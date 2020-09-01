Impaired hypocretin/orexin system alters responses to salient stimuli in obese male mice

Since we predicted that obesity weakens the Hcrt system, we evaluated the function of this system in male C57BL/6J mice fed a normal diet or high-fat diet (HFD) for 10 to 12 weeks. In all the experiments reported in this study, mice that gained nearly or more than 100% of their original body weight following consumption of HFD for 10 to 12 weeks were included in the “obese” group, while those on normal chow were used as controls. In typical cohorts of mice included in our studies, the control group exhibited a lower body weight (control: 27.2 ± 1.5 g, n = 15 mice; DIO: 36.4 ± 2.4, n = 16 mice, t = 3.244, df = 29, P < 0.01, 2-tailed t test, Figure 1A) and percentage of fat mass than DIO mice (control: 13.0% ± 1.9%, n = 12 mice; DIO: 23.2% ± 2.6%, n = 9 mice, t = 3.245, df = 19, P < 0.01, 2-tailed t test, Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Measurements of body weight, body composition, and basic electrophysiological and morphological parameters in Hcrt cells in control and DIO mice. (A and B) Body weight (control, n = 15 mice; DIO, n = 16 mice) and percentage of fat mass (control, n = 12 mice; DIO, n = 9 mice) in control (Con) and DIO mice sampled in animals used in our experiments. *P < 0.01, 2-tailed t test. Data shown in these panels were from different cohorts of mice. (C and D) Input resistance and membrane capacitance of Hcrt cells tested with potassium-based pipette solution in control (n = 32 cells from 12 mice) and DIO mice (n = 31 cells from 12 mice). (E) Lengths of primary cilia (PC) in Hcrt cells. Left: microscopic image of a primary cilium (red) in a Hcrt (green) cell in control Hcrt-GFP mice. GFP was expressed in Hcrt cells under the control of a Hcrt promoter in Hcrt-GFP mice (39, 44, 69). PC was detected by immunostaining for AC3 using an anti-AC3 primary antibody. Scale bar: 10 μm. Right: mean lengths of primary cilia in Hcrt cells in control (n= 61 cells from 3 mice) and DIO (n = 63 cells from 3 mice) mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test.

Obesity-induced impairments in cellular functions of Hcrt cells in mice. We started by determining whether DIO induces any changes in electrophysiological and morphological parameters of cell bodies of the Hcrt cells where synaptic and nonsynaptic inputs are integrated and outputs of the neurons are determined. Our data indicated that the input resistance (R in ) (control, 385.3 ± 38.0 MΩ, n = 32 cells; DIO, 440.7 ± 103.7 MΩ, n = 31 cells, t = 0.5069, df = 61, P = 0.61, 2-tailed t test) and membrane capacitance (control, 19.47 ± 0.60 pF, n = 32; DIO, 19.81 ± 0.64 pF, n = 31 cells; t = 0.3824, df = 61, P = 0.70, 2-tailed t test) were not significantly different in Hcrt cells when comparing control and DIO animals (Figure 1, C and D). A growing body of evidence shows that primary cilia contribute to many cellular functions in neurons and are important organelles that are altered as a result of physiological or behavioral challenges (32–36). Among many changes in neuronal morphology induced by the development of obesity in animals, modifications of primary cilia in nerve cells in brain areas regulating energy balance are an emerging hallmark in obese animals. Accordingly, primary cilia are shortened or diminished in brain areas involved in energy metabolism in obese animal models (32–34). Type 3 adenylyl cyclase (AC3) is predominantly expressed in neuronal primary cilia and is a biological marker of this structure (32, 35, 37). We therefore used immunocytochemistry for AC3 as a marker for primary cilia in Hcrt cells of Hcrt-GFP mice to measure the length of primary cilia in control versus obese mice as in previous studies (refs. 32, 35 and Figure 1E). The mean length of primary cilia in Hcrt cells was significantly shorter in obese mice compared with control animals (Figure 1E; control: 8.85 ± 0.58 μm, n = 61 cells from 3 mice; obese mice: 6.91 ± 0.58 μm, n = 63 cells from 3 mice; t = 2.354, df = 122, P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test).

Next, we determined whether the function of the Hcrt system is altered by the consumption of HFD in these obese mice. Since synaptic inputs onto Hcrt cells contribute to their excitation (38, 39), we examined synaptic parameters of glutamatergic and GABAergic synapses onto Hcrt cells (Figure 2, A–C). The frequencies of miniature excitatory postsynaptic currents (control, 322.3 ± 38.6 events/min, n = 33; obese, 279.8 ± 33.6 events/min, n = 34, t = 0.831, P = 0.41, 2-tailed t test) and miniature inhibitory postsynaptic currents (control, 93.9 ± 17.9 events/min, n = 38; obese, 69.8 ± 9.8 events/min, n = 38, t = 1.178, P = 0.24, 2-tailed t test) were not significantly different between control and obese mice (Figure 2A). The averaged medians of miniature excitatory postsynaptic current (mEPSC) (control, 14.1 ± 0.8 pA, n = 33; obese, 13.8 ± 0.5 pA, n = 34, t = 0.271, P = 0.78, 2-tailed t test) and miniature inhibitory postsynaptic current (mIPSC) amplitudes (control, 29.3 ± 1.6 pA, n = 38; obese, 29.8 ± 1.6 pA, n = 38, t = 0.184, P = 0.85, 2-tailed t test) were also not significantly different between control and obese mice (Figure 2B). Next, we examined the balance between excitatory and inhibitory inputs onto Hcrt cells by plotting the logarithmic scales of frequencies of mEPSCs (x axis) and mIPSCs (y axis) measured in the same cells from both groups (Figure 2C). Correlation analysis with the trend line along the data points from each group (control: r2 = 0.0081, F[1, 30] = 0.00195, P = 0.965; DIO: r2 = 0.162, F[1, 30] = 5.80, P < 0.05) indicated a significant correlation in obese mice, but not in control, and these 2 groups showed a modest difference between the distributions, with a shift toward the y axis in obese animals (F[1, 60] = 3.026, P = 0.087; Figure 2C). Hcrt neurons in obese animals receive fewer inputs overall and also proportionally more inhibitory, and fewer excitatory, inputs than Hcrt cells from control mice. These results suggest that obesity might induce a change in the excitation/inhibition balance among inputs onto Hcrt cells in obese animals, so we examined this hypothesis in more detail.

Figure 2 Synaptic deficiency in the Hcrt system in obese mice. (A and B) Frequency and median amplitude of miniature EPSCs and IPSCs recorded in Hcrt cells from control (n = 6 mice) and obese (n = 6 mice) groups. (C) Excitatory and inhibitory inputs onto Hcrt cells from control and obese mice. Each dot is plotted with logarithmic scales of mEPSC (x axis) and mIPSC (y axis) frequencies from the same cell. (D–H) Evoked EPSCs triggered by HFS (100 Hz, 50 pulses) in Hcrt cells in LH slices from control (n = 10 cells from 5 mice) and obese (n = 11 cells from 3 mice) groups. (D) Raw eEPSC traces (top, control mice; bottom, obese mice). (E) Averaged amplitudes (normalized to the first eEPSC) during HFS (initial 20 pulses) in Hcrt cells. (F) Decay constants of eEPSC amplitudes during initial 20 pulses of HFS in control (black) and obese (red) mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test. (G and H) Release probability of glutamatergic synapses on Hcrt cells in control and obese mice. (G) Cumulative eEPSC amplitude normalized to the maximum value from 2 representative cells in control (black) and obese (red) mice. Linear regression along the last 15 data points was performed and y intercept (RRP train ) was obtained. (H) Release probability in Hcrt cells from control and obese mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test. (I) STDP in Hcrt neurons from control (black, n = 6 cells from 3 mice) and obese (red, n = 8 cells from 4 mice) animals. Left panel: time courses of normalized eEPSC amplitudes before and after the STD protocol (indicated by the arrow). Top: raw traces of eEPSPs recorded at time points 1 and 2. Right panel: eEPSP before and 40 minutes after STD protocol in Hcrt cells from control and DIO mice. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA.

It has been reported that the releasable pools of neurotransmitters measured with action potential–independent (AP-independent) miniature events might be different from those measured with AP-dependent evoked release (40). Since our data suggest modest changes in the presynaptic parameters of glutamatergic synapses onto Hcrt cells from obese mice, we examined the probability of release from glutamatergic synapses onto Hcrt cells in LH slices from control and obese mice with electric stimulation, using established methods (41). In the presence of picrotoxin (50 μM), evoked EPSCs were triggered by a train of high-frequency stimulation (HFS) (100 Hz, 50 pulses) in Hcrt cells from control and obese mice. The amplitude of evoked EPSCs recorded during the HFS decayed more rapidly in Hcrt cells from control mice than in those from obese animals (control: decay constant = 0.083 ± 0.019, n = 10 from 5 mice; obese: decay constant = 0.030 ± 0.007, n = 11 from 3 mice; t = 2.657, df = 19, P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test; Figure 2, D–F). This suggests a significant decrease in the probability of release or the size of the readily releasable pool in glutamatergic synapses onto Hcrt cells in obese mice as compared with their controls. To evaluate the amplitude of the responses, we next analyzed the first 40 evoked EPSCs during the HFS in each recorded cell, using established methods modified from published studies (41). The cumulative amplitude of evoked EPSCs recorded from each cell from control and obese mice was measured and normalized (Figure 2G). The linear regression of the last 15 points of cumulative eEPSCs was plotted and back extrapolated to the y axis for each cell in each group (ref. 41 and Figure 2G). The y intercept corresponded to the effective readily releasable pool (eRRP or RRP train , hereafter eRRP) for that cell, and the release probability was calculated as the quotient of the value of the first EPSC (normalized to the maximum value) divided by eRRP (41) for cells from both control and obese groups (Figure 2H). The mean of release probability (P r ) was significantly lower in obese mice than in controls (control: P r = 0.33 ± 0.05, n = 10 cells from 5 mice; obese: P r = 0.19 ± 0.04, n = 11 cells from 3 mice; t = 2.224, df = 19, P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test). In addition to changes in basic synaptic properties of glutamatergic synapses, the induction of synaptic plasticity of glutamatergic synapses was examined with a spike-timing dependent (STD) protocol (refs. 42, 43 and Figure 2I). STD plasticity (STDP) was intact in control mice, but not in obese mice (diet and STDP interaction: F[1, 12] = 8.307, P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA; post hoc Holm-Šidák test: control group, before STD versus after STD, t = 3.816, df = 12, P < 0.01; DIO group, before STD versus after STD, t = 0.0042, df = 12, P > 0.05). Together, our results demonstrate that AP-dependent presynaptic parameters of glutamatergic synapses onto Hcrt cells were significantly altered in obese mice and that the balance between inhibitory and excitatory inputs onto Hcrt cells was modestly shifted toward inhibition. The expression of synaptic plasticity was also impaired in Hcrt cells in obese mice.

The Hcrt system is under the control of many neurotransmitter systems that are involved in homeostatic, behavioral, and environmental responses (13, 14). Dopamine (DA) signaling modulates the Hcrt system and is involved in its ability to mediate reward seeking, arousal, and wakefulness (39, 44). DA-mediated signaling has been shown to regulate behaviors such as reward seeking in a manner responsive to metabolic status (overnutrition or caloric restriction) (45, 46). Therefore, we tested the effects of selective D1 and D2 agonists on membrane potential and APs in Hcrt cells from control and obese mice. Consistent with our previous finding that activation of D1 DA receptors (D1DR) mediated the excitation of Hcrt cells by enhancing presynaptic release of glutamate (39), the application of a low dose of the selective D1DR agonist SKF38393 (5 μM) in the presence of picrotoxin (50 μM) increased the frequency of APs (baseline = 3.17 ± 0.56 Hz, n = 7 from 5 mice) in Hcrt cells in control mice, which was borderline statistically significant (Figure 3, A and B; during application: 147.03% ± 13.64% of baseline; 10 minutes after washout: 159.46% ± 30.27% of baseline; n = 7 cells from 5 mice; F[2, 12] = 3.355, P = 0.0696, repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA). In contrast, this dose of SKF38393 (5 μM) did not alter AP firing (baseline = 3.11 ± 0.70 Hz, n = 8 from 6 mice) of Hcrt cells from obese mice (Figure 3B; during application: 89.97% ± 20.85% of baseline; 10 minutes after washout: 115.82% ± 17.69% of baseline; n = 8 cells from 6 mice; F[2, 14] = 1.226, P = 0.3232, repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA). The percentage changes in AP frequencies induced by SKF in Hcrt cells was significantly different between control and obese mice (control: 147.03% ± 13.64% of baseline, n = 7 cells from 5 mice; obese mice: 89.97% ± 20.85% of baseline, n = 8 cells from 6 mice; t = 2.217, df = 13, P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test). The membrane potential was not significantly changed by SKF38393 application in Hcrt cells from either group (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 The D1DR- but not the D2DR-mediated effect was impaired in Hcrt cells in obese mice compared with control counterparts. (A) Raw traces of membrane potential (MP) and APs recorded before, during, and after the application of a specific D1 receptor agonist, SKF, in Hcrt cells in control mice. Please note that AP amplitudes were small due to the use of whole-cell recording with a high series resistance to preserve intracellular contents and prevent rundown of AP firing in Hcrt cells in this experiment. The shaded bar indicates the application of SKF. (B and C) Averaged changes in AP frequencies and MP values before, during, and after the application of SKF in Hcrt neurons in control (n = 7 cells from 5 mice) and obese (DIO, n = 8 cells from 6 mice) groups. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test. (D) Averaged MP before, during, and after the application of a selective D2 receptor agonist (Suma) in Hcrt neurons in control and obese mice. *P < 0.01, repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA.

We next tested the effect of the selective D2 DA receptor (D2DR) agonist sumanirole (2 μM) on the membrane potential of Hcrt cells in the presence of tetrodotoxin (TTX) (0.5 μM; Figure 3D). Consistent with the observation that D2DR activation can alter the membrane potential of Hcrt neurons (47), sumanirole induced a significant hyperpolarization of these cells in both control (n = 6 cells from 3 mice; baseline: –58.9 ± 3.2 mV, sumanirole: –65.2 ± 3.5 mV, washout: –60.5 ± 2.9 mV; F[2, 10] = 7.697, P < 0.01, repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA; Tukey’s post hoc test, baseline vs. sumanirole, q = 5.326, df = 10, P < 0.01; baseline vs. washout, q = 1.316, df = 10, P > 0.05) and obese mice (n = 7 cells from 3 mice; baseline: –63.0 ± 1.8 mV, sumanirole: –67.8 ± 1.6 mV, washout: -65.5 ± 2.3 mV; F[2, 12] = 18.55, P < 0.01, repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA; Tukey’s post hoc test, baseline vs. sumanirole, q = 8.612, df = 12, P < 0.01; baseline vs. washout, q = 4.446, df = 12, P < 0.05). The hyperpolarization induced by sumanirole in Hcrt cells was not significantly different between control and obese mice (control: 6.3 ± 2.1 mV, n = 6 from 3 mice; obese mice: 4.8 ± 0.5 mV, n = 7 from 3 mice; t = 0.7327, df = 11, P = 0.479, 2-tailed t test). These results suggest that D1 receptor–mediated excitation of Hcrt cells was attenuated, while D2-mediated signaling was not altered in obese mice compared with control animals.

Obesity-induced impairments in the activity of neuronal networks in vivo in mice. Since the Hcrt system is weakened in obese mice, it is logical to hypothesize that the target brain regions of this system would be compromised due to impaired output of Hcrt cells. It has been reported that the LH area, in addition to containing the Hcrt cell bodies, has a high level of hypocretin innervation itself (12). Therefore, we determined whether diminished Hcrt neuronal function leads to altered network activity in the hypocretin hub located in the LH area. We performed in vivo recordings of local field potentials (LFPs) in the LH area (Figure 4) in 4 groups of Hcrt-Cre mice under urethane anesthesia: control (ND, saline during recording, n = 7 mice), obese (HFD, saline during recording, n = 7 mice), obese-DREADD-CNO (where DREADD indicates designer receptor exclusively activated by a designer drug and CNO indicates clozapine N-oxide) (HFD+DREADD+CNO, Hcrt-Cre mice fed on HFD expressing the excitatory DREADD in Hcrt neurons, CNO during recording, n = 7 mice), and obese-CNO (HFD+CNO, Hcrt-Cre mice fed on HFD without DREADD expression, CNO during recording, n = 4 mice). This design allowed us to determine whether there is a causal relationship between changes in LFPs in the LH area in obese mice and deficiency of the Hcrt system. The expression of a stimulatory DREADD selectively in Hcrt neurons was performed in a subset of obese mice (HFD+DREADD+CNO group) using a conditional adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector (rAAV5/EF1α-DIO-hM3Dq[Gq]-mCherry) infused into the LH of Hcrt-Cre mice (Figure 4). The designer drug CNO (0.3 mg/kg, i.p.) or saline was administered to animals 10 minutes after establishing a stable LFP recording, and the effects were measured 20 minutes after the injection of CNO. To exclude a potential nonselective effect induced by the drug, CNO was administered to another subset of obese mice without expression of DREADD (HFD+CNO group). There was a significant difference in spontaneous γ oscillation (30–90 Hz) in the LH area (F[3, 21] = 8.488, P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA) among the 4 groups of mice (Figure 4C). Compared with that in the control groups, γ oscillation was significantly increased in obese mice (ND vs. HFD, q = 4.599, df = 21, P < 0.05, Tukey’s post hoc test), while selective stimulation of Hcrt cells with CNO in the obese-DREADD-CNO group significantly decreased the γ oscillation power to the level of control mice (ND vs. HFD+DREADD+CNO, q = 0.921, df = 21, P = 0.914, Tukey’s post hoc test). In contrast, there was no effect of CNO in the “control” obese-CNO group on spontaneous γ oscillation, which remained significantly enhanced compared with that of control mice (ND vs. HFD+CNO, q = 6.436, df = 21, P < 0.01, Tukey’s post hoc test). These results suggest that elevated γ oscillation in the LH is likely due to impaired Hcrt activity in obese mice.

Figure 4 Spontaneous neural oscillations recorded from the LH in mice under urethane anesthesia. (A) Images showing the expression of a stimulatory DREADD receptor (hM3Dq) selectively in Hcrt cells through an AAV viral vector (rAAV5/EF1α-DIO-hM3Dq[Gq]-mCherry) under the control of Cre-recombinase expressed specifically in Hcrt cells in Hcrt-Cre mice. Top: diagram showing the bilateral microinjection of the AAV viral vector into the LH. Bottom: confocal microscopic images of immunostaining of Hcrt (left, green), expression of mCherry (middle, red), and overlap of Hcrt and mCherry signals in Hcrt cells. Scale bars: 40 μm. (B) Diagram showing the placement of the recording electrode in the LH. Scale bars: 0.05 mV, 0.1 seconds. (C) Both obese (HFD, n = 7 mice) and obese-CNO (HFD+CNO, hM3Dq– mice injected with CNO, n = 4 mice) animals showed significantly enhanced LH γ oscillation power compared with control (ND, n = 7 mice) and obese mice with a selective activation of Hcrt cells through the hM3Dq receptor (HFD+DREADD+CNO, n = 7 mice). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. Top: raw traces of typical LFPs in γ band from control (ND) and obese (HFD) mice (signal is band-pass filtered between 30 and 90 Hz).

Next, we determined whether activity of neural circuits outside the hypothalamus is altered as a consequence of impaired output from the Hcrt system in obese mice. The hippocampus is essential for numerous cognitive behaviors. In particular, the dorsal hippocampus is critical for learning the context-drug association measured in drug-seeking behaviors, such as conditioned place preference (CPP) (48–53). Similarly, active coping in the forced swim paradigm also requires intact hippocampal activity (54–57). Importantly, Hcrt neurons provide direct innervation and modulation of the hippocampus (58–61), providing an anatomical rationale for testing the consequences of Hcrt changes on hippocampal activity. We therefore performed LFP recordings in the hippocampal CA1 region and in the LH area in the same mice (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Spontaneous and evoked neural oscillations recorded from the hippocampus in mice under urethane anesthesia. Hippocampal LFPs were recorded from the CA1 region in urethane-anesthetized mice under basal spontaneous conditions and during brainstem nucleus pontis oralis (nPO) electrical stimulation (A, left panel). Typical traces showing elicited θ oscillation (right panel, upper) and heatmaps (right panel, lower) depicting θ phase–γ amplitude coupling from control (ND, n = 7 mice) and obese (HFD, n = 7 mice) mice. Stimulation period with the same current intensity is indicated by train pulses under the lower trace. Scale bar: 0.2 mV, 1 second. (B) Spontaneous γ oscillation power. (C–E) Stimulus-response relationship plotted for θ power and peak frequency over increasing stimulus intensities (C and D) and AUC (E) analyses showed a decline in elicited θ power in obese (HFD, n = 7 mice) and CNO-treated obese (HFD+CNO, n = 4 mice) mice (obese hM3Dq-negative mice injected with CNO) compared with controls (ND, n = 7 mice) and mice with a selective activation of Hcrt cells through the hM3Dq receptor (HFD+DREADD+CNO, N = 7 mice). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA. (F and G) The θ–low γ (F) and θ–high γ coupling (G) expressed by the MI and computed during hippocampal stimulation were not different between the groups (1-way ANOVA test).

Spontaneous oscillations in the γ band (30–90 Hz) and high-frequency nucleus pontis oralis (nPO) stimulation–elicited θ (3-9 Hz) and γ oscillations as well as dynamic interactions between these bands (θ phase-γ amplitude coupling) were examined in the CA1 region of the hippocampus using methods reported by Stoiljkovic et al. (ref. 62 and Figure 5A). Under basal conditions, spontaneous γ power was not significantly different across groups (Figure 5B; F[3, 21] = 1.61; P = 0.218, 1-way ANOVA). Similarly, the elicited γ oscillation was not significantly different across groups (F[3, 21] = 2.29; P = 0.107, 1-way ANOVA, data not shown). In contrast, quantitative input-output analysis among the groups showed a significant difference in θ power (F[3, 198] = 12.21; P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA), but not peak frequency (F[3, 198] = 2.512; P = 0.098, 2-way ANOVA), in response to varying stimulation intensities (Figure 5, C and D). Post hoc analysis indicated that hippocampal θ power was significantly lowered in obese and obese-CNO mice when compared with their control groups (ND vs. HFD, q = 6.436, df = 198, P < 0.01; ND vs. HFD+CNO: q = 7.700, df = 198, P < 0.01, Tukey’s post hoc test), whereas no significant difference was detected between control and obese-DREADD-CNO mice (ND vs. HFD+DREADD+CNO, q = 2.879, df = 198, P = 0.18, Tukey’s post hoc test), suggesting that stimulation of Hcrt neurons normalized the difference in hippocampal θ power observed in obese animals. Accordingly, AUC analysis for elicited θ (Figure 5E) showed a marked reduction in θ power in obese and obese-CNO mice when compared with control groups (ND vs. HFD, q = 6.539, df = 21, P < 0.01; ND vs. HFD+CNO, q = 7.037, df = 21, P < 0.01, Tukey’s post hoc test). Again, there was no significant difference between control and obese-DREADD-CNO mice (ND vs. HFD+DREADD+CNO, q = 2.283, df = 21, P = 0.64, Tukey’s post hoc test). There was no effect of CNO alone on LFPs in the control obese-CNO (HFD+CNO) group, ruling out nonspecific effects of CNO in the current study, even though some recent reports have pointed to possible off-target CNO effects on neural activity (63, 64). In addition, the phase-amplitude coupling between hippocampal θ- and γ-elicited oscillations was examined (Figure 5, F and G). For θ–low γ coupling, it seemed that there was significant difference among groups (F[3, 21] = 6.358, P = 0.0031, 1-way ANOVA). However, post hoc tests showed differences only in the HFD+CNO group (ND vs. HFD, q = 0.899, df = 21, P = 0.379; ND vs. HFD+DREADD+CNO, q = 1.575, df = 21, P = 0.243; ND vs. HFD+CNO, q = 3.307, df = 21, P = 0.01, Dunnett’s post hoc test), which may be due to a small sample size in this group. For θ–high γ coupling, there was no significant difference among groups (F[3, 21] = 1.588, P = 0.222, 1-way ANOVA). The overall conclusion is that the phase-amplitude coupling between hippocampal θ- and γ-elicited oscillations generally did not differ among groups. Together, these data suggest that weakened Hcrt output in obese animals appears to lead to lowered θ activity in the hippocampus.

In summary, deficiency in activity of the Hcrt system appears to result in alterations in downstream neuronal networks, both in the LH area and in other brain areas, such as the hippocampus.

Obesity-induced impairments in behaviors mediated by the Hcrt system in mice. The Hcrt system contributes to processing of natural rewards and the development of drug addiction (65–67); it also undergoes synaptic plasticity following cocaine CPP or self-administration (68, 69). Cocaine-seeking behaviors such as CPP can be used as a bioassay to determine whether circuits encoding rewards are functioning normally.

At a suprathreshold dose (10 mg/kg, i.p.), cocaine induced CPP in both control and obese mice (Figure 6, box). However, at a lower dose (3 mg/kg, i.p.), cocaine CPP was intact in control mice (Figure 6; precocaine preference score: –2.47 ± 26.11 seconds; postcocaine preference score: 89.8 ± 26.11 seconds; n = 16 mice; t = 2.798, df = 15, P < 0.05, paired t test), but not in obese animals (Figure 6; precocaine preference score: –2.46 ± 22.04 seconds; postcocaine preference score: 34.98 ± 20.10 seconds; n = 15 mice; t = 1.469, df = 14, P = 0.164, paired t test). In a parallel set of experiments, we measured induction of c-Fos expression in Hcrt cells following acute exposure to the low dose of cocaine (3 mg/kg, i.p.), which indicated decreased activation of Hcrt cells in obese mice in response to cocaine exposure compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130889DS1). To determine whether the decreased CPP at a threshold dose of cocaine is due to changes in function of Hcrt cells, we expressed a stimulatory DREADD receptor selectively in these neurons using a conditional AAV vector (rAAV5/EF1α-DIO-hM3Dq[Gq]-mCherry) infused into the LH of Hcrt-Cre mice (Figure 4). CNO (0.3 mg/kg, i.p.) was applied 15 minutes before each CPP training session with a low dose of cocaine (3 mg/kg). Significant cocaine CPP was observed in obese mice expressing the activating DREADD and treated with CNO when the low dose of cocaine was used (Figure 6; precocaine preference score: –2.57 ± 23.40 seconds; postcocaine preference score: 88.80 ± 18.21 seconds; n = 8 mice; t = 6.836, df = 7, P < 0.05, paired t test). These data suggest that the weakened Hcrt signaling may be responsible for attenuated cocaine CPP in obese mice, indicating decreased sensitivity to reward in these animals.

Figure 6 Weakened Hcrt system was responsible for the attenuation of expression of cocaine CPP in obese mice. Bar graph showing the preference scores of 3 groups of mice after the completion of cocaine CPP at a dose of 3 mg/kg (i.p.): control, obese (DIO), and obese with Hcrt cell activation (DIO+DREADD+CNO). Box, preference scores of control and obese mice after the completion of cocaine CPP at a dose of 10 mg/kg (i.p.). *P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test.

In addition to deficits in reward seeking, obese mice exhibit altered responses to stress, another important set of behaviors dependent on function of the Hcrt system (3, 4, 66). To determine whether alterations in Hcrt function are responsible for altered behavioral responses to stress in obese mice, the total time spent swimming (swim time) in the forced cold-water swim (CWS) test (70, 71) was evaluated in male control and obese mice. The time spent swimming is suggested to be indicative of an active coping strategy in response to this stressor (72, 73). To determine whether Hcrt neurons are recruited during exposure to an inescapable stressor, we measured phosphorylation of the transcription factor CREB (p-CREB) on serine 133, a rapidly induced biochemical marker of neuronal activity. p-CREB is activated by stress exposure and drug addiction and is critical for the induction of synaptic plasticity, as previously reported by others and us (69, 74, 75). A 5-minute CWS rapidly induced a significant increase in p-CREB in Hcrt cells, as demonstrated with dual immunocytochemistry using antibodies against Hcrt and p-CREB (Supplemental Figure 2). p-CREB induction peaked at 5 minutes after exposure to CWS and decayed by 15 and 30 minutes after CWS exposure (Supplemental Figure 3). In control mice, CWS increased p-CREB levels in Hcrt cells by 77.37% ± 1.31% (n = 5 mice), while CWS only increased p-CREB levels by 21.07% ± 1.02% (n = 5 mice) in obese mice (Figure 7, A and B; t = 34.02, df = 8, P < 0.0001, 2 tailed t test). The expression of c-Fos induced by CWS in Hcrt cells was also decreased in DIO mice as compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 4). Consistent with decreased activation of Hcrt cells in obese mice, swim time, which is thought to represent an active coping strategy (72), was significantly decreased in obese mice (106.0 ± 20.2 seconds; n = 5 mice) as compared with control mice fed the normal diet (194.8 ± 6.7 seconds; n = 5 mice). CNO administration to obese Hcrt-Cre, but not Cre-negative, mice infused with a Gq-coupled DREADD reversed the decrease in swim time (Figure 7C; DIO+DREADD+CNO mice: 174.6 ± 13.2 seconds, n = 5; Cre-negative DIO+CNO mice: 95.4 ± 13.4 seconds, n = 5 mice) (F[3, 16] = 12.06, P < 0.01, ANOVA; post hoc Dunnett’s test: control vs. DIO, q = 4.416, df = 16, P < 0.01; control vs. DIO+CNO, q = 4.943, df = 16, P < 0.001; control vs. DIO+DREADD+CNO, q = 1.005, df = 16, P = 0.632). CNO at the dose used in this study did not have a significant effect on swim time, as reported previously (63, 64). These results suggest that the response to an acute stressor was altered in obese mice, due to decreased activity of Hcrt neurons and diminished output of the hypocretin system.