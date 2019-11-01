We believe that this is the first study to provide evidence-based recommendations for energy intake in pregnant women with obesity that are in contrast to current recommendations by the Institute of Medicine. To deliver such recommendations, we describe phenotypic, behavioral, and metabolic characteristics and determinants of gestational weight gain exclusively in women with obesity using a comprehensive battery of objective measures pertinent to body composition and energy balance phenotyping. The proportion of women with recommended, excess, and inadequate weight gain in our study is consistent with epidemiological data in that two-thirds of women had excess gestational weight gain (2). Our study has 4 major findings that inform management of pregnant women with obesity. First, the recommended rate of weight gain was achieved by the gain of fat-free mass alone (e.g., fetus, uterus, blood volume, breast tissue). Second, dietary intake must not exceed energy expenditure during pregnancy, and weight gain as recommended by the Institute of Medicine is achieved if energy intake is maintained but not increased from early pregnancy throughout the second and third trimesters. The increased energy demand of pregnancy and by the infant is compensated for by the mobilization of maternal fat mass. Third, energy imbalance determines weight gain, without influence of diet, physical activity or metabolic biomarkers. Fourth, weight maintenance during obese pregnancy, as suggested by recent epidemiological studies, requires approximately 10% energy deficit.

First, the Institute of Medicine weight gain recommendations were achieved by the accumulation of fat-free mass alone. The gain in fat-free mass, which includes tissue growth (e.g., fetus, placenta, breast, and uterus) and fluid expansion (e.g., blood volume, intracellular, and extracellular fluid) (19), was similar among the weight gain groups. Energy balance was not associated with nonfat tissue accumulation, and therefore we hypothesize that interventions designed to modify energy balance would not affect weight gain in these compartments. To infer causality from this association requires evidence from a prospective intervention study. In contrast, fat mass gain was variable and thus is more likely modifiable by interventions. Achieving the recommended rate of weight gain required that fat mass be reduced.

Second, the recommended rate of weight gain in obese pregnancies was accomplished when the daily energy intake throughout the second and third trimesters did not exceed energy expenditure. Our data suggest that pregnant women with obesity should not consume additional energy when pregnant. The energy requirement for fetal development was compensated by mobilization of maternal fat mass with no adverse effects in maternal or fetal outcomes observed. This observation challenges current advice by the Institute of Medicine and American College of Obstetrician and Gynecologists for women with obesity, which is to consume an additional 200–300 kcal/d during the second and third trimesters for optimal weight gain (1, 12). Consuming surplus energy throughout the second and third trimesters, even in these small amounts (~200 kcal/d) produced excess gestational weight gain. Dietary needs should be estimated on a per patient basis using an energy requirement model specific for women with obesity early in pregnancy, or clinicians should simply advise patients to not increase dietary energy intake (20).

Third, no differences in physical activity, metabolic biomarkers, dietary intake, and eating behavior constructs were observed among the Institute of Medicine weight gain groups. Our study was not powered to detect differences in these factors and could be prone to type 1 error. Nevertheless, this suggests that the impact of a lifestyle modification intervention in pregnancy depends on its ability to modify energy balance. By our calculations, such trials aimed to achieve a reduction in energy intake of 7%–37% in the second and third trimesters (21–25). Importantly, the achieved differences in energy intake between the intervention and control groups, as estimated by the regression equation, were only small. Estimates of energy intake based on observed weight gain from published lifestyle intervention studies showed that interventions reduced energy intake by –140 kcal/d (~5%) in comparison with the control groups. Recommended weight gain was only achieved by 2 studies and, of note, our model estimates that women in these interventions increased energy intake during pregnancy by less than 100 kcal/d (23, 24).

Past trials prescribing energy intake targets achieved the largest effect sizes (mean difference between intervention and control group) for modifying weight gain for women with obesity (21–25). Of the studies that examined modifying energy intake, most (21–24) but not all (25) showed that dietary modification reduced one or more adverse pregnancy outcomes. However, the studies were powered to detect intervention effects on weight gain; hence, the sample sizes were often too small to demonstrate intervention efficacy for improvements in other pregnancy outcomes. Conversely, those trials powered for pregnancy outcomes did not target energy intake or energy balance per se, and thereby achieved only modest reductions in energy intake and weight gain, and failed to modify adverse pregnancy and infant outcomes (6, 8–11). Appropriately powered studies designed to improve weight gain and pregnancy outcomes through evidence-based energy intake targets remain to be undertaken for women with obesity.

Finally, our study suggests that lifestyle interventions designed to achieve weight maintenance throughout pregnancy (<2.5 kg) require a 9% energy deficit. This finding is relevant to translate new recommendations from epidemiological studies that suggest that weight maintenance may be required to improve outcomes for pregnant women with obesity (26, 27). Advocating weight maintenance for pregnant women with obesity is however too premature until long-term effects on offspring development have been determined.

This study excels for its rigorous, objective methods. However, the approaches used in the study are limited to small, extensively phenotyped cohorts. Thus, our study is unique in its ability to explain how the current recommendations for weight gain can be achieved, and to demonstrate that excess gestational weight gain in women with obesity is due to differences in energy balance, which was not associated with differences or changes in metabolic determinants. The sample size is, however, too small to exclude the possibility of false-negative findings related to pregnancy, delivery, and fetal outcomes, or effect-modification by covariates, including demographic, behavioral, or metabolic factors. The next step is to evaluate the implementation of these new energy intake targets in appropriately powered studies and to understand the effects of maternal energy restriction on outcomes for women with obesity and their babies. Strategies to induce an energy gap may include attenuating the observed declines in physical activity and diet quality (28).

Using objective measures of energy balance, this study challenges current practice and argues that women with obesity should not be advised to consume additional energy during pregnancy as currently recommended. Preserving physical activity and improving diet quality may offer additional strategies to achieve current gestational weight gain recommendations, but only if an energy deficit of ~100 kcal/d is achieved. More stringent recommendations for weight gain during obese pregnancy (<2.5 kg) would require deficits of approximately 10%.