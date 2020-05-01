Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder predisposes to metabolic abnormalities in adulthood

FASDs are associated with multiple metabolic abnormalities. To test the hypothesis that PAE predisposes to cardiometabolic disease, we performed a retrospective cross-sectional study examining the incidence of metrics of cardiometabolic health in adults with any FASD diagnosis, including FAS, pFAS, ARND, and ARBD. Using the patient database registry at a large academic health system (Research Patient Data registry [RPDR] of Partners HealthCare System), we identified male and female patients 18 years or older with FASDs (n = 208) and controls matched for age, sex, and race/ethnicity (n = 208). The median (interquartile range) age of the entire cohort was 29.7 years (22.2 to 44.4) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, and Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132139DS1). Of those in the FASD cohort, 26.9% were overweight (25 ≤ BMI < 30 kg/m2), 38.0% obese (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2), and 2.9% underweight (BMI ≤ 18.5 kg/m2; Table 1). FASD was a risk factor for an overweight/obese phenotype in females (69.0% of FASD females versus 54.3% of controls, P = 0.04) but not males (60.7% of FASD males versus 73.3% of controls, P = 0.08) (Table 1 and Figure 1, A and B). Instead, male FASD patients were more likely to be underweight (P = 0.04; Table 1). Furthermore, FASD patients were significantly shorter than controls; patients had a mean height of 164.9 ± 0.9 cm (SEM) compared with a mean height of 170.4 ± 0.7 cm in controls (P < 0.0001; Table 1). This height difference was observed in both male FASD patients (mean height of male FASD cohort: 171.6 ± 1.0 cm versus mean height of male controls 177.9 ± 0.7 cm, P < 0.0001) and female FASD patients (mean height of female FASD cohort: 158.4 ± 1.0 cm versus mean height of female controls: 163.2 ± 0.7, P = 0.0001; Table 1 and Figure 1, C and D). In fact, the male FASD cohort’s mean height was approximately 2 inches below the US average for males aged 20 years or more (31).

Figure 1 FASD patients have an increased incidence of metabolic abnormalities. (A and B) BMI distribution of male (P = 0.26) and female (P = 0.0005) control and FASD cohorts. Wilcoxon’s test. (C and D) Height distribution of male (P < 0.0001, Wilcoxon’s test) and female (P = 0.0001, Student’s unpaired t test) cohorts. (E) Incidence of multiple metabolic abnormalities in combined male and female cohorts. T2DM (P = 0.003, logistic regression), HDL (P = 0.004, Pearson’s χ2 test), TG (P = 0.0009, Pearson’s χ2 test), multiple metabolic abnormalities (P = 0.002, Pearson’s χ2 test). (F and G) HDL measurements in male (P = 0.035) and female (P = 0.0016) cohorts. Wilcoxon’s test. Data represent median with interquartile range. Sample numbers (n) noted under figure panels.

Table 1 Metabolic health parameters of patients with and without an FASD diagnosis

Significantly more FASD patients had T2DM (11.5% versus 3.8% of controls, unadjusted P value = 0.003; Table 1, Figure 1E, and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). In the male FASD cohort, the difference in T2DM was significant after controlling for BMI (P = 0.03), but not in the female cohort (Table 1). In females, 11.4% of the FASD cohort had T2DM versus 2.9% of controls (unadjusted P value: 0.02), but this difference was no longer significant after controlling for BMI (P = 0.16), suggesting that this difference in prevalence of T2DM was predominantly mediated by BMI in the female cohort (Table 1). Significantly more FASD patients had low HDL (<40 mg/dL) and elevated triglycerides (≥150 mg/dL; Table 1; Figure 1, E–G; and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Of the FASD cohort, 31.9% had low HDL versus 15.4% of controls (P = 0.004), and 34.5% of the FASD cohort versus 14.9% controls (P = 0.0009) had elevated triglycerides (Table 1 and Figure 1, E–G). Since this study is a retrospective analysis, not all patients had the same tests performed, resulting in a different number of patients for each parameter examined, but in 216 individuals (n = 103 controls and n = 113 FASD patients), we could accurately assess whether subjects had 2 or more metabolic abnormalities (overweight/obese BMI, T2DM, HDL <40 mg/dL, and/or triglycerides ≥150 mg/dL). FASD subjects were significantly more likely to have 2 or more metabolic abnormalities (46.9% in FASDs versus 26.2% in controls, P = 0.002) (Table 1 and Figure 1E). These findings reveal PAE as a risk factor for developing features of the metabolic syndrome in adulthood, independently of BMI in the case of the male cohort.

EAE potentiates BMI gains and hyperglycemia in adult male zebrafish. To clarify the connection between metabolic health and PAE, we performed population studies in AB strain zebrafish and evaluated body length, weight, BMI, fasting blood glucose (BG) levels, and adiposity. Sibling-matched cohorts were exposed to 0%, 0.5%, or 1% EtOH during embryogenesis (12 hours post fertilization [hpf] to 5 days post fertilization [dpf]); raised in the absence of ethanol until late juvenile stages (60–65 dpf); and challenged with a high-fat, high-cholesterol (HFHC) or normal diet (ND) for 4 or 8 weeks into adulthood (90–120 dpf; Figure 2A). Treatment with 0.5% to 1% EtOH can sufficiently induce physiologically relevant tissue EtOH concentrations, and 12 hpf–5 dpf covers the period of zebrafish organogenesis (32, 33).

Figure 2 EAE alters growth dynamics and serves as a risk factor for metabolic disease in adult males. (A) Protocol for assessing metabolic health outcomes following EAE. (B) BMI at the initiation of the confirmatory diet challenge. 1% EtOH–exposed males have a significantly higher BMI than controls. *P = 0.0193; ** P = 0.005, Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA with Games-Howell multiple comparisons test. (C) BMI following 4 weeks of diet challenge. 1% EtOH–exposed males on HFHC but not ND have a larger BMI than matched controls. **P = 0.002; *P = 0.0429, ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (D) After 8 weeks of diet challenge, EAE has no effect on BMI in either diet group. HFHC diet increases BMI in all cohorts. ****P adj ≤ 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test. (E) Fasting BG level after 8 weeks of diet. *P = 0.0181, Brown-Forsthye and Welch’s ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons test; ***P = 0.0006, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test. Error bars show mean with SD. (F) Time course of BMI in 0% EtOH (blue), 0.5% EtOH (orange), and 1% EtOH (red) cohorts receiving ND (dotted line) or HFHC diet (solid line). *P < 0.05, ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (G and H) Ethanol interacts with diet to influence BMI gain for weeks 0 to 4 (ND: slope = –0.0016, P = 2.15 × 10–06; interaction [difference in slope]: 0.0017752, P = 0.000317) and weeks 4 to 8 of the diet (ND: slope = 0.00084, P = 0.0255; HFHC diet: slope = –0.00087, P = 0.0225; interaction: –0.0017148; P = 0.00146). The units for slope and interaction are (g/cm2)/ethanol%. P values determined using linear regression. Error bars show mean with SD. Sample numbers (n) noted under figure panels.

We first evaluated the impact of EAE on embryonic growth. Immediately following EAE, AB strain larvae displayed mild growth restriction, consistent with the short stature phenotypes typical of human FAS (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C, and ref. 34). When removed from ethanol, larvae exhibited compensatory growth and reached the same size as control-matched siblings by 20 dpf (Supplemental Figure 2D). EAE had no significant impact on body length, weight, or BMI in sexually immature juveniles (34 dpf; Supplemental Figure 2, E–G). Next, we conducted a pilot study to assess diet-induced obesity risk in male and female cohorts housed in 6-L tanks. At the start of the diet challenge (60 dpf), neither EAE females nor males had significant differences in BMI relative to controls (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Females exposed to 0.5% EtOH had a significantly reduced BMI relative to females expose to 1% EtOH, indicating that EtOH exposure level may result in subtle differences in BMI (Supplemental Figure 3B). After 4 weeks of ND challenge, neither EAE males nor females had a significantly higher BMI than sex-matched control siblings (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). However, after 4 weeks of HFHC diet challenge, males but not females exposed to 1% EtOH developed a significantly elevated BMI (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). These findings suggested that EAE is a risk factor for diet-induced obesity in male zebrafish.

We next confirmed that EAE is a risk factor for increased BMI in males using separate cohorts housed in 2.8-L tanks. At 65 dpf, 1% EtOH–exposed males had a significantly elevated BMI at the initiation of the diet challenge (65 dpf), which resulted from an increase in body weight (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). In contrast, females, in an independent study (2.8-L tanks), did not have significantly increased BMI during late juvenile stages (60–70 dpf; Supplemental Figure 4A). After 4 weeks of diet challenge, 1% EtOH males receiving a HFHC diet, but not ND, maintained significant elevations in BMI relative to controls (Figure 2C). Increasing EAE levels positively correlated with BMI with HFHC diet (P = 0.0074) and negatively correlated with BMI with ND (P = 0.02; Supplemental Figure 4B). Importantly, males from the 0.5% EtOH cohort had a significantly lower body weight and length under ND conditions relative to controls (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Collectively, these studies demonstrate that EAE is a risk factor for diet-induced BMI elevations during adulthood and that this phenotype is consistent regardless of tank size. Since the HFHC diet challenge includes excess calories, fat, and cholesterol, additional studies are needed to clarify the relevant impact of each of these dietary components on excess BMI gain.

Although there were initial elevations in BMI in the EAE cohorts, after a total of 8 weeks of diet challenge, control and EAE siblings achieved the same BMI, length, and weight (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Despite achieving the same BMI, 1% EtOH–exposed (12 hpf–5 dpf) adults receiving a HFHC diet had a more rapid progression toward fasting hyperglycemia. Males exposed to 1% EtOH fed the HFHC diet, but not ND, developed significant increases in fasting BG levels relative to family-matched sibling controls (Figure 2E). Consistent with the human cohort, these data suggest that EAE increases the risk for short-term BMI gains and raises the risk for impaired glucose tolerance, even in the context of equivalent BMIs.

The adaptive response to HFHC feeding is altered by EAE. The dynamics of BMI gain in response to normal and HFHC diet differed between control and EAE adults, revealing that EAE adults have an altered adaptive response to nutrient intake (Figure 2F). Under ND conditions, increasing EtOH concentrations negatively correlated with net BMI gain for the first 4 weeks of diet challenge (P = 2.15 × 10–06; Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4G). However, from weeks 4 to 8, increasing ethanol concentration positively correlated with net BMI gain (P = 0.0255; Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4G). This suggests that under ND conditions, EAE adults initially have a slower BMI gain than controls but increase their growth for the remaining weeks. A reverse pattern of BMI gain was observed for the HFHC diet condition. EAE fish had slight but nonsignificant increases in BMI gain relative to controls for weeks 0 to 4, but then experienced significantly reduced BMI gains for weeks 4 to 8 of the challenge (P = 0.0225; Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4H). Although the week 0 to 4 time point did not show significant increases in net BMI gain relative to controls, in a follow-up experiment with EAE fish housed in 1.4-L tanks, HFHC diet resulted in significantly increased BMI gains over weeks 0 to 4 (Supplemental Figure 4I). Despite the fact that 0%, 0.5%, and 1% EtOH–exposed (12 hpf–5 dpf) cohorts gained the same amount of body mass over the 8-week period, the periods when BMI gain was achieved were significantly affected by the interaction between prior EAE and diet (Figure 2, G and H).

Visceral adiposity is preferentially increased in EAE adults. Body fat and waist circumference are not routinely assessed in clinical practice, limiting our ability to assess adiposity in the human FASD cohort. Instead, we turned to AB zebrafish and used lipophilic Nile red dye to visualize and quantify adiposity following EAE. Visceral adipose tissue (VAT) size was quantified immediately before and for the duration of the diet challenge (Figure 3A). Males were used because female egg production limits accurate VAT quantification along adult organs. Before the diet challenge, when their BMI was significantly higher than that of controls, 1% EtOH–exposed males had an increased visceral adiposity as visualized by Nile red staining (Figure 3, A and B). This suggests that EAE is a risk factor for increased visceral adiposity during juvenile stages, even without HFHC diet.

Figure 3 EAE is a risk factor for increased visceral adiposity in adulthood. (A) Nile red staining of internal organs and VAT visualized after skin and body wall muscle removal. Scale bars: 1 mm. (B) Quantification of VAT area before diet challenge. 1% EtOH–exposed (12 hpf–5 dpf) males have a larger VAT depot than controls at 65 dpf. *P = 0.0497, Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test. (C) Quantification of VAT area after 4 weeks of diet challenge. EAE adults have a larger VAT than controls in response to HFHC. *P = 0.0103; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (D) Quantification of VAT area after 10 weeks of diet challenge. EAE adults receiving the ND have a larger VAT than controls. *P = 0.0102, Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test. HFHC diet induces significant gains in VAT area in both control and EAE adults (*P = 0.0228 [1% EtOH ND versus HFHC], ****P < 0.0001 [0% EtOH ND versus HFHC], 2-way ANOVA Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (E) H&E staining of PVAT following 4 weeks of diet challenge. Scale bars: 0.01 mm. (F) Quantification of PVAT adipocyte diameter following normal and HFHC diet. **P = 0.001, 2-way ANOVA. (G) Nile red staining of SAT (dotted white outline). Scale bars: 1 mm. Body-wide quantification of SAT was accomplished by combining 2 photos in ImageJ using collage photomerge. (H) Quantification of SAT area after 4 weeks of diet challenge. ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Error bars show mean with SD. Sample numbers (n) noted under figure panels.

After the 4-week diet challenge, adults previously exposed to 1% EtOH maintained a significantly enlarged VAT size relative to controls in the presence of HFHC diet but not ND (Figure 3, A and C). After 8 to 10 weeks of diet challenge, EAE adults receiving the ND had a significantly larger VAT area relative to ND-fed controls, whereas EAE adults receiving the HFHC diet eventually developed the same VAT area as their HFHC diet–fed control siblings (Figure 3, A and D). The significant increase in VAT size in HFHC diet–fed EAE adults was not due to increases in adipocyte cell size (Figure 3, E and F): adipocyte diameter and area significantly correlated with diet treatment, but not with EAE (Figure 3F). This indicates that increased adult VAT size may occur through an increase in white adipocyte number. Subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT) measurements were unaffected by EAE, demonstrating that the effects on adipose tissue are specific to the VAT compartment (Figure 3, G and H). Collectively, these data indicate that EAE fish have a tendency toward visceral adiposity.

Adult zebrafish activity is reduced by EAE. To identify potential mechanisms of the EAE-associated susceptibility to obesity, we assessed energy balance by monitoring food intake and activity in the AB strain. We measured total food pellet consumption over a 10-day period, normalized to body weight (Figure 4A). EAE had no detectable impact on food consumption in adult males, suggesting that it is an unlikely mechanism for increased adiposity (Figure 4B). Multiple studies have demonstrated that EAE affects zebrafish swimming behaviors (35–38). To determine whether reduced locomotion was present in adults after EAE, we assessed activity level (35, 39–44). Adult fish were subjected to a 10-minute habituation period, followed by a monitored locomotion assay. EAE males had reduced swimming speed and reduced swimming distance, which could result in reduced energy expenditure (Figure 4, C and D). We also performed short 1-minute monitored locomotion assays following a 1-minute habituation period in obese and nonobese zebrafish. In this assay, EAE males receiving a HFHC diet had a significant reduction in swimming speed and spent more time performing turns than controls (Figure 4, E–G). Although this assay duration and habituation period did not detect differences in activity level between nonobese control and EAE fish, the presence of HFHC diet–induced differences suggests that HFHC diet may exacerbate behavioral phenotypes in EAE adults.

Figure 4 Behavioral assays identify reduced activity level in EAE adults. (A) Food consumption assay design. (B) EAE has no impact on average daily food consumption in adult males (n = 10 animals/group). (C and D) EAE (1% EtOH) adults have a reduced swimming speed relative to controls (P < 0.0001, Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test). (C) Average of group speed over 3-second intervals. (D) Individual speed averaged over 30-second intervals. ****P < 0.0001. (E–G) Swimming speed, distance traveled, and duration performing turns in a 1-minute monitored locomotion assay in control and EAE (1% EtOH) adults. EAE cohorts have a normal activity level under ND conditions, but show reduced activity and increased turning behavior with HFHC diet challenge. (E) ***P = 0.0005 and (G) *P = 0.0227, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test. (H and I) EAE adults spend more time near the rear of the tank during a 5-minute laminar flow challenge in a modified Blazka-type swim chamber. *P = 0.0324, Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test. Error bars show mean with SD. Sample numbers (n) noted under figure panels.

Given the apparent propensity for reduced locomotion in EAE adults, we determined whether EAE adults have reduced stamina. Adults were challenged with a laminar flow in a modified Blazka-type swim chamber (Figure 4H). Zebrafish normally swim upstream against the current; however, fatigue or unwillingness to swim can cause the fish to be swept downstream. EAE adults challenged with laminar flow (5 minutes) spent significantly more time near the rear of the chamber than control siblings, indicating that they were unable or unwilling to retain their position in the swim chamber (Figure 4I). Taken together, these findings suggest that mild reductions in activity level and stamina may accelerate the development of diet-induced obesity and poor metabolic health in EAE adults.

Early alterations in embryonic growth and adipocyte development prime EAE larvae for diet-induced obesity. Zebrafish first develop white adipose tissue (WAT) around 7 to 8 dpf in the region of the exocrine pancreas (45, 46). Given the fetal growth restriction, we hypothesized that the dynamics of WAT emergence are disrupted by EAE. At 8 dpf, lipid droplet number and total VAT area were significantly reduced in EAE larvae, demonstrating that there are fewer adipocytes (Figure 5, A–C). Despite initial maturation delays, VAT within the developing EAE larvae experienced catch-up growth and the total VAT area reached a normal level by 10 dpf (Figure 5, D–F). Zebrafish have pancreatic VAT (PVAT), abdominal VAT (AVAT), and renal VAT (RVAT) depots that are anatomically distinguishable and readily measurable following lipophilic staining (46). At 13 dpf, no significant differences in VAT distribution were evident (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). However, by 20 dpf, 1% EtOH–exposed (12 hpf–5 dpf) larvae had a larger PVAT and smaller AVAT as a percentage of total VAT than control siblings (Figure 5, G–J). These findings indicate that EAE larvae have a preexisting propensity for altered lipid storage that may be reflective of a permanent alteration in lipid handling.

Figure 5 EAE disrupts VAT development and diet-induced VAT gain in larvae. (A) EAE delays adipocyte development at 8 dpf as visualized by Nile red staining. Scale bars: 1 mm. (B) EAE reduces lipid droplet number at 8 dpf. *P = 0.034, Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test. (C) EAE reduces VAT area at 8 dpf. ****P < 0.0001, Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test. (D) EAE-treated larvae recover from delayed adipocyte development by 10 dpf as visualized by Nile red staining. Scale bars: 0.1 mm. (E and F) VAT area recovers by 10 dpf and 20 dpf, and no significant differences in total VAT area are observed. (G) VAT distribution, visualized by Nile red staining, is altered in EAE larvae by 20 dpf. Scale bars: 1 mm. (H–J) EAE larvae have more PVAT than AVAT as a percentage of total VAT area (H: P = 0.0412; I: P = 0.0322, Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test; *P < 0.05). RVAT area is not affected by 1% EtOH exposure. Star indicates that total VAT corresponds to RVAT + PVAT + AVAT. (K) 3D confocal reconstruction (pink) of Nile red–stained VAT under normal and HFHC diet conditions. Scale bars: 100 μm. (L) EAE larvae have a larger VAT volume than controls under HFHC diet but not ND conditions. **P = 0.0096, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test. (M) EAE larvae receiving ND have reduced VAT cell number at 13 dpf (P = 0.0345). HFHC diet increases adipocyte number in EAE larvae (P = 0.0410). *P < 0.05. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Error bars show mean with SD. Sample numbers (n) noted under figure panels.

We next determined whether diet-induced obesity risk was present immediately after ethanol exposure or whether it developed later during life. Both 0% and 1% EtOH–exposed (12 hpf–5 dpf) AB larvae were subjected to a normal or a HFHC diet, which was proven to significantly increase VAT area and volume in WT larvae, and subsequently stained with Nile red for VAT size quantification (Supplemental Figure 5, E–H). Following ND, no significant difference in VAT size was observed between control and EAE cohorts; however, with HFHC diet, EAE larvae developed a 60.3% larger VAT volume/body length ratio (P = 0.0096) and a 40.7% larger VAT area/body area ratio (P = 0.0005) relative to controls (Figure 5, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). The significantly enlarged VAT size in HFHC diet–fed EAE larvae was initially achieved at 13 dpf (Supplemental Figure 5K). Enlarged VAT volume in EAE larvae resulted from an increased number of adipocytes. Although VAT cell number was significantly reduced relative to controls in EAE larvae receiving the ND (P = 0.0345), HFHC diet caused the EAE cohort to develop significantly more visceral adipocytes than sibling-matched controls (P = 0.0410) (Figure 5M). Both control and EAE larvae exhibited HFHC diet–induced adipocyte hypertrophy; however, no significant difference in cell diameter was observed between control and EAE fish under normal or HFHC diet conditions (Supplemental Figure 5, L and M). These data demonstrate that EAE changes the response to an HFHC diet to enhance VAT gain via an increase in adipocyte number and indicate that alterations in adipocyte development followed by compensatory growth set EAE larvae up for diet-induced obesity as early as 13 dpf.

EAE induces lasting multiorgan gene expression changes, which respond uniquely to HFHC diet. Developmental alterations often result from perturbations in transcriptional programs. In order to decipher the molecular mechanisms underlying altered diet-induced VAT gains in EAE animals, we performed bulk RNA-Seq on pooled control and EAE AB strain larvae in the presence and absence of HFHC diet (Figure 6A). After recovering 8 days from EtOH exposure, 13 dpf EAE larvae receiving ND had 864 transcriptional changes that met the significance threshold of P adj < 0.05 (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 1). We categorized these differentially regulated genes using Gene Ontology enRIchment anaLysis and visuaLizAtion tool (GOrilla) Gene Ontology (GO) term analysis (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 2). Alterations in the expression of genes critical for neuron projection guidance (P = 2.23 × 10–08), synaptic transmission (P = 4.76 × 10–08), and nervous system development (P = 3.11 × 10–06) were the most prevalent, suggesting that aberrations in neuronal function promote behavioral alterations and diet-induced obesity (Supplemental Table 2). These lasting transcriptional changes pinpoint regulators of FASD-related phenotypes and showcase the widespread and persistent effects that EtOH has on development.

Figure 6 RNA-Seq identifies genes that interact with ethanol and diet to shape larval phenotypes. (A) Schematic of larval RNA-Seq. (B) Under ND conditions, EAE induces alterations in gene expression (P adj < 0.05). (C) GSEA identifies dysregulated pathways in 1% EtOH larvae receiving the ND. (D) HFHC diet challenge shifts the gene expression profile of both 0% and 1% EtOH–exposed (12 hpf–5 dpf) larvae (P adj < 0.05). (E) Cluster analysis of genes that are altered in 1% EtOH–exposed larvae in response to HFHC diet but not ND. (F) GSEA of HFHC diet-responsive genes from the 1% EtOH–exposed larval cohort. (G–J) Diet modulates gene expression in EAE larvae. Affected genes include those expressed in the liver (ashg1, abcb11b), the brain (gh1), and globally (dhrs7b). (G and H) ****P < 0.0001. (I) ****P < 0.0001; *P = 0.032. (J) ****P < 0.0001; **P = 0.004. P values were determined using a negative binomial test with a Wald’s test from RNA-Seq analysis.

The introduction of an HFHC diet altered gene expression profiles in both control and EAE larvae (Figure 6D and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). In control cohorts, HFHC diet reliably induced transcriptional changes in genes previously associated with metabolism, obesity, fatty liver, diabetes, inflammation, and altered circadian rhythm (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Tables 3 and 5). Since HFHC diet, but not ND, increased VAT size in EAE larvae, we hypothesized that EAE larvae would have a unique transcriptional response to diet challenge. We first identified 1468 significant (P < 0.05) differences in gene expression between control and EAE larvae receiving the HFHC diet (Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). Of these significant changes, 130 genes had a log 2 (FC) of less than –0.5 and 135 had a log 2 (FC) of more than 0.5. Next, we performed unsupervised hierarchical clustering on significantly dysregulated genes using pheatmap. We discovered 7 clusters of genes whose expression levels in EAE larvae were more dramatically dysregulated following the introduction of the HFHC diet than during the ND (Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 8). Among these clusters, there was enrichment for categories related to steroid (P = 9.48 × 10–09) and lipid biosynthesis (P = 1.5 × 10–06), cholesterol metabolic processes (P = 6.13 × 10–07), and secondary alcohol metabolic processes (P = 3.35 × 10–07; Figure 6F and Supplemental Table 9). These pathways were primarily dysregulated in EAE larvae in response to HFHC diet challenge, demonstrating that, in addition to the baseline changes induced by EAE, there is a unique molecular response of EAE larvae to HFHC diet. We also identified 4 clusters of genes that were differentially expressed in EAE larvae with ND, but not HFHC diet (Supplemental Figure 6D). Cluster 1 genes, which were downregulated in EAE larvae receiving the ND, exhibited a partial rescue in expression with HFHC diet (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Tables 10 and 11). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that EAE can interact with diet to influence gene expression in the developing larvae.

Of the disease-relevant genes that were differentially regulated in EAE larvae, several were significantly HFHC diet responsive. Orthologs of fetuin-A (ahsg1) and ATP binding cassette subfamily B member 11 (abcb11b), liver-expressed genes associated with obesity and metabolic syndrome, were downregulated and upregulated in response to HFHC diet, respectively; however, this transcriptional response was significantly greater in EAE larvae (Figure 6, G and H, and refs. 47–50). Genes directly associated with adipogenesis and obesity, including growth hormone 1 (gh1) and dehydrogenase/reductase 7 (dhrs7b), were also uniquely dysregulated in EAE larvae in response to HFHC diet (Figure 6, I and J, and refs. 51–53). Although no gene appears to singlehandedly explain the propensity for diet-induced VAT gain in EAE individuals, shifts in the expression of genes relevant to metabolism and lipid handling suggest that a suite of transcriptional changes likely contributes to this phenotype.

EAE impairs hepatic development and increases the propensity for hepatic stress. The liver is the primary metabolic organ of the body, and alterations in its response to HFHC diet are a risk factor for the development of metabolic syndrome (54). Therefore, we examined the impact of EAE on hepatic development using fluorescent reporter lines and in situ hybridization. EAE resulted in significantly reduced liver and biliary tree size, as visualized and quantified in Tg(fabp10a:mKate) and Tg(tp1glob:eGFP) transgenic lines at 78 hpf, and diminished the number of Tg(fabp10a:NLS-mcherry)+ hepatocytes (Figure 7, A–E). Outgrowth of the foxa3+ hepatic and pancreatic buds was disrupted by EAE at 48 hpf, though hepatic progenitor specification was not substantially impaired (Supplemental Figure 7A). These data demonstrate that EAE impairs hepatic differentiation and outgrowth and indicate that altered development may contribute to metabolic abnormalities later in life.

Figure 7 Ethanol impairs embryonic liver growth and alters liver response to HFHC diet. (A) EtOH (12 hpf–78 hpf) reduces the size of the fabp10a:mKate+ liver and the size and complexity of the tp1glob:eGFP+ biliary tree at 78 hpf. Liver and biliary volumes were achieved through 3D reconstruction based on confocal imaging of the Tg(fabp10a:mKate+) and Tg(tp1glob:eGFP) reporters. Confocal imaging and Imaris 3D spot detection of nuclei in Tg(fabp10a:NLS-mcherry) embryos demonstrate that EtOH exposure reduces hepatocyte nuclei number. Scale bars: 60 μm. (B) EAE reduces liver volume relative to body size. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C and D) EAE reduces biliary tree volume, but proportionally to liver volume reduction. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Hepatocyte number is reduced in 1% EtOH larvae relative to matched controls. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Schematic of RNA-Seq of adult livers after 8 weeks of normal and HFHC diet challenge. (G and H) Heatmap of dysregulated (P < 0.05) genes following sequencing of 0% and 1% EtOH (12 hpf–5 dpf) adults receiving ND and HFHC diet. (I) GSEA of genes significantly dysregulated (P < 0.05) in 1% EtOH (12 hpf–5 dpf) adults receiving the HFHC diet. (J) Alterations in hepatic transcripts following HFHC diet challenge (P < 0.05). Heatmap P values were determined using a negative binomial test with Wald’s test from RNA-Seq analysis. Sample numbers (n) noted under figure panels.

Though control and EAE larvae exhibited similar rates of diet-induced hepatic steatosis following HFHC diet challenge, lasting transcriptional changes in EAE larvae led us to hypothesize that the transcriptional status and physiological function of the adult liver were perturbed following EAE (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). To evaluate this possibility, we performed RNA-Seq in 5 individual livers from family-matched 0%, 0.5%, and 1% EtOH–exposed (12 hpf–5 dpf) AB strain cohorts following 8 weeks of normal and HFHC diet (30 individual livers) when BMI had normalized between the groups (Figure 7F). EAE (1% EtOH) livers from under ND conditions had 848 significant (P < 0.05) transcriptional alterations, but few (n = 10) met the significance threshold of P adj < 0.05. In contrast, EAE (1% EtOH) fish fed a HFHC diet had 96 dysregulated transcripts meeting the threshold of P adj < 0.05 (Figure 7, G and H, and Supplemental Table 12 and 13). GO term analysis identified core pathways in EAE (0.5; 1.0% EtOH) livers that were disrupted by HFHC diet (Figure 7I and Supplemental Tables 14 and 15). Translational termination (P = 2.37 × 10–16) and elongation (P = 4.05 × 10–14), the cytosolic ribosome (P = 1.81 × 10–15), and protein targeting to the ER (P = 1.12 × 10–13) were among the most significantly disrupted processes (Supplemental Tables 14 and 15).

In both 0.5% and 1.0% EtOH–exposed (12 hpf–5 dpf) cohorts, dysregulation of stress response and protein-folding genes, including genes indicative of ER stress (bip/hspa5, atf4, vcp, nfe2l1b/nrf1), was evident (Figure 7J and Supplemental Tables 13 and 16). There was a significant increase in atf4b (P = 3.02E-05, 1% EtOH) and bip (P = 0.01, 1% EtOH), ER stress sensor genes whose expression was similarly elevated in response to tunicamycin-induced protein misfolding and ER stress by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) in adult livers (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F, and Supplemental Tables 13 and 16). Heightened cell stress may serve as an indicator of more advanced hepatic dysfunction. In addition to cellular stress response genes, there was an upregulation of retinol binding protein 4 (rbp4) (P = 0.009, 1% EtOH), a circulating factor that regulates glucose and lipid metabolism, in both 0.5% and 1% EtOH adults (Figure 7J, Supplemental Tables 13 and 16, refs. 55–57). Additional significantly dysregulated genes included those critical for immune function (mhc1uba, P = 6.71 × 10–11, 1% EtOH), glycogen storage (gyg1a, P × 10–07, 1% EtOH), and iron homeostasis (fth1a, slc40a1, tfa, hamp) (Figure 7J and Supplemental Tables 13 and 16). Taken together, these data reveal that multiple hepatic processes are dysregulated in EAE adults following the introduction of a HFHC diet, especially cell stress–response pathways, and that hepatic organ dysfunction may contribute to metabolic dysfunction in EAE adults.