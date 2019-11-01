Commentary 10.1172/JCI131932

Time to change weight gain recommendations for pregnant women with obesity

Sarah S. Comstock

Michigan State University, Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition, East Lansing, Michigan, USA.

Address correspondence to: Sarah S. Comstock, 469 Wilson Road, East Lansing, Michigan 48824, USA. Phone: 517.353.3415; Email: comsto37@msu.edu.

Find articles by Comstock, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published September 23, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 11 on November 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(11):4567–4569. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131932.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published September 23, 2019 - Version history

Obesity during pregnancy is a major health problem in the United States. In this issue of the JCI, Most et al. fill an important gap in our understanding of energy homeostasis in pregnancy. The researchers measured energy intake, energy expenditure, and body composition in obese pregnant women. They demonstrated that energy intake need not increase in order for obese women to gain the recommended amounts of weight during pregnancy. Additionally, all of the gestational weight gain scenarios (inadequate, recommended, or excess) resulted in similar maternal and fetal perinatal outcomes. This evidence should guide new recommendations on this important topic.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4568 Page 4567 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement