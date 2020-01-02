Time to dissect the autoimmune etiology of cancer antibody immunotherapy

Review 10.1172/JCI131194

Address correspondence to: Massimo Pietropaolo, Diabetes Research Center, Alkek Building for Biomedical Research, R609, Baylor College of Medicine, 1 Baylor Plaza, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Email: massimo.pietropaolo@bcm.edu .

2 Diabetes Research Center, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Address correspondence to: Massimo Pietropaolo, Diabetes Research Center, Alkek Building for Biomedical Research, R609, Baylor College of Medicine, 1 Baylor Plaza, Houston, Texas 77030, USA. Email: massimo.pietropaolo@bcm.edu .

2 Diabetes Research Center, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.

Immunotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape for a wide range of human cancers. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), monoclonal antibodies that block the immune-regulatory “checkpoint” receptors CTLA-4, PD-1, or its ligand PD-L1, can produce durable responses in some patients. However, coupled with their success, these treatments commonly evoke a wide range of immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that can affect any organ system and can be treatment-limiting and life-threatening, such as diabetic ketoacidosis, which appears to be more frequent than initially described. The majority of irAEs from checkpoint blockade involve either barrier tissues (e.g., gastrointestinal mucosa or skin) or endocrine organs, although any organ system can be affected. Often, irAEs resemble spontaneous autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, autoimmune thyroid disease, type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D), and autoimmune pancreatitis. Yet whether similar molecular or pathologic mechanisms underlie these apparent autoimmune adverse events and classical autoimmune diseases is presently unknown. Interestingly, evidence links HLA alleles associated with high risk for autoimmune disease with ICI-induced T1D and colitis. Understanding the genetic risks and immunologic mechanisms driving ICI-mediated inflammatory toxicities may not only identify therapeutic targets useful for managing irAEs, but may also provide new insights into the pathoetiology and treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.