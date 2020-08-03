AGER1 downregulation associates with fibrosis in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 2 diabetes

Critical role of hepatocyte RAGE in modulating inflammation and fibrosis during a high-AGEs diet. Hepatocytes express RAGE; however, its function in these cells has not been well studied. To focus on AGEs and RAGE, we used a high-AGEs diet, as the current NASH diets for animal studies are not particularly high in AGE content. We prepared a diet high in AGEs (HiAD) at high temperature and fed mice this diet for 14 weeks. Serum and liver AGEs in mice on this diet were higher than those in mice on a fast food diet (FFD) that is commonly used to study NASH (11) (Figure 1A, Supplemental Figure 1, and diet composition is included in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133051DS1). We treated a group of fl/fl Rage mice (hereafter referred to as WT mice) on a HiAD with pyridoxamine (PM), a vitamin B6 derivative that has been shown to reduce AGEs by trapping the carbonyl compounds and inhibiting the formation of Amadori products, and therefore AGE formation (12, 13), or vehicle. We also generated RAGE hepatocyte–KO (RageHepKO) mice and placed them on a chow diet or a HiAD. These mice had a normal phenotype on the chow diet. We found that liver and serum AGEs decreased HiAD-fed WT mice treated with PM as well as in HiAD-fed RageHepKO mice (Figure 1B). In WT mice on a HiAD, we observed severe NASH with necroinflammation, hepatocyte ballooning, steatosis (NAFLD activity score [NAS] of 5–7), fibrosis (Picrosirius red [PSR]), and lipid peroxidation (4HNE) (Figure 1C). Body weight and liver/body weight ratios were not significantly different in the treatment groups (although the HiAD group had a trend toward lower weights because of smaller initial food intake, Supplemental Figure 2). ALT levels, NAS scores (1–2 in the HiAD+PM group; 0–1 in RageHepKO group), the expression of inflammation transcripts (Mcp1, Tnfa, Il1b) (Figure 1D), and the expression of fibrogenic transcripts (Col1a1, Tgfb1, Mmp2) were significantly attenuated in WT mice on a HiAD treated with PM and in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD (Figure 1E). Hydroxyproline content decreased in PM-treated WT and RageHepKO mice on a HiAD (Figure 1E). Interestingly, we found that alkaline phosphatase showed an increasing trend in WT mice on a HiAD that improved after PM treatment, and the same was observed in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. We observed no significant change in total bilirubin levels (Supplemental Figure 3). Insulin sensitivity in WT mice on a HiAD was impaired but improved in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD as assessed by glucose tolerance test/insulin tolerance test (GTT/ITT) (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 1 Hepatocyte RAGE is required for proinflammatory and fibrogenic signals in mice on a HiAD. (A) A HiAD induced a more significant increase in serum and liver AGEs than did a FFD. (B) WT and RageHepKO mice were placed on a HiAD for 14 weeks, and a group of mice received daily PM or vehicle (Tris-HCl). Liver AGEs increased in WT mice on a HiAD and decreased in these mice following PM treatment as well as in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. Serum AGEs markedly increased with a HiAD, and this was attenuated by treatment with PM, whereas no increase was seen in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. (C) H&E-stained images show inflammation and steatosis in HiAD-fed WT mice that improved after PM treatment and in HiAD-fed RageHepKO mice. NAS scores were 5–7 in the HiAD-fed WT mice, 1–2 in the HiAD+PM-treated mice, and 0–1 in the HiAD-fed RageHepKO mice. PSR staining shows fibrosis in WT mice on a HiAD, with improvement after PM treatment, and in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. PSR staining was analyzed with ImageJ software. Collagen deposition was lower in the HiAD+PM and RageHepKO groups (n = 4 mice/group, 4 random ×20 fields/sample; data are presented as the percentage of PSR+ area/×20 field). Lipid peroxidation (4HNE) improved with PM treatment and in HiAD-fed RageHepKO mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Levels of ALT and inflammatory transcripts Mcp1, Tnfa, Il1b were reduced in PM-treated and RageHepKO mice. (E) Levels of fibrosis-related transcripts Col1a1, Tgfb, Mmp2 and hydroxyproline (OH-proline) decreased in PM-treated and RageHepKO mice. (F) CK19+ and SOX9+ RDCs were observed in the HiAD-fed mice. The number of positive cells was lower in the PM-treated mice and in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. Scale bar: 100 μm. Images for FFD data are shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Tukey’s test.

Several studies have highlighted the link between the appearance of reactive ductular cells (RDCs) and fibrosis in NASH (14, 15). We observed an expansion of CK19+ and SOX9+ RDCs in the HiAD-fed mice, whereas expansion was much lower in the mice on a FFD (which has lower AGE content; Supplemental Figure 5). We detected significantly lower numbers of RDCs in the PM-treated mice and in RageHepKO mice on HiAD (Figure 1F).

AGEs induce NOX4 and ROS production in hepatocytes via RAGE. 4HNE had an intense signal in hepatocytes from mice on a HiAD, whereas PM-treated WT mice or RageHepKO mice on a HiAD had significantly less lipid peroxidation, as shown earlier (Figure 1C). Lucigenin chemiluminescence revealed decreased production of ROS in PM-treated WT mice and RageHepKO mice on a HiAD (Figure 2A). NOX4, a transcriptionally activated nonphagocytic NOX homolog in hepatocytes, is a major source of redox radicals in NASH and is closely linked to ER stress, hepatocyte death, and fibrogenic activity (16). We observed reduced Nox4 expression in PM-treated WT mice and RageHepKO mice on HiAD (Figure 2B), whereas Nox2 (phagocytic NOX) was induced in mice on a HiAD but did not change significantly in PM-treated WT mice or in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. This posed an interesting question of whether AGEs and RAGE target NOX4 as a downstream effector. To address this question, we performed ChIP assays to study Nox4 promoter activation in our animal models. Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis of SMAD3-enriched DNA revealed significantly higher Nox4 induction in liver samples from mice on a HiAD that was reduced in the HiAD-fed RageHepKO mice (Figure 2C). To address the mechanism of NOX4 induction in primary hepatocytes, AGE-exposed cells were treated with either a TGF-β–neutralizing antibody or transfected with dominant-negative TGF-βR2 (dn–TGF-βR2) versus empty vector, and SMAD3 phosphorylation (p-SMAD3) was assessed (Figure 2D). AGEs induced SMAD3 phosphorylation, and this was reduced by the TGF-β antibody or dn–TGF-βR2. Rage-KO hepatocytes did not exhibit SMAD3 phosphorylation after exposure to AGEs. Promoter assays in primary hepatocytes in the aforementioned conditions revealed induction of the Nox4 promoter and that AGE-mediated TGF-β indeed played an important, but not exclusive, role (Figure 2E). As observed in vivo, Rage-KO hepatocytes did not exhibit ROS production following exposure to AGEs (Figure 2F). We further evaluated the signaling crosstalk that is activated by AGEs/RAGE and could be involved in the SMAD3/NOX4 axis. P38MAPK and JNK1/-2 phosphorylation was dependent on the presence of RAGE, and their inhibition reduced SMAD3 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 2 RAGE and NOX4 mediate oxidative injury in hepatocytes by AGEs. (A) ROS production was measured by lucigenin chemiluminescence. HiAD-induced ROS production was attenuated by PM treatment in WT mice and in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. (B) Both Nox4 and Nox2 were induced in WT mice on a HiAD, but only Nox4 induction was attenuated by PM treatment and in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. (C) ChIP was performed to study Nox4 promoter induction. Significant SMAD3-dependent induction was seen in WT mice on a HiAD, and this was reduced in these mice with PM treatment as well as in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. (D) Primary WT or Rage-KO hepatocytes were treated with 100 μg/mL AGEs-BSA, in the presence or absence of TGF-β–neutralizing antibody (α–TGF-β, 5 μg/mL), or were transfected with dn-TGF-βR2 or an empty plasmid. SMAD3 phosphorylation (p-SMAD3) was attenuated by the TGF-β antibody or by transfection of dn-TGF-βR2, and no induction of p-SMAD3 was seen in Rage-KO cells. (E) WT and Rage-KO primary mouse hepatocytes were treated with 100 μg/mL AGEs-BSA for 24 hours. The Nox4 luciferase promoter assay indicated AGE-mediated Nox4 promoter activity that was reduced in Rage-KO cells and in those exposed to anti–TGF-β or transfected with the dn-TGF-βR2. (F) ROS production increased in AGE-exposed WT hepatocytes, and this was attenuated in Rage-KO cells, as shown by chemiluminescence assay. Data in A–C represent the mean ± SEM. Data in E and F were combined from 3 replicates. Bars indicate the 25th–75th percentiles, lines indicate the median, and whiskers indicate minimum and maximum values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

To study the NOX homologs responsible for ROS production after exposure to AGEs, we isolated primary hepatocytes, hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), and macrophages from WT, Nox4-KO, and Nox2-KO livers (Supplemental Figure 7A) and exposed them to AGEs. In hepatocytes, NOX4 was the dominant NOX, whereas in HSCs, both NOX4 and NOX2, and in macrophages, mainly NOX2, played a role in AGE-mediated ROS production. However, in HSCs, AGEs did not directly induce transdifferentiation (Supplemental Figure 7B). To study this in vivo, we fed WT mice chow or a HiAD for 14 weeks, and at week 7, they were injected with adeno-associated virus type 6–Cre (AAV6-Cre) or control (AAV6-GFP). AAV6 has been described as targeting HSCs (17). Compared with AAV6-GFP–injected mice, we observed was no significant reduction in aSMA or Col1a1 or serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels in mice on a HiAD (Supplemental Figure 7C). WT macrophages showed mild proinflammatory activity after exposure to AGEs, with decreased Tnfa, Il10, and Il1b production in Nox4- and Nox2-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 7D). To address the potential paracrine effects of AGE-stimulated hepatocytes, cells from WT and Nox4-KO mice were isolated and treated with 100 μg/mL AGEs, with or without 10 mM glutathione (GSH). After 24 hours, the medium was changed, and using a Transwell coculture system, WT HSCs or macrophages were cocultured with hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 8). We found that AGE-exposed hepatocytes significantly induced aSMA and Col1a1 in WT HSCs. Use of GSH or Nox4-deleted hepatocytes in coculture significantly reduced HSC activation. In macrophages, Il1b, Tnfa, and Il6 expression was significantly induced after coculture with AGE-exposed WT, by not Nox4-KO, hepatocytes. GSH treatment attenuated the expression of proinflammatory transcripts (Supplemental Figure 8).

Downregulation of AGER1 in hepatocytes is associated with decreased NRF2 activity. We studied AGER1 in our animal models and found that it was significantly downregulated in HiAD-fed mice (Figure 3A) and also in patients with NASH and T2DM (as shown later). In mice, treatment with PM augmented AGER1 expression, with a marked increase in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. To investigate the mechanism of downregulation, we analyzed the AGER1 promoter region using ALGGEN-PROMO (18), which revealed several NRF2-binding sites (Figure 3B). NRF2 nuclear translocation modulates downstream antioxidant response elements (AREs) in target genes, thereby attenuating oxidative stress (19–21). NRF2 targets Hmox1 and Gstp1 were significantly reduced in WT mice on a HiAD, and this was improved in these mice following PM treatment and in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD (Figure 3B). Furthermore, the nuclear NRF2 signal was reduced in mice on a HiAD (Supplemental Figure 9). To study the potential role of NRF2 dysregulation in response to AGEs, the NRF2 stability assay in hepatocytes demonstrated early induction by AGEs, however, this was lost following more prolonged exposure, suggesting that AGEs promote increased degradation of NRF2 (Figure 3C). Nrf2 mRNA expression was not significantly different between the BSA- and AGE-treated groups (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Ager1 is downregulated in HiAD-fed WT but not HiAD-fed RageHepKO mice. (A) Expression of Ager1, the clearance receptor for AGEs, was downregulated in WT mice on a HiAD, and this was reversed by the AGEs inhibitor PM and in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD. (B) The AGER1 promoter region (–3302 bp) was analyzed using ALGGEN–PROMO. Of the predicted transcriptional activators, NRF2 had 6 binding sites with less than 10% dissimilarity (shown as position and sequence dissimilarity). To study the role of NRF2 in AGER1 regulation, the NRF2 targets Gstp1 and Hmox1 were evaluated. Gstp1 and Hmox1 expression was reduced in mice on a HiAD, and this was reversed by PM treatment and in RageHepKO mice on HiAD. (C) To address NRF2 stability, primary WT hepatocytes were treated with AGEs (or control BSA) for 24 hours. Cells were incubated with cycloheximide (0.5 μg/mL), and although initially there was an increase in NRF2, this was lost by prolonged exposure to AGEs (a representative Western blot from 3 independent experiments is shown). (D) RT-qPCR analysis revealed no significant change in Nrf2 mRNA expression in primary WT hepatocytes exposed to BSA or AGEs. Data in A and B represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data in D were combined from 5 replicates; bars indicate the 25th–75th percentiles, lines indicate the median, and whiskers indicate minimum and maximum values.

NRF2 dysregulation is due to neddylation of the cullin 3 complex. NRF2 stability is regulated by complex mechanisms at multiple levels (22). In our case, experimental evidence pointed to posttranslational modification in response to AGEs. Cullin 3 (CUL3) serves as a scaffolding protein that is bound to both RBX1 and KEAP1 adaptor proteins, which attach to NRF2. Under oxidative stress, the ability of the CUL3-KEAP1-E3 ligase to ubiquitinate NRF2 is inhibited, which allows NRF2 to translocate to the nucleus. However, upon posttranslational modifications of CUL3, such as neddylation, this cannot occur and thus results in decreased NRF2 activity (22). We show that, in vivo, expression of NEDD8-activating enzyme (Nae1) was increased by a HiAD and was significantly reduced in RageHepKO mice on a HiAD, whereas expression of the deneddylase Den1 was induced by PM treatment and in RageHepKO mice on HiAD (Figure 4A). CUL3 neddylation was apparent in WT mice on a HiAD but not in RageHepKO mice (Figure 4B). In vitro, exposure to AGEs resulted in the neddylation of CUL3 in HepG2 cells (Figure 4C). To explore whether NOX4 is involved in the activation of NAE1, we transduced primary hepatocytes with Ad-Nox4 and assessed Nae1 expression. We found that Ad-Nox4 or AGEs induced the enzyme and detected a more significant induction when Ad-Nox4 and exposure to AGEs were combined (Figure 4D). We evaluated the effect of neddylation on Ager1 and NRF2 target enzymes in the presence of AGEs and the NAE1 inhibitor MLN4924. Inhibition of neddylation resulted in a significant increase in the expression of Ager1, Gstp1, Hmox1, and Nqo1 (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 NRF2 activity is decreased by AGEs as a result of CUL3 neddylation. (A) Expression of Nae1 was increased in WT mice on a HiAD and significantly reduced in RageHepKO mice, whereas the deneddylase Den1 was reduced by a HiAD and reversed in RageHepKO mice. (B) Liver homogenates from WT or RageHepKO mice on a chow or HiAD were tested for CUL3, and immunoblotting revealed increased neddylation (Nedd) in WT mice on a HiAD, whereas RageHepKO mice were protected. (C) Time course of CUL3 neddylation by AGEs in HepG2 cells. (D) To determine whether NOX4 is involved in regulating NAE1 expression, primary hepatocytes were transduced with Ad-Nox4 or a control vector and after 48 hours were treated with 100 mg/mL AGEs or control BSA for 30 minutes. Expression of Nae1 was increased by NOX4 and exposure to AGEs. (E) The NAE1 inhibitor MLN4924 (3 μM) in hepatocytes reversed the effects of AGEs on Ager1, Gstp1, Hmox1, and Nqo1 expression. Data in A indicate the mean ± SEM; date in D were combined from 3 replicates; data in E were combined from 4–5 replicates. In D and E, bars indicate the 25th–75th percentiles, lines indicate the median, and whiskers indicate minimum and maximum values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A, D, and E).

Correcting NRF2 by an AAV8-mediated approach improves AGER1, liver/serum AGEs, inflammation, and fibrosis. To determine whether lower NRF2 activity is linked to an inadequate AGER1 response, we injected mice on a HiAD at week 7 of the 14-week diet with either AAV8-GFP (control) or AAV8-Nrf2. Downregulation of Ager1 was reversed in vivo by AAV8-Nrf2, and liver and serum AGEs were decreased (Figure 5A). These mice exhibited increased levels of Ager1 and the NRF2 target genes Gstp1 and Hmox1 (Figure 5B). Expression levels of transcripts for inflammation (Mcp1, Tnfa, Il1b) (Figure 5C) and fibrosis (Col1a1 and Tgfb) (Figure 5D) were reduced as well. Similarly, Ager1 was significantly downregulated by AGEs in primary WT hepatocytes, and adenoviral Nrf2 transduction or treatment with reduced GSH increased Ager1 expression in AGE-treated primary cells. Downstream, expression of the NRF2 target genes Gstp1 and Hmox1 was also significantly increased following GSH treatment or Nrf2 transduction compared with expression in Ad-CMV–transduced cells (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 5 AAV8-mediated NRF2 transduction reduces the levels of hepatic and serum AGEs, Ager1, inflammation, and fibrosis in mice on a HiAD. (A) WT mice were fed a HiAD for 14 weeks. At week 7, a group of mice were injected with AAV8-TBG-Nrf2 (5 × 1011 GC/mouse) or AAV8-GFP as a control. There was a decrease in serum and liver AGEs in the AAV8-Nrf2–injected group. (B) Expression of Ager1 and the NRF2 targets Gstp1 and Hmox1 increased following AAV8-Nrf2 injection. (C) Expression of transcripts reflecting inflammation — Mcp1, Tnfa, and Il1b — was also significantly reduced. (D) Expression of Col1a1 and Tgfb was significantly decreased by Nrf2 transduction. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

In patients with NASH and T2DM, RAGE is induced, whereas the clearance receptor AGER1 is significantly downregulated. To assess RAGE and AGER1 expression in patients, we performed RT-qPCR to analyze liver biopsy samples from healthy individuals, patients with steatosis, and patients with NASH and insulin resistance (NASH+IR) or T2DM (NASH+DM) (Figure 6, A and B). We found that RAGE was significantly induced, whereas the clearance receptor AGER1 was reduced in patients with NASH+IR and NASH+DM (P < 0.05), but not in those with steatosis only. IHC revealed intense RAGE signal in hepatocytes and macrophages in NASH+DM samples (Figure 6C). Glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) is one of the most studied and clinically used AGEs that is produced by a nonenzymatic reaction between the valine and lysine amino groups of hemoglobin and glucose. Analysis of liver biopsies from a cohort of patients who underwent bariatric surgery revealed that those with histological NASH and abnormal HbA1c (>5.7) had more frequent ductular reaction (DR) and ballooning degeneration on their biopsies (Table 1). In addition, we found that the presence of a DR was associated with lower AGER1 expression levels in the liver (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 RAGE is induced, whereas AGER1 is reduced, in patients with NASH and IR or T2DM. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of liver biopsy samples from healthy controls, patients with NASH and IR (NASH+IR), and patients with NASH and T2DM (NASH+DM) showed that RAGE was significantly induced in patients with NASH+IR and patients with NASH+DM. B2M, β-2 microglobulin; hRAGE, human RAGE. (B) AGER1 expression was significantly reduced in patients with NASH+IR and patients with NASH+DM. No changes in expression of AGER1 were observed in patients with simple steatosis. (C) A more intense RAGE signal was detected in patients with NASH+DM compared with that in healthy (NL) individuals. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Patients with lower AGER1 levels were more likely to have DR on their biopsies. Additionally, presence of DR and hepatocyte ballooning significantly correlate with serum HbA1c levels (Table 1). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A and B) or unpaired, 2-tailed t test (E).