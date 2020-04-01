Genome-wide plasma DNA methylation features of metastatic prostate cancer

Interrogating the plasma DNA methylome in metastatic prostate cancer. We concurrently characterized the mCRPC plasma methylome and genome (Figure 1A). Plasma DNA was subjected to either high-coverage targeted or whole-genome NGS in order to determine tumor fractions and copy number status. Tumor fractions were derived using genomic information at heterozygous single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) to computationally determine the abundance of deletions involving 8p21 or 21q22, designated as prostate cancer anchor lesions that we had used previously as a proxy for tumor fraction (22, 23). We collected plasma within 30 days of abiraterone or enzalutamide (baseline) administration from 25 mCRPC patients (median age: 76 years; range: 42–90 years) representing a wide range of genomically determined tumor fractions and from across the disease spectrum (docetaxel-naive or docetaxel-treated) who were participating in prospective biomarker protocols. Of the 25 patients, 19 also had plasma collected at radiographic progression (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130887DS1). The median and range of genomically determined tumor fractions in our mCRPC cohort were 0.41 (0.04–0.89) and 0.42 (0.09–0.89) for baseline and progression plasma, respectively.

Figure 1 The mCRPC plasma methylome. (A) Schematic overview of the workflow for integrating NGS of the plasma methylome and genome. (B) Genomically determined tumor fraction in baseline and progression samples from pre- and post-chemotherapy patients receiving abiraterone or enzalutamide. (C) Methylation ratio density (upper panel) and quantile-quantile plot (Q-Q plot, bottom panel) analysis based on the genomic annotation of methylation segments in promoter or other regions. Data from white blood cells (WBC) or plasma collected at baseline (BL) or progression (PD) from mCRPC patients or from healthy volunteers (HV) are presented separately. (D) Schematic workflow of methylation data analysis.

We subjected a separate aliquot of DNA to bisulfite treatment and performed target enrichment NGS for 5.5 million pan-genome CpG sites (target coverage: at least ×30; key sequencing parameters in Supplemental Table 2). These CpGs were selected based on their known involvement in or proximity to regions that had been associated with cancer (see Supplemental Methods). In total, we performed targeted capture on 39 plasma samples (19 baseline, 16 progression, 4 plasma samples from 2 healthy male individuals, ages 30 and 60 years, Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 2). We also performed low-pass whole-genome bisulfite sequencing (LP-WGBS) on 46 plasma samples (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 3). Additionally, we conducted targeted bisulfite NGS on 15 white blood cell samples, including white blood cells collected prior to and 108 days after treatment with abiraterone from one patient (Supplemental Table 1).

Adjacent CpG methylation patterns are usually highly correlated (8, 13). We therefore applied a 100-base-pair sliding window and divided our data into 1.47 million methylation segments (Supplemental Methods). In keeping with prior studies on tissues, the methylation ratio distribution across all methylation segments in plasma and white blood cell samples showed a density peak for hypermethylation and hypomethylation (Supplemental Figure 2). We selected regions with a minimum of ×10 coverage. When separated by annotation category (such as promoter, exon, intron), the distribution was consistent with the targeted regions (Supplemental Figure 3) (24). We observed that methylation segments in promoter regions were primarily hypomethylated whereas other categories were primarily hypermethylated (Figure 1C). We then compared the methylation ratio distribution in baseline, progression plasma, and healthy volunteer plasma with white blood cell DNA, and we observed significant differences among plasma and white blood cell samples (P < 10–15, Kruskal-Wallis test). The difference was more pronounced in plasma samples from cancer patients compared with healthy volunteers (Z scores for promoter regions were –20.3, –20.7, and –13.1 and for nonpromoter regions were –154.3, 167.9, and –6.0; all P < 10–9, Dunn’s test; Figure 1C). In keeping with previous studies that the cancer genome is characterized by more hypomethylation events (25–27), the mCRPC plasma methylome that includes a mixture of cancer and normal DNA is globally more hypomethylated than healthy volunteer plasma.

An unbiased approach identifies tumor fraction as the major determinant of global plasma DNA methylation variance. We used an unbiased analytical framework to explore the complexity of pan-genome plasma methylation changes (Figure 1D). We performed principal component analysis (PCA) on the 19 baseline samples. The first principal component (PC1) contributed 42% of the variance (Figure 2A) and showed a high correlation with genomically determined tumor fraction (r = –0.96, P = 1.3 × 10–10, Pearson correlation; Figure 2B). To investigate whether treatment with AR targeting agents affected the association of PC1 with tumor fraction, we used PCA eigenvectors to project the progression samples, healthy volunteer controls (0 tumor fraction), and the LNCaP prostate cancer cell line (100% tumor, 3 replicates; Figure 2C). After including the projected samples, the correlation of PC1 and genomically determined tumor fraction remained high (r = –0.94, P = 1.3 × 10–18; Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Tumor fraction is the major determinant of the plasma methylome. (A) Bar chart shows the variance associated to each principal component (PC) on 19 baseline samples; the red dotted line indicates cumulative explained variance. (B) Correlation between PCs and tumor fraction. Size and the color of each circle show Pearson correlation and background shading denotes P value). (C) Correlation of genomically determined tumor fraction (y axis) and PC1 values (x axis) from high-coverage targeted methylation sequencing on 19 baseline samples, 16 progression plasma samples, and control samples (n = 4 healthy volunteer plasma samples, LNCaP prostate cancer cell line).

To evaluate the clinical applicability of our findings, we then extracted scaled PC1 values from LP-WGBS. Applying Bland-Altman analysis, we found a good agreement between LP-WGBS–derived tumor fraction estimation and estimates from high-coverage targeted NGS (95% limits of agreement: –0.25–0.15, bias: –0.05), introducing the opportunity for scalable and cost-efficient circulating tumor DNA detection and quantitation using LP-WGBS (Supplemental Figure 4).

Methylation ratio can serve as a proxy for tumor fraction. To test features identified by NGS in data sets with fewer data points, such as methylation arrays, we hypothesized that the median of methylation ratios of segments that most strongly correlated to the component features could serve as a proxy of tumor fraction. We consistently observed a high correlation (r = 0.93, Pearson correlation) of median methylation ratio with genomically determined tumor fraction in both negatively and positively correlated group when including 10 to 10,000 segments. Also, the intrasample variance of methylation ratios in the top-correlated segments gradually increased when we included more segments (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). We therefore selected the 1000 segments that showed the highest correlation with PC1 (hereafter referred to as circulating tumor methylation signature or ct-MethSig; Figure 3A). We confirmed that the median of ct-MethSig methylation ratios showed a high correlation with tumor fraction (520 segments in negatively correlated regions or ct-MethSig, hypermethylated group: r = 0.95, P = 8.4 × 10–19; 480 segments in positively correlated regions or ct-MethSig, hypomethylated group: r = –0.93, P = 3 × 10–16, Pearson correlation; Figure 3B). Additionally, ct-MethSig did not include genes whose methylation status has been previously reported as diagnostic of prostate cancer in tissue (28), as the segments overlapping with these genes were not as strongly correlated with PC1 value (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 3 Methylation ratio across ct-MethSig can be a proxy for tumor fraction. (A) Top 1000 segments (ct-MethSig) with the highest correlation coefficient between PC1 and methylation ratio. (B) ct-MethSig methylation ratio distribution by patient plasma sample split by negatively correlated and positively correlated segments. (C) Venn diagram showing the overlap of negatively correlated genes (dark blue) in ct-MethSig segments with targets of EED, SUZ12, and embryonic stem cells (ES) with H3K27ME3 marks. The number in white denotes the number of genes in the ct-MethSig negatively correlated group. (D) Circulating tumor fraction methylation signature comprises segments specific to either normal or malignant prostate epithelium. Left: Methylation ratios of ct-MethSig hypermethylated (n = 520) and hypomethylated (n = 480) groups from LNCaP (n = 4), healthy volunteers (n = 4), and normal prostate epithelium samples (PrEC). Right: The ct-MethSig hypermethylated and hypomethylated groups can be split into prostate cancer–specific segments and prostate epithelium–specific segments.

Additionally, we tested this finding in published tissue data sets and confirmed a high correlation with tumor purity both in mCRPC (21) (hypermethylated group: r = 0.92, P < 1.5 × 10–6; hypomethylated group: r = –0.74, P < 1.4 × 10–3, Pearson correlation; Supplemental Figure 8), and hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (HSPC) (29) (hypermethylated group: r = 0.91, P < 10–60; hypomethylated group: r = –0.61, P < 10–17, Pearson correlation; Supplemental Figure 9).

Functional enrichment identifies hypermethylation of polycomb repressor complex 2 targets in circulating prostate cancer DNA. To study the biological processes underlying PC1, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) on genes overlapping with ct-MethSig segments. We observed significant enrichment (adjusted P < 10–4) for targets of the polycomb repressor complex 2 (30) (PRC2-related category in the Molecular Signature Database or MSigDB, Table 1) that was of particular interest, as a previous mRNA profiling study showed that prostate cancer was distinguished from noncancer prostate epithelium by downregulation of genes that are repressed by PRC2 (31). We noted that these PRC2 genes were only in the ct-MethSig hypermethylated group, representing an increase in methylation ratio with increasing fraction. Overall, the 520 negatively correlated segments included 231 genes. Of these, 41 were collectively either components of PRC2-EED (embryonic ectoderm development) (32) and SUZ12 (suppressor of zesta 12) (33) or H3K27ME3 (trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone H3 protein subunit) (Figure 3C). We performed a permutation test and the result indicated that PRC2-regulated components were more enriched in ct-MethSig as compared with 1000 randomly selected genomic segments (Supplemental Figure 10). Our discovery of hypermethylation in promoters upstream of these genes provides a biological explanation for their downregulation and introduces a strategy for extending this biological difference to a liquid biopsy application (21, 31).

Table 1 Functional enrichment analysis of genes in ct-MethSig segments

The circulating tumor methylation signature comprises segments specific to either normal or malignant prostate epithelium. We posited that ct-MethSig included components that were specific to either malignant or nonmalignant prostate epithelium. We plotted the kernel density estimation of the ct-MethSig methylation ratios in whole-genome bisulfite sequencing data derived from the nonmalignant prostate epithelium cell (PrEC) line (34), and we observed that there was a bimodal distribution (Figure 3D). We therefore adapted the Gaussian mixture model on methylation ratios of ct-MethSig segments from the prostate cancer cell line LNCaP and our 2 healthy volunteer plasma samples, and then we used the fitted Gaussian distribution on normal PrECs. In PrECs, we identified segments whose methylation ratio distribution aligned with either LNCaP or healthy volunteer plasma. We concluded that the former segments with methylation ratios in normal prostate epithelium similar to LNCaP were prostate epithelium–specific, while the segments with methylation ratios similar to healthy volunteer plasma were prostate cancer–specific (Figure 3D). We then confirmed these findings by showing that CRPC metastases (bone, bladder, liver, and lymph nodes, described further in Supplemental Table 4) included segments attributed to both normal and cancerous prostate epithelium, whereas normal prostate (54-year-old male donor, ENCODE donor ID: ENCDO451RUA) included only segments attributable to normal prostate epithelium. As a result, we could split ct-MethSig into 2 components, circulating prostate cancer–specific and normal prostate-specific signatures. Finally, we used methylation microarray data from 553 prostate cancers from TCGA and 12 CRPC adenocarcinoma from Beltran et al. (21) to show that the distribution of ct-MethSig segments in localized prostate cancer and CRPC tissue includes both cancer and normal components (Supplemental Figure 11).

Methylation signatures specific to an individual’s cancer. We were next interested in plasma DNA methylation changes that could potentially identify distinct methylation subtypes. The second principal component was driven by a single patient (patient 02), so we have not investigated further. We focused on the third principal component, where we found only a weak correlation with tumor fraction (r = 0.01, P = 0.96, Pearson correlation) (Figure 2B). Similar to the methodology applied to ct-MethSig, we first identified the top 1000 segments that were most correlated with this component’s values. In contrast to ct-MethSig, these were predominantly positively correlated (Figure 4A). Using the median of every segment’s methylation ratio, we were able to incorporate array-based methylation data from biopsies from intermediate-risk HSPC (29) and mCRPC (21). We found that the median methylation ratio in CRPC plasma and tumor samples presented a greater variability in contrast to HSPC or white blood cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 12). We noted that, in contrast to ct-MethSig, a change in tumor fraction before and after treatment did not change the median methylation ratio of the top-correlated segments with PC3 (Figure 4C). Similarly, interpatient differences were greater than intrapatient variability in multiple metastases and plasma harvested from the same patient at autopsy (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 4 Methylation signatures that could allow subgrouping of mCRPC. (A) Top 1000 segments with the highest correlation coefficient between PC3 and methylation ratio. (B) Methylation ratio of top 1000 segments highly correlated with PC3 values derived from plasma, white blood cell, HSPC tumor, and CRPC tumor (CASCADE trial). (C) Comparison of intraindividual changes in the top-correlated segments defined by targeted methylation NGS on plasma DNA and changes in tumor fraction. The y axis denotes the difference (Δ) of mean methylation ratio of the top-correlated segments between baseline and progression samples and the x axis denotes the difference in tumor fraction. (D) Median methylation ratio of the top-correlated segments of different metastatic sites by patient from the CASCADE rapid warm autopsy program. (E) AR binding motif that is overrepresented in regions adjacent to the top correlated segments (top). The consensus AR binding motif is shown as a reference (bottom). (F) Methylation ratio of AR-MethSig segments of AR gain group (CRPC metastases n = 5, CRPC plasma n = 18) and nongain group (CRPC metastases n = 8, CRPC plasma n = 17; Mann-Whitney U test). (G) Overall survival analysis (start of ADT to death) for AR-MethSig low group versus AR-MethSig high group (Mantel-Cox log-rank test).

Functional enrichment analysis on the top 1000 segments showed enrichment in histone H3 trimethylation markers (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). We hypothesized that this methylation signature was regulated by a common transcriptional pathway. Therefore, we searched for known transcriptional factor binding sites (TFBSs) adjacent to within 75 base pairs of the start of the top 1000 segments, using a protocol described previously (35). Notably, the AR binding motif was the only significantly overrepresented binding site (local enrichment P = 6 × 10–4, global enrichment P = 3 × 10–16; Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 7). We denoted this profile AR-MethSig.

AR-MethSig hypomethylation strongly associates with AR copy number gain. Next, we extracted genome-wide copy number profiles from LP-WGS and confirmed high similarity among results from the same sample with and without bisulfite treatment (Supplemental Figure 13). Using LP-WGBS from plasma samples, we observed copy number alterations at a frequency consistent with previously described studies of mCRPC tissue or plasma (20, 36) (for example, most commonly: 8q21-24 gain: prevalence ≥70%; Xq12 gain: prevalence ≥60%; 8p21 loss: prevalence ≥50%, Supplemental Figure 14). We observed more copy number changes with increasing PC1 values, as an increasing tumor fraction improved copy number detection (Supplemental Figure 15). We then confirmed that ct-MethSig or AR-MethSig was not located more frequently in regions of copy number alterations (Supplemental Table 8). To integrate genomic copy number data with specific methylation signatures, we evaluated the correlation of the copy number of every segment across the genome and PC1 values (Kruskal-Wallis test, Supplemental Figure 16). Most notably, we identified a significant difference in PC3 value distributions when comparing AR copy number gain and AR nongain samples (P = 0.018, Kruskal-Wallis test, Supplemental Figure 17). Given the association of PC3 values with AR copy number, we confirmed that patient plasma and tissue samples with AR gain had a significantly lower AR-MethSig methylation ratio than AR copy number normal samples (P < 0.001 and P = 0.023, respectively, Wilcoxon signed-rank test; Figure 4F).

The AR-regulatory methylation signature may identify distinct clinical phenotypes. We found a high agreement for the median methylation ratio of AR-MethSig extracted from high-coverage targeted NGS and LP-WGBS (95% limits of agreement: –0.136–0.076; Supplemental Figure 18), again supporting the use of LP-WGBS, which is amenable to clinical implementation for methylation-based patient stratification. We did not identify any hormone-sensitive cancers harboring a low AR-MethSig median methylation ratio. Likewise, neither of the 2 commonly studied AR-regulated prostate cancer cell lines (LNCaP and VCaP, Supplemental Figure 12) harbored a low AR-MethSig median methylation ratio. We were therefore interested in evaluating the clinical relevance of AR-MethSig, and as we had not observed a change over time in AR-MethSig median methylation ratio, we chose fixed time points over the disease independent of the time of sampling: namely time from start of ADT to death. We observed that AR-MethSig low cancers had poor clinical prognosis (HR = 8.18, 95% CI = 1.93–34.76, P = 0.0044; Mantel-Cox log-rank test; Figure 4G).