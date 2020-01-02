Dominant mutations in mtDNA maintenance gene SSBP1 cause optic atrophy and foveopathy

Patients. Age of onset, initial symptoms, best-corrected visual acuity, Goldmann visual fields, and multimodal imaging (using NIDEK non-mydriatic camera and Heidelberg Spectralis OCT device, full-fied [Ff-ERG] and multifocal electroretinography [Mf-ERG]) were reviewed in affected members of families.

Targeted exome sequencing. Genomic DNA was captured using the Agilent enrichment solution method with their biotinylated oligonucleotide bank probes (Human All Exon V5, Agilent). The paired-end high-throughput sequencing was performed using Illumina HiSeq 2000. For a detailed explanation of the protocol, see the publication in Nature Methods (34). Sequence capture, enrichment, and elution were performed according to the supplier’s protocol and recommendations (SureSelect, Agilent) without modification. Briefly, 3 μg of each genomic DNA was fragmented by sonication and purified to obtain fragments of 150–200 bp. The oligonucleotide adapters for sequencing both ends of the fragments were ligated and repaired with adenine, added to the ends, and then purified and enriched by 4 to 6 PCR cycles. Then, 500 ng of purified libraries were hybridized to a SureSelect capture oligonucleotides bank for 24 hours. After hybridization, washing, and elution, the eluted fraction was amplified by 10 to 12 PCR cycles and purified and quantified by qPCR to obtain sufficient DNA template for subsequent downstream processes. Each DNA sample was eluted and enriched, then sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq 2000 for 75 bp sequences from each end. Image analysis and determination of the bases were done using Illumina RTA software, version 1.14, with default settings. Sequencing data were deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA BioProject PRJNA562561). BioSample metadata were deposited in the NCBI’s BioSample database (BioSample SAMN12644719, SAMN12644720, SAMN12644721, SAMN12644722, SAMN12644723, SAMN12644724, SAMN12644725, SAMN12644726, SAMN12644727).

Bioinformatics analysis. Bioinformatics analysis of sequenced data was based on the Illumina CASAVA1.8 pipeline. CASAVA1.8 is a suite of scripts including the sequence alignment to the complete genome (build37 for human) and counting and detection of allelic variants (SNPs and indels). The alignment algorithm used was ELANDv2e (Maloney alignment and multi-seed reducing artifactual mismatches). Note that only the positions included in the coordinates of the target regions were preserved.

Annotation of genetic variation was carried out internally, including gene annotation (RefSeq and Ensembl) and referenced polymorphisms (dbsnp132, 1000Genomes), followed by a characterization of the mutation (exon, intron, silent, false nonsense, etc.). For each position, exomic frequencies were also determined (Homo and HTZ), taking into account at least 150 exomes sequenced in IntegraGen. The results were obtained per sample, as tabulated text files. We also provided the control quality results of sequencing targets (depth/coverage).

Cell cultures. Fibroblasts were cultured from skin biopsies taken after obtaining informed consent from 2 controls and 3 affected patients carrying mutations in the SSBP1 gene (p.R38Q). Fibroblasts were cultured in two-thirds of RPMI 1640 Medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin–streptomycin–amphotericin B (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and one-third of AmnioMax-C100 basal media (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with Amniomax C100 supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Reverse transcription and qPCR studies. Reverse-transcription qPCR (RT-qPCR) was used to analyze the expression of SSBP1 mRNA in fibroblasts. RNA was isolated using the QiaShredder and RNeasy Mini Kits (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA (1 μg) was reverse transcribed using the SuperScript III First Strand Synthesis System Kit (Invitrogen). qPCR amplification was performed using SSBP1-specific primers (forward: TCAGGACCCTGTCTTGAGA; reverse: GATATTCTGTGCCATGTTGTC) and Light Cycler 480 SYBR Green I Master Mix on a Light Cycler 480 II thermal cycler (Roche). Results were normalized to ribosomal protein L27 gene expression and were analyzed using LightCyclerVR 480 software and the Microsoft Excel program (n = 3 independent experiments).

mtDNA measurements. Total DNA purifications were performed using the DNeasy Kit (QIAGEN) and quantified by spectrophotometry (Nano-Drop 1000). Nuclear and mtDNA respective abundances were quantified in triplicate by qPCR under standard conditions using the LightCycler FastStart DNA Master SYBR Green I Kit (Roche), with the human primers HunuclS (ACACAACTGTGTTCACTAGC), HunuclAS (CCAACTTCATCCACGTTCA), HumitS (TTCAGACCGGAGTAATCCAG), and HumitAS (AGTAGAACAGCGATGGTGAG). The ratios between mtDNA and nuclear DNA concentrations were reported on graphs(n = 3 independent experiments).

Mitochondrial respiration measurements. Controls and patients’ fibroblasts were seeded at 7000 cells/well in 100 μl of medium (RPMI/Amniomax) in Seahorse XF96 Cell Culture Microplates coated with 1/100 dilution Corning Matrigel hESC-qualified matrix (Dominique Dutscher) and using 8 replicates. Cells were incubated for 48 hours at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere.

Cellular oxygen consumption (oxygen consumption rate [OCR]) was assayed using the Seahorse XF96 Extracellular Flux Analyser with sequential addition of oligomycin (0.5 μM), carbonyl cyanide 4-(trifluoromethoxy)phenylhydrazone (FCCP, 1 μM), rotenone (1 μM), and antimycin (0.05 μM) to measure basal and maximal respiration. OCR was normalized to protein content. For mitochondrial complexes I and II, respiratory rates were measured as previously described (35).

TEM. Cells were immersed in a solution of 2.5% glutaraldehyde in PHEM buffer (1×, pH 7.4) overnight at 4°C, rinsed in PHEM buffer, and post-fixed in a 0.5% osmic acid for 2 hours in the dark and at room temperature. After 2 rinses in PHEM buffer, cells were dehydrated in a graded series of ethanol solutions (30%–100%) and were embedded in EmBed 812 using an Automated Microwave Tissue Processor for Electronic Microscopy (Leica). Ultrathin sections (70 nm; Leica-Reichert Ultracut E) were collected at different levels of each block. These sections were stained with uranyl acetate and lead citrate before examination in a Tecnai F20 TEM at 200KV in the Montpellier Rio Imaging (MRI) and Electron Microscopy Platform (COMET) facilities at the Institute of Neurosciences of Montpellier. To evaluate the percentages of abnormal mitochondria in the different fibroblasts, we counted the number of mitochondria (247 in control C1, 359 in control C2, 412 in patient P1, 408 in patient P2, and 181 in patient P3) and calculated the proportion of abnormal mitochondria with large vacuoles or disturbed cristae.

Microscopy. Cells were seeded on glass coverslips (n = 4 per condition), fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature, then washed 3 times with PBS and permeabilized in 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS containing 5% FBS (PBSF) for 30 minutes at room temperature, followed by washing 3 times with PBS. Primary anti-DNA mouse IgM antibodies (PROGEN, catalog 61014) were diluted 1 μg/mL in PBSF. Anti-ATP synthase rabbit Ig antibodies (ATP5A, catalog ab121229, Abcam) were diluted 1/500 in PBSF and incubated with cells overnight at 4°C. After washing 3 times with PBSF, cells were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with the fluorescent secondary goat anti-mouse IgG–Alexa Fluor 488 antibody (Molecular Probes, catalog A32723) and donkey anti-rabbit IgG–Alexa Fluor 594 antibody (Molecular Probes, catalog A32754), diluted 1/1000 in PBSF. Cells were rinsed 3 times with PBS for 10 minutes, and coverslips were mounted using Fluorescence Mounting Medium (Dako).

Images were acquired using an LSM 700 LIVE DUO confocal microscope (Carl Zeiss Microscopy). For all imaging, Z-stack images (1024 × 1024 pixels) were acquired and processed with Bitplane Imaris 4.0 software. Two pictures with at least 8 cells per pictures were analyzed for each line. To measure colocalization in the whole cell, images were processed using Imaris 4.0 (Bitplane) software using the automatic thresholding feature for colocalization. Nucleoid fluorescence area and volume were obtained after maximal projection of images using MetaMorph 5.0 software (Molecular Devices).

Protein production, crystal structure analysis, and in silico mutants. Protein production was as previously reported (36). Glycerol was removed from protein samples by gel filtration, and eluted fractions were incubated with 35 nt polycytosine ssDNA purification (4:2.2 Prot:DNA ratio), and dialyzed in 2 steps to 50 mM NaCl, 20 mM TrisHCl pH 7. The final mix was concentrated to 8.6 mg/ml and used for extensive crystallization condition screening. Crystallization condition optimization by the vapor diffusion method at 20°C in 24-well plates sitting drop format (Hampton Research) yielded crystals in 11% PEG1500, 0.1 M cacodylate pH 6.5, 0.2 M magnesium chloride as a reservoir solution. Crystals were incubated in 20% PEG200 and flash frozen in liquid nitrogen. Diffraction data were collected at ALBA Synchrotron Beamline XALOC (Cerdanyola del Vallès, Spain) in collaboration with ALBA staff and integrated, scaled, merged, and reduced with XDS, XSCAL, and XDSCONV (37) at 2.1 Å resolution. A set of 776 (5.2%) reflections was kept aside for Rfree crossvalidation of the model (38). The SSBP1 crystal belonged to the P4 1 2 1 2 tetragonal space group and contained a dimer in the asymmetric unit. Previous human SSBP1 crystal structure (PDB code 3ULL; ref. 15) mutated to polyalanines was used for molecular replacement searches with MOLREP (39). Iterative cycles of manual model building followed with Coot (40) combined with automatic refinement with Phenix (41) and Buster (42) and included TLS refinement and noncrystallographic symmetry. Stereochemistry validation was performed with MolProbity (43), as implemented in the Protein Data Bank. Our sequence assignment clearly indicated a shift compared with the 3ULL structure, from Asn123 to the C terminus. Indeed, 3ULL had previously been revised by the same authors using a structural energy score validation method and taking the E. coli structure as a reference (PDB code 1S3O) (14), which revealed the sequence shift we experimentally found. However, the new sequence assignment revision did not improve the crystallographic phases, and the electron density was still ambiguous at the C-terminus (14). Our structure, of higher resolution, unambiguously showed the actual sequence of h-mtSSB and confirmed 1S3O. Two β-hairpins (aa 67–73 in molecule A and 66–79 in B) could not be fully traced due to high flexibility. An additional short segment of 4 residues (chain C, not traced in former structures) was sandwiched between β-sheets of symmetry partners, but its side chains were not built due to weak density; its close proximity to the first traced residue in molA suggested it may correspond to the N-terminal end. Stereochemistry validation indicated 100% of traced residues were in allowed Ramachandran regions. Twenty models for the R38Q and R107Q mutants and WT controls were automatically generated with the single mutant routine implemented in Modeller (44). Since arginine and glutamine perform electrostatic interactions, we favored these by setting the electrostatic restraints shell to 15 Å, so that optimization of side chain orientation was not based only in stereochemical clashes. The SSBP1 crystal structure was deposited at the Protein Data Bank (PDB 6RUP). Crystal data and structure refinement are presented in Supplemental Table 1.

EdU labeling and detection. For EdU labeling (Invitrogen) to detect and quantify mtDNA synthesis, primary patient and control fibroblasts were grown on coverslips in DMEM (Lonza BE12-604F) supplemented with 10% FCS (GE Healthcare) in a humidified 37°C incubator at 5% CO 2 . All cell lines were routinely tested for mycoplasma contamination and found to be negative. EdU labeling and detection were done as previously described (45) using 100 μM EdU for a 1-hour labeling period and Alexa Fluor 488 azide for detection. Following EdU labeling, cells were incubated with an SSB1 antibody (MilliporeSigma, HPA002866, 1:100) detected with anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 647 and a DNA antibody (Progen, catalog 61014, mouse monoclonal, IgM, 1:400) detected with an anti-mouse IgM Alexa Fluor 568 antibody. For quantification, EdU and mtDNA foci were manually counted for 3 individual images for each patient cell line and control cell line, as described previously (45).

Western blot analyses. Levels of proteins were detected by immunoblot using commercially available antibodies, revealed using chemiluminescence. Pellets were mixed with 100 μl of RIPA lysis buffer (MilliporeSigma) with 1× Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche). The cellular protein content was determined with the BCA Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 30 μg of total fibroblasts protein was mixed with 2× Laemmli’s sample buffer (Bio-Rad) containing 1/20 dilution of b-mercaptoethanol (MilliporeSigma). The samples were heated 5 minutes at 95°C and loaded onto a 10% polyacrylamide precast MiniProtean TGX gel. The separated proteins were electrotransferred using a Trans-BlotVR TurboTM PVDF Transfer Pack and System. Membranes were saturated with 5% nonfat milk dissolved in 0.1% Tween-TBS for 2 hours at room temperature, then incubated overnight at 4°C with polyclonal sheep anti-SSBP1 (1 μg/ml, catalog AF6588, Bio-techne), monoclonal mouse anti-Grim19 (1:1000, catalog ab110240, Abcam), anti-SDHA (1:1000, catalog ab14715, Abcam), anti-UQCRCII (1:1000, catalog ab14745, Abcam), anti-MTCO1 (1:1000, catalog ab14705, Abcam), anti-GAPDH (1:2000, catalog G8795, MilliporeSigma), and polyclonal rabbit anti-ATP synthase (1:1000, catalog ab151229, Abcam).

Membranes were washed 3 times in 0.1% Tween-TBS and incubated with anti-sheep IgG horseradish peroxidase–conjugated antibody (1:1000, HAF016, Bio-Techne), anti-rabbit IgG, or anti-mouse IgG HRP-linked antibody (1:10 000, AP182P, AP192P, MilliporeSigma) for 2 hours at room temperature. The immunoreactive proteins were visualized with enhanced chemiluminescence (ECL+ Western Blotting Detection Reagents, Amersham Biosciences). Band intensities were quantified with ImageJ (NIH) (n = 3 independent experiments).

For sensitivity of mutant and WT SSBP1 to reducing conditions, 3 biological repeats of the 3 patient fibroblast cell lines as well as 2 control fibroblast lines were collected and lysed for 10 minutes on ice in lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% Triton X-100, and 2.5 mM PMSF), followed by a centrifugation step of 14,000 g for 5 minutes at 4°C. 60 μg of cellular lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE using sample buffer that included freshly added β-mercaptoethanol to obtain a final concentration in the sample of 1%. SDS-PAGE was followed by Western blotting onto supported nitrocellulose membranes. Membranes were probed with antibodies against proteins of interest and HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies followed by ECL detection. ECL reactions were visualized with a ChemiDoc instrument (Bio-Rad). Antibodies used for Western blot detection were SSBP1 (MilliporeSigma, catalog HPA002866), TFAM (gift of R. Wiesner), POLG1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc5931), GRSF1 (MilliporeSigma, catalog HPA036985), and actin (Novusbio, catalog NB600-532H). Band intensities were determined and corrected for loading based on the actin signal. The results for the 3 biological repeats of both control cell lines were pooled to obtain single control values, while patient cell lines were treated separately.

mtDNA deletion analysis. For Long-Range PCR (LR), control and patient DNA samples (50 ng/μl) were prepared. mtDNA was amplified using 3 pairs of primers: LR1: F1:8285-8314 and R1: 15600-15574 (WT mtDNA fragment of 7315 bp), LR2: F2: 3485-3519 and R2: 14820-14786 (WT mtDNA fragment of 11335 bp), and LR3: F3: 5459-5493 and R3: 735-701 (WT mtDNA fragment of 11845 bp). The PCR conditions were as follows: 1 cycle at 94°C for 1 minute; 30 cycles at 98°C for 10 seconds and 68°C for 11 minutes; and a final extension cycle at 72°C for 10 minutes. PCR was performed using TaKara LA Taq DNA polymerase for the first pair of primers, and TaKara Ex Taq DNA polymerase for the other 2 sets of primers (TaKara Shuzo Corp.).

DNA extraction. Total DNA was extracted from the peripheral blood (n = 35) using phenol chloroform standard procedures and from the urine (n = 29) using the High Pure PCR Template Preparation Kit (Roche).

mtDNA sequencing and analysis. The entire mtDNA molecule was amplified as 2 overlapping 8.5 kb fragments. Library preparation was performed using the Ion Plus Fragment Library Kit (catalog 4471269).

Sample emulsion PCR, emulsion breaking, and enrichment were performed using the Ion 540 Kit–Chef (catalog A27759) and mtDNA was sequenced on the Ion S5 Sequencer.

Sequencing database calling and mapping were performed using Ion Torrent Suite. Variant analysis was done with a dedicated in-house bioinformatic pipeline, including the calling, annotation, and prioritization steps. The calling module integrated the prediction of 6 callers. All of the variant calling formats (VCFs) generated were normalized and decomposed before launching the annotation-prioritization module, which combined the ANNOVAR for variant prioritization. ANNOVAR allowed the inclusion of several databases, i.e., Mitomap and MitImpact2, and prioritization tools, i.e., Polyphen2, SIFT, and MutationTaster. Searching for mtDNA deletions and insertions was performed using the eKLIPSE program, which is based on a soft-clipping analysis (18).

Statistics. Statistical analyses of the data were carried out using GraphPad Prism software, version 5.00. For analysis of mutation and deletion rates in blood and urine mtDNA, a comparison between both groups was carried out using the nonparametric test (Mann-Whitney U test). One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction was used for quantification of mtDNA synthesis and SSBP1 monomer and dimer and to compare the fibroblasts from SSBP1 patients and controls. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. Informed consent was obtained for clinical examination and genetic analysis from all patients. Informed consent was obtained from patients V:11, VI:17, V:9, and healthy control individuals V:14 and VI:18 for skin biopsy. All methods were carried out in accordance with protocols approved by the Montpellier University Hospital and Tübingen University Hospital and in agreement with the Declaration of Helsinki. The Ministry of Public Health (Paris, France) accorded approval for biomedical research under authorization number 11018S.