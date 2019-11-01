Regulation of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation by glucose-alanine cycling during starvation in humans

Sixty hours of starvation promoted an approximately 25% reduction in plasma glucose and insulin concentrations, compared with the overnight (12 hours) fast (Table 1), which could be attributed to similar reductions in the rates of endogenous glucose production (Figure 1A). As expected, these changes were associated with marked increases in plasma glucagon and nonesterified fatty acid (NEFA) concentrations, which resulted in an increase in rates of β-OHB production, leading to increased plasma ketone (β-OHB and AcAc) concentrations (Table 1) and an approximately 3-fold increase in the hepatic mitochondrial redox state, as reflected by an increase in the plasma [β-OHB]/[AcAc] ratio (Figure 1B). This reduction in rates of endogenous glucose production could entirely be attributed to reductions in rates of net hepatic glycogenolysis, since rates of hepatic pyruvate carboxylase flux (V PC ) remained relatively unchanged during this 12-hour to 60-hour fasted transition (Figure 1C). These findings are consistent with direct measurements of net hepatic glycogenolysis in humans, by 13C magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS), under similar fasting conditions, demonstrating that rates of hepatic gluconeogenesis remain relatively constant during this period of starvation and that reductions in rates of net hepatic glycogenolysis can account for virtually all of the reduction in rates of endogenous glucose production during this fasting interval (9). Using PINTA, we also found that 60 hours of fasting promoted an approximately 90% increase in the V PC /V CS ratio (Figure 1D), which could entirely be attributed to an approximately 50% reduction in rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation (V CS ) compared with the 12-hour overnight fasting conditions (Figure 1E). This starvation-induced reduction in rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation (V CS ) was associated with an approximately 50% reduction in plasma leptin and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations, but were independent of changes in plasma T 3 concentrations or changes in whole body energy expenditure (Table 1).

Figure 1 Hepatic glucose and mitochondrial metabolism in healthy, young lean subjects after 12 hours and 60 hours of starvation. (A) Rates of endogenous glucose production (V EGP ) (n = 15). (B) Ratio of plasma concentrations of β-OHB to plasma concentrations of AcAc (n = 15). (C) Rates of hepatic pyruvate carboxylase flux (V PC ) (n = 15). (D) Relative rates of hepatic pyruvate carboxylase flux vs. citrate synthase flux (V PC /V CS ) (n = 15). (E) Rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation (V CS ) (n = 15). (F) Rates of alanine turnover in a subgroup of healthy volunteers (n = 5). All rates are shown at 12 hours and 60 hours of starvation. Comparisons between the 12-hour and 60-hour fast were performed using a paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test, and P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. The corresponding plasma enrichments for glucose, lactate, and B-OHB are shown in Supplemental Figures 1, 2, and 3.

Table 1 Anthropometric data, plasma metabolite, and hormone concentrations in healthy volunteers after 12-hour and 60-hour fasts

In order to determine whether 60 hours of starvation altered rates of glucose-alanine cycling, we next measured endogenous rates of alanine turnover in a similar group of young, lean individuals following 12 hours and 60 hours of fasting assessed by [3-13C]alanine turnover. Rates of alanine turnover in plasma following a 12-hour fast were approximately 425 μmol/min (Figure 1F), which is in good agreement with rates of alanine turnover previously measured in overnight-fasted humans using similar methodology (10). Following 60 hours of fasting, rates of alanine turnover decreased by approximately 30% (Figure 1F) despite no significant alterations in plasma alanine concentrations (Table 1). This starvation-induced reduction in rates of whole body alanine turnover is consistent with the observed 75% reduction in net alanine release across the forearm that occurs in humans during prolonged starvation (1). Previous studies in awake rats found that reduced rates of glucose-alanine cycling following 48 hours of starvation were associated with reduced rates of net hepatic glycogenolysis, resulting in decreased rates of hepatic glucose production and reductions of plasma glucose concentrations from approximately 6 mM to approximately 5 mM. The major role of hepatic glycogenolysis and concomitant reductions in plasma glucose concentrations in regulating glucose-alanine cycling during starvation was then demonstrated by using a glycogen phosphorylase inhibitor, which inhibited net hepatic glycogenolysis in glycogen-replete 8-hour fasted rats and decreased rates of glucose-alanine cycling to rates observed in hepatic glycogen–depleted 48-hour fasted rats despite unchanged rates in hepatic V PC (3). Consistent with these rodent studies, we found that 60 hours of fasting resulted in marked reductions in rates of glucose-alanine cycling in humans independently of any changes in hepatic V PC flux, suggesting that these reductions in glucose-alanine cycling reflect reductions in hepatic glycogen content and corresponding reductions in rates of net hepatic glycogenolysis, as previously observed (9).

In order to determine whether this 30% reduction in alanine turnover might be playing a causal role in promoting the marked reduction in rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation observed following a 60-hour fast, we infused l-alanine in a subgroup of 60-hour fasted individuals to increase rates of alanine turnover to approximately match rates observed in 12-hour fasted subjects and then repeated the PINTA measurements of hepatic pyruvate carboxylase flux, hepatic V PC /V CS , and rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation. The l-alanine infusion promoted an approximately 30% increase in rates of endogenous glucose production (V EGP ) (Figure 2A), which could be attributed to an approximately 30% increase in rates of hepatic pyruvate carboxylase flux (V PC ) (Figure 2B). These results demonstrate that hepatic pyruvate carboxylase flux is substrate limited after 60 hours of starvation, despite being activated by increased hepatic acetyl-CoA content, which would be predicted by the 12-fold increase in rates of β-OHB turnover (11) and increased plasma glucagon concentrations (Table 1) (12). This increase in hepatic V PC flux was associated with an approximately 20% reduction in the V PC /V CS ratio (Figure 2C) and could entirely be attributed to an approximately 70% increase in rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation (V CS ) (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Hepatic glucose and mitochondrial metabolism in healthy, young lean subjects after 60 hours of starvation and 60 hours of starvation plus alanine supplementation. (A) Rates of endogenous glucose production (V EGP ) (n = 9). (B) Rates of hepatic pyruvate carboxylase flux (V PC ) (n = 9). (C) Relative rates of hepatic pyruvate and citrate synthase flux (V PC /V CS ) (n = 9). (D) Rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation (V CS ) (n = 9). (E) Relative plasma concentrations of β-OHB and plasma AcAc (n = 9). Comparisons between the 60-hour fast and 60-hour fast plus alanine supplementation were performed using a paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test, and P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. The corresponding plasma enrichments for glucose, lactate, and B-OHB are shown in Supplemental Figures 1, 2, and 3.

We next wanted to understand the potential mechanism by which alterations in glucose-alanine cycling might regulate hepatic mitochondrial oxidation in humans during 60 hours of starvation. Alterations in plasma T 3 , T 4 , and glucagon concentrations could potentially increase rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation, but the increase in hepatic V CS with alanine infusion occurred independently of any changes in these hormones (Table 2). It is also possible that alanine-induced increases in hepatic V PC flux could have, at least in part, contributed to the observed increase in rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation (V CS ) during the alanine infusion, by promoting hepatic mitochondrial anaplerosis. However, this does not appear to be a major contributing factor to this process, given that hepatic V PC did not decrease substantially during the 60-hour fast, despite marked reductions in rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation. This finding is in contrast to our study in rodents (3), in which 48-hour starvation led to marked reductions in both hepatic V PC flux and glucose-alanine cycling. These species differences can most likely be attributed to the much higher rates of metabolism in rats, in which 48 hours of fasting leads to virtually total depletion of whole-body fat stores, severe hypoleptinemia (<1 ng/mL), and hypercorticosteronemia in contrast to the still relatively ample fat stores in 60-hour fasted lean humans. We also assessed hepatic redox potential, as reflected by the ratio of the plasma concentrations of β-OHB to AcAc, and found that the hepatic redox index increased approximately 3.4-fold during 60 hours of starvation and decreased significantly during the alanine infusion (Figure 2E). Increased hepatic redox states have been shown to decrease rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation in vitro (4, 5, 13), and it is possible that an increase in the hepatic redox potential during 60 hours of starvation contributed to the reduced rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation and that the alanine infusion promoted an increase in rates of hepatic V CS by reducing the hepatic redox state.

Table 2 Plasma metabolite and hormone concentrations in a subgroup of healthy 60-hour fasted subjects before and after a 3-hour alanine infusion

Taken together, these studies demonstrate that decreased glucose-alanine cycling is rate controlling in the regulation of hepatic pyruvate carboxylase flux after 60 hours of fasting in humans. Furthermore, they demonstrate that reductions in glucose-alanine cycling during starvation promote reduced rates of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation and reveal a heretofore undescribed role for the glucose-alanine cycle in the regulation of hepatic mitochondrial oxidation in humans. Future studies will be necessary to determine whether alterations in the hepatic mitochondrial redox state and/or other factors are responsible for mediating this skeletal muscle-liver crosstalk. In addition, given recent studies demonstrating a critical threshold for hypoleptinemia to stimulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenocortical axis in both rodents (3) and humans during more prolonged (10 days) starvation (14), which has been shown to modulate white adipocyte lipolysis, hepatic gluconeogenesis (3), and hunger (15) in rodents, it will be of interest to determine the impact of hypoleptinemia and hypercortisolemia on these same parameters in humans.