Single residue in CD28-costimulated CAR-T cells limits long-term persistence and antitumor durability

The persistence of CD28-based CARs can be enhanced through mutation of the Grb2-interacting residue. We used site-directed mutagenesis to generate mesothelin-specific CARs with single amino acid alterations in the YMXM motif — CD28-YMFM and ICOS-YMNM — to complement the existing CD28 (naturally YMNM) and ICOS (naturally YMFM) CARs (Figure 1A). These CARs target mesothelin through the SS1 scFv (30), contain the extracellular spacer region of CD8α (which allows CAR dimerization), transmembrane domains of either CD28 or ICOS, respectively, and the CD3ζ intracellular domain containing 3 functional immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motifs (ITAMs). A first-generation CAR containing only the CD3z intracellular domain (z) or a truncated form of the CD3z intracellular domain (deltaz) was used as a control as indicated. Expression of the CARs on normal donor T cells was similar among the variant designs (Figure 1B). In vitro characteristics and activities of the variant CD28-CAR-T cell products, including tonic signaling, inhibitory marker expression, and T cell differentiation, as well as cytotoxicity and cytokine production, were indistinguishable (Figure 1, B–D).

Figure 1 Short-term signaling through 28z-YMFM CAR closely resembles CD28 signaling. (A) Upper panel: Schematic representation of a panel of chimeric receptors that contain the SS1 scFv and differ in the intracellular domain. The CD28(YMFM)z mutant contains the CD28 transmembrane and intracellular domain with a point mutation in the YMNM motif (the asparagine [N] is mutated to phenylalanine [F]). The ICOS(YMNM)z mutant contains the ICOS transmembrane and intracellular domains with a point mutation in the YMFM motif [the phenylalanine [F] is mutated to an asparagine [N]). Lower panel: The full amino acid sequences for CD28 and ICOS intracellular domains and their corresponding mutants are shown. (B) Characterization of tonic signaling in CAR-T cells during primary expansion. Representative histograms showing the expression of the CAR protein and markers of activation, inhibition, and differentiation in CAR-T cells at 14 days after stimulation with anti-CD3/CD28 beads. (C) CAR-T cells were cocultured with mesothelin+ Capan-2 cells. Supernatants were obtained 24 hours later, and cytokine production was analyzed by Luminex. Representative of 2 donors. (D) A real-time cytotoxicity assay (xCELLigence) was used to evaluate the lysis of Capan-2 tumor cells when treated with CAR-T cells (E/T = 3:1) over a 120-hour period. (E) CAR-T cells from 2 different healthy donors were stimulated with immobilized recombinant mesothelin. Transcriptome analysis by RNA-sequencing was performed 6 days following antigen recognition. Scatter plots show the gene expression levels in 28z-YMFM or ICOSz CAR-T cells versus 28z CAR-T cells. The number of upregulated (orange) and downregulated (blue) genes is indicated.

Despite similar in vitro activity, noteworthy differences in CAR-T cell persistence and antitumor activity were detected after treatment of 2 xenograft models bearing well-established subcutaneous or intraperitoneal human pancreatic tumors. Treatment of subcutaneous Capan-2 tumors with either CD28- or CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells exerted a reduction in tumor size for 23 days, at which point tumors treated with CD28-based CAR-T cells resumed growth, while tumors treated with CD28-YMFM–based CAR-T cells maintained durable tumor control (Figure 2, A and B). Tumors treated with ICOS-based CAR-T cells maintained stable disease for 35 days and then initiated a steady reduction in size. Significant differences in CD4+ and CD8+ T cell persistence were observed in the peripheral blood 30 days after CAR-T cell treatment, where CD28-YMFM– and ICOS-based CAR-T cells demonstrated robust persistence and counts of CD28-based CAR-T cells were similar to those of nonspecific, untransduced T cells (Figure 2C). In a model of disseminated pancreatic tumor, ASPC-1 tumors were established through intraperitoneal injection and treated with control T cells or CD28-, or CD28-YMFM–based CAR-T cells. Similar to the subcutaneous model, CD28- and CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells led to tumor reduction for 19 days and disease progression resumed for mice treated with CD28-based CAR-T cells (Figure 2D). Antitumor efficacy continued for CD28-YMFM–based CAR-T cells; eventually, tumor bioluminescence reached background levels of total flux (~1 × 106 p/s).

Figure 2 The persistence of CD28-based CARs can be enhanced through mutation of the Grb2-interacting residue. (A and B) NSG mice bearing s.c. Capan-2 tumors were treated 20 days after tumor implantation with 2 doses of control T cells (untransduced, UTD) or CAR-T cells (n = 8–9) on day 0 and day 15. (A) Tumor volume was analyzed at indicated time points. (B) Tumor volume on day 58 for individual animals is plotted. Error bars represent ± SEM (n = 8 tumors). **P < 0.01 by Kruskal-Wallis multiple-comparisons test. (C) The concentration of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was determined in the blood of treated animals 30 days after T cell injection. Error bars represent ± SEM (n = 8–9). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by Kruskal-Wallis multiple-comparisons test. (D) NSG mice bearing intraperitoneal CBG+ ASPC-1 tumors were treated 7 days after tumor implantation with 10 × 106 CAR-T cells. Bioluminescence was analyzed at the indicated time points (n = 4).

Signaling through a CD28-based CAR containing the ICOS YMFM motif shows enhanced AKT phosphorylation with reduced p-PLCγ, p-VAV, and calcium flux. To understand the mechanism behind the enhanced persistence of CD28, we studied early proximal and distal signaling events after antigen stimulation of mesothelin-specific CAR-T cells, which revealed increases in AKT activation in CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells relative to CD28 CAR-T cells and decreases in VAV1, PLCγ1, and ERK activation (Figure 3, A–E). AKT activation was significantly increased in CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells generated from 4 different healthy donors compared with CD28 CAR-T cells produced from the same donors (Figure 3, D and E). Stimulation of endogenous ICOS has been shown to provide a stronger AKT activation than CD28 signaling through the recruitment of the PI3K regulatory subunit p50α, rather than p85α, to the plasma membrane (31). A decrease in VAV1 phosphorylation was expected, as activation of VAV1 by CD28 signaling requires Grb2 binding (32). Once activated, VAV1 signaling leads to NFAT activation and IL-2 production, as well as calcium release through PLCγ1 and ERK activation (33). These signaling differences are consistent with the activity expected from altering the Grb2-binding domain of CD28. Additionally, we have previously demonstrated the detection of calcium release from CD28-based CAR-T cells when stimulated with cognate antigen (34) and now show that this calcium response is abrogated when CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells are stimulated by mesothelin; yet, all T cells released calcium in response to TCR stimulation with OKT3 and the calcium ionophore ionomycin (Figure 3F). Taken together, the observed increase in AKT activation and the loss of VAV1 phosphorylation and its downstream cascade of signaling events after stimulation of CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells suggest an alteration of the T cell signaling that differs from simply an attenuation of signal strength.

Figure 3 Signaling through a CD28-based CAR containing the ICOS YMFM motif shows enhanced AKT phosphorylation with reduced p-PLCγ, p-VAV, and calcium flux. (A–E) CAR-T cells were stimulated with magnetic beads coated with recombinant mesothelin. Cell lysates were obtained at 5 and 10 minutes following antigen encounter and phosphorylation levels for VAV, PLCγ, ERK, and AKT were analyzed by Western blot (A and D) and densitometry (B and E). Basal phosphorylation was evaluated without stimulation (minute 0). (C) T cells from 2 to 5 different healthy donors were stimulated as in A–E, and AKT, VAV, and PLCγ phosphorylation was analyzed by densitometry. The mean ± SD from 4 independent experiments is shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (F) Calcium influx was measured in CAR-T cells at baseline for 30 seconds, and then after stimulation with mesothelin-coated magnetic beads for 6 minutes, followed by stimulation with biotinylated OKT3 and avidin for 6 minutes, and treated with ionomycin. The mean Indo-1 ratio of violet/blue fluorescence emission is displayed on the y axis and the time of sample collection in seconds is displayed on the x axis. Representative of 3 different experiments using 3 different normal donors.

In vivo long-term signaling through 28z-YMFM CAR is associated with a transcriptional profile that resembles ICOS signaling. Initial signaling events demonstrated qualitative differences in signaling, as expected from the literature. However, transcriptome analysis by RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) of CAR-T cells 6 days after in vitro antigen recognition revealed that CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells had only 13 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (<2- or >2-fold change) compared with CD28 CAR-T cells (Figure 1E). By contrast, there were 2173 DEGs when comparing ICOS and CD28 CAR-T cells. Thus, CD28 and CD28-YMFM CAR-T cell activities were unremarkable and significant phenotypic differences in persistence and antitumor activity only existed in vivo. Therefore, we established an in vivo model of chronic antigenic stimulation with subcutaneous Capan-2 tumors and harvested T cells from tumors 1 week and 2 weeks after treatment to assess gene expression. Analysis of T cell infiltration at early time points after in vivo administration (day 7 after treatment) demonstrated that all animals had a similar percentage of T cells infiltrating the tumor (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133215DS1). Tumor measurements at 2 weeks demonstrated a reduction in tumor growth in all CAR-T cell–treated groups (Figure 4A), but Ki67 expression on CD45+ cells showed that only CD28-YMFM and ICOS CAR-T cells were actively proliferating 2 weeks after treatment (Figure 4B), suggesting that CD28 CAR-T cells had become dysfunctional or inactive. Gene expression analysis of CAR-T cells 2 weeks after treatment showed clustering of CD28-YMFM with ICOS CAR-T cells, whereas the CD28 CAR-T cells were less related (Figure 4C). These differences were pronounced only after 14 days of stimulation (Figure 4D), with 424 DEGs between CD28 and CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells, 604 DEGs between CD28 and ICOS CAR-T cells, and only 64 DEGs between CD28-YMFM and ICOS CAR-T cells, but few DEGs after 7 days (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). We next compared the DEGs to those previously associated with T cell differentiation and exhaustion. Genes associated with central memory and T memory stem cell (Tscm) differentiation, such as Tcf7, Fosb, and Znf513, were more highly expressed in CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells than in CD28 CAR-T cells (Figure 4E), and the interferon-induced genes Batf2, Cxorf2, and Trim14 were more highly expressed in both CD28-YMFM and ICOS CAR-T cells than in CD28 CAR-T cells. Similarly, Pik3cd and Dusp6, genes associated with reduced exhaustion or downregulated in effector cells, were more highly expressed in CD28-YMFM CAR-T cells compared with CD28 or ICOS CAR-T cells. Lxn, which is upregulated in effector cells, had higher expression in CD28 CAR-T cells than CD28-YMFM or ICOS CAR-T cells. Consistently, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed upregulation of exhaustion and differentiation pathways in CD28 CAR-T cells, while CD28-YMFM and ICOS CAR-T cells maintained a phenotype of less differentiated T cells (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 2). Interestingly, signaling through CD28-YMFM and ICOS polarized CAR-T cells toward a Th17 phenotype, supporting previous results showing that ICOS signaling has a key role in the maintenance of Th17 phenotype and function (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 4 In vivo long-term signaling through 28z-YMFM CAR is associated with a transcriptional profile that resembles ICOS signaling. NSG mice bearing s.c. Capan-2 tumors were treated with CAR-T cells and tumor growth was monitored. T cells were isolated from tumors on day 7 and 14 after treatment for analysis. (A) Box plots of the change in tumor volume on day 14 versus baseline (n = 4–5). *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) The expression of CD45 and Ki67 on T cells isolated on day 14 after treatment was analyzed by flow cytometry. For A and B, box plots show median (line), mean (plus symbol), and 25th to 75th percentile (box). The end of the whiskers represents the minimum and the maximum of all of the data. Error bars represent ± SEM (n = 4–5). P > 0.05. (C) Dendrogram showing the relatedness of gene expression patterns for individual animals. (D) MDS analysis of differentially expressed genes between the 3 sets of CAR-T cells isolated from Capan-2 xenograft tumors (n = 3–4) on day 7 and day 14. The number of differentially expressed genes (FDR < 0.05, FC < 2 or FC > 2) between a pair of CARs is indicated with pair-connecting arrows. (E) Heatmap showing differential expression of genes associated with T cell differentiation and exhaustion. Genes reported to be preferentially expressed in early stages of T cell differentiation (Tcf7, Fosb, Znf513, Batf2, Cxorf2, Trim14) and genes upregulated in effector cells (Lxn) or downregulated in effector or exhausted T cells (Dusp6 and Pik3cd) are plotted. (F and G) Normalized enrichment scores of selected up- or downregulated gene sets associated with T cell differentiation (F) or Th17 polarization (G) as determined by GSEA using MSigDB C7 gene ontology sets. *P < 0.05. For all pathways, FDR q ≤ 0.02 (unless otherwise indicated). Reference numbers for immunology-related gene lists from MSigDB C7 are indicated in parentheses.

Mutation of the YMFM motif in the ICOS signaling domain to YMNM (CD28 motif) impairs antitumor effect and T cell persistence. The CD28 intracellular signaling domain contains other important signaling motifs besides the YMNM motif and it is important to study the contribution the Grb2-binding asparagine of the YMNM motif makes to the lack of CAR-T persistence in the absence of these other motifs. Thus, we used a reciprocal CAR design, changing phenylalanine to asparagine in the YMFM motif of the ICOS-based CAR to generate the ICOS-YMNM CAR-T cells (Figure 1A). In vitro characterization of ICOS and ICOS-YMNM CAR-T cell cytotoxicity and cytokine secretion demonstrated no significant differences, as observed with in vitro characterization of the wild-type and variant CD28–based CAR-T cells (Figure 5, A and B). However, treatment of a xenograft model with subcutaneous Capan-2 tumors revealed differences in antitumor activity and robust differences in CAR-T cell persistence (Figure 5, C–E). In this model, ICOS-based CAR-T cells shrink the tumor size, whereas ICOS-YMNM CAR-T cells only stabilize the disease. By 36 days after treatment, the persistence of ICOS CAR-T cells dramatically dwarfed that of ICOS-YMNM CAR-T cells, which resembles the persistence of first-generation CD3ζ-only CAR-T cells (Figure 5E). These results demonstrate reciprocal effects of the Grb2-binding residue within the YMXM motif and highlight the Grb2/VAV signaling pathways as targets to enhance CAR-T cell persistence in vivo.