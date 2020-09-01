3D model of harlequin ichthyosis reveals inflammatory therapeutic targets

Alterations in intracellular lipid distribution, cell morphology, and proliferation in 2D cultured ABCA12 KO cells. We developed CRISPR/Cas9 ABCA12 WT and KO keratinocyte cell lines using the telomerase-immortalized N/TERT cell line, which has been validated as a biologically relevant substitute for human keratinocytes in 3D human epidermal models, with formation of a functional skin barrier, and also in inflammatory skin models (15, 16). The KO cell line bears a homozygous 2 bp deletion in ABCA12 exon 27 (c.3832_3833delAC), resulting in a predicted frameshift with the production of 27 different amino acids after the mutation site followed by a premature stop codon: p.Thr1278Ilefs*28 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132987DS1). In silico analysis showed no off-target mutations in the CRISPR/Cas9 ABCA12 KO cell line (Supplemental Figure 1C). Loss of ABCA12 protein expression was confirmed (Figure 1A) and resulted in major differences between the ABCA12 WT and KO 2D cultures. Altered lipid distribution characterized by a significant increase (3.5-fold) in the number of intracellular lipid droplets, a characteristic of HI stratum corneum keratinocytes (5, 17), was noticed in ABCA12 KO cells (Figure 1, B and C) with the use of Nile red staining detecting both polar and neutral lipids. Morphological changes were noted in ABCA12 KO cells using CellMask staining (Figure 1D): a significant 1.5-fold increase of cell area was identified in the ABCA12 KO compared with ABCA12 WT cells (Figure 1E), suggesting increased differentiation. The ABCA12 KO cell line displayed a decrease in cell proliferation, as determined by a significant reduction (1.8-fold) in the number of cells after 5 days of 2D culture (Figure 1, D and F). The levels of innate immune cytokines were assessed in the supernatant of the ABCA12 WT and KO cell lines using a human cytokine array; an increase was seen in several cytokines: CXCL1, IFN-γ, IL-1α, IL-1RA, IL-8, and IL-18. The significant increased secretion of CXCL1 and IL-1α was confirmed by ELISA (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 ABCA12 KO–induced changes in lipid distribution, cellular morphology and growth, and increased inflammatory response in 2D culture. (A) Representative immunoblot of ABCA12 and GAPDH proteins in ABCA12 WT and KO cell lysates. (B) Representative Nile red–staining images of polar/neutral (red/green channel) lipids in ABCA12 WT and KO cells. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Associated quantitative lipid droplet number analysis. Each dot represents the mean of 3 technical replicates. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, unpaired t test. (D) Representative fluorescence staining images of CellMask and DAPI in ABCA12 WT and KO cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Associated quantitative cell area analysis. Each dot represents the mean of 3 technical replicates. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, unpaired t test. (F) Cell proliferation analysis of ABCA12 WT and KO cells. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SD. ****P ≤ 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test. Measurement of secreted (G) IL-1α and (H) CXCL1 in ABCA12 WT and KO supernatants. Each dot represents the mean of 3 technical replicates. n = 3. Mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05; **P < 0.01, unpaired t test.

Dysregulation of keratinocyte differentiation, lipid expression, and increased inflammation in the HI 3D model replicating human HI adult skin. To investigate the dysregulated intracellular signaling pathways following loss of ABCA12, we built an in vitro HI 3D model using the in-house–developed ABCA12 KO cell line and compared its phenotype to that of a WT 3D model and to 3 adult normal and HI patient skin samples. HI skin displayed abnormal keratinocyte differentiation, characterized by hyperkeratosis, acanthosis, and impaired and extended differentiation as well as defective lipid transport compared with adult normal control skin (Figure 2, A–E). We noted the presence of enucleated cells in suprabasal layers of HI skin, but variable differentiation in the abnormal HI stratum corneum (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). In 3D culture, the suppression of ABCA12 protein expression, confirmed by ABCA12 immunofluorescence and Western blot (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3C), resulted in striking changes in the HI 3D model compared with the control. H&E staining revealed abnormal differentiation of the in vitro HI 3D model: as seen in HI skin (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F), enucleated cells were also observed in the spinous layer of the HI 3D model (Figure 2A). In the upper layer of the HI 3D model, undifferentiated large cells, some still nucleated, displayed variable expression of the late differentiation marker involucrin (Figure 2, A and C). Nile red staining analysis revealed the absence of an outermost lipid (polar and neutral) enriched layer in the in vitro HI 3D model (Figure 2D). GluCer staining was decreased in the aberrantly differentiated upper epidermal layers of the HI 3D model (Figure 2E). Human monocytic THP-1 cells added to the dermis-like layer of the 3D model displayed increased proliferation in the HI 3D model compared with the WT, as determined by quantification of the dermal area occupied by THP-1 cells suggesting a proinflammatory effect of loss of epidermal ABCA12 (Figure 2, F and G).

Figure 2 HI skin ABCA12 KO 3D model showed alterations in keratinocyte differentiation, lipid expression pattern, and inflammation. Representative (A) H&E (bright-field channel) staining images and (B) ABCA12 (green channel), (C) involucrin (green channel), (D) polar/neutral (red/green channel) lipid, (E) GluCer (green channel), and DAPI (blue channel) immunofluorescence staining images of control skin, HI patient skin, and in vitro WT and HI 3D models. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Quantitative analysis of relative THP-1 cellular area in the dermis-like layers of ABCA12 WT and KO cells. Each dot represents the mean of relative THP-1 area from 3 independent images. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, unpaired t test. (G) Associated H&E-stained (bright-field channel) representative images. Scale bars: 200 μm.

Keratinocyte transcriptome in HI patient skin and the HI 3D model. To examine the pathways modulated by ABCA12 protein deficiency and validate the relevance of the HI 3D model, RNA-Seq analysis was performed on normal and HI patient skin as well as WT and ABCA12 KO 3D models. RNA-Seq analysis revealed 714 upregulated and 824 downregulated genes in HI skin compared with control normal skin (Figure 3A). The Gene Ontology (GO) term enrichment analysis of the differential expressed genes (Figure 3C and Table 1) revealed that 32 were involved in epidermal development, including significant upregulation of keratins (e.g., KRT16) and markers of differentiation (e.g., TGM1). Thirty-four genes involved in lipid metabolism, such as ALOX12B, were differentially expressed. There were 53 differentially expressed genes in HI skin associated with immunity, mostly upregulated, for example, IL36A and IL36G (940.8- and 37.7-fold increase, adjusted P value [P adj ] = 2.8 × 10–19 and 8.4 × 10–22, respectively), and strong downregulation of IL37 (fold change 0.11, P adj = 4.7 × 10–4), an inhibitor of innate immunity, was seen. Additionally, IL17 mRNA was upregulated (32.3-fold increase, P adj = 0.012). Also, 9 of 10 identified genes involved in IFN-γ signaling, such as STAT1 (2.7-fold increase, P adj = 1.4 × 10–3), were significantly upregulated in HI skin compared with normal skin controls. Using STRING, connections between key genes involved in inflammation differentially expressed in the HI RNA-Seq data set, including STAT family members and the potential downstream target gene NOS2, were visualized (Figure 3D). Analysis of the RNA-Seq data using CIBERSORT identified an increased proportion of activated dendritic cells in HI skin, consistent with the very severe barrier defect (Supplemental Figure 5). In the ABCA12 KO 3D model RNA-Seq data set, 402 genes were significantly dysregulated (Figure 3B), clustering in 3 main GO terms, keratinization, lipid metabolism, and inflammation (Figure 3E and Table 2), which correspond to the same clusters as those identified in the HI skin data set (Figure 3C). In the keratinization cluster, there were 30 genes, mostly downregulated, such as ABCA12 (fold change = 0.156, P adj = 3.08 × 10–26), loricrin (LOR) and several late cornification envelope (LCE) genes: LCE1A, LCE1B, LCE1C, LCE1D, LCE1F, LCE2A, LCE2B, LCE2C, LCE2D, LCE3C, LCE3D, LCE3E, LCE4A, LCE5A, LCE6A. Also 4 kallikrein genes, KLK6, KLK7, KLK13, and KLK14, were substantially downregulated. Additionally, 15 genes involved in lipid metabolism were differentially expressed, some directly involved in ichthyosis, e.g., ABCA12, ALOX5, ALOX12B, ALOXE3, CYP4F2, and 2 elongation of very long chain fatty acid protein (ELOV) genes. Moreover, 13 genes connected to cytokine activity were modulated, for example, the inhibitor of innate immunity IL37 (fold change = 0.029, P adj = 2.4 × 10–09), the IL-36 receptor antagonist IL36RN (fold change = 0.42, P adj = 3.1 × 10–05), IL24 (fold change = 0.28, P adj = 7.8 × 10–05), and the IL-1 family member IL1F10.

Figure 3 Transcriptomic profile of HI skin and ABCA12 KO model using RNA-Seq. Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes between (A) 4 HI skin and 5 normal skin controls and (B) CRISPR/Cas9 ABCA12 KO and WT 3D models. Each red/black dot represents a significantly differentially up- or downregulated gene. (C) GO terms enrichment in differentially expressed genes (upregulated in red, downregulated in black) in HI skin compared with normal skin. (D) Functional protein association network; line thickness indicates the strength of data support. (E) GO terms enrichment in differentially expressed genes (upregulated in red, downregulated in black) in CRISPR/Cas9 ABCA12 KO 3D models compared with control.

Table 1 Differentially expressed genes in HI skin listed by GO term

Table 2 Differentially expressed genes in CRISPR/Cas9 ABCA12 KO 3D models listed by GO term

Decreased IL-37 expression and increased NOS2 signaling in the in vitro HI 3D model. In the HI 3D model, we first investigated the mRNA expression of IL-1 family cytokines, which were dysregulated in the HI skin RNA-Seq data set (Figure 3). We found IL37 mRNA was strikingly decreased (Figure 4A), but no differences in IL36 mRNA levels were observed (data not shown). Then, to follow up the RNA-Seq findings of IFN-γ–triggered signaling and the potential regulation of NOS2 expression (Figure 3), quantitative PCR (qPCR) mRNA expression analysis of SOCS1 and SOCS3, 2 inhibitors of the JAK/STAT pathway, was initially performed; this showed a significant decrease (Figure 4, B and C) in ABCA12 KO cells compared with WT. No phosphorylated STAT1 (p-STAT1) was detected in the in vitro HI 3D model; however, immunoblotting analysis showed a significant increase of p-STAT1 (Y701) in ABCA12 KO cells compared with WT following IFN-γ treatment (Figure 4, D and E). Also, a significant increase in the AP-1 subunit, FOSL2, was identified in the HI 3D model (Supplemental Figure 3C). The mRNA and protein expression of the STAT1 downstream target, NOS2, was significantly increased in the HI 3D model compared with the WT control (Supplemental Figure 3B and Figure 4, F and G).

Figure 4 Decrease in antiinflammatory response and activation of NOS2 pathway in the in vitro ABCA12 KO 3D model. (A) qPCR analysis of IL37 in ABCA12 WT and KO 3D models. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SD. NS, P = 0.068, unpaired t test. qPCR analysis of (B) SOCS1 and (C) SOCS3 in ABCA12 WT and KO 2D model cell lysates. Each dot represents the mean of 3 technical replicates. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SD. **P ≤ 0.01, unpaired t test. (D) Representative immunoblot of p-STAT1 (Y701), total STAT1, and GAPDH proteins in untreated (–) or stimulated (+) with IFN-γ ABCA12 WT and KO cell lysates and (E) associated p-STAT1 quantitative analysis. n = 4. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, unpaired t test. The p-STAT1 blot was run in parallel, contemporaneously, with total STAT1 and GAPDH blots. (F) Representative NOS2 (green channel) and DAPI (blue channel) staining images of in vitro WT and HI 3D models, and (G) associated quantitative NOS2 analysis. Each dot represents the mean of relative NOS2 intensity from 3 independent images. Scale bars: 100 μm. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, unpaired t test.

Upregulation of proinflammatory cytokines, STAT1, and NOS2 signaling in HI patient skin. To confirm the in vivo relevance of the dysregulation of IL-1 family cytokines and IFN-γ pathways, 3 adult HI skin patient samples, HI 1, 2, and 3, were examined further. We determined IL37, IL36A, and IL36G mRNA levels by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 4, I–K) and protein expression by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 5, A–F). Expression of these cytokines recapitulated the RNA-Seq results: IL-37 mRNA and protein expression were decreased in HI skin samples compared with normal skin controls (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4I), whereas HI keratinocytes showed a significant increase in IL-36α and IL-36γ expression, both minimally expressed in control skin (Figure 5, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 4, J and K). In both cases, IL-36 expression was mainly cytoplasmic, but nuclear IL-36 was also detected. We also observed an alteration in total STAT1 expression pattern, with strong expression throughout HI adult epidermis, but restriction to the basal layer in normal skin by immunofluorescence analysis (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 4G). Nuclear total STAT1, suggesting phosphorylation, was also observed in the basal and suprabasal layers of HI skin. Quantification indicated a significant upregulation of total STAT1 protein expression in the granular layer of HI skin compared with normal skin (Figure 5H). Nuclear p-STAT1 (Y701), absent in normal epidermis, was also detected in HI epidermis (Figure 5I). STAT1 and p-STAT1 (Y701) were also found to be significantly upregulated by Western blotting in HPV-16 immortalized keratinocytes from an HI patient (HI 3) compared with expression in the WT control cell line (Supplemental Figure 4H). Finally, immunofluorescence analysis of NOS2 in HI skin demonstrated a significantly higher expression than the low level detected in normal skin (Figure 5, J and K).

Figure 5 Inflammation and activation of the STAT1/NOS2 pathway in HI skin. Representative (A) IL-37, (C) IL-36α, (E) IL-36γ, (G) STAT1, (I) p-STAT1, (J) and NOS2 (green channel) and DAPI (blue channel) staining images of control skin and HI patient skin. Arrows indicate granular layer. Associated quantitative analysis of (B) IL-37, (D) IL-36α, (F) IL-36γ, (H) granular layer STAT1, and (K) NOS2 protein expression in control skin and HI patient skin. Each dot represents the mean of relative protein intensity from 3 independent images. n = 3 or 4. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001, unpaired t test. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Modulation of NO in the HI 3D model reverses the phenotype. To test whether the identified upregulation of NOS2 in HI was involved in the HI-impaired barrier, the in vitro WT 3D model was treated with the NO-releasing agent SNAP. Treatment with SNAP induced acanthosis of the epidermis of the WT 3D model, as shown by H&E staining (Figure 6A).Moreover, intracellular NO levels were significantly higher in the HI 3D model (2.3-fold increase) compared with the WT (Figure 6B). To investigate further the role of NO in the abnormal differentiation in HI skin, WT and HI 3D models were treated with the selective NOS2 inhibitor 1400W. Treatment with 1400W significantly reduced the intracellular NO level in the 3D model, as determined by the quantification of total intracellular NO (Figure 6B), and strikingly improved the in vitro HI phenotype, whereas no significant differences were seen in the treated WT 3D model (Figure 6, C–F). H&E staining revealed the formation of a stratum corneum–like layer in the treated HI 3D model (Figure 6C). Reduction of Lucifer yellow dye penetration, a readout of impaired barrier, was also noted in the treated HI 3D model compared with the untreated control (Figure 6D). Inhibition of NOS2 in the HI 3D model resulted in restoration of the polar and neutral lipid–enriched outermost layer, determined using Nile red staining (Figure 6E). Moreover, GluCer was detected in the outermost layer of the in vitro HI 3D model treated with 1400W and was absent in the untreated HI 3D model, demonstrating reversion of a specific defect of HI epidermis by inhibition of NOS2 (Figure 6F). From the RNA-Seq data, we chose 2 transcripts important in differentiation and innate immunity that were altered in the ABCA12 KO 3D model data set compared with control. Extraction of mRNA from the 3D models treated with 1400W and qPCR demonstrated decreased expression of IL37 and LOR in the ABCA12 KO model that was upregulated by 1400W treatment (Supplemental Figure 3, D and F).

Figure 6 NO release caused epidermal acanthosis and inhibition of NOS2 resulted in normalization of the skin barrier in the HI 3D model. (A) Representative H&E (bright-field channel) images of in vitro WT and HI 3D models untreated (UT) or treated with SNAP compound. (B) Quantitative analysis of intracellular NO in in vitro WT and HI 3D models, with or without 1400 W inhibitor. Each dot represents the mean of 3 technical replicates. n = 3. Data are represented as mean ± SD. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Representative (C) H&E (bright-field channel), (D) Lucifer yellow (LY) (green channel), (E) polar/neutral (red/green channel), (F) GluCer (green channel), and DAPI (blue channel) staining images of in vitro WT and HI 3D models from 3 independent biological replicates. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Tofacitinib markedly improved lipid secretion and barrier formation in the HI 3D model. To further investigate the increase of IFN-γ signaling in HI patient skin found in the RNA-Seq data set (Figure 3), we treated the WT and HI 3D models with the potent JAK inhibitor tofacitinib. Although p-JAKs were not detectable after 14 days of air-liquid interface growth (data not shown) and p-STAT1 activation was not observed in the HI model (Figure 4D), tofacitinib markedly improved the abnormal epidermal differentiation phenotype of the HI model with the appearance of terminally differentiated cells, as observed by H&E staining (Figure 7A). Tofacitinib treatment also strikingly improved the formation of the lipid barrier with restoration of polar and neutral lipid expression as well as GluCer in the stratum corneum–like layer, as detected by Nile red staining and GluCer staining, respectively (Figure 7, B and C). An increase in keratinocyte differentiation and lipid barrier formation was also observed in the in vitro WT 3D model (Figure 7, A–C).

Figure 7 Tofacitinib treatment improved skin-barrier formation in the WT and HI 3D model. Representative (A) H&E (bright-field channel), (B) polar/neutral (red/green channel), (C) GluCer (green channel), and DAPI (blue channel) staining images of in vitro WT and HI 3D models with or without tofacitinib from 3 independent biological replicates. Scale bars: 100 μm.

The mRNA levels of IL37 and LOR, downregulated in the HI 3D model compared with WT control, were upregulated by tofacitinib treatment (Supplemental Figure 3, E and G).