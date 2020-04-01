Circulating tumor DNA profile recognizes transformation to castration-resistant neuroendocrine prostate cancer

Clinical cohort

Patients were prospectively enrolled on an IRB-approved protocol (#1305013903) with written informed consent. Patients were eligible for this study if they had metastatic prostate cancer with at least one metastatic tumor biopsy and matched plasma sample (EDTA or Streck Cell-Free DNA BCT) and at least 2–50 ng total cfDNA present in 1 mL plasma. WES of metastatic biopsy was previously reported for 53 of 63 patients (11, 48). Peripheral blood samples were collected within 30 days of treatment initiation (in ~85% of cases). The choice of systemic therapies before plasma sample collection was at the discretion of the treating physician. Treatments were administered continuously until evidence of disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, or, in the case of chemotherapy according to regime-specific treatment protocols, for a planned number of cycles. We included patients treated for at least 1 month, defined as the duration of time from initiation to discontinuation of therapy. Clinical data were obtained from the electronic medical record. Pathology review was performed and reported as adenocarcinoma or CRPC-NE using published morphologic criteria (6).

Plasma processing and DNA extraction and quantification

Whole blood was centrifuged at 1600g for 10 minutes at 4°C within 3 hours after blood collection. The plasma layer was transferred to 2-mL microcentrifuge tubes and centrifuged at 16,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C to ensure removal of any cellular debris. The plasma was then collected and stored at –80°C. cfDNA was extracted from plasma using the NeoGeneStar Cell-Free DNA Purification kit per manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, for 2-mL plasma samples, cfDNA was isolated via proteolytic digestion with 1 μg RNA carrier at 55°C for 30 minutes. cfDNA capture on the superparamagnetic particles was accomplished via addition of 3 volumes (6 mL) LYS buffer, 0.8 mL isopropanol, and 30 μL NGS Beads (NeoGeneStar), with a 30-minute room temperature incubation. Samples were washed twice with NeoGeneStar Wash Buffer (diluted with an equal volume of absolute ethanol) and twice with 75% ethanol, air dried, and eluted in 30 μL 10 mM Tris, 0.1 mM EDTA (pH 8.5). Germline DNA was extracted from extracellular blood components (PBMCs) using the Promega Maxwell 16 MDx kit per the manufacturer’s instructions. Blood aliquots were vortexed briefly and mixed with LYS buffer and proteinase K solution, vortexed briefly again, and incubated at 56°C for 20 minutes. Lysates were then transferred to the first well of a multiwall cartridge prefilled with reagents, 65 μL elution buffer was loaded, and the automated system successfully isolated high-concentration genomic DNA. cfDNA was quantified with Qubit and quality was also assessed using Agilent’s High Sensitivity DNA kit.

Whole-exome sequencing of ctDNA and matched PBMC DNA

Based on the expected circulating DNA fragment size distribution and the range of input DNA identified from each plasma sample, we opted for the Roche SeqCap EZ Library SR for library preparation. Germline genomic DNA was sheared using the Covaris E220 Evolution instrument. For cfDNA, input for library prep ranged from 2.8–50 ng and for germline DNA, input ranged from 50–100 ng. The libraries of both germline DNA and cfDNA were prepared using the KAPA HTP Library Preparation Protocol (Kapa Biosystems) containing end repair, A-base addition, and ligation of sequence adaptors. The sample libraries were normalized and pooled following PCR amplification. The pooled libraries were then hybridized with whole-exome SeqCap EZ probe pool. Finally, the pooled, indexed, and amplified capture sample libraries were sequenced using the Illumina HiSeq4000 sequencer at 100 cycles. All plasma and matched normal samples were run with single-end protocol unless differently specified. Illumina bcl2fastq2 Conversion Software was used to demultiplex samples into individual samples and convert per-cycle binary base call (BCL) files into FASTQ files for downstream data analysis. WES sample processing and the data generation procedure of tissue biopsies sequenced in this study follow the same protocol as previously reported (11); all tissues were run with paired-end protocol.

Titration experiment to determine optimal ctDNA input for WES

Before profiling the whole cfDNA study cohort, we studied the effect of input amount for cfDNA on the sequencing-based genomic profiles. One patient with known genotype features (WCM163) was selected for this experiment. Specifically, the cfDNA was diluted into 5 concentrations using 5 ng, 10 ng, 20 ng, 50 ng, and 100 ng. For matched germline DNA, 100 ng was used for all comparisons. All downstream library preparation and sequencing were conducted as stated above. Somatic copy number calls of approximately 1000 cancer-associated genes were compared (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

WES processing pipeline

Data preprocessing. Tumor tissue BAM files were generated through the WCM Englander Institute of Precision Medicine pipeline (49) and preprocessed at the University of Trento. The FastQC tool (www.bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/fastqc) was run on the raw reads of cfDNA samples and matched germline DNA samples to assess their quality. Quality metrics include average base quality, sequence duplication rate, and the k-mer enrichment along the length of the reads. These measures were used to assess whether the sequencing and the de-multiplexing of the samples were performed correctly. After initial quality control, adapter sequences were trimmed using Trimmomatic (50). Short reads were then aligned to GRC37/hg19 reference using Burrows Wheeler alignment (51). Picard (http://broadinstitute.github.io/picard/) and SAMtools (52) were used to generate single-sorted BAM files for each patient sample. BAM files were then realigned (to correct for possible misalignments due to indels) and recalibrated (to adjust for over- and underestimated base quality scores in the data) using GATK standard pipelines (53). Finally, SAMtools were used to adjust BAM MD tags (strings for mismatch positions). The alignment quality of the BAM files was obtained by several metrics related to the average coverage and capture rate to calculate how many aligned reads fall within a capture region of the Nimblegen SeqCap EZ Exome V3 kit. For any given sample, the capture rate was given by the percentage of mapped reads that overlap any capture region in the kit and the total number of mapped reads. Average coverage was computed from the captured regions of the Nimblegen kit. Metrics from 62 processed patients’ data showed that average coverages for plasma DNA and germline DNA were ×361 and ×109, respectively; average capture rates for plasma DNA and germline DNA were 81% and 77%, respectively (Supplemental Table 3). All subsequent steps were applied to all samples, tissues, and cfDNA, unless differently specified.

Identity check for individual samples. In order to verify the correct matches for individual samples, we applied a solid genotype distance-based test, SPIA (54), exploiting the related R package SPIAssay. Genotypes of 334 selected SNPs were computed using ASEQ (55). The 334 SNPs were previously selected based on the minor allele frequency (MAF) and uniform distribution across the genome.

Optimized de-duplication procedure for WES plasma data from single-end protocol and with deep coverage. WES data generated from both germline and cfDNA study samples showed high fractions of read duplicates in the sample cohort (mean 59% and 79%, respectively). Anticorrelation between duplication percentage and input DNA was observed (–0.83 Pearson coefficient, P = 9 × 10–4). Duplication levels in off-target regions were comparable to the on-target region. Provided that without using specific technologies (e.g., molecular barcoding) it is not possible to measure and quantify the exact proportions of PCR and natural duplication (due to high coverage), we opted for an ad hoc computational solution that limits the impact of nonnatural read duplicates in downstream copy number analyses. First, we measured the empirical distribution of read duplicates at different coverage intervals from all samples of our cohort. Then, for each coverage interval, we collected the 50th, 75th, and 90th percentiles and used these percentiles across all coverage intervals to create 3 different duplication thresholds (Supplemental Figure 9C). Finally, we applied these thresholds when the coverage statistics at a single base resolution were computed for downstream analysis. Specifically, when coverage statistics are computed for a position x in the genome, the raw coverage C is first computed considering all reads and is then normalized considering the duplication threshold T specific for C. Coverage statistics were computed for all 3 thresholds (i.e., 50th, 75th, and 90th percentiles). Coverage distributions obtained applying the different duplication thresholds are shown in Supplemental Figure 9D.

WES segmentation. Segmentation of patient samples was performed using the recent tool FACETS (56), a computational method that extends the standard circular binary segmentation (CBS) algorithm to a joint segmentation that combines read counts and SNP allelic fraction data. To deal with plasma samples, the preprocessing module of FACETS was extended, including our de-duplication procedure, and segmentation was performed considering separately all 3 thresholds (50th, 75th, and 90th percentiles) and complete de-duplication. Comparison of segmentation results on a large cancer gene list (N = 920) showed that although the segmentation signal from de-duplicated samples strongly correlates with the raw segmentation signal (where no de-duplication was applied) in all cases (Supplemental Figure 9E), the stronger the de-duplication level applied, the higher the divergence of the signal from the diagonal, indicating a loss of detection power. Based on this observation we decided to use 75th percentile threshold for cfDNA sample WES segmentation and related somatic copy number downstream analyses (Supplemental Table 9). Study cohort WES-segmented data were adjusted for tumor ploidy and TC, revealing an overall plasma signal similar to that for tissue-based data (Figure 1B), with peaks distinctive of mono- and biallelic deletions and gains of 1, 2, 3 or more gene copies.

Tumor ploidy and tumor content assessment. To assess tumor ploidy and TC (estimation of cfDNA tumor fraction, ctDNA) from plasma DNA samples, we used an extended version of CLONET (28), a tool we developed to deal with highly heterogeneous tissue samples. It now embeds a refined mathematical approach for local TC estimation (25) to further increase the performance in computation time and in the ability to detect somatic aberrations in low TC samples. Specifically, a new method for the calculation of CLONET β values (i.e., the percentage of reads from cells harboring 2 alleles) was implemented and used in this work. For each segment S, previously identified, we computed the corresponding β value as follows: β = max {i | W (d > D i )} + (max {i | W (d < D i )} − min {i | W (d > D i )]) × P, where P = (median (d) − min (d) / (max (d) − min (d)) and W (d > D i ) represents the Mann Whitney statistics (using significance cutoff at 1%) comparing the mirrored AF distribution d distribution of all informative SNPs in segment S (i.e., SNPs with heterozygous genotype in germline patient’s sample) and the reference distribution D i simulating a monoallelic deletion with β = i (where i ∈ [0,1]) and AF noise estimated from the germline patient’s samples at SNP positions. We applied the extended CLONET pipeline to estimate TC and ploidy of all cfDNA and tumor tissue samples. CLONET analysis estimated TC for 55 of 69 plasma samples (80% of the total): 30 samples with TC ≥20% (43% of the total), 43 samples with TC ≥10% (62% of the total) and 12 samples with TC <10%. Manual inspection of the somatic copy number profiles of the remaining 15 samples suggest low or absent tumor signal. Ploidy estimates were available for 68 samples with 12 samples having a ploidy ≥2.5. For tumor tissue samples, CLONET analysis estimated TC for 90 of 98 samples: 85 samples with TC ≥20% (87% of the total), 87 samples with TC ≥10% and 1 sample with TC <10%. Ploidy estimates were available for 96 samples, with 34 samples having a ploidy ≥2.5. CLONET allele-specific somatic copy number profiles were computed for all plasma and tissue samples at gene-level resolution, using a gene model consisting of 19,027 genes (Supplemental Table 9).

Detection of somatic single nucleotide variants

To identify and characterize somatic single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) in WES captured regions, we run MuTect (57) on BAM files were read duplicates were removed using Picard (http://broadinstitute.github.io/picard). Putative somatic SNVs were nominated as genomic positions called by MuTect and having in the plasma/tumor sample a depth of coverage at least ×30, an allelic fraction ≥0.05 and at least 2 reads supporting the alternative base, and having an allelic fraction <0.01 in the matched normal sample. Oncotator (58) was finally used to annotate retained SNVs with variant- and gene-centric information relevant to cancer. A complete annotated list of called missense SNVs is available in Supplemental Table 10.

Similarity measure based on copy number profiles

For each patient, we compared the somatic copy number aberration (SCNA) profiles of tumor tissues and cfDNA samples (Supplemental Table 9). Comparison was performed using an ad hoc notion of similarity, which exploits TC corrected SCNA profiles (Figure 1B) and measures the percentage of concordant aberration signal. Specifically, given a sample P and a sample T, the algorithm computes the following steps: (a) SCNA profile signal of sample P is centered around the P mean signal; (b) SCNA profile signal of sample T is centered around the T mean signal; (c) SCNA signals of P and T samples are synchronized around their median difference to avoid the presence of systematic signal shifts due to technical or processing bias; specifically, SCNAs signal P is normalized as P = P – median (P – T); (d) S loss , a measure of loss similarity, is obtained by measuring the fraction of genes having signal below the detection threshold –THR in both P and T profiles over the total number of genes having a signal below the detection threshold –THR in at least 1 of the 2 samples; (e) S gain , a measure of gain similarity, is obtained by measuring the fraction of genes having signal above the detection threshold THR in both P and T profiles over the total number of genes having a signal above the detection threshold THR in at least 1 of the 2 samples; and (f) a global similarity measure is obtained as S = (S loss + S gain ) / 2.

A model with 19,027 genes was considered along with a detection threshold THR equal to 0.3.

Similarity measure based on SNV profiles

For each patient and each plasma and tumor tissue sample’s pair private and shared somatic SNVs were then compiled. For each patient, an inclusion matrix considering all plasma-tissue and tissue-tissue pairs was computed, including nonsynonymous SNVs only. Specifically, for each pair (P1, P2) of samples the inclusion matrix reports both the fraction of mutations detected in P1 that are also detected in P2 and the fraction of mutations detected in P2 that are also detected in P1.

Estimation of clonality divergence

Nondiscretized estimations of allele-specific copy number analysis (Supplemental Table 9) were used to calculate the Clonality Divergence Index. For each sample and each genomic segment, the Euclidean difference between the estimated raw allele-specific copy number and the closest expected clonal allele-specific copy number was assessed. The average of the minimum distances is the Clonality Divergence Index. Formally, considering a sample P and segment S and its estimated allele-specific copy number coordinates (cnA, cnB), in a Euclidean space with cnA and cnB real numbers, we compute the value:

(Equation 1)

Where

S

is the Euclidian distance of= () and a point in= {() |}, withequal to the least integer greater than or equal to the maximum raworestimated across allsegments. The Clonality Divergence Index ofis the mean of allcomputed for all segmentsof. A sample with all and only segments with perfect integer () would have a Clonality Divergence Index equal to zero.

Whole-genome bisulfite sequencing (WGBS) data generation and processing

cfDNA (5 ng) and germline DNA (100 ng) were sonicated using a Covaris S220 to approximately 180–220 bp (Covaris) and bisulfite converted using the EZ DNA Methylation-Gold Kit (catalog D5005, Zymo Research Corporation). The single-stranded DNA obtained was processed for library construction using the Accel-NGS@Methyl-seq DNA Library kit (catalog 36024) as per manufacturer instructions (Swift BioSciences). Briefly, truncated adapter sequences were incorporated to the single-stranded DNA in a template-independent reaction through sequential steps using the Adaptase module (Swift BioSciences). DNA was then enriched using PCR with primers compatible with Illumina sequencing, 9 cycles for cfDNA, and 6 cycles for genomic DNA. The libraries were clustered at 12 pM on a pair-end read flow cell and sequenced for 125 cycles on Illumina HiSeq 2500 or 4000.

Primary processing of sequencing images was done using Illumina’s Real Time Analysis software (RTA). CASAVA 1.8.2 software was then used to demultiplex samples and generate raw reads and respective quality scores. The WGBS raw data was quality filtered and adapter trimmed using Flexbar with the following parameters: minimal overlap of adaptor and read sequence, 6; minimal read length after adaptor removal/trimming, 21; and allowed mismatches and gaps per 10bp overlap, 2. Reads were aligned to unmasked human genome build GRCh37/hg19 and methylation calls were generated with Bismark (59) as described in the data analysis section of the Weill Cornell Epigenomics Core in-house bisulfite sequencing analysis pipeline (60). The average conversion rate in WGBS samples is 99.6%, the average CpG coverage is ×14.3, and the average mapping efficiency is 76% (Supplemental Table 8). For plasma-related analysis, only CpG sites covered by at least 10 reads and read in at least 10% of the study samples were considered for downstream analysis. For each sample, the percentage of methylation per site (β value) was computed. ctDNA fraction was estimated by purity assessment from clonal methylation sites (PAMES), using 10 hypermethylated prostate-specific CpG islands (30). CpG wise differential methylation analysis (CRPC-NE versus CRPC-Adeno) was performed by AUC analysis. Hyper- and hypomethylated sites were identified as those sites demonstrating AUC = 1 and AUC = 0, respectively. Genomic annotation of methylation sites was performed by the tool annotatePeaks included in the HOMER package (Supplemental Table 11) (61).

Concordance of differential methylation in matched plasma and tissue samples

DMRs were nominated using an in-house algorithm. The method is divided into 3 main modules. Given methylation values for each CpG site in a control and a test set of samples, the following procedure was applied: (a) for each detected site, the area under the receiver operator characteristics (AUROC) was computed, evaluating the segregation between groups based solely on target CpG signal; (b) sequential AUROC values were divided into segments with a common methylation status (hypermethylated, neutral, or hypomethylated) following a 3-state heterogeneous shifting level model, adapted from Magi et al. (62); (c) significance of differential methylation between control and test group was assessed for each DMR with Wilcoxon Mann-Whitney U test on average β values, and P values are corrected for multiple hypothesis testing with standard Benjamini-Hochberg procedure. We named this algorithm Rocker-Meth ( R eceiver o perating c haracteristic curve analyzer of DNA meth ylation data; available at https://github.com/cgplab/ROCkerMeth).

Starting from published enhanced reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (eRRBS) of solid tumor biopsy samples and healthy prostate tissues (11, 63), we performed 2 orthogonal differential methylation analyses using default parameter values with the exception of na_threshold set to 0.3. First, we identified DMRs between primary prostate cancer tissues (test, n = 7) and normal prostatic tissue (control, n = 7) (PCa|NT). Second, we compared CRPC-NE (test, n = 10) with CRPC-Adeno (control, n = 18), obtaining a set of DMRs that reflects methylation changes upon transdifferentiation (CRPC-NE|CRPC-Adeno). FDR of 0.01, an absolute average β difference of 20 between test and control, and the presence of at least 6 detected CpG sites inside the region were applied as filters. Shared DMRs were isolated using Bedtools multiinter clustering (64) and discarded. To capture single-sample alterations of DNA methylation, Z scores for each DMR in each pair of tissue plasma–matched samples were computed using the following equation:

(Equation 2)

Where i and j indicate the index over tumor and normal samples, z is the DMR index,

andare the averaged (i.e., median) beta values of CpG sites within a DMRfor tumor and normal samples, respectively, andandare the median and the maximum absolute deviation of theacross normal samples. Normal prostatic tissue was used as reference. To control for potential sources of noise due to nontumoral cfDNA, we also profiled the methylome of PBMCs of all 11 patients using WGBS sequencing. For both DMR sets we evaluated thescores detected across PBMC samples and excluded the DMRs that consistently deviated (abs (score) > 5) from the reference in more than 80% (at least 9 of 11) of PBMC samples. A total of 7606 and 3843 DMRs were obtained for PCa|NT and CRPC-NE|CRPC-Adeno, respectively ( Supplemental Table 10 ). To maximize the compatibility of different assays, only CpG sites detected in at least more than half of plasma samples (ctDNA and PBMC) were retained in single-samplescore computation, excluding sites that were detected only in eRRBS tissue samples. Furthermore, all DMRs containing less than 6 detected CpG sites in WGBS samples or with an undetectable signal in 1 or more WGBS plasma samples were excluded from pairwise tissue-plasma analysis and DMR score computation to ensure consistency between samples.

Integration of plasma methylomes from an independent CRPC cohort. To evaluate the robustness of our findings, we analyzed a published cohort of cfDNA methylomes of patients with CRPC treated with abiraterone and prednisone (31) generated with the HM450 array, including only end-of-treatment time point data to maximize the similarity in disease state and clinical history. Using the previously defined set of CRPC-NE|CRPC-Adeno DMRs, we computed single-sample Z scores for end-of-treatment time points (using normal tissue samples from TCGA-PRAD as reference) (65). In order to obtain a comparable set of samples, only samples with TC (30) above or equal to 10% were retained in the analysis using a threshold similar to prior WES ctDNA studies (24).

Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (NEPC) score

The NEPC score includes genomic- and methylation-based features. Genomic features include RB1 deletion or mutation, TP53 deletion or mutation, AR focal gain or mutation, and CYLD deletion. TP53, RB1, and CYLD genomic-based features for the NEPC feature score are set to 1 for a specific sample if the aberration is present; AR genomic feature is instead set to 1 for a specific sample in case of absence of aberrations. Methylation-based signal includes 2 components based on top 20 hypo- and 20 hyper-methylated sites based on previous tissue analysis (Supplemental Table 11). Briefly, we ranked differentially methylated sites (Supplemental Table 12, ref. 11) by FDR and by β difference (CRPC-NE vs CRPC-Adeno) and retained only those sites found in WGBS data. To avoid redundancy, we also required that each informative CpG site was not within 10 kilobases from all other selected sites. Next, to have comparable methylation levels from tissue and plasma samples, a purity correction of M values was applied using PAMES. Then, for each top hyper- and hypomethylated site, we identified the threshold that best discriminated between CRPC-Adeno and CRPC-NE tissue samples by receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis. Last, plasma methylation data were dichotomized as follows: for each plasma sample, methylation feature score is equal to 1 if the majority of sites show methylation level above (hyper) or below (hypo) the site-specific, tissue-based threshold. The NEPC feature score was computed for a specific sample by counting the number of features set to 1 and normalizing by the number of available features for that sample. Features with no call were set to NA and were not considered in the score computation.

Statistics

Association of plasma genomics and binary clinical variables was performed using 2-tailed Wilcoxon Mann-Whitney U test with significance level set at 5%. Association of plasma genomics and continuous clinical variables was performed using Pearson correlation statistics with significance level set at 5%. Statistical comparison of genomic variables across a sample’s classes was performed using 2-tailed Wilcoxon Mann-Whitney U test with significance level set at 5%. Univariate overall survival and progression-free survival analyses were performed using the Kaplan-Meier estimator (log-rank test). Multivariate overall and progression-free survival analyses were performed using a proportional hazard model with stepwise model selection by Akaike information criterion using forward and backward directions.

Study approval

This study was approved by the Weill Cornell Medicine IRB (nos. 1305013903, 1210013164). Written informed consent was obtained from participants before inclusion in the study.