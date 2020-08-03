Disease-associated CTNNBL1 mutation impairs somatic hypermutation by decreasing nuclear AID

Sequencing the whole exome of a CVID patient with AIC identifies a CTNNBL1 homozygous mutation. The patient is a 15-year-old Hispanic female born to nonconsanguineous parents who presented in early life with progressive hypogammaglobulinemia, AICs, and recurrent infections and was therefore diagnosed with CVID+AIC (Table 1, Supplemental Table 1, and Methods for detailed clinical presentation; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131297DS1). Exome sequencing revealed a homozygous missense mutation at position Chr20(hg19):g.36488304A>G in exon 14 of the gene encoding CTNNBL1, resulting in a single amino acid change from methionine to valine at position 466 (NM_030877.4:c.1396A>G, M466V; Figure 1, A and B). This methionine 466 is near the C-terminal domain of CTNNBL1 and is conserved among species besides rodents that display an isoleucine, another bulky hydrophobic residue (Figure 1, C and D). The variant is very rare, with a minor allelic frequency of 7.97 × 10–6 and no homozygotes in the gnomAD database (19). At the time of this publication, no other human disease–causing mutation in CTNNBL1 has been reported to our knowledge. Because CTNNBL1 is part of the spliceosome complex, which associates with AID that catalyzes SHM in B cells, we investigated whether the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation could alter AID function and impair SHM and possibly CSR (18, 20–22).

Figure 1 Homozygous CTNNBL1 mutation in a patient with CVID+AIC. (A) Family pedigree with homozygous CTNNBL1 M466V mutation. The patient is II.2. (B) Confirmation of single nucleotide substitution Chr20(hg19):36488304A>G by Sanger sequencing (highlighted). The CTNNBL1 region was amplified from gDNA from the patient and 3 relatives. Representative chromatograms are shown. (C) Schematic representation of the CTNNBL1 protein structure. Numbers indicate amino acid residue numbers. BLNS, bipartite nuclear localization sequence; NAM, N-terminal anchoring motive; NTD, N-terminal domain; ARM, armadillo repeats; CTD, C-terminal domain. (D) Multiple sequence alignment of human CTNNBL1 and its orthologues. The M466 residue of human CTNNBL1 (top row) and corresponding residues in other species are highlighted.

Table 1 Immunological characteristics of the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient

To determine whether the rare M466V variant is a pathogenic mutation, we first assessed potential functional consequences by examining its effect on CTNNBL1’s interaction with AID (Figure 2). Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, we engineered Ramos B cells to carry the same biallelic A>G change in CTNNBL1 so that CTNNBL1 466V/V Ramos B cells only express the CTNNBL1 variant of the patient (Supplemental Figure 1). We then immunoprecipitated patient EBV-derived B lymphocyte cell lines (BLCLs) and CTNNBL1 466V/V Ramos B cells with an anti-CTNNBL1 antibody and tested by Western blot CTNNBL1 expression and interactions with AID and CDC5L, a spliceosome component that binds CTNNBL1 (Figure 2 and ref. 20). Comparisons were made by studying other EBV-immortalized B cell lines derived from 3 different healthy donors, an AID-deficient patient (AID–/–), and a uracil N-glycosylase–deficient (UNG-deficient) patient (UNG–/–), as well as unmodified CTNNBL1M/M Ramos B cells and CRISPR/Cas9-edited AID–/– Ramos B cells that lack AID expression (Figure 2, Supplemental Figures 1 and 2, and refs. 23, 24). We found that CTNNBL1 expression in both the patient EBV BLCLs and the CTNNBL1 466V/V Ramos B cells was similar to expression in control EBV-derived BLCLs and Ramos B cells, showing that the M466V missense mutation does not appear to alter the CTNNBL1 cellular pool (Figure 2). However, AID association with CTNNBL1 was severely decreased in patient EBV-derived BLCLs and only a quarter of AID-CTNNBL1 complexes were detected in these cells compared with EBV BLCLs from healthy donors (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2). As anticipated, we did not observe an AID interaction with CTNNBL1 in AID–/– EBV BLCLs (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2). Putative differences in AID expression in patient versus control EBV-derived BLCLs did not account for decreased AID binding to the CTNNBL1 466V variant because AID expression in the total lysates of patient EBV BLCLs was found to be similar to control B cell lines (Figure 2A). We also excluded the possibility that decreased AID-CTNNBL1 complexes in patient EBV BLCLs was due to differences in B cell development and the presence of isotype-switched B cells in EBV BLCLs derived from healthy donors because a similar conclusion was reached when comparing patient cells with EBV BLCLs derived from an UNG-deficient patient who also suffers from severe hypogammaglobulinemia due to a lack of isotype-switched B cells (Supplemental Figure 2 and ref. 23). In contrast, CDC5L’s interaction with CTNNBL1 was unaffected by the M466V missense mutation because equal amounts of CDC5L were detected after CTNNBL1 immunoprecipitation in EBV BLCLs from controls and patient (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2). The analysis of Ramos B cell lines confirmed results obtained with EBV-derived BLCLs in that the M466V mutation decreased AID’s interaction with CTNNBL1 by half in CTNNBL1 466V/V Ramos B cells compared with unmodified CTNNBL1 466M/M control Ramos B cells, whereas AID was detected at approximately similar levels in the total lysates of both Ramos B cell lines (Figure 2, C and D). CDC5L binding to CTNNBL1 was found to be unaffected by the M466V mutation in Ramos B cell lines because similar amounts of CDC5L-CTNNBL1 complexes were detected in all Ramos B cell variants (Figure 2, C and D). Of note, immunoprecipitation of CDC5L showed its association with CTNNBL1 in the absence of AID, suggesting that CDC5L binding to CTNNBL1 does not require AID, which may not be part of CDC5L-CTNNBL1 complexes (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Our experiments therefore show that the M466V mutation decreases the ability of CTNNBL1 to interact with AID but does not alter CTNNBL1’s association with CDC5L.

Figure 2 CTNNBL1 M446V mutation decreases AID association with CTNNBL1. (A) Lysates of EBV BLCLs from a healthy donor (HD), CTNNBL1 466V/V patient, or AID-deficient patient were immunoprecipitated with an anti-CTNNBL1 antibody; precipitates and total cell lysates were analyzed by Western blotting with the indicated antibodies (shown are representative blots). (B) Summary of densitometric quantification of at least 6 independent experiments. Represented are values relative to HDs, indicated by dashed lines; bars represent the mean. (C) Lysates of parental WT, CTNNBL1 466V/V, and AID–/– Ramos B cells were analyzed as in A (shown are representative blots). (D) Summary of densitometric quantification of 5 independent experiments. Represented are values relative to parental WT cells, indicated by dashed lines; bars represent the mean.

The CTNNBL1 M466V mutation decreases AID transport in the nucleus. AID cellular localization is predominantly cytoplasmic, and AID needs to translocate to the nucleus to alter DNA and initiate molecular events resulting in SHM and CSR (25–27). Active nuclear transport of AID is mediated by a nuclear localization signal (NLS), and CTNNBL1 is a known NLS-binding and splicing-associated factor that has been shown to colocalize with AID to traffic and localize to the nucleus (21). We therefore investigated the impact of the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation on the nuclear localization of AID. We first assessed the stability of the CTNNBL1 variants by cellular thermal shift assay (CETSA). Ligand-bound proteins remain in solution when heat treated, whereas the unbound or poorly bound proteins denature (28). We found that the M466V mutation decreased the stability of CTNNBL1, as illustrated by the loss of CTNNBL1 in nuclear lysates of CTNNBL1 466V/V Ramos B cells at lower temperature than in wild-type (WT) CTNNBL1 cells (Figure 3A). CTNNBL1 stability was unaffected by the absence of AID expression in AID–/– Ramos B cells, suggesting that the decreased stability of CTNNBL1 466V is not the result of decreased AID binding by this variant (Figure 3A). We then analyzed CTNNBL1, AID, and CDC5L cellular localization in various Ramos B cell lines using Western blots with nuclear and cytosolic lysates characterized by the presence of lamin B1 and β-tubulin, respectively (Figure 3B). The CTNNBL1 M466V mutation impairs nuclear import of AID (Figure 3B). Both CTNNBL1 and CDC5L spliceosome proteins were enriched in the nucleus, whereas AID was found in the cytosol and to a lesser extent in the nucleus, as previously reported (20). Although CTNNBL1 and CDC5L nuclear pools were similar in all Ramos B cell lines, AID nuclear detection was decreased by half in CTNNBL1 466V/V Ramos B cells compared with parental WT CTNNBL1 466M/M counterparts and absent in AID–/– Ramos B cells, as expected (Figure 3, B and C). Hence, the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation specifically diminishes AID but not CDC5L nuclear localization.

Figure 3 CTNNBL1 M446V mutation interferes with CTNNBL1 thermal stability and reduces AID nuclear localization. (A) Thermal treatment of parental WT, CTNNBL1 466V/V, and AID–/– Ramos B cells at indicated temperatures; nuclear lysates were analyzed by Western blotting with anti-CTNNBL1 antibody. (B) Nuclear and cytosolic lysates of WT, CTNNBL1 466V/V, and AID–/– Ramos B cells were analyzed by Western blotting with the indicated antibodies and (C) 4 independent experiments were quantified by densitometry. Represented are values relative to those of parental WT control indicated by dashed lines. Shown are representative blots from at least 3 independent experiments. Western blot of AID shows different exposures for nuclear and cytosolic fractions; bars represent the mean.

The CTNNBL1 M466V patient displays severely decreased CSR and SHM. We have established that the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation interferes with CTNNBL1’s interaction with AID and its nuclear localization, but its impact on CSR and SHM remained undetermined. We evaluated the production of isotype-switched IgG+ and IgA+ B cells generated by CSR and SHM frequency in IgG+ B cells isolated from the blood of the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient compared with her relatives who were all heterozygous for the CTNNBL1 variant allele (Figure 1, A and B) and unrelated healthy donors (Figure 4). We found markedly reduced frequencies of CD19+CD27+ memory B cells in the patient’s blood compared with healthy donors and relatives who displayed memory B cell proportions similar to controls, revealing the recessive nature of the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation (Figure 4, A and B). Among memory B cells, the homozygous CTNNBL1 466V/V mutation resulted in a decrease in CD19+CD27+IgG+ B cells and a virtual absence of CD19+CD27+IgA+ isotype-switched B cells, as previously observed for other CVID+AIC patients with uncharacterized genetic defects (Figure 4, A and B, and ref. 10). In agreement with impaired CSR processes in the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient, most of her CD19+CD27+ B cells expressed IgM (Figure 4B). We then investigated whether SHM was also affected by the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation by evaluating the frequency of mutations in her scarce IgG+ B cells and comparing them with those in counterparts from 14 healthy donors and 6 previously analyzed CVID+AIC patients (10). The average number of mutations in VH transcripts from CD27+IgG+ B cells from the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient was very low (6.7 mutations) and similar to those in other CVID+AIC patients (7.6 ± 2.2 mutations) compared with 18.2 ± 3.0 mutations per VH segment in healthy donors (Figure 4, C and D). Many of the CD27+IgG+ B cells from the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient appeared to display VH transcripts with even fewer SHMs than those in other CVID+AIC patients, whereas a few clones managed to accumulate large numbers of mutations potentially induced by recurrent exposure to a specific pathogen (Figure 4D). Similarly, SHM frequencies were also significantly decreased in CD27+IgM+ B cells from the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient compared with counterparts in healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 4). The analysis of the VH repertoire also revealed biased VH gene usage associated with the homozygous CTNNBL1 variant. Although VH3 is the most-used gene segment in CD27+IgG+ B cells from healthy donors, the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient’s CD27+IgG+ B cells favored clones expressing VH4-encoded antibodies like other CVID+AIC patients (Figure 4E). Among VH4 family members, VH4-34, which is known to encode autoreactive antibodies that bind the conserved I/i self-antigen on hematopoietic cells (11, 14), has recently been reported to be enriched in IgG+ B cells in patients that may fail to contain gut microbiota and which include CVID+AIC patients likely due to their defects in producing IgA antibodies (10, 13). In agreement with these observations, we found that the CD27+IgG+ B cells from the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient were also enriched in VH4-34–expressing clones (5.4%), as in other CVID+AIC patients (8.1% ± 5.4%), and contrasted with the very low frequencies (1.5% ± 2.4%) of these rare clones in healthy donors (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 CTNNBL1 466V/V patient shows defective CSR, SHM, and skewed VH4 gene segment usage in her scarce IgG+ B cell compartment. (A) Surface CD19 and CD27 expression on PBMCs (upper panels) and IgA and IgG expression on CD19+CD27+ memory B cells (lower panels). Shown are representative flow cytometric plots from a healthy donor (HD) and a patient with the CTNNBL1 466V/V mutation. (B) Frequency of total CD19+CD27+, and IgM+, IgG+, or IgA+ memory B cells. (C) Mutations in VH transcripts from CD27+IgG+ B cells from 14 HDs, 6 CVID patients with AICs, and 1 patient with the CTNNBL1 466V/V mutation are displayed as averaged mutation number per subject. Bars represent the mean. (D) Distribution of number of mutations per sequence. (E) Pie charts represent VH family gene segment usage from pooled IgG transcripts of 14 HDs, 6 CVID patients with AICs, and 1 patient with the CTNNBL1 466V/V mutation. Number of transcripts is indicated in pie’s center. (F) Frequency of VH4-34 gene segment usage in transcripts from 14 HDs, 6 CVID patients with AICs, and 1 patient with the CTNNBL1 466V/V mutation. Bars represent the mean. **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test; single measurements from the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient were excluded from statistical analysis.

To further assess whether CTNNBL1 466V/V–associated SHM defects correlated with an alteration in GC development in secondary lymphoid organs, as recently reported for patients with CVID+AIC (10), we evaluated a lymph node obtained through an excisional biopsy from our patient (Supplemental Figure 5). This lymph node displayed distorted, irregularly shaped follicles (Supplemental Figure 5A), follicular hyperplasia (Supplemental Figure 5B), and many GCs that appeared to have attenuation of the mantle zones and some coalescent follicles (Supplemental Figure 5C) with some prominent tingible body macrophages and some peripheral epithelioid histiocytes (Supplemental Figure 5D). These findings were consistent with the lymph node analysis of patients with CVID+AIC (10). The expanded GC also correlated with the presence of an expanded peripheral autoimmune/autoreactive CD19hiCD21–/loCD10–CD27– B cell subset, as reported in other CVID+AIC patients (Supplemental Figure 5E and refs. 10, 29). Additional immunological analysis of the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient revealed a decreased frequency of CD3+CD4+CD25hiCD127loFoxP3+ regulatory T cells (Tregs) compared with healthy donors and her asymptomatic relatives and resembled those in CVID+AIC patients (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B, and ref. 10). However, Tregs from the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient suppressed the proliferation of stimulated T responder cells in vitro, unlike Tregs from other CVID+AIC patients (Supplemental Figure 6C and ref. 10). Finally, the hyperplastic GC reactions in both AID-deficient and CVID+AIC patients were associated with an increase in circulating CD3+CD4+CXCR5+PD-1hi T follicular helper–like (Tfh-like) T cells, a feature also identified in the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E, and refs. 6, 10). Thus, the CTNNBL1 466V/V patient demonstrates defective CSR and SHM processes that are associated with hyperplastic GC reactions and a dysregulated T cell compartment characterized by decreased Treg and increased circulating Tfh-like cell frequencies previously reported in other CVID+AIC patients. In addition, her asymptomatic heterozygous relatives who display normal memory B and T cell populations reveal that CSR and SHM defects in the patient likely follow an autosomal recessive inheritance pattern.

The CTNNBL1 466V mutation is responsible for defective SHMs. To determine whether the CTNNBL1 M466V missense mutation interferes with the acquisition of SHMs, we analyzed the emergence of SHMs in single, sorted, unmodified CTNNBL1 466M/M Ramos B cells that spontaneously undergo SHM in culture and compared it to SHM in CTNNBL1 466v/v and AID–/– counterparts. Because SHM can generate stop codons or other deleterious mutations in the immunoglobulin heavy and light chain genes, we first monitored the loss of IgM expression by flow cytometry 12 weeks after seeding sorted IgM+ single B cell clones from the 3 Ramos B cell lines (Figure 5, A and B). Although about 10% of the unmodified CTNNBL1 466M/M Ramos B cell clones lost IgM expression during the 12-week culture, over 97% of CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos B cell clones retained IgM expression, suggesting that SHM is affected by the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation (Figure 5, A and B). We then sequenced VH transcripts amplified from a total of 572 sorted single B cells from the seeded clones cultivated for 12 weeks from the 3 Ramos B cell lines and assessed the number of unique mutations per IgM sequence. We found that the CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos mutants displayed a significant, approximately 2-fold reduction in SHMs as compared with unmodified CTNNBL1 466M/M Ramos B cell clones (P = 0.0064; Figure 5, C and D). In addition, the measure of BrdU incorporation that quantifies cycling B cells demonstrated that proliferation rates were similar in all Ramos B cell lines, documenting that defective SHM induction resulting from the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation is not due to decreased B cell division (Figure 5E). As expected, virtually none of the AID–/– Ramos B cell clones lost IgM expression or acquired mutations (Figure 5, A–D). We conclude that the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation is likely responsible for defective SHMs.

Figure 5 The CTNNBL1 466V mutation impairs SHM in Ramos B cells. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots of surface IgM expression on single-cell-derived colonies of WT, CTNNBL1 466V/V, and AID–/– Ramos B cells 12 weeks after seeding. (B) Summary of IgM+ cell frequencies in single-cell-derived Ramos colonies. Bars represent the mean. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Pie charts represent the number of newly acquired mutations per VH4-34 sequence after single-cell seeding. Number of analyzed sequences indicated in the center of the chart. (D) Summary of newly acquired mutations per sequence originating from a single cell. Each data point represents the average mutations per sequence of 1 single-cell-derived culture; bars indicate the mean. **P ≤ 0.01 comparing CTNNBL1 genotypes, obtained by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (E) Proliferation rate of randomly selected single-cell-derived colonies measured by BrdU incorporation at indicated time points. Represented are means and SD. Significance was tested by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. NS, not significant.

Lentivirus-driven expression of WT CTNNBL1 restores SHM induction in CTNNBL1 466V/V Ramos B cells. To exclude the possibility that decreased SHMs associated with the engineered CTNNBL1 M466V missense mutation in Ramos cells may be due to a CRISPR/Cas9-mediated off-target activity that might alter another gene involved in SHM regulation, we reintroduced either WT CTNNBL1 or the or 466V variant in CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos B cells using a GFP-tagged lentiviral strategy and assessed loss of IgM expression and SHM induction in comparison with WT Ramos cells transduced with a lentivirus expressing WT CTNNBL1 (Figure 6A and ref. 30). GFP+ CTNNBL1 WT and 466v/v Ramos B cells that express lentivirus-driven CTNNBL1 variants were batch sorted 1 week after transduction and single GFP+IgM+ Ramos cells were subsequently plated the following week and cultivated for 12 weeks before assessment of IgM cell surface expression and SHM frequencies, as described above (Figure 6A). We found that the lentivirus-driven expression of WT CTNNBL1 in CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos clones induced loss of IgM expression during the 12-week culture, similarly to that in WT Ramos clone counterparts, whereas CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos B cells expressing the lentivirus-driven CTNNBL1 466V variant retained significantly higher IgM cell surface expression, suggesting that the reintroduction of WT CTNNBL1 in 466v/v Ramos B cells favored the generation of deleterious mutations that abrogate IgM production (CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos + lentivirus-driven WT vs. 466V CTNNBL1, P = 0.0257; Figure 6, B and C). In agreement with these observations, sequencing VH transcripts amplified from 1,060 sorted single B cells from these seeded clones revealed that the lentivirus-driven expression of WT CTNNBL1 in WT and CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos B cells induced an average of 0.458 and 0.694 mutation per VH transcript, respectively, compared with only 0.266 mutation per VH transcript in CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos B cells transduced with lentiviruses encoding the CTNNBL1 466V variant and which therefore displayed a significant, approximately 2- to 3-fold reduction in SHM (WT Ramos + lentivirus-driven WT CTNNBL1 vs. CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos + lentivirus-driven 466V CTNNBL1, P = 0.0199; CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos + lentivirus-driven WT vs. 466V CTNNBL1, P < 0.0001; Figure 6, D and E). Thus, the WT CTNNBL1 variant rescues SHM impairments in CTNNBL1 466v/v Ramos B cells, which is consistent with the CTNNBL1 M466V mutation decreasing SHMs in humans.