Microphthalmia transcription factor expression contributes to bone marrow failure in Fanconi anemia

FANC core complex loss of function leads to MiTF overexpression in human and mouse cells. To determine whether MiTF expression is altered downstream of FANC pathway loss of function, we first analyzed exponentially growing EBV-immortalized lymphoblasts derived from FA patients and healthy donors. Immunoblot analysis of extracts from FANCA–/– (HSC99 and HSC72) or FANCC–/– (HSC536) cells revealed strong expression of MiTF, which was almost undetectable in FANC pathway–proficient cells (HSC93, SNW646, and GM0131) (Figure 1A). Moreover, the ectopic expression of the corresponding WT FANC gene in HSC72 or HSC536 cells normalized MiTF expression, establishing a robust link between the loss-of-function of FANCA or FANCC and the overexpression of MiTF (Figure 1A). Subsequently, we performed qRT-PCR analysis on RNA isolated from FANC pathway–deficient or FANC pathway–proficient cells and established that high expression of MiTF in FA is associated with an increased level of MiTF RNA (Figure 1B). To extend our observations beyond the FANC core complex, to which FANCA and FANCC belong, we analyzed 2 FA cell lines bearing mutations in FANCM (FANCM–/–) or FANCD2 (GM16756), which are FANC core complex upstream and downstream proteins, respectively. In both cases, MiTF expression was similar to that observed in FANC pathway–proficient cells, suggesting that its overexpression is mainly associated with FANC core complex abnormalities (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 FANC core complex loss of function is associated with MiTF overexpression. (A) Representative Western blots illustrating MiTF expression in lymphoblasts from WT healthy (HSC93, SNW646, GM0131) or FA donors HSC99 (FANCA–/–, FA-A), HSC536 (FANCC–/–, FA-C), HSC72 (FANCA–/–, FA-A), GM16756 (FANCD2–/–, FA-D2), or FA cells complemented with the corresponding WT FANC gene (HSC536CORR and HSC72CORR). We performed at least 5 individual experiments for each cell line, with similar results. (B) qRT-PCR of MiTF mRNA expression in the indicated cell lines. In each experiment, MiTF expression was first normalized to that of Actin (internal control) and then normalized to the MiTF/Actin ratio in control HSC93 cells, which was set as 1 in each experiment. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 3 (FANCM–/–, GM16756), n = 6 (HSC72, HSC72CORR, HSC536, HSC536CORR), and n = 18 (HSC93, HSC99) experiments. (C) RT-PCR analysis of MiTF-A, MiTF-C, MiTF-E, and MiTF-M isoforms in cells from WT (HSC93, SNW646) or FA (HSC72, HSC99, HSC536) donors. (D) Representative Western blots (n = 3) showing Mitf expression in WT, Fanca–/–, or Fancc–/– MEFs collected at the indicated time points after seeding. (E) qRT-PCR of Mitf expression in the same cells and conditions described in D. qRT-PCR data were normalized against Oaz1 RNA and normalized to the Mitf/Oaz1 ratio in WT cells at 24 hours, which was set as 1. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 5 experiments. (F) Representative Western blot (n = 2, left) and qRT-PCR data (right) showing Mitf expression in WT, Fanca–/–, or Fancd2–/– MEFs 72 hours after seeding. RNA samples were analyzed as described in E. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 3 experiments. β-Actin was used as a loading control for A, D, and F. Statistical significance was assessed using an unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (B and F) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The MiTF locus can generate several isoforms that share exons 2 to 9 (39–41), which are all targeted by the previously used antibodies and primers. By reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) analysis, we demonstrated that, among the principal MiTF isoforms, MiTF-A is the only one that is robustly expressed in FA-deficient lymphoblasts (Figure 1C). The several bands observed in the immunoblots of Figure 1A are the consequence of either the expression of other minor not analyzed isoforms of MiTF or due to posttranslational modifications of the encoded proteins (42).

To extend our observations, we subsequently analyzed Mitf expression in immortalized mouse embryo fibroblasts (MEFs) from Fanca-KO (Fanca–/–) or Fancc-KO (Fancc–/–) mice. Confluent MEFs were subcultured at a dilution of 1/10, and proteins and RNAs were extracted and analyzed daily for 4 successive days. One day after cell seeding, we observed no major differences in Mitf expression at the protein or mRNA level between WT and Fanca–/– or Fancc–/– MEFs (Figure 1, D and E). However, later, Mitf expression increased progressively in both Fanca–/– and Fancc–/– MEFs, whereas in WT cells, it remained barely detectable (Figure 1, D and E, and data not shown). Finally, as observed in human lymphoblasts, Mitf expression was indistinguishable between Fancd2–/– and WT MEFs, but clearly lower in these cells than in Fanca–/– or Fancc–/– MEFs (Figure 1F and data not shown).

Together, our previous data robustly demonstrate that loss of function of key components of the FANC core complex is associated with high expression of MiTF at both the RNA and protein levels.

SMAD and p38 signaling pathways are necessary but not sufficient to activate MiTF expression in FA MEFs. The increase in Mitf expression in FANC pathway–deficient MEFs with increasing time in the same culture medium (Figure 1, D and E) could be induced by cell-to-cell contacts or in an autocrine manner by cell-secreted factor or factors. Consistent with the latter hypothesis, we observed that Mitf expression is robustly induced at both the protein and RNA levels by 24 hours after replating FANC pathway–deficient MEFs in a “conditioned” medium in which the same cells previously grew for 72 hours (Figure 2, A and B, and data not shown). Notably, WT-derived 72-hour-old conditioned medium was unable to significantly induce Mitf in Fanca–/– or Fancc–/– MEFs. Similarly, Fanca–/–– or Fancc–/––derived conditioned medium was unable to induce Mitf in WT MEFs (Figure 2, A and B, and data not shown).

Figure 2 Mitf expression in FA is dependent on cell-secreted factor(s). (A) Representative Western blots illustrating Mitf expression in extracts from WT, Fanca–/–, or Fancc–/– MEFs collected 24 hours after seeding in fresh or 72-hour conditioned (old) medium from WT or Fanca–/– MEF cultures. β-Actin was used as a loading control (n = 3). (B) qRT-PCR of Mitf expression in WT or Fanca–/– MEFs. MiTF expression in each cell line was first normalized to that of Oaz1 (internal control) and then to the Mitf/Oaz1 ratio in WT MEFs, which was set as 1 in each experiment. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n experiments (for WT cells, n = 10 [fresh] and n = 3 [old WT and old Fanca–/–]; for Fanca–/– cells, n = 10 [Fresh], n = 2 [Old WT] and n = 7 [Old Fanca–/–]). (C and D) TGF-β (C) or activin A (D) concentrations (pg/mL) measured by ELISA in the supernatants of WT, Fanca–/–, or Fancc–/– MEFs maintained for 48 hours in medium without serum. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 5). (E) Representative Western blots illustrating pSmad2/3 or p-p38 expression in the same extracts and conditions described in A. Since these are the same cell extracts analyzed in A, the β-actin blot is the same. (F) Representative Western blots of WT and Fanca–/– MEFs treated with the indicated concentrations of TGF-β or activin A and collected 24 hours later. β-Actin was used as a loading control (n = 3). (G) Mitf expression evaluated by qRT-PCR in Fanca–/– MEFs 2 hours following treatment with solvent (DMSO), p38 inhibitors (SB203580 [10 μM] or BIRB-796 [10 μM]), or pSmad2/3 inhibitors (SIS3 [2.5 μM] or SD208 [10 μM]). Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 5 (NT, DMSO, SB203580) or n = 3 (BIRB-796, SIS3, and SD208) experiments. Statistical significance was assessed using an unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction (C, D, and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Thus, it is conceivable that Mitf is induced in response to the accumulation in the culture medium of factor or factors secreted by the Fanc-deficient cells themselves. FA cells appear able to secrete and respond to such factor(s), whereas WT cells are poor secretors and nonresponders.

Next, we performed ELISA to determine the presence, if any, of known extracellular factors in the culture medium of MEFs. To better perform our analysis, 2 days after dilution, the complete culture medium was washed out, and the cells were fed 2 more days with medium without serum (a longer incubation affects cell morphology, indicating the presence of stress and survival). The serum-free medium was collected and filtered to eliminate detached cells and cellular debris to perform ELISA. We failed to detect TNF-α or IL-1β in FA-derived conditioned medium, but revealed 4 to 6 times higher concentrations of 2 TGF family members (43, 44), TGF-β and activin A (Figure 2, C and D). Finally, the conditioned medium was analyzed by mass spectrometry. Again, we identified high levels of both TGF-β and activin A in the culture medium isolated from FANC pathway–deficient MEFs, but did not distinguish other growth factors differentially expressed between WT and FA MEFs (data not shown). Thus, 2 alternative approaches validated that cultured FANC pathway–deficient MEFs secrete TGF-β and activin A.

TGF-β and activin A determine cell fate and hematopoiesis by signaling mainly through the Smad and p38 pathways (8, 43–46), which were previously described as chronically activated in FA cells (24, 32). In Fanca–/– or Fancc–/– MEFs maintained for 24 hours in 72-hour-old conditioned medium, we observed a modest but reproducible increase in Smad2/3 phosphorylation and extremely strong phosphorylation of p38 (Figure 2E). The culture of WT MEFs in conditioned medium (both from FANC pathway–proficient or FANC pathway–deficient cells) induced p38 but not Smad2/3 phosphorylation (Figure 2E). Given our observations, we decided to treat MEFs with increasing doses of TGF-β or activin A and determine Mitf expression as well as p38 and Smad2/3 phosphorylation 24 hours later. Since ELISA estimated the concentration of TGF-β and activin A in the 72-hour-old medium at approximately 1 ng/mL, we tested doses ranging from 1 pg/mL to 10 ng/mL for each growth factor (Figure 2F). Phosphorylation of p38 was similarly observed in response to TGF- or activin A in both WT and Fanca–/– MEFs. Following TGF-β exposure, Smad2/3 phosphorylation was induced by 1 pg/mL in Fanca–/– MEFs and by 1 ng/mL in WT MEFs, whereas in response to activin A, it was observed only in Fanca–/– MEFs. Finally, whereas in TGF-β or activin A–treated WT cells, Mitf slightly increased, we did not observe induction of Mitf, but rather its downregulation in Fanca–/– MEFs exposed to TGF-β or activin A (Figure 2F).

Therefore, exposure to TGF-β, activin A, or both (data not shown) in FA cells is not sufficient for Mitf induction, despite the induction of pSmad2/3 and phosphorylated p38 (p-p38), suggesting that Mitf expression in FA MEFs requires the presence of still undetermined factors secreted into the culture medium by FANC pathway–deficient cells or that exposure to TGF-β and/or activin A also induces Mitf inhibitor(s). However, to more directly ascertain the involvement of pSmad2/3 and/or p-p38 in MiTF expression in FA, we evaluated the expression of the transcription factor by quantitative RT-PCR (qRT-PCR) in MEFs exposed to either p38 MAPK inhibitors SB203580 and BIRB-796 or pSmad2/3 inhibitors SIS3 and SD208. All inhibitors reduced Mitf expression (Figure 2G), supporting the involvement of both signaling pathways in Mitf expression downstream of FANC pathway loss of function.

Since the observed strong p38 and Smad2/3 activation induced by exogenous exposure to TGF-β or activin A failed to induce Mitf (Figure 2F), whereas the inhibition of their activity significantly reduced Mitf expression (Figure 2G), it appears that p38 and Smad2/3 signaling are necessary but not sufficient to induce Mitf expression. Alternatively, exposure to exogenous TGF-β or activin A could also activate repressor(s) of Mitf expression.

Multiple routes lead to MiTF induction in FA cells. As in MEFs, high MiTF expression in human FA lymphoblasts (Figure 1, A and B, and Figure 3A) is also associated with increased phosphorylation of SMAD2/3 and p38 (Figure 3, B–D), and MiTF is downregulated by their inhibition (Figure 3, E and H, and data not shown). Subsequently, we examined the presence of TNF-α, TGF-β, and/or activin A in the culture medium of human lymphoblasts. As expected (24, 29), we identified increased levels of TNF-α in FA-derived conditioned medium, but we did not detect differences in either TGF-β or activin A levels in the culture medium from FANC pathway–proficient or FANC pathway–deficient cells (Figure 3F and data not shown). Moreover, exposure to TGF-β, activin A, or TNF-α was unable to induce or modify MiTF expression in WT, FANCA–/–, or FANCC–/– cells (Figure 3, C, D, and G, and data not shown). Thus, as previously observed in MEFs, other still-undetermined factors contribute together with TGF-β, activin A, or TNF-α to MiTF expression, or the exogeneous treatments also induce unidentified MiTF inhibitor(s).

Figure 3 Multiple routes lead to MiTF expression. (A and B) Relative MiTF (A) or pSMAD2/3 (B) levels evaluated by FACS in indicated cell lines. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (A) n = 14 (HSC93, HSC99), n = 4 (HSC72, HSC536). (B) n = 6 (HSC93, HSC99), n = 4 (HSC72), and n = 3 (HSC536). (C and D) Western blots illustrating MiTF, pSMAD2/3, and p-p38 expression in extracts from WT, FANCA–/–, or FANCC–/– cells, treated (6 hours) or not treated with 10 ng/mL of TGF-β, activin A, or TNF-α. Vertical lines (C) separate noncontiguous samples migrated on the same gel. Vertical lines in D were added to improve readability. (E) Western blots showing MiTF and p-p38 expression in FANCA–/– or FANCC–/– cells treated with the p-p38 inhibitor SB203580. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (F) TNF-α concentration (pg/mL) measured by ELISA in supernatants from indicated WT or FANC pathway–deficient cells 48 hours after seeding. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 5). (G) Relative MiTF expression evaluated by qRT-PCR in FANCA–/– cells (HSC99) 6 hours following exposure to 10 ng/mL TGF-β, activin A, or TNF-α. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 3). (H) Relative MiTF expression evaluated by qRT-PCR in FANCA–/– lymphoblasts treated for 2 hours with DMSO, SB203580 (10 μM), BIRB-796 (10 μM), SIS3 (2.5 μM), SD208 (10 μM), curcumin (50 μM), LY294002 (10 μM), and NBD (1 μM). The results were normalized against Actin expression and calculated relative to untreated cells (n = 5 [NT, DMSO, SB203580, BIRB-796, SIS3, SD208, SB203580 + SIS3], n = 4 [curcumin], and n = 3 [LY294002 and NBD]). (I) Western blots showing MiTF and pAKT expression in WT and FANC pathway–deficient cells. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (J) Summary of our previous observations combined with data from the literature. Statistical significance was assessed using an unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (F) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction (A, B, G, and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

TNF-α oversecretion in FA was associated with activation of NF-κB (24, 47), which is known to target the MiTF gene downstream of TNF-α (48). Thus, we examined MiTF expression by qRT-PCR in cells treated not only with p38 and/or pSMAD2/3 inhibitors, but also with curcumin or NEMO-binding domain binding peptide (NBD), NF-κB inhibitors. In response to p38 inhibition by SB203580 or SMAD2/3 inhibition by SIS3, NF-κB inhibition by curcumin or NBD decreased MiTF expression (Figure 3H). Notably, the combined inhibition of SMAD, p38, and/or NF-κB signaling had minimal additional effects (Figure 3H and data not shown). Finally, we also treated FA cells with LY294002, which is an inhibitor of AKT, a kinase that is overactivated in FA (Figure 3I and ref. 27). AKT inhibition also downregulated MiTF expression (Figure 3H).

Thus, it seems that several intrinsic pathways converge and collaborate to allow the unrestrained maintenance of MiTF expression (Figure 3J), which, in light of its involvement in melanocytes, mast cells, osteoclasts, and HSC physiology, could markedly contribute to the FA phenotype.

p38 Is constitutively activated in HSCs from Fanca–/– mice. Human immortalized lymphoblasts and the previously used MEFs represent useful experimental models, but they remain a surrogate for real life. Therefore, to extend our observations to in vivo settings and to identify their pathological consequences, we chose to monitor Mitf expression in BM-derived cells from Fanca–/– mice and its eventual dependency on p38 signaling. It is generally accepted that FANC pathway–deficient mice present mild hematopoietic phenotypes (49). The Fanca–/– model we used (50) is known to present reduced platelet counts, which mimics patient thrombocytopenia, and altered immunoglobulin formation in association with alterations in the DNA damage response and B cell differentiation (51–53), abnormalities already reported in FA patients (54). Nevertheless, Fanca–/– and WT mice, independently of their ages (3–6 months old, i.e., young, or more than 1 year old, i.e., old) present similar levels of Lin–Sca+Kit+ (LSK) cells and their 3 subpopulations, long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs, Flt3–CD34–), short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs, Flt3–CD34+), and multipotent progenitors (MPPs, Flt3+CD34+), on which the maintenance of hematopoiesis depends (Figure 4, A–C). Nevertheless, compared with their WT counterparts, LSK cells from Fanca–/– mice presented a decreased ability to form colony-forming unit–granulocyte, erythroid, macrophage, megakaryocyte (CFU-GEMM), and burst-forming unit–erythroid (BFU-E) colonies (Figure 4D). We subsequently performed a competitive transplantation assay using GFP transgenic Fanca–/– and Fanca+/+ mice as donors and non-GFP mice on the same genetic background as recipients. Four weeks later, the presence of GFP-positive cells in the BM was visualized by IHC staining, and the frequency of circulating GFP-positive cells was determined by FACS analysis, demonstrating that, compared with WT cells, Fanca–/– hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPCs) have a significantly reduced ability to reconstitute the peripheral blood (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Fanca–/– mice display altered BM homeostasis. (A) Schematic representation of the HSC hierarchy and colony stages. (B) Gating strategy for the analysis of the LSK fraction and its 3 subpopulations, long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs, Flt3–CD34–), short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs, Flt3–CD34+), and multipotent progenitors (MPPs, Flt3+CD34+). (C) Percentages of LSK cells, LT-HSCs, ST-HSCs, and MPPs calculated among the total numbers of Lin– cells in young (3 to 6 months old) and old (more than 1 year old) WT and Fanca–/– mice. Each point represents a single mouse. (D) WT and Fanca–/– CFUs of different colony types after LSK plating and 7 days of culture (n = 3). (E) Bottom left: representative images after immunohistochemical staining of GFP-positive cells in the BM sections of recipients. Bottom right: graph of donor chimerism in the circulating blood 4 weeks after LSK+ competitor transplants (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm. Statistical significance was assessed using an unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (C, D, and E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Given our previously published data (51–53) and observations from other FA mouse models (55, 56), it appears that Fanca deficiency restrains the clonal growth of the branch that leads from long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs) to BFU-E and CFU-megakaryocyte (CFU-Mk) colonies via CFU-GEMM formation (Figure 4A), even if the observed abnormalities have no major consequences on BM homeostasis during the mouse lifetime.

Next, we evaluated p-p38 levels in BM and LSK cells from WT and Fanca–/– mice. IHC analysis of BM sections demonstrated a stronger p-p38 signal in Fanca–/– mice than in their WT counterparts, and this signal decreased following SB203580 treatment of animals (Figure 5A). FACS analysis of the Lin–-enriched population detected a p-p38 signal in Fanca–/– LSK cells, whose intensity was intermediate between that observed in WT LSK cells before and after exposure to poly(I:C) (pI:pC), a widely used inducer of hematopoietic stress that awakens and mobilizes LT-HSCs (Figure 5B and ref. 57). Compared with those from their WT counterparts, Fanca–/– LSK cells isolated from pI:pC-treated mice demonstrated reduced colony formation proficiency, a defect that was rescued by in vitro culture in the presence of the p38 inhibitor SB203580 (Figure 5C). Subsequently, we administered the p38 inhibitor to pI:pC-treated mice for 12 days before isolating BM cells to monitor their capacity to form CFUs in vitro, which appeared to be largely rescued (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 p38 Abnormalities in HSCs from Fanca–/– mice. (A) Immunohistochemical staining of p-p38 in BM sections of WT and Fanca–/– mice treated or not with 50 mg/kg SB203580 i.p. daily for 12 days. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) p-p38 Protein expression level measured by FACS (right) in LSK cells from untreated WT and Fanca–/– mice or from WT mice treated i.p. with pI:pC (5 mg/kg) 24 hours before. Each point represents a single mouse. (C) Colony-forming hematopoietic progenitor frequency counted 7 days after plating of LSK cells from WT and Fanca–/– mice (n = 3) treated 24 hours before with pI:pC (5 mg/kg). LSK cells were cultured with or without SB203580 (20 μM). (D) WT and Fanca–/– colony-forming hematopoietic progenitor frequency after a dose of pI:pC and in vivo treatment with SB203580 (50 mg/kg). Each point represents a single mouse. (E) Successive seeding of WT and Fanca–/– progenitors with or without TNF-α in MethoCult 3434 medium after replating at 3 × 103 cells per dish in triplicate. Each point represents the mean value of 3 independent experiments started with 3 different mice. (F) Middle: Gating strategy to assess the percentage of cycling cells through the use of the Ki67+ intracellular marker. Bottom: percentages of cycling LT-HSCs from WT and Fanca–/– mice treated or not with a dose of SB203580 (50 mg/kg) for 24 hours. Each point represents a single mouse. (G) Bottom: Quantification of γ-H2ax foci per cell (left) or γ-H2ax-positive LSK cells (right) sorted from mice treated with a dose of pI:pC (5 mg/kg), followed or not by successive treatment with SB203580. Middle: representative image of Fanca–/– or Fanca–/– LSK cells treated with SB203580. Scale bars: 10 μm. Each point represents a single mouse. Statistical significance was assessed using an unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (C, D, F, and G) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction (B). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Finally, we performed IHC analysis on BM sections from Fanca–/– and WT mice, looking at the presence of TNF-α, TGF-β, and/or IL-1β as possible inducers of p38, and we failed to observe differences between the 2 genotypes (data not shown). However, in vitro–cultured LSKs from Fanca–/– mice demonstrated higher sensitivity to chronic exposure to TNF-α than their WT counterparts, mimicking human patients and demonstrating that the cells are sensitive to this cytokine (Figure 5E).

In search for a signal or an event responsible for the observed constitutive p38 activation in FA, we reasoned that it could be a “pathological” response to an otherwise physiological input. Resident BM LT-HSCs exist mostly in a quiescent state (58) that they leave to maintain both steady-state and stress-induced hematopoiesis, ensuring BM and/or bloodstream cell replenishment. Although dispensable for steady-state hematopoiesis, p38 activation appears necessary for stress hematopoiesis and exhibits a transient increase in cycling LT-HSCs (16). In accordance with the idea that FANC pathway loss of function leads to a “hematopoietic stress situation,” and as previously observed by others (32, 57), the frequency of cycling LT-HSCs was significantly higher in Fanca–/– mice than in their WT counterparts (Figure 5F). LSKs from Fanca–/– mice also presented an increased level of spontaneous DNA damage (Figure 5G), which was recognized as a key factor underlying defects in regaining quiescence (57, 59, 60). Similar to observations in Fancd2-deficient mice in response to Smad signaling inhibition (32), p38 inhibition rescued both dormancy and DNA damage in Fanca–/– mice (Figure 5, F and G).

Thus, we validated that the p38 signaling pathway is chronically activated downstream of FANC pathway deficiency and is associated with alterations in colony-forming capability, quiescence, and proliferation as well as with the accumulation of DNA damage, all of which are rescued by p38 inhibition.

p38-Dependent Mitf overexpression participates in BMF in Fanca–/– mice. Therefore, we established that p38 inhibition normalizes HSC proliferation and colony-forming capability and limits DNA damage accumulation. Knowing that Mitf transient activation is necessary for HSC proliferation during stress hematopoiesis (16) and having identified it as a downstream target of p38 in FA cells, we investigated its upregulation in Fanca–/– BM cells and its potential involvement in the hematopoietic impairment of Fanca–/– mice.

First, by qRT-PCR analysis, we demonstrated slightly increased expression of Mitf RNA in BM cells from Fanca–/– mice compared with BM cells from their WT counterparts (Figure 6A). Moreover, Mitf overexpression was also observed at both the protein and RNA levels in Fanca–/– LSK cells, and it was normalized by in vivo exposure to SB203580 (Figure 6B). Finally, in accordance with previously published data (16) and in association with p-p38 induction (Figure 5B), pI:pC treatment also increased Mitf expression in LSK cells isolated from WT mice to a level similar to that observed in Fanca–/– cells (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Mitf overexpression participates in altered BM homeostasis in Fanca–/– mice. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of Mitf expression in BM from WT and Fanca–/– mice. The results were calculated relative to WT BM and normalized against Oaz1. Each point represents a single mouse. (B) Left: Mitf protein expression measured by FACS in LSK cells from mice treated with a single dose of pI:pC (5 mg/kg) followed or not by SB203580 (50 mg/kg) injections once a day for 12 days. Right: qRT-PCR analysis of Mitf gene expression in sorted LSK cells from mice treated with a single dose of pI:pC (5 mg/kg) followed or not by SB203580 (50 mg/kg) injections once a day for 12 days. The results were calculated relative to WT LSK cells and normalized against Oaz1. Each point represents a single mouse. (C) Mitf expression in WT, WT pI:pC-treated, and Fanca–/– mice. (D) Left: validation of Mitf silencing after retroviral infection with a GFP-tagged shMitf-containing vector and GFP-positive LSK cells sorted 48 hours after infection. Right: colony-forming hematopoietic progenitor frequency from LSK cells isolated from WT and Fanca–/– animals infected with retroviruses expressing shScramble-GFP or shMitf-GFP (n = 6). (E) Quantification of γ-H2AX–positive LSK cells isolated from WT and Fanca–/– animals infected with retroviruses expressing shMitf-GFP (n = 6). Statistical significance was assessed using an unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (A, B, D, and E) or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction (C). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Next, we isolated LSK cells from Fanca–/– mice, infected them with a retroviral construct bearing a shRNA sequence targeting Mitf, and analyzed the effect of Mitf downregulation (Figure 6D) on colony formation by a replica plating approach (Figure 6D) and on DNA damage by examining the presence and level of γ-H2ax foci (Figure 6E). As previously observed following p38 (Figure 5G) or Smad signaling (32) inhibition, shRNA-infected, Mitf-downregulated Fanca–/– LSK cells exhibited recovered colony-formation capabilities (Figure 6D) and rescued DNA damage (Figure 6E).

To add insight into the role of Mitf in FA, we looked at several downstream end points. The siRNA-mediated downregulation of Mitf or the inhibition of p38 signaling significantly reduced the expression of both Noxa and Puma (Figure 7A), 2 p53 targets potentially involved in the proapoptotic phenotype that characterizes FA cells in vitro (61, 62) and in vivo (32, 57, 63). Mitf downregulation or the inhibition of p38 signaling also reduced the expression of Impdh2, which is involved in purine metabolism (16), reported as deficient in FA (64) and possibly associated with the replication abnormalities of the FANC pathway–deficient cells. Notably, in accordance with the direct involvement of Mitf in Fanc gene expression (17, 18), the level of Fancc mRNA in Fanca–/– cells (Figure 7B) or of Fanca mRNA in Fancc–/– cells (data not shown) was higher than in WT cells; again, this change is normalized by Mitf downregulation or p38 inhibition.

Figure 7 Mitf downregulation or p38 inhibition normalizes gene expression in Fanca–/– or Fancc–/– cells. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of Mitf, Puma, Noxa, and Impdh2 expression in WT, Fanca–/–, or Fancc–/– MEFs under basal conditions after siRNA-mediated MiTF downregulation or a 2-hour treatment with the p38 inhibitor SB203580. In each individual experiment, Mitf, Puma, Noxa, and Impdh2 expression were first normalized to that of Oaz1 (internal control) and then normalized to the Mitf, Puma, Noxa, or Impdh2/Oaz1 ratio of the WT MEFs, which was set as 1 in each experiment. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of n = 5 experiments. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of Fancc expression in WT or in Fanca–/– MEFs under basal conditions after siRNA-mediated Mitf downregulation or a 2-hour treatment with the p38 inhibitor SB203580. (C) Schematic model combining our observations with state-of-the-art knowledge concerning the effects of FANC pathway inactivation on BM homeostasis. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (A) or Bonferroni’s (B) correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Thus, Mitf overexpression may appear as a strategy for the FANC-deficient cell to override its own replication problems, sustaining the production of proteins involved in synthesizing DNA (Impdh2) and safeguarding replication (the FANC proteins, obviously futilely), which exacerbates, in a pernicious cycle, the replication stress of the cells. Indeed, as described following Smad2/3 inhibition (32), p38 inhibition and/or Mitf downregulation reduce this pernicious cycle and, consequently, the level of DNA damage and the “toxic” DNA damage response associated with loss of function of the FANC pathway (Figure 7C).