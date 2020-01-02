Relief of tumor hypoxia unleashes the tumoricidal potential of neutrophils

Relief of tumor hypoxia reduces PMN infiltration into PRPL tumors but improves PMN-dependent tumor control. To directly assess the role of hypoxia in PMN–tumor cell interactions, we housed PRPL mice in a 60% O 2 environmental chamber. This high level of respiratory O 2 exposure is thought to increase oxygen delivery to tissues by increasing the partial pressure of O 2 dissolved in arterial blood (36) and was previously shown to be able to improve the oxygenation of the non–tumor-bearing mouse uterus (37). We chose to house the mice in the chamber starting on postnatal day 18 (P18), because this time point corresponded to when the tumors first started accumulating PMNs and showing signs of hypoxia (5), and to sacrifice them 10 days later on P28, because P28 was the primary terminal end point we employed in our previous study (5). As controls, “normoxia” mice were maintained at ambient O 2 for the same time period. Consistent with results from other species (38), 10 days of hyperoxia exposure did not induce lung inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130952DS1).

Strikingly, hyperoxia housing reduced the uterine tissue densities (cells/mg tissue) of PMNs by approximately 60% (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1D), without affecting the densities of other uterine leukocyte species (Supplemental Figure 1E). Conversely, blood PMN concentrations were modestly increased following hyperoxia exposure (Figure 1B), but this could not be attributed to an increase in immature PMN release from the bone marrow because blood (as well as uterine) PMNs showed the same Ly6Ghi fully mature (39) phenotype under both hyperoxia and normoxia housing conditions (Supplemental Figure 1, F–H). Rather, we found that hyperoxia housing decreased tumor cell production of CXCL5, a potent PMN chemoattractant and inflammatory marker (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Importantly, our previous study employed PRPL mice deficient in the CXCL1/2/5 receptor CXCR2 to demonstrate an absolute requirement for CXCR2 ligands in recruiting PMNs from the blood to the PRPL uterus, while our decision to focus on CXCL5 was motivated by our prior demonstration that CXCL5 was the CXCR2 ligand most highly induced in PRPL uteri following the onset of tumor hypoxia at approximately 3 weeks of age (5), as well as the existence of CXCL5-specific antibodies suitable for immunofluorescence that enabled us to determine expression levels on a per-tumor-cell basis. Thus, our new observations taken together not only demonstrated that hyperoxia housing could decrease uterine PMN densities in PRPL mice, but also suggested that a major underlying mechanism was reduced PMN recruitment from the blood secondary, at least in part, to decreased CXCL5 production by PRPL tumor cells. The reduction in PMN recruitment in turn likely caused a backup of mature cells in the blood.

Figure 1 Improved tumor oxygenation reduces PMN recruitment to PRPL tumors. Mice were housed in either ambient O 2 (normoxia conditions) or 60% O 2 (hyperoxia conditions) for the last 10 days prior to sacrifice on P28. (A and B) Uterine PMN densities and blood PMN concentrations in PRPL mice, as determined by flow cytometry. Uteri were enzymatically disaggregated prior to analysis. PMNs were identified as CD45+Ly6Ghi cells (see Supplemental Figure 1D for gating). (C) Quantification of CXCL5 expression by tumor cells. The cross-sectional area of tumor cells expressing CXCL5 was determined by immunofluorescence staining of uterine tissue sections and normalized to the cross-sectional area of all tumor cells, as identified by cytokeratin 8 (CK8) costaining. Supplemental Figure 2, A–D, shows representative images. (D) Quantification of nuclear HIF-1α, phospho-STAT3 (p-STAT3), and NF-κB p65 expression by tumor cells in PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice, as determined by immunofluorescence staining. The area of positive staining overlying tumor cell nuclei was normalized to the total tumor cell nuclear area per section. (E and F) Representative HIF-1α/CK8–stained sections of PPRL-Csf3r–/– mice, with closeups (lower panels) (n = 6 mice/group; DAPI counterstain). The staining in the myometrium (m) appeared artifactual as it was not cell associated. Graphs also show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. NS, not significant.

Importantly, PMNs themselves can cause tissue hypoxia (40) and are major contributors to tumor inflammation (1), thus creating the potential for feed-forward loops. Accordingly, we also applied respiratory hyperoxia to PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice, which are markedly deficient in uterine PMNs (ref. 5 and see below), in order to identify which of its intrauterine effects were PMN independent. As with PRPL mice, the tumor cells of hyperoxia-housed PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice expressed less CXCL5 than their normoxia counterparts (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Moreover, they showed much less nuclear accumulation of HIF-1α, a direct marker of hypoxia (Figure 1, D–F), as well as less nuclear accumulation of phospho-STAT3, which we found was in turn required for CXCL5 induction (Figure 1D, Supplemental Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast, their level of nuclear NF-κB p65, another inflammatory marker, remained unchanged (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Together these results suggested that respiratory hyperoxia improved PRPL tumor oxygenation in a PMN-independent fashion and that the ensuing relief of tumor hypoxia had several PMN-independent effects on PRPL tumor cells, including decreased CXCL5 expression that in turn reduced PMN recruitment.

Given these results and our prior evidence that PMNs oppose PRPL tumor growth (5), we were surprised to find that the tumor burden of PRPL mice housed in hyperoxia conditions — calculated from measurements of uterine weights and histological assessments of how much each uterus was composed of tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) — was 2.3-fold lower than the tumor burden of PRPL mice housed in normoxia conditions (Figure 2, A, C, and D; as an additional point of comparison, Figure 2H shows, to scale, a section from a non–tumor-bearing control Ptenfl/fl [“PL”] mouse on P28). The reduction in tumor burden was still PMN dependent, however, since hyperoxia housing did not alter the high tumor burden of PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice (Figure 2, B, F, and G, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Importantly, these divergent outcomes were not a consequence of differences in tumor burden between PRPL and PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice at the time we commenced hyperoxia exposure on P18; rather, tumor burdens on P18 were equivalent (Supplemental Figure 4D), consistent with this time point marking the initial onset of tumor hypoxia and PMN infiltration. Moreover, the reduction in tumor burden in PRPL mice following hyperoxia exposure was T cell independent since it was also apparent when the mice were concurrently T cell depleted (Figure 2, A and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–C), consistent with our aforementioned observation that 4-week-old PRPL, PRPL-Rag2–/–, and PRPL-Rag2–/– Il2rg–/– mice all have similar tumor burdens when housed under normoxia conditions (5). Together, these data suggested that hypoxia had a net inhibitory effect on the capacity of PMNs to directly restrain tumor growth, despite its promotion of PMN recruitment.

Figure 2 Relief of tumor hypoxia improves net PMN-dependent tumor control. (A and B) Tumor burden, calculated as the product of uterine weight and percentage cross-sectional area of uterus composed of tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, shows these values). Tumor cells were identified by E-cadherin (E-Cad) immunostaining. The mice were sacrificed on P28; T cells were depleted by administering anti-CD4 and anti-CD8 antibodies on P18, P21, P24, and P27. (C–H) Representative E-Cad–stained sections (n = 6 mice/group; DAPI counterstain). H shows, to scale, a section from a non–tumor-bearing control Ptenfl/fl (“PL”) mouse on P28 as an additional point of comparison. Graphs also show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. The data in A were first assessed by the Kruskal-Wallis test (P < 0.01) and P values were Bonferroni adjusted for multiple comparisons.

Tumor hypoxia influences both PMN-induced tumor cell death and PMN-induced tumor cell proliferation. Previously, by comparing normoxia-housed PRPL with PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice, we had found that PMNs induced both tumor cell death and tumor cell proliferation (5). The cause of cell death was not the direct induction of tumor cell apoptosis but rather a process we referred to as tumor cell “sloughing” in which PMNs caused live tumor cells to detach from their basement membrane, leaving behind prominent segments of endometrial stromal surfaces “denuded” of their overlying epithelium and thus directly contacting the uterine lumen (e.g., see Figure 3, A and B). Consistent with such a process, the tumor cells in PRPL mice comprising epithelial sheets still attached to the endometrial stroma had lost their basolateral polarization of integrin α6β4, an integrin that is critical for epithelial cell adhesion to basement membranes. This polarization was still evident in PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice (Figure 3, C and D, shows representative staining for the α6 subunit). Following detachment, tumor cell debris admixed with PMNs could be seen within the uterine lumen, with the cells presumably dying by either apoptosis or necrosis. In this prior report, we interpreted the PMN-dependent increase in tumor cell proliferation as a wound-healing response induced secondary to the denudation of the endometrial stroma.

Figure 3 PMNs simultaneously promote and inhibit PRPL tumor growth, with the 2 effects divergently influenced by tumor hypoxia. PRPL (A and C) and PRPL-Csf3r–/– (B and D) mice were sacrificed on P28. (A and B) E-Cad/Ly6G double immunostaining to illustrate PMN-dependent tumor cell sloughing and denudation of the uterine stroma (see also ref. 5). Asterisks indicate intraluminal tumor cell debris admixed with PMNs. The arrows demarcate the nearby denuded endometrial surface. s, endometrial stroma; lu, uterine lumen. (C and D) α6/CK8 double immunostaining to illustrate PMN-dependent loss of α6 integrin from the basolateral tumor cell membrane (see also ref. 5). In the PRPL mouse (C), note the epithelial/stromal interface completely devoid of α6 staining (yellow arrowheads) and the intermittent α6 staining at other locations along this interface (white arrowheads). Blood vessels (bv) remain α6+. In the PRPL-Csf3r–/– mouse (D), α6 staining is largely continuous along the epithelial/stromal interface (see Supplemental Figure 5, A–D, for additional representative images). (E and F) Representative E-Cad–stained uterine sections of PRPL mice housed under normoxia and hyperoxia conditions (n = 6 mice/group) to illustrate sloughed tumor cells (asterisks) and denuded endometrial surfaces (arrows). (G and H) Tumor cell sloughing (percentage intraluminal debris of total tumor area (G) and percentage of denuded endometrial surface (H), determined from E-Cad–stained sections. (I) Percentage of tumor epithelial surface with basolateral α6 integrin staining, determined from α6/CK8–stained sections. (J) Tumor cell proliferation, as measured by phospho–histone H3 (p-H3) immunostaining to identify mitotic cells. Graphs also show the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

Thus, to gain greater insight into how hypoxia limited the capacity of PMNs to restrain PRPL tumorigenesis, we determined how hyperoxia housing respectively affected tumor cell death and proliferation. Strikingly, hyperoxia housing increased the amount of sloughed tumor and denuded endometrial surface, while it decreased the amount of tumor epithelium with basolateral α6 polarization as well as the rate of tumor cell proliferation, as measured by phospho–histone H3 (p-H3) immunostaining to identify mitotic cells (Figure 3, E–J, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). These changes were not apparent in PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice, indicating that they were PMN dependent (Figure 3, G–J, Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Moreover, the changes were unaffected by T cell depletion (Supplemental Figure 4, E–H), in accord with T cells not playing a role in the hyperoxia-induced reduction in PRPL tumor burden (Figure 2A), nor were they associated with a change in tumor cell apoptosis among those cells still attached to their basement membrane, as revealed by an immunofluorescence analysis of cleaved caspase-3 (CC-3) expression (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Collectively, these results suggested that improved tumor oxygenation augmented PMN-dependent tumor control via a 2-pronged effect: increased tumor cell death (secondary to increased tumor cell sloughing) and decreased tumor cell proliferation. Moreover, they indicated that the higher rate of tumor cell proliferation in PRPL versus PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice under normoxia conditions actually reflected a direct proproliferative effect of PMNs rather than a wound-healing response, since hyperoxia housing decreased tumor cell proliferation while it simultaneously increased tumor cell death.

Individual PMN products have divergent effects on PRPL tumorigenesis, and divergently manifest these effects with improved tumor oxygenation. Next, we noted that the hyperoxia-induced reduction in tumor burden was not merely due to greater PMN accumulation within the tumor epithelium, since uterine PMNs in hyperoxia-housed PRPL mice instead assumed a more stromal distribution (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). Thus, to identify the hyperoxia-regulated mechanisms of PMN-induced tumor cell death (i.e., sloughing) and proliferation, we evaluated PRPL mice with genetic lesions preventing generation of PMN products previously linked to cancer and basement membrane degradation, namely PRPL-Elane–/– mice deficient in NE, PRPL-Mmp9–/– mice deficient in MMP-9, and PRPL-Cybb–/– mice deficient in the gp91phox subunit of the NADPH oxidase complex expressed by PMNs (NOX2) and used by PMNs to produce high levels of ROS following activation (3, 12, 14). As with PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice, these 3 additional mouse strains all showed the same tumor burdens as PRPL mice at the start of hyperoxia exposure on P18 (Supplemental Figure 6G). Interpretively, we considered the amount of denuded endometrial surface to be a positive function of the level of tumor cell sloughing, since tumor cell sloughing generates these surfaces, but a negative function of tumor cell proliferation, since proliferation-induced reepithelialization would be expected to promote their disappearance.

Most straightforwardly, exposure of PRPL-Elane–/–, PRPL-Cybb–/–, and PRPL-Mmp9–/– mice to respiratory hyperoxia had no effect on their respective tumor burdens, thus indicating that NE, NOX2-derived ROS, and MMP-9 were all involved in the influence of hypoxia over net tumor growth (Figure 4, A–I). However, whereas the tumor burdens of normoxia-housed PRPL-Cybb–/– and PRPL-Mmp9–/– mice were similar to those of PRPL mice, the tumor burdens of PRPL-Elane–/– mice were greatly reduced. This reduction could be attributed to a low level of tumor cell proliferation, which was evident under both normoxia and hyperoxia conditions and was moreover unaffected by hyperoxia housing (Figure 4J). Together, these results suggested that NE fostered tumor cell proliferation, similar to its previously documented effect in lung cancer (14), and that relief from tumor hypoxia decreased tumor cell proliferation in PRPL mice in part by attenuating this influence. Consistent with this possibility, hyperoxia-induced tumor cell sloughing appeared NE independent, since hyperoxia housing, despite having no effect on tumor proliferation in PRPL-Elane–/– mice, increased their percentage of denuded surface and decreased their α6 basolateral staining (Figure 4, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). On the other hand, hyperoxia housing did not increase the amount of sloughed tumor cells in PRPL-Elane–/– mice (Figure 4M), as might have been expected, but we considered it unlikely that changes in sloughing would be detectable when tumor burden was so low and potentially only highly adherent cells remained attached to the endometrial stromal surface. A similar consideration likely explained why hyperoxia housing did not further decrease tumor burden in PRPL-Elane–/– mice (Figure 4, C, D, and I).

Figure 4 Role of NE, neutrophil-derived ROS, and MMP-9 in PMN control over tumor cell death and proliferation. (A–H) Representative CK8-stained sections of PRPL (A and B), PRPL-Elane–/– (C and D), PRPL-Cybb–/– (E and F), and PRPL-Mmp9–/– (G and H) mice, housed in normoxia or hyperoxia conditions (n = 6–8 mice/group). These are the same sections for which α6 costaining is shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Quantification of (I) tumor burden, (J) tumor cell proliferation, (K) percentage of denuded endometrial surface, (L) percentage of tumor epithelial surface with basolateral α6 integrin staining, (M) percentage of sloughed tumor cells, and (N) uterine PMN tissue densities, as determined by flow cytometry. The data for PRPL mice are the same as in Figures 1–3. See Supplemental Figure 5 for representative images of α6 immunostaining. Graphs also show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. Differences between normoxia data were first assessed by the Kruskal-Wallis test (P < 0.01) and P values were Bonferroni adjusted for multiple comparisons.

We next noted that tumor cell proliferation in PRPL-Cybb–/– mice was also low, like in PRPL-Elane–/– mice, and was similarly unaffected by hyperoxia housing (Figure 4J). This suggested that NOX2-derived ROS also promoted PRPL tumor cell proliferation and that this influence waned when the tumor was rendered less hypoxic. However, since the tumor burdens of normoxia-housed PRPL-Cybb–/– mice were similar to those of PRPL mice, their low tumor cell proliferation rate must have been canceled out by a concomitant reduction in tumor cell sloughing. Consistent with this possibility, α6 basolateral staining was dramatically increased in normoxia-housed PRPL-Cybb–/– (versus PRPL mice; Figure 4L and Supplemental Figure 5, A and G). Moreover, hyperoxia housing only mildly affected this high level of staining and had no effect on percentage of denuded surface or amount of intraluminal debris (Figure 4, K–M, and Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Similarly, PRPL-Mmp9–/– mice showed no change in percentage of denuded surface, amount of intraluminal debris, or α6 basolateral staining following hyperoxia housing, with their α6 basolateral staining under normoxia housing conditions marginally increased over that of PRPL mice (P = 0.078) (Figure 4, K–M, and Supplemental Figure 5, A, I, and J). Together, these observations suggested a dual requirement for NOX2-derived ROS and MMP-9 in tumor cell killing, particularly under conditions of improved tumor oxygenation. Tumor cell proliferation in PRPL-Mmp9–/– mice remained similar to that in PRPL mice and sensitive to respiratory hyperoxia, suggesting that it was not controlled by MMP-9 in a major way (Figure 4J). Of interest, NE deficiency reduced PMN tissue densities in PRPL tumors, while NOX2 and MMP-9 deficiencies abrogated the response of these densities to respiratory hyperoxia (Figure 4N). Most likely, these latter findings reflected the respective impact of the Elane, Cybb, and Mmp9 mutations on tumor burden and thus intrinsic levels of tumor hypoxia, combined with the aforementioned ability of PMNs to promote hypoxia and inflammation and thus their own recruitment in feed-forward fashion.

These mouse mutants also provided insight into how hyperoxia housing and tumor-associated PMNs controlled the advent of severe tumor hypoxia, as revealed through use of pimonidazole, a hypoxia-sensing reagent that becomes reactive when local tissue O 2 levels fall below 1.3% (41). This was not a straightforward issue, since the percentage of pimonidazole+ tumor area in PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice was not reduced when the mice were housed in hyperoxia conditions (Supplemental Figure 7, A, J, and K), despite the tumor cells showing dramatically reduced nuclear HIF-1α staining, as described above (Figure 1, D–F). These observations suggested a disconnect between the processes that were inducing the moderate levels of hypoxia (i.e., O 2 below ~6%) sufficient to induce HIF-1α activation (42) and the processes that were inducing severe hypoxia, as revealed by the pimonidazole reaction. As discussed further below, however, we noted that the percentages of pimonidazole+ tumor cells across all mouse groups analyzed (Supplemental Figure 7) were elevated only when the data above suggested high tumor cell exposure to NE, and not in cases of high tumor cell proliferation, high ROS production by PMNs, or low levels of tumor cell killing.

Hypoxia alters the transcriptional signature of tumor-associated PMNs. To gain greater insight into how hypoxia altered the functionality of tumor-associated PMNs, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) on PMNs sorted from the uteri of PRPL mice housed in hyperoxia and normoxia conditions. Of the 423 protein-coding genes that were differentially expressed (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 1), some of the more interesting genes became clear when we visualized differential expression in terms of absolute changes in normalized read counts (Figure 5B). One gene upregulated in PMNs from hyperoxia uteri was Cybb, consistent with prior results with mouse PMN-MDSCs (26) and suggestive of greater ROS production. These cells also expressed higher levels of Mmp2 and Mmp14, which encode key activators of MMP-9 (43). Mmp9 itself was highly expressed by tumor-associated PMNs, as expected (5), but not differentially expressed (data not shown). Indeed, gelatin zymography performed on PRPL uterine extracts revealed similar total MMP-9 levels (active plus inactive forms) when the mice were housed in hyperoxia conditions, but a greater amount of the active form (Figure 5, C and F). Since hyperoxia conditions reduced PMN densities by approximately 60% (Figure 1A), this increase likely underestimates the amount of active MMP-9 generated by PMNs on a per-cell basis. Irrespective of housing condition, uterine MMP-9 levels in PRPL mice were much higher than in PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice (Figure 5C), indicating that PMNs were a major source of MMP-9 in PRPL tumors, in accord with our prior immunofluorescence analysis (5). Moreover, hyperoxia housing did not increase MMP-9 activation in the uteri of PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice (Figure 5D). This observation indicated that the elevation in MMP-9 activity seen in the uteri of hyperoxia-housed PRPL mice involved the PMN-dependent component of its production and activation, and was consistent with the hyperoxia housing–induced increase in the cells’ expression of Mmp2 and Mmp14.

Figure 5 Relief of tumor hypoxia alters the transcriptional signature of tumor-associated PMNs and their production of active MMP-9 and NE. (A) Volcano plot showing the 423 differentially expressed protein-coding genes (FDR < 0.05) in PMNs isolated from PRPL mice housed under normoxia versus hyperoxia conditions (n = 3 per group). We excluded genes whose maximal average normalized reads in both of the 2 groups was less than 50. (B) Volcano plot of this same gene set but with the x axis showing the log 10 of the absolute difference in mean normalized reads, to accentuate genes that are more differentially expressed in absolute terms. (C–E) Gelatin and casein zymograms performed on uterine extracts. Each lane represents a different mouse. Equal protein amounts were loaded per well. (F and G) Quantification of MMP-9 and NE band intensities. Graphs also show the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. In addition to the 2 gels shown (C and E), these data came from extracts run in 2 additional gelatin zymograms and 1 additional casein zymogram.

Given the recent description of HLA class II–expressing PMNs in human cancer (9), we also noted the upregulated expression of genes related to peptide–MHC class II (MHCII) complex generation and costimulation, including Cd74, Ciita, H2-Ab1, H2-Aa, H2-Eb1, and Cd40 (Figure 5, A and B). With respect to downregulated genes, Siglecf stood out (Figure 5B) given the recent identification of SiglecF as a marker of tumor-promoting PMNs in lung cancer (8). Elane transcripts were undetectable under both normoxia and hyperoxia conditions, consistent with this gene’s transcription during granulopoiesis (44); however, casein zymograms revealed decreased intrauterine NE activity following hyperoxia housing (Figure 5, E and G). These zymograms also revealed a total lack of NE activity in the uteri of PRPL-Csf3r–/– mice, indicating that the source of this enzyme was exclusively PMNs. Of interest, the transcriptional changes in uterine PMNs isolated from hyperoxia- versus normoxia-housed PRPL mice did not bear an obvious relationship to the differences between N1 and N2 PMNs (45). Moreover, only a limited number of the differentially expressed genes we identified were present in a recent comparison between immunosuppressive PMN-MDSCs from cancer patients and their normal PMN counterparts (46), and these genes (e.g., Cpvl, S100a10, Ahnak, and genes encoding MHCII molecules) were all expressed at respectively higher levels in both PMN-MDSCs and hyperoxia-exposed PMNs, despite the apparently contrasting biological properties of these cell types.

PMNs exist as malleable, hypoxia-regulated subpopulations in the tumor microenvironment. Capitalizing on these data, we performed flow cytometry on disaggregated uterine tissues to further determine how hypoxia altered PMN phenotypes within the tumor microenvironment. As a point of comparison, we also assessed PMNs recruited to non–tumor-bearing uteri. Recruitment was accomplished by injecting LPS 24 hours prior to sacrifice into the uterine lumen of 4-week-old phenotypically wild-type “PL” mice bearing floxed alleles of Pten but no Pgr-Cre transgene. Remarkably, LPS injection induced the sloughing of the uterine epithelium, and this was primarily due to the recruited PMNs since it was much less apparent in LPS-injected PL-Csf3r–/– mice (Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 8A). For both PRPL and LPS-injected PL mice, uterine but not blood PMNs divided into CD11blo versus CD11bhi subsets at an approximately 80%/20% relative proportion that was unaffected by hyperoxia housing (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8B). Both subsets, moreover, contained cells that were producing ROS as well as cells expressing SiglecF. Strikingly, hyperoxia housing altered the expression of these 2 markers, but this effect was evident only in PRPL mice and was much more apparent with the CD11blo subset (Figure 6, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 8, C–E). For this subset, hyperoxia housing reduced the proportion of ROS–SiglecF+ cells, increased the proportion of ROS+SiglecF– cells, and reduced SiglecF expression levels on ROS+SiglecF+ double-positive cells. CD11bhi uterine PMNs, by contrast, showed only statistically insignificant changes (albeit with directionally parallel trends) and were much more ROS+SiglecF+ double positive to begin with in PRPL mice (Supplemental Figure 8, C–E). Blood PMNs showed no ROS production and their expression of SiglecF, which was detectable on approximately 20% of the cells in both PRPL and LPS-injected PL mice, was unchanged by hyperoxia housing (Supplemental Figure 8, F and G).

Figure 6 Relief of tumor hypoxia alters the phenotype of tumor-associated PMNs. PRPL mice were subjected to hyperoxic housing for 10 days prior to sacrifice on P28; PL and PL-Csf3r–/– mice received intrauterine injections of LPS 24 hours prior to sacrifice on P28. Some of the PL mice were also subjected to hyperoxic housing for this 24-hour period. (A–C) Representative E-Cad–stained uterine cross sections (n = 5–8 mice/group). Asterisks (B) and arrows (C) indicate intraluminal debris; see Supplemental Figure 8A for its quantification. (D) Representative flow cytometry plots of Ly6Ghi cells from the blood and uteri (n = 6–7 mice/group, see Supplemental Figure 8B for quantification of uterine PMNs). (E) Representative flow cytometry plots showing ROS production and SiglecF expression by uterine CD11blo PMNs (n = 6–7 mice/group). ROS production was determined through use of dihydrorhodamine 123, a cell-permeant fluorescent ROS detection reagent. DMSO is the solvent for this reagent. (F and G) Flow cytometric quantification of ROS production and SiglecF expression by CD11blo PMNs. Cells were gated on live/CD45+/Ly6Ghi events, and then were subdivided according to CD11b expression levels (see Supplemental Figure 8, C–E, for analysis of the CD11bhi cells). Graphs also show the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

These observations were consistent with the Cybb and Siglecf expression changes detected by RNA-Seq. We also found that hyperoxia housing increased the level of MHCII expression by tumor-associated PMNs, also consistent with the RNA-Seq analysis. In this case, however, it was the CD11bhi and not the CD11blo subset that was affected, but similar to our results with ROS production and SiglecF expression, the shift was not apparent in blood PMNs nor in PMNs recruited to the uterus by LPS (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). Together, these results suggested that the phenotype of tumor-associated PMNs remains malleable and that hyperoxia housing altered this phenotype, at least in part by relieving tumor hypoxia and not by having some kind of de novo and potentially artifactual or systemic effect on PMNs. Consistent with this possibility, hyperoxia housing did not augment epithelial sloughing in LPS-injected PL mice (Supplemental Figure 8A). Importantly, we cannot formally rule out the possibility that hyperoxia housing had additional effects on PMNs prior to their extravasation into the tumor-bearing uterus; however, our observation that blood PMNs in PRPL mice had a uniformly Ly6Ghi surface phenotype following both normoxia and hyperoxia housing (Supplemental Figure 1, F–H) argues against hyperoxia exposure inducing emergency granulopoiesis and thus a shift toward an immature PMN phenotype. On the other hand, and consistent with an effect of the tumor per se on granulopoiesis, PMN frequencies in the blood are mildly elevated in the blood of 4-week-old PRPL compared with PL mice (5), while approximately 5% of blood PMNs in PRPL but not PL mice expressed MHCII (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D).

Of note, levels of SiglecF expression by PMNs within PRPL and LPS-injected PL uteri barely reached those of eosinophils in the same specimens (Supplemental Figure 9E), thus distinguishing SiglecF+ PMNs in 4-week PRPL tumors from lung cancer–associated PMNs, whose SiglecF expression levels are similar to that of eosinophils (8). Provocatively, however, SiglecF expression by uterine PMNs was much more pronounced when the cells were isolated from 12-week-old PRPL mice, thus suggesting an effect of tumor stage on PMN phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 9, F and G).

PMNs, employing both NOX2 and mitochondria, constitute the vast majority of ROS-producing cells in PRPL tumors, but hypoxia only regulates ROS production by NOX2. Given that the 2 PMN subsets in PRPL tumors showed different behaviors with respect to ROS production, we next determined the extent to which these 2 subsets produced ROS via NOX2 and thus might contribute toward the NOX2-dependent tumor cell killing we documented using PRPL-Cybb–/– mice. As expected from the above flow analysis, hyperoxia housing increased ROS production by CD11blo PMNs (now viewing the cells in aggregate independently of SiglecF expression levels). This increase was dependent on NOX2, as it was not apparent in CD11blo PMNs isolated from the uteri of hyperoxia-housed PRPL-Cybb–/– mice (Figure 7A). Unexpectedly, however, ROS production by CD11blo PMNs from PRPL-Cybb–/– mice was still quite substantial (~40% positive cells) and similar to that of CD11blo PMNs from PRPL mice housed under normoxia conditions (Figure 7A). A similar pattern was evident with CD11bhi PMNs (which in general produced more ROS than their CD11blo counterparts), although their hyperoxia-induced increase in ROS production, following their isolation from PRPL mice, was more modest in terms of fold induction (and did not reach statistical significance; Figure 7B). NOX2-dependent ROS production following hyperoxia housing was also evident when all PMNs were considered together (Figure 7C). Importantly, ROS production via mitochondrial respiration is known to be elevated in PMNs isolated from human patients with Cybb deficiencies (47), thus precluding rigorous interpretation of these data with respect to the relative contributions of NOX2 versus mitochondrial respiration to ROS production by tumor-associated PMNs in PRPL tumors; however, they are consistent with the possibility that mitochondrial respiration and not NOX2 is the dominant source of PMN-derived ROS in the PRPL tumor microenvironment under normoxia housing conditions. Moreover, we found that PMNs constitute the vast majority (~90%) of ROS-producing cells in the PRPL tumor microenvironment under both normoxia and hyperoxia housing conditions, with the amount of ROS produced by PMNs on a per-cell basis also greatly exceeding all other cell types (Figure 7, D and E). Together, these data suggest that mitochondrial respiration by PMNs is the major source of ROS in the PRPL tumor microenvironment, particularly when the tumor is allowed to remain hypoxic, and that stimulation of NOX2 activity in PMNs upon relief of tumor hypoxia generates the ROS that promotes tumor cell sloughing.