SSBP1 mutations cause mtDNA depletion underlying a complex optic atrophy disorder

Exome sequencing identifies dominant and recessive mutations in SSBP1

SSBP1 mutations and their segregation in 5 unrelated families. Two unrelated families from Italy and the US with the common feature of congenital or early onset optic atrophy, negative for the most frequent causes, underwent trio whole exome sequencing (WES) independently in different centers (Supplemental Methods and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128514DS1).

De novo mutations in SSBP1 were identified in both families, which we connected through GeneMatcher (22). In the Italian family (family 1 in Figure 1), we identified a heterozygous missense mutation NM 003143.2: c.320G>A (p.R107Q) (Supplemental Table 2), which arose de novo in the father and was transmitted to his affected child. The US proband (family 2 in Figure 1) carried a de novo heterozygous missense mutation, c.119G>T (p.G40V) (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 1 Pedigrees of the 5 families carrying SSBP1 mutations. Affected individuals (black circles/squares) present with variable combinations of optic atrophy with clinical phenotypes, including retinal dystrophy, kidney insufficiency, and mitochondrial myopathy, among others. All mutations segregate consistently with the disease phenotype.

Based on these findings, a total of 135 Italian probands with optic atrophy of unknown genetic origin were screened for SSBP1 mutations. In 2 unrelated individuals, we found additional heterozygous missense mutations in SSBP1: c.331G>C (p.E111Q) in family 3 and c.184A>G (p.N62D) in family 4 (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 2). No members of family 3 were available for segregation. In family 4, the heterozygous mutation segregated in both proband’s offspring, whereas it was absent in his mother (the only parent available for testing). The father died in his 70s, without any report of visual impairment. The segregation was therefore compatible with a de novo event in the proband.

In a fifth family from Austria with a single proband (family 5 in Figure 1) presenting with a largely overlapping phenotype, WES identified a homozygous mutation in SSBP1, c.394A>G (p.I132V) (Supplemental Table 2). Parental consanguinity was not reported, and estimation of genomic inbreeding using WES data failed to reveal excess of homozygosity (Supplemental Table 3). Homozygosity for p.I132V can be explained as a founder mutation because the parents were from a remote mountain area in Austria.

Clinical presentation of affected individuals. Family 1 included 2 probands, a father and son, who presented with childhood onset optic atrophy, retinal macular dystrophy, sensorineural deafness, and nephropathy, which in the child ultimately led to kidney transplantation (Figure 2, A–C, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Methods). Muscle and kidney biopsies from both patients revealed histoenzymatic features compatible with mitochondrial dysfunction, such as cytochrome c oxidase–negative (COX-negative) cells (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1B). The mtDNA molecular analysis revealed partial depletion of copy number in both tissues (Figure 2, D and E). Blood-derived cells were also mtDNA depleted, similarly to kidney and muscle (Figure 2F). However, both long range and digital droplet PCR failed to identify and quantify mtDNA-deleted molecules in kidney, muscle, blood, and urinary sediment cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). A slight reduction of 7S DNA, the third strand of the mtDNA displacement loop (D-loop) was also noted (Supplemental Figure 2, E–H). Thus, muscle and kidney histoenzymatic analysis, as well as mtDNA investigations, were suggestive of mitochondrial dysfunction as pathogenic mechanism.

Figure 2 OCT, muscle and kidney histopathology, and tissue mtDNA quantification of patients carrying SSBP1 mutations. (A) Macular and optic nerve OCT and visual acuity (numbers within each panel expressed as decimals) of patients from families 1 and 4. Family1-PT1 patient shows a complete foveal cavitation characterized by the absence of inner segment/outer segment and outer segment/RPE junctions. Family1-PT2 patient shows diffuse atrophy of the photoreceptors’ layers. Family 4-PT5 patient shows incomplete (OD) and complete (OS) foveal cavitation. Family 4-PT6 patient shows incomplete foveal cavitation characterized by partial disruption of inner/outer segment and outer segment/RPE junctions. Family 4-PT7 patient shows mild rarefaction of the hyperreflectivity of the inner segment/outer segment junction (OD) and the incomplete form of foveal cavitation (OS). Optic disc atrophy is documented by the diffuse retinal nerve fiber layer thinning in the OCT deviation map of the optic nerve or in the color optic nerve photograph (middle, only for patient family 1-PT2). (B) Kidney and (C) muscle histochemistry of proband PT1 of family 1 (R107Q I). COX/SDH staining reveals COX-negative cells in the tubular components of kidney parenchyma and in sporadic muscle fibers. Boxes on merged images correspond to magnified insets. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D–F) mtDNA copy numbers from different tissues of healthy individuals (controls) and the PT1 and PT2 patients from family 1: proband (R107Q I, light blue) and his son (R107Q II, dark blue). (D) Data are shown as mean ± SD of 4 controls and patients (1 experiment for R107Q I and 3 experiments for R107Q II). (E) Data are shown as mean ± SD of 19 controls and patients (2 biopsies of R107Q I analyzed in 6 experiments and 3 experiments for R107Q II). (F) Data are shown as mean ± SD of 31 controls and R107Q patients (2 blood samples for patients, analyzed in 4 experiments). A reduction of mtDNA content was observed in patient tissues. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s 2-tailed t test.

Family 2 included a single proband presenting a similar phenotype, with childhood-onset severe optic atrophy and progressive retinal degeneration exhibiting a cone-rod dystrophy (CORD) phenotype (Figure 3). Despite relatively good foveal preservation, visual acuity was severely reduced due to the severity of the optic atrophy. In association with these eye findings, this patient also exhibited progressive nephropathy requiring transplantation and sensorineural hearing loss. No functional or histological studies were available for this patient.

Figure 3 Ophthalmologic phenotype associated with the p.G40V SSBP1 mutation. In all panels, the right eye (OD) is illustrated as representative of both eyes. Disease expression in this proband ascertained at Duke (PT3) was symmetric. (A) Ophthalmoscopy showed diffuse optic nerve pallor and blunted foveal reflexes, but enhanced vitreoretinal interface reflexes and marked vasculature attenuation with ghost vessel–like appearance. (B) RNFL OCT scan obtained at the age of 17 years, 10 months: the average RNFL thickness was only approximately 60–65 μm in each eye. (C) At age 23 years, there was no significant change in the extent of the RNFL loss. (D) The macular OCT obtained at the age of 17 years, 10 months, shows mild thinning of all retinal layers and marked loss of the EZ (red arrows), with foveal sparing and presence of subfoveal hyperreflectivity at the EZ/RPE interface (white arrow). (E) Followup macular OCT at age 23 years showed significant increase in the thinning of all retinal layers and further contraction of EZ residue (red arrows), but persistent subfoveal hyperreflectivity (white arrow). Hyporeflective cystic spaces consistent with macular edema had developed at this age as well (white asterisk) Scale bars 200 µm.

The sporadic patient of family 3 was in his 70s and presented with isolated optic atrophy and no retinal changes in the macula. The proband of family 4 had 2 affected offspring with neuroophthalmological assessment revealing features virtually identical to those of family 1 in all 3 individuals (Figure 2A). The mtDNA analysis in blood-derived cells of patients from families 3 and 4 revealed a copy number in the lower end of the control range, suggesting a tendency to reduction (Supplemental Figure 2J).

The proband of family 5, with homozygous p.I132V, initially developed blindness due to retinal dystrophy and deafness. This clinical picture was later complicated by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, nephropathy, ataxia,and growth retardation. Muscle biopsy revealed COX-negative fibers; biochemical studies documented a combined deficiency of complexes I and III, whereas citrate synthase (CS) was elevated.

SSBP1 mutations frequency and in silico prediction of deleteriousness. All dominant mutations were novel based on the variant database gnomAD, version 2.0.2. The recessive mutation was reported in only 2 heterozygous alleles in gnomAD and was absent in the homozygous state. All missense mutations were evolutionarily conserved (phyloP100way scores ranging 6.2 to 8.9), with high potential for deleteriousness according to Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion (CADD Phred scores ranging from 21.8 to 29.4) (Supplemental Table 2). All mutations mapped within the single-strand binding domain (Figure 4A), and 2 of them (p.R107Q and p.E111Q) affected residues under the strongest purifying selection relative to SSBP1 according to missense tolerance ratio (MTR), having MTRs within the fifth percentile of most missense depleted regions of the gene (Figure 4B). Mutations p.G40V, p.R107Q, and p.E111Q are predicted to disrupt molecular function according to in silico protein structure modeling by VIPUR (https://github.com/EvanBaugh/VIPUR) (Supplemental Methods, Supplemental Table 4, and ref. 23), although with seemingly distinct deleterious effects (Figure 4C). The p.G40V is predicted to have an unfavorable backbone conformation and appears to disrupt the interaction of SSBP1 with ssDNA by destabilizing the nearby nucleotide-binding residues. Conversely, p.E111Q and p.R107Q are predicted to affect SSBP1 oligomerization by disruption of stabilizing salt bridges of E111 and R107 with H34 and E27, respectively. Both p.N62D and p.I132V are not predicted to be grossly disruptive. However, p.N62D occurs at dimer interface and in close spatial proximity to R107 and introduces a negative charge that may interfere with dimerization. Finally, p.I132V is assumed to be tolerated mainly due to incomplete site conservation; however, it still has a high structural disruption score that suggests destabilizing potential. Notably, all 3 mutations with a disruptive prediction appear to act through distinct mechanisms: p.G40V damaging ssDNA binding, p.R111Q disrupting tetramer assembly, and p.R107Q disrupting both dimerization and tetramerization.

Figure 4 Distribution of SSBP1 mutations and protein in silico model. (A) Lollipop (61) diagram of ultrarare population and patients’ variants along the protein: variants with ≤ 2 gnomAD alleles are represented by gray sticks with red circles on top, while patients’ variants sticks and circles are uniformly colored. The green box represents the SSB domain. (B) MTR diagram for SSBP1 and location of patients’ variants: MTR viewer, version 0.3 (62), was used with window size 31 on ENST00000481508 transcript. MTR is plotted against SSBP1 sequence, and locations of variants are represented with dots using the same color code as in A. Dotted lines represent neutrality (blue) or different percentiles — black (median), green (25th), yellow (5th) — of most missense depleted gene regions. (C) Structural model of the SSBP1 homotetramer (from PDB code 3ULL) with aligned ssDNA (from structural alignment to 3ULP): the 3 positions carrying the most deleterious predictions are highlighted on WT homotetramer with same color code as in A and B. Upper inset: Gly40 occurs close to the approximate ssDNA binding site, not directly contacting DNA, but forming a highly constrained loop coordinating DNA-contacting residues Arg38 and Lys104. Middle inset: Arg107 occurs on the outer surface of the homotetramer at both homodimeric and homotetrameric interfaces. It is spatially close to Glu27 (5.3°A away) and likely forms a stabilizing salt -bridge across the dimer interface. Lower inset: Glu111 occurs directly in the tetrameric interface and potentially forms a stabilizing salt bridge with His34, although the available model does not clearly indicate the monomer this interaction occurs with (both His34 residues on opposing dimers are spatially close to Glu111, 7.7°A and 8.7°A, respectively).

Analysis of SSBP1 in patient-derived mutant fibroblasts

To assess the functional impact of SSBP1 mutations on protein levels, we performed Western blot analysis on mitochondria isolated from primary fibroblasts of 4 patients (both patients from family 1, probands from families 2 and 5) and from controls. Quantification of SSBP1 relative to the loading control VDAC1 indicated that abundance of p.R107Q mutant was comparable to that of controls, while p.G40V showed a significantly increased level of about 25% and p.I132V mutant a significant decrease of 39 % protein level instead (Figure 5, A and B). Immunofluorescence experiments evaluating colocalization of SSBP1 with MitoTracker red revealed a trend, congruent with Western blot analysis, toward an increase in the mutant p.G40V protein and decrease in the p.I132V (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 Effect of SSBP1 mutations on protein stability, oligomerization, and ssDNA binding in fibroblasts. (A) Western blot analysis of SSBP1 expression levels on isolated mitochondria; VDAC1 was used as a loading control. A representative blot out of 4 independent experiments is shown. (B) Densitometric analysis of 4 independent Western blot experiments shows an increase and a reduction of SSBP1 levels in G40V and I132V cells, respectively. All values (mean ± SD) are normalized to control cells. n = 12 (controls) and 4 (mutants). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction.(C) Representative confocal images of fibroblasts labeled with anti-SSBP1 antibody (green) and MitoTracker red (red). Boxes on merged images correspond to magnified insets at right of each panel. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Quantification of SSBP1-MitoTracker colocalization, expressed as corrected total cell fluorescence (CTCF) ratio on 9 images per group. Data are represented as mean ± SD. (E) SSBP1 oligomerization analysis performed on the same samples used in A. GA: 0.1% GA. The presence of monomeric (molecular weight around 15 kDa), dimeric (molecular weight around 30 kDa), trimeric (molecular weight around 45 kDa), and multimeric (molecular weights > 60 kDa) forms are indicated. The protein amount utilized for the different samples was previously determined for Western blot analysis in Figure 3A. (F) Densitometric analysis of E shows that p.R107Q and p.I132V mutations, but not p.G40V, interfere with SSBP1 multimerization. All values represent the ratio between each oligomer amount in the presence of GA and monomers without GA. (G) SSBP1-ssDNA binding assay performed on isolated mitochondria shows that SSBP1 mutants were able to bind ssDNA. Streptavidin-agarose beads were used to precipitate biotinylated ssDNA together with associated proteins. Supernatants and pull-down fractions were run on a SDS-PAGE and immunoblotted with anti-SSBP1, anti-VDAC1, anti-HSP60, and anti-ETHE1 antibodies. A representative blot out of 3 is shown. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction.

To monitor the effects of the mutations on homooligomerization of SSBP1, we performed a protein crosslinking experiment with isolated mitochondria treated with 0.1% glutaraldehyde (GA) to induce protein crosslinking or left untreated. Lysates were then separated on a denaturing SDS-polyacrylamide gel and the SSBP1 monomer, dimer, trimer, and multimer were detected by Western blot. In the absence of GA (–) the majority of SSBP1 was in the monomeric form (molecular weight of approximately 15 kDa), whereas in the presence of GA (+), some SSBP1 oligomers were crosslinked (Figure 5E). The relative levels of the oligomeric crosslinked products (GA+) and the monomeric form (GA–) were determined by densitometry and expressed as a ratio, where the ratio for controls was set equal to 1 (Figure 5F). The p.R107Q and p.G40V mutations induced the accumulation of dimeric and trimeric forms, while the detection of SSBP1 tetramers and multimers was severely reduced in the case of p.R107Q, but not affected by p.G40V. In the cell line with p.I132V mutation, we hardly detected any trimeric and multimeric products. These results suggest that p.R107Q and p.I132V mutations interfere with SSBP1 multimerization.

Next, we tested binding of WT and affected proteins to ssDNA. We performed an in vitro pull-down assay by incubating mitochondrial lysate with biotinylated ssDNA. We found that the SSBP1 antibody detected the protein only in the pull-down fraction both in controls and patients (Figure 5G). No protein was observed in the supernatant, indicating that WT and SSBP1 mutants were able to bind ssDNA. Moreover, anti-HSP60, anti-VDAC, and anti-ETHE1 antibodies were able to detect the corresponding proteins exclusively in the supernatant, but not in the pull-down fraction. These results indicated that only the SSBP1-ssDNA complex was precipitated specifically. Since we were wondering how the complex SSBP1(p.I132V mutation)-ssDNA could be precipitated despite only small amounts of tetramers being detected, we expressed the mutant protein in E. coli and tested its ability to form tetramers. Size exclusion chromatography of WT and p.I132V mutation demonstrated in both cases a stable tetramer (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, as observed by differential scanning fluorimetry, the p.I132V mutation has a somewhat lower thermostability than WT SSBP1, indicative of mild alterations to the physical properties of the mutation, though both proteins melt well above physiologically relevant temperatures (Supplemental Figure 3B). Together, these experiments suggest that the different mutations did not prevent binding of SSBP1 to ssDNA under these experimental conditions.

Analysis of mutant fibroblasts reveals depletion of mtDNA and nucleoids with altered dynamics of mitogenomes repopulation and impaired in vitro replication

Based on the partial mtDNA depletion observed in patient-derived tissues (Figure 2, D–F), we investigated mtDNA maintenance in SSBP1 mutant fibroblasts by quantifying nucleoid and mtDNA copy numbers compared with those of controls. In all 4 patient cell lines, we found significantly reduced mtDNA content, ranging from 54% to 78% depletion compared with that of controls (Figure 6A). The p.I132V mutation appeared the less severe in terms of mtDNA depletion, whereas p.R107Q II and p.G40V were the most severe (Figure 6A). This result was matched by nucleoid quantification, as assessed by PicoGreen/MitoTracker red combined staining, showing a significant reduction of nucleoids, which were particularly prominent in p.R107Q II and p.G40V cells (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 Effect of SSBP1 mutation on mtDNA amount, nucleoids, and the dynamics of genome repopulation in fibroblasts. (A) mtDNA copy number quantification reveals a depletion in all mutant cells. Data are shown as mean ± SD of controls (n = 21) and mutants (n = 6) except for R107Q I (n = 5). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (B) Representative live confocal images of fibroblasts labeled with PicoGreen (green) and MitoTracker red (red). Boxes on merged images correspond to magnified insets at right of each panel. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Quantification of nucleoids, expressed as the ratios between the percentage of the area occupied by nucleoids (PicoGreen, nuclei excluded) and the area occupied by mitochondria (MitoTracker), shows a significant reduction of nucleoid numbers in all mutant cell lines. Data are shown as mean ± SD of controls (n = 11) and mutants (n = 9). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (D) mtDNA repopulation after depletion by EtBr in fibroblasts. mtDNA content is shown as mean ± SEM of controls (n = 7) and mutant cells (n = 3). A severe effect is observed for p.R107Q and p.G40V cells. *P < 0.05, R107Q I cells versus controls; £P < 0.05, R107Q II cells versus controls; #P < 0.05, G40V cells versus controls; §P < 0.05, I132V cells versus controls. (E) Quantification of 7S in the same samples analyzed in D reveals a marked reduction in p.R107Q and G40V cells. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, R107Q I cells versus controls; £P < 0.05, R107Q II cells versus controls; #P < 0.05, G40V cells versus controls; §P < 0.05, I132V cells versus controls. (F) Western blot of TFAM, RNaseH1, POLγ,and TWINKLE expression levels; ACTIN was used as a loading control. One representative blot out of 3 is shown. (G) Densitometric analysis of data shown in F shows a reduction of some of the replisoma proteins in p.R107Q cells. All values (means ± SEM) are normalized to the control cells. *P < 0.05. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA (A, D, and E), 2-way ANOVA (G) with Dunnett’s correction, or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction (C).

To assess the global efficiency of mtDNA replication, we next performed a depletion/repopulation experiment, in which cells were mtDNA depleted by 7 days of exposure to low concentrations of ethidium bromide (EtBr), followed by its withdrawal and mtDNA repopulation in 15 days. Each mutant cell line started from a lower mtDNA content at point 0, reached a profound depletion similar to that of controls at day 7, and resumed mtDNA replication with different efficiencies (Figure 6D). The most severe effects were observed for p.R107Q and p.G40V mutations, whereas the homozygous p.I132V mutation was associated with milder outcomes. Considering the mtDNA amount at point 0 as 100 %, it is notable that only p.R107Q was significantly slower in mitogenomes repopulation (Supplemental Figure 4A). At the last time point of this experiment, all cell lines regained approximately the original levels of mtDNA copy number, with the exception of R107Q I.

The same samples were also quantified for 7S DNA (Figure 6E). Control fibroblasts at time 0 had ratio of 7S DNA/mtDNA of approximately 0.43. This ratio matched perfectly the changes of mtDNA copy number during the EtBr experiment in controls, with a similar pattern for the mild p.I132V mutation (ratio 0.28 at time 0). In contrast, p.R107Q and p.G40V mutations showed a low amount of 7S DNA (0.09 and 0.03 at time 0, respectively), which remained mostly unchanged during the experiment. No deletions were observed at times 0 and 15 (data not shown).

To assess the possible presence of low levels of mtDNA heteroplasmic mutations, which might expand after the depletion/repopulation experiment, mtDNA deep sequencing (mean coverage 7412X) was carried out at point 0 and at 15 days after EtBr withdrawal. Overall, mutant cells at time 0 had a significantly higher number of heteroplasmic variants, considering heteroplasmy within 20% of total copy number, but the load of heteroplasmy did not differ compared with that of controls and was not substantially changed by the bottleneck due to EtBr treatment at day 15 (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E). The mtDNA complete sequence of all cell lines and blood circulating cells for the remaining cases allowed for reconstruction of the haplotype of each individual enrolled in this study and their phylogenetic relationship (Supplemental Data File). The only notable variant was observed in the case R107Q II (Pt 2 in family 1), who presented a C insertion at position 57 (57insC) within the OH region that we believe to be novel.

Next, we quantified the levels of TFAM and other components of the mtDNA replisome (Figure 6, F and G). Western blot analysis revealed a significant reduction of TFAM, RNaseH1, and TWINKLE in both p.R107Q mutant cells, with only a modest decrease of POLγ. In contrast, we did not observe any protein reduction in the other 2 mutant cell lines, with a significant increase of POLγ in p.G40V mutant. Overall, these results suggest a severe effect of p.R107Q and p.G40V mutations on mtDNA maintenance, replication, and 7S DNA amounts in fibroblasts. The p.I132V mutation was associated with only a baseline mtDNA reduction, confirming its milder nature.

SSBP1 is known to stimulate the activity of POLγ (24); thus, we decided to investigate in vitro whether the identified mutations affected this ability. To this end, we purified WT SSBP1 and mutant derivatives thereof in recombinant form and analyzed them using SDS-PAGE to confirm purity (Figure 7A). We next monitored the ability of SSBP1 to stimulate DNA synthesis on a circular, ssDNA template of about 3000 nt in the presence of POLγ. The primer needed to initiate DNA synthesis was a 32P-labeled oligonucleotide (50 nt) that had been annealed to ssDNA substrate. We used saturating amounts of SSBP1 that could cover the single-stranded template completely (1 SSBP1 tetramer was calculated to bind 60 nt ssDNA). All mutations were able to support full-length DNA synthesis (Figure 7B, compare lanes 1–5, no SSBP1 added, with 11–35), but were all less efficient than the WT protein (Figure 7B, lanes 6–10). In conclusion, all SSBP1 mutations had reduced ability to stimulate POLγ-dependent DNA synthesis in vitro.

Figure 7 Effect of mutant SSBP1 on DNA replication in vitro. (A) Ten pmoles of each purified SSBP1 version were separated on SDS-PAGE. M, marker. (B) DNA polymerase assay performed on a primed single-stranded circular DNA shows that all tested mutants displayed a lower stimulatory effect on DNA synthesis than the WT SSBP1.

mtDNA depletion reflects on bioenergetics of SSBP1 mutant fibroblasts

Considering the mtDNA depletion in all patient fibroblasts, we next characterized the impact of SSBP1 mutations on bioenergetics. Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) analysis showed a severe respiratory deficit in both p.R107Q mutant cells and a partial defect in p.G40V, whereas no differences were found for p.I132V mutation (Figure 8, A and B). Furthermore, all mutants, with the exception of p.I132V, showed a significant shift toward glycolysis, as indicated by decreased OCR/ECAR ratios (Supplemental Figure 4F).

Figure 8 Energetic profile of SSBP1 mutated fibroblasts. (A) OCR of fibroblasts, expressed as pmoles O2/min normalized for protein content, under basal conditions and after injection of oligomycin (O), carbonyl cyanide 4-(trifluoromethoxy) phenylhydrazone (FCCP; F), rotenone (R) and antimycin A (AA). Data are shown as mean ± SEM of control (n = 7) and mutant cells (n = 3). (B) Basal, ATP-linked, maximal respiration, and spare respiratory capacity were calculated from OCR traces and are reported in the graph as mean ± SEM. OCR experiments show a severe reduction of respiratory capacity in p.R107Q and a partial defect in p.G40V mutants. (C) Western blot of OXPHOS subunit expression levels; ACTIN was used as a loading control. One representative experiment out of 3 is shown. (D) Densitometric analysis of data shown in C shows a variable reduction of OXPHOS subunits in p.R107Q and p.G40V cells. Data, normalized to the control cells, are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. (E) Analysis of complexes assembly was carried out in digitonin-treated mitoplasts resolved by CN and BN-PAGE, as described in Methods. SDHA (CII) was used as a loading control. One representative experiment out of 3 is shown. (F) Densitometric analysis of CI and CIII complexes. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. (G) Densitometric analysis of CV complex, showing an increase of F 1 subunit not assembled in R107Q and G40V fibroblasts. (H) Western blot of CS, TIM23, and TOM20; ACTIN was used as a loading control. One representative experiment out of 3 is shown. (I) Densitometric analysis of the mitochondrial mass proteins. Data, normalized to the control cells, are shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way (G) or 2-way ANOVA (B, D, F, and I) with Dunnett’s test.

We also performed Western blot analysis of representative subunits of OXPHOS complexes (Figure 8, C and D). A marked decrease in the amount of NDUFB8 and NDUFA9 (CI), and COX II (CIV) characterized p.R107Q cells, with a slight reduction of UQCRC2 (CIII), which was statistically significant only in R107Q-II. The p.G40V mutation was associated with a milder but significant reduction of CI subunits and an increase of UQCRC2. Concordant with OCR results, p.I132V cells did not show reduction of OXPHOS subunits, but rather an increase of UQCRC2 and COX II. To confirm these data, we quantified the amount of assembled complexes by Blue-Native PAGE (Figure 8E). All patient cell lines, with the exception of p.I132V, exhibited a significant reduction of CI, both by Western blot and in-gel activity (Figure 8F), and a partially disassembled complex V (CV), as shown by the appearance of 2 bands at lower molecular weight corresponding to free F1 (Figure 8G). No alteration of CIII amounts was observed (Figure 8F). Finally, the analysis of supercomplexes assembly showed similar results, with reduction of supercomplexes containing complex I (I + III 2 , I + III 2 + IV, and I + III 2 + IV n ) and increase of isolated CIII 2 , not assembled with CI, in fibroblasts carrying p.R107Q and p.G40V mutations. Again, the incomplete assembly of CV was detected in these 3 cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4G).

To assess whether mtDNA depletion was paralleled by a reduction of mitochondrial mass, we quantified CS, TIM23, and TOM20 levels (Figure 8, H and I). This analysis revealed a slight reduction and an increase of mitochondrial mass in R107Q-II and G40V mutations, respectively.

These results indicate that the SSBP mutations p.R107Q and p.G40V cause an energetic defect driven by CI reduction, a defect that was less severe in the latter mutation, probably due to the compensatory increment of mitochondrial mass. In contrast, fibroblasts carrying p.I132V, despite having mtDNA depletion, did not display a detectable energetic defect.

To evaluate whether the phenotypic defect due to the homozygous recessive mutation could be rescued by the WT protein, we integrated by lentiviral transduction the WT SSBP1 in a control and in the p.I132V cell lines. The SSBP1 complementation, confirmed by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), rescued the mtDNA copy number and induced a nonsignificant increase in respiration in p.I132V cells (Supplemental Figure 5, C–E).

Disruption of ssbp1 in zebrafish results in optic nerve atrophy and mitochondrial depletion

SSBP1 has an established role in mitochondrial biogenesis, and previous RNA in situ hybridization studies have documented ubiquitous expression in zebrafish from 0 to 2.5 days post fertilization (dpf) (25). To establish relevance of SSBP1 disruption to the optic atrophy phenotype of patients, we generated zebrafish models. We performed reciprocal BLAST searches and identified a single ortholog in the zebrafish genome (72 % identity; 87 % similarity for human [NP_003134.1] versus zebrafish [NP_001017806.1] protein). Next, we generated and characterized an efficient sgRNA-targeting ssbp1 exon 4 (Supplemental Figure 6A); we injected 50 pg sgRNA with 100 pg of Cas9 protein into 1-cell stage embryos, performed heteroduplex analysis, and estimated an average mosaicism of approximately 94 % in F0 mutant embryos (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). At 2 dpf, F0 ssbp1 mutants displayed no overt morphological abnormalities compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 6D).

We and others have reported previously that the zebrafish is a tractable model for evaluating optic nerve ultrastructure (26, 27). To assess optic nerve integrity, we conducted immunostaining of whole-mount F0 mutant embryos fixed at 2 dpf and stained with anti-acetylated tubulin antibody (investigator masked to experimental condition). We acquired ventral images of whole-mount embryos using fluorescence microscopy and measured the area of the optic nerve chiasm at a consistent position framed bilaterally by the notochord (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 6E). We found that F0 mutants displayed an optic nerve phenotype indistinguishable from that of uninjected controls or batches injected with an equivalent dose of sgRNA alone (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Additionally, we performed quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) on RNA harvested from F0 ssbp1 embryos at 2 dpf (Supplemental Figure 6G), but consistent with our optic nerve phenotyping data, we did not find any significant differences between mutants and controls.

Figure 9 Optic nerve phenotypes and in vivo complementation studies in zebrafish ssbp1 models. (A) Left, schematic representation of the ventral view of a 2 dpf embryo showing the optic chiasm framed by the notochord as demarcated by acetylated tubulin staining. Right, representative lateral view of 2 dpf larvae (control and ssbp1 morphant) with the anterior region outlined by a dashed box. Scale bar: 800 μm. (B) Representative ventral images of whole-mount 2 dpf embryos stained with anti-acetylated tubulin antibody to mark the optic nerve. Dashed boxes correspond to magnified insets at right of each panel. Region measured is indicated in inset with a white dashed line outlining the area of the optic chiasm. Scale bar: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×2 (insets). (C) Quantification of the optic chiasm area in embryo batches (as indicated in A). WT mRNA ameliorated MO phenotype significantly, while mRNA harboring patient mutations failed to rescue MO phenotypes. L75P is a negative control variant (rs78598246, 5 homozygotes in gnomAD; accessed January 2019). Three biological replicates. (D) Quantification of the optic chiasm area in embryo batches after overexpression of mRNA; optic nerve phenotypes were not affected. ****P < 0.0001, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. n = 26–35 embryos/batch; 3 biological replicates gave similar results. Error bars represent SEM.

We hypothesized that the apparent lack of early optic nerve phenotype in F0 mutants could be due to the presence of maternal ssbp1, and we aged animals for evaluation at later time points. By 3 weeks after fertilization, we saw marked growth restriction and lethality in F0 larvae compared with controls. We speculated that the F0 mutant lethality could be due to the depletion of mitochondria over time. To explore this possibility, we injected 50 pg sgRNA plus 100 pg Cas9 protein into the Tg(XlEef1a1:mlsEGFP) transgenic zebrafish line, which targets GFP to the mitochondria with the COXVIII mitochondrial localization signal (mls). We aged F0 mutants to 15 dpf, obtained lateral fluorescent images, and quantified GFP intensity in the lens of live anesthetized embryos. Consistent with our hypothesis, we found a significant reduction of green signal in F0 mutants compared with controls or larvae injected with sgRNA alone (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I).

We next sought to evaluate the effects of sspb1 loss at an earlier developmental time point by using a translation blocking (tb) morpholino (MO) to suppress ssbp1 transcript (both maternal and embryonic mRNA; Supplemental Figure 7A). To determine the efficiency of ssbp1 tb MO, we performed immunoblotting on total protein extracted from pools of embryos at 2 dpf; we observed depletion of ssbp1 protein in morphants reduced to approximately 5% of protein levels in controls (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Next, we tested a dose curve by injecting tb-MO in 1- to 4-cell stage embryos at 3 different doses (1 ng, 2 ng, and 3 ng). Immunostaining and quantification of optic nerve chiasm area at 2 dpf showed a dose-dependent and significant reduction in optic nerve size for each dose tested in comparison with controls (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). To determine the specificity of the tb-MO phenotype, we coinjected WT human SSBP1 mRNA with MO and observed a significant amelioration of the optic nerve phenotype to a level nearly indistinguishable from that of controls (Figure 9, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). We also matured larvae to 4 dpf, a developmental time point by which the zebrafish pronephros is formed (28, 29). We noted a dose-dependent cardiac, yolk sac, and periorbital edema suggestive of nephropathy (ref. 30 and Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). However, other phenotypes, such as abnormal otolith formation (a proxy for the mammalian ear), relevant to our SSBP1 human cohort were indistinguishable in ssbp1 morphants versus controls (Supplemental Figure 9A). Additionally, we did not detect differences in mlsEGFP quantity in morphants on our mitochondrial transgenic reporter at 2 dpf, possibly due to detection thresholds at this early developmental stage (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Finally, we quantified mtDNA content in ssbp1 morphants and controls using a quantitative PCR (qPCR) assay to monitor mtDNA amount relative to nuclear DNA (nDNA) (using mt-nd1 and polg1 primers, respectively; 2 dpf embryo pools of 30 embryos each) and did not detect significant differences between either experimental group (Supplemental Figure 9C).

In vivo complementation is a sensitive and specific approach for testing pathogenicity of nonsynonymous mutations in the context of optic nerve phenotypes (26). To test the effect of the missense mutations identified in affected individuals (including those studied in fibroblasts as well as the other 2 mutations found in families 3 and 4), we coinjected MO with SSBP1 mutation-bearing mRNAs and compared their rescue efficiency with that of WT SSBP1 message or MO alone. For each of the p.G40V, p.N62D, p.R107Q, p.E111Q, and p.I132V encoding mRNAs, we detected no significant differences between MO alone and mutant mRNA rescue experiments, suggesting that they are functional null mutations (Figure 9, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Consistent with the in vitro studies, we observed a milder effect for p.I132V, the sole mutation that segregated in a recessive inheritance pattern. Although p.I132V mRNA rescued optic nerve chiasm area less efficiently than WT mRNA, the mean optic nerve area was improved by 18% in p.I132V rescue batches compared with MO alone (P = 0.0148, 2-tailed unpaired t test). However, this difference did not reach statistical significance when corrected for multiple testing (Figure 9, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Further, SSBP1 complementation with mRNA harboring a common variant (p.L75P: 5 homozygotes in gnomAD; MAF 1.776e-3) rescued similarly to WT mRNA, supporting the specificity of our assay (Figure 9, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Injection of mRNA encoding any of the 5 patients’ mutations, p.L75P, or WT SSBP1 yielded no apparent optic nerve phenotype compared with controls (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 8C). Moreover, titration of WT and p.R107Q mRNAs did not show any significant phenotype (Supplemental Figure 8D), suggesting that dominant-negative effect of these mutations is unlikely.

Together, our data indicate that MO-based zebrafish models of ssbp1 suppression recapitulate optic nerve atrophy observed in individuals with dominant and recessive SSBP1 mutations. Furthermore, our in vivo complementation data suggest that missense mutations in cases confer a loss of function, supporting a loss-of-function model of disease when cellular levels of mitochondria fall below a critical dosage threshold.