Upregulation of Rubicon promotes autosis during myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury

High doses of Tat–Beclin 1 induce autosis in CMs. Tat–Beclin 1 activates autophagy without cytotoxicity at low dosages, but it induces autosis at high dosages in HeLa cells (11). To evaluate the effect of Tat–Beclin 1 on autophagic flux in CMs, we employed an autophagy probe, GFP-LC3-RFP (18). GFP-LC3-RFP is cleaved into GFP-LC3 and RFP fragments in cells. Although the level of GFP-LC3 is decreased by autophagic degradation, the level of RFP is maintained even in the presence of autophagic flux. Thus, the GFP/RFP ratio is decreased when autophagic flux is increased (Figure 1A). Treatment of neonatal rat CMs (NRCMs) with Tat–Beclin 1 induced a significant decrease in the GFP/RFP ratio (yellow in the ratiometric image), indicating that Tat–Beclin 1 increased autophagic flux. Autophagic flux was not increased after treatment with a control peptide, Scrambled (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132366DS1). Treatment with Tat–Beclin 1 significantly increased the LC3-II/GAPDH ratio and decreased the level of p62 (Figure 1, C and D). Similar results were observed with adult mouse CMs (AMCMs) and human induced pluripotent stem cell–derived (iPSC-derived) CMs (Supplemental Figure 1, B and E). These results suggest that Tat–Beclin 1 increases autophagic flux in NRCMs, AMCMs, and human iPSC-derived CMs.

Figure 1 Tat–Beclin 1 induces autosis in CMs. (A) The autophagic flux probe GFP-LC3-RFP. (B) NRCMs were transduced with Ad-GFP-LC3-RFP and treated with Tat–Beclin 1 (TB) for 3 hours. GFP/RFP ratio is shown. n = 5 each; scale bar: 20 μm. (C) NRCMs were treated with Tat–Beclin 1 for 2 hours and analyzed by Western blotting. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (D) Ratios of LC3-II to GAPDH and p62 to GAPDH. Mean ± SD, n = 3; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) NRCMs were treated with Tat–Beclin 1 for 3 hours and analyzed with CellTiter-Blue assays. Mean ± SD, n = 4 values were measured from more than 8 different wells per experiment; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (F) NRCMs were pretreated with Z-VAD, Nec1, or 3MA for 1 hour; treated with Tat–Beclin 1 for 3 hours; and analyzed with CellTiter-Blue assays. Mean ± SD, n = 11 (Scrambled, 5 μM Tat–Beclin 1), n = 8 (10 μM Tat-Beclin 1); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. Scrambled, ##P < 0.01 vs. 10 μM Tat–Beclin 1 with vehicle (Veh.), 2-way ANOVA. (G–I) NRCMs were treated with Tat–Beclin 1 for 3 hours and subjected to EM analyses. (G) Nuclei (Nu), ballooning of the PNS, empty vacuoles (EVs), mitochondria (Mito), sarcomeres, and autophagic vacuoles (AVs) (scale bars: 2 μm). Number of AVs per cell (H) and percentage of cells with PNS (I) were evaluated from more than 10 different areas (H) and more than 20 CM nuclei (I) in each experiment. Mean ± SEM, n = 6 (Tat-Scrambled [TS], 5 μM Tat–Beclin 1), n = 3 (1 μM Tat–Beclin 1); **P < 0.01 vs. Tat-Scrambled; ##P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (J) NRCMs were transduced with Ad–shNa+,K+-ATPase α1 and analyzed by Western blotting. (K) NRCMs were transduced with Ad-shNa+,K+-ATPase α1, then treated with Tat–Beclin 1 for 3 hours, and analyzed with CellTiter-Blue assays (mean ± SD, n = 4, values were measured from more than 16 wells per experiment; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. Scrambled, ##P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA). See also Supplemental Figure 1.

We next examined the cell death–promoting effect of Tat–Beclin 1 in CMs. Tat–Beclin 1 induced cell death in NRCMs at concentrations as low as 2.5 μM and increased cell death in a dose-dependent manner, as determined using CellTiter-Blue (Figure 1E), trypan blue exclusion (Supplemental Figure 1G), and SYTOX Green assays (Supplemental Figure 1H). Tat–Beclin 1 also induced cell death in AMCMs and human iPSC-derived CMs (Supplemental Figure 1, C, D, and F). Treatment with 3-methyladenine (3MA), an inhibitor of the PI3KC3 complex, inhibited Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death; but neither Z-VAD, a pan-caspase inhibitor (19), nor necrostatin-1 (Nec1), an inhibitor of receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1–mediated (RIPK1-mediated) necrosis (20), attenuated Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death, as indicated by CellTiter-Blue assays (Figure 1F). shRNA-mediated knockdown of regulators of autophagy including as ULK1, Beclin 1, and Atg7 significantly decreased Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death in NRCMs (Supplemental Figure 1I). In addition, Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death was significantly attenuated in AMCMs isolated from cardiac tissue-specific Atg7-knockout mice (21) compared with those from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). These results suggest that Tat–Beclin 1 triggers both autophagy and cell death in CMs, and that the cell death is autophagy dependent but necrosis and apoptosis independent.

We next examined whether Tat–Beclin 1–induced CM cell death is autosis (11). EM analyses showed that NRCMs treated with 5 μM Tat–Beclin 1 exhibited morphological features of autosis (12), including upregulation of autophagic vacuoles and empty vacuoles, and focal ballooning of the PNS, which were not observed in NRCMs treated with either a low dose of Tat–Beclin 1 or Scrambled (Figure 1, G–I). It has been shown that autosis is inhibited by cardiac glycosides, inhibitors of Na+,K+-ATPase α1 (11). Since Na+,K+-ATPase α1 in rodents is relatively insensitive to cardiac glycosides (22), we generated an adenovirus harboring shRNA against the α1 subunit of Na+,K+-ATPase (Figure 1J). Knockdown of the α1 subunit of Na+,K+-ATPase attenuated Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death in NRCMs (Figure 1K). Together, these data show that Tat–Beclin 1–induced autophagic cell death in CMs exhibits both morphological and biochemical features of autosis.

In addition, we tested whether autosis can be induced in NRCMs by other forms of pathological stress. Hypoxia-induced cell injury can be aggravated by reoxygenation. Here, we tested whether autosis is involved in hypoxia/reoxygenation-induced cell death. Interestingly, knockdown of the α1 subunit of Na+,K+-ATPase significantly attenuated hypoxia/reoxygenation-induced cell death in NRCMs (Supplemental Figure 1J). Thus, autosis also partially contributes to hypoxia/reoxygenation-induced cell death.

Autosis in CMs is accompanied by increased consumption of intracellular membranes. We next investigated additional features of death induced by Tat–Beclin 1 in CMs. Since Tat–Beclin 1 strongly activates autophagy, we hypothesized that CMs might degrade vital cellular components. To evaluate whether Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death occurs through lysosomal degradation, we treated NRCMs with bafilomycin A 1 , a lysosomal inhibitor. Interestingly, suppression of lysosomal degradation did not rescue Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting that Tat–Beclin 1 does not induce cell death through lysosomal degradation.

Tat–Beclin 1–induced autosis is accompanied by accumulation of many autophagic vacuoles, including autophagosomes, autolysosomes, and empty vacuoles. In order to generate autophagic vacuoles, cells recruit membranes from intracellular organelles, including the ER, mitochondria, and plasma membrane (23, 24). Therefore, we speculated that autosis is triggered by excessive consumption of organelle membranes. We first performed subcellular fractionations to quantify the level of ER, mitochondria, and plasma membrane in NRCMs after treatment with Scrambled or Tat–Beclin 1. Compared with treatment with Scrambled, Tat–Beclin 1 treatment significantly and dose-dependently decreased the levels of calnexin, an ER marker protein; pyruvate dehydrogenase (PDH), a mitochondrial protein; and calcium pump of the plasma membrane (PMCA), a plasma membrane protein in the heavy membrane fraction that includes ER, mitochondria, and plasma membrane (Figure 2, A–D). In addition, although Scrambled-treated NRCMs showed normal ER and mitochondrion morphology, Tat–Beclin 1–treated NRCMs exhibited both abnormal ER patterns, namely shrinkage and fragmentation, and abnormal mitochondria patterns, including a dot scatter form (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). To examine whether consumption of membrane affects membrane potential of mitochondria, we tested mitochondria membrane potential using JC1 dye in the presence of Tat–Beclin 1. Mitochondrial membrane potential was significantly decreased by Tat–Beclin 1 dose-dependently (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). However, treatment with cyclosporin A, which blocks the mitochondrial permeability transition pore and prevents swelling of mitochondria, did not significantly affect Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death in NRCMs (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). These results suggest that strong activation of autophagy may facilitate alterations in organelle membranes, which may, in turn, lead to a shortage of essential membranes.

Figure 2 Tat–Beclin 1–treated CMs show decreased levels of cellular membranes. (A–D) NRCMs were treated with Scrambled or Tat–Beclin 1 (5 and 10 μM) for 3 hours and subjected to membrane fractionation assays. The heavy membrane and cytosolic fractions were analyzed by Western blotting using anti-calnexin (ER), anti-PDH (mitochondria), anti-PMCA (plasma membrane), and anti–α-tubulin antibodies (A). Expression ratios of calnexin (B), PDH (C), and PMCA to α-tubulin (D) were quantified; mean ± SD, n = 5 (B), n = 4 (C and D); *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (E and F) NRCMs were transfected with siControl (siCtrl) or siVAPA and siVAPB. After 60 hours, cells were treated with Scrambled or Tat–Beclin 1 at the indicated doses for 3 hours and subjected to membrane fractionation assays. (E) Whole cell lysates (WCL) and heavy membrane (mem.) fractions were used for immunoblot analyses with anti-calnexin, anti-VAPA, anti-LC3, and anti–α-tubulin antibodies. (F) Cell death induced by 10 μM Tat–Beclin 1 was quantified with CellTiter-Blue assays; mean ± SD, n = 4 values were measured from more than 4 different wells per experiment; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. See also Supplemental Figure 2.

The ER forms contacts with isolation membranes, precursors of autophagosomes, to facilitate their progression into autophagosomes. Vesicle-associated membrane protein–associated proteins (VAPs), integral ER proteins, participate in establishing ER contacts with isolation membranes, and depletion of VAPs impairs progression of isolation membranes into autophagosomes (25). Since VAPs directly control the interaction between the ER and isolation membranes, we reasoned that downregulation of VAPA and VAPB with siRNAs (Supplemental Figure 2H) might inhibit the consumption of ER membranes for autophagosome biogenesis. Thus, we investigated whether VAPA/B double knockdown prevents Tat–Beclin 1–induced decreases in the ER membrane. Although Tat–Beclin 1 substantially decreased the level of the ER marker protein calnexin, in the presence of siControl, VAPA/B double knockdown abolished Tat–Beclin 1–induced decreases in calnexin in CMs (Figure 2E). Furthermore, Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death was significantly attenuated in the presence of VAPA/B double knockdown compared with siControl-treated CMs (Figure 2F). These results suggest that autosis is accompanied by increased consumption of ER membranes for autophagosome biogenesis in CMs.

I/R induces autosis of CMs in the mouse heart. We have shown previously that autophagy is strongly activated during I/R and promotes myocardial injury (13). We next asked whether autosis occurs in the heart in vivo during I/R. To this end, the mouse heart was subjected to 30 minutes of ischemia, followed by reperfusion. First, we evaluated autophagic flux in the ischemic border region by Western blot analyses. The level of LC3-II was increased in a time-dependent manner during reperfusion (Figure 3, A and B). The level of p62 was decreased during the early phase (2–6 hours) of reperfusion but was increased 24 hours after reperfusion (Figure 3, A and C). To exclude the possibility that I/R affects the transcription of LC3 or p62, which could affect the protein level of LC3 or p62 independently of autophagy, we examined the mRNA levels of LC3 and p62 during I/R. LC3 mRNA levels were not altered during early reperfusion and were decreased 24 hours after reperfusion, while p62 mRNA levels were not altered during I/R (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These results suggest that autophagic flux is activated during the early phase (up to 6 hours) of I/R but is attenuated thereafter in the ischemic border region. To further evaluate how I/R affects autophagic flux, we used transgenic mice with CM-specific expression of GFP-LC3-RFP-LC3ΔG. GFP-LC3-RFP-LC3ΔG is cleaved by Atg4 to produce GFP-LC3 and RFP-LC3ΔG. Although GFP-LC3 binds to autophagosomes and is degraded by autophagy, RFP-LC3ΔG cannot bind to autophagosomes and remains undegraded in the cytosol, serving as an internal control. Thus, the ratio between GFP and RFP inversely correlates with autophagic flux. These mice are useful for evaluating the tissue distribution of autophagic flux via confocal microscopic analyses (18). In the ischemic border area, the GFP/RFP ratio was decreased 4 hours after reperfusion, whereas it was increased 24 hours after reperfusion, suggesting that autophagic flux was increased during the early phase but decreased thereafter (Figure 3, D–G). In the ischemic core area, autophagic flux was decreased compared with in the remote areas at both 4 and 24 hours after reperfusion. We also evaluated autophagic flux in the border region using transgenic mice with cardiac tissue–specific expression of Tg-tandem fluorescent-tagged LC3 (tf-LC3) (15). Both GFP/RFP double-positive (yellow) dots, indicating autophagosomes, and RFP-positive (red) dots, indicating autolysosomes, were significantly increased in number in hearts subjected to ischemia or 2 hours after I/R compared with sham-operated mouse hearts (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). However, after 6 hours of reperfusion, there was more prominent accumulation of autophagosomes (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), indicating that autophagic flux starts to be blunted 6 hours after reperfusion. EM analyses showed that the numbers of both autophagosomes and autolysosomes were increased after ischemia and reperfusion in a time-dependent manner (Figure 3, H and I). Interestingly, the number of autophagosomes containing nondegraded cellular material significantly increased starting 6 hours after reperfusion (Figure 3, J and K). Taken together, these results indicate that autophagic flux is increased by ischemia and during the early phase (up to 6 hours) of reperfusion. However, autophagic flux deteriorates during the late phase of reperfusion, which induces further accumulation of autophagic vacuoles in the border region of myocardial infarction (MI) (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Autophagic flux is increased during early reperfusion but is inhibited during late reperfusion in the mouse heart. (A–C) Three-month-old C57BL/6J mice were subjected to 30 minutes of ischemia (Is.) followed by reperfusion for the indicated times, and the border region of infarction in the heart was analyzed by Western blotting using anti-p62, anti-LC3, and anti–α-tubulin antibodies (A). The ratios of LC3-II (B) and p62 to α-tubulin (C) were quantified (mean ± SEM, n = 6; *P < 0.05 vs. Sham, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test). (D–G) Three-month-old cardiac tissue–specific GFP-LC3-RFP-LC3ΔG transgenic mice were subjected to I/R for 4 and 24 hours. and hearts were analyzed by confocal microscopy to assess autophagic flux. Representative fluorescence ratio images of heart sections from cardiac tissue–specific GFP-LC3-RFP-LC3ΔG transgenic mice subjected to I/R for 4 (D) and 24 hours (E). Scale bars: 100 μm. The graph shows quantification of GFP/RFP fluorescence ratio intensities at 4 (F) and 24 hours (G) (mean ± SEM, n = 3; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. remote region, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test). (H–K) Samples of hearts from mice subjected to I/R for various periods of time were subjected to EM analyses. Autolysosomes (ALs, arrow) and autophagosomes (APs, arrowhead) are indicated (H) and enlarged (J). Scale bars: 1 μm. Cytoplasmic ALs and APs (I) and enlarged APs with nondegraded materials (K) were counted. (I and K) Mean ± SEM, n = 7 for sham, n = 3 for ischemia, n = 5 for IR 2 hours, n = 4 for IR 6 hours, n = 7 for IR 24 hours; **P < 0.01 versus Sham, ##P < 0.01; values were measured from more than 10 different areas per mouse; 2-way ANOVA (I) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (K). See also Supplemental Figure 3.

Morphological features of autosis can be divided into 2 phases. In phase 1, the number of autophagic vacuoles and empty vacuoles is drastically increased; and fragmented ER, electron-dense mitochondria, and mild chromatin condensation are observed. In phase 2, ballooning of the PNS is detected (Supplemental Figure 4A and ref. 11). To evaluate whether autosis is activated in the heart during I/R, we conducted EM analyses. Typical signs of phase 1 autosis — namely ﻿autophagic vacuoles and empty vacuoles and electron-dense mitochondria that have undergone damage-induced calcium overload (26) — and mild chromatin condensation were observed in mouse hearts subjected to I/R but not sham operation (Figure 4, A–C). Ballooning of the PNS, indicating phase 2 autosis, was increased dramatically between 6 and 24 hours after reperfusion (Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 4 Autosis is induced in the heart during I/R. (A–E) Mice were subjected to 30 minutes of ischemia with reperfusion for the indicated periods of time, and heart samples were subjected to EM analyses. (A) Autophagic vacuoles (AVs, arrowheads), empty vacuoles (EVs, arrow), and electron-dense mitochondria (asterisks) are indicated (scale bars: 2 μm). SR, sarcoplasmic reticulum. Cytoplasmic AVs and EVs (B) and electron-dense mitochondria (C) were counted. Representative images of CM nuclei showing ballooning of the PNS (scale bar: 2 μm) (D). (E) The percentage of cells with ballooning of the PNS was calculated. Mean ± SEM, n = 7 for sham and IR 24 hours; n = 3 for ischemia, IR 2 hours, and IR 6 hours. **P < 0.01 versus Sham; values were measured from more than 10 different areas (B and C) and more than 100 CM nuclei (E) per mouse; 2-way ANOVA (B), unpaired Student’s t test (C), and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (E). See also Supplemental Figure 4.

It has been suggested that CM cell death is completed during the early phase of MI. To evaluate whether cardiac cell death is increased 6–24 hours after I/R, when the occurrence of autosis becomes more obvious, we conducted triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC) staining experiments at various time points after reperfusion. The MI area was significantly greater after 24 hours of reperfusion than after 6 hours of reperfusion (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D, and ref. 27). However, the number of TUNEL-positive CMs was significantly increased after 6 hours of reperfusion but was not further increased after 24 hours of reperfusion (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). These results suggest that autosis may contribute to the progression of myocardial injury during the late phase of reperfusion.

Inhibition of autosis attenuates I/R injury in the heart. If autosis contributes to death of CMs during I/R, selective suppression of autosis may reduce myocardial injury during I/R. Since one of the important characteristics of autosis is that it can be inhibited by cardiac glycosides, which inhibit Na+,K+-ATPase, we asked whether death of CMs during the late phase of I/R is sensitive to such intervention and, if so, whether it is possible to reduce infarct size through suppression of autosis. Since rodent Na+,K+-ATPase α1 is largely resistant to cardiac glycosides, we employed humanized Na+,K+-ATPase α1–knockin mice, which are sensitive to cardiac glycosides (Figure 5A and ref. 22). To inhibit Na+,K+-ATPase activity during late reperfusion, we injected ouabain, a cardiac glycoside, at 3 and 6 hours after reperfusion and then examined the MI (Figure 5B). The area at risk (AAR) was not significantly affected by ouabain treatment (Figure 5, C and E). However, injection with ouabain significantly reduced the size of MI/AAR after I/R compared with injection of vehicle in humanized Na+,K+-ATPase-knockin mice but not in WT mice (Figure 5, C and D). EM examination showed that levels of CMs with typical morphological features of autosis, including ballooning of the PNS and the presence of many vacuoles, were decreased in the heart 24 hours after I/R in Na+K+-ATPase–knockin mice treated with ouabain compared with hearts of ouabain-treated WT mice (Figure 5, F–J). These results suggest that inhibition of autosis by inhibiting Na+,K+-ATPase activity reduces I/R injury in vivo.

Figure 5 Inhibition of Na+,K+-ATPase α1 activity attenuates I/R injury in the mouse heart. (A) Schematic diagram of the humanized sequence of Na+,K+-ATPase used to produce the Na+,K+-ATPase–knockin (NaK-KI) mice. (B) Schematic diagram of the experimental design for injection of ouabain during I/R. (C–E) Three-month-old WT and homozygous NaK-KI mice were subjected to 30 minutes of ischemia and 24 hours of reperfusion. They were injected with PBS or ouabain intraperitoneally as indicated in B. Hearts of PBS- or ouabain-injected WT and NaK-KI mice were subjected to TTC staining. (C) Representative images of LV myocardial sections after Alcian blue and TTC staining (scale bar: 1 mm). Ratios of AAR to total LV (E) and infarction area to AAR (D) were compared in WT and NaK-KI mice with PBS or ouabain injection (mean value ± SEM, n = 3 with PBS injected, n = 6 with ouabain injected; **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA). (F–J) Twenty-four hours after reperfusion, ouabain-injected WT and NaK-KI mice were subjected to EM analyses. (F) Representative images show AVs (arrowheads) and EVs (arrow) (scale bar: 2 μm). Cytoplasmic AVs and EVs (G) and electron-dense mitochondria (H) were counted. (I) Representative images of CM nuclei showing ballooning of the PNS (scale bar: 2 μm). (J) Percentage of cells with ballooning of the PNS was calculated. Mean ± SEM, n = 4; **P < 0.01 versus ouabain-injected WT; values were measured from more than 10 different areas (G and H) and more than 100 CM nuclei (J) per mouse; 2-way ANOVA (G) and unpaired Student’s t test (H and J). See also Supplemental Figure 5.

Na+,K+-ATPase contributes significantly to cardiac and vascular signaling and calcium homeostasis (28). Therefore, we examined whether inhibition of Na+,K+-ATPase affects other types of cell death besides autosis such as apoptosis or necrosis during the late phase of I/R. We evaluated apoptosis and necroptosis using humanized Na+,K+-ATPase–knockin mice treated with ouabain. Although ouabain-injected humanized Na+,K+-ATPase–knockin mice exhibited significantly smaller infarcts (Figure 5, C–E), the amount of apoptosis, evaluated by TUNEL assay, and necroptosis, evaluated via phosphorylation of Rip1, was not changed (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). These results suggest that inhibition of Na+,K+-ATPase attenuates I/R injury through inhibition of autosis. Since inhibition of Na+,K+-ATPase can change the CM calcium environment, we next investigated whether calcium signaling is involved in the regulation of autosis. To this end, we pretreated NRCMs with Bapta-AM (29), a calcium chelator, in the presence or absence of Tat–Beclin 1. Pretreatment with Bapta-AM did not have any additional effect on Tat–Beclin 1–induced cell death in NRCMs (Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting that the regulation of intracellular calcium level is not involved in autosis signaling.

Drastic accumulation of autophagosomes during the late phase of reperfusion is caused by upregulation of Rubicon. We next focused on identifying the molecular mechanism by which cardiac autosis is triggered in response to I/R. In contrast to in Tat–Beclin 1–treated CMs in vitro, where autophagic flux was persistently increased (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), autophagic flux was increased initially but then decreased during the late phase in response to I/R in the mouse heart in vivo. Interestingly, among several autophagy-related factors, the protein level of Rubicon was significantly increased 2 hours after reperfusion and was drastically increased starting 6 hours after reperfusion, a time course that coincided with that of autosis (Figure 6, A and B). Rubicon was initially identified as a component of the PI3KC3 complex and a negative regulator of autophagy and endosomal trafficking. Overexpression of Rubicon inhibits the autophagosome maturation step and induces accumulation of autophagosomes (5). To examine the effect of increasing Rubicon in CMs, we generated adenovirus harboring Rubicon and used it to overexpress Rubicon in NRCMs. Overexpression of Rubicon increased the level of LC3-II in both Tat-Scrambled- and Tat–Beclin 1–treated CMs. Overexpression of Rubicon induced further accumulation of autophagosomes, but not autolysosomes, in the presence of Tat–Beclin 1 in NRCMs (Supplemental Figure 6, C–F). Next, we investigated whether increasing the level of Rubicon triggers autosis in CMs. Overexpression of Rubicon alone was insufficient to induce autosis in NRCMs at baseline (Supplemental Figure 6G). However, Rubicon further enhanced cell death in the presence of hypoxia/reoxygenation (Supplemental Figure 6G). These results suggest that autophagic flux is inhibited by upregulation of Rubicon but that an additional stress triggering enhanced production of autophagosomes is needed for the induction of autosis.

Figure 6 Marked accumulation of autophagosomes during late reperfusion is accompanied by upregulation of Rubicon. (A) Three-month-old mice were subjected to 30 minutes of ischemia with reperfusion for the times indicated, and heart lysates were analyzed by Western blot using anti-Rubicon, anti-Vps34, anti-Atg14L, and anti–α-tubulin antibodies. (B) The ratio of Rubicon to α-tubulin was quantified (mean ± SEM, n = 4; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus Sham, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test). (C–F) Three-month-old mice were subjected to 30 minutes of ischemia and 24 hours of reperfusion. The mice were injected with 5 mg/kg Scrambled or Tat–Beclin 1 in the jugular vein 3 hours before ischemia (Pre), at the time of reperfusion (At rep.), or 3 hours after reperfusion (Post). (C) Schematic diagram of Tat–Beclin 1 injection during I/R. (D) Representative images of LV myocardial sections after Alcian blue and TTC staining (scale bar: 1 mm). Ratios of AAR to total LV (F) and infarction area to AAR (E) were compared (mean ± SEM, indicated n; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. Scrambled, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test [E] and Tukey’s post hoc test [F]). See also Supplemental Figure 6.

Stimulation of autophagosome formation when autophagic flux is impaired during the late stage of reperfusion may induce excessive accumulation of autophagosomes and thus become toxic. To test this hypothesis, we applied Tat–Beclin 1 to activate autophagy at different time points during I/R. Injection of a low dose of Tat–Beclin 1 into the jugular vein has been shown to increase autophagy without causing autosis, effectively activating cardiac autophagic flux without cardiac damage (30). To validate the effective duration for induction of autophagic flux by Tat–Beclin 1, we treated Tg-GFP-LC3 mice with Tat–Beclin 1. Autophagic flux induced by Tat–Beclin 1 was drastically activated at 3 hours and gradually declined time-dependently (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). Therefore, we injected Tat–Beclin 1 three hours before surgery, right after reperfusion, or 3 hours after reperfusion (Figure 6C) to evaluate the effect of stimulation of autophagosome formation. Consistent with the aforementioned results, although application of Tat–Beclin 1 before I/R was protective, during the late phase of I/R it exacerbated myocardial injury (Figure 6, D–F). These results support our hypothesis that stimulation of autophagosome formation during the late phase of I/R, when autophagic flux is attenuated, is detrimental in the heart.

Cardiac tissue–specific knockout of Rubicon attenuates I/R injury and simultaneously inhibits autosis. We next focused on Rubicon, which is drastically upregulated specifically during the late phase of I/R. To evaluate the role of endogenous Rubicon in the heart in mediating autosis during the late phase of I/R, we generated Rubicon floxed mice and crossed them with Myh6-Cre–transgenic mice to obtain cardiac tissue–specific Rubicon-KO (rubi-cKO) mice (Supplemental Figure 7A and ref. 31). rubi-cKO mice were born at the expected Mendelian ratios and showed normal cardiac function under basal conditions (Table 1). We confirmed heart-specific reduction of Rubicon in rubi-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Western blotting revealed that Rubicon protein is drastically increased by I/R in WT mice, whereas heterozygous rubi-cKO mice showed significantly attenuated upregulation during I/R (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). Although the mRNA level of Rubicon was upregulated around 2-fold during I/R, the protein level of Rubicon was increased more than 5-fold (Supplemental Figure 7, D and F). This may suggest that the level of Rubicon was stabilized during the late phase of I/R. Moreover, autophagic flux was consistently attenuated 24 hours after reperfusion in WT mice. However, autophagic flux was normalized and increased at this time point in rubi-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). EM analyses also revealed that the number of autolysosomes was significantly increased, indicating increased autophagic flux, even under basal conditions, in rubi-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, I and J). Interestingly, the number of autophagosomes and enlarged autophagosomes containing nondegraded cellular material, which was increased in WT mice after 24 hours of I/R, was normalized in rubi-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, I–K). Taken together, these results suggest that suppression of autophagic flux during the late phase of reperfusion and consequent accumulation of autophagosomes are normalized in rubi-cKO mice.

Table 1 Echocardiographic analyses of cardiac tissue–specific Rubicon-knockout mice at baseline

We next tested whether MI during I/R is reduced in rubi-cKO mice. Three-month-old WT and heterozygous rubi-cKO mice were subjected to I/R and then, after 24 hours, TTC staining was conducted to compare infarction volume. Although the AAR did not differ significantly between WT and rubi-cKO mice (Figure 7, A and C), rubi-cKO mice showed a drastically reduced infarction size/AAR ratio compared with WT mice (Figure 7, A and B). We examined whether the decreased infarction size in rubi-cKO mice was caused by inhibition of autosis. EM analyses showed that electron-dense mitochondria and ballooning of the PNS, typical morphological features of autosis, were almost completely abolished in the rubi-cKO mouse heart 24 hours after I/R (Figure 7, D–F). We also evaluated whether inhibition of Na+,K+-ATPase by ouabain in rubi-cKO mice would induce a further reduction in the size of MI. To this end, we crossed homozygous humanized Na+,K+-ATPase–knockin mice with heterozygous rubi-cKO mice, and applied I/R. AAR did not differ significantly between groups (Figure 7, G and I). Inhibition of Na+,K+-ATPase by ouabain injection into humanized Na+,K+-ATPase–knockin mice significantly reduced the size of MI compared with WT mice. However, injection of ouabain into humanized Na+,K+-ATPase–knockin mice/rubi-cKO failed to produce a further reduction in infarct size compared with rubi-cKO mice (Figure 7, G and H). Thus, inhibition of Na+,K+-ATPase and of Rubicon reduces the size of MI through a common mechanism, namely suppression of autosis. These results suggest that normalization of autophagic flux and consequent reduction of the number of autophagosomes through downregulation of Rubicon reduce I/R injury by inhibiting autosis in the mouse heart.