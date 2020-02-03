In vivo delivery of synthetic DNA–encoded antibodies induces broad HIV-1–neutralizing activity

Robust expression of optimized HIV-1 dmAbs expressed in vitro and in vivo. dmAbs utilize optimizations that were developed to increase plasmid uptake and expression in context of delivery by adaptive electroporation (23). These improvements resulted in substantial enhancement of in vivo expression launched from plasmids. Here, we adapted multiple HIV-1–specific bNAbs and tested their expression and in vivo levels. We compared 16 different bNAbs targeting 5 different regions of the HIV-1 envelope: CD4-binding site (VRC01, N6, 12A21, 3BNC117, IOMA, NIH45-46); high-mannose glycan patch (PGT121, PGT128, 10-1074, PGT130); apex (PGT145, PGDM1400, PG9); gp120-gp41 interface (PGT151, 35O22); and gp41 fusion domain (VRC34.01) (2, 24–27). bNAbs encoded as dmAbs were selected based on target epitope, neutralization capacity, and other characteristics, such as length of heavy chain (HC) complementarity-determining regions 3 (CDR3) and percentage of somatic hypermutation, to obtain a range of antibody characteristics (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132779DS1). The HC length of the CDR3 region ranged from 12 (3BNC117) to 35 (PGDM1400), with an average length across all dmAbs of 22. The percentage of amino acid somatic mutations from germline in the HC ranged from 18% (IOMA) to 42% (VRC01), with an average of 28%. Plasmids encoding the HC or the light chain (LC) of each of the bNAbs were RNA and codon optimized, synthesized, and cloned into the modified pVax1 backbone. All dmAbs were of the human IgG1 (hIgG1) isotype. Expression levels in vitro of all dmAbs were confirmed using transient transfection of HEK 293T cells (Supplemental Figure 1).

Next, we proceeded to assess in vivo expression in transiently immunodepleted mice to prevent the development of antidrug antibody (ADA) responses against the hIgG1. Mice were injected with plasmid dmAb constructs followed by intramuscular electroporation (IM-EP) using the CELLECTRA-3P device. We observed dmAb expression in sera 2 days after injection, with peak levels around d21 (Supplemental Figure 2). dmAb was continuously detected in the sera for over 300 days. Peak levels of dmAbs varied from below 1 μg/ml to greater than 80 μg/ml (Figure 1A). The majority of dmAbs exhibited peak levels between 10 and 30 μg/ml. There was minimal variability among mice receiving a given dmAb, supporting a model in which the intrinsic properties of each antibody sequence influence the overall levels observed in vivo. We did not observe any correlation in dmAb levels for different families, HC CDR3 length, or percentage of somatic hypermutation rate of the HC.

Figure 1 In vivo expression of dmAb-encoded HIV-1 bNAbs in mice. (A) Peak dmAb expression levels (d14) of bNAbs in the sera of transiently immunodepleted mice. Groups of mice (n = 5) were administered dmAb constructs expressing 1 of 16 different bNAbs. (B) Binding curves for 4 dmAbs against HIV-1 trimer BG505_MD39. Serum dmAb levels were normalized for expression (colored lines, n = 5 mice) and compared with the similar purified recombinant protein (black lines) over various concentrations. (C) Individual mouse IC 50 (n = 5) for 4 dmAbs across the 12 viruses of the global panels (blue circles) versus values reported in the literature (red squares). Literature values gathered from Los Alamos CATNAP. (D) Mean (n = 5) IC 50 pseudotype neutralization of d14 mouse sera against the 12 viruses of the global panel and MLV control. Value of 45 corresponds to no neutralization at a 1:45 dilution, the lowest dilution of the mouse serum tested. All other values are in μg/ml. Horizontal bars indicate mean; error bars represent SEM. Expression levels are representative of 2 experimental replicates; binding and neutralization testing were performed once.

Functionality of in vivo–produced dmAbs is comparable to recombinant mAb counterparts. To further characterize in vivo–produced dmAbs, we investigated their ability to bind to trimer as compared with recombinantly produced mAbs. We observed similar strength of binding to trimer as compared with recombinant protein mAb for all tested dmAbs (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3A). In agreement with our other dmAb studies, this suggests proper folding of the dmAbs in vivo and supports retention of their antigen specificity (16–20).

We next examined dmAb functionality in the context of neutralization using HIV-1 envelope pseudotyped viruses representing the global diversity of HIV-1 glycoprotein (22). We observed strong neutralization titers for all the studied dmAbs (Figure 1, C and D). Importantly, there was low variability in neutralization titers among mice given a specific dmAb based on each specific group and serum neutralization titers (IC 50 ) were similar to titers reported in the literature (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3B). The neutralization data further confirm dmAbs were assembled, formed, and properly folded in vivo and then exhibited potency similar to that of the recombinant protein mAbs.

Modifications improved production of low-expressing N6 dmAb. N6 is an extremely potent and broad neutralizing anti–HIV-1 antibody (24); however, its in vivo levels were among the 3 lowest (Figure 1A). Based on these previous studies, we observed that single amino acid modification can significantly increase dmAb expression (16). Thus, we sought to increase its expression by designing modifications to both the HC and light chain (LC) of the original N6 amino acid sequence at the C- and N-terminus of the variable region. These modifications were selected to make the antibody more similar to the human parental germline antibody sequence (Supplemental Figure 4A). Mice injected with HC unmodified + LC modified (LC mod ) or HC modified + LC unmodified (HC mod ) dmAb had 3.5-fold increases in levels over the unmodified original N6 (Supplemental Figure 4B). When both modified plasmids were used to assemble modified N6 (N6 mod ), levels increased 9-fold over unmodified and 2.5-fold over each modified chain. Modifications to the variable regions can change an antibody’s ability to bind to its target and affect its functionality. Binding to trimer was similar between serum from mice injected with N6 mod dmAb and recombinant unmodified N6 (Supplemental Figure 4C). Furthermore, recombinant antibodies expressing either N6 or N6 mod were able to neutralize multiple viruses from the global panel to degrees similar to those of levels previously reported in the literature (Supplemental Figure 4D and ref. 24). Thus, these modifications appear to be important for increasing overall production in vivo, resulting in increased serum levels of antibody while maintaining the functionality of this antibody. While there was marked improvement in the in vivo production levels of N6 mod , these levels remained on the lower end and additional rounds of optimization could further improve in vivo levels.

Delivery of multiple dmAbs to provide enhanced coverage of viral mutations. Due to the high error rate of HIV-1 reverse transcription and resultant high antigenic variability, viral immune escape from a single-antibody therapy is likely (7). Additionally, escape mutations to the mAb may already exist in populations, as no single mAb targets all circulating HIV-1 strains (7). In order to overcome such issues, we evaluated codelivery of multiple bNAbs against distinct HIV-1 envelope epitopes in the dmAb delivery platform. We selected 2 combinations that are currently in clinical trials, 3BNC117+10-1074 (5, 6) and PGDM1400+PGT121 (NCT03205917) as well as PGT121+PGT145. PGT121 and PGT145 were chosen based on in vivo dmAb levels, target epitope, and neutralization profiles of the antibodies. Mice were dosed with either a single dmAb construct or with 2 dmAb constructs in separate distinct muscle sites. In vivo levels of each individual antibody were similar in the combination mice as compared with mice delivered only a single antibody (Figure 2A). Individually, bNAb targets between 7 and 11 viruses in the global panel with various gaps in neutralization capacity (Figure 1C). By expressing 2 dmAbs in a single mouse, we observed an increase in their overall breadth of neutralization, targeting never less than 11 different members of the global panel as compared with each of the individual dmAbs with the PGDM1400+PGT121 (NCT0320591) combination now providing 100% viral coverage (Figure 2B and ref. 28).

Figure 2 Delivery of multiple dmAb constructs in a single mouse maintains individual dmAb expression levels and increases serum neutralization breadth. (A) Groups of mice (n = 5) were administered a single dmAb (PG121, PGT145, PGDM1400, 3BNC117, or 10-1074) or a combination of 2 dmAbs (PGT121+PGT145, PGDM1400+PGT121, 3BNC117+10-1074). Peak serum expression levels of human IgG were quantified by ELISA. (B) Mean (n = 5) IC 50 pseudotype neutralization against the 12 viruses of the global panel and MLV control of sera collected at d14 from mice administered a single or 2 dmAbs. Value of 45 corresponds to no neutralization at a 1:45 dilution, the lowest dilution of the mouse serum tested. All other values are in μg/ml. (C) Total human IgG serum expression levels following administration of individual dmAbs (PGDM1400, PGT151, VRC01, and PGT121) and coadministration of all 4 dmAbs (combo) in mice (n = 5). (D) Mean (n = 5) IC 50 pseudotype neutralization against the 12 viruses of the global panel and MLV for sera collected from mice administered individual dmAbs and combination of the 4 dmAbs. Horizontal bars indicate mean; error bars represent SEM. Expression levels are representative of 2 experimental replicates; binding and neutralization testing were performed once.

We next sought to deliver and express 4 dmAbs in a single mouse using antibodies PGDM1400, PGT151, VRC01, and PGT121. Such deliveries of multiple antibodies are difficult using other methods. For this study, the antibodies were selected based on their neutralization capacity, overall in vivo levels, and ability to target distinct epitopes on the HIV-1 envelope. In these studies, animals were injected with a single dmAb or with all 4. As we do not have anti-idiotype antibodies for these antibodies, we measured the total amount of the xenogeneic human antibody expressed in the mice (Figure 2C). The total serum hIgG1 dmAb levels in the mice administered with all 4 dmAb constructs were comparable to the sum of the levels of each dmAb construct administered individually (sum of mice injected with the individual dmAbs: 26.01 μg/ml vs. combination dmAb mice: 25.10 μg/ml). Once again, we observed increased neutralization breadth in the sera of mice that received all 4 dmAb constructs compared with neutralization breadth in the sera of mice that received each individual dmAb construct (Figure 2D). By delivering all 4 dmAb constructs at once, we observed neutralization IC 50 levels below 0.1 μg/ml across the entire global panel.

HIV-1 dmAbs expression in NHPs. Based on the promising studies in mice, we next explored dmAb delivery of HIV-1–specific dmAbs in a pilot NHP animal model, which is more relevant for translation to humans. Two dmAbs were selected to move into NHPs, PGDM1400 and PGT121, based on high in vivo dmAb levels in mice (Figure 1). Two groups of 4 macaques were dosed with either 6 mg of PGDM1400 dmAb plasmid construct (group 1) or 3 mg of PGDM1400 plus 3 mg of PGT121 dmAb plasmid construct (group 2). Expression of hIgG1 was detected in NHP serum as early as 3 days after injection and peaked at d14 (Figure 3A, Supplemental Figure 5A, and Supplemental Figure 6A). Total hIgG1 levels at peak were slightly higher for the group receiving PGDM1400 dmAb alone (group 1) compared with the 2 dmAbs PGDM1400 and PGT121 (group 2) (Figure 3B). The total hIgG1 detected in the serum from group 1 ranged between 11.2 and 34.3 μg/ml (mean 25.1 μg/ml) and for group 2 between 6.3 and 20.4 μg/ml (mean 10.1 μg/ml). The levels of hIgG1 dmAb in the sera declined after d14 to undetectable levels by d35, which is expected in this context in which a xenogeneic human IgG was being expressed in an immune-competent NHP host (29–31). Accordingly, the decrease in dmAb levels after d14 corresponded with the development of NHP anti-human IgG-dmAb antibodies in the sera (Supplemental Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Using envelope antigen and secondary antibodies specifically recognizing hIgG1-κ (PGDM1400) versus hIgG1-λ (PGT121) LCs, we were able to confirm expression of both PGDM1400 and PGT121 dmAbs in group 2 NHP sera (Figure 3C, Supplemental Figure 5C, and Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 3 PGDM1400 and PGT121 are expressed as dmAbs in NHPs. Immune-competent macaques were injected with hIgG1 dmAb constructs (d0) and serially bled. Group 1 animals (n = 4) received 6 mg of PGDM1400-encoding plasmid DNA; group 2 animals (n = 4) received 3 mg of PGDM1400 and 3 mg of PGT121 plasmid DNA. (A) Quantification of hIgG1 in the sera of group 1 and group 2 NHPs over time. (B) Peak expression levels of total hIgG1 for each group at d14. (C) Serum-binding curves against HIV-1 Env trimer, BG505_MD39, using different secondary antibodies to establish the binding of PGDM1400 (hIgG1-κ LC, blue) and PGT121 (hIgG1-λ LC, green). (D) Neutralization IC 50 of serum across the 12-virus global pseudotype panel using serum from peak dmAb expression (d14). (E) Baseline subtracted ADCC-killing activity of serum for IMC DU151 compared with recombinant mAbs PGDM1400 and PGT121. Horizontal bars indicate mean; error bars represent SEM. Expression levels and neutralization titers are representative of 2 replications; all other tests were performed once. Two-tailed Student’s t test was performed to determine significant differences in levels of expression between group 1 and group 2. P < 0.05 was considered significant.

We proceeded to determine the antiviral activity of the sera harboring the anti–HIV-1 dmAbs. Prebleed sera (d0) and sera from the peak dmAb level time point (d14) were tested for neutralization against the global panel tier-2 viruses. NHP sera contained no neutralizing antibodies before dmAb administration (d0), and no nonspecific neutralization was detected against mouse leukemia virus (MLV) on d0 and d14 (Table 1). Sera collected at peak dmAb levels were able to neutralize 11 out of 12 viruses (group 1) and 12 out of 12 viruses (group 2) (Figure 3D and Table 1). For several viruses, specifically 243F6, 25710, CE0217, CNE55, and CNE8, titers (IC 50 ) for both groups were less than 0.1 μg/ml. These pseudotype neutralization titers, originally performed at The Wistar Institute, were then retested and confirmed at Duke University. Similar group 1 and group 2 NHP neutralization titers (IC 50 ) were obtained across the 9 HIV-1 pseudotype viruses reevaluated (Supplemental Figure 7A). Delivery of a second dmAb in group 2 modestly improved neutralization for some isolates and added neutralization coverage for 2 additional viruses, 398F1 and TRO.11. We further explored the antiviral activity by exploring the antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) against a subtype C HIV-1 infectious molecular clone (IMC) DU151-infected cells, chosen based on sensitivity to both mAbs. Though ADCC activity of the serum was usually only detected at concentrations of more than 4 μg/mL, it was comparable to the recombinant protein mAb activity (Figure 3E). No ADCC activity was observed for the negative control recombinant palivizumab antibody (Supplemental Figure 7B). In summary, the NHP data support that HIV-1 dmAbs expressed at high levels bind to envelope trimers, neutralize numerous tier-2 viruses, have effector functions, and can complement each other in vivo.