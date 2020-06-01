Commentary 10.1172/JCI136872

Replacing CAR-T cell resistance with persistence by changing a single residue

Emily M. Hsieh,1,2 Lauren D. Scherer,1,2 and Rayne H. Rouce1,2

1Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, Texas, USA.

2Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rayne H. Rouce, Texas Children’s Hospital - Feigin Center, 1102 Bates Avenue, Suite 1710, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Phone: 832.824.4716; Email: rhrouce@txch.org.

Published in Volume 130, Issue 6 on June 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(6):2806–2808. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136872.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Sustained persistence of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells is a key characteristic associated with long-term remission in patients with hematologic malignancies. Attempts to uncover mechanisms that enhance persistence and thus functionality will have a substantial impact in broadening application of CAR-T cell therapy, especially for solid tumors. In this issue of the JCI, Guedan et al. describe a promising strategy to limit T cell exhaustion and improve persistence by changing a single amino acid in the costimulatory domain of CD28. The authors demonstrated that this single amino acid substitution in CD28-based mesothelin CAR-T cells results in improved persistence and functionality in a xenograft model of pancreatic cancer. Furthermore, reciprocal alteration of the same residue in inducible costimulator–containing (ICOS-containing) CAR-T cells resulted in limited antitumor activity and persistence. These findings suggest that simple alterations in the costimulatory domain may enhance CAR-T cell persistence, warranting future evaluation in other CD28-costimulatory CARs in an effort to improve durable antitumor effects.

