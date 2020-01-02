Commentary 10.1172/JCI132532

SSBP1 faux pas in mitonuclear tango causes optic neuropathy

Lina Zelinger and Anand Swaroop

Neurobiology-Neurodegeneration and Repair Laboratory, National Eye Institute, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Anand Swaroop, MSC0610, Building 6/338, 6 Center Drive, National Eye Institute, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.435.5754; Email: swaroopa@nei.nih.gov.

Find articles by Zelinger, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Neurobiology-Neurodegeneration and Repair Laboratory, National Eye Institute, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Anand Swaroop, MSC0610, Building 6/338, 6 Center Drive, National Eye Institute, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.435.5754; Email: swaroopa@nei.nih.gov.

Find articles by Swaroop, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published November 18, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 1 on January 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(1):62–64. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132532.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published November 18, 2019 - Version history

Mitochondrial dysfunction or loss is evident in neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations associated with NADH dehydrogenase subunits and nuclear gene mutations that affect mitochondrial function result in optic neuropathies. In this issue of the JCI, Del Dotto et al. and Piro-Mégy et al. identify heterozygous mutations in nuclear-encoded mitochondrial single-strand binding protein 1 (SSBP1) in patients with apparently dominant optic neuropathy with or without extraocular phenotypes. Both research groups reported similar mitochondrial findings in response to SSBP1 mutations. However, the specific SSBP1 mitochondria–associated function in retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) and the resulting optic nerve remains unclear. We suggest that high expression of SSBP1 during RGC differentiation is critical for mtDNA maintenance to produce appropriate optic nerve connectivity and that SSBP1 mutations in dominant optic atrophy patients do not permit stable binding to N6-methyldeoxyadenosine on the heavy strand involved with replication, leading to disruptions of mtDNA and, eventually, optic nerve dysfunction.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
63 Page 62 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement