mutagenesis was used to introduce the 2 base pair deletion encoding Ser117HisfsTer10 into the pTRCHISC plasmid encoding the soluble TF ectodomain (amino acids 1-218) fused with an N-terminal His-tag (32). Mutagenesis was performed using oligonucleotide 5′-cagggaatgtggagcaccggttctgctg-3′ and its reverse complement. Mutant TF was expressed in E. coli after induction with 1 mM isopropyl β-D-1-thiogalactopyranoside and purified from a clarified lysate by cobalt affinity chromatography.

Lentiviral gene transfer. Site-directed mutagenesis using the same primer as was previously used to introduce the 2 base pair deletion encoding Ser117HisfsTer10 into the lentiviral transfer vector pLX304 encoding human F3 (clone HsCD00413770, Harvard PlasmID). 293T cells (ATCC) were cotransfected with the indicated pLX304 lentiviral transfer vector and packaging vectors (psPAX2, pMD2.G, REV; Addgene) using Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies). Beginning after 24 hours, the viral supernatant was collected every 12 hours and replaced with fresh DMEM supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum.

Genome engineering of iPSCs. The parent cell line for gene editing was the diploid 46,XY iPSC line BJFF.6 (Genome Engineering and iPSC Center [GEiC], Washington University in St. Louis). Cells were engineered using a CRISPR/Cas9-based strategy (40) and the gRNA, 5′-uggagagcaccgguucugcu-3′. Single-stranded oligodeoxynucleotides (ssODNs) were introduced together with the gRNA via nucleofection (Amaxa) to provide a template for homology-directed repair (HDR). An ssODN encoding the intended 2 base pair deletion and adjacent synonymous blocking substitutions (indicated by capital letters) 5′-gaaggatgtgaagcagacgtacttggcacgggtcttctcctacccggcagggaatgtggaATaccggttctgctggggagcctctgtatgagaactccccagagttcacaccttacctggagagtaagtgg-3′ as well as an ssODN encoding only the silent blocking variant 5′- gaaggatgtgaagcagacgtacttggcacgggtcttctcctacccggcagggaatgtggaAagTaccggttctgctggggagcctctgtatgagaactccccagagttcacaccttacctggagagtaagtg-3′ were required to prevent editing of the second F3 allele and enable selection of heterozygous clones. Single-cell clones were isolated, expanded, and analyzed by next generation sequencing, as previously described (41). Two independent iPSC clones reflecting the WT, HET, HOM, and BLK genotypes were validated and used for subsequent differentiation and phenotyping. All clones tested free of mycoplasma contamination using MycoAlert (Lonza).

iPSC culture. Tissue culture–treated dishes were coated for 1 hour at room temperature with Geltrex (Life Technologies) reconstituted in DMEM medium (Life Technologies) supplemented with 4.5 g/L glucose, l-glutamine, and sodium pyruvate (Corning). iPSC stocks were thawed in complete StemFlex medium (Life Technologies) containing 10 μM Rho-associated, coiled-coil–containing protein kinase (ROCK) inhibitor Y-27632 (Calbiochem) and cultured on Geltrex-coated dishes. After 24 hours, media was replaced with complete StemFlex free of ROCK inhibitor. Cells were detached using ReLeSR (StemCell Technologies) and split 1:5 to 1:10 before reaching confluence; cells were cultured in complete StemFlex media supplemented with ROCK for the first 24 hours. All culture media were supplemented with penicillin-streptomycin (Life Technologies) and Plasmocin (Invivogen), and media was changed every other day unless otherwise specified.

Differentiation of iPSCs into vascular smooth muscle and endothelial cells. iPSCs were differentiated as previously described (34). Briefly, iPSC clones were split to 50% confluence on Geltrex-coated plates and cultured overnight in StemFlex medium (Life Technologies). The next day (day 1), differentiation was initiated by replacing media with N2B27 prepared by combining equal parts of DMEM/F12 GlutaMAX (Life Technologies) and Neurobasal medium (Life Technologies) supplemented with concentrates of B-27 supplement without vitamin A (Life Technologies), N-2 supplement (Life Technologies), 6 μM CHIR-99021 (StemCell Technologies), and 25 ng/mL BMP4 (R&D Systems) for 3 days with daily media replacement. To generate VSMCs, media were replaced on day 4 with N2B27 supplemented with 10 ng/mL PDGF-BB (Pepro-Tech) and 2 ng/mL Activin A (Pepro-Tech). On day 6, VSMCs were split with trypsin-EDTA (Life Technologies) into dishes coated with human fibronectin (MilliporeSigma) and maintained in Medium 231 (Life Technologies) supplemented with Smooth Muscle Growth Supplement (Life Technologies). To generate ECs, the identical protocol was followed for 3 days to achieve the mesodermal lineage, but on day 4 media was instead replaced with complete N2B27 media supplemented with 200 ng/mL VEGF (Pepro-Tech) and 2 μM forskolin (MilliporeSigma). On day 6, cells were split using Accutase (StemCell Technologies) and differentiated ECs were either MACS-separated using CD144 MicroBeads (Miltenyi Biotec) or flow cytometry–sorted for CD144-positive cells to isolate the population expressing VE-cadherin. Differentiated ECs were maintained in EGM-2 Endothelial Cell Growth Medium (Lonza) replaced daily. All culture media were supplemented with penicillin-streptomycin (Life Technologies) and Plasmocin (Invivogen), and changed every other day in EGM-2 unless otherwise specified.

Quantitative PCR. F3 mRNA expression was determined by quantitative PCR for ECs cultured in 96-well plate format using the Cells-to-C T 2-Step TaqMan Kit (Life Technologies) and TaqMan gene expression assays for F3 (Hs00175225_m1; Life Technologies) and GAPDH (Hs03929097_g1; Life Technologies) as an endogenous control. For VSMCs, RNA was isolated using the Purelink RNA Mini Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) before reverse transcription using the iScript cDNA synthesis kit (Bio-Rad) and analysis with the identical TaqMan gene expression assays for F3 and GAPDH. After reverse transcription, quantitative PCR was performed using the Applied Biosystems 7300 Real-time PCR System. HUVECs expressing WT or mutant TF constructs were analyzed 48 hours after transduction to confirm gene expression. To evaluate whether the mutant F3 mRNA is subject to nonsense-mediated decay, iPSCs differentiated into ECs and VSMCs were treated with 100 μM cycloheximide (Roche) or ethanol vehicle for 3 hours before evaluation.

Flow cytometry. The cell-surface immunophenotype of iPSCs, ECs, and VSMCs was established by FACS. Cells were dissociated using Accutase (MilliporeSigma), pelleted at 300g for 5 minutes, incubated in complete media for 30 minutes at room temperature, washed once in PBS, and resuspended in PBS supplemented with 0.5% BSA. Phycoerythrin-conjugated antibodies against CD140b (1:10, BD Pharmingen) or CD144 (1:10, BD Pharmingen) were added as indicated and incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C. Cells were washed twice and ultimately resuspended in PBS containing 0.5% BSA.

Immunofluorescence microscopy. The immunophenotype of forward programmed vascular cells was confirmed via indirect immunofluorescence microscopy. Cells were cultured on coverslips and washed in PBS, fixed for 10 minutes in PBS/4% paraformaldehyde, permeabilized in PBS/0.05% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes, and washed again 3 times in PBS. Cells were blocked in PBS containing 1% BSA and 10% goat serum for 1.5 hours. Cells were stained overnight at 4°C with the indicated primary antibodies diluted into blocking solution: von Willebrand Factor (1:400, A0082, Dako) and PECAM1 (1:100, AF806, R&D Systems) for ECs, SMA (1:250, sc-130616, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), myosin IIb (1:200, clone D8H8, Cell Signaling Technologies), and SM22α (1:200, AF7886, R&D Systems) for VSMCs. Cells were washed 3 times in PBS containing 1% Tween-20 and species-specific secondary antibody conjugated to Alexa 488 (1:1000, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in blocking solution. Hoechst (1 μg/mL, catalog 3342, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added for the final 15 minutes to stain nuclei. Cells were mounted with Aqua Poly (Polysciences) on glass coverslips and imaged on an Olympus BX62 fluorescence microscope.

Mice. Heterozygous TF (F3+/–) mice on the C57BL/6J background were a gift from George Broze, Washington University School of Medicine , St. Louis, Missouri (21). These mice were mated with C57BL/6J (stock number 000664, Jackson Laboratory) to generate the F3+/– and F3+/+ littermate control animals used in these experiments.

Intravital microscopy and laser-induced vessel wall injury model. Thrombus formation was visualized via intravital microscopy following laser-induced injury to the cremasteric arteriole in male mice as previously described (42). Platelets were detected using anti-CD42b antibody (0.1 mg/g; Emfret Analytics) conjugated to Dylight-488 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and fibrin was detected with anti-fibrin antibody (0.5 mg/g; clone 59D8) conjugated to Dylight-647 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) infused via internal jugular vein catheter. The cremasteric microcirculation was surgically exposed and injury to the cremasteric arteriole was provoked using a MicroPoint Laser System (Photonics Instruments). Data were digitally captured via an Orca Flash 4.0v2 CMOS camera in both the 488/520 nm and 647/670 nm fluorescence channels at a rate of 2 frames per second beginning before and extending for 180 seconds after laser injury. Images were analyzed using Slidebook version 6.0 (Intelligent Imaging Innovations). Injury size was determined using calipers one frame after laser injury (our unpublished observations). At least n = 13 injuries greater (large) or less than (small) median (90 μm) across at least 3 mice were used to enable statistical analysis (see “Statistics” below). The operator was blinded to genotype in all mouse experiments.

Tail amputation bleeding assay. Tail transection was assayed as described (43), but the tail was inserted into a 2 mm diameter sizer and marked for transection. Animals were tested at 8–10 weeks of age and anesthetized via weight-based i.p. ketamine/xylazine injection. The tail was incubated in saline at 37°C for 2 minutes before downward transection with a new 10 blade scalpel at the marked site corresponding to 2 mm tail diameter. The tail was returned to a 15 mL conical of warmed saline and the time to cessation of bleeding was recorded over a 30-minute period of observation. Vital status was monitored. Animals were euthanized after 30 minutes.

Isolation and characterization of primary murine fibroblasts. After euthanasia of mice in the aforementioned studies, a segment of ear tissue was harvested and soaked in 70% ethanol for 2 minutes. The ear was rinsed in DMEM and minced with a scalpel before transfer to a tube containing 2 mL trypsin EDTA and vortexed every 10 minutes during a 1 hour incubation at 37°C. Complete DMEM was then added to inactivate trypsin before centrifugation at 200g for 5 minutes. Cellular debris was resuspended in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and cultured in 6-well plates. After outgrowth of fibroblasts, cells were passaged and 2000 cells/well were seeded in 96-well plate format. Factor Xa generation was assayed as described above (see “Factor Xa and thrombin generation assays”) except the factor VIIa concentration was 0.3 nM.

Statistics. Statistics were computed using the GraphPad Prism version 7.0 software package. Comparison between 2 normally distributed groups was performed using the Student’s t test. One-way analysis of variance was used for comparison of more than 2 groups with application of the Tukey’s method to adjust for multiple comparisons. Sample size was determined in rodent experiments using historical measurements of experimental variation and estimated effect size. Intravital data were not normally distributed and binary comparisons were made using the Wilcoxon rank sum test as previously described (44–46). Statistically significant P values of less than 0.05 were indicated by a single asterisk (*), less than 0.01 by a double asterisk (**), less than 0.001 by a triple asterisk (***), and less than 0.0001 by a quadruple asterisk (****). Comparisons that failed to achieve statistical significance were highlighted as not significant where relevant. Error bars represent the standard error of the mean except where otherwise noted.

Study approval. The NIHR BioResource Rare Disease Study was approved by the East of England – Cambridge South UK Research Ethics Committee. After providing written informed consent, patients were enrolled in the Bleeding, Thrombotic, and Platelet Disorders (BPD) project of the NIHR BioResource Rare Disease program. The Institutional Review Board of the University Hospital Gasthuisberg Leuven approved the genetic study (ML3580). All mouse care and experimentation was approved by the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.