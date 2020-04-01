Genomics of lethal prostate cancer at diagnosis and castration resistance

Molecular stratification of prostate cancer promises to impact patient care and deliver more precise treatments, but several challenges remain to be addressed, including the elucidation of the genomic profiles of distinct clinical states and understanding the impact of drug resistance and tumor evolution (13, 14). Here, we show that the primary prostatic biopsies of patients who develop metastatic prostate cancer are enriched for genomic aberrations typically found in mCRPC, even before exposure to androgen deprivation. These data may help define a subset of patients with locoregional disease at diagnosis with higher risk of lethal disease; clinical trials should test if these patients may benefit from more intense therapeutic approaches. Furthermore, our data support the use of primary prostate biopsies to characterize metastatic hormone-naive prostate cancers, which may facilitate the implementation of genomic testing into clinical practice.

Defects in some DDR genes have been identified as promising predictive biomarkers for PARP inhibitors or platinum chemotherapy (15–18). The prevalence of mutations and deletions in DNA repair genes in our cohorts of patients with only locoregional disease detected at diagnosis or with metastatic hormone-naive prostate cancer was similar to what has been previously described for mCRPC. In a recent study, Marshall et al. found an increased prevalence of these mutations in higher Gleason score primary tumors, which also indirectly supports the association of these mutations with more aggressive primary tumors (19). These data in a cohort of 470 primary tumors suggest that lethal prostate cancer is enriched for DNA repair defects from diagnosis, before developing castration resistance. However, the limited number of cases with DDR gene alterations in the cohort of matched primary-metastatic biopsies, including only 4 cases with BRCA2 mutations, prevents us from making broad conclusions with regard to the genomic evolution of these tumors. Indeed, we and others have reported subclonal homozygous deletions of DDR genes (20, 21). Detecting these subclonal deletions is technically challenging with targeted NGS assays used for patient stratification in clinical practice or in clinical trials, particularly when studying primary tumor samples with low tumor content and degraded DNA.

Alterations in TP53 were common in diagnostic biopsies in this cohort. Moreover, several loss-of-function alterations of TP53, RB1, and PTEN were detected in mCRPC biopsies but not in patient-matched, treatment-naive primary tumors. Concurrent loss of RB1 and TP53 function has been postulated to drive a phenotypic change associated with resistance to endocrine therapies (22, 23). Additionally, TP53 mutations have been associated with more aggressive disease (24–26), which may in part explain why we are observing TP53 mutations more often than expected in primary prostate cancer in this cohort of patients who all had lethal forms of the disease, even if many presented as localized tumors.

As precision medicine strategies are developed for prostate cancer patients, our findings become clinically relevant. First, our analyses indicate that RB1 loss in the primary tumor associates with poor prognosis; these data confirm recently published results from 2 independent studies looking at genomics–clinical outcome correlations in metastatic samples (27, 28). In our series, DDR defects and particularly BRCA2 mutations did not associate with shorter survival; however, most of these patients were enrolled into PARPi clinical trials. Data from randomized trials have confirmed the improved outcome of patients with DDR defects receiving PARPi, which needs to be taken into consideration when interpreting our results. Second, these data are critically important for designing precision medicine strategies. If DNA repair defects are already detectable in the primary tumor, there is a rationale for testing synthetic lethal strategies with PARP inhibitors or platinum, in metastatic hormone-naive prostate cancer, where the magnitude of benefit for patients could be larger. These data also support the use of diagnostic prostate cancer biopsies for patient stratification based on DNA repair gene defects in trials of men with mCRPC, as the prevalence of these alterations in primary tumors from patients with lethal prostate cancer was similar to what has been reported for metastatic disease, and in the small number of same-patient sample pairs available, DDR mutational status was concordant (29). Conversely, trials investigating novel therapeutic approaches in the TP53/RB1-deficient phenotype should take into account that a proportion of genomic aberrations in TP53 and RB1 are not detected when assessing diagnostic treatment-naive primary tumor specimens.

The main limitation of our study comes from having only one biopsy core available per time point and patient; we therefore could not assess spatial tumor heterogeneity. Primary prostate cancers can be multifocal, and previous studies have reported on interfoci genomic heterogeneity (30, 31). We cannot rule out that in some cases the primary tumor sample may not represent the dominant tumor clone in the primary biopsy. Hence, it is possible that some of the differences we observe in paired mCRPC biopsies may have not resulted from treatment-selective pressure but from other areas of these primary tumors. However, genomic testing in clinical practice is largely based on the analyses of single biopsy cores. With the advent of novel imaging modalities, genomic stratification of prostate cancer could be improved by better identifying aggressive areas of prostate cancer in clinical diagnostic pathways (32, 33). Another key limitation is the inability to pursue subclonality assessments using our clinically oriented targeted sequencing assay. Hence, we cannot prove if some of the gene aberrations detected in the mCRPC biopsies but not in the treatment-naive samples were already present at a subclonal level at the time of diagnosis. Regardless of whether these events emerge de novo or as a result of expansion of a subclone, the observed enrichment for certain alterations (such as TP53 or RB1) in the posttreatment resistance samples supports the clinical relevance of such alterations.

In conclusion, this study describes the genomic landscape of primary prostate tumors that will evolve to lethal prostate cancer across a cohort of 470 cases, with this being characterized by higher frequencies of TP53 and DNA repair gene aberrations. Significant differences in the detection of AR, TP53, RB1, and PTEN alterations, but not of DNA repair genes, was observed when comparing same-patient mCRPC and treatment-naive biopsies. These data are important for the genomic stratification of primary prostate cancer to identify higher risk cases, support the use of primary prostate tumor biopsies for molecular stratification of metastatic hormone-naive prostate cancer, and provide a rationale for the study of DNA repair–targeting therapies, including PARP inhibitors, in earlier stages of the disease.