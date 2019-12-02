Allele-specific RNA interference prevents neuropathy in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2D mouse models

Clinical evaluation and mutation analysis.

The proband was clinically evaluated at Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston, Texas, USA). Diagnostic, whole-exome sequencing (XomeDxPlus) was performed by GeneDx (Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA). For allele-specific Sanger sequencing, we first isolated DNA from patient-derived primary fibroblasts. Cells were treated with trypsin according to the Wizard Genomic DNA Purification Kit (Promega) protocol. PCR amplification was performed to obtain a 381-bp region including GARS exon 8 using PCR SuperMix (Thermo Fisher Scientific). PCR products were cloned with the TOPO TA Cloning Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Plasmid DNA from 6 isolated colonies was purified and Sanger-sequenced using the PCR primers: forward 5′-GCATTGCCAAAGTAGTACTGC-3′ and reverse 5′-CCTGACTCTGATCAGTCCAGATCG-3′.

GARS expression studies

For RNA expression studies, RNA was isolated from patient fibroblasts using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen). cDNA was generated from 1 μg of RNA using the High-Capacity cDNA reverse transcription kit (Applied Biosystems). The resulting cDNA was used to amplify a 224-bp product including the ΔETAQ GARS mutation. The reaction was column purified and checked for quality via gel electrophoresis. For next-generation sequencing, the product was digested and “tagmented” using Tn5 transposase. The library was amplified by PCR using Kapa Hifi DNA polymerase and Illumina-compatible indexing primers. Final library fragment size and purity were determined via gel electrophoresis, and fragments were column purified and sequenced on the Illumina MiSeq with paired 155-bp reads. Overlapping reads were merged using PEAR (version 0.9.6) and aligned using BWA MEM (version 0.7.12) to custom references containing the WT exon 7/exon 8 junction or the ΔETAQ-containing equivalent. A custom Python script (https://github.com/kitzmanlab/gars_burgess_2019) was used to count reads with higher-scoring alignment to each junction. Uninformative reads (e.g., those not spanning the mutation) were disregarded.

For fibroblast protein expression studies, proteins were isolated in 1 mL cell lysis buffer (990 μL RIPA Lysis Buffer [Thermo Fisher Scientific] plus 10 μL 100× Halt Protease Inhibitor [Thermo Fisher Scientific]) and quantified using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Ten micrograms of protein per sample was analyzed via Western blot. Samples were prepared in 1× SDS sample buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) plus 5 μL β-mercaptoethanol and boiled at 99°C for 10 minutes, then separated on precast 4%–20% Tris-glycine gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific), transferred onto a PVDF membrane, and probed with the respective primary antibody at the following dilutions in blocking solution: anti-GARS 1:1000, described in ref. 17; anti-NRP1 (Abcam, EPR3113) 1:1000; and anti-actin (Sigma-Aldrich, A5060) 1:5000. Membranes were then rinsed 3 times in 1× TBST to remove unbound antibody and incubated with the respective HRP-conjugated secondary antibody at 1:10,000. Membranes were rinsed in 1× TBST and exposed using SuperSignal West Dura substrate and enhancer (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Expression construct development

All GARS expression constructs were generated using Gateway cloning (Invitrogen). The human GARS open reading frame was amplified from human cDNA using primers with the attB1 (forward, GARS ORF F = ATGGACGGCGCGGGGGCTGAGG) and attB2 (reverse, GARS ORF R = TCATTCCTCGATTGTCTCT) Gateway sequences. Entry clones were generated by recombination of PCR-purified amplicons into the pDONR221 vector using BP clonase. Individual WT entry clones were confirmed by sequencing. Oligonucleotides containing sequences corresponding to each GARS mutation studied were generated, and mutagenesis was performed using the QuikChange II XL Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (Stratagene). Individual clones were sequenced to confirm each mutation and the absence of errors. Validated entry clones were recombined into the appropriate Gateway-compatible vector using LR clonase: pET-21a(+) for aminoacylation assays and pTM3xFLAG for coimmunoprecipitation assays. For yeast complementation assays, human GARS was expressed from the pYY1 expression construct containing ΔMTSΔWHEP GARS; the pYY1 constructs were a gift from Chin-I Chien and Chien-Chia Wang (National Central University, Taoyuan City, Taiwan).

Aminoacylation assays

WT and mutant GARS proteins were expressed in E. coli with a C-terminal His tag and purified with nickel affinity resins (Novagen). The T7 transcript of human tRNAGly/CCC (CCC, anticodon) was prepared and purified as previously described (40), heat-denatured at 85°C for 3 minutes, and annealed at 37°C for 20 minutes before use. Steady-state aminoacylation assays were monitored at 37°C in 50 mM HEPES (pH 7.5), 20 mM KCl, 10 mM MgCl 2 , 4 mM DTT, 2 mM ATP, and 50 μM 3H-glycine (PerkinElmer) at a specific activity of 16,500 dpm/pmol. The reaction was initiated by mixing of GARS enzyme (20 nM for WT enzyme and 600 nM for the ΔETAQ and P234KY mutants) with varying concentrations of tRNA (0.3–20 μM). Aliquots of a reaction mixture were spotted on filter paper, quenched by 5% trichloroacetic acid, washed, dried, and measured for radioactivity using a liquid scintillation counter (LS6000SC, Beckman Coulter Inc.). The amount of radioactivity retained on filter pads was corrected for quenching effects to determine the amount of synthesis of Gly-tRNAGly. Steady-state kinetics was determined by fitting of the initial rate of aminoacylation as a function of tRNA concentration to the Michaelis-Menten equation (41).

Yeast complementation assays

Yeast complementation assays were carried out as previously described (17, 18). At least 2 colonies per transformation were assayed, and each transformation was repeated at least twice.

MN1 transfections for immunoprecipitation

MN1 cells were grown at 37°C in 5% CO 2 and standard growth medium (DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 2 mM l-glutamine, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 50 μg/mL of streptomycin [Invitrogen]). We obtained mouse MN1 cells in 2004 from Kurt Fischbeck (NIH/National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Bethesda, Maryland, USA), who obtained them directly from the laboratory that generated these cells (H. Kim, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA) (42). Cells were transfected using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen) with 15 μg of a plasmid to express WT or mutant GARS pTM3xFLAG per T-175 flask. Cells were incubated for 48 hours at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Cells were then harvested using 0.25% trypsin (Invitrogen), centrifuged at 805 g for 2 minutes, and washed twice with 1× PBS.

Coimmunoprecipitation analyses

Twenty-five microliters of Dynabeads Protein G Magnetic beads (Invitrogen) were used for each cell lysate from one T-175 flask. Beads were washed twice in 1 mL of wash solution (0.5% BSA and 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS) and resuspended in 1 mL of wash solution. Two micrograms anti-FLAG antibody (Sigma-Aldrich, clone M2) was added and incubated at 4°C with gentle shaking overnight. Transfected cells were resuspended in 1.5 mL lysis buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl [pH 7.5], 2.5 mM MgCl 2 , 300 mM KCl, 0.1% NP-40, 1 mM DTT, 0.2 mM PMSF, 1× Halt Protease Inhibitor Cocktail [EDTA free] [Thermo Fisher Scientific]) and incubated with gentle rocking at 4°C for 90 minutes. Cell lysates were centrifuged at 17,800 g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was removed and used as the input for the immunoprecipitation (IP) reaction. Protein was quantified using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1 mg of protein was used as input. Expression of 3xFLAG-tagged protein in input samples was confirmed by anti-FLAG M2 Western blotting. The αFLAG-conjugated magnetic beads were washed twice with 500 μL of lysis buffer, resuspended in 25 μL lysis buffer, and added to the protein sample. After 2 hours of incubation at 4°C with gentle shaking, beads were magnetically isolated, washed 5 times with 1 mL of buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl [pH 7.5], 2.5 mM MgCl 2 , 300 mM KCl, 0.1% NP-40, 1 mM DTT), and resuspended in 30–50 μL of wash buffer per 25 μL of starting beads. Two hundred micrograms per milliliter of 3xFLAG peptide was added to each sample and incubated at 4°C with gentle shaking for 3 hours to elute the FLAG-tagged protein.

Mass spectrometry and bioinformatics

For mass spectrometry at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Institute, IP products were separated on a denaturing 4%–20% Tris-glycine gel and silver-stained using standard protocols. Destained gel slices were used for in-gel digestion with an ice-cold solution of 12.5 ng/μL trypsin in 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate on ice for 1 hour. The trypsin solution was removed and replaced with 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate, and digestion was carried out overnight at 37°C. Peptides were extracted by the addition of 0.1% trifluoroacetic acid and light vortexing for 30 minutes followed by addition of an equal volume of 100% acetonitrile and light vortexing for an additional 30 minutes. Desalted samples were brought up in 10 μL of 2% acetonitrile in 0.1% formic acid, and 8 μL was analyzed by liquid chromatography/electrospray ionization tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) using an Easy-nLC 1000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) HPLC system coupled to a hybrid Orbitrap Elite (Thermo Fisher Scientific) as previously described (43). The Orbitrap Elite instrument was operated in the data-dependent mode, switching automatically between mass spectrometric survey scans in the Orbitrap with MS/MS spectra acquisition in the linear ion trap. The 15 most intense ions from the Fourier transform full scan were selected for fragmentation in the linear trap by collision-induced dissociation with normalized collision energy of 35%. Selected ions were dynamically excluded for 30 seconds with a list size of 500 and exclusion mass width of +/– 10 ppm.

For mass spectrometry at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA), IP products were concentrated using TCA precipitation. Two microliters of 2% sodium deoxycholate was added to 200 μL of IP product and incubated on ice for 30 minutes. Twenty microliters of 100% (wt/vol) TCA was added (bringing TCA to ~10%) and incubated on ice for 1 hour. The product was then centrifuged at maximum speed at 4°C for 10 minutes, and the pellet was washed in 500 μL of acetone and incubated on ice for 10 minutes. The acetone solution was centrifuged at maximum speed at 4°C for 10 minutes. The resulting pellet was resuspended in 30 μL of 20 mM HEPES and 8 M urea (pH 8.0). Three independently generated IP products for each WT, ΔETAQ, and an untagged WT GARS sample were analyzed. MS/MS was performed using the Orbitrap Fusion Mass Spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For all mass spectrometry data analyses, the open-source proteomics search engine X! Tandem (The Global Proteome Machine Organization) was used to match mass spectrometry data with peptide spectra. Peptide Prophet was used to validate peptide assignments (43), and Protein Prophet grouped peptides into proteins (44). ABACUS extracted spectral counts for quantitative analysis (45). Finally, interactions were scored to remove background, and comparisons of interacting proteins were performed to calculate the relative fold changes for interactions between WT and ΔETAQ GARS.

Targeted assessment of NRP1-GARS interactions

NSC-34 cells (ATCC) were grown to 70% confluence before transfection. Human WT, P234KY, or ΔETAQ GARS cDNAs were subcloned into the pcDNA6 plasmid in-frame with a V5 tag. Transfections were performed using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen). Thirty-six hours after transfection, cells were washed twice in PBS, scraped into PBS, pelleted, and resuspended in Pierce IP Lysis Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes and centrifuged for 7 minutes at 12,000 g; the insoluble fraction was discarded. Protein G beads (Invitrogen) were preincubated with anti-NRP1 antibody (Abcam, EPR3113) or rabbit IgG (Cell Signaling Technology, 2729) for 30 minutes and then mixed with the cell lysates for overnight. Beads were then washed 3 times with buffer (100 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris [pH 7.5], 0.1% Triton X-100, 5% glycerol). The immunoprecipitates were fractionated by 4%–12% Bis-Tris-Plus SDS-PAGE gels (Invitrogen) and transferred to PVDF membranes. Membranes were blocked for 1 hour with Tris-buffered saline with Tween-20 (TBST) containing 5% nonfat dry milk. Proteins were detected using mouse monoclonal V5 antibody (Invitrogen, R960-25). NRP1 was detected using the same antibody for coimmunoprecipitation. After incubation with primary antibodies, membranes were washed and incubated with HRP-conjugated anti-mouse or anti-rabbit secondary antibodies (Cell Signaling Technology, 7076, 7074, respectively) followed by detection using ECL substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and exposed using the FluorChem M imager (ProteinSimple).

Cloning of allele-specific, mutant GARS–targeted miRNAs

All design rules for artificial miRNAs are previously described (46), including: 22-nucleotide mature miRNA length, antisense complementarity to the target (Gars; GARS), less than 60% GC content of the mature duplex, and guide-strand biasing, such that the last 4 nucleotides of the antisense 5′ end were A:U rich, and the last 4 nucleotides of the antisense 3′ end were G:C rich. Mutant GARS/Gars–targeting miRNA constructs were designed with the seed match region targeting the differing nucleotides present in the mutant Gars alleles and intentional mismatches with WT GARS/Gars. MiRNAs were cloned into a U6T6 expression vector (31). After in vitro testing, lead candidate U6.miRNAs were cloned into a self-complementary proviral AAV plasmid containing a CMV-driven eGFP reporter. scAAV9 viruses were generated and titered by the Viral Vector Core at The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio, USA).

Luciferase assays

The dual-luciferase plasmids were created in the Psicheck2 vector (Promega), with firefly luciferase serving as a control, and the various Gars target regions cloned downstream of the Renilla luciferase stop codon. HEK293 cells were cotransfected (Lipofectamine 2000, Invitrogen) with the appropriate reporter and an individual U6.miRNA expression plasmid in a 1:5 molar ratio. GARS silencing was determined 24 hours after transfection, using the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega). Triplicate data were averaged, and knockdown significance was analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. Results are presented as the mean ratio of Renilla to firefly ± SEM.

Mice

Mice were housed in the research animal facility at The Jackson Laboratory and provided with food and water ad libitum. Gars (CAST;B6-GarsNmf249/Rwb; referred to as GarsP278KY/+) are previously described (22). The official strain designations of the newly engineered mouse models are B6;FVB-Gars<em1Rwb>/Rwb (referred to as GarshuEx8) and B6;FVB-Gars<em2Rwb>/Rwb (referred to as GarsΔETAQ/+). Experimental cohorts used for direct comparisons consisted of littermates.

Generation of GarsΔETAQ/+) and Gars+/huEx8)models with CRISPR/Cas9 genome-editing technology

Donor constructs. For GarshuEx8/+, the mouse exon 8 sequence was replaced with a donor vector containing the human exon 8 sequence. The donor was a 10-kb sequence containing a 2.8-kb 5′ arm of homology and a 7-kb 3′ arm of homology isolated from a C57BL/6J BAC library flanking the human exon 8 sequence. For GarsΔETAQ/+, the donor construct consisted of an single-stranded oligonucleotide sequence spanning the first 52 bases of mouse exon 8 with short arms of homology (see below for sequence) containing a 12-base deletion (bases 12–23 of exon 8).

Microinjection. Preparation and microinjection of CRISPR/Cas9 reagents were performed as previously described (47). All components, including Cas9 mRNA (100 ng/μL; either TriLink or synthesized by in vitro transcription), sgRNA, guides 144 and 1340 (50 ng/μL; guide sequence below), and each donor vector (20 ng/μL plasmid DNA or 100 ng/μL single-stranded donor oligonucleotides), were injected into the male pronucleus and cytoplasm of about 300 zygotes at the pronuclei stage. All zygotes were isolated from superovulated FVB/NJ (JAX stock 001600, The Jackson Laboratory) females mated with C57BL/6NJ (JAX stock 005304) males. Then, groups of 15–25 blastocysts were transferred into the uterus of pseudopregnant females.

The ssODN donor sequence was AGTTTACTTGTAACAGGCTTTGTTTTATTGGAAGCACATTGTCTTACTTGTAATAGACTGGTTTATTTAATTTTATAGATACTTGAGACCGGGGATTTTCtTGAATTTCAAACGACTTTTGGAATTCAAC. The sgRNA 144 sequence was aaaattccctgtgcagtttc. The sgRNA 1340 sequence was tcagaaatgagatctcacct.

Genotyping. Transgenic mice were genotyped for the presence of either the humanized exon 8 or ΔETAQ constructs. Genomic DNA was prepared from tail biopsy lysed with proteinase K. Primers HuEx8F0_F:CATAACATCACGCGTGGTTCC and HuEx8R0_R:CAAGTGTGGCGGTTTCCATC that span the 2.8-kb 5′ arm of homology to the 3′ end of Gars exon 8 and subsequent Sanger sequencing with HuEx8R0_R were used to identify human single-nucleotide polymorphisms in exon 8 of Gars within GarshuEx8 founders and subsequent generations. Primers ΔETAQF0_F:GGCCATAAGCATAATTTTACTGTG and ΔETAQF0_R:TACAACAGAAACAAACTGTGGTCA with subsequent Sanger sequencing with ΔETAQF0_R were used to detect the 12-bp deletion in bases 13–24 in GarsΔETAQ/+ founders and subsequent generations.

Reverse transcriptase PCR. Primers Gars2F_CTCCCACCACTGGCAATGAC and Gars2R_CTCACTCAGCAGCAGCTCC were used to amplify a portion of the Gars open reading frame spanning Gars exon 8 from first-strand cDNA generated from sciatic nerve RNA isolated from Gars+/huEx8 and GarsΔETAQ/huEx8 mice. Humanized exon 8 and ΔETAQ transcript sequences were identified with Sanger sequencing and primer Gars2F.

Tissue lysate preparation. Whole brain samples were isolated from animals immediately after they were euthanized by CO 2 inhalation. The tissues were frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C. Samples were homogenized using a mortar and pestle followed by a Dounce homogenizer in 1% NP-40 in PBS supplemented with Protease Inhibitor Cocktail Tablets (Roche), then centrifuged at 14,000 g twice for 5 minutes at 4°C. Cleared homogenates were then sonicated at 4°C and centrifuged again at 14,000 g for 5 minutes. Twenty micrograms of protein was then analyzed by immunoblot.

Western blot analysis. Protein lysates were resolved on Mini-PROTEAN 4%–15% Tris-glycine gels (Bio-Rad) and transferred to an Invitrolon & Immobilon-P PVDF membrane for Western blot analysis. Membranes were blocked with 5% skim milk in TBST (1× Tris-buffered saline, 0.1% Tween-20), and incubated overnight with anti-GARS (rabbit; Abcam, ab42905; 1:1000 dilution) and anti-NeuN (mouse monoclonal; Cell Signaling Technology, E4M5P; 1:1000) diluted in blocking solution at 4°C. After three 10-minute washes in TBST, the blots were incubated with the appropriate HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (PerkinElmer, NEF812, NEF822001EA) diluted in blocking solution. After three 10-minute washes in TBST, the blots were developed using Western Lightening Plus-ECL, Enhanced Chemiluminescence Substrate (PerkinElmer).

Assessment of axonal neuropathy in all mouse models

Grip strength was evaluated by wire hang test (20, 26) to evaluate gross muscle strength and endurance. Nerve conduction studies, motor nerve histology and analysis, NMJ immunofluorescence and analysis, and body weight evaluation were completed as previously described (20, 30). These studies were not formally blinded. First, the Gars mice have a visible phenotype that makes blinding with respect to genotype difficult, although mice treated at birth were often rescued to an extent that made them difficult to distinguish from control mice. The primary evaluator of the in vivo mouse studies was also the only person proficient at the intrathecal and i.c.v. injections at the time. Therefore, although records of which mice were treated or untreated were not immediately at hand during the analysis, this information was available to the tester.

Neonatal delivery of scAAV9.mi.P278KY and scAAV9.mi.ΔETAQ

Before all injections of mice at P0–P1, all pups were anesthetized via cryoanesthesia as previously described (48). Then, all i.c.v. injections were performed using a Hamilton syringe (catalog 65460_03) with a 32-gauge needle and escalating doses of scAAV9.mi.P278KY as stated in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3 or 2.6 × 1011 DNAse-1–resistant particles (DRPS) per mouse of mi.ΔETAQ (about 2–10 μL) diluted in sterile PBS. All gene therapy vectors were injected in to the lateral ventricles by positioning of the needle directly lateral to the sagittal suture and rostral to the neonatal coronal suture. For i.v. injections, all cryoanesthetized mice were injected with 1 × 1011 DRPS per mouse directly into the superficial temporal vein in a caudal orientation with the use of a Hamilton syringe (catalog 7655-01) with a 32-gauge needle.

Intrathecal delivery of gene therapy constructs to post-onset mice

With the use of a Hamilton syringe (catalog 7655-01) with a 32-gauge needle, all adult post-onset mice were injected with approximately 1 × 1011 DRPS per mouse of scAAV9.mi.P278KY or scAAV9.mi.ΔETAQ diluted into sterile PBS (~10 μL) via an intrathecal injection by lumbar puncture. Here, all mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and received an injection of the proper vector into the L6 spinous process with the use of a Hamilton syringe with a 32-gauge needle. Each vector was slowly injected and the needle left in place for 5–10 seconds before withdrawal.

Quantification of allele-specific expression

Whole liver and lumbar DRG samples were isolated from animals immediately after they were euthanized by cervical dislocation. The tissues were frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C. Samples were homogenized using a mortar and pestle followed by a Dounce homogenizer, and RNA was isolated from liver using Trizol Reagent (catalog 15596018, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and DRGs using either an RNeasy Mini Kit (catalog 74104 and 74106, Qiagen) or a mirVana miRNA Isolation Kit (catalog AM1560, Thermo Fisher Scientific). All RNA samples were reverse transcribed using SuperScript III First-Strand Synthesis System (catalog 18080051). To quantify allele-specific expression of WT and mutant GARS, EpigenDx performed pyrosequencing on the PSQ96 HS System (Qiagen) following the manufacturer’s instructions, using custom assays.

Statistics

Statistical tests were performed using GraphPad Prism 7 software. A 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way or 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s honestly significant difference (HSD) post hoc comparisons test (as indicated in the figure legends) was used to determine significant differences between treatment groups and/or genotypes for axon counts, conduction velocity, grip strength, and body weight. Axon diameters were compared using nonparametric Kolmogorov-Smirnov 2-sample and Shapiro-Wilk normality tests. NMJ innervation status between genotypes and categories (fully innervated, partially innervated, and denervated) was evaluated with a 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s HSD post hoc comparisons test. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval

Clinical procedures and sequencing that went beyond standard-of-care clinical evaluation and diagnostics were performed under the Institutional Review Board–approved protocol H-29697, Genome Sequencing to Elucidate the Causes and Mechanisms of Mendelian Genetic Disorders, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA. Clinical data were obtained after written informed consent from the proband’s parents. All mouse husbandry and experimental procedures were conducted according to the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and were reviewed and approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of The Jackson Laboratory, Bar Harbor, Maine, under Animal Use Summary 1026, “The formation and maintenance of neuronal synapses and circuits.”