Streptococcuspyogenes infects human endometrium by limiting the innate immune response

Strains and culture conditions. The strains used in this study are described in Supplemental Table 7. The M28PF1 strain is an emm28 clinical isolate responsible for an endometritis (French National Reference Center [CNR] for Streptococci; https://cnr-strep.fr/) that was selected on phenotypic and genotypic bases (56). More precisely, a collection of 50 emm28 independent endometrial clinical isolates from different geographic locations and sampling years was constituted. For each strain, the presence of the specific RD2 sequence was tested, the sequence of the covR, covS, and ropB genes, genes amenable to mutations in other emm types, was defined and the capacity to form a biofilm was measured (7, 57–59). A subgroup of 20 RD2+ strains, WT for covR, covS, and ropB (since this was the most frequently observed genotype) and displaying an average biofilm formation capacity was constituted. To define isolates that possessed the same genes as most of the other emm28 endometrial isolates, the 20 strains were analyzed by DNA arrays covering the GAS pangenome. A subgroup of 8 representative isolates was then constituted and growth in THY supplemented with 20% human plasma, in the presence of cervical cells (HeLa), endometrial cells (HEC-1A), and pulmonary cells (A549), as well as their adhesion to these cell lines, were further analyzed. M28PF1 displays mean growth and adhesion values; therefore, it is a genetically and phenotypically representative emm28 endometrial isolate. GAS strains were grown under static conditions at 37°C in Todd Hewitt broth supplemented with 0.2% yeast extract (THY) or on THY agar (THYA) plates. For GFP strains, the medium was supplemented with 10 μg/mL erythromycin. Prior to the infection, the bacterial solution was vortexed to disrupt bacterial cell chains.

Genetic constructions and generation of GFP-producing and SLO- and SpeB-deleted mutant strains. The plasmids used in this study are described in Supplemental Table 7. The primers used for the generation of the plasmids and verifying the different strains are described in Supplemental Table 8. The strains harboring an integrated inducible Gfp gene were constructed as follows. We sequentially cloned into the pG1 vector (60) the Perm–Gfp transcriptional fusion surrounded by the KpnI and HindIII sites from pATGfp (61), giving rise to pG1-Perm-Gfp. The lacA-lacR intergenic sequence, enabling a single cross-over in M28PF1 and derivatives, was amplified using the primers F_lacA and R_lacA and cloned by In-Fusion (Clontech) into pG1-Perm-Gfp digested with EcoRI, giving rise to pG1-lacA-Perm-Gfp. The erm promoter was replaced by the tetO tetR Pxyl promoter region by amplifying it from pTCV_TetO (62) using the primers F_tetO and R_tetO and cloning it into pG1-lacA-Perm-Gfp previously digested with EcoRI-EcoRV, giving rise to pG1-lacA-PTetO-Gfp. The plasmid was checked by sequencing and transferred into M28PF1 or derivatives by electroporation as previously described (63). The correct localization of the construct was confirmed by sequencing the region using a primer outside the construct (R_extlacA) and one hybridizing to the vector, RP48. The uninduced GFP-producing strains grew like M28PF1 in laboratory THY. The construct was stable even in the absence of erythromycin for at least 12 generations. The anhydrotetracycline (Sigma-Aldrich) concentration required for full expression of GFP was 20–50 ng/mL and all bacteria were fluorescent after 90 minutes of induction; the fluorescence was stable for at least 6 hours when the bacteria were in the stationary growth phase. GFP fluorescence is observable when GAS is intracellular; induction of GFP does not affect strain growth.

The ΔSLO and ΔSpeB strains correspond to in-frame deletion mutants of the slo and speB genes and were obtained by homologous recombination of the plasmids pG1-SLO and pG1-SpeB following the same protocol as described previously (22, 64). The DNA fragments encompassing speB and slo were cloned in BamHI-EcoRI–digested pG1 using the In-Fusion cloning kit (Clontech). This led to deletion of nucleotides 72–1155 and 76–1690 for speB and slo, respectively. The back-to-the-WT (BTSLO and BTSpeB) strains were obtained during the second cross-over, which leads to the mutant or back to the WT strain. The strains were entirely sequenced and no spurious mutation were found. The absence of the cognate protein in the mutant strains was confirmed by Western blot or dot blot. The SLO and SpeB production in the ΔSpeB and ΔSLO strains, respectively, was assessed by Western blot or dot blot. The ΔSLO strain produced similar amounts of SpeB as the WT strain. In contrast, the SLO production in the ΔSpeB strain was one-tenth of that of the WT.

For all experiments, GAS strains were prepared as follows. Overnight cultures were diluted to OD = 0.05 and grown in THY to the exponential phase (OD = 0.5), centrifuged, and diluted in RPMI. For GFP expression, exponential-phase bacteria were further diluted to OD = 0.1 in THY supplemented with 10 μg/mL erythromycin and 20 ng/mL anhydrotetracyclin, grown for 90 minutes at 37°C, and diluted in RPMI.

Human tissue collection. Human placenta with attached maternal-fetal membranes were collected from healthy women with an uncomplicated singleton pregnancy, undergoing a planned cesarean delivery prior to the onset of active labor at term (between 38 and 40 weeks of pregnancy). Except for per-operatively administered cephalosporin, women were excluded if prescription antibiotics were used during the 2 weeks preceding delivery. Supplemental Table 1 indicates in which experiment each sample tissue was used.

Maternal-fetal membrane processing. Within 15 minutes of collection, biological samples were processed in the laboratory. Maternal-fetal membranes were detached from placenta under sterile conditions. All membranes were similarly extensively rinsed in PBS and carefully examined. Pieces of membrane that were not in the vicinity of either the placenta or the remodeled zone overlying the cervix (20), free of surface blood clots, were cut and glued to Petri dishes or coverslips with veterinary glue (3M Vetbond glue), with the fetal side sticking to the plastic or glass, and covered with RPMI.

In vitro bacterial growth measurement. Conditioned supernatants were prepared as follows. RPMI was added to maternal-fetal tissues for 8 hours at 37°C, 5% CO 2 ; the supernatants were subsequently filtered and diluted 1:5 with RPMI. Bacteria (1000/mL) were added to these diluted supernatants or to RPMI alone. After 8 hours of incubation at 37°C, 5% CO 2 , solutions were serially diluted and plated. After 24 hours at 37°C, CFU were counted.

Primary decidual stromal cell culture, infection, and analyses. Cells from 3 samples were isolated from the decidua parietalis obtained and processed as described above and cultured as previously described (22). One milliliter of GAS in RPMI at a bacterial density corresponding to an MOI of 100 was added to confluent decidual stromal cells for 4 hours at 37°C, 5% CO 2 . Cells were extensively washed with PBS and fixed for 15 minutes at 20°C with 4% paraformaldehyde. Cytotoxicity was assessed using TUNEL staining following the manufacturer’s protocol (DeadEnd Fluorometric TUNEL System, Promega) and a LEICA DMI 6000 microscope with a 20× objective (NA 0.5) for measurement.

Antibodies. The following antibodies were used during this study: Alexa Fluor 594 mouse anti-CD45 (Biolegend, clone M5E2), rabbit anti-fibronectin (Sigma-Aldrich, F3648), rabbit anti-vimentin (Abcam, ab92547), mouse anti–type IV collagen (DSHB, M3F7), and rabbit anti–whole GAS, gift from I. Julkunen (Department of Vaccination and Immune Protection, National Institute for Health and Welfare [THL], University of Helsinki, Finland). Secondary antibodies used were Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated anti-rabbit and Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated anti-mouse antibodies (Invitrogen).

Experiments in static conditions

Immunofluorescence. Maternal-fetal membranes (8 cm2 or 1.5 cm2) were glued to a 35-mm-diameter Petri dish or on a 12-mm-diameter glass coverslip, respectively. When specified, tissues were prestained with anti-CD45 (1:100) for 30 minutes at 37°C, 5% CO 2 . Tissues were infected with 0.2 mL/cm2 of a solution of 1.7 × 108 bacteria/mL in RPMI, supplemented with 10 μg/mL erythromycin and 50 ng/mL anhydrotetracycline (infection medium) when GFP strains were used. After infection, tissues were washed and fixed in formalin for 24 hours, and then stored in 70% ethanol at 4°C until use. Fixed tissues were further cut into 0.5 cm2 pieces and glued to coverslips, and permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 (Sigma-Aldrich) for 30 minutes at 20°C. Blocking solution (PBS + 3% BSA) was added for 1 hour at 20°C, and tissues were stained for 4 hours at 20°C with blocking solution containing primary antibodies: anti-GAS (1:250), anti-fibronectin (1:250), anti–type IV collagen (1:50), and anti-vimentin (1:250). Tissues were washed with PBS and secondary antibodies and DAPI (1:1000) in blocking solution were added for 1 hour at 20°C.

Immunofluorescence was performed on paraffin-embedded tissues as described previously (65). Slices were cut (10 μm thick) and stained with whole GAS rabbit antiserum (laboratory stock, 1:250).

TUNELassay. RPMI (500 μL) was added to 1.5 cm2 tissue glued to a 12-mm glass coverslip. One hundred microliters of M28PF1 at 5 × 108 bacteria/mL was added directly to the tissue or in the upper chamber of a 6.5 mm Transwell insert (polycarbonate, 0.4 μm membrane, Costar). For the noninfected condition, 100 μL of RPMI was added directly to the tissue. After the specified infection time, tissues were washed with PBS and fixed in formalin for 24 hours, and then stored in 70% ethanol at 4°C until use.

Slight modifications were brought to the TUNEL manufacturer’s protocol. Pieces of tissue (0.5 cm2) were fixed and glued to coverslips and permeabilized with 500 μL PBS with 0.2% Triton X-100 for 30 minutes at 20°C. One hundred microliters of equilibration buffer (from the manufacturer’s kit) was added to the tissues in a wet chamber for 15 minutes, after which the liquid was removed and 50 μL of labeling solution was added for 3–4 hours at 37°C. Tissues were washed twice with saline–sodium citrate 2× buffer (from the manufacturer’s kit) and stained with DAPI (1:2000) for 15 minutes. For double vimentin and TUNEL staining, TUNEL staining was performed first.

Static condition image acquisition. The maternal side of tissues was placed facing a 35-mm high glass-bottom μ-dish (IBIDI) and imaged en face using a Yokogawa CSU-X1 Spinning Disk coupled with a Leica DMI6000B microscope. Acquisitions were made with MetaMorph 7 software (Molecular Devices). For measurement of surface coverage, the thickness of bacterial microcolonies, and quantification of bacterial invasion, images were acquired with a 40× objective (NA 1.25). For the latter, 0.3 μm z-steps and approximatively 90 slices per stack were acquired. For cytotoxicity quantification, images were acquired with a 20× objective (NA 0.7), 1 μm z-steps and for tissues approximatively 70 slices per stack were acquired.

Static condition image treatments and data analysis. All images were processed with ImageJ (NIH). For cytotoxicity measurements, TUNEL- and DAPI-positive nuclei of images were segmented and automatically counted. At least 5 fields per condition were analyzed for tissues, and 10 fields for decidual stromal cells. To measure bacterial invasion, another ImageJ macro was used to segment bacterial particles on z-max projection images of GFP signals. For each bacterial particle, the axial localization was determined and compared to fibronectin and type IV collagen localization. Any bacterial particle whose signal was 1.2 μm below fibronectin or collagen signals was considered as an invasion event. Five to 8 fields (153 × 169 × 30 μm) per condition were analyzed. A GAS chain was considered to be on average 4 cocci, corresponding to the mean size of invading particles. We estimated the amount of invading chains by considering bacterial chain surface and thickness (mean thickness, 4 μm; bacterial coverage of a field, 90%).

For local thickness measurement of the GFP signals corresponding to bacteria, the whole field was subdivided into regions of interest and a custom ImageJ macro measured the full width at half maximum (FWHM) of the z-axis GFP signal. The thickness value obtained by measuring the FWHM was then converted to micrometers by measuring the mean FWHM of 20 single bacteria, considered to be 1 μm thick. Five to 7 fields per tissue were analyzed, with samples treated and acquired using the same procedure as for bacterial invasion. A 3D image representation of the tissue was performed using Imaris 7.4 (Bitplane AG).

Experiments in flow conditions

Maternal-fetal explants (8 cm2) were glued to a 35-mm Petri dish and stained with DRAQ5 (1:2000) and anti-CD45 (1:100) in infection medium containing DAPI (1:30,000) (flow condition infection medium) for 30 minutes at 37°C, 5% CO 2 . Tissues were extensively washed with flow condition infection medium and 3 mL of GFP-producing bacteria (1 × 108 CFU/mL) in flow condition infection medium were added to the tissues in a 37°C microscopy chamber for 45 minutes until 20%–30% of the tissue surface was covered by bacteria. The supernatant was then discarded, tissue was washed with infection medium to remove unattached bacteria, and a peristaltic pump with circulating infection medium bubbled with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 was activated in an open circuit at 0.3 mL/min.

Flow condition image acquisition. Images of infected tissues were acquired en face with an upright DM6000FS Leica confocal microscope coupled with a Yokogawa CSU-X1 Spinning Disk, with a 25× objective (NA 0.95, Leica Microsystems). Acquisitions were made with MetaMorph 7 software and images were taken every 30 minutes for 3 hours with a z-step of 2 μm. For long-term acquisition, axial drift was manually compensated for after 3 hours and acquisition was resumed for another 3 hours.

Flow condition image treatments and data analysis. All images were processed with ImageJ. 3D drifts of live images were corrected with custom routines. For surface area measurements of bacterial colonization, bacteria were segmented based on a threshold on the maximum intensity z-projection images of the GFP signal at the different time points, with the same threshold for each time point. Measurements of the local thickness was performed on images acquired in real time as described above for static images. Three to 12 fields per tissue were analyzed.

Bacterial layer thickness. A 3D surface heatmap was generated by a custom R code based on the plot‑ly library.

Computer code availability. Computer codes used for this work will be transferred upon request.

RNA extraction. Static condition–obtained tissues were washed once and stored in TRI Reagent (Sigma-Aldrich) at –80°C until used. Total RNA was isolated using a Qiagen RNeasy Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The purity and concentration of total RNA were evaluated using a NanoDrop spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), by measuring the absorbance at 260 nm and the ratio of absorbance at 260 nm and 280 nm.

qRT-PCRanalysis. RNAs were treated with deoxyribonuclease (Invitrogen, Life Technologies) to remove any contaminating DNA. Total RNA (4 μg) was reverse transcribed using random primers and M-MLV Reverse Transcriptase (Invitrogen), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Quantitative PCR was carried out on a Light Cycler 480, 96-well apparatus (Roche Diagnostics), with 160 ng of cDNA as a template, using the amplification kit SensiFAST SYBR No-Rox kit (Bioline), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The RT2 Profiler PCR Arrays (Qiagen) for inflammatory cytokines and receptors and human innate and adaptive response were performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Gene expression was normalized using a panel of 5 housekeeping genes: ACTB, B2M, GAPDH, HPRT1, and RPLP0. ΔCt ranging from 0 to 6.0 was considered as the maximum magnitude of gene expression, from 6.1 to 9.9 as moderate, and from 10 to 15 as low. Genes with a nominal P value ≤ 0.05 were considered to be differentially expressed. Genes showing greater than 2-fold variation were further considered in the analysis. Heatmaps were created using the MeV Package (http://mev.tm4.org/). Enrichr (https://maayanlab.cloud/Enrichr/) was used for pathways enrichment analysis, restricted to Gene Ontology (GO) terms and ARCHS4 databases.

GBSinfectionofmaternal-fetalmembranemicroarraysubanalysis. Data were extracted using GEO2R from Park et al. (33). After conversion of the gene annotation using the DAVID gene ID Conversion tool (https://david.ncifcrf.gov/conversion.jsp), fold-changes and P values for the 133 immune-related genes we previously analyzed with the RT2 Profiler Arrays were retrieved from 8-hour incubation samples (4 controls and 4 GBS-treated).

Protein and AMP analysis. Static condition–obtained supernatants of explants were stored at −80°C until use. The levels of IL-6, TNF, CCL20, CXCL2, CCL3, and IL-1 were measured with a Bio-Plex custom assay (Bio-Rad) using a Bio-Plex 200. AMP concentrations were analyzed in the same supernatants by ELISA with the following kits: LL-37 (Hycult Biotech), hBD1 (R&D Systems, Novus), and hBD2 (Elabscience). The concentrations are reported as pg/mL medium. The samples were quantified in duplicate according to the manufacturers’ instructions.

Statistics. Data were analyzed by Prism 6 software (GraphPad Software) or Xlstat version 2018.1 (Addinsoft). Where indicated, we used 2-way ANOVA. We used Student’s t test or nonparametric tests for quantitative variables as indicated in the text and Pearson’s χ2 test for qualitative variables, as appropriate. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered to be significant.

Study approval. The study of the human maternal-fetal membranes was approved by the local ethics committee (Comité de Protection des Personnes Ile de France III, no. Am5724-1-COL2991, 05/02/2013). All participants provided written informed consent prior to inclusion in the study at the Department of Obstetrics, Port Royal Maternity, Cochin University Hospital, Paris, France.