Targetable cellular signaling events mediate vascular pathology in vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Col3a1G209S/+ and Col3a1G938D/+ mice recapitulate vEDS phenotypes. In order to investigate the mechanisms of aortic rupture in vEDS, we used CRISPR/Cas9 (23) to create 2 mouse models of vEDS. Separate heterozygous glycine substitutions were introduced at the beginning or end of the triple helical collagenous domain: glycine to serine at codon 209 (Col3a1G209S/+) or glycine to aspartic acid at codon 938 (Col3a1G938D/+) (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130730DS1). Both models recapitulate vEDS vascular phenotypes with sudden death due to aortic rupture (Supplemental Figure 1 and Figure 1, C and D). Among 100 vEDS mice examined after acute death, 90 showed hemothorax and the remaining 10 showed hemoperitoneum. Notably absent was any occurrence of hemopericardium, a common finding in mouse models predisposed to ascending aortic disease. While isolated aortic rupture was the most common cause of death in our mouse models, there was occasional accompanying aortic dissection which always presented in the proximal descending thoracic aorta (Supplemental Figure 1). In 12 of 18 mice injected with latex in the left ventricle after presenting with hemothorax, we visualized latex exiting the aorta at the level of the descending thoracic aorta, indicating rupture at that level. For the remaining 6 mice, extravasation occurred in the distal transverse arch at the level of the left subclavian artery. As predicted by the fact that collagen III assembly progresses from the C- to N-terminus (24), Col3a1G938D/+ mice display a more severe phenotype, with a median survival of 45 days compared with 400 days for the Col3a1G209S/+ mice (Figure 1, C and D). Consistent with what is observed in patients, neither mouse model shows a tendency for formation of aortic root or ascending aortic aneurysm, although Col3a1G938D/+ mice appear to have smaller aortas, likely attributable to their smaller body size (ref. 25 and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Col3a1G209S/+ and Col3a1G938D/+ mice recapitulate vEDS phenotypes. (A) Sanger sequencing of genomic DNA confirmed the intended Col3a1 c.625_626GG>TC corresponding to G209S. (B) Sanger sequencing of genomic DNA confirmed the intended Col3a1 c.2813G>A corresponding to G938D. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for comparing Col3a1+/+ (n = 53) to Col3a1G209S/+ mice (n = 79), which died from vascular rupture or dissection. Significant differences were calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) analysis. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for comparing Col3a1+/+ (n = 78) to Col3a1G938D/+ mice (n = 51), which died from vascular rupture or dissection. Significant differences were calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) analysis. (E) Quantification of collagen content in aortic cross sections, as measured by normalized PSR intensity. Error bars show mean ± SEM. Asterisks signify significant differences using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. ****P < 0.0001, DF = 2, F = 13.97. (F) Quantification of elastin breaks in VVG-stained aortic cross sections. Error bars show mean ± SEM. Asterisks signify significant differences using Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (G) Quantification of aortic wall thickness in aortic cross sections. Error bars show mean ± SEM. Asterisks signify significant differences using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. **P < 0.01, DF = 2, F = 10.16. (H) Histological staining (H&E = hematoxylin & eosin, VVG = Verhoeff Van Gieson, Masson’s Trichrome, and PSR = Picrosirius Red) of wild-type and vEDS aortic cross sections. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Although the aortic wall architecture is relatively preserved in both models, minor alterations include occasional elastic fiber breaks, decreased aortic wall thickness, and decreased collagen content at 2 months of age (Figure 1, E–H). Analysis by transmission electron microscopy shows disruption of elastic lamellar units, including thickened elastic fibers with a moth-eaten appearance, disarray of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) between fibers, and a paucity of collagen fibrils that normally occupy the intervening space between VSMCs and adjacent elastic fibers (Supplemental Figure 3). Collagen fibrils within the aortic media showed wide variation in diameter with a generally smaller size when compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 3), consistent with previous reports (4, 16, 26). Fibroblasts within the aortic adventitia of vEDS mice showed gross distension of the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), presumably due to impaired trafficking of abnormally folded collagen III (Supplemental Figure 3), also consistent with previous observations in patient-derived fibroblasts (26).

Blood pressure reduction is ineffective in improving survival of vEDS mouse models. In order to evaluate the effect of blood pressure reduction on prevention of vascular rupture in vEDS mouse models, we assessed the effects of losartan, propranolol, atenolol, and amlodipine, all drugs previously tested in MFS and LDS mouse models and known to reduce systemic blood pressure in mice (6, 8, 18–20, 27). Despite all of these drugs causing the predicted reduction in blood pressure (Supplemental Figure 4), no treatment resulted in increased survival, with losartan, propranolol, and atenolol having no impact, and amlodipine trending toward an increased risk of aortic rupture (Supplemental Figure 4).

We also tested the effect of celiprolol, a β1 antagonist/β2 agonist that previous work has proposed, on the basis of a small trial, to delay adverse events in patients with vEDS (13, 28). Surprisingly, celiprolol accelerated rather than reduced death from aortic rupture in both the severe Col3a1G938D/+ and mild Col3a1G209S/+ vEDS mouse models, despite having the predicted effect on pulse rate (Supplemental Figure 4).

vEDS aortas display a molecular signature for excessive PLC/IP 3 /PKC/ERK signaling. In order to elucidate which signaling abnormalities, if any, mediate disease pathology in vEDS, we performed comparative transcriptional profiling by high-throughput RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) on the isolated proximal descending thoracic aortas of 10-week-old Col3a1G938D/+ and Col3a1+/+ mice. This region of the aorta is where dissection and/or rupture most commonly occurs in our vEDS mouse models (Supplemental Figure 5).

We identified 170 consistently differentially expressed transcripts (probability of differential expression >0.95) between Col3a1G938D/+ aortas compared with Col3a1+/+ aortas (Figure 2A). Network analysis indicated elevated mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) activity, including p38, c-Jun N-terminal kinases (JNK), Akt, and extracellular signal–regulated kinases (ERK1/2) (Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, upstream and gene-set enrichment analyses suggested that transcriptional differences in vEDS aortas may be driven by excessive activity of ERK and Ca++/G αq protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), which signal through the PLC/IP 3 /PKC/ERK axis (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 2 vEDS aortas display a molecular signature for excessive PKC/ERK signaling. (A) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering using the most differentially expressed genes from RNAseq was performed, and vEDS samples clustered separately from controls. (B) Upstream analysis based on differentially expressed genes. Significant enrichment was determined using Fisher’s exact test. (C) Representative Western blot analysis of pPKCβ and pERK comparing Col3a1+/+ to Col3a1G209S/+ proximal descending aortas. (D) Representative Western blot analysis of pPKCβ and pERK comparing Col3a1+/+ to Col3a1G938D/+ proximal descending aortas. (E) Quantification of pPKCβ and pERK levels normalized to β-actin loading control comparing Col3a1+/+ (n = 6) to Col3a1G209S/+ (n = 6) and Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 8) aortas. Error bars show mean ± SEM. Asterisks signify significant differences using 2-tailed Student’s t test (pERK/G209S T = 2.053, DF = 16; pPKCβ/G209S T = 2.950, DF = 10; pERK/G938D T = 2.770, DF = 13; *P < 0.05) or Mann-Whitney test (G938D/pPKCβ; *P < 0.05) depending on Shapiro-Wilk normality tests.

In order to validate the predictions of transcriptome profiling, we analyzed aortic lysates derived from control, Col3a1G938D/+, and Col3a1G209S/+ mice at 8 weeks of age by immunoblots, using antibodies directed against phosphorylated ERK1/2 and PKCβ. We found that levels of ERK1/2 and PKCβ phosphorylation were significantly increased in the aorta of both Col3a1G938D/+ and Col3a1G209S/+ mice, suggesting that these pathways might be involved in disease pathogenesis (Figure 2, C–E).

Attenuation of PLC/IP 3 /PKC/ERK signaling prevents death due to aortic rupture. In view of the beneficial effects of PLC/IP 3 /PKC/ERK axis inhibition in mouse models of MFS (19), and to determine if the increased activation of PKC and/or ERK was a cause or a consequence of disease, we then tested if attenuation of this signaling pathway would decrease the risk of aortic rupture in Col3a1G938D/+ mice. Treatment of Col3a1G938D/+ mice with ruboxistaurin, an orally administered pharmacologic agent that specifically inhibits PKCβ (29), resulted in 94% survival after 45 days of treatment, compared with only 52% survival with no treatment (Figure 3A). This effect was associated with the expected inhibition of PKCβ autophosphorylation as well as with reduction of phosphorylation of ERK1/2 in the aortic wall, as assessed by immunoblots of aortic lysates (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Inhibition of excessive PKCβ or ERK signaling prevents death due to aortic dissection. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 93) to Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 16) mice receiving ruboxistaurin in the diet starting at weaning and continuing for 40 days. Significant differences were calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) analysis. P21 = postnatal day 21. (B) Representative Western blot and analysis of pPKCβ and pERK comparing Col3a1+/+ (n = 6) to Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 6) proximal descending aortas and quantification of pPKCβ and pERK levels normalized to β-actin loading control for vEDS aortas. Error bars show mean ± SEM. Asterisks signify significant differences using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, DF = 3, F = 13. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 93) to Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 20) mice receiving cobimetinib in the drinking water starting at weaning and continuing for 40 days. Significant differences were calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) analysis. P21 = postnatal day 21. All findings from drug trials are based on analyses using a universal control group with n = 93 across all drug tests that started at P21. FDR-adjusted P values are presented in Supplemental Table 3.

These data suggested that PKC-dependent ERK activation may be a critical driver of aortic disease in vEDS. In order to directly test the relevance of ERK activation, we next treated Col3a1G938D/+ mice with cobimetinib, an FDA-approved inhibitor of MEK, the kinase that activates ERK (30). This treatment resulted in 90% survival after 45 days of treatment, compared with only 52% survival with no treatment (Figure 3C). Immunoblot of aortic lysates showed that increased survival correlated with the expected reduction in phosphorylation of ERK1/2, the downstream substrate for MEK, as well as reduced PKCβ phosphorylation (Figure 3B). Neither cobimetinib nor ruboxistaurin had an effect on blood pressure or on aortic wall morphology or collagen content in vEDS mice (Supplemental Figure 8).

In order to test if other FDA-approved medications that target the same pathway afford similar protection, we next treated Col3a1G938D/+ mice with hy¡dralazine. Hydralazine is a blood pressure medication that works, at least in part, by blocking IP 3 -mediated calcium release from the ER and hence PKCβ activation (31). When initiating treatment at birth, we observed significant improvement in survival, with 97% of treated mice surviving to 45 days — the median age of survival for an untreated Col3a1G938D/+ mouse (Figure 4A). Protection from aortic rupture in Col3a1G938D/+ mice treated with hydralazine was abruptly lost around the time of sexual maturity (~50 days). While this phenomenon was observed in both sexes, the effect was greatly exaggerated in male Col3a1G938D/+ mice (25% vs. 60% survival at 100 days for male and female Col3a1G938D/+ mice, respectively), suggesting a potential role for androgens (Figure 4, B and C). In keeping with this hypothesis, we found that additional administration of the androgen receptor antagonist bicalutamide to mice receiving hydralazine led to 90% survival at 100 days of age in male mice and 100% survival in female mice (Figure 4, B and C). In contrast, treatment with bicalutamide alone attenuated the risk of vascular rupture (70% survival after 60 days of treatment vs. 50% survival in untreated Col3a1G938D/+ mice) but did not completely prevent rupture (Figure 4D). Surprisingly, male mice on hydralazine continued to be protected from vascular rupture upon removal of bicalutamide after puberty, suggesting a time-dependence for the deleterious effects of androgen signaling (Figure 4C). Similar to what we observed with bicalutamide, concomitant treatment with hydralazine and another FDA-approved competitive antagonist of the androgen receptor, spironolactone, resulted in 100% survival of Col3a1G938D/+ mice of both sexes at the end of the trial 65 days later, as compared with 43% survival in untreated animals (Figure 4E). Survival correlated with the status of PKCβ and ERK1/2 phosphorylation in the aortic wall, which was increased in Col3a1G938D/+ mice, reduced in Col3a1G938D/+ mice prior to sexual maturity upon treatment with hydralazine, increased in Col3a1G938D/+ mice after sexual maturity despite ongoing treatment with hydralazine, but again reduced in sexually mature Col3a1G938D/+ mice treated with both hydralazine and spironolactone (Figure 4, F and G, Supplemental Figure 9). There was no difference in androgen receptor expression in the aorta between Col3a1+/+ and Col3a1G938D/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that physiologically normal levels of androgen signaling are cross-talking with the elevated PLC/IP 3 /PKC/ERK signaling cascade. We did not observe differences between male and female survival for any other trial (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 4 Androgen signaling at puberty increases the risk of aortic rupture. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 51) to Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 41) mice receiving hydralazine from birth. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing female Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 24) to female Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 23) mice receiving hydralazine starting from birth and bicalutamide starting from weaning (n = 9). P values shown are between untreated mice and mice receiving hydralazine (lower) and mice receiving hydralazine and mice receiving hydralazine and bicalutamide (upper). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing male Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 27) to male Col3a1G938D/+ mice receiving hydralazine starting from birth (n = 18) and male Col3a1G938D/+ mice receiving hydralazine starting from birth and bicalutamide starting from weaning and continuing for 2 months (n = 18). P values shown are between untreated mice and mice receiving hydralazine (lower) and mice receiving hydralazine and mice receiving hydralazine and bicalutamide (upper). (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 93) mice to Col3a1G938D/+ mice receiving bicalutamide (n = 20). (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 93) mice to Col3a1G938D/+ mice receiving hydralazine and spironolactone (n = 16). (F) Representative Western blot analysis of pERK comparing Col3a1+/+ (n = 9) to Col3a1G938D/+ (n = 7) mice, Col3a1G938D/+ mice on hydralazine sampled at age P40 (Hydral (E), n = 5), Col3a1G938D/+ mice on hydralazine and spironolactone sampled at age P70 (Hydral (L)+spiro, n = 5), and Col3a1G938D/+ mice on hydralazine sampled at age P70 (Hydral (L), n = 5) proximal descending aortas. (G) Quantification of pERK levels normalized to β-actin–loading control for aortas. Error bars show mean ± SEM. Asterisks signify significant differences using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons post hoc test. **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05, DF = 4, F = 7.07. For all survival curves, significant differences were calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) analysis. P0, postnatal day 0; P21, postnatal day 21; hydral, hydralazine; bical, bicalutamide; spiro, spironolactone. All findings from drug trials are based on analyses using a control group with n = 93 across all drug tests. FDR-adjusted P values are presented in Supplemental Table 3.

Oxytocin antagonism prevents pregnancy-associated aortic dissection. Pregnancy-associated aortic dissection is the most common cause of death in women with vEDS of child-bearing age (1, 11, 32, 33). Although increased risk of vascular events in pregnancy has historically been attributed to hemodynamic stress, we have previously shown that pregnancy-associated aortic dissection in MFS mice is largely driven by lactation-associated oxytocin release and oxytocin-induced PLC/IP 3 /PKC/ERK signaling (34). In view of these data, we hypothesized that pregnancy-associated vascular events in vEDS are driven by overactivation of PLC/IP 3 /PKC/ERK by a similar mechanism.

In order to test this hypothesis, we examined the effect of pregnancy and lactation on the survival of Col3a1G209S/+ mice, which have a milder phenotype and reach reproductive age more frequently. In this mouse model, we found that pregnancy and lactation is associated with 54% lethality due to arterial rupture in the first 30 days postpartum, compared with 96% survival during this same time period in never-pregnant Col3a1G209S/+ females (Figure 5A). To determine whether lactation played a role in pregnancy-associated aortic rupture, we removed Col3a1G209S/+ mothers from their pups right after birth, effectively preventing lactation-induced oxytocin release in the postpartum period. This simple manipulation resulted in 100% survival of Col3a1G209S/+ mice in the postpartum period (Figure 5B). Moreover, treatment with a specific oxytocin receptor antagonist (35) led to enhanced postpartum survival (~90%) (Figure 5C), directly implicating oxytocin signaling in pregnancy-associated accentuation of vascular risk in Col3a1G209S/+ mice.

Figure 5 Oxytocin signaling during lactation increases the risk of aortic rupture. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for lactating Col3a1G209S/+ mice (n = 22) compared with never-pregnant female (n = 55) Col3a1G209S/+ mice. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing Col3a1G209S/+ lactating (n = 22) mice to Col3a1G209S/+ females with pups removed on the day of delivery thereby preventing lactation and eliminating the lactation-induced prolonged elevation of oxytocin (n = 13). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve comparing Col3a1G209S/+ lactating mice (n = 22) to Col3a1G209S/+ females with oxytocin receptor antagonist (OTA) administered via a continuous subcutaneous infusion pump implanted at the end of the third week of gestation and continued through the 4 weeks of lactation, for a total of 5 weeks of treatment (n = 10). (D) Kaplan-Meier curve demonstrating the survival of Col3a1G209S/+ lactating mice treated with trametinib (n = 21), a MEK inhibitor, initiated at the start of the third week of pregnancy and continued through 4 weeks of lactation, in comparison to untreated lactating Col3a1G209S/+ mice (n = 22). (E) Kaplan-Meier curve demonstrating the survival of Col3a1G209S/+ lactating mice treated with hydralazine (n = 23) initiated at the start of the third week of pregnancy and continued through 4 weeks of lactation, in comparison to lactating untreated Col3a1G209S/+ mice (n = 22). (F) Kaplan-Meier curve demonstrating the survival of Col3a1G209S/+ lactating mice treated with propranolol (n = 8), initiated at the start of the third week of pregnancy and continued through 4 weeks of lactation, in comparison to lactating untreated Col3a1G209S/+ mice (n = 22). For all survival curves, significant differences were calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) analysis, and controls are pooled analyses of n = 22 mice. FDR-adjusted P values are presented in Supplemental Table 3.

In order to test if postpartum elevation of PKC/ERK activation was driving mortality, we next tested the effect of inhibitors of MEK/ERK and IP3/PKC activation in postpartum lactating female mice. Initiation of either MEK/ERK inhibition using trametinib or IP 3 /PKC inhibition using hydralazine in Col3a1G209S/+ mice at the time of delivery resulted in 95% survival at day 30 postpartum, compared with 46% survival in untreated lactating Col3a1G209S/+mice (Figure 5, D and E). Analysis of ERK1/2 signaling in aortic lysates by immunoblotting and by analysis of expression of ERK target genes showed that activation of this pathway is increased in the aortas of never-pregnant Col3a1G209S/+ females as compared with never-pregnant Col3a1+/+ females, and that pregnancy and lactation cause significant further upregulation (Figure 6, A–D). Treatments that improved survival, including pup removal and treatment with hydralazine, trametinib, or an oxytocin receptor antagonist, also resulted in decreased ERK activation (Figure 6, A–D). Similar to what we observed in nonpregnant Col3a1G938D/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 4), treatment with propranolol had no impact on survival in the postpartum period (Figure 5F), despite the expected reduction in blood pressure and heart rate (Supplemental Figure 4). Taken together, these data further support the notion that excessive activation of the PLC/IP 3 /PKC/ERK signaling pathway drives aortic rupture in both pregnant and nonpregnant vEDS mice.