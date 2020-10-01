Cyclophilin D–dependent oligodendrocyte mitochondrial ion leak contributes to neonatal white matter injury

The model of diffuse WMI and study groups

As we described (16), C57BL/6J newborn mice were exposed to 30 IH events a day from P1 until P14. Each event consisted of 3 minutes of hypoxia followed by 5 minutes of reoxygenation in room air. Hypoxemia was induced by the exposure to 8% O 2 /92% N 2 at the ambient temperature of 34°C. To obtain the evidence for a mechanistic role of mitochondrial uncoupling in the pathogenesis of WMI, a separate group of normoxic mice was exposed to the mitochondrial uncoupler 2,4 DNP (MilliporeSigma). DNP (5 μg/g) or vehicle (10% DMSO in normal saline, 10 μL/g) was i.p. injected daily for the initial 3 days and every other day until 14 days of life, as we described (55).

To dissect the role of CypD in IH-induced mitochondrial proton leak and uncoupling, mice born to CypD heterozygotes (CypD+/–) were exposed to the same IH paradigm, followed by their genotyping at the end of the experiment. Littermates separated from the dams kept in room temperature air at 34°C served as normoxic controls. CypD–/– mice (B6;129-Ppiftm1Maf; CypD-KO), stock 022308, were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory and bred in the animal facility at Columbia University. Starting at P10 and upon completion of IH or DNP exposure, all mice were tested for their sensorimotor performance followed by an assessment of OL maturation and myelination. In the experiment with CypD–/– mice and their WT littermates, the extent of axonal myelination was also examined in adulthood at P80–P90. Changes in SpO 2 during IH episodes were recorded in a separate cohort of WT and CypD–/– P8 mice using a mouse vital sign monitor (Starr Life Sciences), as we described (16).

In addition to the genetic alteration of CypD, in a separate cohort of mice, we used pharmacological inhibition of CypD with CsA (5 μg/10 μL/g of the body weight, i.p.) and compared their outcomes with normoxic and hypoxic littermates treated with the vehicle (10 μL/g, 10% DMSO, i.p.). The CsA was administered every other day starting at P2. All study groups and primary experimental readouts are depicted in Figure 1A.

Assessment of sensorimotor performance

All 4 tests were performed as we described (16).

Olfactory discrimination test. An olfactory discrimination test adapted for the P10 mice was performed as we described. In the standard plastic mouse cage, one lateral zone was filled with the home care bedding and the opposite zone with freshly made bedding. A pup was placed in the center (neutral zone) at a distance equal to the length of the pup’s body. The time required for the animal to walk into the home bedding zone was recorded. The allotted time to enter the home bedding zone was 60 seconds. If a mouse failed to enter the home bedding zone, a maximum time of 60 seconds was assigned. Each pup was given 2 trials.

The balance beam test. Upon completion of IH, a P15 mouse was placed on one end of the beam (length 80 cm, diameter [∅] 1.3 cm) and the time required to cross the beam was recorded. Each animal was given 1 training trial and 2 trials 10 minutes apart.

Wire-holding test. Mice (P15) were suspended on a 30 cm wire (∅ 0.5 mm) by the forepaws. The time (seconds) that the mouse was able to hold onto the wire before falling was recorded. Each mouse was given 2 trials.

Walking initiation test. The walking initiation test was performed as previously described. To assess locomotion and extinguishing of pivoting behavior (56), a P10 mouse was placed in the center of a 13 cm ∅ circle and the time (seconds) required to exit the circle with both forelimbs outside was recorded. In all tests, the mean value of the 2 trials was used for analysis.

Assessment of cerebral myelination and OL maturation

After completion of neurofunctional testing, P16 mice were euthanized. An entire single hemisphere was used for quantitation of MBP and CNP-ase using Western blot analysis (13). In brief, cerebral MBP and CNP-ase levels were detected with MBP-Ab (US Biological, M9758, 1:1000) and monoclonal anti–CNP-ase Ab (MilliporeSigma, C-5822, 1:10,000) and the content was expressed as a density ratio between the protein-specific and β-actin bands. Images were captured using FluorChem M system (Protein Simple). Randomly selected mice were used for immunohistochemical analysis of OL maturational state. In brief, under isoflurane anesthesia, mice were intracardially perfused, and their brains were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer, coronally sectioned (50 μm), and used for detection and quantitation of mature OLs defined as CC1+ and Olig2+ cells and OPCs (NG2+ cells). We used a mouse monoclonal anti-APC (CC1) Ab (MilliporeSigma, MABC200, 1:400) and a mouse monoclonal anti-Olig2 Ab (R&D Systems, Bio-Techne, AF2418, 1:500) and anti-NG2 (MilliporeSigma, AB 5320, 1:200). Olig2+ and CC1+ were considered mature OLs and quantified as a percentage of all Olig2+ cells. Cells were counted in a frame, 100 × 400 pixels (62 × 251 μm), applied to the corpus callosum and external capsule in all images. Six different images (2 images per each of 3 coronal sections at the bregma levels, 0 mm, +0.5 mm, and +1 mm) of the external capsule and corpus callosum were analyzed for each mouse using confocal microscopy (Nikon, A1R MP+). Images were captured at the resolution of 1024 × 1024 pixels under original magnification ×20 (Z-stack 9 sections, 1 μm), with a frame of 630 × 630 μm.

The extent of cellular degeneration was examined using TUNEL assay (DeadEnd Fluorometric TUNEL system, Promega, G3250) and by immunostaining the brains for cleaved caspase-3–positive cells (Asp175 Ab, Cell Signaling Technology, 9661) in P5 and P9–10 mice exposed to IH and compared with that in normoxic controls. Positive cells were examined under original magnification ×20, and quantified in the fields of the cortex and external capsule containing no less than 2 positive cells. Three fields per mouse were analyzed and cells were counted and expressed as the percentage of all Dapi+ cells per field.

Electron microscopy

Randomly selected mice from each experimental group were anesthetized with isoflurane and perfused intracardially with 1% glutaraldehyde and 4% paraformaldehyde in 0.1 M sodium phosphate buffer, pH 7.4. Brains were removed, fixed, postfixed in OsO 4 , and embedded in Epon. Ultrathin transverse sections of corpus callosum were stained with uranyl acetate and lead citrate and examined under a JEOL 100S electron microscope. Images were captured with a Hamamatsu ORCA HR camera. Axonal density was estimated as described (57) and expressed as a number of axons per 100 μm2. The extent of axonal myelination was “blindly” quantified by the calculation of g-ratio (axonal diameter divided by the diameter of axon + myelin), as we described (16). The axonal caliber and myelinated axonal diameter were measured using ImageJ (NIH). Axons with diameters less than 300 nm were not analyzed. At least 4 images per animal captured at original magnification ×20,000 were used. A minimum of 50 axons per animal were analyzed, and mean value was used for statistical analysis.

In vitro studies

Primary OPC (NG2 cell) cultures were prepared as previously described (58). Briefly, meninges-free cortices from neonatal mice (P1) were dissected, digested with papain, and gently forced through a 40 μm Corning mesh to form a single-cell suspension. After centrifugation, pellets were resuspended in DMEM containing 10% FBS, GlutaMax (1×), and penicillin/streptomycin and plated in poly-d-lysine–coated flasks (0.1 mg/mL). After 9 days of incubation, flasks were shaken using a horizontal orbital shaker (200 rpm) at 37°C for 16 to 18 hours. Medium with free-floating cells was collected, centrifuged, and pellets were resuspended in F12/DMEM containing GlutaMax (1×), 0.01% BSA, 100 units/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, N2 and B27 supplements, and growth factors (20 ng/mL PDGF-AA, 20 ng/mL FGF). Cells were plated into poly-d-lysine– and laminin-coated Nunc 8-well glass slides (2 × 104 cells/well) and incubated for 48 hours. To induce differentiation, growth factors in the medium were substituted by ciliary neurotrophic factor (50 ng/mL) and T 3 (0.4 μg/mL). Prior to induction of differentiation, cells were examined for expression of Olig2 (R&D Systems, Bio-Techne, AF2418, 1:500) and NG2 (MilliporeSigma, AB5320, 1:200) markers.

IH paradigm or pharmacological mitochondrial uncoupling in vitro were started simultaneously with the induction of differentiation of primary OPCs. IH was carried out using differentiation medium prebubbled with N 2 (95%)/CO 2 (5%), followed by incubation in a hypoxic environment (<0.2% O 2 , 5% CO 2 , 37°C) for 30 minutes cycled by 30 minutes of reoxygenation in room temperature air. These IH cycles were repeated 5 times daily for 5 days. Cells cultured in the normoxic environment with the same protocol of medium exchange were controls. To uncouple mitochondria, the normoxic normoxic medium was supplemented with 200 μM of DNP. Every 30 minutes, DNP-containing medium was substituted by DNP-free medium for 30 minutes, 5 times a day for 5 days. PBS was used as a vehicle. The extent of OPC differentiation was examined at the end of the second and fifth days of differentiation by immunostaining for NG2 and CNP-ase (MilliporeSigma, C5922, 1:100) and NG2 and MBP (MilliporeSigma, AB5320, 1:100).

Assessment of mitochondrial respiration

Subcortical nonsynaptosomal mitochondria were isolated using a Percoll gradient and differential centrifugation as described (59) from P5 mice exposed to IH for 4 days at the end of the 15th episode on day 5 of exposure. Mitochondrial respiration was measured using a Clark-type electrode (Hansatech). Mitochondria (0.05 mg of protein) were added to 0.5 mL of respiration buffer: 10 mM MOPS-Tris, pH 7.4, 120 mM KCl, KH 2 PO 4 1 mM, EGTA 10 μM, 0.2 mg/mL of BSA, 30 μM Ap5A [P1,P5-di(adenosine 5′)-pentaphosphate], 10 mM glutamate, and 5 mM malate at 32°C. Phosphorylating respiration (state 3) was initiated by adding 100 nmol of ADP (MilliporeSigma). Rates of O 2 consumption were expressed in nmol O 2 /mg mitochondrial protein/min. The respiratory control ratio was calculated as the ratio of the state 3 respiration rate to the resting respiration rate (state 4) recorded after the phosphorylation of ADP was completed. To control for any substrate transport–linked inhibition of respiratory chain, DNP (35 nM) was used to initiate uncoupled respiration. In each experiment, the ADP/O ratio (nanomoles of ADP phosphorylated to ATP during consumption of 1 atom of O 2 ) was calculated.

Assessment of ΔΨ m was carried out using FACS analysis (CantoII flow cytometer). Differentiating OPCs (day 2 of differentiation) were incubated with TMRE (20 nM, 15 minutes). Cells were harvested using trypLE solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific), centrifuged, and the pellet was suspended in PBS. To control for nonspecific fluorescence, after measurement of Ψm-associated fluorescence, each sample was incubated with 20 μM of FCCP (MilliporeSigma) for 5 minutes, and the fluorescence was measured again. The value of the fluorescence obtained after FCCP treatment was subtracted from the initial value, and the Ψm-defining fluorescence was expressed as the percentage of the normoxic controls for each experiment.

Mitochondrial Ca2+ accumulation was determined as we described (60). Briefly, mitochondria were isolated from subcortical brains without EGTA and 0.1 mg/mL incubated in 10 mM Tris-MOPS buffer (pH 7.4) containing 120 mM KCl, 1 mM K 2 HPO 4 , 10 μM EGTA, 5 mM sodium succinate, 2.5 mM sodium glutamate, and 1 μM 5N-Calcium Green. After the stabilization of fluorescence, alamethicin (50 μg/mL) was added to release Ca2+. Changes in calcium fluorescence were recorded. At 200 seconds of recording, calcium fluorescence of normoxic and IH samples was normalized by subtracting a nonspecific alamethicin-induced fluorescence and quantified in fluorescence units.

Measurement of phosphorylated AMP-activated protein kinase was performed immediately after 10 IH events by Western blot, using phospho–AMPK-α (Thr172) rabbit mAb, dilution 1:5000, applied overnight at 4°C (Cell Signaling Technology, 2535). All samples were also probed for the total AMPK-α content (Cell Signaling Technology, 2532), and no differences between groups were detected.

Assessment of cerebral ATP content was done using a bioluminescent assay kit CLS II (Roche, 11699695001). For the ATP assay, mice were euthanized immediately after 10 IH exposures. Samples were immediately frozen in liquid nitrogen. Determination of ATP and preparation of standard curve were performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol, and 5% TCA was used for the ATP extraction from the brain homogenate.

Measurement of mitochondrial transmembrane electrical current (patch-clamp)

Mitochondria were isolated from pre-OLs at the end of differentiation day 2 and placed into the standard 150 mM KCl buffer (pH = 7.4) containing no substrate. In this deenergized condition, mitochondria swelled into mitoplasts. Membrane patches were excised from mitoplasts after formation of a giga-seal using micropipettes with resistances of 20 to 40 MΩ at room temperature (61). The solution for patch-clamp recordings was symmetrical, 150 mM KCl, 5 mM HEPES, pH 7.4. The voltage clamp was performed with the excised configuration of the patch-clamp technique using 1 channel amplifier eONE (Elements SRL) in the inside-out mode. Voltages are reported as pipette potentials. CsA (MilliporeSigma) at the final concentration of 2 μM was used for the inhibition of the channel activity and was delivered using a microperfusion system. Clampfit 10.7 (Molecular Devices) and Origin 2018 (OriginLab Corporation) were used for analysis of channel activity and statistical analysis.

Statistics

All data are shown as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis details are stated in the figure legends. Differences between 2 groups were assessed by unpaired, 1-tailed t test or nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. Differences between a control group and 2 or more other groups were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test or Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test. Two-way ANOVA was used to compare multiple groups considering 2 independent variables. Differences between multiple groups were analyzed by post hoc Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test with the FDR-adjusted P values. Data differences were considered significant if the P value was less than or equal to 0.05.

Study approval

All experiments were approved by the Columbia University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee in accordance with Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care guidelines under protocol AABA5474.