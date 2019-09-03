Commentary 10.1172/JCI130313

Hybrid lipids, peptides, and lymphocytes: new era in type 1 diabetes research

Abdel Rahim A. Hamad,1 Mohanraj Sadasivam,1 and Hamid Rabb2

1Department of Pathology and

2Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Abdel Rahim Hamad, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Ross 66G, 720 Rutland Avenue, Baltimore Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.614.3021; Email: ahamad@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Hamad, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Pathology and

2Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Abdel Rahim Hamad, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Ross 66G, 720 Rutland Avenue, Baltimore Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.614.3021; Email: ahamad@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Sadasivam, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Pathology and

2Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Abdel Rahim Hamad, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Ross 66G, 720 Rutland Avenue, Baltimore Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.614.3021; Email: ahamad@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Rabb, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published August 5, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 9 on September 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(9):3527–3529. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130313.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published August 5, 2019 - Version history

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) results from autoimmune destruction of insulin-producing β cells in islets of Langerhans. Many genetic and immunological insights into autoimmune disease pathogenesis were initially uncovered in the context of T1D and facilitated by preclinical studies using the nonobese diabetic (NOD) mouse model. Recently, the study of T1D has led to the discovery of fatty acid esters of hydroxyl fatty acids (FAHFAs), which are naturally occurring hybrid peptides that modulate inflammation and diabetes pathogenesis, and a hybrid lymphocyte that expresses both B and T cell receptors. Palmitic acid esters of hydroxy stearic acids (PAHSAs) are the most extensively studied FAHFA. In this issue of the JCI, Syed et al. have shown that PAHSAs both attenuate autoimmune responses and promote β cell survival in NOD mice. Given the lack of effective T1D therapies and the paucity of known side effects of PAHSAs, this lipid may have therapeutic potential for individuals at risk for or newly diagnosed with T1D.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3528 Page 3527 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement