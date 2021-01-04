Targeting the mitochondrial trifunctional protein restrains tumor growth in oxidative lung carcinomas

NSCLC subjects and lung tumor sampling. Nineteen surgical pieces of human LUAD (see Supplemental Table 1, sheet 1 for patient descriptions) were obtained from the University Hospital of Bordeaux, departments of thoracic surgery (M. Thumerel) and oncology and pathology (H. Bégueret). The surgeon (MT) performed tumor resection and the pathologist (HB) immediately collected the 2 areas of interest for the study: the PZ and the tumor-adjacent HT. We used the terms PZOX+ and PZOX– to designate the 2 bioenergetic types of lung tumors, and HTOX+ and HTOX– to designate their corresponding cancer-adjacent tissues. Immediately after tumor excision and sample preparation by the pathologist, the fresh tissues (PZ and HT) were divided in 3 parts. One part was analyzed for mitochondrial respiration by high-resolution respirometry (Oroboros), one part was fixed in formol for histopathology investigations, and the last part was dissected and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen for the proteomic analysis, as detailed below.

In vivo assessment of lung tumor glucose uptake by 18-FDG–PET scan. As part of the NSCLC diagnostic procedure performed at the University Hospital of Bordeaux (CHU Bordeaux; Haut-Lévèque), a 4D acquisition was performed in the radiotherapy treatment position, 50 minutes after i.v. injection of 3.7 MBq/kg 18-FDG, on a PET/CT integrated system (Discovery RX, General Electric Medical System) using the Real-time Position Management (RPM) device (Varian) and “Motion Free” software (General Electric Medical System). The respiratory cycle was rebinned in 6 phases. The lung tumors’ glucose uptake was calculated as the SUV max normalized to tumor area.

IHC and image analysis. Surgical specimens, including the tumor (PZ) and adjacent tissue (HT), were fixed in 10% buffered formaldehyde, and tissue sections from tumoral (PZ) and nontumoral (HT) parenchyma were routinely processed for the purpose of diagnosis. Selected representative slides, including tumoral and nontumoral cancer-associated tissue (HT), were processed for HADHA IHC. The 2.5-μm-thick sections were dewaxed and rehydrated, and antigen retrieval was performed in a 1 mM Tris-EDTA pH 9 solution. All staining procedures were performed in an automated auto-stainer (Dako-Agilent) using standard reagents provided by the manufacturer. The sections were incubated with the HADHA antibody (Abcam, 203114) at a 1:100 dilution for 45 minutes at room temperature. EnVision Flex/HRP (Dako-Agilent) was used for signal amplification for 20 minutes and 3,3′-diamino-benzidine (DAB, Dako) development was used for detecting the primary antibodies. The slides were counterstained with hematoxylin, dehydrated, and mounted. Each IHC assay contained a negative control (buffer, no primary antibody). Sections were visualized using a Nikon Eclipse 501 microscope and scanned. HADHA immunopositivity was analyzed under pathologist supervision using an automated computer system with positive pixel count (Panoramic VIWER, 3D Histech). The quantification of HADHA staining was performed using a color deconvolution algorithm (ImageJ [NIH]) to isolate individual stains for quantification: hematoxylin or DAB. HADHA intensity level was determined by calculating the ratio between the intensity of the DAB color staining and the number of cells measured by the area of hematoxylin labeling. Then, the HADHA immunostaining score was obtained by calculating the ratio between HADHA intensity level in the cancer region (PZ) to that determined in the noncancer (HT) region.

High-resolution respirometry analysis of human lung tumors and cancer-associated tissue and NSLC cell lines. High-resolution respirometry using the Oroboros O 2 k apparatus was used for precisely measuring mitochondrial respiration on intact lung tumors (PZ) and paired, cancer-adjacent tissue (HT). Each piece of lung tumor (PZOX+ or PZOX–) or paired-adjacent tissue (HTOX+ or HTOX–) was divided in 3 to 5 samples of 10–20 mg and mitochondrial respiration was evaluated at 37°C using the O 2 k system (Oroboros Instruments). The respiratory medium consisted of 5 mM glucose DMEM supplemented with 10% FCS. To assess the respiratory coupling ratio (RCR), 20 μg/μL oligomycin (Sigma-Aldrich) was used. To exclude nonmitochondrial respiration, 2 mM KCN was used. The rate of respiration was normalized to the dry weight of the tissue, and the mean of 3–5 pieces was calculated for each sample. The respiratory rates were expressed as nmol O 2 /min/mg dry tissue.

For the A549 high-resolution respirometry study, the FAO OXPHOS capacity was determined using 20 μM palmitoyl-carnitine as an energy substrate. DatLab software (Oroboros Instruments) was used for data acquisition and analysis.

Human lung tumors, adjacent tissue, and NSCLC cell lines in label-free proteomic analysis. Immediately after tumor excision and dissection by the pathologist, lung tumor samples (PZ and HT) were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C. Tissue lysis was performed in Eppendorf tubes using RIPA buffer (150 mM sodium chloride, 1.0% NP-40 or Triton X-100, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, and 50 mM Tris, pH 8.0) under agitation for 2 hours at 4°C. The lysate was centrifuged for 20 minutes at 18,000g and 4°C, and the supernatant was used for the proteomic analysis at the mass spectrometry facility of the University of Bordeaux, as recently described (17, 18).

Computational analysis of human LUAD samples from the GDC-TCGA database using the proteomic OX+/OX– signature. Level 3 released gene level expression data for RNA-Seq were retrieved for 586 LUADs from TCGA. The data processing, quality control, and normalization were done by TCGA workgroup. Normalized RSEM (RNA-Seq by expectation-maximization) values were used for the analysis. A hierarchical clustering was applied using the Euclidean distance and the Ward method for aggregation using the R package EMA. Kaplan-Meier curves were performed using https://xenabrowser.net Differential expression analysis was performed using DESeq2 R package. Pathways enrichment analysis on genes differentially expressed between OX+ and OX– groups (adjusted P < 0.05 and fold-change > 1.5) was conducted using DAVID Bioinformatics Resources version 6.8 (https://david.ncifcrf.gov/). GO Biological Process and KEGG pathways were used. For survival analysis, log-rank test was performed to test the significant difference between 2 curves.

Computational analysis of human LUAD samples from TCGA using the HADHA z score. In silico analysis of MTP α-subunit (HADHA) expression in the TCGA cohort of human LUAD was performed using the HADHA z score expression value that took into account the difference in the mean expression of HADHA between the tumor and the normal tissue and the standard deviation of these measurements. The z score indicates the number of standard deviations away from the mean of expression in the reference and was calculated by TCGA as follows: z = (expression in tumor sample – mean expression in reference sample)/standard deviation of expression in reference sample. Comparison of HADHA tumor expression was also performed directly using the RNA-Seq log 2 FPKM values. Comparison of the transcriptome of HADHA+ LUADs and HADHA– LUADs (as segregated using cBioPortal according to the HADHA z score value) was then performed using DESeq2 and Metascape (adjusted P < 0.05). The network was visualized with Cytoscape (v3.1.2) with “force-directed” layout and with edge bundled for clarity. Lastly, a coexpression analysis was performed on the entire TCGA LUAD population using cBioPortal.

Cell culture conditions and lentiviral constructions and transductions. The 12 human lung cancer cells listed in Supplemental Table 1, sheet 2 were obtained from ATCC (A549, H1975, H460, LLC, H1299, H596, H1770, H1437) and from D. Santamaria’s group (INSERM U1218, Bordeaux, France) (H23, H358, PC9, H2279, H2935, HCC4006, HCC364, and HCC1395). The cells were maintained in 5 mM glucose DMEM medium (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS, pH 7.4 at 37°C in a humidified incubation chamber with 5% CO 2 . Cells were subcultured every 2 days and used on experiments when they reached 85% confluency. Also, A549, H460, PC9, 1395, and LLC cells were stably transfected with luciferase (pRRLsin-MND-Luc-WPRE). The clones were tested as luciferase-positive using direct application of 2 mL of a 150 mg/mL solution of luciferine D-luciferin (Interchim), followed by immediate bioluminescent imaging using the photonIMAGER optima system. Specific suppression of human HADHA mRNA was achieved by transduction of lentiviral particles expressing oligonucleotides bearing a short hairpin structure (OriGene, TL312528V). A549 cells grown in a 24-well plate at confluence of 50% were incubated with control or HADHA shRNA lentiviral particles. Cells were grown in culture media for 48 hours. After washing with PBS, cells were cultured in fresh media for an additional period of 24 hours. Cells were then diluted in a 1:5 suspension and cultured for 10 days in the presence of 1 μg/mL of puromycin dihydrochloride (Sigma-Aldrich) to select resistant cells (shHADHA). Transfected cells with scramble vector were used as negative control and denominated shScramble. The efficacy of shHADHA was determined by real-time qPCR using predesigned primers (Sigma-Aldrich) and Western blot assay using a specific antibody anti-HADHA (Abcam, 203114). The lentiviral shRNAmiR construction for generating the doxycycline-inducible HADHA knockdown in A549 cells was obtained as follows. shRNAmiR target-specific sequences were designed from the shRNA sequence and the shRNA targeting HADHA described above (Origene, TL312528A, TL312528D) and shRNA control sequence (SCR negative control used in pLKO1) (63) according to the technical manual (Thermo Fisher Scientific Open Biosystems). The hairpin stem consisted of 23 nt of dsRNA and a 19 nt loop from human miR30. The single-strain 114-mers were designed, synthesized by Eurofins, and annealed and phosphorylated. Double-strand oligos were then cloned into pTRIPZ plasmid linearized by EcoRI/XhoI and checked by sequencing. Lentiviral vector production was done by the service platform for lentiviral vector production Vect′UB′ of the TMB-Core of the University of Bordeaux. Cell transduction was performed as described above for the shRNA.

The following is the primer shRNAmiR sense XhoI overhang: TCGAGAAGGTATATTGCTGTTGACAGTGAGCGAXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXTAGTGAAGCCACAGATGTAXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX XXXXGTGCCTACTGCCTCGG. The following is the sequence primer shRNAmiR reverse EcoRI overhang: AATTccgaggcagtaggcaCXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXtacatctgtggcttcactaXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX XXXXXXTcgctcactgtcaacagcaatataccttc.

The following is the overhang for ligation mir30 context (stem): Mismatch for processing — Target sequence 21 nt (second reverse-complement to first, sense versus antisense) loop — mirHADHA1 CCTATTGTGGCTGCCATCAATGG; mirHADHA TAGAAGCGGTGATTCCAGATCAC; mirSCR (NON-TARGETING) CCTAAGGTTAAGTCGCCCTCG.

Multicellular tumor spheroids and cell viability and proliferation assays. 3D cell cultures were essentially prepared as described by Ho et al. (64). Briefly, spheroids were produced by seeding U-bottom wells previously coated with 1% agarose with 2 × 104 cells suspended in 200 μL DMEM/F-12 medium containing 10% FBS. With this setup, cells do not adhere to the plastic matrix and are thus allowed to associate, forming a multicellular 3D structure. The size of the aggregates was monitored every 24 hours in the inverted microscope for a total of 72 hours. The sulforhodamine B (SRB) cell viability assay and BrdU proliferation assay were performed as recently described (17).

ATP measurements. The steady-state intracellular ATP content was measured using the CellTiter-Glo luminescent cell viability assay (Promega) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Luminescence was read on a Clariostar plate reader (Promega), and values were calculated based on an ATP standard curve. The assay was normalized to cell number.

Complex I enzymatic activity assay. The enzymatic activity of complex I was assessed by monitoring the oxidation of NADH. First, a cell homogenate was prepared as follows: 10 million cells were detached from the plate using 0.25% trypsin-EDTA solution, and a cell pellet was obtained by centrifugation 10 minutes at 300g. The pellet was frozen at –80°C and thawed at room temperature on ice. Then, mechanical cell lysis was performed using a glass/glass potter at 4°C (10 strokes in complex I enzyme assay buffer [35 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 5 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM KCN, pH 7.2]). A cell homogenate was obtained and protein concentration was determined using the BCA assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Then, the rate of NADH oxidation by complex I was recorded using the ubiquinone analogue decylubiquinone (Sigma-Aldrich, D-7911) as electron acceptor as described previously (59).

NAD+/NADH determination. The NAD+/NADH ratio was measured using the NAD+/NADH colorimetric assay kit (Abcam), according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Immunopurification and Western blot studies. The complex I pulldown assay was performed using Dynabeads protein A IP kit from Invitrogen. Dynabeads were coated with 1 μg anti–complex I immunocapture antibody from Abcam (ab109798, 18G12BC2) or 1 μg of the negative control IgG (Sigma-Aldrich). Total proteins from A549 cells were extracted with a RIPA buffer. IP experiments were realized with positive control such as purified IgG and negative control using beads without antibody coating. Western blot was performed as previously described (18). Proteins were detected using primary antibodies against HADHA (Abcam, 203114).

Oxygen consumption of intact lung cancer cells by Seahorse. The oxygen consumption rate was determined on 12 human lung cancer cell lines described in Supplemental Table 1, sheet 2 using the Seahorse XF96 equipment as detailed in Gentric et al. (28). The OCR was normalized to cell number as determined using the SRB assay described above.

RNA extraction and cDNA synthesis. Total RNA was isolated from A549 cells using QiaZOL reagent (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Total RNA was quantified spectrophotometrically and 1 μg was treated with 1 U of RNase-free DNase (Bio-Rad). cDNA synthesis was performed using the DNase-treated RNA according to the iScript cDNA Synthesis kit (Bio-Rad).

Real-time PCR. Gene expression analysis was performed using CFX96 real-time PCR (Bio-Rad) and Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems). For this test, predesigned primer pairs were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich (KiCqStart SYBR Green predesigned primers for gene expression analysis). The comparative Ct method was used to compare changes in gene expression levels. GUSB and RPLP0 were used as an endogenous control.

Acylcarnitine measurements by liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry. Extracted samples (plasma, cells, and medium) were dissolved in 100 μL CHCl 3 , and 15 μL was used for the liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry analysis. Liquid chromatography separation was achieved using a Bio-Bond 5U C4 column (Dikma). The liquid chromatography solvents were as follows: buffer A, 95:5 H 2 O/methanol plus 0.03% NH 4 OH; buffer B, 60:35:5 isopropanol/methanol/H 2 O plus 0.03% NH 4 OH. A typical liquid chromatography run consisted of the following for 70 minutes after injection: 0.1 mL/min 100% buffer A for 5 minutes, 0.4 mL/min linear gradient from 20% buffer B to 100% buffer B over 50 minutes, 0.5 mL/min 100% buffer B for 8 minutes, and equilibration with 0.5 mL/min 100% buffer A for 7 minutes. Free fatty acid analysis was performed using a Thermo Fisher Scientific Q Exactive Plus fitted with a heated electrospray ionization source. The mass spectrometry source parameters were 4 kV spray voltage, with a probe temperature of 437.5°C and capillary temperature of 268.75°C. Full-scan mass spectrometry data were collected with a resolution of 70 k, AGC target 1 × 106, maximum injection time of 100 ms, and a scan range of 150–2,000 m/z. Data-dependent mass spectrometry (top 5 mode) was acquired with a resolution of 35 k; AGC target 1 × 105; maximum injection time of 50 ms; isolation window 1 m/z; scan range 200 to 2,000 m/z; and stepped normalized collision energy (NCE) of 20, 30, and 40. Extracted ion chromatograms for each free fatty acid were generated using an m/z ± 0.01 mass window around the calculated exact mass (i.e., palmitic acid, calculated exact mass for M–H was 255.2330, and the extracted ion chromatogram was 255.22–255.24). Quantification of the free fatty acids was performed by measuring the area under the peak.

Analysis of [U-13C]palmitateoxidation by ionic-exchange chromatography and tandem mass spectrometry. A549 cells grown in low-glucose DMEM were washed twice with PBS and resuspended in PBS containing 2 mM [U-13C]palmitate with 10 mM glucose. The cells were incubated for 2 hours at 27°C before fast filtration preparation of the samples for mass spectrometry analysis. Metabolites were analyzed by ionic-exchange chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry (IC-MS/MS) using the method described by Heuillet et al. (60). Retention time on the column and multiple reaction monitoring transition of each analyzed metabolite were determined. The 13C mass isotopomer distribution of intracellular metabolites was determined from relevant isotopic clusters in the IC-MS/MS analysis according to the method of Kiefer et al. (61). 13C mass isotopomer distribution measurements were performed using a triple quadrupole mass spectrometer (4000 QTRAP, Applied Biosystems). To obtain 13C-labeling patterns (13C isotopologs), isotopic clusters were corrected for the natural abundance of isotopes other than 13C using the in-house software IsoCor (available at MetaSys).

Generation of OX+ and OX– LUAD orthotopic mouse models. The NOD/LtSz-scid/IL-2Rγchainnull (NSG) mice were produced and housed in the University of Bordeaux Segalen animal facility, according to the rules and regulations governed and enforced by the IACUC. Animals between 6 and 8 weeks old were included in protocols. Mice were monitored weekly for body weight and examined for aspect and behavior during the time course of the experiments. No changes were noticed except otherwise indicated. The orthotopic mouse models of OX+ or OX– human LUADs were obtained by using luciferase-expressing clones of A549, H460, PC9, and 1395 human LUAD cell lines, as well as the LLC murine LUAD cell line (18).

In vivo TMZ treatment. TMZ was purchased from Sigma-Aldrich and solubilized in saline solution. Two types of treatment were considered in our study: p.o. and i.p. In the p.o. administration, a dose of 20 mg/kg was added to the drinking water and replaced every day. For the i.p. injections, 20 mg/kg or 80 mg/kg were administered daily to the treated group of mice.

Statistics. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM and analyzed using GraphPad Prism 8.1 software. The unpaired Student’s t test was used to compare 2 independent groups, and the paired t test was used for sequential measurements. For multiple comparison analyses, the ANOVA test with Dunnett’s correction was used. Evaluation of the gaussian distribution of the data was performed prior to the t test or ANOVA. Normal distribution of the data and variance similarity were verified using GraphPad Prism. A P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All experiments were performed with a minimum of N = 3 biological replicates and n = 3 technical replicates. For mouse studies, sample size was determined using the methods described by Berndtson et al. (62). Predetermined exclusion criteria included the absence of signal at the start of the experiment.

Study approval. All experiments involving the use of human tissues for research were approved by the ethics committee (Comité de Protection des Personnes Sud-Ouest et Outre Mer III, Université de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France). All procedures using animals were approved by the Animal Care and Use Ethics Committee of the University of Bordeaux (Comité d’éthique et d’expérimentation animale de l’université de Bordeaux, Université de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France). The animal facility institutional agreement number is A33063916.