A tumor-intrinsic PD-L1/NLRP3 inflammasome signaling pathway drives resistance to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy

Anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy induces the recruitment of PMN-MDSCs. We have found that the autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma model exhibits a transient response to anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy followed by eventual escape and progression. We harvested these melanoma tissues following anti–PD-1 Ab escape as well as after IgG isotype control Ab therapy and performed differential whole transcriptomic sequencing analysis. This study revealed the upregulation of 51 genes in anti–PD-1 Ab–treated tumor tissues using a fold-change cutoff of 2.0 (P < 0.05). Of these genes, two CXCR2 ligands, Cxcl5 (3.75-fold, P = 8.88 × 10–6) and Cxcl3 (3.49-fold, P = 0.002), were found in the top 7 upregulated genes, whereas Cxcl2 was also noted to be upregulated by 3.63-fold (P = 0.146). These gene expression changes occurred concurrently with enhanced expression of the proinflammatory proteins S100a8 (2.27-fold, P = 1.61 × 10–10) and S100a9 (2.27-fold, P = 3.37 × 10–11) as well as Arg1 (1.45-fold, P = 1.95 × 10–6) (Figure 1B). We repeated the above experiment using a serial tissue biopsy approach coupled with quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) gene expression analysis, which confirmed a time-dependent increase in the expression of Cxcl2, Cxcl5, Cxcr2, Ly6g and the myeloid marker S100a9 during the course of anti–PD-1 Ab therapy relative to those tumors treated with an IgG isotype Ab (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133055DS1). Together, these data suggest that immunosuppressive PMN-MDSC recruitment may correlate with suppression of cytolytic T cell activity along with anti–PD-1 Ab escape (Supplemental Figure 1A). To investigate this hypothesis, we evaluated resected melanoma tissue based on Gr-1 IHC as well as multiparameter flow cytometry, both of which confirmed a significant increase in infiltrating Gr-1+ and CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6CintF4/80– cell populations (PMN-MDSCs), respectively, with progression through anti–PD-1 Ab therapy (Figure 1, D and E). These findings were recapitulated in the Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) lung cancer model, an orthotopic p53 Kras pancreatic cancer model, as well as in a humanized autologous patient-derived xenograft model of renal cell carcinoma (Supplemental Figure 1B). However, we did not observe any evidence of this effect following anti–CTLA-4 Ab therapy (Supplemental Figure 1C). qRT-PCR analysis of FACS-sorted PMN-MDSCs from anti–PD-1 Ab–treated BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma tissue confirmed that these cells expressed high levels of Cxcr2, Tnfa, S100a8, and S100a9 (Supplemental Figure 1D). Although we observed an increase in the expression of several CXCR2-dependent ligands following escape from anti–PD-1 Ab therapy, CD8+ T cell ablation studies demonstrated the CXCL5 chemokine to be particularly responsive to the induction of CD8+ T cell activation (Figure 1F). In addition, CXCL5 has previously been implicated in melanoma pathogenesis (26). Thus, we genetically silenced CXCL5 expression in a BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line, which effectively eliminated PMN-MDSC recruitment, enhanced tumor CD8+ T cell infiltration, and significantly increased the sensitivity of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas to anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 2). Further in vivo tumor studies using a pharmacological CXCR2 inhibitor (AZD5069) also significantly suppressed PMN-MDSC recruitment in response to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy, enhanced CD8+ T cell tumor infiltration, and suppressed tumor progression in the autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma model (Figure 1H). Notably, we found the impact of AZD5069 to be more significant at later time points correlating with the period of PMN-MDSC influx into the tumor (Supplemental Figure 2D). Together, these data indicate that tumors exhibit an increase in CXCR2 ligand–mediated PMN-MDSC recruitment to the tumor bed during their progression through anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy.

Wnt5a promotes CXCR2 ligand expression in response to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy. The differential whole transcriptomic analysis of the autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma model subjected to anti–PD-1 Ab versus IgG isotype control Ab therapy demonstrated several genetic changes suggestive of enhanced Wnt ligand signaling during anti–PD-1 Ab escape (Supplemental Figure 3A). Additional analysis of transcriptomic data for patients with metastatic melanoma in the The Cancer Genome Atlas–SKCM (TCGA-SKCM) database also revealed a statistically significant association between WNT5A and CXCL2, CXCL5, and CXCR2 gene expression (Figure 2A). Previous studies have shown that noncanonical Wnt ligands activate Yes-associated protein–dependent (YAP-dependent) signaling pathways, whereas YAP signaling has also been implicated in the migration of PMN-MDSCs into tumor tissues (27, 28). Consistent with these data, we performed whole-tissue Western blot analysis and found that resected melanoma tissues derived from the autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– model had enhanced Wnt5a expression, YAP stabilization, and increased CXCL5 expression in response to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy (Figure 2B). This enhanced level of CXCL5 expression by the tumor was also reflected by increased circulating plasma CXCL5 levels as determined by ELISA (Figure 2C). We performed further in vitro studies using qRT-PCR, which confirmed that recombinant Wnt5a (rWnt5A) induced Cxcl2, Cxcl5, and Cxcl1 gene expression in the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line (Figure 2D). Given these findings, we hypothesized that upregulation of Wnt5a results in enhanced CXCR2-dependent chemokine expression by triggering the YAP signaling pathway. Further experiments using the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line indeed showed that rWnt5a induced YAP stabilization, while also stimulating CXCL5 expression in a YAP-dependent manner (Figure 2E). To confirm the role of Wnt5a in the upregulation of CXCL5 in the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line, qRT-PCR further revealed diminished CXCL5 expression in a Wnt5a-knockdown (Wnt5aKD) BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line (BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD), an effect that could be rescued with the addition of rWnt5a (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3B). Additional studies using flow cytometry and IHC showed that BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD tumors had reduced CXCL5 expression and an associated decrease in intratumoral PMN-MDSCs, respectively (Figure 2, G and H). On the basis of these data, we hypothesized that the previously observed recruitment of PMN-MDSCs to the tumor bed in response to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy would be eliminated in tumors silenced for Wnt5a expression. Indeed, PMN-MDSC recruitment to BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD tumors was significantly diminished relative to control BRAFV600E PTEN–/– tumors in response to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy (Figure 2I). Consistent with an important role for PMN-MDSCs in driving immunotherapy resistance, we also found BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD tumors to be associated with increased CD8+ T cell infiltration and to respond more favorably to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy relative to control BRAFV600E PTEN–/– tumors (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 3C). Altogether, these findings support a role for tumor-derived Wnt5a as an important mediator of CXCL5-dependent PMN-MDSC recruitment to the tumor bed in response to anti–PD-1 Ab checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy.

Figure 2 Wnt5a induces CXCR2-dependent chemokine expression in response to anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy. (A) TCGA human melanoma database gene expression analysis of CXCL5, CXCL2, and CXCR2 association with WNT5A. (B) Whole tumor tissue Western blot analysis of Wnt5a, YAP1, CXCL5, and vinculin and β-actin (used as loading controls). Blot is representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Plasma CXCL5 ELISA following anti–PD-1 Ab therapy versus IgG isotype control therapy in the transgenic BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma model (n = 6). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) qRT-PCR analysis of Cxcl1, Cxcl2, and Cxcl5 in the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line following treatment with rWnt5a versus vehicle control (n = 3). (E) Western blot analysis of YAP1 expression in total cellular lysates (top) and nuclear lysates (middle) following treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with rWnt5a at various time points. Bottom blot shows Wnt5a induction of CXCL5 with or without verteporfin (YAP inhibitor) or XAV939 (β-catenin inhibitor). Blots shown are representative of 3 independent experiments. UT, untreated or vehicle control. (F) qRT-PCR analysis of Cxcl5 in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and Wnt5a-silenced BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells (BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD). Blot shows secreted CXCL5 in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD cells (n = 3). (G) IHC for CXCL5 (red) in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD tumor cells. Images are representative of 3 tumors. White arrows indicate CXCL5+ tumor cells. Original magnification, ×20. (H) IHC for Gr-1 in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD tumor cells. Original magnification, ×20. Plots show PMN-MDSC flow cytometric analysis of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD tumors (n = 3). (I) PMN-MDSC flow cytometric analysis of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD tumors following treatment with anti–PD-1 Ab versus IgG isotype control (n = 5). (J) Tumor volume change based on anti–PD-1 Ab/IgG control ratios for BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– Wnt5aKD tumors (n = 5). α, anti. UT, untreated control. Kendall’s tau correlation coefficient was calculated for A. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.0005, by Student’s t test (C, D, and I) and 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc multiple comparisons test (F). See also Supplemental Figure 3.

An autocrine HSP70/TLR4 signaling pathway stimulates tumor Wnt5a release in response to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy. Given our previous data, we then investigated the underlying mechanism for Wnt5a upregulation in response to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy in the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma model. Prior studies have shown that TLR signaling modulates Wnt5a expression in macrophages (20). Heat shock proteins (HSPs) are known to bind and induce the activation of TLR signaling pathways (29). A review of the previous whole transcriptomic data analysis performed in the autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma model showed that anti–PD-1 Ab therapy results in increased expression of several genes associated with cellular stress, including a subset of HSPs (Figure 3A) (30). To investigate this further, we analyzed the secretome of resected BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma tissues following escape from anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy, using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) and the stable isotope labeling with amino acids in cell culture (SILAC) technique coupled with azidohomoalanine (AHA) labeling (31). This work showed further evidence of increased release of HSPs, including HSP70, in those tumors that had escaped anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy relative to IgG isotype Ab control–treated tumors (Figure 3B). Consistent with these data, we also found that melanoma-bearing mice undergoing anti–PD-1 Ab treatment had increased circulating plasma HSP70 levels relative to levels in mice treated with an IgG isotype control Ab (Figure 3C). A qRT-PCR–based screen identified elevated levels of Tlr2 and Tlr4 expression by BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells relative to other TLRs, and an analysis of TCGA database also revealed a compelling relationship between Wnt5a and TLR2 andTLR4 expression in human melanoma (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with this, we found that HSP70 stimulation of the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line induced upregulation of Wnt5a expression in a dose-dependent manner, whereas pharmacologic inhibition of HSP70 suppressed autocrine stimulation of Wnt5a expression (Figure 3, E and F). Subsequent pharmacologic inhibitor and genetic silencing studies using a shRNA-expressing lentiviral vector revealed that HSP70 stimulation of melanoma Wnt5a expression was TLR4 dependent (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Interestingly, these BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells genetically silenced for Tlr4 did not generate tumors in vivo following their implantation. Even with modest Tlr4 silencing using siRNA oligonucleotides, these melanomas exhibited diminished tumor growth, reduced Wnt5a and CXCL5 expression based on whole-tissue Western blot analysis, and a lower level of tumor-infiltrating PMN-MDSCs along with enhanced numbers of CD8+ T cells compared with control BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas (Figure 3, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). To verify that HSP70 induction of the Wnt5a/CXCL5 signaling axis is not a specific phenomenon related to melanoma, we also repeated these experiments in a murine lung epithelial cell line with similar results (Supplemental Figure 4F). In summary, these data suggest that tumor HSP70 release in response to anti–PD-1 Ab treatment induces Wnt5a-mediated upregulation of CXCR2-dependent chemokine expression in tumor tissues.

Figure 3 HSP70-TLR4 induces Wnt5a expression in response to anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy. (A) RNA-Seq GSEA showing top 12 pathways enriched in autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas following escape from anti–PD-1 Ab therapy. Arrows indicate pathways associated with cellular stress (n = 3/group). (B) SILAC-AHA LC-MS/MS secretome analysis of resected autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma tissues following anti–PD-1 Ab therapy versus IgG isotype control. Secreted protein levels were normalized to the number of cells (n = 3/group). (C) Plasma HSP70 ELISA analysis following anti–PD-1 versus IgG isotype control treatment of autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma-bearing mice (n = 6). (D) qRT-PCR analysis of TLR expression in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells. Data were normalized to Tlr9 expression levels (n = 3). (E) Treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with titrated concentrations of recombinant HSP70 (rHSP70) followed by Wnt5a Western blot analysis of total cell lysates and supernatant (SNT). Blots are representative of 2 independent experiments. (F) Treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with titrated concentrations of the HSP70 inhibitor VER155008 (HSP70i). Blots are representative of 2 independent experiments. (G) Treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC cells with rHSP70 with or without the TLR4 inhibitor CLI-095 (TLR4i) and treatment of Tlr4-silenced BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells (TLR4KD) with HSP70 followed by Western blotting for Wnt5a. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (H) BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma growth curve following treatment with TLR4 siRNA versus control siRNA (n = 5). (I) Whole-tissue Western blot analysis of Wnt5a, CXCL5, and β-actin in TLR4 siRNA–treated and control siRNA–treated BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (J) Top: PMN-MDSC flow cytometric analysis of TLR4 siRNA– and control siRNA–treated BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas (n = 4). Bottom: CD8+ T cell flow cytometric analysis of TLR4 siRNA– and control siRNA–treated BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas (n = 4). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test for comparison of treatment groups. See also Supplemental Figure 4.

CD8+ T cells drive the HSP70/TLR4/Wnt5a/CXCL5 signaling axis in tumors. Since our data indicated that PMN-MDSC recruitment was induced by anti–PD-1 Ab therapy, we hypothesized that CD8+ T cells play an important role in triggering the HSP70/TLR4-Wnt5a/CXCL5 signaling cascade. We therefore cocultured increasing numbers of OT-1 Kb-SIINFEKL–specific CD8+ T cells with a BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line engineered to express the OVA xenoantigen (BRAFV600E OVA) and measured the soluble production of HSP70 (Supplemental Figure 5A). This approach showed a direct correlation between antigen-specific CD8+ T cells, tumor HSP70 secretion, and the induction of Wnt5a expression in vitro (Figure 4A). Further flow cytometric analysis of resected BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma tissues also revealed a linear relationship between the number of infiltrating CD8+ T cells and the number of PMN-MDSCs per gram of tissue following anti–PD-1 Ab therapy but not in response to IgG isotype control Ab therapy (Figure 4B). In line with our previous results showing that the elimination of CD8+ T cells abolished the increase in tumor CXCL5 expression with anti–PD-1 Ab therapy (Figure 1F), further in vivo experiments showed that Ab-mediated ablation of CD8+ T cells also diminished PMN-MDSC recruitment in response to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5C). Together, these data suggest that CD8+ T cell activity contributes to the induction of PMN-MDSC recruitment and that this process involves tumor-dependent secretion of HSP70.

Figure 4 CD8+ T cells induce tumor HSP70 release in a NLRP3-dependent manner in response to anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy. (A) Schema illustrating coculture of OT-I CD8+ T cells with OVA-expressing BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells followed by HSP70 Western blot analysis of isolated supernatant. Harvested supernatant was coincubated at increasing concentrations with WT BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells followed by Wnt5a Western blot analysis. Blots are representative of 2 independent experiments. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of PMN-MDSCs and CD8+ T cells from resected autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma tissues following anti–PD-1 Ab or IgG isotype control therapy. Results are expressed per gram of tumor tissue (n = 6). (C) Flow cytometric analysis of tumor-infiltrating PMN-MDSCs from autochthonous BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas following anti–PD-1 Ab versus IgG isotype control therapy with or without anti-CD8 Ab. Data were normalized to IgG control–treated tumors (n = 3). (D) HSP70 and β-actin Western blot analysis following treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with increasing concentrations of dacarbazine. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) Tumor growth curve of syngeneic BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas following vehicle control or low-dose (lo) (50 mg/kg i.p. q.o.d.) or high-dose (hi) (75 mg/kg i.p. q.o.d.) dacarbazine therapy (n = 5). (F) Flow cytometric analysis of PMN-MDSCs from BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas following vehicle control or dacarbazine therapy (n = 5). Flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ T cells from BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas following vehicle control or dacarbazine therapy (n = 5). (G) HSP70 Western blot analysis of supernatant and tumor cell lysates following ATP stimulation of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells at different time points, with or without treatment with the NLRP3 inhibitor (NLRP3i) MCC950. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (H) HSP70 Western blot following coincubation of OT-1 CD8+ T cells and OVA-expressing BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with or without increasing concentrations of NLRP3 inhibitor. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. Spearman’s correlation calculation was performed in B. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.0005, by Student’s t test ( C), 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc multiple comparisons test (E and F). See also Supplemental Figure 5.

Since HSP release by tumors could be interpreted to be due simply to tumor cell death, we inquired whether cytotoxic chemotherapy could induce similar effects. Dacarbazine chemotherapy has historically been used for the management of metastatic melanoma. Although dacarbazine was capable of inducing BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell death in vitro, this process was not associated with increased HSP70 release (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5B). Consistent with this effect, dacarbazine suppressed BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma progression in vivo but did not influence the recruitment of PMN-MDSCs or the numbers of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, E and F).

In light of these findings, we investigated the mechanism regulating tumor HSP70 secretion in response to CD8+ T cell activity. Prior studies have implicated ATP as a stimulator of HSP70 release (32). Since ATP is also a classic activator of the NLRP3 inflammasome, we hypothesized that NLRP3 played a role in promoting the release of HSP70 using a similar mechanism responsible for its induction of IL-1β and IL-18 secretion (33). To address this question, we conducted in vitro experiments, which showed that a NLRP3 inhibitor could block both ATP stimulation and CD8+ T cell–mediated induction of HSP70 release from the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line (Figures 4, G and H). These results support a potential role for the tumor NLRP3 inflammasome in CD8+ T cell–mediated HSP70 release and the observed stimulation of PMN-MDSC recruitment.

PD-L1 triggers NLRP3 activation and downstream activation of the HSP70/Wnt5a signaling axis in tumors. In view of the relationship between infiltrating T cells and the induction of PD-L1 in the tumor microenvironment via IFN signaling, we further conjectured that release of HSPs from tumors and stimulation of the NLRP3/HSP70 signaling axis are dependent on PD-L1 upregulation (15). To test this hypothesis, we coincubated BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with IFN-γ in the absence and presence of an agonistic anti–PD-L1 Ab and monitored for HSP70 release as well as for evidence of caspase-1 cleavage as a surrogate for NLRP3 activation. This study showed that anti–PD-L1 Ab plus IFN-γ treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells indeed induced activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, concurrent release of HSP70, and upregulation of Wnt5a (Figure 5A). This effect was also observed in the LLC cell line, indicating that this phenomenon is not restricted to the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma model (Supplemental Figure 6A). To further confirm the sequence of this signaling pathway, we genetically silenced HSP70 using a CRISPR/Cas9 approach in the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line and stimulated the upstream NLRP3 inflammasome in these BRAFV600E PTEN–/– HSP70–/– cells along with their nontarget control (NTC) cell line. These experiments showed that HSP70 ablation eliminated the ability of the NLRP3 inflammasome to stimulate the upregulation of Wnt5a in both an autocrine and paracrine manner (Supplemental Figure 6B). Further experiments demonstrated that tumor cell PD-L1 cross-linking induced NLRP3 binding to the apoptosis-associated speck-like protein containing a caspase recruitment domain (ASC) adaptor protein, while also promoting ASC polymerization, both of which were necessary to generate the inflammasome macromolecular complex (Figure 5, B and C). We then verified that PD-1 blockade promotes CD8+ T cell induction of NLRP3 activation and tumor HSP70 release in an IFN-γ–dependent manner in further OT-1 CD8+ T cell:BRAFV600E OVA melanoma coculture experiments (Figure 5D). Notably, this induction of NLRP3 activation by CD8+ T cells was found to be antigen specific, as CD8+ T cells that recognize an irrelevant control peptide do not induce caspase-1 activation (Supplemental Figure 6C). Furthermore, this phenomenon required T cell–tumor cell contact or close proximity, as Transwell assays failed to induce caspase-1 cleavage and HSP70 release, consistent with an important role for physical PD-1–PD-L1 interactions (Supplemental Figure 6D). Importantly, both the pharmacologic inhibition and genetic silencing of Nlrp3 effectively suppressed HSP70 release and subsequent Wnt5a upregulation in response to anti–PD-1 Ab activation of tumor antigen–specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, E and F). We observed a similar effect with genetic silencing of Pdl1 in the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line, which resulted in elimination of ASC polymerization, caspase-1 activation, HSP70 secretion, and Wnt5a upregulation (Figure 5, C and F, and Supplemental Figure 6E).

Figure 5 CD8+ T cells trigger a PD-L1/NLRP3 signaling pathway to drive PMN-MDSC recruitment to the tumor. (A) Western blots for HSP70 supernatant, caspase-1 p20, and Wnt5a in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells treated with anti–PD-L1 Ab with or without IFN-γ. (B) Immunoprecipitation (IP) of NLRP3 after treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with IFN-γ, anti–PD-L1, or both followed by Western blotting for ASC and NLRP3. IgG-IP, IP control; ATP, positive control. (C) Left: ASC polymerization assay following treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with IFN-γ, anti–PD-L1, or both. Right: ASC polymerization assay following treatment of Pdl1-silenced and NTC BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with IFN-γ. (D) Coculture of OT-I CD8+ T cells with OVA-expressing BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells, with or without anti–PD-1 Ab alone or anti–PD-1 Ab plus anti–IFN-γ–blocking Ab, was followed by Western blotting for HSP70 and caspase-1 p20. (E) Coculture of OT-I CD8+ T cells with BRAFV600E PTEN–/– OVA melanoma cells, with or without anti–PD-1 Ab alone or anti–PD-1 Ab plus NLRP3 inhibitor, was followed by Western blots for caspase-1 p20, HSP70, and Wnt5a. (F) Western blots for caspase-1 p20, HSP70, and Wnt5a Western blots in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– OVA melanoma cells following coculture with OT-I CD8+ T cells after genetic silencing of either Nlrp3 (NRLP3KD) or Pdl1 (PD-L1KD). (G) IP of NLRP3 after treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with IFN-γ, anti–PD-L1, or both, followed by Western blotting for PKR and NLRP3. (H) Western blots for p-PKR and total PKR in control and Pdl1-silenced BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells. GAPDH was used as a cytoplasmic loading control and laminin B as a nuclear loading control. (I) Western blotting for STAT3, p-PKR, and total PKR in control and Pdl1-silenced BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells. (J) Western blots for caspase-1 p20 and Wnt5a in WT and STAT3CA-expressing BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells following treatment with IFN-γ, anti–PD-L1, or both. (K) Schematic diagram depicting the PD-L1/STAT3/PKR/NLRP3 signaling axis in tumor cells. cyt, cytoplasm. All Western blots are representative of 2–3 independent experiments. See also Supplemental Figure 6.

On the basis of these data, we examined the mechanism mediating PD-L1–dependent NLRP3 activation. dsRNA-dependent protein kinase R (PKR) is a known activator of all inflammasome proteins, including NLRP3, and has been shown to regulate certain inflammatory pathways (34). Indeed, PKR inhibition suppressed caspase-1 cleavage in the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cell line in response to anti–PD-L1 Ab/IFN-γ stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6F). Consistent with these studies, further treatment of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells with anti–PD-L1 Ab and IFN-γ induced PKR-NLRP3 binding, whereas genetic silencing of Pdl1 also suppressed PKR phosphorylation (Figure 5, G and H). A recent report has shown that tumor-intrinsic PD-L1 signaling inhibits STAT3 activation (23). Previous work has also shown that cytosolic STAT3 inhibits PKR kinase activity and suppresses activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome (35, 36). We therefore hypothesized that tumor PD-L1 promotes PKR-NLRP3 activation by suppressing STAT3 levels. Indeed, we found that Pdl1 silencing upregulated total STAT3 levels concurrently with diminished PKR phosphorylation (Figure 5I). Consistent with a suppressive role for STAT3 in this pathway, we found that constitutive activation of STAT3 (STAT3CA) suppressed NLRP3 activation, as indicated by the diminished caspase-1 cleavage and Wnt5a expression levels (Figure 5J). These data indicate that PD-L1 triggers PKR-dependent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome in tumors by repressing STAT3 (Figure 5K). In summary, we have elucidated a mechanistic link between PD-L1 and the tumor-intrinsic NLRP3 inflammasome and showed that this pathway drives adaptive immune evasion by promoting the recruitment of PMN-MDSCs.

Genetic and pharmacologic inhibition of NLRP3 blocks PMN-MDSC recruitment and enhances the efficacy of anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy. Given the central role of the NLRP3 inflammasome in mediating PMN-MDSC recruitment to the tumor bed in response to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy, we hypothesized that inhibiting NLRP3 activation would promote antitumor immunity and suppress tumor progression. Using a shRNA-expressing lentiviral vector, we silenced Nlrp3 in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma cells and transplanted this cell line into syngeneic hosts (Supplemental Figure 7A). After 20 days of tumor growth, Nlrp3-silenced BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas were associated with reduced plasma HSP70 levels, decreased levels of CXCR2 ligand expression, and diminished PMN-MDSC infiltration relative to control BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas (Figure 6, A–C). Although Nlrp3 silencing did not influence tumor cell proliferation in vitro, it increased the levels of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells and suppressed the growth of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas in vivo. (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). NLRP3-dependent regulation of the antitumor immune response was further confirmed by additional in vivo tumor experiments, in which CD8+ T cell ablation reversed tumor growth suppression in Nlrp3-silenced BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas (Supplemental Figure 7D).

Figure 6 Genetic and pharmacologic inhibition of NLRP3 suppresses PMN-MDSC recruitment and enhances the efficacy of anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy. (A) Plasma HSP70 ELISA analysis following the growth of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC or Nlrp3-silenced BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas (n = 5). (B) qRT-PCR analysis of CXCR2-dependent chemokine expression in BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NLRP3KD melanomas (n = 3). (C) Flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ T cells in resected BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NLRP3KD melanomas (n = 5). Flow cytometric analysis of PMN-MDSCs in resected BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NLRP3KD melanomas (n = 5). (D) Tumor growth curve of BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NTC and BRAFV600E PTEN–/– NLRP3KD melanomas (n = 5). (E) Treatment of syngeneic BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas with IgG isotype control Ab (200 μg i.p. every 3 days), NLRP3 inhibitor (10 μg MCC950 i.p. every 3 days), anti–PD-1 Ab (200 μg i.p. every 3 days), or NLRP3 inhibitor and anti–PD-1 Ab combination therapy (n = 8). (F) Representative flow cytometric dot plots of PMN-MDSCs and CD8+ T cells in resected BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanomas following treatment with IgG isotype control Ab, NLRP3 inhibitor, anti–PD-1 Ab, or NLRP3 inhibitor and anti–PD-1 Ab combination therapy. Graphs show flow cytometric analysis of tumor-infiltrating PMN-MDSCs and CD44+CD8+ T cells. (G) Whole tumor tissue Western blot analysis for pro–caspase-1, caspase-1 p20, and Wnt5a following in vivo treatment with IgG isotype control, anti–PD-1 Ab, or combined anti–PD-1 Ab and NLRP3 inhibitor. Blots are representative of 2 independent experiments. (H) qRT-PCR analysis of Cxcl5 and granzyme B (Gzmb) expression in resected BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma tissues (n = 5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.0005, by Student’s t test (A–D) and 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s post hoc multiple comparisons test (E, F, and H). See also Supplemental Figure 7.

We performed additional studies to determine whether systemic pharmacological inhibition of NLRP3 could also suppress tumor growth and augment anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy in the BRAFV600E PTEN–/– melanoma model. Using the NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950, we also found that systemic NLRP3 inhibition diminished PMN-MDSC recruitment in response to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy, enhanced levels of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells, and suppressed tumor progression in vivo beyond what was observed with anti–PD-1 Ab monotherapy (Figure 6, E and F) (37). Whole-tissue Western blot analysis, plasma ELISAs, and tumor qRT-PCR studies further showed that these effects correlated with suppressed caspase-1 cleavage, Wnt5a expression, Cxcl5 levels, and HSP70 release and enhanced expression of the cytolytic T cell marker Gzmb (Figure 6, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 7E). Notably, neither pharmacologic inhibition of NLRP3 nor genetic silencing of Nlrp3 had any impact on tumor cell proliferation in vitro (Supplemental Figure 7C). Altogether, these data are consistent with our previous studies supporting the critical role of the NLRP3 inflammasome in driving PMN-MDSC recruitment as an adaptive response to CD8+ T cell activation and suggest that NLRP3 is a viable pharmacologic target for enhancing the efficacy of anti–PD-1 Ab therapy.

PMN-MDSC recruitment as a mechanism of adaptive resistance to anti–PD-1 Ab therapy in human melanoma. In order to determine whether PD-L1 can trigger NLRP3 activation and HSP70 release in human melanoma, we performed in vitro experiments using the WM266 human melanoma cell line. Similar to our previous observations, tumor PD-L1 cross-linking following IFN-γ stimulation induced caspase-1 cleavage and HSP70 release (Figure 7A). Further studies using the WM266 human melanoma cell line also showed that HSP70 induced Wnt5a upregulation in a TLR4-dependent manner and that pharmacologic NLRP3 inhibition suppressed ATP-mediated HSP70 release (Figure 7, B and C). These data were consistent with a significant correlation between expression of the myeloid markers ITGAM and CD33 as well as NLRP3 and the cytolytic T cell markers CD8A, GZMB, and PRF1 in human metastatic melanoma specimens, based on RNA expression data in TCGA-SKCM database (Figure 7D). These data are consistent with our previous observations in the autochthonous murine melanoma model and suggest that CD8+ T cell activation results in tumor release of HSP70, Wnt5a upregulation, and recruitment of infiltrating myeloid cells (Figure 1A). To further study this mechanism, we harvested human melanoma tissue specimens at baseline and during disease progression following nivolumab anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy and performed RNA-Seq differential whole transcriptomic sequencing analysis. Consistent with our preclinical studies, these studies revealed elevated expression of several myeloid markers including CXCL1, CD33, ITGAM, CXCR2, S100A8, and S100A9 following disease progression through checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 The PD-L1/NLRP3/HSP70 PMN-MDSC adaptive recruitment pathway in human melanoma. (A) Supernatant HSP70 and caspase-1 p20 Western blot analysis following treatment of human WM266 melanoma cells with IFN-γ with or without anti–PD-L1 Ab. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Wnt5A Western blot analysis of HSP70-treated human WM266 melanoma cells with or without TLR4 inhibitor. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) HSP70 and caspase-1 p20 Western blot analysis following treatment of human WM266 melanoma cells with ATP in the absence and presence of MCC950. Blots are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Cytolytic T cell markers correlated with ITGAM (CD11B), CD33, and NLRP3 gene expression in the melanoma TCGA-SKCM database. (E) RNA-Seq analysis of human melanoma tissue specimens collected before anti–PD-1 Ab therapy and at the time of disease progression on anti–PD-1 Ab therapy. TPM, transcripts per million. (F) Plasma HSP70 ELISA at week 0 and week 12 in patients with advanced melanoma undergoing anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy. (G) Change in HSP70 plasma levels following anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma who were responders (R) or nonresponders (NR). The response was based on week-12 CT imaging. HSP70 changes were normalized to target tumor burden based on week-12 CT imaging. In the box-and-whisker plots, the central line represents the median, the box represents the first and third quartiles, and the error bars represent the data range. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005, by Student’s t test (E and G).

Our previous work showed that tumors release HSP70 in response to CD8+ T cell responses and that this increase in HSP70 levels can be measured in the plasma of mice undergoing anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 7E). On the basis of these data, we conducted a plasma-based ELISA to quantitate HSP70 levels at baseline and at week 12 of anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma undergoing anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy. This study revealed that HSP70 levels increased in patients who progressed on anti–PD-1 Ab therapy, but these changes were seldom observed in responders (Figure 7F). Indeed, mean changes in plasma HSP70 levels with anti–PD-1 Ab therapy were significantly greater in nonresponding melanoma patients relative to responders (Figure 7G). This relationship was also observed after normalizing quantitative HSP70 levels to tumor burden based on CT imaging, indicating that this finding was not strictly due to disease progression. These observations suggest that the process leading to HSP70 release correlates with resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, providing further support for the key role of the NLRP3 inflammasome in the evolution of adaptive resistance to anti–PD-1 Ab immunotherapy.