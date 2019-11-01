Commentary 10.1172/JCI131931

Hungry for your alanine: when liver depends on muscle proteolysis

Theresia Sarabhai1,2 and Michael Roden1,2,3

1Institute for Clinical Diabetology, German Diabetes Center, Leibniz Center for Diabetes Research at Heinrich Heine University, Düsseldorf, Germany.

2German Center for Diabetes Research, München-Neuherberg, Germany.

3Division of Endocrinology and Diabetology, Medical Faculty, Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Michael Roden, Institute for Clinical Diabetology, German Diabetes Center, Leibniz Center for Diabetes Research at Heinrich Heine University, Auf’m Hennekamp 65, 40225, Düsseldorf, Germany. Phone: 49.211.33.82.201; Email: michael.roden@ddz.de.

Find articles by Sarabhai, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Institute for Clinical Diabetology, German Diabetes Center, Leibniz Center for Diabetes Research at Heinrich Heine University, Düsseldorf, Germany.

2German Center for Diabetes Research, München-Neuherberg, Germany.

3Division of Endocrinology and Diabetology, Medical Faculty, Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Michael Roden, Institute for Clinical Diabetology, German Diabetes Center, Leibniz Center for Diabetes Research at Heinrich Heine University, Auf’m Hennekamp 65, 40225, Düsseldorf, Germany. Phone: 49.211.33.82.201; Email: michael.roden@ddz.de.

Find articles by Roden, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published September 23, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 11 on November 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(11):4563–4566. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131931.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published September 23, 2019 - Version history

Fasting requires complex endocrine and metabolic interorgan crosstalk, which involves shifting from glucose to fatty acid oxidation, derived from adipose tissue lipolysis, in order to preserve glucose for the brain. The glucose-alanine (Cahill) cycle is critical for regenerating glucose. In this issue of JCI, Petersen et al. report on their use of an innovative stable isotope tracer method to show that skeletal muscle–derived alanine becomes rate controlling for hepatic mitochondrial oxidation and, in turn, for glucose production during prolonged fasting. These results provide new insight into skeletal muscle–liver metabolic crosstalk during the fed-to-fasting transition in humans.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4564 Page 4563 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement