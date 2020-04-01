Protein arginine methyltransferase 5 promotes cholesterol biosynthesis–mediated Th17 responses and autoimmunity

Development of constitutive pan-T cell–specific and inducible CD4+ Th cell–specific mouse models of PRMT5 deficiency. PRMT5 is essential for embryonic development (16, 17) and hematopoietic cell development (18). Therefore, evaluation of PRMT5’s function in T cells requires conditional KO models that allow for a T cell subset–specific and time–controlled PRMT5 deletion. To develop conditional PRMT5-KO mice in which both PRMT5 protein–coding isoforms (Figure 1A) are specifically deleted in T cells, we used the Prmt5tm2c(EUCOMM)wtsi mutation that was engineered to harbor 2 loxP sites flanking exon 7. To inactivate PRMT5 in all T cells (pan-T) or, alternatively, solely in the CD4+ Th compartment, the PRMT5fl/fl mice were crossed to CD4-Cre (19) or CD4-Cre-ERT2 (20) mice, respectively. The CD4-Cre transgene is constitutively expressed in all CD4-expressing cells, including thymic double-positive (DP) T cells. As a result, PRMT5 is inactivated in all CD3+ T cells, providing a mouse model in which all peripheral T cells lack PRMT5 (Figure 1B, hereafter referred to as T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice). In contrast, the tamoxifen-inducible CD4-Cre-ERT2 transgene induces PRMT5 deletion specifically in peripheral CD4+ T cells only upon tamoxifen treatment (Figure 1B, hereafter these mice will be referred to as iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice). Such strategy limits deletion on DP thymocytes; only those present during the tamoxifen treatment window may be affected (20). As expected, the short PCR product corresponding to PRMT5-KO was amplified from both CD4+ Th and CD8+ T cells in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Figure 1C), but only amplified in CD4+ Th cells from tamoxifen-treated iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Constitutive and inducible CD4+ Prmt5-KO models. (A) Schematic of Prmt5 long and short isoform transcripts and Prmt5 genomic locus targeting strategy. Exon 7, an exon common to all protein-coding Prmt5 isoforms, was flanked by loxP sites to provide deletion of both isoforms in Cre-expressing cells. (B) Schematic of expected PRMT5 deletion in thymus T cell precursors and peripheral T cells in 2 different transgenic models, namely T-PRMT5Δ/Δ (constitutive) and iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ (inducible). (C and D) PCR amplification of genomic DNA isolated from CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from (C) T-PRMT5Δ/Δ or (D) iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice, as well as control PRMT5fl/fl mice. PRMT5-KO band: 283 bp; full-length floxed PRMT5 band: 1100 bp. DN, double negative; DP, double positive; SP, single positive.

PRMT5 is necessary for normal CD4+ Th cell and regulatory T cell development. We have previously shown that PRMT5 is essential for T cell proliferation (8). Because thymocyte proliferation is a crucial event during T cell development, we chose to evaluate the impact of PRMT5 deficiency on the thymic immune compartment by flow cytometry (Figure 2, A–G, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131254DS1). B220– thymocyte numbers were significantly reduced in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice compared with PRMT5fl/fl and CD4-Cre controls (Figure 2B). The CD4-Cre driver is first expressed at the DP stage. As expected, although total CD4/CD8 double-negative (DN) thymocyte numbers were not significantly affected (Figure 2C), a significant loss in the CD4/CD8 DP compartment (Figure 2D) was present. This defect was more prominent in the CD4 single-positive (SP) (Figure 2E) and regulatory T cell (Treg) (Figure 2F) populations. Interestingly, the loss of CD4 SP cells was also observable in heterozygous PRMT5-KO cells (Figure 2E), indicative of PRMT5 haploinsufficiency during thymic CD4+ T cell development. In contrast, the CD8 SP compartment was not significantly affected between PRMT5fl/fl and T-PRMT5Δ/Δ, but CD8 SP cells were significantly reduced in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ compared with CD4-Cre controls (Figure 2G). Consistent with the role of PRMT5 in proliferation, the observed thymic defects appear to be due to reduced thymocyte expansion in that no significant impact on DN, DP, or SP frequencies was observed, with the exception of reduced Treg frequency (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 2 Impaired thymocyte development and peripheral T cell compartment in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice. (A) Gating strategy for analysis of thymocyte populations and representative thymic Treg percentage plots. Live/dead gating was also performed after FSC/SSC but is not displayed. (B–G) Thymocytes were analyzed by flow cytometry and (B) B220–, (C) DN, (D) DP, (E) CD4 SP, (F) Treg, and (G) CD8 SP thymocyte numbers were calculated. (H–N) Splenocytes were analyzed by flow cytometry (gating strategy in I and H) B220– splenocyte, (J) CD4+, (K) Treg, (L) CD8+, (M) CD4+ Tem, Tcm, and naive populations, and (N) CD8+ Tem, Tcm, and naive populations were calculated. (O) iNK T cell flow cytometric analysis gating strategy and total (P) thymic and (Q) splenic iNKT cell numbers. Data are representative of 4 independent experiments. Shown n = 4–5 independent mice of matched age. One-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s (B–H and J–N) or Tukey’s (P and Q) multiple-comparisons test: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Bar graphs display mean ± SD. DN, double negative; DP, double positive; SP, single positive; Tem, effector memory T cells; Tcm, central memory T cells.

To evaluate the impact of PRMT5 deletion on peripheral immune populations, we analyzed spleen and lymph nodes (LNs) (Figure 2, H–N, and Supplemental Figure 1). Although total splenocyte and LN cell numbers were unaffected in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice, flow cytometry analyses of T cell populations (Figure 2I) showed reduced numbers of B220– cells, CD4+ Th cells, and Tregs in the spleen (Figure 2, H–K) and LNs (Webb, unpublished results), following the same pattern observed in the thymus. These peripheral CD4+ T cell defects could stem from thymic defects alone or, alternatively, combined thymic/peripheral homeostasis defects. In addition, a robust loss of CD8+ T cells was evident in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice spleens (Figure 2L) and LNs (Webb, unpublished results). The decrease in CD8+ T cell numbers was much more obvious in the spleen than the thymus, suggesting that CD8+ T cell maintenance requires PRMT5. Among CD4+ Th cells, all naive (CD62L+CD44–), effector memory (Tem, CD62L–CD44+ effector), and central memory (Tcm, CD62L+CD44+) CD4+ T cells were reduced (Figure 2M). Within the CD8+ T cell compartment, both the naive and Tcm CD8+ T cells were drastically reduced, whereas no changes in Tem cells were observed (Figure 2N). Furthermore, in our model where both the long and short isoforms of PRMT5 were deficient, we observed complete loss of invariant NK (iNK) T cell populations in the thymus and spleen of T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Figure 2, O–Q). This corroborates the report of iNK T cell loss in mice with a T cell deficiency in the long isoform of PRMT5 (11). Overall, these data show that PRMT5 is required for thymic CD4+ Th, Treg, and iNK T cell development and for normal CD4+, CD8+, and iNKT peripheral T cell compartments, and that any defects thereof are T cell intrinsic.

Acute PRMT5 knockout in CD4+ T cells does not affect thymic T cell development or peripheral immune cell compartments. The observation that CD8+ T cell numbers were normal at the thymic level but drastically reduced peripherally suggests that CD8+ T cells are highly dependent on PRMT5 in the periphery. The peripheral CD4+ Th cell loss could result from thymic development defects and/or peripheral homeostasis defects. To address this, we took advantage of the iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ model, which allows for temporal control of a directed PRMT5 deletion in peripheral CD4+ Th cells. To rule out any effects on thymic development, we evaluated thymocytes and peripheral immune cell compartments in adult iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). As expected, thymic compartments were unaffected in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice after 1 week of tamoxifen treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, B–M), which indicates normal T cell development in these mice. We also observed no significant effects of acute PRMT5 deficiency on the proportion or total number of peripheral CD4+, CD8+, and iNK T cells (Supplemental Figure 2, N–Y). Therefore, this model allows investigation of questions concerning the influence of PRMT5 deficiency in an otherwise normal CD4+ T cell compartment. We have focused on this acute deletion iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ model throughout this paper, unless otherwise noted. However, we also explored the impact of more extended (5-week) tamoxifen-induced Cre activity (Supplemental Figure 3A). Once again, extended treatment did not substantially affect thymic CD4 SP, but reduced CD4+ T cell numbers in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 3, B–I) and LNs (Webb, unpublished results), confirming PRMT5 promotion of peripheral CD4+ T cell homeostasis. Among peripheral CD4+ T cells, both naive and Tem subsets were lost (Supplemental Figure 3J). This model is selective for CD4+ T cells because we confirmed that CD8+ T cell populations were unaffected by extended tamoxifen treatment (Supplemental Figure 3, F and I). In summary, these data demonstrate that PRMT5 expression promotes thymic T cell development and peripheral CD4+ and CD8+ T cell maintenance.

PRMT5 drives CD4+ Th cell proliferation. To evaluate the impact of PRMT5 deficiency on peripheral Th cell function, we isolated peripheral CD4+ Th cells from T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice and analyzed them 48 hours after TcR engagement. We confirmed the near complete loss of PRMT5 protein expression and its SDM mark (detected with the SYM10 antibody) in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ Th cells compared with controls (Figure 3, A, B, and D). The type I methyltransferase PRMT1 was also slightly reduced (Figure 3, A and C), which confirmed our previously observed positive modulation of PRMT1 by PRMT5 (8). Functionally, such PRMT5 loss resulted in a robust (≥80%) suppression of proliferation in CD4+ Th cells (Figure 3E) and total CD3+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4). To determine whether the proliferative defect was also present in T cells deleted of PRMT5 after thymic development, we analyzed Th cells from iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice. We found that PRMT5 protein induction after TcR stimulation in the iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ model was suppressed 60%–70% (Figure 3, F and G), albeit to a lesser extent than in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice. These results are consistent with the lower efficiency of the iCD4-Cre-ER driver (20). Likewise, approximately 80%–90% of PRMT5’s symmetric dimethylation mark SYM10 was lost (Figure 3, F and I), whereas PRMT1 maintained normal expression (Figure 3, F and H). We also found suppressed Th cell proliferation in the iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ model (Figure 3J). These data substantively demonstrate a driver role for PRMT5 in TcR-induced CD4+ Th and CD8+ T cell proliferation.

Figure 3 Prmt5 deficiency suppresses T cell proliferation. Whole spleen CD4+ T cells from (A–E) T-PRMT5Δ/Δ or (F–J) iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice were isolated and activated with anti-CD3/CD28. Cells were collected for immunoblotting directly ex vivo and after 48 hours of anti-CD3/CD28 activation and (A and F) analyzed by immunoblot. Lysates were run on the same gel but are noncontiguous in F. Bands detected by (B and G) anti-PRMT5, (C and H) anti-PRMT1, and (D and I) PRMT5’s symmetric dimethylation mark (anti-SYM10 antibody) were quantified using ImageStudio software. Data are pooled from at least 3 representative independent experiments (n = 5–7 independent mice). (E and J) Proliferation of CD4+ T cells was analyzed by 3H-thymidine incorporation and expressed as a relative proliferation ratio to the resting PRMT5fl/fl control condition. Data include at least 3 independent experiments (n = 5–12 mice/group). Two-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test (B–D and G–I) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test (E and J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Graphs display mean ± SD.

PRMT5 regulates Th cell differentiation. Naive Th cell activation leads to T cell differentiation, which can result in distinct Th cell phenotypes depending on the environmental milieu. Cell-intrinsic parameters also influence a T cell’s poise toward specific Th cell phenotypes. Inflammatory Th1 and Th17 responses are highly pathogenic and drive chronic tissue damage in MS, an autoimmune disease of the CNS, whereas Th2 cells and Tregs are beneficial in this autoimmune disease (12). As such, we evaluated the impact of PRMT5 on Th1/Th2/Th17/iTreg cell differentiation (Figure 4A) in the iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ model in which T cells undergo normal thymic development and are present in normal numbers in the periphery before acute PRMT5 deletion (Supplemental Figure 2). Approximately 50% of normal T cell proliferation remains upon TcR engagement in the iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ model, ensuring a T cell pool for analysis. Activated CD44+ cells negative for dead cell stain were gated for analysis. Following a slight defect in IFN-γ–secreting Th1 cells on day 3, we observed an increase in the proportion of IFN-γ+T-bet+, IFN-γ+, and T-bet+ T cells among live, activated CD44+ cells (Figure 4, B–E). T-bet mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) also was increased on day 7 (Figure 4H). These data are consistent with PRMT5 acting to suppress signature transcription factor and cytokine expression in committed late-stage Th1 cells. However, the total number of differentiated Th1 cells was reduced overall in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Figure 4, F and G), which was likely due to reduced proliferation. During Th2 differentiation, we also observed an increased percentage of GATA-3+IL-4+ and IL-4+ in committed day 7 Th2 cells, whereas the percentages of GATA-3 and MFI were maintained (Figure 4, I–L, and O). No significant changes were observed in the total number of day 7 Th2 cells (Figure 4, M and N). Strikingly, Th17 differentiation was severely blunted, with almost complete abrogation of the proportion and number of committed (day 7) RORγt+IL-17+, IL-17+, and RORγt+ Th17 cells and RORγt MFI (Figure 4, P–V). Finally, the proportions of Foxp3+CD25+ Treg cells were maintained in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice, but their total number was reduced and a decrease in Foxp3 MFI was also observed (Figure 4, W–Z). Similar results were obtained in the T-PRMT5Δ/Δ model in which PRMT5 was deleted at the thymic level (Supplemental Figure 5). Overall, these data indicate that PRMT5 modulates Th cell polarization and is essential for Th17 differentiation.

Figure 4 Prmt5 deficiency in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ T cells abrogates Th17 cell differentiation. (A) Experimental design for Th cell differentiation in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice. Naive CD4+ T cells isolated from iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice were polarized into (B–H) Th1, (I–O) Th2, (P–V) Th17, or (W–Z) Tregs and assessed by flow cytometry. Cells shown are gated on live (LiveDead Dye–) CD44+ cells. Th1 cells were assessed by T-bet+IFN-γ+ cell (C) percentage and (F) number, IFN-γ+ cell (D) percentage and (G) number, T-bet+ (E) cell percentage, and (H) mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) by flow cytometry. Th2 cells were assessed by GATA-3+IL-4+ cell (J) percentage and (M) number, IL-4+ cell (K) percentage and (N) number, GATA-3+ (L) cell percentage, and (O) MFI by flow cytometry. Th17 cells were assessed by RORγt+IL-17+ cell (Q) percentage and (T) number, IL-17+ cell (R) percentage and (U) number, RORγt+ (S) cell percentage, and (V) MFI by flow cytometry. Tregs were assessed by Foxp3+CD25+ (X) cell percentage and (Y) number, and (Z) Foxp3 MFI. Data pooled from 3 independent experiments including n = 6–12/group. For Th2 cells, data from 2 independent experiments, n = 2–5/group. One-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test was used. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Graphs are box-and-whisker plots (box extends from 25th to 75th percentiles, all points shown, whiskers extend from min to max, line represents median).

PRMT5 modulates Th17 differentiation via cholesterol biosynthesis. Our data show that PRMT5 deficiency in T cells robustly suppresses Th cell proliferation and Th17 differentiation, suggesting that PRMT5 promotes transcriptional programs essential for Th17 differentiation. To define these programs, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) in resting and activated CD4+ Th cells from iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ and control PRMT5fl/fl mice. T cells were activated in nonpolarizing (Th0) conditions to capture Th17 milieu–independent PRMT5-driven signatures that poise activated naive T cells toward the Th17 fate. Lack of PRMT5 resulted in differential expression of 545 genes (FDR ≤ 0.05), with 342 exhibiting increased and 203 decreased gene expression (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2), indicating that PRMT5 has both activating and repressing effects in T cells. Gene ontology (GO) pathway analysis of PRMT5-regulated genes (Supplemental Table 3) revealed that PRMT5 controls multiple metabolic pathways, including cholesterol, fatty acid and other lipids, amino acids, pyruvate, TCA cycle, and nucleotide metabolism, among others (Figure 5A). Nonetheless, the most striking effect was on cholesterol metabolism, with 42% of genes in the GO cholesterol metabolic pathway reduced in PRMT5-KO cells (Figure 5A). The expression of 75% (15 out of 20) of the enzymes in the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway was suppressed in PRMT5-deficient Th cells (Figure 5, B and C). The significant loss of several of these enzymes, namely Tm7sf2, Hmgcs1, Lss, and Acat2, was validated by real-time PCR in cells undergoing Th17 differentiation (Figure 5D). Lipid metabolism and cholesterol biosynthesis not only support T cell growth and division (14, 21–23), but also are crucial for Th17 cell differentiation (24–26). Several cholesterol biosynthesis pathway intermediates, including lanosterol, zymosterol, and desmosterol, are strong RORγt agonists essential for Th17 cell differentiation (24) and are highlighted in blue in the pathway (Figure 5C). This led us to hypothesize that PRMT5 promotes Th17 differentiation by promoting production of RORγt agonists. To test whether PRMT5 promotes RORγt agonistic activity, luciferase assays were performed using an RORγt activity GAL-4 reporter system. PRMT5 shRNA knockdown selectively suppressed RORγt activity in both human lung adenocarcinoma (H522) and T cell (Jurkat) lines (Figure 5E). If PRMT5 mediates the Th17 differentiation defect through suppression of cholesterol precursor biosynthesis, restoring such precursors in PRMT5-KO T cells should restore this defect. To test this, we supplemented cholesterol intermediate lanosterol or desmosterol during Th17 differentiation in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ T cells. We found that desmosterol enhanced Th17 differentiation in PRMT5fl/fl T cells and restored normal levels of Th17 cell differentiation in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ T cells (Figure 5F). In contrast, lanosterol, which is further upstream in the pathway of cholesterol biosynthesis, had no effect (Figure 5F). Lipid and sterol biosynthesis are regulated via SREBP transcription factors. Cleavage of SREBP1 produces the mature SREBP1 product that translocates to the nucleus and transactivates expression of genes that promote the biosynthesis of cholesterol and other lipids. SREBP1 is phosphorylated by glycogen synthase kinase 3 (GSK3) at residue S430, and the phosphorylated SREBP1 is targeted for proteasomal degradation (27). This is inhibited by PRMT5-mediated SDM of arginine 321 (R321) within the mature form, which prevents SREBP1 phosphorylation and proteasomal degradation (28). As a result, PRMT5 enhances the stability and transcriptional activity of SREBP1 (28). Immunoprecipitation of SREBP1 followed by SYM10 SDM immunoblotting of activated Jurkat T cells transduced with an empty lentiviral vector detected 2 symmetrically dimethylated bands, sizes consistent with the size of the active mature form of SREBP1. The doublet of mature SREBP1 has been previously reported by Geng et al. (29). This doublet was reduced in Jurkat T cells transduced with PRMT5 shRNA (Figure 5G), consistent with PRMT5-dependent SREBP1 methylation in T cells. Controls had no band (beads + EV) or a faint band (IgG + beads), which was likely due to trace bead carryover in the supernatant. In addition, transcription of the direct SREBP target gene Insig-1 was lost in PRMT5-deficient activated CD4+ Th cells (Figure 5H), which is consistent with PRMT5 controlling lipid metabolism via enhanced SREBP activity after T cell activation.

Figure 5 PRMT5 promotes Th17 differentiation via cholesterol biosynthesis. (A) GO analysis of downregulated (FDR ≤ 0.05) genes in 2-day anti-CD3/CD28–activated CD4+ T cells from iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ versus PRMT5fl/fl mice (n = 3 each), revealing effect on metabolic genes. Circle indicates percentage of genes within pathway reduced in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ T cells. (B) Heatmap of cholesterol biosynthesis enzymes differentially expressed in T cells from A (FC = 0–1.3). (C) Cholesterol biosynthesis pathway. Yellow ovals: enzymes significantly decreased in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ T cells from B; blue: cholesterol precursors with RORγt agonistic activity. (D) Real-time PCR of cholesterol biosynthesis pathway enzyme expression 2 days after activation of iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ or control Th cells in Th17-polarizing conditions. Three independent experiments (n = 5–6). (E) RORγt luciferase activity using the RORγt-GAL4 luciferase/Renilla-normalized reporter, in human H522 and Jurkat T cells transduced with empty vector control (EV) or PRMT5 shRNA (90%–94% knockdown in H522; 70%–75% in Jurkats). Data pooled from 3 independent experiments (n = 2–6). (F) iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ naive CD4+ T cells activated in Th17-polarizing conditions with and without cholesterol precursor desmosterol or lanosterol. Flow cytometric analysis of RORγt+IL-17+ or IL-17+ (gated on live CD4+CD44+) Th17 cells was performed 3 days after activation. Data pooled from 2 independent experiments (n = 5). (G) Diagram and IP of mature SREBP1 including PRMT5 methylation site. After cleavage, mature transcript translocates to nucleus for transcriptional activity. Anti-SREBP1 IP, then IB of SYM10 in Jurkats transduced with EV or PRMT5 shRNA as in E. IB represents 2 to 3 independent experiments (n = 3). (H) Differential expression reads for SREBP target Insig-1 in naive, resting, or activated (CD3/CD28, Th17 conditions) CD4+ T cells from iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ or control mice (n = 3). Student’s t test (D, E, and H) or 2-way ANOVA, followed by Dunnett’s (within genotypes) or Sidak’s (across genotypes) multiple-comparisons test (F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Box-and-whisker plots (points = max to min, line = median, box = 25th–75th percentiles). Bar graphs display mean ± SD.

To determine which components of the Th17 signature are controlled by PRMT5, we carried out RNA-Seq of T cells in Th17 differentiation conditions (Figure 6, A–D). We found that 1,429 genes were significantly (FDR ≤ 0.05) decreased (fold change [FC] ≤ 1.5) and 2,001 genes were significantly increased (FC ≥ 1.5) in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ relative to PRMT5fl/fl Th17 cells (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). The cholesterol biosynthetic pathway was robustly suppressed in PRMT5-deficient Th17 cells (Figure 6B), which is similar to what we observed in Th0 conditions (Figure 5, B and C). In addition, we analyzed the impact of PRMT5 on key Th17 differentiation genes, as defined by Ciofani et al. (30) and Yosef et al. (31). We observed that the ablation of PRMT5 results in robust downregulation of genes crucial for Th17 differentiation, including Il17f, Il1r1, Il23r, and Ccr5. Less robust downregulation was observed for other genes in this pathway, including Lif, Il21, Il2ra, Lta, Ets1, Traf6, and Hif1a (Figure 6C). The IL-23 receptor (IL-23R) is necessary for Th17 cell differentiation and survival, and IL-17 is the signature Th17 cytokine. Hif1a and Ets1 encode transcription factors that promote Th17 differentiation. Rorc was also downregulated. Its decrease did not reach statistical significance, consistent with the notion that PRMT5 regulates RORγt activity rather than expression. In addition, we evaluated the impact of PRMT5 loss on key pathogenic Th17 signature genes, as defined by Lee et al. (32) and Gaublomme et al. (33). Downregulated pathogenic Th17 signature genes include cytokines Il22, Il3, and Csf2; costimulatory gene Icos; IgM receptor Toso/FcmR; the neuromodulin Gap43; and the fatty acid metabolic enzyme Acsl6 (Figure 6D). STAT3 phosphorylation, which is essential for the pathogenicity of Th1 and Th17 cells and occurs downstream of IL-23R signaling (32), was also robustly reduced in Th17 cells from T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Figure 6E). Strikingly, T-bet/T-box21, which is associated with pathogenic Th1 and Th17 cells, was repressed rather than upregulated by PRMT5, as evidenced by its enhanced expression in PRMT5-deficient T cells (Figure 6D). This result was in accordance with the increased percentage of T-bet+ and IFN-γ+ cells observed during Th1 cell differentiation (Figure 4, B–E).

Figure 6 PRMT5 controls key Th17 development, pathogenicity, and metabolic genes and promotes ECAR/OCR during Th17 polarization. (A) Volcano plot of significantly induced and repressed genes (FDR < 0.05) in Th17 condition–activated naive T cells from T-PRMT5Δ/Δ versus PRMT5fl/fl mice (n = 3 each). (B) Heatmap of cholesterol biosynthesis enzymes differentially expressed in CD4+ Th17 cells from A, showing similar data to that obtained in Th0 conditions (Figure 5). (C) Heatmap of Th17 differentiation signature genes, as defined by Ciofani et al. (30) and Yosef et al. (31), significantly differentially expressed in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ versus PRMT5fl/fl mouse Th17 cells from A. (D) FC in expression of Th17 pathogenic signature genes, as defined by Lee et al. (32) and Gaublomme et al. (33), observed in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ versus PRMT5fl/fl mouse Th17 cells from A. (E) STAT3 phosphorylation Western blot and quantification of p-STAT3 to total STAT3 ratio in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ versus PRMT5fl/fl Th17 cells. Three independent experiments with 2 to 3 mice/experiment. (F) Glycolysis, lactate, and TCA pathway genes were downregulated in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ versus PRMT5fl/fl mouse Th17 cells from A. Circle indicates the percentage of genes within the pathway reduced in T-PRMT5Δ/Δ T cells. (G) Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) in Jurkat T cell lines stably transduced with control or PRMT5 shRNA (70%–75% knockdown). (H) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in Jurkat T cell lines stably transduced with control or PRMT5 shRNA (70%–75% knockdown). For G and H, the left panel corresponds to lifetime ECAR/OCR signal for 1 representative experiment, with each data point corresponding to 3 technical replicates and the right panel corresponds to data pooled from 4 (ECAR) or 3 (OCR) independent experiments; Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. Bar graphs display mean ± SD.

HIF-1α has been shown to be a crucial transcription factor that regulates T cell metabolism and drives Th17 differentiation (34, 35). Hif1a expression was reduced in T cells from PRMT5-KO T cells, suggesting that PRMT5’s modulation of Th17 differentiation may be additionally supported via energy metabolism. To determine whether PRMT5 deletion affected energy metabolic pathways, we performed GO analyses on the Th17 RNA-Seq data. These analyses revealed that at least one-fourth of the genes in the glycolysis, lactate, or TCA pathways were significantly reduced in activated Th17 cells from T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Figure 6F). To determine whether PRMT5 controlled glycolysis to lactate– or TCA-mediated oxidative phosphorylation at the functional level, we performed in vitro metabolic studies in human Jurkat T cells. Knockdown of PRMT5 decreased the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), which is a measure of lactate generation downstream of glycolysis (Figure 6G). The oxygen consumption rate (OCR), which serves as a measure of TCA oxidative phosphorylation, was also decreased in Jurkat T cells with a PRMT5 knockdown (Figure 6H). Because Jurkat T cells were transformed, it was important to validate these results in primary T cells. So far, we have been able to validate glycolysis effects in primary T cells, as we observed robustly reduced lactate production in Th0, Th1, and Th17 cell supernatants from T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Overall, these data show that PRMT5 promotes Th17 cell differentiation by enhancing the biosynthesis of cholesterol intermediates and that it additionally supports energy metabolism.

PRMT5 is necessary to drive CD4+ Th cell pathogenesis and EAE autoimmunity. Th17 responses drive several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including MS. Given the crucial role of PRMT5 in Th17 differentiation, we hypothesized that loss of PRMT5 in the Th cell compartment would suppress EAE autoimmunity. To test this hypothesis, we used the CD4+ Th cell–specific (Figure 7A) iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ PRMT5-KO model, characterized by a normal proportion and number of T cells in the thymus and periphery (Supplemental Figure 2). EAE was abolished in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice, whereas mice with a heterozygous deletion of PRMT5 in Th cells experienced delayed mild disease (Figure 7B). Disease development in PRMT5fl/fl mice was associated with significant weight loss, whereas iCD4-PRMT5Δ/+ and iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ maintained their weight (Supplemental Figure 7). Total CNS-infiltrating T cell numbers were substantially reduced in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice (Figure 7C), even as normal peripheral T cell numbers existed in this conditional KO model (Supplemental Figure 2, T–Y). Within CD4+ Th cells, important losses were evident in the CD44+CD62L– Tem and CD44+CD62L+ Tcm Th cell compartments (Figure 7, D and E). This indicates that Th-specific PRMT5 deficiency in Th cells is sufficient to impair recruitment of memory Th cells, presumably with pathogenic phenotypes, into the CNS. To address this, myelin-specific T cell proliferation and pathogenic Th1 and Th17 responses were evaluated in the CNS. Infiltrating CNS cells from iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ mice did not proliferate (Figure 7F) or secrete IFN-γ (Figure 7G) or IL-17 (Figure 7H) in response to myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG). In particular, a substantial loss of MOG-specific T-bet+IFN-γ+ Th1 cells (Figure 7I), RORγt+IL-17+ Th17 cells (Figure 7J), and the particularly pathogenic T-bet+IL-17+ Th17 population (Figure 7K) was observed.

Figure 7 Th cell–specific Prmt5 deficiency prevents induction of EAE autoimmunity. (A) Schematic of tamoxifen treatment/EAE experimental design and downstream analyses. (B) EAE score in iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ and indicated controls after MOG 35–55 /CFA immunization. All mice were treated with tamoxifen by oral gavage before immunization. (C–E) Flow analysis and quantification of CNS-infiltrating (C) CD3+ and CD3+CD4+ T cells or (D and E) naive, Tem, and Tcm phenotype CD4+ T cells from iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ and indicated controls 21 days after MOG 35–55 /CFA immunization. (F–Q) CNS-infiltrating cells (F–K) or splenocytes (L–Q) from day 14 iCD4-PRMT5Δ/Δ and indicated controls were reactivated with MOG 35–55 . (F and L) Proliferation was monitored by 3H-thymidine incorporation and expressed as a relative proliferation ratio to the resting PRMT5fl/fl media control condition. MOG 35–55 -reactivated cells were analyzed by ELISA for (G and M) IFN-γ and (H and N) IL-17 secretion, and flow cytometry for (I and O) T-bet+IFN-γ+ Th1, (J and P) RORγt+IL-17+ Th17, and (K and Q) T-bet+IL-17+ cell populations. Data are pooled from 4 independent experiments, n = 6–10 mice. Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test (B and Q); 1-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple-comparisons test (F, L, O, and P) or Student’s t test (C, E, G–K, M, and N). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Box-and-whisker plots boxes extend from 25th to 75th percentiles, all points shown, whiskers extend from min to max, line represents median. Bar graphs are indicated as mean ± SD for F, I–L, O–Q and mean ± SEM for G, H, M, and N. Tem, effector memory T cells; Tcm, central memory T cells; TF, transcription factor; Ck, cytokine.

Because Th17 differentiation is abrogated in the absence of PRMT5, we expected this defect to be evident in peripheral T cell responses in the spleen. MOG-specific T cell proliferation (Figure 7L), Th1 (Figure 7, M and O), and Th17 (Figure 7, N and P) responses were notably reduced among splenocytes, whereas T-bet+IL-17+ Th17 cell responses did not reach statistical significance (Figure 7Q). Similar abrogation of EAE disease and loss of Th1 and Th17 responses was observed in the T-PRMT5Δ/Δ mouse model where all T cells lacked PRMT5 (Supplemental Figure 8). Overall, these data reveal that Th-specific PRMT5 deficiency leads to marked suppression of MOG-specific, pathogenic Th17 and Th1 cell responses, demonstrating that PRMT5 expression in CD4+ T cells is necessary to drive pathogenic Th cell–mediated EAE autoimmunity.